News Live: Idea, Vodafone to start operating as one entity from April, says report

Idea, Vodafone to start operating as one entity from April, says report
Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group’s Indian unit are likely to start operating as a single unit from April, sources told Mint. The two companies, which are currently negotiating one of the most complex mergers in India, will create the world’s second largest and India’s largest telecom operator, surpassing Bharti Airtel, post completion of the merger process.
It will have almost 400 million customers with 35% customer share and 41% revenue market share. It will have a revenue of Rs 81,600 crore and an operating profit of Rs 24,400 crore. “If everything goes as per plan, we are looking at the first week of April to start operations as one entity,” sources said. This would also mean that the merger will complete at least three months before the earlier deadline of first half of calendar year 2018.
India’s wholesale inflation at 3.58% in December
Inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 3.58% in December 2017 as prices of food articles declined even as fuel cost witnessed a surge. Calculated on the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the inflation was 3.93% in November 2017 and 2.1% in December 2016. As per government data released today, inflation on food articles slowed to 4.72% in December, from 6.06% in November 2017.
Vegetables too witnessed some softening with annual inflation at 56.46% in December as against 59.80% in the previous month. Kitchen staple onion witnessed a whopping 197.05% price rise in December. Inflation in protein rich eggs, meat and fish cooled to 1.67% in December, while that in fruits spiked to 11.99%.
In the fuel and power segment, wholesale inflation rose to 9.16% in December, while it was 2.61% for manufactured items. Data released last week showed that retail inflation breached the RBI's comfort level to touch 5.21% in December on rise in prices of food items, especially vegetables.
Four senior-most Supreme Court judges attend court, take up work
Four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised issue of assignment of cases, today attended court and took up routine work.
The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- have taken up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference. In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.
50 cos bought back shares worth Rs 55,236cr in 2017, up 98.06% YoY
Share buybacks in 2017 nearly doubled from the previous year to a record Rs 55,236 crore, reports Mint. In a year that saw benchmark equity indices rise 27-28%, 50 companies bought back shares worth Rs 55,236 crore, compared with 37 firms having bought back shares worth Rs 27,887.44 crore in the previous year, according to data from Prime Database.
The two years before that — 2014 and 2015 — saw just 16 and 13 companies repurchasing shares worth Rs 2,019.28 crore and Rs 1,263.15 crore, respectively. Divestments by the government and lack of investment avenues prompted companies to turn to buybacks, analysts said.
Bank of India postpones Rs 3,000cr QIP plan
State-owned Bank of India (BoI) has deferred the Rs 3,000-crore capital raising plan through private placement of equity shares after the government's move to infuse Rs 2,257 crore capital into it, reports PTI. "We have postponed the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) as the government decided to infuse Rs 2,257 crore capital support into the bank obviating the need for the capital immediately," BoI Managing Director Dinabandhu Mohapatra said.
So, there is now no need for QIP this fiscal as more capital would also flow-in through recap bonds, he said. "The decision to drop the QIP plan has not been taken because of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA). It was taken before the PCA (by RBI). Since some positive developments were taking place on resolution of stressed assets under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and the government had indicated more capital infusion, we decided to wait for the actual infusion on the book and then go to the market for QIP. This way we will get more value for our shares,” he said.
Wreckage suggests engine in ONGC chopper crash could have exploded, says report
Pawan Hans officials spoke of the possibility of the engine involved in the ONGC chopper crash having exploded, reports The Times of India. "Given the state of the wreckage and the remains of the passengers, there is a strong possibility that the engine might have developed a problem and exploded," an official said.
The definitive answer to what caused the accident cannot be expected anytime soon. The investigation report of the November 2015 Pawan Hans crash off Mumbai High, which killed both pilots on board, was released about two years later, in August 2017. The preliminary investigation report, which was supposed to be released within a months' time so that lessons are learnt from a crash, was never released.
On Sunday, the search operation for a pilot and an ONGC executive missing after Saturday's crash continued till late in vain. The helicopter, with two pilots and five senior ONGC executives, crashed in the Arabian Sea about 56km northwest of Juhu airport on Saturday morning. Its black box was recovered during Sunday's search.
South Korea says planned ban on cryptocurrency market not yet finalised
South Korea said on Monday that its plans to ban virtual coin exchanges had not yet been finalised as government agencies were still in talks to decide how to regulate the market, reports Reuters. “The plan to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, recently mentioned by the nation’s justice minister, is one measure in talks to curb speculative investments, which the government will carry on with enough discussion for before finalising the decision,” an official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination said. On January 11, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the government was preparing a bill to ban trading of the virtual currency on domestic exchanges.
