News Live: India can't allow neighbours to drift away to China, says Army Chief

NCLT-appointed liquidator will first try to dispose off the company as a "going concern" in a bid to save jobs of the 1,178 employees, according to the order. If the plan does not succeed within three months, then other modes of asset sales will be explored, the NCLT said.
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it has bagged an over $2-billion deal from Transamerica to transform the latter's US insurance and annuity business lines, reports PTI. The partnership enables Transamerica to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated modern platform, TCS said in a statement. The multi-year agreement is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2018, it added.
The landmark hotel in Delhi’s tony Lutyen’s neighbourhood had been put on sale after the Supreme Court last year gave the go-ahead to NDMC to conduct auction. Till then the Municipal Corporation had been contending IHCL’s claim to first right of refusal to match the highest bid at the auction. The hotel’s lease had expired in October 2011.
According to industry sources, the race – whenever it commences – could be a face-off between Indian Hotels and ITC, which owns the ITC Maurya, located less than 7km away from Taj Mansingh. “This is a prestigious property,” a source close to ITC told Moneycontrol. “We are surely evaluating the project,” the executive added.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday allowed foreign direct investment of up to 49% in Air India. This decision means that foreign airlines too can buy a stake in the fully state-owned company under the total FDI limit of 49%. The foreign investor will need the approval of the government. FDI of up to 49% is already allowed in private Indian airline companies under the automatic route.
“For instance, if the government were to disinvest 60% of Air India, 60% would be with the private sector, 40% would remain with the government. Now, we have said that no more than 49% could be in foreign hands. So, 49% of the 60% could be with the foreign player, then 11% could stay with an Indian player and 40% could stay with the government. So, the 51% (criteria) would be met,” Sinha said.
India can't allow its neighbours to drift away to China: General Bipin Rawat
India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away from it to counter an assertive China, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said today, affirming that time has come for the country to shift focus from western to the northern frontier.
Rawat said countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have to be kept on board as part of a broader strategy to deal with China, and India must make "wholehearted" efforts to continue extending support to them. (PTI)
Jan 12, 08:27 PM (IST)
Airtel offers 1-year Amazon Prime membership with Infinity plan
India’s largest telecom operator Airtel today teamed up with Amazon India to offer one year of Amazon Prime membership with its Infinity postpaid plan.
Airtel Postpaid customers – both new and existing – who have an Infinity plan of Rs 499 or more will be able to avail one year Amazon Prime membership of Rs 999 value and unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video as part of their plan benefits, a statement said.
OPEC need not rush into changing oil pact: UAE Minister Suhail al-Mazroui
OPEC need not respond to a rise in oil prices by rushing to change a global supply-cutting pact, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazroui said on Friday.
This year’s rapid rise in oil prices, which hit USD 70 this week, is backed by strong demand growth and a fall in oversupply on the back of the OPEC and non-OPEC pact, not only by political tensions, Mazroui said.
“We don’t look at the price in a day and say we are in a point where we need to do changes. We need to give the market time,” Mazroui, who holds the OPEC presidency, added.
Jan 12, 08:06 PM (IST)
India hopes UK-EU divorce won’t be ‘very acrimonious’: Suresh Prabhu
India is “friends” with both the UK and the European Union and is hopeful that the “divorce” between them after Brexit won’t be “very acrimonious”, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said here today.
Highlighting that India has revived the stalled talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), the Commerce and Industry minister stressed that New Delhi was keen to work on closer trade ties with both the UK and the 28- member economic bloc.
“The decision the EU and Britain have taken as a result of the referendum is between them. We are friends with both and hope for a very good outcome and good relations,” Prabhu told reporters.
Jan 12, 08:01 PM (IST)
US president Donald Trump cancels working visit to UK over ‘bad’ new US embassy
President Donald Trump today cancelled a “working visit” to the UK planned for next month to officially launch a new US embassy, blaming a “bad deal” struck by the previous Obama-administration to relocate the base from central London to an “off location”.
The US president launched his attack on Twitter against the embassy’s move from Grosvenor Square in the posh Mayfair area of the city to Nine Elms, south of the Thames, in a USD 1.2 billion project.
