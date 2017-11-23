News Live: OMCs to invest over Rs 80K cr on upgrading refineries to BS-VI, says report

Officials said the Finance Ministry reduced planned funding because of other spending priorities and because of state governments’ poor track record of spending the health budgets they have been allotted in the past. The finance and health ministries did not respond to several requests for comment. The National Health Mission is one of the world’s largest health programmes and forms the backbone of public services in India. It provides everything from free drugs to immunisation services to millions of rural poor.
The company said the move is to meet Sebi regulations that require promoters to bring down their stake to 75%. Post-dilution, the combined promoter shareholding in Quess Corp (of Thomas Cook India and Ajit Isaac, CMD and CEO, Quess Corp) would be 75.38%. Fairfax Financial Holdings, through Thomas Cook India Group, is committed to maintaining a controlling stake in Quess Corp, the company said in a statement.
The initiative is also aimed at retiring Thomas Cook long-term debt, thus bringing down its financial costs and improving profitability and liquidity at both a standalone and group level.
Initial discussions are on with Airbus, sources said. IndiGo currently has a fleet of 143 Airbus A320 and A320neo planes and an order for over 400 more. Sources confirmed that the order for wide-bodied planes would be over and above this. The carrier has the option of ordering the 250-plus-seater Airbus A330-800neo, which has a list price of $255 million (Rs 1,658 crore). The airline would likely get deliveries of this from 2019, sources said. Another option is the 270-seater A350-800 priced at $275 million (Rs 1,787 crore), which would be delivered after 2021.
While Tiger Global is expected to sell shares worth $600-700 million in Flipkart through a buyback, in Ola it will sell about half of its 15% stake, which is worth $600 million at the company’s current valuation, sources said. SoftBank is expected to own about one-third of Ola and 20% in Flipkart after these deals. Tiger’s remaining shares in these firms are valued at a combined $1.5-2 billion. Both the deals, like any private market secondary sale of shares, are happening at a discount to the existing valuations of these companies.
A rise in the benchmark government bond yield threatens to drive up overall borrowing costs — and potentially worsen the country's debt situation. On Monday and Tuesday of this week, the PBOC injected a net 30 billion yuan ($4.5 billion), but it didn't expand that money supply on Wednesday. Analysts said that pause may have been due to market sentiment seemingly stabilising, but it may be short-lived. Rapidly expanding liquidity could make it more challenging for Beijing to counteract capital flight — its relatively static foreign exchange reserves are growing less potent when compared to the amount of cash that could be leaving the country.
The high returns seen in Asian equities, he added, have been led by a better-than-expected and synchronised global economic expansion, which helped companies register better earnings growth — a trend that looks set to continue into 2018. Asia is a big beneficiary of a continued recovery in the global economy, Swan said. And a weak dollar, which is not expected to pick up much next year, will add to the region's advantage, he added. Even though valuations have gone up, they are only "back to multi-year averages" at the moment, compared to other asset classes globally where prices are "on the expensive side versus history," Swan said.
Within Asia, BlackRock holds an "overweight" position on China, India and Indonesia. Those are countries where economic reforms are helping to lift growth and earnings prospects. The asset manager also prefers companies — especially those in China — in the "older economy" such as energy, materials and financials. The technology sector, which has fuelled much of the rally this year, is an area that BlackRock said it's cautious about going into 2018. The valuations of selected e-commerce stocks in China and large-cap tech firms in Taiwan, for instance, appear to be stretched, Swan said. (Picture courtesy: CNBC)
Moreover, they said the picture could get even better if Congress lowers corporate taxes as part of the reform plan making its way through the Senate. But when it came to evaluating market conditions, the talk took a more cautious tone. Some members feared what would happen if the market suddenly took a hit. Some members said the bull market was justified by a continued low "neutral" rate of interest that is neither overly restrictive nor accommodative to growth. And there also was mention of "regulatory changes" that had helped "an appreciable strengthening of capital and liquidity positions in the financial sector over recent years," which made the system less prone to shocks or sudden market drops.
Its contention: supplying software to clients outside India does not tantamount to exports for IT and ITeS companies. Why? Because the client sends specific details of what it wants in the exported software to Indian IT firms through an email. Now, according to the department, the email containing specifications is nothing but goods made available to the Indian firm to provide IT/ITeS service to the foreign buyer. Therefore, it is a service. Hence, all IT/ITeS exporters are liable to return the export benefits claimed for the last five years and pay service tax (15%) with interest and penalty on last five years export turnover, the department has said in its notices.
At present, EPFO invests 15% of its annual accruals in exchange traded funds (ETFs). It is yet to decide how it plans to credit the benefits or losses to subscribers’ accounts. EPFO has invested over Rs 30,000 crore via ETFs since it started investing in stocks in August 2015-16. One of the options is accruing units of ETFs to subscribers’ accounts. Another option is keeping cash and equity components separately—meaning that consent to sell off ETF units is required from a subscriber withdrawing EPF savings. It is also studying whether it can offer an option to subscribers to opt for equity exposure beyond the 15% cut-off, a government official said.
To meet the National Capital Region’s (NCR) demand for cleaner fuel by April 2018, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have decided to hasten the process of upgrading their refineries, two senior officials from the refiners told Mint. The officials said that with less than six months left to meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI, comparable to Euro-VI) emission standard, the process could throw up some challenges but given that fuel has to be supplied only to Delhi-NCR, it could be done. The refiners would be investing more than Rs 80,000 crore in upgrading petrol and diesel quality to meet BS-VI specifications by 2020.
Integrated travel and travel related financial services player Thomas Cook India’s board on Wednesday approved a fund raising plan of Rs 600 crore by divesting 5.42% stake in its subsidiary Quess Corp. The company said the stake sale will be carried out through an offer-for-sale route. It has fixed a floor price of Rs 800 per share.
Equity mutual funds registered an inflow of over Rs 16,000 crore in October, buoyed by strong participation from retail investors, latest data with industry body Amfi showed. It has taken the total inflow into such funds to over Rs 96,000 crore in the first seven months of the ongoing financial year.
