News Live: Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Modi lay wrath at the Teen Murti Chowk

Israel PM visit to India

# Israel PM Netanyahu and PM Modi lay wreath at Teen Murti Chowk

The iconic Teen Murti Chowk has been renamed after the Israeli City Haifa, a year after the plan was put on hold by the NDMC.

The announcement comes after the scheduled visit of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India.

The idea of renaming Teen Murti road and chowk after Haifa was proposed in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) council during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel last year.

Teen Murti Bhavan, the residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and now a museum, is at the Teen Murti crossing.

# PM tweets: Welcome to India, my friend pm @netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations. @israelipm #shalomnamaste

# Last evening, Benjamin Netanyahu in his official statement said: “This evening, the IDF attacked a main Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza strip. There are some who say that the IDF attacks sand dunes – this is incorrect. We are responding to aggression against the state of Israel and are taking vigorous and systematic action against hostile infrastructures. This evening I am leaving on a historic visit to India. I will meet with the pm, my friend @narendramodi, with the Indian president and with many other leaders. We will sign very many agreements. We are strengthening ties between Israel and this important global power. This serves our security, economic, trade and tourism interests, as well as many other areas. This is a great blessing for the state of Israel.”