Tax free Rs 20 lakh gratuity for employees a reality soon
Payment of Gratuity Amendment Bill 2017 is likely to be passed in the forthcoming Budget session, which will make formal sector workers eligible for tax free Rs 20 lakh gratuity, reports PTI. At present formal sector workers with five or more years of service are eligible for Rs 10 lakh tax free gratuity after leaving job or at time of superannuation.
"The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 will be passed in the Budget session of Parliament, expected to begin by the end of this month," a source said. The source further said, "The government wants to provide tax free gratuity of Rs 20 lakh to organised sector workers at par with the Central government".
'India to post average GDP growth of 7.3% over 2020-22'
The Indian economy is expected to witness an average GDP growth of 7.3% over 2020-22, says a Morgan Stanley research report. According to the global financial services major, the structural growth story in India remains strong from a medium-term perspective.
"The uptick in the private capex cycle, which we anticipate will begin in 2018, will ensure that the economy enters into a sustained and productive growth cycle," Morgan Stanley said in a research note, adding that over 2020-22, it expects the economy to post an average GDP growth of 7.3%.
Mutual funds garner Rs 6,200cr via SIPs in Dec
Retail investors are preferring systematic investment plan (SIP) option for investing in mutual funds as the industry garnered over Rs 6,200 crore through this route in December, a surge of 56% from the year-ago period. The total money garnered by fund houses through SIPs increased to over Rs 59,000 crore in 2017 as compared to about Rs 40,000 crore in 2016, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed.
Cairn India to invest Rs 37,000cr to ramp up production
Vedanta's oil and gas vertical Cairn India is planning to invest Rs 37,000 crore to ramp up crude production at its Barmer oil fields in Rajasthan, reports PTI. The investment will be made over the next few years, which will enhance the production of crude oil.
The programme will help the company in achieving the production target of 5 lakh barrels oil per day (BOPD) from the Barmer oil fields. "Production will go up to 3 lakh BOPD based on the capital investment plan of Rs 12,000 crore that has already been initiated and the production will further go up to 5 lakh BOPD with full investment plan of over Rs 37,000 crore over next few years," the release said.
P-notes investment drops to Rs 1.28 lakh cr in November
Overall investments into the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) fell to Rs 1.28 lakh crore at November-end after witnessing a rise in the previous month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to invest in the Indian capital market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence.
Total value of P-notes investment in Indian markets - equity, debt and derivatives - declined to Rs 1,28,639 crore at November-end from Rs 1,31,006 crore at the end of October, according to market regulator Sebi data. P-note investments were on a decline since June and hit an over eight-year low in September; however, it climbed up in October.
This decline was in view of stringent norms put in place by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Of the total investments in November, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 92,846 crore and the remaining in debt and derivatives markets.
FPI inflow at Rs 5,200cr in Jan so far on earnings optimism
Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 5,200 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on anticipation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields. This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. According to the depositories data, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 2,172 crore in equities and Rs 3,080 crore in the debt markets during January 1-12 -- translating into a net inflow of Rs 5,252 crore.
HDFC to raise up to Rs 130bn via preference shares, QIP
HDFC on Saturday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 13,000 crore to maintain its holding in its banking arm and enter segments like stressed assets and health insurance. This will be the first equity raising by the country's largest pure-play mortgage lender in over a decade.
"The Committee of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on Saturday approved the issue of equity shares up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 13,000 crore through a combination of a preferential allotment and qualified institutions placement, subject to shareholders' approval through postal ballot," HDFC said in a statement.
IDFC Bank, Capital First set to merge
IDFC Bank on Saturday announced it would merge with Capital First, a retail focussed non-banking finance company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus. IDFC Bank, which has been looking to acquire an entity with a strong retail franchise that could help return ratios to improve, had earlier unsuccessfully attempted to merge with Shriram Group. IDFC Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Lall, will make way at the helm of the merged entity for V Vaidyanathan, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Capital First. Vaidyanathan is a former ICICI Bank Executive who founded Capital First.
Nov IIP growth at 25-month high of 8.4%
A robust performance by the manufacturing sector took the industrial production growth to 25-month high of 8.4% in November. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), recorded an impressive growth of 10.2% in November as compared to 4% a year ago. Among sectors, pharmaceuticals clocked the highest growth of 39.5%, followed by 29.1% in computer, electronic and optical products and 22.6% in the automobile segment. Capital goods output, which is a barometer of investment, too grew at a higher rate of 9.4% in November as against 5.3% a year ago.
