News Live: 'India's Osama' masterminded of 2008 Gujarat blasts arrested

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
highlights
Simultaneous polls not possible before 2024, says former CEC
The holding of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections may not be possible before 2024, and a Constitutional amendment is required to conduct such a synchronised exercise, former poll panel chief TS Krishnamurthy said. Ideally, it is good to have simultaneous elections, once every five years, former Chief Election Commissioner Krishnamurthy said.
"Is it possible? Unless the Constitution is amended, may not be possible," he told PTI. "We follow the Westminster system of vote of confidence. If we follow the American system where there is a fixed executive, then there will be a fixed term...even if somebody is voted out, someone else has to be elected by the House. Until that time, the former government will continue to operate," he noted.
The "other alternative" to the simultaneous elections is bunching of all polls due in a year as recommended by the standing committee of Parliament, but this also needs a study and Constitutional amendment for implementation, he said. From the administrative perspective and for saving money, it might be convenient to hold simultaneous elections, the former CEC said.
NPAs to rise to Rs 9.5 lakh cr by March-end, finds Assocham-Crisil study
India's banking sector will be saddled with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) worth a staggering Rs 9.5 lakh crore by March-end, up from Rs 8 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The high level of stressed assets in the banking system however provide enormous opportunity for asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) which are important stakeholders in the NPA resolution process, said the Assocham-Crisil study. At the same time, it said, the growth of ARCs is expected to come down significantly owing to capital constraints.
Grasim Industries gets green nod for Rs 2,560cr expansion proj
Grasim Industries has received green nod for expanding the production of man-made fibre VSF at Bharuch, Gujarat that would entail an investment of Rs 2,560 crore. The company has four VSF (Viscose Staple Fibre) plants in India, of which two are located in Gujarat, one each in Kharach and Vilayat in Bharuch district. As per the proposal, the company's Grasim Cellulosic Division wants to expand its Vilayat plant. In a letter issued to Grasim Industries, the Environment Ministry said it has given environment clearance to the company's proposal on expansion of Vilayat unit subject to compliance of certain conditions.
The company's proposal is to increase the production capacity of VSF from 1,27,750 tonne per annum (TPA) to 2,55,500 TPA. It also wants to set up a production facility of Solvent Spun Cellulosic Fibre with a capacity of 36,500 TPA. Besides, the company has proposed to expand the production capacity of Sulphuric Acid from 1,02,300 TPA to 1,82,500 TPA, Carbon Di-Sulphide from 23,725 TPA to 34,675 TPA and captive power plant capacity from 25 MW to 55 MW.
SC transfers pleas on Loya's death from HC to apex court
The Supreme Court transferred to itself two petitions, pending at the Bombay High Court and its Nagpur bench, relating to the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge BH Loya in 2014, reports PTI. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also asked the parties to catalogue all documents relating to Loya's death which have not been filed so far, and submit them for its perusal on February 2, the next date of hearing.
Terming the issues raised in two petitions pending before it as "serious", the bench said, "We must look into all documents with utmost seriousness". The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, restrained all the High Courts in the country from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death.
The bench got irked when senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for a Bombay lawyers body which had filed a PIL in the high court, took the name of BJP president Amit Shah during the hearing alleging that everything has been done to protect him (Shah). "As of today, it is a natural death. Then, do not cast aspersions," the bench said while considering the strong opposition of senior advocate Harish Salve, the counsel for Maharashtra government in the case.
Axis Bank Q3 FY18 profit rises 25% YoY
Axis Bank posted a 25% rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and fee incomes as well as a drop in provisions for bad loans, although results fell slightly short of a consensus estimate. Net profit rose to Rs 7.26 billion for the quarter ended December, from Rs 5.80 billion a year ago, the country's third-largest private sector lender by assets said on Monday. Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 5.28% at end-December, compared with 5.9% in the previous quarter and 5.22% a year earlier.
HPCL may acquire MRPL in cash, share-swap deal
HPCL may acquire Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) in a cash and share-swap deal to become India's third-largest oil refiner, a top official said. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), India's biggest oil and gas producer, last week announced acquisition of HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore. After this takeover, ONGC has two refining subsidiaries - HPCL and MRPL.
