App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: India can't allow neighbours to drift away to China, says Army Chief

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 12, 06:43 PM (IST)

    India can't allow its neighbours to drift away to China: General Bipin Rawat

    India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away from it to counter an assertive China, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said today, affirming that time has come for the country to shift focus from western to the northern frontier.

    Rawat said countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have to be kept on board as part of a broader strategy to deal with China, and India must make "wholehearted" efforts to continue extending support to them. (PTI)

  • Jan 12, 08:27 PM (IST)

    Airtel offers 1-year Amazon Prime membership with Infinity plan

    India’s largest telecom operator Airtel today teamed up with Amazon India to offer one year of Amazon Prime membership with its Infinity postpaid plan.

    Airtel Postpaid customers – both new and existing – who have an Infinity plan of Rs 499 or more will be able to avail one year Amazon Prime membership of Rs 999 value and unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video as part of their plan benefits, a statement said.

    This would not come at any extra cost.

  • Jan 12, 08:18 PM (IST)
  • Jan 12, 08:14 PM (IST)

    OPEC need not rush into changing oil pact: UAE Minister Suhail al-Mazroui

    OPEC need not respond to a rise in oil prices by rushing to change a global supply-cutting pact, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazroui said on Friday.

    This year’s rapid rise in oil prices, which hit USD 70 this week, is backed by strong demand growth and a fall in oversupply on the back of the OPEC and non-OPEC pact, not only by political tensions, Mazroui said.

    “We don’t look at the price in a day and say we are in a point where we need to do changes. We need to give the market time,” Mazroui, who holds the OPEC presidency, added.

  • Jan 12, 08:06 PM (IST)

    India hopes UK-EU divorce won’t be ‘very acrimonious’: Suresh Prabhu

    India is “friends” with both the UK and the European Union and is hopeful that the “divorce” between them after Brexit won’t be “very acrimonious”, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said here today.

    Highlighting that India has revived the stalled talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), the Commerce and Industry minister stressed that New Delhi was keen to work on closer trade ties with both the UK and the 28- member economic bloc.

    “The decision the EU and Britain have taken as a result of the referendum is between them. We are friends with both and hope for a very good outcome and good relations,” Prabhu told reporters.

  • Jan 12, 08:01 PM (IST)

    US president Donald Trump cancels working visit to UK over ‘bad’ new US embassy

    President Donald Trump today cancelled a “working visit” to the UK planned for next month to officially launch a new US embassy, blaming a “bad deal” struck by the previous Obama-administration to relocate the base from central London to an “off location”.

    The US president launched his attack on Twitter against the embassy’s move from Grosvenor Square in the posh Mayfair area of the city to Nine Elms, south of the Thames, in a USD 1.2 billion project.

    He wrote: “Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts’, only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”.

  • Jan 12, 07:58 PM (IST)

    Forest clearance issues continue to dog strategic projects: Rajnath Singh

    Forest and environmental clearance issues continue to dog strategic projects and the central government will expedite the process of giving nod to them, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

    Inaugurating the 43rd annual day function of the Military Engineer Services (MES) builders association of India here, Singh also said there is no shortage of funds for development of infrastructure along the border areas.

    The government will expedite forest and environmental clearance issues which still continue to dog such strategic projects, Singh was quoted as saying in an official release.

  • Jan 12, 07:53 PM (IST)

    Govt invites applications for SEBI’s whole time member

    The government today invited applications to fill up the position of a whole time member at markets regulator SEBI.

    Currently, SEBI has two whole-time members — Madhabi Puri Buch and G Mahalingam — while Sanjeev Kaushik was appointed a whole-time member last month. However, he is yet to join the markets regulator.

    Kaushik has handled the capital markets in the Department of Economic Affairs, where he was responsible for the policy matters related to current account management, foreign institutional investments, external commercial borrowings and foreign exchange management. He has also worked closely with the SEBI and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

  • Jan 12, 07:46 PM (IST)

    "Points raised by the Honourable judges need to be looked into carefully, even Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly," Rahul Gandhi said, reports ANI. 
    He added that all citizens who love the idea of justice are looking at this issue, which needs to be addressed.

  • Jan 12, 07:32 PM (IST)

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the media shortly regarding the letter sent to CJI Dipak Misra by the four Supreme Court judges.

  • Jan 12, 07:14 PM (IST)

    26/11 terror attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg to visit Chabad House in Mumbai next week

    Eleven-year-old Moshe Holtzberg will visit the Chabad House in Mumbai next week, where his parents were killed in the 26/11 terror attacks, and attend a ceremony there with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's envoy to India Daniel Carmon said today. (PTI)

  • Jan 12, 07:05 PM (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets Modi amid reports of strain in ties; seeks central aid

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid reports of strain in ties with the Centre, and sought the latter's help for fulfilling promises made during the bifurcation of the state.

    Naidu said Andhra Pradesh continued to depend heavily on agriculture and lagged behind other south Indian states in the services sector. (PTI)

  • Jan 12, 06:24 PM (IST)

    BCCI invites expressions of interest for IPL partner rights

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited `expressions of interest' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) partner rights.

