News Live: Industry 4.0 may lead to social upheavals, income inequality, says Deloitte Global

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Jan 23, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Industry 4.0 may lead to social upheavals, income inequality: Deloitte Global

    India, South Africa and China may face "social upheavals and increased income inequality" in the future due to increasing adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, says a report.

    According to the research report by Deloitte Global, while executives conceptually understand the changes the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) will bring, they are less certain how they should act to benefit from those changes.

    The findings were released at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual summit yesterday.

    Industry 4.0 is characterised by digital technologies, such as analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing and the internet of things (IoT).

  • Jan 23, 04:38 PM (IST)

    PE investments in realty to reach $100bn by 2026, says JLL

    With India emerging as an attractive investment destination, private equity inflow in real estate is likely to reach $100 billion by 2026. According to property consultant JLL, in the next 10 years, private equity inflow in the sector is likely to grow at 10% CAGR to $100 billion by 2026, with Tier I and II cities being the prime beneficiaries of it. In the past 12 years (2006-2017) India has seen investments of $42 billion, while the next 10 years (2017-2026) is expected to see inflows to the tune of $58 billion, the report said.

  • Jan 23, 08:21 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. IMF says India should continue with fin sector reforms, reports PTI

    2. I-T Dept warns over Rs 2K in cash donations to political parties, reports PTI

    3. Carlyle Group leads race for 15% in Mankind Pharma, values co at $3.3bn, reports The Economic Times

    4. Maruti to shift manufacturing of Swift from Haryana to Gujarat

    5. Draft national urban policy in works, to be ready by March

    6. AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against their disqualification, reports PTI

    7Shiv Sena to go alone in 2019 elections, decides against extending alliance with BJP, reports PTI 

  • Jan 23, 06:39 PM (IST)

    Startup India: Why Govt's Atal Innovation Mission has failed at grassroots

    Startup India: Why Govt's Atal Innovation Mission has failed at grassroots

    None of the registered incubators have been able to dish out even one successful startup in India over the past several months. It puts a question mark on the utilization of the tax payer money without controls...
  • Jan 23, 06:23 PM (IST)

    COMMENT - Why e-commerce discounts sound like capex to I-T sleuths

    COMMENT - Why e-commerce discounts sound like capex to I-T sleuths

    'The best antidote to the disruptive power of innovation is overregulation.' This quote from author and lawyer Tim Wu seems to be a source of inspiration for the tax department.
  • Jan 23, 06:01 PM (IST)

    Nissan launches Datsun redi-GO AMT version priced Rs 3.8 lakh

    Nissan Motor India today announced the launch of automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its redi-GO entry level model from Datsun stable, priced at an introductory price of Rs 3.8 lakh.

    Deliveries of the redi-GO Smart Drive Auto to new customers will begin from today across India, the company said in a statement.

    The new vehicle comes with new dual-driving mode and rush hour mode. In the dual-driving mode customers opt switching between automated and manual mode during up-hill or down-hill and city traffic conditions.

  • Jan 23, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net rises 55% to Rs 1,167 crore

    Indiabulls Housing Finance today reported a 55.38 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,167.73 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

    The company had reported net profit of Rs 751.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Its revenues grew by 36.65 percent to Rs 4,105.66 crore during October-December quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 3,004.47 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

    Gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) stood at 0.77 percent of total advances, and net NPAs were at 0.21 percent in the quarter under review.

    The board of directors of the company also authorised it to issue secured non-convertible debentures and unsecured non-convertible debentures, in the nature of subordinate debt up to Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, respectively, on private placement basis in one or more tranches from time to time.