"If MRPL comes to HPCL, we can bring lot of synergy," HPCL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Kumar Surana said. For one, HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation) sells more petroleum product than it produces and bringing MRPL's 15 million tonne a year refinery under the fold would help bridge the shortfall.
Also, there can be synergies in crude oil procurement as well as in optimising refinery set-up, he said. ONGC plans to maintain HPCL as an independent listed company under whom all its downstream units can be consolidated.
BREAKING | While hearing petitions seeking to investigate the death of Judge Loya, the Supreme Court and has said that 'we must be guided by the spirit of objectivity' and said that the court will look into the matter 'dispassionately'.
Maharashtra also told the top court that a detailed probe had been carried out in Judge Loya's death. The Maharashtra government has told the court that four judicial officers have assured no foul play in Judge Loya's death.
The top court will hear the matter next on February 2. It has asked all parties to give to court, all documents available with them.
Chanda Kochhar sees GDP clocking 7% in H2 FY18
The Indian economy is seeing broad-based improvement across all sectors and should clock 7% growth in the second half of the current fiscal, banker Chanda Kochhar told PTI. Here to participate in the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders, the ICICI Bank chief said the full fiscal GDP growth for 2017-18 should also be in excess of 6.5%.
Brushing aside any concerns about slowing growth rate, she said the CSO has estimated 6.5% GDP growth and 6.1% gross value add (GVA) growth in the current financial year ending March 31. "Given that GDP growth in the first half was 6%, this estimate already indicates a robust positive momentum in growth to 7% in the second half of the (financial) year. High frequency indicators are already showing signs of improvement," she said.
DP World and India's NIF to invest up to $3bn in transport, logistics
Dubai-based ports operator DP World and India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIF), a quasi sovereign wealth fund, said on Monday they had created a fund to invest up to $3 billion of equity in the transport and logistics sectors in India, reports Reuters. The money will target acquiring assets and developing projects in sea and river ports, freight corridors, special economic zones, inland container terminals, and logistics infrastructure such as cold storage, the two organisations said.
It follows NIF in October signing a $1 billion investment deal with another United Arab Emirates-based player, a unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. DP World, which operates several ports in India, said in January last year it was partnering with Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to create an investment vehicle worth $3.7 billion that would invest in ports and terminals worldwide.
Rajasthan, MP move SC seeking modification of Padmaavat order
BJP-ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order allowing pan-India exhibition of controversial movie Padmaavat, reports PTI. SC has agreed on Tuesday to hear the plea against the movie, which is set to be released on January 25. States say they are empowered under the Cinematograph Act to stop exhibition of a movie on grounds of law and order.
Develop a US-style online platform to sell bad loans: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya
The Reserve Bank has called for putting in place an online trading platform on the lines of the system in the US, to sell distressed assets to ensure more transparency and better price-discovery, reports PTI. Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said such an online trading platform can help create a thriving market for selling bad loans, which is plaguing the domestic banking system, and asked all the stakeholders to come together to develop such a mechanism.
Maruti plans to launch four products in next 12-18 months
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India plans to introduce around four new products in the next 12 to 18 months to build further on five years of successive double-digit sales growth, reports PTI. The company expects to close the ongoing fiscal with double digit sales growth. Its sales in the domestic market during the April-December period grew by 15.5% at 12,26,418 units as against 10,61,873 units in the year-ago period.
It will launch the all-new version of its popular hatchback Swift at the upcoming Auto Expo to be held from February 9-14. According to sources, besides the new Swift, the company plans to introduce a new refreshed version of its mid-sized sedan, Ciaz and multiple purpose vehicle Ertiga in the coming months.
India's richest 1% corner 73% of wealth generation, finds Oxfam
The richest 1% in India cornered 73% of the wealth generated in the country last year, a new survey showed, presenting a worrying picture of rising income inequality. Besides, 67 crore Indians comprising the population's poorest half saw their wealth rise by just 1%, as per the survey released by the international rights group Oxfam hours before the start of the annual congregation of the rich and powerful from across the world in this resort town. The situation appears even grimmer globally, where 82% of the wealth generated last year worldwide went to the 1%, while 3.7 billion people that account for the poorest half of population saw no increase in their wealth.