    The types of rights include IPL Official Partner Rights, IPL Strategic Time Out Partner Rights and IPL Umpire Partner Rights. The rights are available for a minimum three-year term. (PTI)

  • Jan 12, 06:05 PM (IST)

    November IIP At 8.4% | Cons Durables Growth At 2.5% Vs -6.9% (MoM) Cons Non-durables Growth At 23.1% Vs 7.7% (MoM)

  • Jan 12, 05:59 PM (IST)

    December CPI At 5.2% | Pulses Inflation At -23.47% Vs -23.53% (MoM) Clothing & Footwear Inflation At 4.8% Vs 4.96% (MoM)

  • Jan 12, 05:59 PM (IST)

    December CPI At 5.2% | CPI Combined Index Down 0.29% (MoM), CPI Combined Food Price Index Down 1.27% (MoM) 

  • Jan 12, 05:44 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: December CPI inflation at 5.2% 

  • Jan 12, 05:39 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: November IIP growth at 8.4 % vs 2.2% MoM

  • Jan 12, 05:18 PM (IST)

    TRAI cuts international inter-connect charges to 30 paise/minute from 53 paise/minute. Moneycontrol was the first to report that Trai may slash international termination charges to 25-30 paise per minute.

  • Jan 12, 05:10 PM (IST)

    BJP, Trinamool workers clash twice, President's rule demanded in West Bengal

    Several people were injured after clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress activists outside the former's headquarters here and at another place in the city this morning, the police said.

    The attack outside the BJP headquarters prompted the party's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh to demand President's Rule in the state, alleging that law and order had gone for a toss. (PTI)

  • Jan 12, 04:52 PM (IST)

    India advertisement spend to grow by 12.5% in 2018: Report

    The advertising spend in the country is expected to grow by 12.5 percent in 2018 from 9.6 percent last year, according to the Dentsu Aegis ad spend report.

  • Jan 12, 04:41 PM (IST)

    Infosys' Rajesh Murthy quits | Senior level exits have been the talking point at the company

    Senior level exits have been a talking point at Infosys for the past over a year, with several senior executives quitting the company for varied reasons. 

    The Infosys senior management however, said Murthy's decision to make a move was for personal reasons and should not be read into too much. 

    "Rajesh had indicated his desire a few months back. He was able to find something suiting his preferences at this point in time," said a chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao at a press briefing post results.

  • Jan 12, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Infosys' Rajesh Murthy quits, ending his tenure of 26 years with the company

    Murthy, along with Sandeep Dadlani and Mohit Joshi, and deputy chief operating officer Ravi Kumar S, were paid remunerations of over Rs 14 crore. 

    According to his LinkedIn profile, Murthy was "responsible for the global Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications and Services business unit, including setting the vision, creating and implementing strategy, and driving growth" at Infosys. 

    In June last year, Dadlani also quit the company and joined the maker of Snickers chocolate- Mars- as its Chief Digital Officer.

  • Jan 12, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Infosys President Rajesh Murthy quits citing personal reasons

    "His last date with Infosys will be January 31, 2018. The Board places on record its deep appreciation for his commitment to Infosys over the last 26 years and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours," Infosys said in a statement on its third quarter results on Friday. 

    Murthy, who was President since October 13, 2016, was one of the top paid executives at the company last year, according to the annual report. 

  • Jan 12, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Infosys President Rajesh Murthy quits, Parekh to be CEO for 5 years

    Infosys has decided to retain Pravin Rao as Whole-time Director till 2022, even as it said the newly-appointed CEO Salil Parekh’s term at the top will be for five years. 
    Meanwhile, Infosys President Rajesh Murthy who was one of Infosys' most highly paid executives last year, has resigned. He exits from the position on January 31. The company acknowledged the attrition reduced but is still high.

  • Jan 12, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 12, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Infosys Q3 profit jumps 38% on tax reversal; maintains FY18 revenue, EBIT margin guidance

    Country's second largest software services provider Infosys has reported a whopping 37.7 percent growth in Q3 profit, with retaining full year revenue guidance.

    The profit for the quarter, which was largely driven by tax reversal, stood at Rs 5,129 crore against Rs 3,726 crore in previous quarter, the company said in its filing.

    Read the full report here.

  • Jan 12, 04:10 PM (IST)

    Tata Steel's saleable output at 9.24 million tonne in April-December

    Tata Steel today said its actual saleable steel output in the country during April-December of the ongoing fiscal increased by 12.4 percent to 9.24 million tonne (MT).

    The company's saleable steel production in the year-ago period stood at 8.22 MT (actual), Tata Steel said in a statement. (PTI)

  • Jan 12, 03:50 PM (IST)

    NCLT orders liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke

    The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke after the company’s debt resolution plans failed. The Kolkata bench of the NCLT, the designated court for bankruptcy cases, on Thursday passed the order, which was filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.

    NCLT-appointed liquidator will first try to dispose off the company as a "going concern" in a bid to save jobs of the 1,178 employees, according to the order. If the plan does not succeed within three months, then other modes of asset sales will be explored, the NCLT said.

  • Jan 12, 03:46 PM (IST)

    India jumps 21 spots in global luxury car ranking

    Rising income, expanding product lines and affordable repayment options have fuelled India’s appetite for luxury cars, pushing the market 21 spots in just 10 years in world ranking. India saw sales of close to 40,000 luxury cars last calendar year, marking a staggering 10-fold jump in just 10 years, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.