Infosys Q3 net profit jumps 38% to Rs 5,129cr on tax reversal
Post market hours on Friday, Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 5,129 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, aided by reversal of tax provisions of about Rs 1,432 crore. This is a jump of 37.6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 38.3% on a year-on-year basis. Infosys had reported a net profit of Rs. 3,726 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. In the December quarter, Infosys posted a revenue of Rs 17,794 crore.
The IT bellwether maintained its FY18 revenue guidance at 5.5-6.5% in constant currency. Its Q3 operating margin improved to 24.3% from 24.2% in the September quarter. In dollar terms, Q3 revenue grew 8% YoY and 1% QoQ to $2,755 million.
Bank of Japan sticks with pledge to maintain massive stimulus
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s resolve to maintain its massive stimulus programme until the economy reaches sustained 2% inflation, reports Reuters. He also said a moderate economic expansion now under way will help accelerate inflation toward the BoJ’s 2% target, signalling its desire to maintain the status quo on monetary policy for the time being. The BoJ will continue its aggressive easing, composed of yield curve control and a massive asset-buying programme, for as long as needed to achieve its price target, he added.
Greenko eyes Essel Infraprojects’ power transmission business for $1bn
Renewable energy company Greenko Group is in talks with Essel Infraprojects to acquire its power transmission business for an estimated $1 billion, sources told Mint. Subhash Chandra’s Essel Infraprojects has five transmission projects in its portfolio. “This will be one of the largest deals in the Indian electricity transmission space,” sources said. Hyderabad-based Greenko Group, backed by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Holdings and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is planning to enter the transmission business amid low green energy tariffs in India that will likely squeeze project developers’ profitability.
DCB Bank raises Rs 150cr via bonds
Private sector lender DCB Bank has raised Rs 150 crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis. The bank in a regulatory filing said that the capital raising committee of its board of directors issued and "allotted 15,000 non-convertible, redeemable, unsecured, Basel-III compliant tier II bonds, for inclusion in tier II capital of the bank in the nature of debentures of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each at par aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement basis". These bonds carry an interest rate of 9.85% per annum for a period of 10 years from January 12, 2018.
Second floor of Indonesia Stock Exchange collapses, around a dozen people injured
The second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, said an exchange employee, injuring around a dozen people who were carried on stretches from the building, reports Reuters. “The second floor of the building has collapsed,” said Vindy, a personal assistant to the exchange’s President Director Tito Sulistio, who was in the building at the time. Around a dozen injured people were seen being carried from the building on stretchers, a witness said and police were cordoning off the two-tower, multi-storey building.
Volkswagen brand car sales hit record 6.23 million in 2017
Volkswagen's core autos division increased vehicle sales to a record 6.23 million cars last year, as rising demand for VW brand models in the Americas and the key Chinese market offset a decline in western Europe.
Although the emissions test-cheating scandal of September 2015 has cost the German group billions of euros in fines and penalties, it does not seem to have caused major damage to the carmaker's popularity with consumers.
Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022
Ford Motor will significantly increase its planned investments in electric vehicles to $11 billion by 2022 and have 40 hybrid and fully electric vehicles in its model lineup, Chairman Bill Ford said at the Detroit auto show.
Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count
Oil prices held just below December 2014 highs on Monday, supported by ongoing output cuts led by Opec and Russia despite a rise in US and Canadian drilling activity that points to higher future output in North America, reports Reuters. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.85 per barrel at 09:42 am, down 2 cents from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.40 a barrel, down 10 cents. Both benchmarks last week reached levels not seen since December 2014, with Brent touching $70.05 a barrel and WTI as high as $64.77.
US energy companies added 10 oil rigs in the week to January 12, taking the number to 752, energy servicing firm Baker Hughes said on Friday. That was the biggest increase since June 2017, and ANZ bank said the jump came “as shale producers quickly reacted to the strong rise in prices in 2018.” The picture was similar in Canada, where energy firms almost doubled the number of rigs drilling for oil last week to 185, the highest level in 10 months.
Shoppers Stop allots Rs 179.26cr shares to Amazon
Retail chain Shoppers Stop said it has allotted shares worth Rs 179.26 crore to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, an investment arm of Amazon.com. According to a BSE filing by the company, it has issued 43,95,925 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 407.78 per equity share, aggregating around Rs 179.26 crore, to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC. The stock is up 2%.
Infiltration bid foiled, 5 JeM militants killed
Security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu & Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad militants. A defence spokesman said that five militants were killed. Earlier, Director General of Police SP Vaid said four JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Army, police and other security forces.
