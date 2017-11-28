News Live: I-T Dept sends notices to 1.16 lakh individuals for cash deposit of over Rs 25 lakh

The government has transferred Rs 39 crore worth shares of NLC India to Bharat 22 ETF, says a regulatory filing. "Ministry of Coal... on behalf of the President of India has transferred 39,74,665 equity shares to 'Bharat 22 ETF' at a value of Rs 39,39,98,737 which is 0.26% of total equity share capital of the company," NLC India said in a filing to BSE. Post transfer, the share-holding of the President is 128,46,03,208 shares, which is 84.04% of equity shares of the company, the filing said.
On November 20, the government raised Rs 14,500 crore through the sale of blue-chip shares of PSUs via its newest exchange traded fund (ETF), Bharat-22, which received bids of about Rs 32,000 crore - a mutual fund record. With this, the government has raised Rs 52,500 crore in the current fiscal through PSU disinvestment, including from listing of PSU insurance companies.
Bitcoin was trading near $9,656 late on Monday, after hitting a record high above $9,700 earlier in the day, according to CoinDesk. Ethereum hit a record high of $493.40 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap, and last traded near $482. The total market capitalisation of all digital coins on CoinMarketCap hit $304 billion on Monday. Novogratz said he expects that could increase by about six times to $2 trillion at the end of next year.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday that the Japanese government was on alert after catching such radio signals, suggesting a launch could come in a few days. The report also said the signals might be related to winter military training by the North Korean military.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean government source, also reported that intelligence officials of the United States, South Korea and Japan had recently detected signs of a possible missile launch and have been on higher alert.
The tax would be levied on the property that is held under “stock in trade” by developers. The tax rate could be anywhere between 8% and 10% of the total value of the property, an official said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has already sent the internal guidelines to I-T officials across the country.
The police said that Chavan, who worked as a contractual employee in August and September, had dropped in at the branch last Friday to meet the pantry manager purportedly to ask for a job. A police officer said that he did say goodbye before "leaving" the place. "But Chavan, who was familiar with the routine at the JVPD Scheme branch slid into a cabinet used to store toiletries in the washroom and stayed put beyond 9.30 pm when he knew the late-sitting employees wrapped up work," said a police officer.
After that, Chavan slid out and managed to lay his hands on keys of drawers. "He even tried to open the cash deposit machine, but failed. He left out of frustration," said the officer. The burglary attempt came to light on Saturday morning when the security personnel opened the bank. "He alerted the bank manager on finding drawers open and bunches of keys lying strewn on the floor," said the officer.
On sifting through a list of contractual employees, they got a sketchy description of the person seen in the footage. Chavan's cellular data network confirmed his location at the time, said an officer. Chavan was picked up within six hours of the complaint being lodged.
I-T Dept sends notices to 1.16 lakh individuals for cash deposit of over Rs 25 lakh
The Income Tax Department has slapped notices on 1.16 lakh individuals and firms who made cash deposits of more than Rs 25 lakh in bank accounts post note ban but failed to file returns by the due date, CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said. Besides, large cash deposit by people who have filed I-T returns are also under close scrutiny, he said.
The tax department has combed as many as 18 lakh people who had deposited junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes of over Rs 2.5 lakh each post demonetisation. Out of them, individuals and companies who have still not filed their I-T returns were segregated into two categories - those depositing more than Rs 25 lakh in bank accounts and those putting in Rs 10-25 lakh each.
"There are 1.16 lakh people who have deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in cash after demonetisation in old currency notes but still not filed their returns," he said. "So we have asked them to file their IT returns within 30 days," he said. Chandra said 2.4 lakh people had made cash deposits of Rs 10-25 lakh who have not filed returns so far.
The Supreme Court today took strong exception to statements made by persons holding high offices against the film "Padmavati", saying the remarks were tantamount to pre-judging the movie which is yet to be certified by the Censor Board. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the fresh petition that had sought an order to restrain the producers of the movie from releasing it abroad.
Congress leader P Chidambaram today hit out at the prime minister and said the elections were not about "Mr Modi, the individual" but the promised "achhe din" that had not arrived even after 42 months. In a series of posts on Twitter, the former finance minister also asked if Modi had forgotten he was prime minister.
Trai upholds net neutrality, says Internet is an open platform
Telecom regulator Trai has issued recommendations on net neutrality. The two major recommendations are: 1) Internet service providers must not engage in discriminatory treatment of content, and 2) Licensee can't enter into an agreement that has any discriminatory content effect.
