News Live: Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi lay wrath at the Teen Murti Chowk

Jallikattu begins in Madurai. 650 bulls, 900 tamers take centre stage
Last year, there were massive protests forcing the Tamil Nadu government to pass an ordinance on Jallikattu. This time, the Animal welfare board of India urged the state government to comply with the new rules and regulations while conducting Jallikattu. The board also added that its aim is not to hurt cultural sentiments but to prevent cruelty to animals.
Israel PM visit to India
# Israel PM Netanyahu and PM Modi lay wreath at Teen Murti Chowk
The iconic Teen Murti Chowk has been renamed after the Israeli City Haifa, a year after the plan was put on hold by the NDMC.
The announcement comes after the scheduled visit of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India.
The idea of renaming Teen Murti road and chowk after Haifa was proposed in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) council during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel last year.
Teen Murti Bhavan, the residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and now a museum, is at the Teen Murti crossing.
# PM tweets: Welcome to India, my friend pm @netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations. @israelipm #shalomnamaste
# Last evening, Benjamin Netanyahu in his official statement said: “This evening, the IDF attacked a main Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza strip. There are some who say that the IDF attacks sand dunes – this is incorrect. We are responding to aggression against the state of Israel and are taking vigorous and systematic action against hostile infrastructures. This evening I am leaving on a historic visit to India. I will meet with the pm, my friend @narendramodi, with the Indian president and with many other leaders. We will sign very many agreements. We are strengthening ties between Israel and this important global power. This serves our security, economic, trade and tourism interests, as well as many other areas. This is a great blessing for the state of Israel.”
Israel PM's visit to India
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi will participate in a solemn ceremony at Teen Murti Memorial to pay homage to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. The leaders will lay a wreath, and sign the visitor’s book. The ceremony will also mark the formal renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk by the NDMC.
Israel PM's visit to India
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu lands in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks protocol as he reaches the airport to receive Israeli PM and his wife Sara.
Buoyed by Gujarat show, Rahul Gandhi embarks to galvanise UP Congress
After leading from the front in the Gujarat Assembly polls that saw his party improving its show, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is now focusing on Uttar Pradesh to galvanise party cadres in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
First time after donning the mantle of the party chief, Gandhi is all set to pay a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi from tomorrow. Read More
FPI inflow at Rs 5,200 crore in January so far on earnings optimism
Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 5,200 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on anticipation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields.
This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. Read More
Supreme Court Judges vs CJI
Bar Council members including Chairman Manan Mishra arrive at the residence of Justice Jasti Chelameswar.
Last evening, Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four Supreme Court judges who virtually revolted against the chief justice, today said there was no need for an outside intervention to solve the issue, while the apex court bar body called for a full-court consideration of the matter.
JUST IN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may break protocol to receive Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, at the airport, reports CNN News 18.
Indian Army chief's comment an 'invitation for nuclear war', says Pak foreign minister
Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Foreign Minister of Pakistan in a tweet has said that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s comment on Pakistan’s ‘bluff’ was ‘not befitting his office’ and amounts to 'invitation for nuclear encounter'.
“Very irresponsible statement by Indian Army Chief, not befitting his office. Amounts to invitation for nuclear encounter. If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve. The general's doubt would swiftly be removed, inshallah (sic),” the tweet read. Read More...
Supreme Court crisis: Justice Kurian Joseph says no outside intervention needed
Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four Supreme Court judges who virtually revolted against the chief justice, today said there was no need for an outside intervention to solve the issue, while the apex court bar body called for a full court consideration of the matter.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who was also among the four judges, told PTI in Kolkata, "There is no crisis." He made the remark on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about the way forward to resolve the crisis in the top court. Read More...
Boat tragedy: Search on to trace missing students
Search operations continued today to trace missing students, a day after a private boat carrying students on a school picnic capsized off the coast of Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra.
35 students were accounted for yesterday but the total number of students was not confirmed, a Coast Guard spokesperson said. Read More
Imran Khan says meeting US President Donald Trump would be 'bitter pill'
Famed cricketer turned politician Imran Khan says meeting US President Donald Trump would be a "bitter pill" to swallow should he become Pakistan's prime minister in elections later this year, but added, "I would meet him."
In a press briefing today, Khan, who has an international reputation as a ladies man and at home is seen more as a religious conservative, said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan's participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US. Read More
Here's a quick look at last evening's top stories:
# Focusing on rail funds from monetisation and not Budget: Piyush Goyal
# Stressed power projects: FM Arun Jaitley holds review meeting with lenders
# Full bench of SC should resolve differences among judges: Bar Association
# ED abusing power at behest of govt, won't bow down: P Chidambaram
# US and allies must work more closely on North Korea: Japan expert
# Need $300bn investment over 10 years to double refinery capacity: Dharmendra Pradhan
Good Morning Readers! Welcome to Moneycontrol's News Live Blog. Stay tuned for latest updates.