He wrote: “Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts’, only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”.
Jan 12, 07:58 PM (IST)
Forest clearance issues continue to dog strategic projects: Rajnath Singh
Forest and environmental clearance issues continue to dog strategic projects and the central government will expedite the process of giving nod to them, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.
Inaugurating the 43rd annual day function of the Military Engineer Services (MES) builders association of India here, Singh also said there is no shortage of funds for development of infrastructure along the border areas.
The government will expedite forest and environmental clearance issues which still continue to dog such strategic projects, Singh was quoted as saying in an official release.
Jan 12, 07:53 PM (IST)
Govt invites applications for SEBI’s whole time member
The government today invited applications to fill up the position of a whole time member at markets regulator SEBI.
Currently, SEBI has two whole-time members — Madhabi Puri Buch and G Mahalingam — while Sanjeev Kaushik was appointed a whole-time member last month. However, he is yet to join the markets regulator.
Kaushik has handled the capital markets in the Department of Economic Affairs, where he was responsible for the policy matters related to current account management, foreign institutional investments, external commercial borrowings and foreign exchange management. He has also worked closely with the SEBI and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Jan 12, 07:46 PM (IST)
"Points raised by the Honourable judges need to be looked into carefully, even Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly," Rahul Gandhi said, reports ANI.
He added that all citizens who love the idea of justice are looking at this issue, which needs to be addressed.
Jan 12, 07:32 PM (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the media shortly regarding the letter sent to CJI Dipak Misra by the four Supreme Court judges.
Jan 12, 07:14 PM (IST)
26/11 terror attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg to visit Chabad House in Mumbai next week
Eleven-year-old Moshe Holtzberg will visit the Chabad House in Mumbai next week, where his parents were killed in the 26/11 terror attacks, and attend a ceremony there with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's envoy to India Daniel Carmon said today. (PTI)
Jan 12, 07:05 PM (IST)
Andhra Pradesh CM N ChandrababuNaidu meets Modi amid reports of strain in ties; seeks central aid
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid reports of strain in ties with the Centre, and sought the latter's help for fulfilling promises made during the bifurcation of the state.
Naidu said Andhra Pradesh continued to depend heavily on agriculture and lagged behind other south Indian states in the services sector. (PTI)
Jan 12, 06:24 PM (IST)
BCCI invites expressions of interest for IPL partner rights
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited `expressions of interest' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) partner rights.
The types of rights include IPL Official Partner Rights, IPL Strategic Time Out Partner Rights and IPL Umpire Partner Rights. The rights are available for a minimum three-year term. (PTI)
Jan 12, 06:05 PM (IST)
November IIP At 8.4% | Cons Durables Growth At 2.5% Vs -6.9% (MoM) Cons Non-durables Growth At 23.1% Vs 7.7% (MoM)
Jan 12, 05:59 PM (IST)
December CPI At 5.2% | Pulses Inflation At -23.47% Vs -23.53% (MoM) Clothing & Footwear Inflation At 4.8% Vs 4.96% (MoM)
Jan 12, 05:59 PM (IST)
December CPI At 5.2% | CPI Combined Index Down 0.29% (MoM), CPI Combined Food Price Index Down 1.27% (MoM)
Jan 12, 05:44 PM (IST)
JUST IN: December CPI inflation at 5.2%
Jan 12, 05:39 PM (IST)
JUST IN: November IIP growth at 8.4 % vs 2.2% MoM
Jan 12, 05:18 PM (IST)
TRAI cuts international inter-connect charges to 30 paise/minute from 53 paise/minute. Moneycontrol was the first to report that Trai may slash international termination charges to 25-30 paise per minute.
Jan 12, 05:10 PM (IST)
BJP, Trinamool workers clash twice, President's rule demanded in West Bengal
Several people were injured after clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress activists outside the former's headquarters here and at another place in the city this morning, the police said.
The attack outside the BJP headquarters prompted the party's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh to demand President's Rule in the state, alleging that law and order had gone for a toss. (PTI)
Jan 12, 04:52 PM (IST)
India advertisement spend to grow by 12.5% in 2018: Report
The advertising spend in the country is expected to grow by 12.5 percent in 2018 from 9.6 percent last year, according to the Dentsu Aegis ad spend report.
