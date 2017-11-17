News Live: BJP releases 1st list of 70 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

Ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises said the ratings upgrade by Moody’s earlier on Friday did not come as a surprise for him but, it could be for those who were criticising efforts made by the Modi government to revive the economy. “I see the economy growing by 7.5-8% by next year. Most importantly, it is a recognition of the fact that however disruptive in the short term the measures were, all the actions which the government took were correct, bold and required,” he said.
He feels it will also lead to faster economic growth in times to come. “This upgrade is also in recognition by the Moody’s that there is not going to be some big havoc on the fiscal side, and the direction which the government is undertaking is going to lead to higher economic growth, and it is also a befitting reply to critics of Modi government,” said Jhunjhunwala.
Coming to the impact on markets and India Inc, Jhunjhunwala said the mother of all bull markets has just begun and investors have nothing to worry about. “Financials will be the biggest beneficiary including private, public sector banks from Moody’s upgrade. The biggest advantage to India Inc from the Moody’s upgrade is that it will allow India to borrow funds at a lower rate. Lot of funds which have a mandate to invest in countries with a specific rating can now invest in India.”
In an arbitration case fought between Diageo owned United Spirits (USL) and United Breweries Holdings (UBHL), the former had claimed a recovery of around Rs 1,800 crore including interest from Vijay Mallya’s holding company after it defaulted between 2010 and 2013, sources told The Economic Times. The ongoing arbitration in Bengaluru, which was to be concluded in few months, has now been extended by six months. The two companies went for arbitration as loan agreement said a default of the loan can be settled through an arbitration. USL has loaned around Rs 1,350 crore to various companies of Mallya which was primarily used to fund the defunct Kingfisher Airline.
The additional list is believed to have come up while the authorities were discussing the recapitalisation of public sector undertaking (PSUs) banks. The recap plan will bloat the capital requirement of the lenders beyond what has been estimated, the official said. However, the lenders which classify the loan accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) said it will reduce their profitability because they will be required to keep aside funds for these accounts.
Coal India is considering raising prices to meet the cost of the 20% wage hike, reports The Economic Times. It last raised prices by 10% in May last year. “Unless coal prices are hiked it would be very difficult to attain a decent profit this fiscal,” a senior company executive said. He said the wage bill puts an additional burden Rs 5,800 crore annually, and another Rs 9,500 crore needs to be spent on expansion.
“Although Coal India is free to raise prices on its own, hiking them leads to rising power generation costs,” the executive said. “It also has inflationary implications on the economy since it meets more than 50% of the energy supplies. A decision to raise prices always faces resistance from various quarters and we raise prices only when we do not have any other options left.”
Lenders to GTL Infrastructure have received bids from four players for buying up to 58% stake in the telecom tower company, sources told The Economic Times. The four bidders include Bain-Piramal joint venture asset reconstruction firm, Aion Capital, a foreign telecom company, and a lesser-known investment firm —Beam Investments. There are 16 lenders to GTL Infra — including State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, United Bank of India and Dena Bank — and they are expecting Rs 10,000 crore from the stake sale, sources said.
PVR, the country’s largest film exhibition company, is set to invest $4 million to pick up a minority stake in American luxury restaurant-and-theatre company iPic -Gold Class Entertainment, a company insider told The Economic Times. iPic owns and operates 16 luxury theatres with 121 screens across 10 states in the US and as part of its future plans, sees potential for at least 200 such premium formats. The company is also in the process of listing its shares on US stock exchanges. PVR is viewing this as an R&D investment and believes that some of the relevant learning from this unique investment opportunity can be replicated in context of Indian market.
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company debuts at Rs 313 per share, a premium of 8% over its issue price of Rs 290 per share. The Rs 8,695-crore initial public offering, which was open for subscription on November 7-9, was subscribed 4.89 times at a price band of Rs 275-290 per share.
Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to raise up to $1.8 billion through a combination of offshore bonds and syndicated loans to reduce its high-cost debt, reports The Economic Times. The company would pare borrowing costs with a new series of overseas papers that would be of 10-year maturity, unlike the perpetual bonds it had sold five years ago, sources said.
RIL is raising $800 million through a dollar-bond issue, and another $1billion through syndicated commercial loans from a group of international lenders at a cost lower than that for the existing loans. The issuance is part of a massive debt refinancing exercise by the Mukesh Ambani-owned company, and would cover a perpetual bond sale of 2013.
It has around $12 billion (approximately Rs 75,000 crore) of debt, which was taken over a period for its telecom venture, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and for expanding the world’s largest oil refining complex in Jamnagar. These debt facilities are maturing from 2018.
Insolvency professionals of Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel have initiated fresh forensic audits of these companies’ accounts following the recent changes in rules introduced by the bankruptcy regulator, sources told Mint. The purpose of the audit is to ascertain if there was any preferential treatment given by promoters to related parties or any non-related parties during the two years preceding the commencement of insolvency proceedings, and if there were any undervalued or fraudulent or extortionate credit transactions.