FPIs net inflow at Rs 8,700cr in capital mkts in Jan so far
Overseas investors have put in a whopping Rs 8,700 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on expectation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields. This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. According to the depositories data, FPIs infused in a net amount of Rs 5,769 crore in equities and Rs 2,940 crore in the debt markets during January 1-19 - translating into a net inflow of Rs 8,709 crore.
'India's Osama' masterminded of 2008 Gujarat blasts arrested
Abdul Subhan Qureshi, known as 'India's Osama bin Laden' and wanted for being the main conspirator of the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts, has been arrested following a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said today.
Qureshi alias Tauqeer, co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) and linked to the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was arrested from Ghazipur in east Delhi on Saturday evening, ahead of Republic Day.
Qureshi, one of India's most wanted terrorists, had executed the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts that claimed over 50 lives, as he wanted to do "something spectacular" to avenge the arrest of his associates, police said.
He was working with a top IT firm before he joined SIMI in 2001-2002. The 46-year-old is a techie and had he not joined SIMI, he would have been a high-ranking official in a firm, police said.
He was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he would come to meet an old acquaintance in Ghazipur.
Karni Sena open to watching 'Padmaavat' ahead of its release
The Shree Rajput Karni Sena, a group opposing film 'Padmaavat', said today it was ready to watch the Bollywood period drama as offered by Bhansali productions to end the deadlock on the issue.
The film, slated to be released on January 25, has been been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick.
"We are ready to watch the film. We never said that we will not watch the film. The filmmaker had assured us one year ago that he will go for a special screening and now he has written for the screening and we are ready for that," Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who was in Uttar Pradesh, told PTI over the phone.
'India's Osama' masterminded of 2008 Gujarat blasts arrested
Abdul Subhan Qureshi, known as 'India's Osama bin Laden' and wanted for being the main conspirator of the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts, has been arrested following a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said today.
Qureshi alias Tauqeer, co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) and linked to the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was arrested from Ghazipur in east Delhi on Saturday evening, ahead of Republic Day.
Qureshi, one of India's most wanted terrorists, had executed the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts that claimed over 50 lives, as he wanted to do "something spectacular" to avenge the arrest of his associates, police said.
He was working with a top IT firm before he joined SIMI in 2001-2002. The 46-year-old is a techie and had he not joined SIMI, he would have been a high-ranking official in a firm, police said.
He was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he would come to meet an old acquaintance in Ghazipur.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit India next month
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in India next month for a seven-day visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership in the key areas of counter-terrorism, energy and trade.
Ramesh Govani, the owner of Kamala Mills has been arrested under Indian Penal Code, section 304, according to CNN News 18.
Dharmendra Pradhan justifies exempting ONGC from open offer for HPCL
ONGC acquired government's 51.11 percent stake in HPCL but unlike similar deals, it did not make an open offer to buy an additional 26 percent stake from minority shareholders of HPCL.
1.4 million jobs vulnerable to disruption in US: WEF report
As many as 1.4 million jobs in the United States will be vulnerable to disruption from technology and other factors by 2026, a World Economic Forum (WEF) report said today.
The report, 'Towards a Reskilling Revolution: A Future of Jobs for All', is based on an analysis of nearly 1,000 job types across the US economy that encompass 96 percent of employment in that country.
"...1.4 million US jobs alone expected to disrupted by technology and other factors between now and 2026, of which 57 percent belong to women," the WEF said in a release. On the positive side, the report said that with adequate reskilling, 95 percent of the most immediately at-risk workers would find good-quality, higher-wage work in growing job families.
"Without reskilling, only 2 percent of workers would have an optimal opportunity to transition to new jobs – while 16 percent would have none at all," it added.
Maharashtra government's e-seva centres to sell Patanjali products
The Maharashtra government's e-seva centres, set up to provide services like Aadhaar, PAN and passport-related documents to citizens, will now list yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali products.
