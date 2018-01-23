News Live: Industry 4.0 may lead to social upheavals, income inequality, says Deloitte Global

Live now
PE investments in realty to reach $100bn by 2026, says JLL
With India emerging as an attractive investment destination, private equity inflow in real estate is likely to reach $100 billion by 2026. According to property consultant JLL, in the next 10 years, private equity inflow in the sector is likely to grow at 10% CAGR to $100 billion by 2026, with Tier I and II cities being the prime beneficiaries of it. In the past 12 years (2006-2017) India has seen investments of $42 billion, while the next 10 years (2017-2026) is expected to see inflows to the tune of $58 billion, the report said.
Arundhati Bhattarchaya rubbishes allegations of banks penalising poor
Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya has dismissed the allegations that banks penalise the poor for not maintaining a monthly average balance, and said the financially weaker account holders are never charged. "No account of any poor man is ever charged," Bhattacharya told PTI.
IMF says India should continue with fin sector reforms
IMF chief Christine Lagarde said India must continue with reforms especially in the financial services sector and should urgently focus on broad-based and true inclusion of women in its economy, reports PTI. Addressing a conference in Davos as part of the all women co-chairs of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet, Lagarde said IMF research has showed that raising women's participation in the workforce to the level of men can boost Indian economy by 27%.
According to her, future growth would depend on how the country carries forward the reform process. Lagarde said India must continue with its reforms, especially in financial services sector and the one area that needs special focus is gender equality.
Maruti, Hyundai dominate 10 best-selling PV models in Dec
Maruti Suzuki India's hold on domestic passenger vehicles (PV) market continued in December with six of its models appearing in the top 10 selling list and its premium hatchback Baleno moving up to the third spot, reports PTI. Rival Hyundai Motor India also made its presence felt with three of its models featuring in the top 10 list.
According to the data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) popular entry level Alto was the best-selling model last month. It sold 20,346 units in December 2017 as against 17,351 units a year ago, a growth of 17.26%. The company's new compact sedan Dzire was at second position with 18,018 units. The previous version Dzire Tour had sold 14,643 units in December 2016.
MSI's premium hatchback Baleno was at the third position with sales of 14,551 units last month as against 9,486 units units a year ago, up 53.39%. Baleno was the seventh best-selling model in December 2016. Rival Hyundai Motor India's compact car Grandi10 moved up to the fourth position with sales of 12,955 units last month. In December 2016, the model had sold 10,519 units, occupying fifth position.
West must share benefits of growth with emerging world: Raghuram Rajan
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said the Western world must realise they cannot go a long way without the help of the emerging economies and warned that no one would be able to resolve any problem of a 'fractured world' if things are not set right soon, reports PTI. Without naming any country, he said the West must realise that their population is ageing and the demand for their products would mostly come from the emerging world.
He said there is a risk that by the time the West goes to the emerging world for their support, they may have to answer quite a few questions about why they did not share the benefits earlier. He warned that the approach of the Western world must change soon for the good, or else there may be a chance that we are not able to solve any of the problems of the 'fractured world'.
I-T Dept warns over Rs 2K in cash donations to political parties
The Income Tax Department cautioned people against indulging in illegal cash transactions including donating more than Rs 2,000 to political parties, reports PTI. In a bid to clean up election funding, the government early this year had notified 'electoral bonds' that can be bought from specified branches of the SBI and used to donate money to political parties.
According to the scheme, no person should make a cash donation of over Rs 2,000 to a political party. The tax department, in advertisements issued in leading dailies today, said a person should not "donate in excess of Rs 2,000 in cash to a registered trust/political party." This is the first public advisory that the department or its policy-making body- the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued vis-a-vis political donations.
Draft national urban policy in works, to be ready by March
The government is working on a draft National Urban Policy which is expected to be ready by March this year, sources told Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. “We are working on the country’s first National Urban Policy framework. We have already set up a committee which is looking at developing the policy. It may take about three months to be get the first cut of the draft policy,” ministry officials said.
