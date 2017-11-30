App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: I-T dept conducts searches on K Raheja Group companies, including Shoppers Stop

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 30, 08:25 PM (IST)

    The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches on K Raheja Group companies including Shoppers Stop Limited in relation to non-disclosure of property or income under the Income Tax Act, 1961. 

    The I-T department conducted searches at the company's premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. A senior Income Tax official confirmed that searches took place at eight locations and that 26 warrants were issued. 

    Searches were also conducted at offices of the K Raheja Group, sources told Moneycontrol.

  • Nov 30, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. April-October fiscal deficit at Rs 5.25 lakh cr vs Rs 4.2 lakh cr YoY

    2. Achieving 10% growth rate challenging: FM Arun Jaitley

    3. Labour Ministry drops plan to allow firms with up to 300 staff to sack them, reports The Financial Express

    4. Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 35,700 by Dec-18, may hit 41,500

    5. Flipkart investors, employees trimming stakes as part of SoftBank deal, reports Reuters

    6. Edelweiss Financial Services infuses Rs 670cr capital into insurance biz

  • Nov 30, 08:44 PM (IST)

    Adityanath orders DGP to probe into UP journalist's murder

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DGP to follow up the investigation of journalist Naveen Srivastava's murder. Srivastava was shot at today by 3-4 assailants in Kanpur, ANI reported.

  • Nov 30, 08:39 PM (IST)

    Delhi most unsafe for foreigners in India: NCRB
    The national capital is the most unsafe place for foreigners in the country accounting for almost 40 percent of the crimes reported against tourists last year, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Thursday.

    Out of 382 cases of crime reported against foreign nationals across the country, 154 cases were from Delhi, followed by Maharashtra and Puducherry with 38 and 33 cases.

  • Nov 30, 08:17 PM (IST)

    A total of 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes took place in the country in 2016, down five per cent from the previous year, National Crime Records Bureau data said today. According to it, 35 cases of sedition were also registered in 2016 out of which Haryana accounted for the highest number of 12 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh with six.   Among the 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes, the highest -- 11,617 cases -- were registered in Bihar, 8,018 in Uttar Pradesh and 7,898 in Maharashtra. There were 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes in the country in 2015. 

  • Nov 30, 08:16 PM (IST)
  • Nov 30, 08:04 PM (IST)

    Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani today said train accidents had decreased by 40 per cent in the country during the period between April 1 and November 30 this year and over 1.25 lakh people were being appointed to the railways' safety department.   The number of accidents between the said period had gone down by 40 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period in 2016, he told reporters here.   "The safety wing is being strengthened. The maintenance work of the tracks is going on on a war footing and new tracks are being laid," Lohani said, while acknowledging that there were certain cases of train accidents recently.

  • Nov 30, 08:00 PM (IST)

    Winter across India this year is likely to be cooler than last year but warmer than normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast. During the period between December, 2017 and February, 2018, warmer than normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely across the country, the IMD said.   "However, the season's mean temperatures in most of the subdivisions are likely to be cooler than last year," IMD Director General K J Ramesh said.

  • Nov 30, 07:52 PM (IST)

    U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage in Britain's political establishment on Thursday with a sharp rebuke of Prime Minister Theresa May on Twitter after she criticised him for retweeting British far-right anti-Islam videos.

    As British politicians lined up to condemn Trump for sharing videos originally posted by a leader of a British far-right fringe group, Trump, in an unprecedented attack on one of America's closest allies, replied with an unrepentant message.

  • Nov 30, 07:47 PM (IST)
  • Nov 30, 07:41 PM (IST)

  • Nov 30, 07:38 PM (IST)

    Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds battered South Kerala coast affecting normal life at several places and claiming four lives today under the influence of cyclone Ockhi.
        
    The state government put the official machinery on a high alert and ordered evacuation of people living within 100 metres from the coast and also sought help from the Navy, Coast Guard and the Air Force to assist people in distress.
        
    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions through video conferencing with the Collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Pathnamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam districts and gave them necessary directions to take steps by coordinating various government agencies.

  • Nov 30, 07:32 PM (IST)

    Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met his former US counterpart Barack Obama amid the escalating tensions after North Korea fired a long range ballistic missile capable of hitting anywhere in America.   In his talks with Obama, Xi stressed that China and the US had an important responsibility to safeguard world peace and stability, as well as boost global development and prosperity.   Xi briefed Obama on the major outcomes of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held last month.

  • Nov 30, 06:54 PM (IST)

    The Q2FY18 numbers mark reversal of the downward growth trend, witnessed in the last five quarters, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said while addressing a press conference. “This indicates that significant of two structural reforms – GST and demonetisation – is now behind us and hopefully, in coming quarters, we can expect upwards trajectory,” he said.  

    The GDP growth in Q2 was boosted by growth in manufacturing and the fixed capital formation at 4.7 percent indicates improvement in investment. Q3 and Q4 quarters are expected to be better from hereon, Jaitley said. 

