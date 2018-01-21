News Live: 'India to become fastest growing large economy in 2018'

Live now
Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India to become fastest growing large economy in 2018: Report
India will overtake China to be the fastest growing large economy in 2018 and the country's equity market will become the fifth largest in the world, says a report.
According to a Sanctum Wealth Management report, when the rest of the world offers low growth and insufficient structural change, India, by contrast, is seen as a reforming economy with the prospect of strong long-term growth.
"India will become the fastest growing large economy in the world, eclipsing China. Indian equity market will jump to become the fifth largest in the world," the report noted.
Commerce ministry for removal of sunset clause for SEZs
The commerce ministry has pitched for continuation of tax incentives being enjoyed by units in special economic zones (SEZs) with a view to boost shipments and job creation, a government official said.
In a letter to the finance ministry, the department of commerce has also asked for removal of minimum alternate tax on SEZs.
In the Budget 2016-17, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had stated that the income tax benefits to new SEZ units would be available to only those units which commence activity before March 31, 2020.
Steel ministry seeks import duty waiver for coking coal
Ahead of the Union Budget 2018- 19, the steel ministry has sought waiver of the import duty on coking coal to boost the sector, a top official said.
"We have written to the finance ministry to bring to zero the import duty on coking coal from present 2.5 per cent," Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma said.
The ministry in its recommendations to the finance ministry has also suggested to bring down the import duty on steel scrap to nil, she said.
UPDATE: At least five dead in Kabul hotel attack: Afghan spy agency
Gunmen killed at least five people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's
Intercontinental Hotel, an official said today, as the eleven hour-long siege continues.
"Five are dead," an official with the Afghan spy agency told AFP, adding 100 hostages have been released.
Gunmen storm Kabul luxury hotel, multiple casualties
Gunmen burst into Kabul's luxury Intercontinental Hotel, shooting at guests and staff and setting the building on fire, officials said, as security forces battled to end the more than eight hours-long assault.
Special forces were lowered by helicopters onto the roof of the landmark hilltop hotel during the night-time siege, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP, adding two attackers had been killed.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest assault in the war-torn Afghan capital that followed a series of security warnings in recent days to avoid hotels and other locations frequented by foreigners.
N Korea delegates arrive in Seoul for pre-Olympics inspection
North Korean delegates arrived in Seoul today on their way to inspect venues and prepare cultural performances for next month's Winter Olympics, in the first visit by Pyongyang officials to the South for four years.
Television footage showed a group of seven officials led by Hyon Song-Wol, the leader of the North's popular Moranbong band, crossing the heavily-fortified border on a bus before arriving at Seoul train station about an hour later.
The stony-faced officials, surrounded by hundreds of Seoul police officers, then took a train to the eastern city of Gangneung, where one of the planned musical concerts is due to be held.
Government to auction 8 more mineral blocks in three states
The government has identified eight more mineral blocks with a cumulative reserve of 1,133 million tonnes (MT) in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to be auctioned by mid-march.
So far, a total of 88 mineral blocks have been notified by nine states for auction, of which 33 blocks have been successfully auctioned with an estimated revenue of Rs 1.28 lakh crore over the lease period to the states.
Of the eight mines, six are of lime stone - five in Rajasthan and one in Chhattisgarh, one of iron ore and the remaining one is of graphite & quartz - both in Jharkhand.
Don't wish to indulge in politics. But we want to nab the culprits. How did this factory obtain its license, who are these people who got away? We have ordered an inquiry: Satyendra Kumar Jain of AAP on Bawana factory fire
India's automated ocean pollution system to begin this year
India is all set to have its own automated ocean pollution observation system this year which will help keep a tab on ocean pollution levels apart from offering insights on how the marine system is changing, a top scientist has said.
According SSC Shenoi, director, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the system will become functional by April this year and the cost of the project is estimated to be at Rs 100 crore.
INCOIS is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
JUST IN: Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation has decided to suspend bus services to North Gujarat in the wake of protests by Rajput organisations (CNN News 18)
No fresh firing by Pakistan along LoC, IB overnight
Calm prevailed along the International Border and the Line of Control in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight after three days of intense shelling by Pakistan which left 10 persons, including six civilians dead, and over 50 others injured.
There was no report of firing by Pakistan along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts since last night, and along the LoC in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch from 4 am, BSF and police officials said.
International Border was almost calm except a few rounds of shelling in Arnia sector last night, a BSF spokesman said.
PM Narendra Modi anguished at loss of life in Bawana fire
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish at the death of people in a fire at a factory in Delhi's Bawanaon Saturday.
"Deeply anguished by the fire at a factory in Bawana. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. May those who are injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.
A Delhi Fire Services official said 17 people are feared dead as the fire ripped through a two-storeyed factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area on Saturday evening.