Maruti to shift manufacturing of Swift from Haryana to Gujarat
Maruti's parent Suzuki will be exclusively manufacturing the next-generation Swift at its plant in Gujarat for sale in India and abroad, reports The Times of India. The shift is occurring after nearly 13 years of manufacturing in Haryana.
The Gujarat plant, which started production in 2016, currently manufactures Baleno that is retailed through Maruti's premium retail channel Nexa. The addition of Swift to the production at Gujarat will help achieve economies of scale and drive in efficiencies in terms of production planning, RS Kalsi, executive director in charge of sales and marketing, said.
Shiv Sena passes resolution to go solo in Lok Sabha, Maha polls in 2019
The Shiv Sena has passed a resolution not to align with the BJP and go solo in the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls next year, reports PTI. The resolution was moved by Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who said the BJP had been demoralising the party for the last three years.
The resolution was passed unanimously in the party's National Executive meet in Mumbai. "I moved the resolution for the Shiv Sena to fight the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls on its own in 2019," Raut said. He said the party will win at least 25 Lok Sabha seats (out of a total 48 in Maharashtra) and 125 Assembly seats (out of a total 288) in the state.
SC rejects pleas by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh govts to ban Padmaavat
The Supreme Court has rejected the plea of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments against release of Bollywood movie Padmaavat in the two states, reports PTI. The apex court has refused to modify its order on the plea of both states, thus paving way for screening of Padmaavat. “People must understand that the apex court has passed the order and they must abide by it,” the court said, adding that states should follow its January 18 order and if any need arises, they are at liberty to approach the apex court.
North Korea says will celebrate military day on eve of Olympics
North Korea will mark the foundation of its regular army on February 8, its state media said. This will be the day before the Winter Olympics open in the South. Reports and officials say that Pyongyang could be preparing a military parade as a display of strength ahead of the sporting festival, which has triggered a rare rapprochement between the two halves of the divided peninsula.
In recent years Pyongyang has proclaimed April 25 as the establishment of its army, naming it as the day the country's founder Kim Il-Sung set up anti-Japanese guerrilla forces in 1932. It will now mark the foundation on February 8, when Kim launched the Korean People's Army (KPA) regular armed forces in 1948, the ruling Workers' Party announced.
Until 1978 the anniversary was marked on the February date, and the switch back gives Pyongyang a formal justification if it decides to go ahead with a parade next month, which will be the 70th anniversary of the regular military's establishment. Satellite photos have shown troops and military vehicles rehearsing at an airfield near Pyongyang for an event.
AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against their disqualification
MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party have moved the Delhi High Court against their disqualification in the office of profit case, reports PTI. The 20 MLAs are seeking quashing of the government's notification which disqualified them as members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The court has agreed to hear their plea on Wednesday.
Carlyle Group leads race for 15% in Mankind Pharma, says report
Carlyle Group is leading the race to invest as much as $500 million for a 15% stake in Mankind Pharmaceuticals, The Economic Times reports. The transaction, if it happens, will value the Delhi-based company at about $3.3 billion and could become one of the largest private equity transactions in the pharma space.
Another US fund, Advent International, and British private equity firm Apax Partners are the other two contenders. Final due diligence is going on, sources said. "The final due diligence is on and the deal negotiations are at an advanced stage. We expect to conclude a transaction by the first quarter of next fiscal," sources said.
Cong accuses Modi govt of a/c jugglery in ONGC-HPCL merger
The Congress accused the government of "befooling" the public by undertaking cyclical economics and indulging in accounting jugglery to achieve its disinvestment targets and hide the fiscal deficit by asking state-owned ONGC to buy stake in HPCL, reports PTI. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, “The Modi government is indulging in cyclical economics. ONGC and HPCL merger is a classic case of accounting jugglery and will only add to the rising fiscal deficit. It is another way of using left-hand right-hand sleight of hand to largely fool the Indian public."
