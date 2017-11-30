App
News Live: HDFC to sell part stake in HDFC AMC via IPO

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 30, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to sell a part of its stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) via an initial public offering (IPO), reports CNBC-TV18.

  • Nov 30, 03:31 PM (IST)

    Flipkart investors, employees trimming stakes as part of SoftBank deal

    Some early Flipkart investors, employees and ex-employees are selling their shares in the Indian e-commerce firm as part of a $2.5 billion investment deal agreed with Japan’s SoftBank Group, sources told Reuters. In August, Flipkart said SoftBank’s Vision Fund, the world’s biggest private-equity fund, had committed to the deal, giving the Bengaluru-headquartered online retailer greater firepower to compete with Amazon.com.

    The deal will see the Vision Fund purchasing new Flipkart stock worth about $1.4 billion and using the remainder to buy shares from existing investors. The latest sales are part of that deal, sources said. Indian business daily Mint earlier on Thursday reported that the Vision Fund was seeking to buy shares from some Flipkart investors and employees for $85 to $89 apiece.

    Sources said that a couple of months ago, stakeholders agreed on the value of shares that would be bought by Flipkart from employees and ex-employees, and tendered by early investors as part of the deal. US hedge fund Tiger Global is selling roughly $450 million worth of shares having invested about $1 billion over the years, sources added.

  • Nov 30, 11:12 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. April-October fiscal deficit at Rs 5.25 lakh cr vs Rs 4.2 lakh cr YoY

    2. Achieving 10% growth rate challenging: FM Arun Jaitley

    3. Labour Ministry drops plan to allow firms with up to 300 staff to sack them, reports The Financial Express

    4. Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 35,700 by Dec-18, may hit 41,500

    5. Flipkart investors, employees trimming stakes as part of SoftBank deal, reports Reuters

    6. Edelweiss Financial Services infuses Rs 670cr capital into insurance biz

  • Nov 30, 03:48 PM (IST)

    OPEC, allies set to agree oil cut extension to end of 2018

    OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers look poised to agree at a meeting on Thursday to extend output cuts until the end of 2018, sources told Reuters, as the group seeks to clear a global glut of crude and avoid another price crash. Some last-minute debate was still possible on the language of an expected statement, with non-OPEC Russia pushing for a clear message on how to exit the cuts so the market is prevented from overheating by flipping into a deficit too soon.

    The producers’ current deal, under which they are cutting supply by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to boost oil prices, expires in March. “They will agree on the nine months,” an OPEC delegate said, adding that a meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) was expected to be smooth. 

  • Nov 30, 03:23 PM (IST)

    UK house price growth weaker than expected in November

    British house price growth, which has slowed since last year’s Brexit vote, was weaker than expected in November, according to figures published by mortgage lender Nationwide on Thursday. House prices rose 2.5% on the year, unchanged from the pace of growth in October. The median forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted house price inflation would pick up to 2.7%. On the month, prices rose 0.1%, slowing from an increase of 0.2% in October, Nationwide said.

  • Nov 30, 03:21 PM (IST)

    German retail sales fall unexpectedly in October

    German retail sales dropped unexpectedly in October, posting their deepest monthly fall in more than a year, data showed on Thursday, in a rare sign of weakness in Europe’s biggest economy. The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, showed retail sales fell by 1.2% on the month in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said.

    On the year, retail sales fell by 1.4%, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast for an increase of 2.8%. They had risen by 4.1% in September. Traditionally thrifty Germans have helped private consumption displace exports as the main driver of growth thanks to record-high employment, increased job security, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs.

    German retail sales dropped unexpectedly in October, posting their deepest monthly fall in more than a year, data showed on Thursday, in a rare sign of weakness in Europe’s biggest economy. The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, showed retail sales fell by 1.2% on the month in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said.

    On the year, retail sales fell by 1.4%, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast for an increase of 2.8%. They had risen by 4.1% in September. Traditionally thrifty Germans have helped private consumption displace exports as the main driver of growth thanks to record-high employment, increased job security, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs.

  • Nov 30, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Is govt planning to 'bail in' banks using depositor's money?

    Politicians of various stripes have started to raise red flags about a provision in a bill that the Narendra Modi government intends to move in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session, which could theoretically allow beleaguered banks and financial institutions to scoop up depositors' money to stop them from going bust, reports The Telegraph. It is called a "bail-in" - a concept coined during the European banking crisis of 2008-09 - which has been wormed into the Financial Resolution & Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill.

