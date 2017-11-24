App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: HDFC Life looks to raise exposure to infra, auto, metal stocks

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 24, 04:07 PM (IST)

    RTI query reveals RBI, Election Commission have no info on bonds for political funding

    The Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission have no information on electoral bonds, which were announced about nine months back for the funding of political parties, according to an RTI reply. "We have no information to furnish," the central bank said in its reply to the RTI query. The RBI was asked details of the draft electoral bond scheme.

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on February 1 announced introduction of electoral bonds. Under this scheme, a donor could purchase bonds from authorised banks against cheque and digital payments only. "They shall be redeemable only in the designated account of a registered political party. These bonds will be redeemable within the prescribed time limit from issuance of bond," the finance minister had said.

    The RTI application was also filed with the Election Commission. The information sought is not available "in any material form hence cannot be provided", the Commission said in its reply to the RTI application filed by Venkatesh Nayak, who works with NGO -- Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

    Nayak told PTI that electoral bonds, if implemented in the present form, will bring the era of transparency in political party funding to an abrupt end, contrary to the trend across the world which is for greater transparency in order to make them more accountable to the people.

  • Nov 24, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines

    1. Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe lenders Rs 60,700cr as of Sept. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive

    2. LIC may get Irda breather on 15% investment cap in PSU banks, reports Business Standard

    3. Bharti Airtel eyes spectrum, equipment of RCom, reports The Economic Times

    4. 2nd derailment in one day, 14 bogies of coal-laden goods train go off track in Odisha. This after 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least three dead and nine injured

    5. Parliament's Winter Session to be held from December 15 to January 5

    6. GST-compliant MSMEs likely to get more sops, reports Mint

    7. Hep-C, cancer, hemophilia drugs to cost less as regulator caps prices of 51 formulations

  • Nov 24, 03:05 PM (IST)

    HDFC Life looks to raise exposure to infra, auto, metal stocks

    HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co is looking to invest more in the capital goods sectors and a range of companies that are expected to benefit from a major government push to build more homes and roads. Funds are likely to be put into cement makers, suppliers of building materials such as tiles and paints, and financiers of road and housing projects, Prasun Gajri, Chief Investment Officer at HDFC Life told Reuters. “The entire capital goods sector could start looking better than what it has been in the past,” said Gajri, who oversees management of more than $15 billion of investments in debt and equity. “We could look to increase exposure in some of these areas as we go along.”

    The insurer, however, does not expect better days any time soon for property developers, many of whom are weighed down by high debt levels and stricter regulations, Gajri said. Among other areas HDFC Life is positive on are consumer discretionary sectors such as automakers, which, Gajri said, could report positive earnings growth as the impact wanes from both the government’s surprise removal of high-value banknotes from circulation and its new Goods & Services Tax. Gajri said he would also look to “allocate a bit more” to commodity stocks, especially metals, as a supply clampdown in China has led to higher prices in India. The insurer is bearish on information technology and pharma stocks.

  • Nov 24, 03:59 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Gujarat polls: BJP releases fifth list of 13 candidates

    The BJP released its fifth list of 13 candidates for the second phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, dropping two sitting MLAs, reports PTI. Prahlad Patel, who had joined the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls after resigning as Congress MLA, did not get a ticket from Vijapur constituency in Mehsana which he represented. The BJP has fielded Ramanbhai Patel from the seat.

    Of these 13 seats in central and north Gujarat, seven were held by the Congress, including Vijapur. The BJP has so far named candidates for 148 seats out of 182. Among the candidates named today are Gujarati actor Hitesh Kanodiya and BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan's daughter-in-law Suman Pravinsinh Chauhan.

    Amit Chaudhary, who resigned as Congress MLA after allegedly cross voting in favour of the BJP candidate during the RS polls, has been given ticket for Manasa seat in Gandhinagar which he represented in the outgoing assembly. The BJP has retained four of its sitting MLAs – Ranchhod Rabari (Patan), Narayan Patel (Unjha), Vallabh Kakadiya (Thakkarbapa Nagar) and Pankaj Desai (Nadiad).