Singhvi said for the first time in India's history, a cash-rich government-controlled agency like ONGC is going to take a loan to buy the state-owned shares in another government-controlled company HPCL. "To do accounting jugglery, it is ONGC in all probability with the loan of around Rs 30,000 crore. So, ONGC will take a loan of Rs 30,000 crore, pay it to the Government of India to buy the shares of Government of India in HPCL. Why? So that the Government of India can fool the public of India by showing that we, the Government of India, have not taken loan. Our deficit look good, our borrowings look small but they forget that the borrowing is done by the 100% Government of India company called ONGC.”
BSF pounds Pak positions across int’l border with 9,000 mortar shells
The BSF has fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells across the International Border (IB) in Jammu over the past four days as part of "pinpointed" retaliatory action against Pakistan's unprovoked firing, destroying firing positions and fuel dumps of the Pakistan Rangers at multiple places, officials told PTI. Senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and in the Home Ministry said the situation along the 190-km IB in the Jammu area was "very tense" as Pakistan had "opened" heavy fire in the entire stretch since Sunday evening.
They said the BSF had fired over 9,000 rounds of mortar shells since January 19, after "Pakistan first breached the peace and hit BSF posts and civilian areas". The mortar shelling is in addition to an effective retaliation by an assortment of other arms and ammunition, they said. The BSF said the force was retaliating with "pinpointed" fire which destroyed firing positions, mortar launching pads and ammunition and fuel dumps of the Pakistan Rangers at multiple places.
The force also released two small video clips purportedly showing the destruction of fuel dumps. They said the "chicken neck" area of the border in Jammu, near Makwal and Kanachak border posts of the BSF, is also being pounded by the Pakistani forces, which was untouched till now.
The Bank of Japan holds monetary policy steady
The Bank of Japan announced it was keeping its monetary policy steady, a move that was in line with market expectations, reports CNBC. In a statement released following the conclusion of its two-day meeting, BoJ said it would keep the deposit rate unchanged at negative 0.1% and the 10-year yield target around 0%.
Trump signs bill to end government shutdown
President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that ends the government shutdown, and provides congressional negotiators with additional time to hammer out an immigration reform package capable of passing both the House and Senate, reports CNBC.
Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expected to return to work on Tuesday morning, after spending the day Monday on furlough. The bill funds the government for 17 days, and it funds the popular CHIP children's insurance program for six years. It does not include a permanent fix for the Obama-era DACA program, which Senate Democrats had originally demanded.
PwC survey finds India fifth most attractive market for investments
India has emerged as the fifth most attractive market for investments and the optimism over global economic growth is at a record level, a survey of CEOs by global consultancy PwC said. "The US remains the top spot for global investment, while India moves into the top 5," PwC's 21st CEO Survey said, adding that there is surprising faith and optimism among chief executives in the economic and business environment worldwide, at least over the next 12 months.
Around 46% of global CEOs consider the US as one of the three most important countries for growth, followed by China (33%) and Germany (20%) at second and third places, respectively. At the fourth spot is the UK (15%). "India (9%) bumps Japan (8%) as the fifth most attractive market in 2018," it noted.
Oil Ministry seeks cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel in Budget
The Oil Ministry is pushing for a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel in the upcoming 2018-19 budget to cushion the impact of rising oil prices on its vast consumer base, two oil ministry officials told Reuters. “We can only recommend. It is up to the Finance Ministry to take a decision,” a senior oil ministry official said.
IMF sees India growing at 7.4% in 2018, 7.8% in 2019
India is projected to grow at 7.4% in 2018 as against China's 6.8%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said, making it the fastest growing country among emerging economies following last year's slowdown due to demonetisation and the implementation of the GST, reports PTI.
In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) update released on Monday in Davos, Switzerland on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, the International Monetary Fund has projected a 7.8% growth rate for India in 2019. Growth rate projections for both 2018 and 2019 remains unchanged since its October 2017 WEO projections.