  • Nov 30, 06:46 PM (IST)

    LIC has offloaded over 2 per cent stake in Bank of Baroda in an open market sale during the last 2 months.   Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) owned nearly 7.25 per cent stake in Bank of Baroda equivalent to 16,70,18,926 shares before the open market sale, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing. The public sector bank said LIC shed stake in a market sale during September 1 to November 29.

  • Nov 30, 06:31 PM (IST)

    Reliance Communications on Thursday said a majority of its 31 creditor banks are not in favour of insolvency petition filed by the China Development Bank (CDB).  The lenders have named Indian law firm J. Sagar Associates as their legal counsel to oppose the CDB petition, said Reliance Communications in a statement.

  • Nov 30, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Clearing the air on bar on founders from repurchasing stressed assets, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said promoters can bid in the auctions provided they pay the dues on their NPA accounts. He said there is no blanket bar on promoters from bidding for delinquent companies that are being sold to recover bank dues. Only those who have not serviced their loan accounts by not even paying the interest on loans have been barred.   Tightening rules to prevent errant founders from misusing the 11-month-old bankruptcy law to regain control, the government earlier this month barred promoters whose borrowings have been classified as non-performing for a year or more and that are unable to pay overdue amounts, including interest and charges.

  • Nov 30, 06:05 PM (IST)

    CNN-New18's Indian of the Year award ceremony. 

     
  • Nov 30, 05:56 PM (IST)

    A Rs 2,000-crore road map to end stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana suggests that the government must provide equipment to farmers for free instead of subsidies, and the cost be recovered by imposing cess on sale of petrol and diesel in Delhi.   According to the plan, submitted to the Supreme Court by an amicus curiae in an ongoing case related to air pollution, the best solution to avoid burning of crop residue is to till the straw back into the field using certain machines.   According to official estimates, over 30 million tonnes of paddy straw are annually generated in Punjab and Haryana, which are later set to fire by farmers to reduce the turnaround time between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat crop.

  • Nov 30, 05:45 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said he intends to be on track on lowering fiscal deficit even as the figure for April-October hit 96.1 per cent of budget estimates.
         
    "The FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) report is under consideration. The last three years, we have an exemplary record as far as maintaining that glide path is concerned. We intend to move on that track," Jaitley said at the HT Leadership Summit.
          
    The government has budgeted to bring down fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2017-18, from 3.5 per cent in the previous year.
          
    According to official data released today, fiscal deficit, which is the difference between government expenditure and revenues, in April-October touched the 96.1 per cent mark of the budget estimates.

  • Nov 30, 05:40 PM (IST)
  • Nov 30, 05:35 PM (IST)

    The Q2 gross domestic product (GDP) came in at 6.3 percent as against 7.5 percent year-on-year. GVA for the quarter came in at 6.1 percent as against 6.8 percent YoY.

    Read more — LIVE: GDP grows at 6.3% in the second quarter of FY18

  • Nov 30, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Following the footsteps of the country's largest lender SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday raised interest rate on bulk deposit of over Rs 1 crore by 0.5 percent.   The rate hike comes days ahead of RBI's fifth bi-monthly policy on December 6. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its last policy kept interest rate unchanged at 6 percent.

  • Nov 30, 05:28 PM (IST)

    IFCI files insolvency case against Reliance Naval and Engineering before NCLT, Ahmedabad for loan recovery.  However, Rel Naval said that there is no merit in application filed by IFCI and that the company's action are Unwarranted and premature.

  • Nov 30, 05:24 PM (IST)

    Noting that Aadhaar is helping in bringing about an "irreversible change" in the interest of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Unique Identification Number will work as a "big weapon" in the fight against benami property too.   Aadhaar has a played a "big role" in ensuring that ration at proper rates, scholarships, pension and government subsidies reached the poor, he said at the inaugural session of the 'Hindustan Times Leadership Summit - 2017'.

  • Nov 30, 05:09 PM (IST)

    October core industries growth unchanged at 4.7 percent month-on-month. April-October industrial growth fell to 3.5 percent from 5.6 percent year-on-year.

    Coal sector output came at 3.9 percent as against 10.6 percent MoM and the crude oil ouput fell 0.4 percent vs 0.1 percent last month. 

    Natural gas output stood at 2.8 percent as against 6.3 percent in September. Petro refinery products output came at 7.5 percent for October. 

    Fertilizer output declined to 3 percent while steel output stood at 8.4 percent, an increase from 3.7 percent in September.

  • Nov 30, 04:54 PM (IST)

    Delhi has reported the maximum number of rape cases amongst 19 major cities at 40 per cent, besides the highest crime rate in 2016, according to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).   The national capital has got the dubious distinction of topping the list in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences.   Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases out of total 41,761 cases in 19 cities) of total crimes against women followed by Mumbai at 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases) last year among the 19 cities with population above two million.

  • Nov 30, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Central and state governments are working together to remove regulatory hurdles with a view to encouraging budding entrepreneurs in the country, DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek said on Thursday.   At a session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 here, Abhishek underscored the need for a differential treatment of sectors such as startups, smart technology and disruptive businesses.

  • Nov 30, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to sell a part of its stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) via an initial public offering (IPO), reports CNBC-TV18.

  • Nov 30, 03:53 PM (IST)