    The party has dropped Laljibhai Koli Patel, its MLA from Dhandhuka seat in Ahmedabad. He has been replaced by local leader Kalubhai Dabhi. For Idar (SC) seat, the BJP has fielded actor Hitesh Kanodiya. Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora had won this seat in 2012. However, the party has now fielded Vora from Dasada (SC) seat.

    For Kaalol seat in Panchmahal district, the ruling party dropped sitting MLA Arvindsinh Chauhan and chose Suman Pravinsinh Chauhan.

  • Nov 24, 03:17 PM (IST)

  • Nov 24, 03:17 PM (IST)

  • Nov 24, 03:06 PM (IST)

    China issues new rules on banks' interest rate risk management

    China’s banking regulator has issued draft guidelines for commercial banks to better manage their interest rate risks, as China pushes forward with its interest rate liberalisation reform, reports Reuters. New rules have details on banks’ risk management requirements and ask commercial banks to conduct interest rate stress tests and routine assessments on their risk conditions. The guidelines will take effect on January 1, 2019.

  • Nov 24, 02:59 PM (IST)

    South African appeals court more than doubles Oscar Pistorius murder sentence

    South Africa’s Supreme Court increased Oscar Pistorius’ murder sentence on Friday to 13 years and five months after the state argued that his original sentence of six years was “shockingly lenient”, reports Reuters. Pistorius was imprisoned in July last year after being found guilty on appeal of murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013 in a case that attracted worldwide interest.

    The athlete was not in court for Friday’s ruling where the court handed down the minimum 15-year sentence prescribed for murder in South Africa, and subtracted the years Pistorius had already served. “The sentence imposed... in respect of murder is set aside and substituted with the following: the respondent is sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 13 years and five months,” the judge said, reading out the court’s decision.

    South African appeals court more than doubles Oscar Pistorius murder sentence South Africa’s Supreme Court increased Oscar Pistorius’ murder sentence on Friday to 13 years and five months after the state argued that his original sentence of six years was “shockingly lenient”, reports Reuters. Pistorius was imprisoned in July last year after being found guilty on appeal of murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013 in a case that attracted worldwide interest. The athlete was not in court for Friday’s ruling where the court handed down the minimum 15-year sentence prescribed for murder in South Africa, and subtracted the years Pistorius had already served. “The sentence imposed... in respect of murder is set aside and substituted with the following: the respondent is sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 13 years and five months,” the judge said, reading out the court’s decision.
  • Nov 24, 02:55 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 02:47 PM (IST)

    European shares set to snap two-week losing streak as consumer stocks buoyant

    European shares edged higher in early deals on Friday, underpinned by gains among heavyweight consumer goods firms as the pan-European STOXX 600 index was set to snap a two-week losing streak, reports Reuters. The STOXX 600 index was 0.1% higher, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.2%. The growing prospect of a grand coalition in Germany also boosted sentiment around the region’s equities, as the DAX has been stuck around the 13,000-point level for the past two weeks.

  • Nov 24, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Late buying supports China stocks after worst day in months

    Chinese stocks ended a choppy day little changed on Friday after suffering their biggest selloff in months the previous session, reflecting a clash between bulls and bears over the implications of fresh government steps to reduce financial risks, reports Reuters. While some investors used Beijing’s latest crackdowns on shadow banking and micro-lending as an excuse to take profits after a solid rally this year, others were out bargain hunting, betting the regulatory measures will reduce systemic risks.

    Afternoon buying put a floor under the blue-chip CSI300 Index, which ended the day up 0.04% at 4,104.20 points. It had tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday, its worst one-day loss in nearly 18 months, and was down earlier on Friday. The broader Shanghai Composite index rose 0.06% to 3,353.82, after skidding 2.3% the previous day in its worst performance since December. Financials led the gains, highlighting optimism in some quarters that tough steps to reduce risk and leverage will ultimately be a good thing for Chinese banks.

  • Nov 24, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Hep-C, cancer, hemophilia drugs to cost less as regulator caps prices of 51 formulations

    The national drug price regulator on Friday fixed the ceiling price of 51 additional drug formulations that include vaccines and medicines to treat hepatitis-C, kidney diseases, hemophilia B, cardiac problems and cancers making them much cheaper than the prevailing market prices.