India means business: Modi tells global CEOs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told top CEOs in Davos that India means business and presented an exciting opportunity for global businesses, reports PTI. Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Modi narrated India's growth story. Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India. After the meeting, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted about Modi narrating India's growth story and presenting exciting opportunities for global business in India at Davos.
Republicans, Democrats reach deal to end US govt shutdown
Congress voted on Monday to end a three-day US government shutdown, approving another short-term funding bill as Democrats accepted promises from Republicans for a broad debate later on the future of young illegal immigrants, reports Reuters. The fourth temporary funding bill since October easily passed the Senate and the House of Representatives. That sent it to the White House, which said President Donald Trump was expected to sign the bill, a product chiefly of negotiations among Senate leaders.
Enactment by Trump of the bill will allow the government to reopen fully on Tuesday and keep the lights on through February 8, when Congress will have to revisit the budget and immigration policy, two disparate issues that have become closely linked. The House approved the funding bill by a vote of 266-150 just hours after it passed the Senate by a vote of 81-18.
Industry 4.0 may lead to social upheavals, income inequality: Deloitte Global
India, South Africa and China may face "social upheavals and increased income inequality" in the future due to increasing adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, says a report.
According to the research report by Deloitte Global, while executives conceptually understand the changes the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) will bring, they are less certain how they should act to benefit from those changes.
The findings were released at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual summit yesterday.
Industry 4.0 is characterised by digital technologies, such as analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing and the internet of things (IoT).
Startup India: Why Govt's Atal Innovation Mission has failed at grassroots
None of the registered incubators have been able to dish out even one successful startup in India over the past several months. It puts a question mark on the utilization of the tax payer money without controls...
COMMENT - Why e-commerce discounts sound like capex to I-T sleuths
'The best antidote to the disruptive power of innovation is overregulation.' This quote from author and lawyer Tim Wu seems to be a source of inspiration for the tax department.
Nissan launches Datsun redi-GO AMT version priced Rs 3.8 lakh
Nissan Motor India today announced the launch of automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its redi-GO entry level model from Datsun stable, priced at an introductory price of Rs 3.8 lakh.
Deliveries of the redi-GO Smart Drive Auto to new customers will begin from today across India, the company said in a statement.
The new vehicle comes with new dual-driving mode and rush hour mode. In the dual-driving mode customers opt switching between automated and manual mode during up-hill or down-hill and city traffic conditions.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net rises 55% to Rs 1,167 crore
Indiabulls Housing Finance today reported a 55.38 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,167.73 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.
The company had reported net profit of Rs 751.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Its revenues grew by 36.65 percent to Rs 4,105.66 crore during October-December quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 3,004.47 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.
Gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) stood at 0.77 percent of total advances, and net NPAs were at 0.21 percent in the quarter under review.
The board of directors of the company also authorised it to issue secured non-convertible debentures and unsecured non-convertible debentures, in the nature of subordinate debt up to Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, respectively, on private placement basis in one or more tranches from time to time.
8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the southern coast of Alaska early today, prompting tsunami warnings, reports AFP. The quake struck at 03:01 pm in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 km southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 km under the seabed. Tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska and the west coast of Canada, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.
Army tanks move past the saluting dias during full dress rehearsal for the 69th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III (C) and SU-30, planes fly past over the Parliament house during Republic Day rehearsals in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Sensex surges 341.97 points to close above 36,000-level for the first time. Nifty spurts 117.50 points to a record 11,083.70.
Telcos raise app-based calling, infra issues with Trai
Telecom operators in their meeting with regulator Trai raised multiple pain points, including app-based calling, rationalisation of taxes and infrastructure expansion woes, that are adversely impacting their business, reports PTI.
"We had very fruitful discussion with industry players. They were unanimous on some of the issues that Trai should deal with in this year like OTT(over-the-top) consultation, one country one licence, infrastructure related issues, rationalisation of taxes under GST ... There were 6-7 issues that they want the regulator to look into," Trai Chairman RS Sharma said after the meeting.