RS Sharma, Chairman, Trai, said the proposals uphold the principle of Internet as an open platform. “We feel that Internet services should be non-discriminatory and hence content delivery has been left out of the recommendations. TRAI is in favour of equal access to content,” he stated.
Sharma feels there should be an industry-led body to look at compliance issues.
7 killed, 14 hurt as SUV collides with jeep in Latur
At least seven people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries when a high-end car rammed into a jeep in Maharashtra's Latur district in the wee hours today, a police official said. The car, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), was heading towards Nanded from Pandharpur when it collided with the jeep coming from the opposite direction around 4.15 am near Kolpa Pati village in Latur, inspector Gajanan Bhatalwande, of Latur's Vivekanand Chowk police station, told PTI. According to police, the driver of the SUV, while trying to overtake a tempo, lost control over the wheels, as a result of which the car collided with the jeep.
SC dismisses plea against Asthana's appointment as CBI special director
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging appointment of senior Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as a special director of the CBI, reports PTI. A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre said "the writ petition is dismissed". The apex court had on November 24 reserved the order in the matter. The Centre had opposed the plea, saying Asthana had an outstanding career and had supervised over 40 high-profile cases like coal scam, Augusta Westland scam, black money and money laundering cases.
Common Cause, the petitioner NGO, had opposed Asthana's appointment, saying it was illegal as his name had surfaced in a diary recovered during a raid conducted by the Income Tax department at the offices and other premises of company Sterling Biotech. The Centre, however, had claimed that Asthana, who was earlier an additional director in CBI, was looking after its eleven zones.
Glenmark Pharma gets 7 observations from USFDA for Baddi unit
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said the US health regulator has made seven observations after an audit at its Baddi manufacturing unit. The company said its Baddi unit contributes approximately 10% of the revenue of the US sales. "The Baddi unit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals underwent an US Food and Drug Administration audit from November 6-11, 2017. The USFDA issued seven observations through the form 483," it said in a BSE filing.
"We are in the midst of providing a comprehensive response to the observations and would be replying to the FDA shortly on the observations," it added. The company, however, did not elaborate on the nature of observations.
Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad to attend GES
Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in Hyderabad today to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), a senior official of the Telangana government told PTI. Ivanka and her team landed at the Shamshabad (Hyderabad) Airport here around 3.15 am, he said. She will participate in the inaugural session of the GES this afternoon and also speak in a session on Wednesday, the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the GES today. Ivanka is leading a delegation of senior Trump administration officials and entrepreneurs at the three-day event. The summit will primarily focus on four thematic sectors - energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors, according to NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
After the inauguration, Ivanka and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to participate in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs, Kant had earlier said. (Picture courtesy: The Times of India)
In this photo, taken from Russian Defence Ministry official website, a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bomber strikes the Islamic State targets in Syria. The Russian Defence Ministry said six long-range bombers scrambled from Russia and carried out a massed airstrike on "terrorists' objects" in Deir el-Zour. AP
Vasco Da Gama train derailment: Rail official suspended
The Indian Railways suspended a senior section officer in-charge of tracks in connection with the November 24 derailment of the Vasco Da Gama Express which left three passengers dead, reports PTI. Thirteen coaches of the Patna-bound passenger train had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. "A permanent way inspector also called a senior section officer, Rajesh Verma, who was in-charge of Manikpur has been suspended over the incident pending investigation", railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said. While the real reason behind the accident will be ascertained only after a probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, initial investigations suggested that a rail fracture led to the derailment. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
Unsold realty inventory from FY19 may be taxed
In a bid to curb hoarding of unsold inventories by real estate developers, the Income Tax (I-T) Department is set to tax unsold flats that have been lying with developers for more than a year, reports Business Standard. According to a senior I-T official, the fresh tax would be applicable on such inventories from the next financial year. The move would reduce developers’ strategy of hoarding constructed property in anticipation of price escalation in future.
The tax would be levied on the property that is held under “stock in trade” by developers. The tax rate could be anywhere between 8% and 10% of the total value of the property, an official said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has already sent the internal guidelines to I-T officials across the country.
