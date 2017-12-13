App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: India's current account deficit more than doubles in Q2 FY18

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 13, 06:16 PM (IST)

    India's current account deficit more than doubles in Q2 FY18

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, released India's balance of payments (BoP) numbers that showed a sharp uptick in the country's Current Account Deficit (CAD).

    The reserve bank said that India's CAD rose to USD 7.2 billion (1.2%) in the 2nd quarter of 2017-2018 as compared to USD 3.4 billion or 0.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the same quarter of last year.

    "The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit (USD 32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said.

  • Dec 13, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:
     

    # Govt withdraws December 31 deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, extends it till March 31
    # SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech
    # Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam case
    # I-T Dept conducts surveys at Bitcoin exchanges country-wide
    # NHAI to speed up highway projects, to bid out 3,500 km work by Dec
    # Bad loans to banks by UPA regime a big scam, says PM Modi
    # ADB lowers India's FY18 GDP forecast to 6.7%, warns China's economy set to slow sharply in 2018

  • Dec 13, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Yogendra Yadav, psephologist, national president of Swaraj India and former member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tweeted out his projection for the 2017 Gujarat Election.

    Yadav has charted out three scenarios:
    Scenario 1 (Which he says is "possible")
    BJP 43% votes, 86 seats
    INC 43% votes, 92 seats

    Scenario 2: (Which he says is "likely")
    BJP 41% votes, 65 seats
    INC 45% votes, 113 seats

    Scenario 3 (Which according to him "can't be ruled out")
    "Even bigger defeat for the BJP"

  • Dec 13, 05:54 PM (IST)

    Bad loans to banks by UPA regime a big scam, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a blistering attack on the previous Congress-led UPA regime, saying that banks were pressured to give loans worth thousands of crore of rupees to select industrialists in a scam bigger than 2G, coal and Commonwealth Games scams.

    Speaking at the 90th AGM of industry association FICCI, Modi said the non performing asset (NPA) or bad loans problem is a "liability" handed over by "economists" in the previous regime.

  • Dec 13, 05:33 PM (IST)

    SAIL approves automotive steel JV with ArcelorMittal

    Domestic steel giant SAIL on Wednesday said its board has approved the proposal to enter into a joint venture with the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal for manufacturing high-end automotive steel.

    "The Board of SAIL in its meeting held on December 12, 2017, has approved the proposal for signing of a legally non-binding term sheet with ArcelorMittal S.A for entering into a JV for automotive Steel Business," Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said.

    However, definitive agreements in this regard will be finalised in due course subject to financial viability, the PSU said in a filing to the BSE. (PTI)

  • Dec 13, 05:16 PM (IST)

    The markets closed on a weak note after a volatile day of trade. Watch Markets@Moneycontrol for more.

  • Dec 13, 04:46 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: The deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts has been extended to March 31. 

  • Dec 13, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing business leaders at FICCI's AGM. Follow live updates here.

  • Dec 13, 04:19 PM (IST)

    IndiGo, Jet Airways put in bids for operating UDAN flights

    IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have submitted bids under the regional connectivity scheme's second round of bidding wherein the government has received 141 initial proposals, a senior official said on Wednesday.

    The financial bids in the second round of the scheme — Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) — would be opened on Wednesday while the technical bids were opened on December 5.

    IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Zoom Air are among the applicants that have put in their bids for the second round of UDAN, according to the civil aviation ministry official.

    UDAN seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable. The participating airlines are provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) — which is contributed by the ministry and respective state governments.

    The official said IndiGo and SpiceJet have not sought any VGF for their proposed flights under the scheme.

  • Dec 13, 04:07 PM (IST)

    DATA STORY: Democracy dying? More than half the world's countries beg to differ

    DATA STORY: Democracy dying? More than half the world's countries beg to differ

    Democracy as we know it is one of the newest forms of governance in the world. In fact, before World War II, only a small minority of the countries in the world were fully democratic.
  • Dec 13, 03:57 PM (IST)

  • Dec 13, 03:54 PM (IST)

    US says no intent to contain China's growth

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US was paying a close attention to Beijing's 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR) initiative, but sought to clarify that the Trump administration does not intend to contain China's economic growth, reports PTI. The "One Belt One Road" is a maze of projects meant to connect China with Asia, Europe and Africa.