Telecom operators also called for a spectrum policy to make the industry aware in advance about auction of frequency bands, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman said.
I-T Dept warns over Rs 2K in cash donations to political parties
The Income Tax Department cautioned people against indulging in illegal cash transactions including donating more than Rs 2,000 to political parties, reports PTI. In a bid to clean up election funding, the government early this year had notified 'electoral bonds' that can be bought from specified branches of the SBI and used to donate money to political parties.
According to the scheme, no person should make a cash donation of over Rs 2,000 to a political party. The tax department, in advertisements issued in leading dailies today, said a person should not "donate in excess of Rs 2,000 in cash to a registered trust/political party." This is the first public advisory that the department or its policy-making body- the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued vis-a-vis political donations.
Bharat Dynamics files IPO papers with Sebi
Defence PSU Bharat Dynamics has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offer. This is the fourth PSU that has approached Sebi for IPO in less than one month. The other three are - Mishra Dhatu Nigam, RITES and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).
Going by the draft papers, Bharat Dynamics's IPO will see sale of equity shares by the government and the public issue will help the company in achieving the benefits of listing. Bharat Dynamics was established in 1970 and is a manufacturer of guided missiles and allied defence equipment. The company's net worth stood at Rs 2,212.46 crore at the end of March 2017.
Draft national urban policy in works, to be ready by March
The government is working on a draft National Urban Policy which is expected to be ready by March this year, sources told Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. “We are working on the country’s first National Urban Policy framework. We have already set up a committee which is looking at developing the policy. It may take about three months to be get the first cut of the draft policy,” ministry officials said.
CBI probes Rs 487cr coal import scam
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun a probe into a Rs 487 crore scam related to over valuation of inferior quality of coal imported from Indonesia, which was passed on to NTPC and other power generation companies in collusion with officials, reports PTI. The action of the agency came on the basis of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence investigation which had shown over invoicing in the imports between 2011-12 and 2014-15, officials said. The CBI FIR is against Ahmed AR Buhari, promoter of Coastal Energy Pvt, Channi and unidentified officials of National Thermal Power Corporation, Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation, Aravali Power Company Pvt.
Maruti to shift manufacturing of Swift from Haryana to Gujarat
Maruti's parent Suzuki will be exclusively manufacturing the next-generation Swift at its plant in Gujarat for sale in India and abroad, reports The Times of India. The shift is occurring after nearly 13 years of manufacturing in Haryana.
The Gujarat plant, which started production in 2016, currently manufactures Baleno that is retailed through Maruti's premium retail channel Nexa. The addition of Swift to the production at Gujarat will help achieve economies of scale and drive in efficiencies in terms of production planning, RS Kalsi, executive director in charge of sales and marketing, said.
Triple talaq bill a tactic to punish Muslim men: Owaisi
The triple talaq bill is a conspiracy against Muslims and a move to punish men from the community, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged. A committee was constituted to look into the row over the film "Padmaavat" but no such step was taken on the triple talaq issue, said the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad as he launched a scathing attack against the Centre, reports PTI.
"The triple talaq bill is a conspiracy against the Muslim community. It a tactic to bring out the women of the community on roads and send the men to prison," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said. At the same time, he asked the Muslim community to socially boycott those who take the instant triple talaq route to divorce. He said Rs 2,000 crore should be allocated for Muslim women in the budget.
NIA can't probe marital status: SC on Kerala love-jihad case
The Supreme Court said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) could continue with its probe into the alleged love jihad case of Kerala but it cannot investigate the marital status of the man and the woman, reports PTI. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra observed this after the NIA told the court that it had made substantial progress in the investigation which was conducted after the apex court's direction.
"We are not concerned with it (probe). Whether you carry on your investigation or arrest someone, we are not concerned," the bench also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said. "You can investigate it but you cannot investigate about their marital status," the bench said.