Jan 12, 04:41 PM (IST)
Infosys' Rajesh Murthy quits | Senior level exits have been the talking point at the company
Senior level exits have been a talking point at Infosys for the past over a year, with several senior executives quitting the company for varied reasons.
The Infosys senior management however, said Murthy's decision to make a move was for personal reasons and should not be read into too much.
"Rajesh had indicated his desire a few months back. He was able to find something suiting his preferences at this point in time," said a chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao at a press briefing post results.
Jan 12, 04:40 PM (IST)
Infosys' Rajesh Murthyquits, ending his tenure of 26 years with the company
Murthy, along with Sandeep Dadlani and Mohit Joshi, and deputy chief operating officer Ravi Kumar S, were paid remunerations of over Rs 14 crore.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Murthy was "responsible for the global Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications and Services business unit, including setting the vision, creating and implementing strategy, and driving growth" at Infosys.
In June last year, Dadlani also quit the company and joined the maker of Snickers chocolate- Mars- as its Chief Digital Officer.
Jan 12, 04:39 PM (IST)
Infosys President Rajesh Murthyquits citing personal reasons
"His last date with Infosys will be January 31, 2018. The Board places on record its deep appreciation for his commitment to Infosys over the last 26 years and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours," Infosys said in a statement on its third quarter results on Friday.
Murthy, who was President since October 13, 2016, was one of the top paid executives at the company last year, according to the annual report.
Jan 12, 04:23 PM (IST)
Infosys President Rajesh Murthy quits, Parekh to be CEO for 5 years
Infosys has decided to retain Pravin Rao as Whole-time Director till 2022, even as it said the newly-appointed CEO Salil Parekh’s term at the top will be for five years.
Meanwhile, Infosys President Rajesh Murthy who was one of Infosys' most highly paid executives last year, has resigned. He exits from the position on January 31. The company acknowledged the attrition reduced but is still high.
Jan 12, 04:21 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Tata Steel's saleable output at 9.24 million tonne in April-December
Tata Steel today said its actual saleable steel output in the country during April-December of the ongoing fiscal increased by 12.4 percent to 9.24 million tonne (MT).
The company's saleable steel production in the year-ago period stood at 8.22 MT (actual), Tata Steel said in a statement. (PTI)
Jan 12, 03:50 PM (IST)
NCLT orders liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke after the company’s debt resolution plans failed. The Kolkata bench of the NCLT, the designated court for bankruptcy cases, on Thursday passed the order, which was filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.
NCLT-appointed liquidator will first try to dispose off the company as a "going concern" in a bid to save jobs of the 1,178 employees, according to the order. If the plan does not succeed within three months, then other modes of asset sales will be explored, the NCLT said.
Jan 12, 03:46 PM (IST)
India jumps 21 spots in global luxury car ranking
Rising income, expanding product lines and affordable repayment options have fuelled India’s appetite for luxury cars, pushing the market 21 spots in just 10 years in world ranking. India saw sales of close to 40,000 luxury cars last calendar year, marking a staggering 10-fold jump in just 10 years, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar.
Bharat 22 ETF AUM drops by over Rs 3K cr in just one month
Despite receiving the highest subscription for a new fund offer in the history of the Indian mutual fund industry, the Bharat 22 ETF has seen its assets under management (AUM) drop by over Rs 3,000 crore in just one month. With a bunch of the fund’s total assets coming from rich, short-term investors, it came as no surprise when some of them redeemed their holdings one month into the investment.
Of course, as was with the total assets managed, the level by which the fund’s asset base dropped in a month is also a first for the MF industry. Some of the smaller fund houses in the country don’t even manage assets worth Rs 3,000 crore. According to data compiled by ICICI Prudential AMC, which managed the Bharat 22 ETF, the scheme’s total AUM as on December 31 stood at Rs 6,243 crore, roughly 33% lower than the Rs 9,319 crore at the end of November.