    "It is not our intent to contain China's economic growth. They must grow. They still have hundreds of millions of people that need to move out of poverty. But we do pay close attention to their OBOR policy," Tillerson told the State Department employees in a town hall.

    The OBOR strategy articulates the Chinese view of their future of how they're going to grow their economy, and how they're going to protect that economic growth, and perhaps extend some of their own spheres of influence around the world, he noted.

  • Dec 13, 03:47 PM (IST)

    South Korea bans its banks from dealing in Bitcoin

    South Korea banned its financial institutions from dealing in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, as the cryptocurrency soars in a bubble fuelled by retail speculators, many of them from the country, reports AFP. The hyper-wired country has emerged as a hotbed for cryptocurrency trading, accounting for some 20% of global Bitcoin transactions - about 10 times its share of the world economy.

    About one million South Koreans, many of them small-time investors, are estimated to own Bitcoins, and demand is so high that prices for the unit are around 20% higher than in the US, its biggest market. The Prime Minister's Office said Seoul would ban financial institutions from dealing in virtual currencies - including buying, possessing, or holding them as collateral. Prices on Bithumb, South Korea's biggest Bitcoin exchange, fell nearly five percent after the announcement.

  • Dec 13, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Orchid Pharma gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia drug

    Orchid Pharma said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Aripiprazole Orally-Disintegrating tablets, used in treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. In a filing to BSE, the company said it "has received ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) approval from USFDA (United States Food & Drug Administration) for Aripiprazole Orally-Disintegrating tablets USP, 10 mg and 15 mg." The tablets are atypical antipsychotic, indicated in the treatment of symptoms related to psychotic conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder (manic depression), it added.

  • Dec 13, 03:34 PM (IST)

  • Dec 13, 03:19 PM (IST)

    REC raises $400m via dollar bonds

    State-run Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) said it has raised $400 million through Dollar Bonds in London on December 11. "The REC concluded a $400 million Reg S bonds deal in London on December 11, 2017," an REC statement said. The bond is priced at 115 basis points over three years US Treasury and is for refinancing the existing ECB, being first of its kind by any Indian PSU.

    The equivalent pricing of 6M Libor plus 83bps spread is the best for any Indian PSU in the last decade. REC priced its bond at the tighter end of the pricing guidance, highlighting a strong appetite from investors, it said. This is the second international bond transaction by REC this year. The company had successfully raised green bonds of $450 million in July this year, it added.

  • Dec 13, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha polls may be advanced to Aug-Sep 2018: Telangana BJP leader

    A Telangana BJP leader said he foresees the Lok Sabha polls, due in 2019, being advanced to August-September 2018 as his party pursues its agenda to have simultaneous elections to parliament and assemblies, reports PTI. Krishna Saagar Rao, the spokesperson of the Telangana BJP, said he expects a bill on simultaneous elections to be passed in Parliament in the next session or the one coming thereafter.

    "I foresee general elections being advanced to August-September 2018. I am not stating it as a spokesperson. It's not an official (party) stand, but as an analyst I am foreseeing simultaneous elections bill to be passed either in this session or next session," he said. According to him, "the Act will ensure there will be two rounds (of simultaneous elections initially)".

    He said he expects assembly elections, due next year and in 2019, to be clubbed together and held along with the general elections in August-September 2018. The polls to remaining states would be held simultaneously two years later. "I do see (Prime Minister) Narendra Modiji's prime agenda after this (Gujarat) elections will be simultaneous polls Act. He has made no secret of simultaneous elections being on the agenda," the BJP leader said.

  • Dec 13, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Parliament attack martyrs

    The bitter slugfest ahead of the Gujarat polls receded into the background today as political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, reports PTI. Modi and Singh greeted each other warmly at the sombre ceremony, held in the Parliament House complex.

    Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the prime minister, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul, several senior ministers and politicians showered petals at the portraits of the bravehearts killed in the attack 16 years ago. 

    When Singh greeted Modi with a 'namaste' just before the ceremony, the latter cupped his hands. Earlier this week, Modi had accused Singh of colluding with Pakistan to ensure BJP's defeat in Gujarat. Singh had hit back at Modi for allegedly spreading "falsehood and canards" to "score political points in a lost cause".

