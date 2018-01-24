App
News Live: HSBC sees FY19 GDP at 7% as GST impact wanes

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 24, 04:01 PM (IST)

    HSBC sees FY19 GDP at 7% as GST impact wanes

    British lender HSBC said waning effects from the GST impact will help push the Indian GDP growth to 7% in FY19, reports PTI. It can be noted that International Monetary Fund has come out with an estimate of 7.4% growth two days ago. "For India, we are expecting the economy to grow in the next three years (FY18-20) by 6.5%, 7% and 7.6%," the bank’s chief economist Pranjul Bhandari said.

    She added that growth has slid from previous year’s 7.1% to 6.5% in FY18 due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "As some of the short-run disruptions caused by GST get ironed out, we expect growth to rise in the next couple of years," she noted.

  • Jan 24, 10:44 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Maruti Suzuki’s new concept at Auto Expo will be a SUV-like hatchback

    2. Idea posts wider Q3 loss at Rs 1,284.5cr, blames IUC rate cut

    3. HSBC sees FY19 GDP at 7% as GST impact wanes, reports PTI

    4. TCS becomes second co to surge past the Rs 6L cr M-Cap mark, reports PTI

    5. Liberty House, Deccan Value reject low price bids for Amtek Auto, reports The Economic Times

    6. ArcelorMittal opts out of Bhushan Power & Steel race, reports The Economic Times

    7. Lalu Prasad convicted in third fodder scam case, reports PTI

    8India aims to become a $5 trillion eco by 2025, says Modi

    9. Fadnavis woos foreign investors, targets $1 trillion eco tag for Maha, reports PTI

    10. Shape of Water, Three Billboards lead best picture race after Oscar nominations, reports Reuters

  • Jan 24, 04:24 PM (IST)

    InterGlobe Aviation Q3 profit rises over 56% YoY

    InterGlobe Aviation, the owner of India’s biggest airline IndiGo, said net profit rose over 56% YoY in the third quarter, helped by higher passenger ticket revenue, reports Reuters. Net profit for October-December was Rs 7.62 billion compared with Rs 4.87 billion in the year-ago quarter. Passenger ticket revenue rose 21.8% for the quarter to Rs 53.22 billion.

  • Jan 24, 04:21 PM (IST)

    HC for EC reply on Dhinakaran plea for suitable name and symbol

    The Delhi High Court sought response of the Election Commission on TTV Dhinakaran's plea to use a suitable name or symbol for his faction till his plea laying claim to the two-leaves symbol is decided, reports PTI. Justice Rekha Palli also issued notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, to whose group the EC has allotted the 'two-leaves' symbol of AIADMK and sought their stand on the matter. The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 6.

  • Jan 24, 04:18 PM (IST)

    No stay on AAP MLAs disqualification

    The Delhi High Court refused to stay the Centre's notification disqualifying 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit but restrained the Election Commission from taking any "precipitate measures" like announcing the dates for by-polls till January 29, reports PTI.

  • Jan 24, 04:11 PM (IST)

    Ashok Leyland bags Rs 350cr order from VRL for 1,200 trucks

    Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland has received an order for 1,200 trucks worth over Rs 350 crore from VRL Logistics (VRL). The trucks will come fitted with the latest in features and technology that will help VRL to have reduced maintenance time, fewer stop overs, better efficiency resulting in better uptime and increased profitability, the company said in a statement.

  • Jan 24, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Markets scale fresh highs; telecom stocks in red

    Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended at fresh life-time highs for yet another session today, powered by unabated buying by participants and healthy corporate results. However, telecom stocks tumbled up to 6.5% after Reliance Jio decided to offer extra data on some plans, intensifying the tariff war in the sector. Speculators covered their short positions ahead of the January derivatives expiry on Thursday, building up the momentum.

    The 30-share Sensex rallied to an all-time high of 36,268.19 intra-day. However, emergence of profit-booking at record levels ahead of January derivatives expiry sent it lower to 36,036.51. It finally settled 21.66 points, or 0.06%, higher at 36,161.64 - surpassing its previous record closing of 36,139.98 reached on Tuesday. After hitting a fresh intra-day record of 11,110.10, the 50-share NSE Nifty ended at 11,086, recording a modest rise of 2.30 points, or 0.02%. It breached its previous record closing of 11,083.70 hit on Tuesday.