EXCL: After SAT order, Irda member says no legal obligation to submit report to Sahara
A day after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) set aside the order of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irda) on the takeover of policyholder business of Sahara Life and asked for a review and a fresh order, a senior Irda official said it was not mandated to submit the administrator’s report to the appellant, report Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. SAT, in its judgement on Thursday, said that the administrator’s report and its outcome have potentially and adversely affected Sahara Life. It also added that Irda should have supplied a copy of the report to Sahara Life before passing the July 28, 2017 order transferring its businesses to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
Modi is world's third-most popular leader, finds Gallup Survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world's third most popular leader, according to a survey done by Gallup International. Topping the list of popularity is French President Emmanuel Macron followed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping also made it to the top 5 ranks after Modi. At 11th position, Donald Trump ranked just below Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
China powerful, India not weak either: Gen Rawat
Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said India will not allow its territory to be invaded by anyone, asserting that China may be a powerful country but India is not a weak nation either, reports PTI. The time had come for India to shift focus to its northern border, he said, and added that the country was capable of handling China's assertiveness along it.
Amid aggressive Chinese efforts to increase its influence in the region, the Army chief said India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away to China. "China is a powerful country but we are not a weak nation," Rawat said. To a question about Chinese incursions into India, he said, "We will not allow our territory to be invaded by anyone."
Mallya granted bail till April 2 in extradition case
The UK judge presiding over the extradition trial of Vijay Mallya has granted bail to the embattled liquor baron till April 2 as she heard arguments from the defence against the admissibility of evidence presented by the Indian government, reports PTI. The extradition trial, which opened at the London court on December 4, is aimed at laying out a prima facie case of fraud against the tycoon, who has been based in the UK since he left India in March, 2016.
Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April, 2017 and has been out on bail on a bond worth 650,000 pounds. Mallya's hearing on Thursday was expected to be one of the final hearings in the case but it remained inconclusive as the defence is yet to complete its arguments, which seek to demolish the Indian government's case.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is expected to respond at the next hearing itself after the defence concludes its arguments. That hearing date is yet to be determined but expected within the next three weeks.
Four Supreme Court judges slam administration of India's top court
Four sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India said on Friday that the administration of the country’s highest court was not in order and warned that democracy would not survive in the country unless the institution was preserved. The press conference, the first of its kind to be ever held by sitting Supreme Court judges in India, blew the lid on a growing rift between senior justices and the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. “The Chief Justice of India has left us with no option but to go public about what is going on within the Collegium,” Justice Jasti Chelameswar said.
Supreme Court says issue of Judge BH Loya's death serious
The Supreme Court termed as a "serious matter" the issue of alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge BH Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, and sought response from Maharashtra government on pleas seeking an independent probe into it, reports PTI. The top court said, "This matter requires bi-party hearing rather than exparte".
India tops domestic air traffic demand at 16.4%: IATA
India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 16.4% in November last year, topping the growth chart worldwide, global aviation body, the International Air Transport Association said. The IATA, comprising major air carriers, said India continued to witness double-digit growth for the 39th consecutive month. The available seat kilometeres (ASKs) for India was 10.4%, second only to China where capacity grew by 12.9%.
TCS bags over $2bn deal from US insurance group Transamerica
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it has bagged an over $2-billion deal from Transamerica to transform the latter's US insurance and annuity business lines, reports PTI. The partnership enables Transamerica to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated modern platform, TCS said in a statement. The multi-year agreement is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2018, it added.
Chinese bitcoin miners eye sites in energy-rich Canada
China’s Bitmain Technologies is eyeing bitcoin mining sites in Quebec, a company spokesman told Reuters, as expectations of a potential Chinese crackdown on cryptocurrency mining make the energy-rich Canadian province an attractive alternative. China has grown into one of the world’s biggest sources of cryptocurrency mining but there are signs Beijing is increasing scrutiny of the sector’s players and may ask local authorities to regulate their power use.
Bitmain Technologies, operator of some of the largest mining farms in the country, is among several companies looking to expand overseas. Spokesman Nishant Sharma said in an e-mail on Friday that the company was looking at sites in Quebec and is in talks with regional power authorities in the province. It is also planning to expand in Switzerland.