    On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who lost their lives in the attack. (Picture courtesy: PTI)

    Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Parliament attack martyrs The bitter slugfest ahead of the Gujarat polls receded into the background today as political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, reports PTI. Modi and Singh greeted each other warmly at the sombre ceremony, held in the Parliament House complex. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the prime minister, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul, several senior ministers and politicians showered petals at the portraits of the bravehearts killed in the attack 16 years ago.  When Singh greeted Modi with a 'namaste' just before the ceremony, the latter cupped his hands. Earlier this week, Modi had accused Singh of colluding with Pakistan to ensure BJP's defeat in Gujarat. Singh had hit back at Modi for allegedly spreading "falsehood and canards" to "score political points in a lost cause". On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who lost their lives in the attack. ( Picture courtesy: PTI )
  • Dec 13, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Trai's views on in-flight connectivity framework by Dec-end

    Telecom regulator Trai will come out with its recommendations on allowing in-flight connectivity by December-end, reports PTI. Also, the regulator will "soon" provide its inputs to the telecom department on the proposed New Telecom Policy (NTP), which is currently in the works. Trai has formed four working groups to discuss various aspects of the NTP, including licensing, infrastructure, and broadband, among others.

    Referring to recommendations on in-flight connectivity, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman RS Sharma said: "We are working on this and certainly in the current calender year, it will come out... which means in next 15 days or so." Sharma declined to divulge more, but said "the broad point is that in-flight connectivity shall be allowed".

  • Dec 13, 02:48 PM (IST)

    DCI, NHAI in pact to facilitate sand supply for building roads

    Highways authority NHAI and Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) have signed a pact to ensure adequate supplies of sand for road construction, the government said. DCI, which is looking at doing dredging at various South East Asian sites, will ensure supplies in the domestic market, reports PTI. Concessionaires working on highway projects have been facing a shortage of sand at many sites and the pact aims to fill this gap by facilitating the supplies to them.

    The Ministry of Shipping said in a statement that the MoU between DCI and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for facilitating sand supplies for highway construction works was signed on Tuesday. As per the MoU, business intermediaries will ship and store this sand at various ports in India and market it within the country, the statement said. NHAI will facilitate the process by displaying the availability of sand at various stockyards at the ports.

  • Dec 13, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Death toll from Ockhi cyclone at 58, search operations to continue

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said the Centre has agreed to continue search operations for the missing fishermen in Cyclone Ockhi that hit the state's coast on November 29 and 30, reports PTI. The death toll in the disaster has, meanwhile, climbed to 58 with more bodies recovered from high seas. State control room officials said three bodies were found off the coast of Kozhikode and three from Kochi. Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has agreed to continue the search operations in the high seas as requested by the state, Vijayan said. 

  • Dec 13, 02:29 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 13, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Govt shelves Dec 31 deadline on Aadhaar, PAN in financial dealings

    The government has extended till further notice the December 31 deadline for mandatory quoting of national biometric identifier Aadhaar and PAN for certain financial transactions like opening of a bank account. While the deadline has been withdrawn through a Gazette notification issued on Tuesday, new timelines will be intimated later.

    The new rule notified in the Gazette modifies the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 to replace the requirement of submitting "the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number by December 31, 2017" with a provision saying "submit the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form No 60, by such date as may be notified by the Central Government".

    While the 12-digit Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), PAN is allotted by the Income Tax Department. Form 60 is a declaration filed by an individual or a person (not being a company or firm) who does not have a PAN and who enters into any specified transaction. Tuesday's notification by the Department of Revenue in the Finance Ministry effectively paves the way for extending the deadline for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar for activities like the opening of a bank account.

  • Dec 13, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank under Maha govt scanner

    Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Subhash Deshmukh said there were some irregularities in disbursement of loans by Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and a departmental inquiry is on in the case, reports PTI. He was replying to a question in the state Assembly raised by Congress member Naseem Khan. "It is true that there have been some irregularities in loan disbursement in two branches of the bank. The officials concerned have already been suspended. The officials did not fill in the loan application forms properly," Deshmukh said.

