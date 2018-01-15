App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Idea, Vodafone to start operating as one entity from April, says report

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 15, 12:44 PM (IST)

    Idea, Vodafone to start operating as one entity from April, says report

    Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group’s Indian unit are likely to start operating as a single unit from April, sources told Mint. The two companies, which are currently negotiating one of the most complex mergers in India, will create the world’s second largest and India’s largest telecom operator, surpassing Bharti Airtel, post completion of the merger process.

    It will have almost 400 million customers with 35% customer share and 41% revenue market share. It will have a revenue of Rs 81,600 crore and an operating profit of Rs 24,400 crore. “If everything goes as per plan, we are looking at the first week of April to start operations as one entity,” sources said. This would also mean that the merger will complete at least three months before the earlier deadline of first half of calendar year 2018.

  • Jan 15, 12:45 PM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 12:25 PM (IST)

    Greenko eyes Essel Infraprojects’ power transmission business for $1bn

    Renewable energy company Greenko Group is in talks with Essel Infraprojects to acquire its power transmission business for an estimated $1 billion, sources told Mint. Subhash Chandra’s Essel Infraprojects has five transmission projects in its portfolio. “This will be one of the largest deals in the Indian electricity transmission space,” sources said. Hyderabad-based Greenko Group, backed by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Holdings and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is planning to enter the transmission business amid low green energy tariffs in India that will likely squeeze project developers’ profitability.

  • Jan 15, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 15, 12:14 PM (IST)

    DCB Bank raises Rs 150cr via bonds

    Private sector lender DCB Bank has raised Rs 150 crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis. The bank in a regulatory filing said that the capital raising committee of its board of directors issued and "allotted 15,000 non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, for inclusion in tier II capital of the bank in the nature of debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each at par aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis". These bonds carry an interest rate of 9.85% per annum for a period of 10 years from January 12, 2018.

  • Jan 15, 12:07 PM (IST)

    India’s wholesale inflation at 3.58% in December

    Inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 3.58% in December 2017 as prices of food articles declined even as fuel cost witnessed a surge. Calculated on the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the inflation was 3.93% in November 2017 and 2.1% in December 2016. As per government data released today, inflation on food articles slowed to 4.72% in December, from 6.06% in November 2017.

    Vegetables too witnessed some softening with annual inflation at 56.46% in December as against 59.80% in the previous month. Kitchen staple onion witnessed a whopping 197.05% price rise in December. Inflation in protein rich eggs, meat and fish cooled to 1.67% in December, while that in fruits spiked to 11.99%.

    In the fuel and power segment, wholesale inflation rose to 9.16% in December, while it was 2.61% for manufactured items. Data released last week showed that retail inflation breached the RBI's comfort level to touch 5.21% in December on rise in prices of food items, especially vegetables.

  • Jan 15, 12:04 PM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Second floor of Indonesia Stock Exchange collapses, around a dozen people injured

    The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, said an exchange employee, injuring around a dozen people who were carried on stretches from the building, reports Reuters. “The second floor of the building has collapsed,” said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange’s President Director Tito Sulistio, who was in the building at the time. Around a dozen injured people were seen being carried from the building on stretchers, a witness said and police were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-storey building.

  • Jan 15, 11:59 AM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Four senior-most Supreme Court judges attend court, take up work

    Four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised issue of assignment of cases, today attended court and took up routine work.

    The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- have taken up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference. In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court. 

  • Jan 15, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Volkswagen brand car sales hit record 6.23 million in 2017  

    Volkswagen's core autos division increased vehicle sales to a record 6.23 million cars last year, as rising demand for VW brand models in the Americas and the key Chinese market offset a decline in western Europe.

    Although the emissions test-cheating scandal of September 2015 has cost the German group billions of euros in fines and penalties, it does not seem to have caused major damage to the carmaker's popularity with consumers.

    Volkswagen brand car sales hit record 6.23 million in 2017   Volkswagen's core autos division increased vehicle sales to a record 6.23 million cars last year, as rising demand for VW brand models in the Americas and the key Chinese market offset a decline in western Europe. Although the emissions test-cheating scandal of September 2015 has cost the German group billions of euros in fines and penalties, it does not seem to have caused major damage to the carmaker's popularity with consumers.
  • Jan 15, 11:26 AM (IST)

    Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022

    Ford Motor will significantly increase its planned investments in electric vehicles to $11 billion by 2022 and have 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicles in its model lineup, Chairman Bill Ford said at the Detroit auto show. 

    Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022 Ford Motor will significantly increase its planned investments in electric vehicles to $11 billion by 2022 and have 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicles in its model lineup, Chairman Bill Ford said at the Detroit auto show. 
  • Jan 15, 11:17 AM (IST)

    50 cos bought back shares worth Rs 55,236cr in 2017, up 98.06% YoY

    Share buybacks in 2017 nearly doubled from the previous year to a record Rs 55,236 crore, reports Mint. In a year that saw benchmark equity indices rise 27-28%, 50 companies bought back shares worth Rs 55,236 crore, compared with 37 firms having bought back shares worth Rs 27,887.44 crore in the previous year, according to data from Prime Database.

    The two years before that — 2014 and 2015 — saw just 16 and 13 companies repurchasing shares worth Rs 2,019.28 crore and Rs 1,263.15 crore, respectively. Divestments by the government and lack of investment avenues prompted companies to turn to buybacks, analysts said. 

  • Jan 15, 11:12 AM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 11:08 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 11 am from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 15, 11:06 AM (IST)

    Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

    Oil prices held just below December 2014 highs on Monday, supported by ongoing output cuts led by Opec and Russia despite a rise in US and Canadian drilling activity that points to higher future output in North America, reports Reuters. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.85 per barrel at 09:42 am, down 2 cents from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.40 a barrel, down 10 cents. Both benchmarks last week reached levels not seen since December 2014, with Brent touching $70.05 a barrel and WTI as high as $64.77.

    US energy companies added 10 oil rigs in the week to January 12, taking the number to 752, energy servicing firm Baker Hughes said on Friday. That was the biggest increase since June 2017, and ANZ bank said the jump came “as shale producers quickly reacted to the strong rise in prices in 2018.” The picture was similar in Canada, where energy firms almost doubled the number of rigs drilling for oil last week to 185, the highest level in 10 months.

  • Jan 15, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Shoppers Stop allots Rs 179.26cr shares to Amazon

    Retail chain Shoppers Stop said it has allotted shares worth Rs 179.26 crore to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, an investment arm of Amazon.com. According to a BSE filing by the company, it has issued 43,95,925 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 407.78 per equity share, aggregating around Rs 179.26 crore, to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC. The stock is up 2%.

  • Jan 15, 10:45 AM (IST)

    Infiltration bid foiled, 5 JeM militants killed

    Security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu & Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad militants. A defence spokesman said that five militants were killed. Earlier, Director General of Police SP Vaid said four JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Army, police and other security forces.

    "Three suicidal JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by @JmuKmrPolice/Army/CAPF. Search for the fourth terrorist is still on," Vaid said in a tweet.The DGP later updated that the fourth militant has also been killed.

  • Jan 15, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Bank of India postpones Rs 3,000cr QIP plan

    State-owned Bank of India (BoI) has deferred the Rs 3,000-crore capital raising plan through private placement of equity shares after the government's move to infuse Rs 2,257 crore capital into it, reports PTI. "We have postponed the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) as the government decided to infuse Rs 2,257 crore capital support into the bank obviating the need for the capital immediately," BoI Managing Director Dinabandhu Mohapatra said.

    So, there is now no need for QIP this fiscal as more capital would also flow-in through recap bonds, he said. "The decision to drop the QIP plan has not been taken because of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA). It was taken before the PCA (by RBI). Since some positive developments were taking place on resolution of stressed assets under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and the government had indicated more capital infusion, we decided to wait for the actual infusion on the book and then go to the market for QIP. This way we will get more value for our shares,” he said. 

  • Jan 15, 10:24 AM (IST)

    Wreckage suggests engine in ONGC chopper crash could have exploded, says report

    Pawan Hans officials spoke of the possibility of the engine involved in the ONGC chopper crash having exploded, reports The Times of India. "Given the state of the wreckage and the remains of the passengers, there is a strong possibility that the engine might have developed a problem and exploded," an official said.

    The definitive answer to what caused the accident cannot be expected anytime soon. The investigation report of the November 2015 Pawan Hans crash off Mumbai High, which killed both pilots on board, was released about two years later, in August 2017. The preliminary investigation report, which was supposed to be released within a months' time so that lessons are learnt from a crash, was never released.

    On Sunday, the search operation for a pilot and an ONGC executive missing after Saturday's crash continued till late in vain. The helicopter, with two pilots and five senior ONGC executives, crashed in the Arabian Sea about 56km northwest of Juhu airport on Saturday morning. Its black box was recovered during Sunday's search.

  • Jan 15, 10:16 AM (IST)

    The HT Media stock is up 1.2% after Macquarie upgraded it to outperform with a target price of Rs 136 per share.

