News Live: Is Greg Abel Warren Buffett's Successor?

Sep 15, 10:16 AM (IST)
Patanjali Ayurveda's founder Baba Ramdev has confirmed that the FMCG firm will foray into dairy and apparel segments soon. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Baba Ramdev expressed confidence that expansion from eight segments where Patanjali currently operates - to 11 verticals - will help the company take the top spot in the FMCG space.
Sep 15, 09:57 AM (IST)
Who will succeed Warren Buffett as chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway? It’s one of the most guarded secrets in the business world. That didn’t stop JPMorgan Chase & Co’s new Berkshire analyst from placing odds on one man. “The most likely successor in our view, who Warren Buffett regularly praises, is Greg Abel,” JPMorgan’s Sarah DeWitt said in a note released on Thursday, initiating coverage of the company.
Sep 15, 09:48 AM (IST)
The world's top cotton buyers, all in Asia, are flocking to India to secure supplies after fierce storms in the United States, the biggest exporter of the fibre, affected the size and quality of the crop, the Economic Times reports.
Sep 15, 09:48 AM (IST)
Balmer Lawrie & Co is looking to invest Rs 150-200 crore primarily in the logistics and industrial packaging businesses over the next two years, reports the Hindu Business Line. The diversified PSU company is present across various businesses including industrial packaging, greases and lubricants, leather chemicals, logistics, travel and vacations and refinery and oilfield services.
Sep 15, 09:43 AM (IST)
The number of people who filed for unemployment assistance in the US last week declined unexpectedly. The number of individuals filing for initial jobless benefits in the week ending September 9 fell by 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 284,000, the Labor Department said.
Sep 15, 09:41 AM (IST)
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan is set to take the plunge into politics with the likely launch of a political outfit by the end of September. According to the Indian Express, Hasaan – who over the last couple months has made his views known about the deteriorating state of politics in Tamil Nadu – has set his eyes on the local body elections, with over 4,000 candidates, which are expected to be held in November. While an official announcement hasn’t been made yet, a close aide to the actor said “the upcoming local body elections have made it a necessity for him to step in,” and that the announcement of the political party is likely to come in a few days.
Sep 15, 09:40 AM (IST)
Shares of Max Financial Services gained around 5% on the back of a block deal. Around 74 lakh shares of the company were traded in five blocks on the BSE at an average price of Rs 602 per share. Interestingly, Xenok and GS Mace were reportedly looking to sell 11.8 million shares at a floor price of Rs 595 per share today.
In a notice to its shareholders ahead of the annual general meeting, Tata Sons has sought approval to amend its memorandum of association and articles of association to convert itself from a public limited company to a private limited one, reports Business Standard.
Sep 15, 09:28 AM (IST)
SpiceJet has deposited Rs 250 crore with the registrar general of the Delhi High Court in compliance with a Supreme Court order related to a share-transfer dispute.
Sep 15, 09:28 AM (IST)
Bharat Heavy Electricals is eyeing a major role in the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project, popularly called bullet train, ranging from manufacturing coaches and civil construction work to laying down rail links, reports Mint.
Sep 15, 09:27 AM (IST)
Coal India is planning to enter the metallurgical mining sector and has narrowed down on iron, copper, bauxite and nickel as the primary metals, reports Business Standard.
Sep 15, 09:27 AM (IST)
The government has put on hold auctions for 1GW of wind power projects, which were to be conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India on September 19, reports The Economic Times.
Sep 15, 09:26 AM (IST)
Tata Chemicals said it is in advanced talks with Indorama Holdings to sell its Haldia fertiliser unit in West Bengal for Rs 400-500 crore, reports PTI.
Sep 15, 09:25 AM (IST)
German Dry Docks Group has approached the lenders of troubled Bharati Defence and Infrastructure, formerly Bharti Shipyard, for a possible acquisition, reports The Economic Times.
Sep 15, 09:16 AM (IST)
A proxy advisory firm has raised concerns about Sun TV Network, questioning the payment of high salaries to the promoter and the purchase of a corporate jet even as some brokerages see a bright future for the media and entertainment group.
Sep 15, 09:16 AM (IST)
The government's push to electric vehicles received a boost with Maruti Suzuki's Japanese parent Suzuki Motor deciding to make electric cars at its factory in Gujarat for India and the world. It will also be the first commercially-available electric car for Suzuki.
Sep 15, 09:15 AM (IST)
Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran is evaluating the option of winding down the mobile services business, Tata Teleservices, after attempts to sell the beleaguered unit failed, reports The Economic Times. If the group goes ahead with its plan, it will be the first major Tata unit to be closed down in its 149-year-old history.