    He said a departmental inquiry is going on in the case and they will wait for it to be completed. Notably, the bank's chairman Pravin Darekar, a BJP MLC, and some other officials was booked in 2015 for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 123 crore to the bank since 1998 by fraud and embezzlement of funds. The investigation was taken over by the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which specialises in probing embezzlement cases.

  • Dec 13, 02:01 PM (IST)

    China's economy set to slow sharply in 2018, ADB warns

    China's economy will expand a bit faster than expected this year on resilient consumption but growth will stutter in 2018, the Asian Development Bank said. Growth on the mainland is now expected at 6.8% in 2017, up from the previous forecast of 6.7%, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest forecasts released on Wednesday. Growth prospects in China for 2017 have been revised upward as spending by households has held up reasonably well. Still, persisting headwinds will weigh on economic impulses next year.

    The world's second-largest economy is likely to grow by 6.4 percent in 2018 due to "controlled moderation" in the economy, Joseph Zveglich, ADB's macroeconomic research director told CNBC. That would mark the slowest pace of expansion since 1990, according to World Bank data.

    The Chinese government is treading a thin line between deleveraging and keeping its debt-fuelled economy humming. Growth in the wider region will also be a bit better this year. Stronger-than-expected exports and domestic consumption likely lifted economic growth in developing Asia in 2017, the ADB said.

  • Dec 13, 01:41 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court allows use of petcoke by cement industry

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the cement industry to use petcoke as a feedstock, which had been banned last month to clean up the air in Delhi and its neighbouring states, reports Reuters. Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur, while issuing the exemption order for cement units, asked the government to frame guidelines for the use of petcoke.

  • Dec 13, 12:48 PM (IST)

    NHAI to speed up highway projects, to bid out 3,500 km work by Dec

    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is making all-out efforts to speed up award and construction of highways and would bid out projects for 3,500 km by December, reports PTI. "NHAI has invited bids for projects of 4,900 km till November, 2017, while bids for another 3,500 km are likely to be invited by December end, taking the total to 8,400 km," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

    It said projects for bidding during January-March 2018 will be identified by the end of the month. "Projects worth Rs 22,100 crore and covering 1,170 km have already been awarded so far and the bids for many other projects are under evaluation," the statement said. Some of the projects that were bid out this year include Dwarka  Expressway in Delhi, Varanasi Ring Road Phase-II in Uttar Pradesh, Khambataki Ghat 6-lane Tunnel on Pune – Satara Section in Maharashtra, Jodhpur Ring Road in Rajasthan and fully access controlled expressway with connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.

    In the ongoing fiscal, NHAI has completed 1,566 km length of the projects under implementation till November, 2017 (5,060 lane km). The government said work on 12 new projects (covering 597 km) has commenced and will start soon on another 38 projects (covering 1,969 km). Banks and financial institutions are now showing keen interest in hybrid annuity mode, it said.

  • Dec 13, 12:44 PM (IST)

    China marks Nanjing Massacre anniversary but Xi silent

    China marked the 80th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre on Wednesday with a call to work with Japan for peace, but President Xi Jinping kept a low profile and left the public remarks to another senior official, reports Reuters. China and Japan have long sparred over their painful history. China consistently reminds its people of the 1937 massacre in which it says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in its then capital. China and Japan have long sparred over their painful history. China consistently reminds its people of the 1937 massacre in which it says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in its then capital.

  • Dec 13, 12:36 PM (IST)

    I-T Dept conducts surveys at Bitcoin exchanges country-wide

    The Income Tax Department conducted survey operations at major Bitcoin exchanges across the country on suspicion of alleged tax evasion, official sources told PTI. They said various teams of the sleuths of the department, under the command of the Bengaluru investigation wing, today visited the premises of nine such exchanges in the country including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Gurugram, since early morning.

    The survey, under section 133A of the Income Tax Act, is being conducted for "gathering evidence for establishing the identity of investors and traders, transaction undertaken by them, identity of counterparties, related bank accounts used, among others," they said. The survey teams, sources said, are armed with various financial data and inputs about the working of these exchanges and this is the first big action against them in the country.

  • Dec 13, 12:24 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.