  • Jan 15, 10:13 AM (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on positive macro data, earnings

    The benchmark Sensex zoomed over 209 points to scale new peak of 34,801.74 points on the back of positive macro-economic data and encouraging corporate earnings amid gains in other Asian markets. The broader NSE Nifty also soared to a new high of 10,733.40 by gaining 52.15 points, or 0.48%. It broke its previous intra-day record of 10,690.40 hit on January 12. The 30-share Sensex gained 209.35 points, or 0.6%, to touch an all-time high of 34,801.74, surpassing previous record of 34,638.42 (intra-day) reached on January 12.

    Reflecting the bullish mood, all the sectoral indices, led by realty, banking and power were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.01%. Brokers said buying activity picked up momentum on positive economic data as industrial production growth in November zoomed to a 17-month high of 8.4% on the back of robust performance of manufacturing and capital goods sectors. Shares of Infosys, India's second largest IT exporter, was trading higher by 0.33% at Rs 1,082, reacting to its Q3 earnings.

    Other prominent gainers that lifted the key indices to new highs include ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC, SBI, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Wipro, NTPC, M&M, TCS, ITC, Coal India and Tata Motors, gaining up to 3.42%.

  • Jan 15, 10:11 AM (IST)

    The Dish TV India stock is trading mildly higher after UBS downgraded the stock to Sell with a target price of Rs 78 per share.

  • Jan 15, 10:04 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 15, 10:00 AM (IST)

    SRF gets green nod for Rs 4,800cr expansion project in Gujarat

    Multi-business entity SRF has received green nod for expansion of its specialty chemicals, pesticide and fluoro chemicals manufacturing plant at Dahej in Gujarat, which will entail an investment of Rs 4,800 crore, as per the official document. The company wants to increase the production capacity of specialty chemicals, pesticide and fluro chemicals from 1,75,000 tonne per annum to 5,87,177 tonne per annum and captive power plant capacity from 25MW to 75 MW at Dahej.

    In a letter issued to Gurugram-headquartered SRF, the Environment Ministry said it has given the environment clearance to the company's proposed expansion project in Gujarat with some riders. The clearance has been given after taking into account the recommendations of an expert appraisal committee. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 4,800 crore, it said.

  • Jan 15, 09:49 AM (IST)

    South Korea says planned ban on cryptocurrency market not yet finalised

    South Korea said on Monday that its plans to ban virtual coin exchanges had not yet been finalised as government agencies were still in talks to decide how to regulate the market, reports Reuters. “The plan to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, recently mentioned by the nation’s justice minister, is one measure in talks to curb speculative investments, which the government will carry on with enough discussion for before finalising the decision,” an official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination said. On January 11, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the government was preparing a bill to ban trading of the virtual currency on domestic exchanges.

  • Jan 15, 09:45 AM (IST)

    France expects UK to pay up, take more refugees to keep border

    France expects Britain to agree to take more asylum seekers and pay more for border security in order to maintain a frontier on the French side of the Channel, a French government official told Reuters. Britain’s border was extended into France under a 2003 bilateral treaty known as the Le Touquet accord. But a migration crisis and the Brexit vote to leave the European Union have made the arrangement an increasing source of friction. The deal will be on the table on Thursday when President Emmanuel Macron holds talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at a Anglo-French summit in southern England.

  • Jan 15, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Hawaii says lack of adequate fail-safe measures led to false missile alert

    Human error and a lack of adequate fail-safe measures during a civil defence warning drill led to the false missile alert that stirred panic across Hawaii over the weekend, a state emergency management agency spokesman acknowledged on Sunday. Elaborating on the origins of Saturday’s false alarm, which went uncorrected for nearly 40 minutes, spokesman Richard Rapoza told Reuters the employee who mistakenly sent the missile alert “has been temporarily reassigned” to other duties.

  • Jan 15, 09:31 AM (IST)

    Trump says 'I'm not a racist,' keeps door open for DACA deal

    US President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday “I‘m not a racist” in response to reports that he had described immigrants from Haiti and African countries as coming from “shithole countries,” reports Reuters. Trump also said he was “ready, willing and able” to reach a deal to protect illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported but that he did not believe Democrats wanted an agreement. He tweeted earlier on Sunday that the existing program would “probably” be discontinued.

  • Jan 15, 09:29 AM (IST)

    SoftBank plans $18 billion IPO of mobile phone unit: Nikkei

    SoftBank Group plans to list its mobile phone business and raise some $18 billion, the Nikkei newspaper has said, a spin-off that would complete the Japanese telecoms conglomerate’s transformation into a global technology investor. The parent will sell some 30% of SoftBank Corp. It plans to apply to the Tokyo Stock Exchange for the IPO as early as between March and May and aims to debut the shares in Tokyo and elsewhere, possibly London, around autumn, the newspaper said.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.