Facebook to emphasise friends, not news, in series of changes
Facebook on Thursday began to change the way it filters posts and videos on its centerpiece News Feed, the start of what Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said would be a series of changes in the design of the world’s largest social network, reports Reuters. Zuckerberg, in a sweeping post on Facebook, said the company would change the filter for the News Feed to prioritize what friends and family share, while reducing the amount of non-advertising content from publishers and brands.
North Korea steps up tunnelling at nuclear test site
North Korea has stepped up tunnelling at its main nuclear test site, a US think tank said, even as tensions cool on the peninsula following the resumption of long-stalled inter-Korean dialogue, reports AFP. Satellite images showed increased activity at the Punggye-ri site, with mining carts and personnel frequently visible, and excavation waste piles growing, the respected 38North website said Thursday.
"These activities underscore North Korea's continued efforts to maintain the Punggye-ri site's potential for future nuclear testing," it said. The last five of Pyongyang's six nuclear tests have been carried out under Mount Mantap at Punggye-ri in the country's north-west, all of them at the North Tunnel. The latest pictures indicated the North Tunnel was "dormant" with water draining from its entrance, but that "tunnel excavation has been stepped up at the West Portal".
Elsewhere at the site there was unusual activity with some 100-120 personnel lined up in formation in the courtyard, their purpose unknown. The images were taken in December, shortly before North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un gave a New Year speech warning US President Donald Trump of a "nuclear button" on his desk, while also offering to hold talks with Seoul.
India launches Cartosat 2 Series satellite, 29 others; achieves 100th satellite lift-off
India today successfully launched weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and 29 other spacecraft onboard its dependable Polar rocket from Sriharikota. It was also its 100th satellite launch. The successful orbiting of the satellites by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV C-40 comes four months after the Indian space Research Organisation’s mission to launch backup navigation spacecraft IRNSS-1H onboard PSLV-39 ended in a rare failure.
A jubilant ISRO Chairman AS Kiran Kumar announced that the Cartosat 2 Series satellite, the seventh in the series, a nano satellite and 28 commercial payloads were successfully injected into the orbit one by one by the PSLV C-40, in the space of about 17.33 minutes since lift-off.
A micro satellite of India would be orbited after about 90 minutes following the re-ignition of the fourth stage, Kumar said. International customer satellites are three micro and 25 nano-satellites from six countries -- Canada, Finland, France, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.
Kejriwal to address rally in Maharashtra today
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at the birthplace of Jijabai, mother of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Maharashtra today. Kejriwal will address the rally at Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district, and pay tributes on her birth anniversary, party sources said.
Kejriwal had tweeted in Marathi on Thursday saying, "On the occasion of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti on January 12, I am coming to Sindkhed Raja to have a dialogue with the people of Maharashtra." Marathas, who comprise of about 32% of the state's population, had taken to the streets last year, demanding reservations in education and job sectors. The choice of the venue also underlines the agenda of the party, particularly in the backdrop of the recent turmoil in Maharashtra, where Marathas were pitted against Dalits after the Bhima-Koregaon violence.
Kejriwal is expected to induct Brigadier (retd) Sudhir Sawant, a former Congress MP from Konkan region, into the AAP, at the rally, AAP spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon said. Sawant is a Maratha. However, the AAP spokesperson said her party does not believe in wooing the Maratha community or any other community. "We do not believe in the politics of caste," she added. "We chose this venue because we believe in the values of Jijabai which she imbibed in Shivaji Maharaj," she said.
Trump questions taking immigrants from 'shithole countries', says sources
President Donald Trump on Thursday questioned why the United States would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, referring to some as “shithole countries,” sources told Reuters. Trump’s remarks, made in the White House, came as Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham briefed the president on a newly drafted immigration bill being touted by a bipartisan group of senators, sources said.
Exclusive: Taj Mansingh auction delayed; Tata’s Indian Hotels favourite to retain crown jewel
Though the battle for Taj Mansingh, one of the crown jewels of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) may have got longer – with the NDMC shifting dates to complete the auction - the Tata company is firmly ahead in the race, reports Moneycontrol News’ Prince Mathews Thomas. In fact, some of the prospective bidders, including The Leela Group, have already opted out of the auction.