These audits will also check for any related-party transactions within group companies. In both cases, promoters have decided to submit their resolution plans to buy back their companies. Alvarez & Marsal’s Satish Kumar Gupta, is the interim resolution professional (IRP) for Essar Steel while Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India’s Vijaykumar V Iyer, is in charge of operations at Bhushan Steel.
This is the second instance of a forensic audit being ordered on the books of accounts of both these companies. Lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) had also called for a forensic audit in Essar Steel as part of the resolution process but the audit never took off, sources said. In the case of Bhushan Steel, lenders had asked Deloitte to complete the forensic audit three years ago.
Algo trading is essentially using computer programmes that follow a defined set of rules based on timing, price, quantity, etc, to execute trades automatically. HFT, a subset of algorithmic trading, where trading firms primarily compete on speed to profit from arbitrage opportunities, now accounts for at least 40% of trades in the equity cash segment, according to data. However, it is mostly restricted to institutions.
The Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) under the Goods & Services Tax (GST), a move that will ensure that businesses pass on the benefit of the recent tax rate cuts to the consumers. "This paves the way for the immediate establishment of this apex body, which is mandated to ensure that the benefits of the reduction in GST rates on goods or services are passed on to the ultimate consumers by way of a reduction in prices," the government said in a statement.
"It might go up another 700%, but it could easily not," Gorman added. Gorman's stance on bitcoin appeared slightly less negative than some of his peers on Wall Street. For example, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon predicted if "you're stupid enough to buy [bitcoin], you'll pay the price for it one day." Meanwhile, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called the cryptocurrency "an index of money laundering."
It isn't the first time that Blankfein has caused a stir over Brexit. In October the Goldman chief hinted that London would lose out to the German city of Frankfurt as a financial centre. In the tweet, Blankfein said: "Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there." Just in case anyone missed the point, Blankfein ended the tweet with "#Brexit".
It said the November 5 images showed two large circular objects that could be sections of a submarine’s pressure hull. It said these appeared larger than those for North Korea’s ROMEO-class attack submarine. Images of a test stand indicated continued testing of a mechanism for ejection launch of missiles from a submarine. However, the report said no activity could be seen suggesting preparations for a new test of a submarine-launched missile.
The government has implemented various reforms in last 2-3 years. Introduction of platforms like Aadhaar, steps like IBC coupled with recapitalisation of public banks, statutory reforms like MPC and smooth transition of GST are now universally recognised: FM Jaitley
The Moody's upgrades is a reflection of positive steps by the Modi govt: FM Jaitley
The Moody's recognition is an endorsement of the reform process which has begun in the last 3-4 years. The reforms have put India on a path of high trajectory growth: FM Jaitley
Encouraging to see international recognition. This firms up our resolve to continue upon the path we have embarked upon: FM Jaitley
A series of steps such as demonetisation are now taking Indian economy to a larger formalization of economy and digitisation. This is something being universally acknowledged: FM Jaitley
FM Jaitley on Moody's upgrade: Encouraging to see international recognition of Modi govt's efforts
Moody’s has announced the upgrade of India’s local and foreign currency and the rating has improved from positive to stable. The upgrade came after 13 years and we welcome this upgrade. It is a belated recognition of all the positive steps which had been taken by the country in the last few years that have contributed to the strengthening of the economy, says FM Jaitley.
USFDA gives final approval to Cipla's anti-asthma product
Drug major Cipla has received final approval from the US health regulator for a suspension product used for treatment of asthma. In a BSE filing today, Cipla said "it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Budesonide Inhalation Suspension, 0.25mg/2mL, 0.5mg/2mL, and 1mg/2mL from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)". The approved product is a generic version of Astrazeneca's Pulmicort Respules, it added. Pulmicort Respules are indicated for maintenance treatment of asthma and as prophylactic therapy in children of 12 months to 8 years. Citing IMS Health data, Cipla said Pulmicort Respules and generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $825 million for the 12 months to September 2017.
Sebi to investigate possible leak of company earnings
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will investigate possible leaks of company earnings in social media chatrooms, its chief Ajay Tyagi said on Friday. A Reuters investigation documented at least 12 cases of prescient messages about major Indian companies being posted in private WhatsApp groups. “We will certainly investigate the issue. It is a work in progress,” Tyagi, Chairman of Sebi, said when asked what action the regulator was considering.
Retail investors betting big on algorithmic trading, says report
Arun Jaitley hints future fiscal deficit targets may be recalibrated
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hinted that while there was no immediate threat of missing the fiscal deficit target for FY18, future targets may be recalibrated. “No pause (on fiscal consolidation) but challenges arising from structural reforms...could change the glide path,” Jaitley said. The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of GDP for FY18 and 3% for the next fiscal. A high-level committee on fiscal discipline headed by former revenue secretary NK Singh has recommended a glide path to bring down the fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio to 2.5% and 38.7%, respectively, by FY23 from 3.5% and 49.4% in FY17.