India loses 4% GDP due to malnutrition; here's how it can reverse the trend
As India awaits Union Budget 2018, a research report revealed that the nation loses about 4 percent of its GDP due to malnutrition and criticised allocation of finances, saying "women and children deserve a better deal in expenditure outlay".
US embassy to open up in Jerusalem next year,says Mike Pence
The United States will open its embassy in Jerusalem by 2019, according to Vice-President Mike Pence as he addressed the Israeli parliament.
Earlier estimates stated that the US would take close to three or four years for the embassy to come up.
US president Donald Trump declared that the country recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, an act which was met with protests from Palestinians, their Arab allies as well as the wider diplomatic community..
Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestine, took back an invitation for Pence to visit the West Bank, after the declaration.
Israel’s parliament saw the arab politicians being taken out as they began heckling Pence during his speech. The primary arab party in the Israeli parliament earlier mentioned that they would boycott Pence.
Facebook cannot assure if good for democracy
Facebook Inc warned on Monday that it could offer no assurance that social media was on balance good for democracy, but the company said it was trying what it could to stop alleged meddling in elections by Russia or anyone else.
The sharing of false or misleading headlines on social media has become a global issue, after accusations that Russia tried to influence votes in the United States, Britain and France. Moscow denies the allegations.
Facebook, the largest social network with more than 2 billion users, addressed social media's role in democracy in blog posts from a Harvard University professor, Cass Sunstein, and from an employee working on the subject.
"I wish I could guarantee that the positives are destined to outweigh the negatives, but I can't," Samidh Chakrabarti, a Facebook product manager, wrote in his post.
Facebook, he added, has a "moral duty to understand how these technologies are being used and what can be done to make communities like Facebook as representative, civil and trustworthy as possible."
Novak Djokovic is out from the AustralianOpen as he loses 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 to South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the fourth round, according to CNN News 18.
2017 may be second warmest year on record: NASA
Last year was the second warmest on record, according to a NASA analysis which shows a continuing long-term warming trend.
Globally averaged temperatures in 2017 were 0.90 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1951 to 1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York.
That is second only to global temperatures in 2016. In a separate, independent analysis, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) concluded that 2017 was the third-warmest year in their record.
The difference in rankings is due to the different methods used by the two agencies to analyse global temperatures, although over the long-term the agencies' records remain in strong agreement.
Both analyses show that the five warmest years on record all have taken place since 2010.
Pleas on Loya's death serious but don't cast aspersions: SC
The Supreme Court today dubbed as "serious" the issues raised in the pleas relating to the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, but castigated a senior lawyer for raking up the name of BJP president Amit Shah in the case.
The apex court, which decided to look into "all documents with utmost seriousness" connected with the death of Loya, who was trying the Soharabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, also took umbrage at senior advocate Indira Jaising, who during the hearing, inferred a possible future order that the apex court may gag the media in the case.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which was hearing two PILS on the Loya's death in 2014 transferred toitself the two other petitions pending at Nagpur and Mumbai benches of the Bombay High Court.
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Simultaneous polls not possible before 2024, says former CEC
The holding of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections may not be possible before 2024, and a Constitutional amendment is required to conduct such a synchronised exercise, former poll panel chief TS Krishnamurthy said. Ideally, it is good to have simultaneous elections, once every five years, former Chief Election Commissioner Krishnamurthy said.
"Is it possible? Unless the Constitution is amended, may not be possible," he told PTI. "We follow the Westminster system of vote of confidence. If we follow the American system where there is a fixed executive, then there will be a fixed term...even if somebody is voted out, someone else has to be elected by the House. Until that time, the former government will continue to operate," he noted.
The "other alternative" to the simultaneous elections is bunching of all polls due in a year as recommended by the standing committee of Parliament, but this also needs a study and Constitutional amendment for implementation, he said. From the administrative perspective and for saving money, it might be convenient to hold simultaneous elections, the former CEC said.