"Three suicidal JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by @JmuKmrPolice/Army/CAPF. Search for the fourth terrorist is still on," Vaid said in a tweet.The DGP later updated that the fourth militant has also been killed.
Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks on positive macro data, earnings
The benchmark Sensex zoomed over 209 points to scale new peak of 34,801.74 points on the back of positive macro-economic data and encouraging corporate earnings amid gains in other Asian markets. The broader NSE Nifty also soared to a new high of 10,733.40 by gaining 52.15 points, or 0.48%. It broke its previous intra-day record of 10,690.40 hit on January 12. The 30-share Sensex gained 209.35 points, or 0.6%, to touch an all-time high of 34,801.74, surpassing previous record of 34,638.42 (intra-day) reached on January 12.
Reflecting the bullish mood, all the sectoral indices, led by realty, banking and power were trading in the positive zone with gains up to 1.01%. Brokers said buying activity picked up momentum on positive economic data as industrial production growth in November zoomed to a 17-month high of 8.4% on the back of robust performance of manufacturing and capital goods sectors. Shares of Infosys, India's second largest IT exporter, was trading higher by 0.33% at Rs 1,082, reacting to its Q3 earnings.
Other prominent gainers that lifted the key indices to new highs include ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC, SBI, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Wipro, NTPC, M&M, TCS, ITC, Coal India and Tata Motors, gaining up to 3.42%.
SRF gets green nod for Rs 4,800cr expansion project in Gujarat
Multi-business entity SRF has received green nod for expansion of its specialty chemicals, pesticide and fluoro chemicals manufacturing plant at Dahej in Gujarat, which will entail an investment of Rs 4,800 crore, as per the official document. The company wants to increase the production capacity of specialty chemicals, pesticide and fluro chemicals from 1,75,000 tonne per annum to 5,87,177 tonne per annum and captive power plant capacity from 25MW to 75 MW at Dahej.
In a letter issued to Gurugram-headquartered SRF, the Environment Ministry said it has given the environment clearance to the company's proposed expansion project in Gujarat with some riders. The clearance has been given after taking into account the recommendations of an expert appraisal committee. The cost of the project is estimated at Rs 4,800 crore, it said.
South Korea says planned ban on cryptocurrency market not yet finalised
South Korea said on Monday that its plans to ban virtual coin exchanges had not yet been finalised as government agencies were still in talks to decide how to regulate the market, reports Reuters. “The plan to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, recently mentioned by the nation’s justice minister, is one measure in talks to curb speculative investments, which the government will carry on with enough discussion for before finalising the decision,” an official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination said. On January 11, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the government was preparing a bill to ban trading of the virtual currency on domestic exchanges.
France expects UK to pay up, take more refugees to keep border
France expects Britain to agree to take more asylum seekers and pay more for border security in order to maintain a frontier on the French side of the Channel, a French government official told Reuters. Britain’s border was extended into France under a 2003 bilateral treaty known as the Le Touquet accord. But a migration crisis and the Brexit vote to leave the European Union have made the arrangement an increasing source of friction. The deal will be on the table on Thursday when President Emmanuel Macron holds talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at a Anglo-French summit in southern England.
Hawaii says lack of adequate fail-safe measures led to false missile alert
Human error and a lack of adequate fail-safe measures during a civil defence warning drill led to the false missile alert that stirred panic across Hawaii over the weekend, a state emergency management agency spokesman acknowledged on Sunday. Elaborating on the origins of Saturday’s false alarm, which went uncorrected for nearly 40 minutes, spokesman Richard Rapoza told Reuters the employee who mistakenly sent the missile alert “has been temporarily reassigned” to other duties.
Trump says 'I'm not a racist,' keeps door open for DACA deal
US President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday “I‘m not a racist” in response to reports that he had described immigrants from Haiti and African countries as coming from “shithole countries,” reports Reuters. Trump also said he was “ready, willing and able” to reach a deal to protect illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children from being deported but that he did not believe Democrats wanted an agreement. He tweeted earlier on Sunday that the existing program would “probably” be discontinued.
SoftBank plans $18 billion IPO of mobile phone unit: Nikkei
SoftBank Group plans to list its mobile phone business and raise some $18 billion, the Nikkei newspaper has said, a spin-off that would complete the Japanese telecoms conglomerate’s transformation into a global technology investor. The parent will sell some 30% of SoftBank Corp. It plans to apply to the Tokyo Stock Exchange for the IPO as early as between March and May and aims to debut the shares in Tokyo and elsewhere, possibly London, around autumn, the newspaper said.