Morgan Stanley chief says bitcoin 'doesn't quite deserve the attention it's getting'
Bitcoin is getting more attention than it deserves, but the phenomenon is not going away overnight, according to Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman, reports CNBC. Gorman said bitcoin isn't even close to a safe investment, and would-be cryptocurrency owners shouldn't expect otherwise. "Something that goes up 700% in a year — it's by definition speculative," he said. "So anybody who thinks they're buying something that it's a stable investment is deluding themselves."
"It might go up another 700%, but it could easily not," Gorman added. Gorman's stance on bitcoin appeared slightly less negative than some of his peers on Wall Street. For example, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon predicted if "you're stupid enough to buy [bitcoin], you'll pay the price for it one day." Meanwhile, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called the cryptocurrency "an index of money laundering."
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund proposes to drop oil, gas stocks from index
Norway's trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund is proposing to drop oil and gas companies from its benchmark index, which would mean cutting its investments in those companies, the deputy central bank chief supervising the fund told Reuters, sending energy stocks lower. If adopted by parliament, the fund would over time divest billions of dollars from oil and gas stocks, which now represent 6% — or around $37 billion — of the fund's benchmark equity index. The aim is to make the Norwegian government's wealth less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil prices.
Goldman Sachs head calls for a second Brexit referendum
Lloyd Blankfein, the head of Goldman Sachs, has come out in favour of a second vote on Britain's membership of the European Union, reports CNBC. In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Blankfein, an American, said that in the UK many chief executives were wanting a confirmation vote. The Goldman boss said: "So much at stake, why not sure make consensus still there?"
It isn't the first time that Blankfein has caused a stir over Brexit. In October the Goldman chief hinted that London would lose out to the German city of Frankfurt as a financial centre. In the tweet, Blankfein said: "Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there." Just in case anyone missed the point, Blankfein ended the tweet with "#Brexit".
Tax overhaul drama moves to US Senate as House approves its bill
Congressional Republicans took an important step on Thursday toward the biggest US tax-code overhaul since the 1980s as the House of Representatives approved a broad package of tax cuts sought by senior lawmakers and President Donald Trump, reports Reuters. The House vote shifted the tax debate to the US Senate, where that chamber’s own plan was being debated into Thursday evening. That measure has already encountered resistance from some within the Republicans ranks. No decisive Senate action is expected until after next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. Four Republican senators - enough to derail the legislation - have been talking privately about opposing the bill because it would balloon the federal deficit, according to a Time magazine report.
Images suggest North Korea aggressively working on a ballistic missile submarine
Satellite images taken this month of a North Korean naval shipyard indicate Pyongyang is pursuing an “aggressive schedule” to build its first operational ballistic missile submarine, reports Reuters. Washington-based 38 North, a North Korea monitoring project, cited images taken on November 5 showing activity at North Korea’s Sinpo South Shipyard.
“The presence of what appear to be sections of a submarine’s pressure hull in the yards suggests construction of a new submarine, possibly the SINPO-C ballistic missile submarine - the follow-on to the current SINPO-class experimental ballistic missile submarine,” 38 North said in a report. The report said that throughout 2017 there had been continued movement of parts and components into and out of two parts yards adjacent to the constructions halls in the center of the shipyard.
It said the November 5 images showed two large circular objects that could be sections of a submarine’s pressure hull. It said these appeared larger than those for North Korea’s ROMEO-class attack submarine. Images of a test stand indicated continued testing of a mechanism for ejection launch of missiles from a submarine. However, the report said no activity could be seen suggesting preparations for a new test of a submarine-launched missile.
Moody's upgrades India's sovereign rating to Baa2, outlook stable
Rating agency Moody’s Investor Services said that it is lifting India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa3. It upgraded the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive. Moody’s said the decision to upgrade the rating was underpinned by the expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential.
Here is the FULL TEXT: Moody's upgrades India's government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3; changes outlook to stable from positive
The government has implemented various reforms in last 2-3 years. Introduction of platforms like Aadhaar, steps like IBC coupled with recapitalisation of public banks, statutory reforms like MPC and smooth transition of GST are now universally recognised: FM Jaitley
The Moody's upgrades is a reflection of positive steps by the Modi govt: FM Jaitley
The Moody's recognition is an endorsement of the reform process which has begun in the last 3-4 years. The reforms have put India on a path of high trajectory growth: FM Jaitley
Encouraging to see international recognition. This firms up our resolve to continue upon the path we have embarked upon: FM Jaitley
A series of steps such as demonetisation are now taking Indian economy to a larger formalization of economy and digitisation. This is something being universally acknowledged: FM Jaitley
Sovereign Ratings: All you wanted to know
A rating upgrade may be interpreted by foreign funds as a sign of a growing economy, which may prompt them to put more funds in Indian markets. The resultant flow for dollars could strengthen the rupee and buoy stock markets.