Start-ups will flourish if regulations are eased: V Balakrishnan
India's start-ups will flourish if the regulatory environment becomes more friendly as all other things - funding, talent and ability to connect to global market - are in place, V Balakrishnan said. The former chief financial officer of Infosys said investors are now focusing on B2B start-ups than B2C.
According to him, a lot of churning has happened in the start-up field in the last two years but there is lot of stability now, and funding has become much more focused with not all companies attracting money. B2C start-ups had funding challenges which have reduced of late with large players among them having raised money.
Akhilesh to contest LS poll from Kannauj; Mulayam Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said he would like to contest next year's general elections from Kannauj constituency, presently held by his wife Dimple Yadav, reports PTI. "I will like to contest from Kannauj," he said after paying tribute to veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary. Replying to a question, Akhilesh Yadav said 'netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest the polls from Mainpuri.
HSIL sets up plumbing pipes manufacturing facility in Telangana
Sanitary-ware maker HSIL has ventured into the household plumbing pipes segment. A manufacturing facility for plumbing pipes was inaugurated on Sunday at Isnapur in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad. The company spent Rs 160 crore for setting up the facility and aims to add an income of Rs 800 crore from the plumbing pipes segment to the firm's overall turnover in the next five years, HSIL's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sandip Somany said.
SMS Pharmaceuticals gets EIR for Bachupally facility
Drug firm SMS Pharmaceuticals has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Bachupally facility in Hyderabad. The company's manufacturing facility at Bachupally, Hyderabad, has received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), SMS Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.
"The facility was inspected by the USFDA in November 2017 and there were no Form 483 observations during the inspection," it added. As per the USFDA, an EIR is issued to a company after the completion of an inspection of its facility detailing inspectional findings.
India to see healthy M&A activity driven by domestic deals: EY
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in India is expected to remain positive this year driven by domestic consolidation, market share expansion and entry into new markets, says an EY report. According to EY's 17th Global Capital Confidence Barometer (India), companies are embracing the ongoing digital evolution and adopting an inorganic route to growth amid supportive economy and easing credit availability.
"Despite dynamic global geopolitical conditions, Indian corporates are positive on the domestic deal market on the back of stable economy, positive deal market fundamentals and a promising deal pipeline," said Amit Khandelwal, Managing Partner, Transaction Advisory Services, EY.
NPAs to rise to Rs 9.5 lakh cr by March-end, finds Assocham-Crisil study
India's banking sector will be saddled with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) worth a staggering Rs 9.5 lakh crore by March-end, up from Rs 8 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The high level of stressed assets in the banking system however provide enormous opportunity for asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) which are important stakeholders in the NPA resolution process, said the Assocham-Crisil study. At the same time, it said, the growth of ARCs is expected to come down significantly owing to capital constraints.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Grasim Industries gets green nod for Rs 2,560cr expansion proj
Grasim Industries has received green nod for expanding the production of man-made fibre VSF at Bharuch, Gujarat that would entail an investment of Rs 2,560 crore. The company has four VSF (Viscose Staple Fibre) plants in India, of which two are located in Gujarat, one each in Kharach and Vilayat in Bharuch district. As per the proposal, the company's Grasim Cellulosic Division wants to expand its Vilayat plant. In a letter issued to Grasim Industries, the Environment Ministry said it has given environment clearance to the company's proposal on expansion of Vilayat unit subject to compliance of certain conditions.
The company's proposal is to increase the production capacity of VSF from 1,27,750 tonne per annum (TPA) to 2,55,500 TPA. It also wants to set up a production facility of Solvent Spun Cellulosic Fibre with a capacity of 36,500 TPA. Besides, the company has proposed to expand the production capacity of Sulphuric Acid from 1,02,300 TPA to 1,82,500 TPA, Carbon Di-Sulphide from 23,725 TPA to 34,675 TPA and captive power plant capacity from 25 MW to 55 MW.
Infosys selected as tech partner by AS Watson Group
India's second largest IT services firm Infosys announced it has been chosen as a technology partner by the AS Watson Group to provide services in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence. The strategic partnership will accelerate the global health and beauty retailer's digital transformation initiatives, the company said in a statement.