  • Jan 23, 04:41 PM (IST)

    8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

    A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the southern coast of Alaska early today, prompting tsunami warnings, reports AFP. The quake struck at 03:01 pm in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 km southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 km under the seabed. Tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska and the west coast of Canada, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

  • Jan 23, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Army tanks move past the saluting dias during full dress rehearsal for the 69th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

    Army tanks move past the saluting dias during full dress rehearsal for the 69th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
  • Jan 23, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III (C) and SU-30, planes fly past over the Parliament house during Republic Day rehearsals in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

    Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III (C) and SU-30, planes fly past over the Parliament house during Republic Day rehearsals in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
  • Jan 23, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Sensex surges 341.97 points to close above 36,000-level for the first time. Nifty spurts 117.50 points to a record 11,083.70.

  • Jan 23, 04:19 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 23, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Arundhati Bhattarchaya rubbishes allegations of banks penalising poor

    Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya has dismissed the allegations that banks penalise the poor for not maintaining a monthly average balance, and said the financially weaker account holders are never charged. "No account of any poor man is ever charged," Bhattacharya told PTI.

  • Jan 23, 03:47 PM (IST)

    IMF says India should continue with fin sector reforms

    IMF chief Christine Lagarde said India must continue with reforms especially in the financial services sector and should urgently focus on broad-based and true inclusion of women in its economy, reports PTI. Addressing a conference in Davos as part of the all women co-chairs of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet, Lagarde said IMF research has showed that raising women's participation in the workforce to the level of men can boost Indian economy by 27%.

    According to her, future growth would depend on how the country carries forward the reform process. Lagarde said India must continue with its reforms, especially in financial services sector and the one area that needs special focus is gender equality.

  • Jan 23, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Maruti, Hyundai dominate 10 best-selling PV models in Dec

    Maruti Suzuki India's hold on domestic passenger vehicles (PV) market continued in December with six of its models appearing in the top 10 selling list and its premium hatchback Baleno moving up to the third spot, reports PTI. Rival Hyundai Motor India also made its presence felt with three of its models featuring in the top 10 list.

    According to the data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) popular entry level Alto was the best-selling model last month. It sold 20,346 units in December 2017 as against 17,351 units a year ago, a growth of 17.26%. The company's new compact sedan Dzire was at second position with 18,018 units. The previous version Dzire Tour had sold 14,643 units in December 2016.

    MSI's premium hatchback Baleno was at the third position with sales of 14,551 units last month as against 9,486 units units a year ago, up 53.39%. Baleno was the seventh best-selling model in December 2016. Rival Hyundai Motor India's compact car Grandi10 moved up to the fourth position with sales of 12,955 units last month. In December 2016, the model had sold 10,519 units, occupying fifth position.

  • Jan 23, 03:26 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 03:23 PM (IST)

    West must share benefits of growth with emerging world: Raghuram Rajan

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said the Western world must realise they cannot go a long way without the help of the emerging economies and warned that no one would be able to resolve any problem of a 'fractured world' if things are not set right soon, reports PTI. Without naming any country, he said the West must realise that their population is ageing and the demand for their products would mostly come from the emerging world.

    He said there is a risk that by the time the West goes to the emerging world for their support, they may have to answer quite a few questions about why they did not share the benefits earlier. He warned that the approach of the Western world must change soon for the good, or else there may be a chance that we are not able to solve any of the problems of the 'fractured world'.

  • Jan 23, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 23, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Telcos raise app-based calling, infra issues with Trai

    Telecom operators in their meeting with regulator Trai raised multiple pain points, including app-based calling, rationalisation of taxes and infrastructure expansion woes, that are adversely impacting their business, reports PTI.

    "We had very fruitful discussion with industry players. They were unanimous on some of the issues that Trai should deal with in this year like OTT(over-the-top) consultation, one country one licence, infrastructure related issues, rationalisation of taxes under GST ... There were 6-7 issues that they want the regulator to look into," Trai Chairman RS Sharma said after the meeting.

    Telecom operators also called for a spectrum policy to make the industry aware in advance about auction of frequency bands, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman said.