Ex-Axis Bank staffer hides in loo till closing hour to rob bank
Digging a tunnel to loot a bank is passe. Now all one has to do is stay put in a bank till all its employees leave for the day. An ingenuous teenybopper trotted out this plan to burgle the Juhu branch of Axis Bank on Friday, but failed to lay his hands on any cash, reports The Times of India. Vasai resident, Vikas Chavan (18), who had worked as a pantry staffer, is now behind bars along with an accomplice.
The police said that Chavan, who worked as a contractual employee in August and September, had dropped in at the branch last Friday to meet the pantry manager purportedly to ask for a job. A police officer said that he did say goodbye before "leaving" the place. "But Chavan, who was familiar with the routine at the JVPD Scheme branch slid into a cabinet used to store toiletries in the washroom and stayed put beyond 9.30 pm when he knew the late-sitting employees wrapped up work," said a police officer.
After that, Chavan slid out and managed to lay his hands on keys of drawers. "He even tried to open the cash deposit machine, but failed. He left out of frustration," said the officer. The burglary attempt came to light on Saturday morning when the security personnel opened the bank. "He alerted the bank manager on finding drawers open and bunches of keys lying strewn on the floor," said the officer.
On sifting through a list of contractual employees, they got a sketchy description of the person seen in the footage. Chavan's cellular data network confirmed his location at the time, said an officer. Chavan was picked up within six hours of the complaint being lodged.
Zimbabwe declares Mugabe's birthday a holiday
Zimbabwe has made former president Robert Mugabe's birthday a public holiday, nearly a week after the long-time ruler stepped down. "It is hereby declared that February 21 of every year henceforth shall be a public holiday to be known as the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day," The Herald newspaper reported, citing a government gazette. The move follows intense lobbying by the ruling ZANU-PF party's youth league and came weeks after the country's biggest airport was renamed after the veteran politician who ruled Zimbabwe for nearly 40 years.
Ireland on the verge of snap election as crisis deepens
Ireland was on the verge of a snap election on Monday after the opposition party propping up the minority government said the deputy prime minister’s refusal to quit would force the country to the polls next month, reports Reuters. The political crisis that deepened dramatically late on Monday has left the country’s two main parties with less than 24 hours to head off a general election in a dispute that cast a shadow over a key Brexit summit next month.
As Brexit nears, new London office construction slows
The number of new office developments in London is falling as higher construction costs and uncertainty over Brexit lead builders to delay new schemes, reports Reuters. Construction began on 25 new central London office schemes in the six months ended September 30, less than the 28 new construction projects started in the preceding six months, the London Office Crane Survey by Deloitte Real Estate showed. The projects started over the surveyed period would add 1.8m sq ft into the development pipeline, the lowest new amount in more than three years, the survey added.
SoftBank offers to buy Uber shares at 30% discount
Japan’s SoftBank Group Corporation is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30% discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, sources told Reuters. The amount was in line with what investors had been expecting. SoftBank is also expected to make a separate $1 billion investment in the company at $68.5 billion valuation.
October GST revenue collection at Rs 83,346cr lowest since implementation
Revenue collected from Goods & Services Tax (GST) for October was Rs 83,346 crore - the lowest since the implementation of the indirect tax system from July 1, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. The Ministry of Finance attributed the dip in revenue collection on various factors including a decline in 'overall incidence of taxes on most commodities’. As per data available, the government had garnered revenue worth Rs 92,150 crore for the month of September (as on October 23), Rs 90,669 crore for August (as on September 27) and Rs 94,063 crore in July (as on September 25).
Trai to issue Net neutrality recommendations today
Telecom regulator Trai will issue recommendations on the thorny issue of Net neutrality today over which operators and those who provide apps have locked horns, reports PTI. "We will issue recommendations on Net neutrality today," Trai Chairman RS Sharma said on the sidelines of an open house discussion on in-flight connectivity (IFC) for providing phone call and data service. The recommendations on IFC will be issued within 10 days, he said.
Supporters of Net neutrality back the principle that the entire Internet traffic should be available to everyone on equal terms without any discrimination based on business considerations of service providers. The Trai's recommendations will come at a time when there is a debate raging over Net neutrality globally.