    The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which brought 51 scheduled formulations of Schedule-I under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, asked manufacturers that are selling the branded or generic drugs at a price higher than the ceiling price to immediately comply with the notification.

    The new price caps are likely to hit many Indian drug makers' domestic formulation businesses. The 51 formulations include Velpatasvir-Sofosbuvir — the latest two-drug combination used to treat chronic hepatitis C — a viral infection that damages the liver.

  • Nov 24, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Govt assures support to green steel production

    Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh assured all possible support to secondary steel sector, which uses eco-friendly electric furnace to produce the commodity, reports PTI. Electric arc furnace route emits less Co2 and cost of production is also reduced compared to the blast furnace route. All India Induction Furnaces Association Conference (AIIFA) Secretary General Kamal Agarwal enumerated the problems being faced by the sector including lack of financial support from banks, varying power tariffs in states, and non acceptance of the products by government bodies such as NHAI, CPWD, Railways.

    Besides, there is shortage of scrap which is required for making steel through electric furnace route. Duty on import of scrap is another issue. Responding to this, Singh said his ministry will take steps to address all issues of the sector which has the potential to create employment for 3 crore people. He also urged the industry to work on technology. 

  • Nov 24, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Mahindra, Uber come together for EV push in India

    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will team up with Uber to explore deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) on the cab aggregator's platform in several cities across India, the automaker told PTI. The company, which has already tied up with Uber's rival Ola to build an electric mass mobility ecosystem in Nagpur, will deploy "hundreds of electric vehicles in Delhi and Hyderabad" under the new partnership. Mahindra's electric vehicles on the Uber platform will include the e2oPlus hatch and the eVerito sedan. As part of this collaboration, both the companies will also explore deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities.

  • Nov 24, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: Rescue work is underway after a four-storey building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane near Mumbai on Friday. PTI

    Mumbai:  Rescue work is underway after a four-storey building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane near Mumbai on Friday. PTI
  • Nov 24, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: Rescue work is underway after a four-storey building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane near Mumbai on Friday. PTI

    Mumbai: Rescue work is underway after a four-storey building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane near Mumbai on Friday. PTI
  • Nov 24, 02:19 PM (IST)

  • Nov 24, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 24, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Siemens Q4 net profit plunges 75% to Rs 624cr

    Siemens reported a sharp 74.94% decline in standalone net profit at Rs 623.77 crore for the fourth quarter to September on account of lower exceptional income. The company, which follows October to September financial cycle, had reported net profit of Rs 2,489.62 crore in the same period last fiscal. Its total income fell 2.54% to Rs 3,204.8 crore, from Rs 3,288.46 crore earlier.

    During the quarter under review, Siemens reported an exceptional income of Rs 560.3 crore following the sale of a property in Worli in Mumbai. In the September quarter of 2016, Siemens had reported an exceptional income of Rs 2,992.32 crore. The company announced a dividend of Rs 7 per share for the year to September 2017.

  • Nov 24, 01:20 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 01:15 PM (IST)

    Stock brokers body voices concern over NSE investor message, alert modified

    A prominent stock brokers' group has raised concerns about the NSE asking investors not to keep funds and securities idle with trading members, saying such messages are "counter-productive" and create distrust about brokerages, reports PTI. The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has called on the NSE to immediately modify the message, following which the exchange has "reworded" its 'investor alert' and dropped the contentious part.

    The NSE's new modified message being sent to clients reads: "As a prudent practice, you are advised to settle funds/securities on monthly/quarterly basis with your broker." Earlier, the exchange had issued the investor alert stating that "never keep idle funds or securities with brokers and insist on monthly and quarterly settlement". Anmi then shot off a letter to the exchange saying such message gives an impression that NSE's trading members should not be trusted with idle funds and securities.

  • Nov 24, 12:46 PM (IST)

    RIL sells stake in Marcellus Shale to BKV Chelsea for $126m

    Reliance Industries said it has completed sale of its interest in one of the three shale gas assets in the US to BKV Chelsea for $126 million, reports PTI. Reliance Marcellus II, a subsidiary of Reliance Holding USA and RIL, closed the sale of its stake in the Marcellus shale gas asset operated by Carrizo Oil & Gas, the company said in a statement.