The landmark hotel in Delhi’s tony Lutyen’s neighbourhood had been put on sale after the Supreme Court last year gave the go-ahead to NDMC to conduct auction. Till then the Municipal Corporation had been contending IHCL’s claim to first right of refusal to match the highest bid at the auction. The hotel’s lease had expired in October 2011.
According to industry sources, the race – whenever it commences – could be a face-off between Indian Hotels and ITC, which owns the ITC Maurya, located less than 7km away from Taj Mansingh. “This is a prestigious property,” a source close to ITC told Moneycontrol. “We are surely evaluating the project,” the executive added.
Oil dips away from 3yr high of $70/bbl levels, but analysts say market supported
Oil prices eased on Friday after hitting their highest levels since December 2014 overnight. Despite the dip, analysts told Reuters that market fundamentals going into 2018 were strong due to ongoing production cuts led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia that coincide with healthy demand growth.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.58 a barrel at 06:42 am - 22 cents, or 0.3%, below their last settlement. WTI the day before hit its strongest since late 2014 at $64.77 a barrel. Brent crude futures were at $69.18 a barrel, 8 cents, or 0.1%, below their last close. Brent also marked a December 2014 high overnight at $70.05 a barrel.
EXCLUSIVE: Govt open to retaining minority stake in Air India, says Jayant Sinha
The government is open to retaining a minority stake in Air India even as it pursues sale of a strategic holding in the loss-making carrier. Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday allowed foreign direct investment of up to 49% in Air India. This decision means that foreign airlines too can buy a stake in the fully state-owned company under the total FDI limit of 49%. The foreign investor will need the approval of the government. FDI of up to 49% is already allowed in private Indian airline companies under the automatic route.
“For instance, if the government were to disinvest 60% of Air India, 60% would be with the private sector, 40% would remain with the government. Now, we have said that no more than 49% could be in foreign hands. So, 49% of the 60% could be with the foreign player, then 11% could stay with an Indian player and 40% could stay with the government. So, the 51% (criteria) would be met,” Sinha said.
Mallya’s UK extradition trial hearing inconclusive
Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, on Thursday appeared in a court in London for his extradition trial but the hearing was inconclusive as the defence is yet to complete its arguments, reports PTI. The 62-year-old was back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London as his defence team sought to argue against the admissibility of much of the evidence presented by the Indian government.
Thursday's hearing was expected to be one of the final hearings in the case but it remained inconclusive as the defence is yet to complete its arguments, which seek to demolish the Indian government's case. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, is then set to respond and argue in favour of the evidence and against the defence's claim of "absence of a strong prima facie case on grounds of iniquity".
Due to prior diary commitments, no date has been set for the next hearing on the matter and Mallya has been bailed until April 2. Both sides will determine a date to return to court to complete their representations on the admissibility of evidence in the case within the next three weeks. During Thursday's hearing, Mallya's barrister, Clare Montgomery, argued that evidence that was claimed as a "blueprint of dishonesty" by the CPS was in fact a privileged conversation between Mallya and his lawyer about "legal advice in clear contemplation of litigation" and hence should be inadmissible. (Photo credit: PTI)
India can't allow its neighbours to drift away to China: General Bipin Rawat
India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away from it to counter an assertive China, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said today, affirming that time has come for the country to shift focus from western to the northern frontier.
Rawat said countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have to be kept on board as part of a broader strategy to deal with China, and India must make "wholehearted" efforts to continue extending support to them. (PTI)
Airtel offers 1-year Amazon Prime membership with Infinity plan
India’s largest telecom operator Airtel today teamed up with Amazon India to offer one year of Amazon Prime membership with its Infinity postpaid plan.
Airtel Postpaid customers – both new and existing – who have an Infinity plan of Rs 499 or more will be able to avail one year Amazon Prime membership of Rs 999 value and unlimited access to Amazon Prime Video as part of their plan benefits, a statement said.
This would not come at any extra cost.
OPEC need not rush into changing oil pact: UAE Minister Suhail al-Mazroui
OPEC need not respond to a rise in oil prices by rushing to change a global supply-cutting pact, United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazroui said on Friday.