    When a bail-in is triggered, a bank's depositors run the risk of being forced to bear a part of the burden of recapitalising the entity. In effect, a part of their deposits may have to be written off. That is what happened to bondholders and depositors in Cyprus banks with more than 100,000 euros in their accounts.

    Finance ministry officials have said there is no cause for alarm and the provision is meant to ensure emergency capital for banks. They pointed out that banks in India have been fairly well regulated and there have been very few bank failures since 1969 when banks were nationalised.

    Politicians of various stripes have started to raise red flags about a provision in a bill that the Narendra Modi government intends to move in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming winter session, which could theoretically allow beleaguered banks and financial institutions to scoop up depositors' money to stop them from going bust.

    The Congress and the CPM have started voicing deep concern about Section 52 of the bill that could in certain circumstances allow a "specified service provider" - read a bank - to cancel, modify or change the liability that it owes.

  • Nov 30, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Apr-Oct fiscal deficit at Rs 5.25 lakh cr vs Rs 4.2 lakh cr YoY

    India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 5.25 trillion ($81.36 billion) for April-October, or 96.1% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018. The deficit was 79.3% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago. Net tax receipts in the first seven months of FY18 were Rs 6.34 trillion, government data showed on Thursday.

  • Nov 30, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Edelweiss Financial Services infuses Rs 670cr capital into insurance biz

    Edelweiss Financial Services share rallied nearly 4% following the capital infusion in its insurance joint venture. "This capital infusion will support our expansion plans, and in particular, the development of our bancassurance channel," Deepak Mittal, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.

    The company today announced that it has received equity capital infusion of Rs 670 crore from Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings. The fresh capital infusion is testimony to the long-term commitment by Tokio Marine and growth potential of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, the company said in its filing.

    Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51% stake in insurance JV and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49%.

  • Nov 30, 02:43 PM (IST)

    India poised to become world's third largest economy: Suresh Prabhu

    India is poised to become the third largest economy in the world in the next few years, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said, asserting that the government wants to take manufacturing to 20% of the GDP, helped by SMEs, reports PTI. "One of the great strategies we have is to bring economic development, take our manufacturing to at least 20% of the GDP. So you can imagine that in the next few years’ time we will have $5 trillion of GDP, so $1 trillion of that will come from manufacturing and the substantial part of that, we are aiming to get from small and medium enterprises (SMEs)," he said.

  • Nov 30, 02:41 PM (IST)

    Piramal Enterprises acquires Digeplex from Shreya Lifesciences

    Piramal Enterprises acquired the Digeplex and the associated brands from Shreya Lifesciences for an undisclosed sum to expand its consumer products business. The acquisition will help the Ajay Pirmal-led company expand its gastro-intestinal product portfolio. In a statement, the company said the acquisition will leverage the strong sales and its distribution capability and help improve profit margins.

  • Nov 30, 02:28 PM (IST)

    Chidambaram asks Modi if govt's Chief Economic Adviser also 'stupid'

    Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the Congress party after it demanded an 18% cap on GST rates, saying whether the government's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) was "stupid" for having a similar view, reports PTI.  "If it is Grand Stupid Thought to argue for a cap of the tax rate at 18%, then CEA Dr Arvind Subramanian and many other economists are stupid. Is that what PM is saying?" Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.

    Modi, who addressed four back-to-back election rallies in Gujarat on Wednesday, targeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Goods & Services Tax (GST). In a rebuttal to Gandhi's repeated criticism of the GST, a key economic reform undertaken by the NDA government, Modi said a "recently emerged economist" was propagating a "grand stupid thought" by suggesting a uniform GST rate of 18%.

    Chidambaram responded to the criticism saying: "Has PM read the CEA's report on Revenue Neutral Rate? Did not CEA recommend an RNR of 15-15.5%? Why can't the normal GST rate be 15% and RNR plus rate on luxury goods be 18%?" he asked. The senior Congress leader said tax and spend is the "credo" of the BJP government. "Example: when crude oil prices fell by 50%, prices of petrol and diesel remained the same."

    Chidambaram said 5,000MW of stressed power assets, no tender for power purchase, and no demand for power. Yet, the government claims that "all is well with economy!" 

  • Nov 30, 02:15 PM (IST)

    ED raids 7 Delhi locations of Sterling Biotech in PMLA case

    The Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple searches in Delhi in connection with a Rs 5,000 crore money laundering probe against the directors and associates of Gujarat-based pharma firm Sterling Biotech, reports PTI. Official sources said the raiding teams seized documents and computer hardware like hard drives and CDs from the associates of the owners of the firm.