Sep 15, 09:13 AM (IST)
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has raised observations regarding the HDFC Standard Life Insurance’s initial public offering based on the its filed draft red herring prospectus. The market regulator has sought clarification on a number of issues including the risk factors and conflict of interest between HDFC and HDFC Standard Life, among others, reports Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma and M Saraswathy.
Sep 15, 09:10 AM (IST)
Wipro will continue to be bold on acquisitions, said Wipro Chief Strategy Officer Rishad Premji, reaffirming the Bengaluru-headquartered company's commitment to the strategy it has crafted in the past two years even as the IT industry faces big challenges, reports the Economic Times.
Sep 15, 09:10 AM (IST)
CLSA has initiated investment in consumer finance company Indiabulls Ventures in its Asia ex-Japan long-only portfolio with a weightage of three percentage points, said the Hong Kong-headquartered firm's chief equity strategist Christopher Wood in his widely followed newsletter Greed & Fear.
Sep 15, 09:09 AM (IST)
Japan’s Asahi Glass, which owns a little over 22% of Asahi India Glass, is in advanced discussions to buy out partner Sanjay Labroo as part of a plan to take control of the JV. Labroo and his family also own an equal 22.21% in the venture.
Sep 15, 09:07 AM (IST)
ICICI Lombard General Insurance has raised Rs 1,625 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens on Friday. The leading insurer would allot shares to 64 anchor investors at Rs 661 apiece – the upper end of the IPO price band.
Sep 15, 09:02 AM (IST)
Sep 15, 08:56 AM (IST)
Sep 15, 08:56 AM (IST)
Sep 15, 08:47 AM (IST)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in said North Korea’s latest launch of a missile over Japan will only result in further diplomatic and economic isolation for the North, and officials said Moon had also warned of possible new threats, reports Reuters. “President Moon ordered officials to closely analyse and prepare for new possible North Korean threats like EMP (electro-magnetic pulse) and biochemical attacks,” Moon’s spokesman Park Su-hyun said.
Sep 15, 08:44 AM (IST)
Rising living standards will limit the effect of any sanctions on North Korea, reports Bloomberg. Although the country is still poor, its gross domestic product grew by an estimated 3.9% in 2016, to about USD 28.5 billion, the fastest pace in 17 years. Wages have risen quickly, and per-capita GDP is now on par with Rwanda, an African economic exemplar. This progress is partly due to continued trade with China.
At the same time, economic reforms made in 2011 have begun to take hold, allowing factory managers to set salaries, find their own suppliers, and hire and fire employees. Farming collectives have been replaced by a family-based management system, which has led to far greater harvests. The government has even come to tolerate private enterprise on a limited basis.
Sep 15, 08:33 AM (IST)
The Narendra Modi government’s cash ban and a tax overhaul will depress growth this year, with foreign investors pulling USD 1.7 billion out of Indian equities in August, reports Bloomberg.
A North Korean state agency threatened on Thursday to use nuclear weapons to reduce the United States to “ashes and darkness” for supporting a UN Security Council resolution and sanctions over its latest nuclear test. The Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, which handles the North’s external ties and propaganda, also called for the breakup of the Security Council, which it called “a tool of evil” made up of “money-bribed” countries that move at the order of the United States.
Kim Jong-un is at it again. North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, according to Reuters.
North Korea's latest missile travelled farther, its second, flew higher than its last, reports CNBC. The missile was launched from the communist dictatorship's capital of Pyongyang at about 6:57 am local time and headed east. The projectile passed over Japan before landing in the sea at roughly 7:16 am, roughly 2,000 km east of Japan's Hokkaido island. The previous launch had landed only about 1,180 km east of Hokkaido. The height of the Friday launch also topped the August 29 flight.
In retort, the South Korean military conducted live-fire exercises that mimic attacking Pyongyang's launch site, NBC News reported. South Korean President Moon Jae-in's administration said the country conducted its own ballistic missile test into the sea, reports Reuters. Seoul's rapid comeback is widely viewed as justified and indicates the nation was prepared for North Korean hostilities. However, analysts called the venture risky, warning it could escalate an already-tense situation.
North Korea fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, reports Reuters. The missile flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 2,000 km east of Hokkaido, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. The missile reached an altitude of about 770 km and flew for about 19 minutes over a distance of about 3,700 km, according to South Korea’s military - far enough to reach the US Pacific territory of Guam.