This year’s rapid rise in oil prices, which hit USD 70 this week, is backed by strong demand growth and a fall in oversupply on the back of the OPEC and non-OPEC pact, not only by political tensions, Mazroui said.
“We don’t look at the price in a day and say we are in a point where we need to do changes. We need to give the market time,” Mazroui, who holds the OPEC presidency, added.
India hopes UK-EU divorce won’t be ‘very acrimonious’: Suresh Prabhu
India is “friends” with both the UK and the European Union and is hopeful that the “divorce” between them after Brexit won’t be “very acrimonious”, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said here today.
Highlighting that India has revived the stalled talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), the Commerce and Industry minister stressed that New Delhi was keen to work on closer trade ties with both the UK and the 28- member economic bloc.
“The decision the EU and Britain have taken as a result of the referendum is between them. We are friends with both and hope for a very good outcome and good relations,” Prabhu told reporters.
US president Donald Trump cancels working visit to UK over ‘bad’ new US embassy
President Donald Trump today cancelled a “working visit” to the UK planned for next month to officially launch a new US embassy, blaming a “bad deal” struck by the previous Obama-administration to relocate the base from central London to an “off location”.
The US president launched his attack on Twitter against the embassy’s move from Grosvenor Square in the posh Mayfair area of the city to Nine Elms, south of the Thames, in a USD 1.2 billion project.
He wrote: “Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts’, only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”.
Forest clearance issues continue to dog strategic projects: Rajnath Singh
Forest and environmental clearance issues continue to dog strategic projects and the central government will expedite the process of giving nod to them, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.
Inaugurating the 43rd annual day function of the Military Engineer Services (MES) builders association of India here, Singh also said there is no shortage of funds for development of infrastructure along the border areas.
The government will expedite forest and environmental clearance issues which still continue to dog such strategic projects, Singh was quoted as saying in an official release.
Govt invites applications for SEBI’s whole time member
The government today invited applications to fill up the position of a whole time member at markets regulator SEBI.
Currently, SEBI has two whole-time members — Madhabi Puri Buch and G Mahalingam — while Sanjeev Kaushik was appointed a whole-time member last month. However, he is yet to join the markets regulator.
Kaushik has handled the capital markets in the Department of Economic Affairs, where he was responsible for the policy matters related to current account management, foreign institutional investments, external commercial borrowings and foreign exchange management. He has also worked closely with the SEBI and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
"Points raised by the Honourable judges need to be looked into carefully, even Justice Loya's death needs to be investigated properly," Rahul Gandhi said, reports ANI.
He added that all citizens who love the idea of justice are looking at this issue, which needs to be addressed.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the media shortly regarding the letter sent to CJI Dipak Misra by the four Supreme Court judges.
26/11 terror attack survivor Moshe Holtzberg to visit Chabad House in Mumbai next week
Eleven-year-old Moshe Holtzberg will visit the Chabad House in Mumbai next week, where his parents were killed in the 26/11 terror attacks, and attend a ceremony there with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's envoy to India Daniel Carmon said today. (PTI)
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets Modi amid reports of strain in ties; seeks central aid
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid reports of strain in ties with the Centre, and sought the latter's help for fulfilling promises made during the bifurcation of the state.
Naidu said Andhra Pradesh continued to depend heavily on agriculture and lagged behind other south Indian states in the services sector. (PTI)
BCCI invites expressions of interest for IPL partner rights
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited `expressions of interest' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) partner rights.
The types of rights include IPL Official Partner Rights, IPL Strategic Time Out Partner Rights and IPL Umpire Partner Rights. The rights are available for a minimum three-year term. (PTI)
November IIP At 8.4% | Cons Durables Growth At 2.5% Vs -6.9% (MoM) Cons Non-durables Growth At 23.1% Vs 7.7% (MoM)
December CPI At 5.2% | Pulses Inflation At -23.47% Vs -23.53% (MoM) Clothing & Footwear Inflation At 4.8% Vs 4.96% (MoM)
December CPI At 5.2% | CPI Combined Index Down 0.29% (MoM), CPI Combined Food Price Index Down 1.27% (MoM)
JUST IN: December CPI inflation at 5.2%
JUST IN: November IIP growth at 8.4 % vs 2.2% MoM
TRAI cuts international inter-connect charges to 30 paise/minute from 53 paise/minute. Moneycontrol was the first to report that Trai may slash international termination charges to 25-30 paise per minute.