  • Jan 23, 02:25 PM (IST)

  • Jan 23, 02:18 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 02:12 PM (IST)

    I-T Dept warns over Rs 2K in cash donations to political parties

    The Income Tax Department cautioned people against indulging in illegal cash transactions including donating more than Rs 2,000 to political parties, reports PTI. In a bid to clean up election funding, the government early this year had notified 'electoral bonds' that can be bought from specified branches of the SBI and used to donate money to political parties.

    According to the scheme, no person should make a cash donation of over Rs 2,000 to a political party. The tax department, in advertisements issued in leading dailies today, said a person should not "donate in excess of Rs 2,000 in cash to a registered trust/political party." This is the first public advisory that the department or its policy-making body- the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued vis-a-vis political donations.

  • Jan 23, 01:52 PM (IST)

    Bharat Dynamics files IPO papers with Sebi

    Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offer. This is the fourth PSU that has approached Sebi for IPO in less than one month. The other three are - Mishra Dhatu Nigam, RITES and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).

    Going by the draft papers, Bharat Dynamics's IPO will see sale of equity shares by the government and the public issue will help the company in achieving the benefits of listing. Bharat Dynamics was established in 1970 and is a manufacturer of guided missiles and allied defence equipment. The company's net worth stood at Rs 2,212.46 crore at the end of March 2017.

  • Jan 23, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Draft national urban policy in works, to be ready by March

    The government is working on a draft National Urban Policy which is expected to be ready by March this year, sources told Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. “We are working on the country’s first National Urban Policy framework. We have already set up a committee which is looking at developing the policy. It may take about three months to be get the first cut of the draft policy,” ministry officials said.

  • Jan 23, 01:17 PM (IST)

    CBI probes Rs 487cr coal import scam

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun a probe into a Rs 487 crore scam related to over valuation of inferior quality of coal imported from Indonesia, which was passed on to NTPC and other power generation companies in collusion with officials, reports PTI. The action of the agency came on the basis of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence investigation which had shown over invoicing in the imports between 2011-12 and 2014-15, officials said. The CBI FIR is against Ahmed AR Buhari, promoter of Coastal Energy Pvt, Channi and unidentified officials of National Thermal Power Corporation, Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation, Aravali Power Company Pvt.

  • Jan 23, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 23, 01:09 PM (IST)

    Maruti to shift manufacturing of Swift from Haryana to Gujarat

    Maruti's parent Suzuki will be exclusively manufacturing the next-generation Swift at its plant in Gujarat for sale in India and abroad, reports The Times of India. The shift is occurring after nearly 13 years of manufacturing in Haryana.

    The Gujarat plant, which started production in 2016, currently manufactures Baleno that is retailed through Maruti's premium retail channel Nexa. The addition of Swift to the production at Gujarat will help achieve economies of scale and drive in efficiencies in terms of production planning, RS Kalsi, executive director in charge of sales and marketing, said.

  • Jan 23, 12:48 PM (IST)

    Triple talaq bill a tactic to punish Muslim men: Owaisi

    The triple talaq bill is a conspiracy against Muslims and a move to punish men from the community, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged. A committee was constituted to look into the row over the film "Padmaavat" but no such step was taken on the triple talaq issue, said the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad as he launched a scathing attack against the Centre, reports PTI.

    "The triple talaq bill is a conspiracy against the Muslim community. It a tactic to bring out the women of the community on roads and send the men to prison," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said. At the same time, he asked the Muslim community to socially boycott those who take the instant triple talaq route to divorce. He said Rs 2,000 crore should be allocated for Muslim women in the budget.

  • Jan 23, 12:40 PM (IST)

    NIA can't probe marital status: SC on Kerala love-jihad case

    The Supreme Court said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) could continue with its probe into the alleged love jihad case of Kerala but it cannot investigate the marital status of the man and the woman, reports PTI. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra observed this after the NIA told the court that it had made substantial progress in the investigation which was conducted after the apex court's direction.

    "We are not concerned with it (probe). Whether you carry on your investigation or arrest someone, we are not concerned," the bench also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said. "You can investigate it but you cannot investigate about their marital status," the bench said.