  • Jan 24, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 24, 04:01 PM (IST)

    Bawana fire: Court allows 5-day police custody of accused

    A Delhi court has sent the owner of the firecracker storage unit in New Delhi’s Bawana area, where 17 people were killed in a massive blaze, to five-day police custody, reports PTI. Metropolitan Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh allowed the police custody of accused Manoj Jain, 49, who was arrested on January 21 in connection with the fire tragedy which took place on January 20.

  • Jan 24, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki’s new concept at Auto Expo will be a SUV-like hatchback

    At the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, will unveil its concept Future-S, a cross-over between a hatchback and an SUV, a top company official has confirmed. This new concept will be positioned below the best-selling SUV Vitara Brezza making it one of the smallest vehicle of its kind in the line-up, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. The company will gauge the response of viewers at the Expo and decide on whether it should go for commercial production.

    CV Raman, Executive Director (engineering), Maruti Suzuki said, “We believe that going forward SUV kind of vehicles are increasing in demand and we have a line up where we have the S-Cross, Brezza just under 4 meters but we believe that going forward SUV taste is going to be liked by customers. So looking at that we have made a concept vehicle which is going to be less than 4 meters and less than Vitara Brezza size and we have let our designers experiment on the design of the vehicle and they have come out with a product which has an upright stance, upright A-pillar.”

  • Jan 24, 03:12 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 24, 03:12 PM (IST)

  • Jan 24, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Syria says claims it uses chemical weapons "lies"

    The Syrian government said that claims by the French and US foreign ministers that it was still using chemical weapons were “lies”, reports Reuters. On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Syrian government may still be using chemical weapons, following a suspected chlorine attack in the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta on Monday.

  • Jan 24, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Shape of Water, Three Billboards lead best picture race after Oscar nominations

    Fox Searchlight’s fantastical romance “The Shape of Water” and its dark comedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” emerged as front runners for the Oscar best picture prize on Tuesday after capturing nominations in all of the major categories, reports Reuters. “The Shape of Water” earned a leading 13 nominations, including nods for best picture, screenplay, director Guillermo del Toro and actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer.

  • Jan 24, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Idea posts wider Q3 loss at Rs 1,284.5cr, blames IUC rate cut

    Idea Cellular posted deeper losses of Rs 1,284.5 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2017, and said a "sharp" cut in call connect charges and "unrelenting" rate pressure hit its earnings. India's third largest telecom operator had registered a loss of Rs 383.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to its regulatory filing.

    The revenue from operations came in at Rs 6,509.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, almost 25% lower than Rs 8,662.7 crore in the same period previous year. "The regulation imposed 57% sharp decline in IUC (Interconnect Usage Charges) settlement rates negatively impacted Idea’s revenue and EBITDA for this quarter by Rs 820 crore and Rs 230 crore, respectively," the company said in a statement.

  • Jan 24, 02:26 PM (IST)

    Vijaya Bank Q3 net tanks 65.45% YoY to Rs 79.56 crore

    State-owned Vijaya Bank reported a 65.45% decline in net profit at Rs 79.56 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2017 due to rise in provisions. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 230.28 crore in the October-December quarter of the 2016-17 fiscal. The bank's total income also declined 7.09% to Rs 3,450.81 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,714.37 crore in the same period a year ago, Vijaya Bank said in a BSE filing.

    During the quarter, Vijaya Bank's provision (other than tax) and contingencies grew by 62.35% to Rs 676.92 crore as against Rs 416.95 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved marginally to 6.17% as against 6.98% in the same quarter last fiscal. Net NPA's also came down to 3.99% in the quarter under review compared to 4.74% a year ago.

  • Jan 24, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 24, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Gunmen attack Save the Children Jalalabad’s office, 11 injured

    Gunmen blasted their way into Save the Children's office in Afghanistan's restive east, witnesses and officials said, in an ongoing attack that has wounded at least 11 people. After blowing up a car outside the British charity's compound in Jalalabad city, the attackers used a rocket propelled grenade to storm the complex, reports AFP.

  • Jan 24, 02:03 PM (IST)

    TCS becomes second co to surge past the Rs 6L cr MCap mark

    Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation surged past the Rs 6 lakh crore mark, becoming the second company to achieve the milestone after Reliance Industries. During the late morning trade, the market capitalisation (M-Cap) of TCS stood at Rs 6,12,696.46 crore.