When asked about status of consultation on over-the-top (OTT) service providers offering calls and messaging service using Internet like whatsapp, skype and viber, Sharma said that the recommendations on Net neutrality should be able to provide some of the answers to issues around OTT players and VoIP (Voice over Internet protocol) calls. OTT refers to applications and services which are accessible over the Internet. They ride on operator networks offering Internet access services such as social networks, search engines and video aggregation sites. PTI
Railway Minister hospitalised in Mumbai; stable
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was hospitalised on Monday after he complained of uneasiness and severe pain in the stomach, reports PTI. Goyal, who was to address a press conference at the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at around 6:30 PM, was rushed to the private hospital here when he complained of uneasiness. His office in Delhi said that he had a "minor kidney stone" but is "okay now". He will not undergo surgery, but is being kept under observation, his office said.
Before hospitalisation, Goyal visited suburban Elphinstone Road and Currey Road stations to take stock of the ongoing construction of the Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) by the Army. Goyal complained of uneasiness after addressing a review meeting of senior Central and Western Railway officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
"After holding a review meeting with the officials, the minister complained of uneasiness due to acidity. An ambulance was called as part of protocol though he was fit enough to walk and preferred to travel in his own vehicle," a senior railway official said. "He (Goyal) has been admitted to a private hospital and is fine now," he said.
"Visited Elphinstone Road railway station and reviewed the progress of foot overbridge's construction. The Army has been working tirelessly to build the infrastructure within the given timeline," Goyal said in a tweet on Monday night.
Mumbai: Union Rail Minister Piyush Goyal during a visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Monday. PTI
PM Narendra Modi to flag-off Hyderabad Metro Rail today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail today. The 30 km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by the Prime Minister at 2:15 pm at Miyapur station. Its commercial operations would start the day after.
During its inaugural run, Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back. The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana's Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said.
The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two km and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km. Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic, Rao said.
Hyderabad: Officers inspecting the security arrangements at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. PTI
I-T Dept sends notices to 1.16 lakh individuals for cash deposit of over Rs 25 lakh
The Income Tax Department has slapped notices on 1.16 lakh individuals and firms who made cash deposits of more than Rs 25 lakh in bank accounts post note ban but failed to file returns by the due date, CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra said. Besides, large cash deposit by people who have filed I-T returns are also under close scrutiny, he said.
The tax department has combed as many as 18 lakh people who had deposited junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes of over Rs 2.5 lakh each post demonetisation. Out of them, individuals and companies who have still not filed their I-T returns were segregated into two categories - those depositing more than Rs 25 lakh in bank accounts and those putting in Rs 10-25 lakh each.
"There are 1.16 lakh people who have deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in cash after demonetisation in old currency notes but still not filed their returns," he said. "So we have asked them to file their IT returns within 30 days," he said. Chandra said 2.4 lakh people had made cash deposits of Rs 10-25 lakh who have not filed returns so far.
The Supreme Court today took strong exception to statements made by persons holding high offices against the film "Padmavati", saying the remarks were tantamount to pre-judging the movie which is yet to be certified by the Censor Board. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra dismissed the fresh petition that had sought an order to restrain the producers of the movie from releasing it abroad.
Congress leader P Chidambaram today hit out at the prime minister and said the elections were not about "Mr Modi, the individual" but the promised "achhe din" that had not arrived even after 42 months. In a series of posts on Twitter, the former finance minister also asked if Modi had forgotten he was prime minister.
SC dismisses plea against Asthana's appointment as CBI special director
The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging appointment of senior Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as a special director of the CBI, reports PTI. A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre said "the writ petition is dismissed". The apex court had on November 24 reserved the order in the matter. The Centre had opposed the plea, saying Asthana had an outstanding career and had supervised over 40 high-profile cases like coal scam, Augusta Westland scam, black money and money laundering cases.
Common Cause, the petitioner NGO, had opposed Asthana's appointment, saying it was illegal as his name had surfaced in a diary recovered during a raid conducted by the Income Tax department at the offices and other premises of company Sterling Biotech. The Centre, however, had claimed that Asthana, who was earlier an additional director in CBI, was looking after its eleven zones.
Vasco Da Gama train derailment: Rail official suspended
The Indian Railways suspended a senior section officer in-charge of tracks in connection with the November 24 derailment of the Vasco Da Gama Express which left three passengers dead, reports PTI. Thirteen coaches of the Patna-bound passenger train had derailed near Manikpur Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. "A permanent way inspector also called a senior section officer, Rajesh Verma, who was in-charge of Manikpur has been suspended over the incident pending investigation", railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said. While the real reason behind the accident will be ascertained only after a probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, initial investigations suggested that a rail fracture led to the derailment. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