    The transaction, which was announced on October 6, will be effective April 1, 2017. RIL held stakes in three US shale gas ventures – 45% with Pioneer Natural Resources in the Eagle Ford shale play; 40% with Chevron and 60% with Carrizo Oil & Gas in the Marcellus Shale play. The assets, which are operated by Carrizo Oil & Gas, were sold to BKV Chelsea, an affiliate of Kalnin Ventures, for $126 million.

  • Nov 24, 12:36 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 12:21 PM (IST)

    RK Nagar bypoll in Tamil Nadu on December 21: Election Commission

    By-poll to the Dr Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency here which fell vacant following the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa last year will be held on December 21, the Election Commission announced today, reports PTI. The counting of votes will be held on December 24 and the election process will be completed before 26th of next month.

    The announcement comes days after the Madras High Court said it expected the EC to hold by-election in RK Nagar by December 31. By-poll in RK Nagar previously scheduled for April 12, 2017 was subsequently cancelled by the EC following allegations of bribing of voters. Also, the cancellation of by-poll came days after the Income Tax department held searches in premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

  • Nov 24, 12:17 PM (IST)

    FIR against PVR's directors, promoters for cheating, forgery

    The Gurgaon Police has registered an FIR against PVR Cinemas, and its promoters and directors on charges of cheating and forgery on the directions of a Gurgaon civil court, reports PTI. Its promoters Ajay Bijli, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Niharika Bijli and eight others have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for selling stocks at inflated value of Rs 820 crore illegally and causing loss to Gurgaon-based real estate companies. The FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok phase-1 police station on Wednesday.

    The case came to light when Elan Group filed a complaint in the court, which on November 17 directed the local police to register an FIR against Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Ajay Bijli, and directors Niharika Bijli, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli and others. PVR had claimed they were going to have 1,000 screens by 2018, according to the FIR. "It entered into MoUs with builders of commercial space and Ajay Bijli made sensational statements to the press that PVR was in the process of achieving its target of 1,000 cinema screens by 2018, thereby inflating the share prices of PVR based on false statements," it read.

    "Once PVR sold its 14% stakes by overpricing to Warbur Pincus, a US based fund, it fraudulently and malafidely tried to terminate the MOU," the FIR claimed. The complainant found that PVR never had any intention of taking on lease the multiplex proposed to be developed in terms of the aforesaid MoUs. Elan Group found that "the accused had hatched a well-planned conspiracy with the malafide intent to allure investors to increase the share value and worth of PVR in global market".

  • Nov 24, 12:09 PM (IST)

    New Delhi: The interior of the Mumbai's Royal Opera House, which has been restored to its former glory after seven-year-long restoration. The theatre received a UNESCO-Asia Pacific award recently. PTI

    New Delhi: The interior of the Mumbai's Royal Opera House, which has been restored to its former glory after seven-year-long restoration. The theatre received a UNESCO-Asia Pacific award recently. PTI
  • Nov 24, 12:05 PM (IST)

    GST-compliant MSMEs likely to get more sops, says report

    The Finance Ministry is considering introducing more incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that comply with the requirements of the new Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime, including access to loans at discounted rates, in an attempt to reward early adopters and encourage others to comply, reports Mint. A senior government official said this is one of the ideas being considered in the ministry.

    MSMEs have been at the forefront of the protests against GST. Many of these enterprises operated in the informal economy and several got away by paying a fraction of the taxes they should have. The new tax regime has hit them hard. For instance, MSMEs that were suppliers to large companies were clearly told by the latter to comply with the regime. If they didn’t, the larger companies couldn’t claim input tax credit.

    The proposed incentives are meant to complement the drive to integrate the cash-driven unorganised sector with the formal sector that has been a major policy focus for the Narendra Modi administration. Difficulty in accessing credit is a key obstacle MSMEs face in doing business, especially as many of them do not have immovable assets to offer as collateral.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.