    The company also surpassed RIL to become the country's most valued firm in terms of market valuation. Shares of the IT major rose by 4.88% to Rs 3,254.80 - its 52-week high - on BSE. Shares of RIL however, fell by 1.89% to Rs 963.10. RIL's m-cap stood at Rs 6,11,096.56 crore during the late morning trade.

    In the ranking of top-five firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank (Rs 5,08,576.16 crore), ITC (Rs 3,41,332.79 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,03,382.63 crore).

  • Jan 24, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis woos foreign investors, targets $1 trillion eco tag for Maha

    Wooing foreign investors to come and invest in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to make his state a trillion-dollar economy in the next 7-8 years, reports PTI. "Our state GDP is currently about $400 billion and we are growing at about 10%. We are expecting to reach a size of $1 trillion in the next 7-8 years," Fadnavis said.

  • Jan 24, 01:31 PM (IST)

    ICICI Bank looking at new growth opportunities in Indian eco

    ICICI Bank is looking at new areas of growth opportunities in the Indian economy as new areas are coming up to be tapped post demonetisation and introduction of GST, its chief Chanda Kochhar said. She said more SMEs are becoming part of the formal economy, creating big opportunities for growth, adding that the government has also provided a strong impetus to increase lending to MSMEs.

    "Further, as the resolution process progresses and government capex picks up, the investment climate will improve leading to private corporate investments eventually looking up. We will look to participate in this pick up as and when it happens," Kochhar said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

  • Jan 24, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Lalu Prasad convicted in third fodder scam case

    A special CBI court in Ranchi convicted Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad in the third fodder scam case, reports PTI. CBI judge SS Prasad also found another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra guility in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s.

    Out of the 56 accused in the case, six were acquitted. The 69-year-old Prasad is currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Jail. On January 6, Prasad was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by a another CBI judge in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.

  • Jan 24, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 24, 01:10 PM (IST)

    Power minister supports tax incentives for electric vehicles

    Power Minister RK Singh made a pitch for tax incentives for electric vehicles and said the ministry will soon come out with regulations for promoting e-mobility in the country, reports PTI. The minister also said that the electricity amendment bill which seeks renewable of distribution licences for discoms among other proposals is likely to be moved in the upcoming Budget session.

    Addressing an e-mobility conference in New Delhi, the minister said tax incentives are needed to promote electric vehicles. The ministry will soon bring in regulations for electric vehicles to address issues such as whether charging is a service for promoting e-mobility in the country.

  • Jan 24, 12:32 PM (IST)

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict in SC seeks recall of its conviction order

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the CBI to respond to a plea filed by one of the convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case seeking recall of the apex court's May 1999 order upholding his conviction.

    A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R Banumathi asked the probe agency to file its response to the application filed by convict A G Perarivalan within three weeks and posted the matter for hearing on February 21.

  • Jan 24, 12:26 PM (IST)

    Delhi HC to hear plea of 9 AAP MLAs against disqualification

    A Delhi High Court judge will hear later in the day the plea of eight AAP MLAs against their disqualification for holding office of profit.

    Justice Vibhu Bakhru said he will hear the pleas of the MLAs, challenging the Centre's notification which had disqualified 20 legislators, after lunch.

    Observing the crowd in his courtroom before taking up the matter, the judge said he was unable to conduct hearing of other matters. 

  • Jan 24, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 24, 12:10 PM (IST)

    Global investors welcome to participate in railways upgrade: Piyush Goyal

    Promising a major technological and modernisation upgrade at railways, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said there are plans to equip the entire rail network with Wi-Fi and CCTV system and foreign investors are welcome to participate in this growth story.

    Goyal, who is here to attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting, said there is a huge scope for innovation in railways including in signalling systems for which latest technologies of the world are being brought in.

  • Jan 24, 12:03 PM (IST)

    2018 global growth to roll to highs not seen in eight years: Reuters poll

    The global economy is expected to grow at a robust pace this year and reach an altitude not seen since 2010, as momentum builds in developed economies and inflation revives, according to a Reuters poll of over 500 economists.

    Major central banks are expected to move away from ultra-easy monetary policy this year, but borrowing costs are still accommodative and should underpin growth. The poll,  covering more than 45 countries, not only underscored optimism on growth but also showed inflation forecasts were either upgraded or left unchanged in nearly 70 percent of those economies.

  • Jan 24, 11:46 AM (IST)

    UPDATE: Third fodder scam case, the Chaibasa Treasury case: Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra also found guilty by Special CBI court in Ranchi