    Seven residential and business premises are being covered under the action, they said. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against the firm and the Sandesara family under sections of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is based on a CBI FIR against the same entities.

    The CBI had booked Sterling Biotech, its directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Joshi as well as chartered accountant Hemant Hathi, former Andhra Bank Director Anup Garg and other unidentified persons in connection with the alleged bank fraud case.

  • Nov 30, 02:09 PM (IST)

    Plea in HC against EC order allotting poll symbol to AIADMK

    Sidelined AIADMK leaders Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran moved the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission's decision recognising the unified AIADMK under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami as the real party, allowing it to use the 'two leaves' poll symbol, reports PTI. The plea for urgent hearing of the matter was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar and sought quashing of the November 23 order of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Senior advocate Kirti Uppal, appearing for Sasikala and Dhinakaran, said the matter required urgent hearing as the poll panel's order was bad in law and needed to be set aside. Agreeing to the contention of the senior advocate, the bench listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

  • Nov 30, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 30, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Achieving 10% growth rate challenging: FM Arun Jaitley

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said achieving a 10% GDP growth rate is challenging and will depend on how the world is moving. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit here, he said India has done well by growing at 7-8% during the last three years. To scale to 10% rate is "very challenging" and it will not depend on domestic factors only but on how the world is moving, he said.

    On reforms, he said India has structurally reformed and there is no finishing line in reforms. Jaitley said the Goods & Services Tax (GST) started with different tax rates and they have rationalised rates on many items. Going forward, future rationalisation of rates would depend on revenue collections, he said, indicating the merger of 12% and 18% rates into one while keeping a "thin" line of luxury and demerit items in the top 28% band.

  • Nov 30, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Imagery shows latest North Korean Hwasong-15 missile larger, more powerful

    North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday’s launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared had “finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”, reports Reuters. Since July’s launch of the Hwasong-14, its first long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), North Korea analysts have been looking for signs the isolated country has developed precise guidance systems, reliable and powerful rocket engines, and a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target.

    “North Korea is continuing to pursue its ICBM in a methodical and pragmatic manner, making progress in incremental steps,” said Joseph Bermudez from 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project. US officials noted, however, that North Korea has not proved it has an accurate guidance system for an ICBM or a capable re-entry vehicle.

    South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon cautioned that more analysis is needed to determine the Hwasong-15’s full performance, but said North Korea had clearly made significant changes since the Hwasong-14. “Our initial analysis of the photos showed that there were clear differences between the Hwasong-15 and Hwasong-14 in terms of the looks of the warhead, the joint of the first and second stages of the missile, and overall size,” Roh told a briefing on Thursday.

    The missile’s large size was immediately apparent in the photos, which analysts said could provide for a more powerful propulsion system. One US intelligence official said the Hwasong-15 test appears to demonstrate a more powerful North Korean solid-fuel propulsion system, especially in its second-stage rocket. A solid-fuel system for an ICBM would be a significant development and could allow the North Koreans to transport and launch a missile more quickly, compared to a liquid-fuel system that requires lengthy preparation.

    The photos appeared to show a mobile erector vehicle positioning the missile at the launch site, designed to allow it to be fired from a wider number of areas to prevent it from being intercepted. While the photos show the vehicle being used to position the missile upright, it is not seen in photos of the launch itself. US intelligence analysts have concluded from satellite and other data that the test missile was fired from a fixed position, not a mobile launcher, three US officials said. (Picture courtesy: Express, UK)

    Imagery shows latest North Korean Hwasong-15 missile larger, more powerful

North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday's launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared had "finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force", reports Reuters. Since July's launch of the Hwasong-14, its first long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), North Korea analysts have been looking for signs the isolated country has developed precise guidance systems, reliable and powerful rocket engines, and a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target.

"North Korea is continuing to pursue its ICBM in a methodical and pragmatic manner, making progress in incremental steps," said Joseph Bermudez from 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project. US officials noted, however, that North Korea has not proved it has an accurate guidance system for an ICBM or a capable re-entry vehicle.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon cautioned that more analysis is needed to determine the Hwasong-15's full performance, but said North Korea had clearly made significant changes since the Hwasong-14. "Our initial analysis of the photos showed that there were clear differences between the Hwasong-15 and Hwasong-14 in terms of the looks of the warhead, the joint of the first and second stages of the missile, and overall size," Roh told a briefing on Thursday.

The missile's large size was immediately apparent in the photos, which analysts said could provide for a more powerful propulsion system. One US intelligence official said the Hwasong-15 test appears to demonstrate a more powerful North Korean solid-fuel propulsion system, especially in its second-stage rocket. A solid-fuel system for an ICBM would be a significant development and could allow the North Koreans to transport and launch a missile more quickly, compared to a liquid-fuel system that requires lengthy preparation.

The photos appeared to show a mobile erector vehicle positioning the missile at the launch site, designed to allow it to be fired from a wider number of areas to prevent it from being intercepted. While the photos show the vehicle being used to position the missile upright, it is not seen in photos of the launch itself. US intelligence analysts have concluded from satellite and other data that the test missile was fired from a fixed position, not a mobile launcher, three US officials said. (Picture courtesy: Express, UK)
    Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prasoon Joshi to meet parliamentary panel to discuss Padmavati

    "Padmavati" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi will appear before a parliamentary panel today to discuss the controversy surrounding the period drama, sources in the censor board told PTI. "It is true that there is a meeting between the CBFC and Bhansali regarding 'Padmavati' called by a parliamentary panel today," a source in the censor board said.

    The 30-member parliamentary panel on IT has also asked the producers of the movie and officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to attend the meeting and brief it on the furore related to the film. Officials in Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which has co-produced the film along with Bhansali Productions, refused to comment. Actor-MPs Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar are also part of the panel. 

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prasoon Joshi to meet parliamentary panel to discuss Padmavati

"Padmavati" director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Central Board of Film Certification chief Prasoon Joshi will appear before a parliamentary panel today to discuss the controversy surrounding the period drama, sources in the censor board told PTI. "It is true that there is a meeting between the CBFC and Bhansali regarding 'Padmavati' called by a parliamentary panel today," a source in the censor board said.

The 30-member parliamentary panel on IT has also asked the producers of the movie and officials of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to attend the meeting and brief it on the furore related to the film. Officials in Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which has co-produced the film along with Bhansali Productions, refused to comment. Actor-MPs Paresh Rawal and Raj Babbar are also part of the panel. 
  • Nov 30, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 30, 12:10 PM (IST)

    National Insurance may face Rs 300cr payout due to fire at Haldiram’s Noida unit

    National Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard may take a combined hit of Rs 300 crore from the fire that gutted the manufacturing unit of Haldiram’s, reports The Economic Times. The fire, which had raged for 15 hours from September 6 and had taken more than 100 fire tenders and more than 200 firefighters to douse, destroyed a new manufacturing unit with modern machines in Noida’s Sector 68.

    National Insurance Company has paid the first cheque of Rs 50 crore on account of loss due to fire. “The claim has come due to fire in one of the units which had modern equipment and were manufacturing automated potato chips and other snacks,” said National Insurance Company Chairman K Sanath Kumar. “Our claim payout may be around Rs 300 crore including losses due to fire and business interruption,” he said.

    ICICI Lombard, the only listed private sector general insurer, has a small exposure in this policy and may end up taking a hit as well. 

  • Nov 30, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Infosys Rs 13,000-crore buyback opens today and end on December 14. The share buyback, which will be the first in the company's 36-year long history.

  • Nov 30, 11:29 AM (IST)

    Ready to pay political price for steps taken for better India: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred. Addressing a gathering at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, he said his government is committed to developing a development-centric eco system which is free of corruption and is citizen centric. He also said that post demonetisation, the black money, which was part of a parallel economy, has now become part of the formal system.

    Modi said data mining after the note ban is also helping government track down those involved in corruption. Appreciating the role of Aadhaar in delivering services to the people and also checking pilferages, he said the system would also work as a tool to track down benami properties. From more updates, click here

  • Nov 30, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 35,700 by Dec-18, may hit 41,500 

    Morgan Stanley has set a target of 35,700 for the Sensex by December 2018, which is 6% above the index’s Wednesday closing of 33,602.76, reports The Economic Times. The brokerage said a combination of supportive global growth, improving capex, fiscal spending and a buoyant consumer augur well for growth in 2018. It is optimistic on industrials, corporate banks, infrastructure owners, discretionary consumption, domestic materials and software stocks.

    It said earnings prospects are the strongest since 2010. “Earnings revisions breadth is likely to be in positive territory after spending nearly seven years in negative territory,” the brokerage said. “Corporate India’s earnings and balance sheet recession is over and free cash flow is very strong, setting the stage for private capex.”

    Morgan Stanley said India will outperform emerging market in 2018 as the level of trailing foreign portfolio investors (FPI) inflows suggest a bounce in FPI demand for Indian stocks. It also said the best-case-scenario analysis shows Sensex could touch 41,500 by December 2018. The Sensex has risen 26 per cent so far this year. 