BJP, Trinamool workers clash twice, President's rule demanded in West Bengal
Several people were injured after clashes broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress activists outside the former's headquarters here and at another place in the city this morning, the police said.
The attack outside the BJP headquarters prompted the party's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh to demand President's Rule in the state, alleging that law and order had gone for a toss. (PTI)
India advertisement spend to grow by 12.5% in 2018: Report
The advertising spend in the country is expected to grow by 12.5 percent in 2018 from 9.6 percent last year, according to the Dentsu Aegis ad spend report.
Infosys' Rajesh Murthy quits | Senior level exits have been the talking point at the company
Senior level exits have been a talking point at Infosys for the past over a year, with several senior executives quitting the company for varied reasons.
The Infosys senior management however, said Murthy's decision to make a move was for personal reasons and should not be read into too much.
"Rajesh had indicated his desire a few months back. He was able to find something suiting his preferences at this point in time," said a chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao at a press briefing post results.
Infosys' Rajesh Murthy quits, ending his tenure of 26 years with the company
Murthy, along with Sandeep Dadlani and Mohit Joshi, and deputy chief operating officer Ravi Kumar S, were paid remunerations of over Rs 14 crore.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Murthy was "responsible for the global Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications and Services business unit, including setting the vision, creating and implementing strategy, and driving growth" at Infosys.
In June last year, Dadlani also quit the company and joined the maker of Snickers chocolate- Mars- as its Chief Digital Officer.
Infosys President Rajesh Murthy quits citing personal reasons
"His last date with Infosys will be January 31, 2018. The Board places on record its deep appreciation for his commitment to Infosys over the last 26 years and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours," Infosys said in a statement on its third quarter results on Friday.
Murthy, who was President since October 13, 2016, was one of the top paid executives at the company last year, according to the annual report.
Infosys President Rajesh Murthy quits, Parekh to be CEO for 5 years
Infosys has decided to retain Pravin Rao as Whole-time Director till 2022, even as it said the newly-appointed CEO Salil Parekh’s term at the top will be for five years.
Meanwhile, Infosys President Rajesh Murthy who was one of Infosys' most highly paid executives last year, has resigned. He exits from the position on January 31. The company acknowledged the attrition reduced but is still high.
Infosys Q3 profit jumps 38% on tax reversal; maintains FY18 revenue, EBIT margin guidance
Country's second largest software services provider Infosys has reported a whopping 37.7 percent growth in Q3 profit, with retaining full year revenue guidance.
The profit for the quarter, which was largely driven by tax reversal, stood at Rs 5,129 crore against Rs 3,726 crore in previous quarter, the company said in its filing.
Read the full report here.
Tata Steel's saleable output at 9.24 million tonne in April-December
Tata Steel today said its actual saleable steel output in the country during April-December of the ongoing fiscal increased by 12.4 percent to 9.24 million tonne (MT).
The company's saleable steel production in the year-ago period stood at 8.22 MT (actual), Tata Steel said in a statement. (PTI)
NCLT orders liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has ordered liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke after the company’s debt resolution plans failed. The Kolkata bench of the NCLT, the designated court for bankruptcy cases, on Thursday passed the order, which was filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.
NCLT-appointed liquidator will first try to dispose off the company as a "going concern" in a bid to save jobs of the 1,178 employees, according to the order. If the plan does not succeed within three months, then other modes of asset sales will be explored, the NCLT said.
India jumps 21 spots in global luxury car ranking
Rising income, expanding product lines and affordable repayment options have fuelled India’s appetite for luxury cars, pushing the market 21 spots in just 10 years in world ranking. India saw sales of close to 40,000 luxury cars last calendar year, marking a staggering 10-fold jump in just 10 years, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar.