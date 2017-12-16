News Live: Hardik Patel accuses BJP of EVM tampering in Gujarat Assembly polls

Hardik Patel accuses BJP of EVM tampering in Gujarat Assembly polls
Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has accused the BJP in a series of tweets of tampering with electronic voter machines (EVMs) in the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections. He alleges that had the BJP not tampered with the EVMs it would not have won even 82 seats.
Dec 16, 12:58 PM (IST)
शनिवार और रविवार की रात को EVM में बड़ी गरबडी करने जा रही है भाजपा, चुनाव हार रही हैं भाजपा,EVM में गरबडी नहीं होंगी तो ८२ सीट भाजपा को मिल रही है।
Former Jharkhand CM Koda, ex-coal secy get 3yr jail in coal block allocation scam
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta were sentenced to three years imprisonment by a special court in New Delhi in the coal block allocation scam, reports PTI. Besides the jail term, the special court also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Koda and Rs 1 lakh on Gupta. Former Jharkhand Chief Secretary AK Basu and Vijay Joshi, a close aide of the then chief minister, were also awarded jail term of three years for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching criminal conspiracy in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to a Kolkata-based private company, Vini Iron & Steel Udyog (VISUL).
Special judge Bharat Parashar convicted the private firm and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on it. The convicts including Koda, however, were granted statutory bail for a period of two months to enable them to file appeals in the Delhi High Court challenging the conviction and the jail term. The convicts were tried for offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of the IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI had said that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007. It had said although the Jharkhand government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm. The CBI had said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had concealed facts from the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who at that time headed the Coal Ministry too, that Jharkhand had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block.
Ranchi: File photo of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda who was sentenced to three years imprisonment by a special court in New Delhi in the coal block allocation scam. However, later he was granted a statutory bail for two month. PTI
Dec 16, 12:40 PM (IST)
FinMin yet to decide on SLR status for recap bonds, says sources
The Finance Ministry is yet to decide on the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) status for recapitalisation bonds, sources told CNBC-TV18. The ministry will need Parliament’s nod for quantum of the recap bonds to be issued in FY18. Sources said that it is not necessary all state-run banks will be issued recap bonds in the first tranche as the capital infusion via bonds is contingent on the banks' performance.
Dec 16, 12:25 PM (IST)
I am confident he will prove to be a good party President. He will face and help overcome the challenges the country is facing today: Ghulam Nabi Azad on #RahulGandhi taking over as Congress President pic.twitter.com/vVQPjxLVQe
In his concluding remarks, the Congress President Rahul Gandhi says, “It is with deepest humility, that I accept this position knowing that I will always be walking in the shadow of giants.”
Dec 16, 12:09 PM (IST)
Listing out the ideological differences between the BJP and the Congress, Gandhi says, “We consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters, but we do not agree with them. They (BJP) crush voices but we allow them to speak, they defame we respect and defend. Congress is as ancient as India. But BJP would have you believe they are oldest idea in the universe. As usual, this is not the truth. In India, there are two ideas that have clashed, idea of self versus that of the other. BJP are soldiers fighting for self. While the Congress is guided by service of community.”
Dec 16, 12:05 PM (IST)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi invites all youth to come forward and create a united India. Urging party workers, he says, “And if there is anyone who can stop what the BJP is doing, it is the 'pyara karyakarta & neta' of Congress. We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger.”
Dec 16, 12:03 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi next lashes out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading the fire of violence across the country. He says, “You have an example in front of you, once fire breaks out it is difficult to douse it, that is what we are telling the people of BJP, that if you set the nation on fire it will be difficult to control. Today BJP has spread the fire of violence across the country.”
Dec 16, 11:59 AM (IST)
In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi says, “We are now being compelled to imagine that businesses can be built without harmony that only one man himself is the voice of reason. Expertise, experience and knowledge can be cast aside for personal glory.”
Dec 16, 11:55 AM (IST)
Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Congress President Rahul Gandhi says, “Politics belongs to the people, but today politics is not being used for people. It is not being used to uplift people, but to crush them. Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth. Congress took India to 21st century, but the Prime Minister today is taking us back to medieval times.”
Dec 16, 11:52 AM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in English. His mother too was criticised for using English and not Hindi. Switches to Hindi mid-way.
Reminiscing of the past, outgoing party president Sonia Gandhi said it took her awhile to come to the terms with the assassination of her mother-in-law Indira and husband Rajiv.
Dec 16, 11:43 AM (IST)
Remembering her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi, outgoing president Sonia Gandhi says, “Indira Gandhi treated me like her own daughter and I learnt a lot about India from her. Indiraji was assassinated and I felt I had lost my mother and that incident changed my life forever. Indiraji ne mujhe beti ki tarah apnaya aur unse maine Bharat ki sanskrirti ke baare mein sikha, un usuloon ke baare mein sikha jin par is desh ki neev dali hai.”
Dec 16, 11:36 AM (IST)
In a jibe at the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Dr Manmohan Singh says, “Rahulji is taking over as president when there are certain disturbing trends noticeable in politics. As a distinguished academic pointed out that there are dangers that the politics of fear will take over politics of hope. Rahulji we depend upon you to transform and sustain the politics of hope.”
Dec 16, 11:33 AM (IST)
"I am sure the party will scale new heights of glory," says Former Dr Manmohan Singh says after Rahul Gandhi took charge as Congress President.
Dec 16, 11:28 AM (IST)
Outgoing party president Sonia Gandhi congratulates Rahul for taking over. Speech interrupted by party workers bursting firecrackers. Asks senior leaders to intervene and tell party workers to stop bursting fire-crackers.
Dec 16, 11:24 AM (IST)
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh lists out the United Progressive Alliance’s 10 year achievements. Thanking outgoing party president Sonia Gandhi for all the work she has done, Singh said, Now that Sonia Ji is handing over reins of the party to Rahulji we salute Soniaji for uniting the leadership, something that she has been doing since 19 years. Rahul Ji brings a new sense of dedication & commitment (as party president).”
Dec 16, 11:19 AM (IST)
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh says Rahul Gandhi coronation as president is a unique day in the party’s history.
Interesting seating arrangement: Rahul Gandhi. To his left is his mother Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Also on dais are: Motilal Vohra, Madhusudhan Mistry and Ahmad Patel. Sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra are seated among party workers along with former Cabinet Ministers, chief ministers from Congress-ruled states and Congress Working Committee (CWC) members.
Dec 16, 11:05 AM (IST)
47-year old Rahul Gandhi takes charge as Congress President with party's central poll authority handing him the Certificate of Election to the top post.
Dec 16, 11:01 AM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Congress headquarters at Akbar Road to take charge as president of the grand old party.
From reluctant prince to Congress chief: A timeline of Rahul Gandhi's political career
Thirteen years after he formally entered politics, Rahul Gandhi has been crowned king of the Congress and will take over from his mother Sonia as the party's president. Here's a look at some of the key milestones of his political career so far.
Dec 16, 10:52 AM (IST)
Congress top job is the real test for Rahul Gandhi 2.0's mettle
Rahul Gandhi was just 21 when his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991. Being the eldest child of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, a political spotlight beckoned — a public eye that his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi would have none of at the time. Despite being on the fringes, Rahul Gandhi's rise as Congress President is remarkable. Especially, the Rahul Gandhi 2.0 avatar which is tech-savvy and even is giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a run for the money on social media. To follow his incredible journey, click here
Dec 16, 10:46 AM (IST)
The D-Day. Live From AICC, preparations in full swing. Countdown - only a couple of hours more.. https://t.co/MPApLXcJ6E
Challenges ahead for incumbent Cong President Rahul Gandhi
At the moment, the Congress party is at its lowest-ever point in its century-long political history. With a baggage of multiple lost elections and with Rahul Gandhi assuming the role of party president in the 132-year old party, there are plenty of questions being asked about its future.
The party now has but a shadow of its once vast support base in the country and the spotlight is on Gandhi, whose leadership has often been the subject of much ridicule and even some political satire. History has shown that the party is at its stable best when there is a member of the Gandhi family at its helm, and that is what the current crop of Congress leaders is betting on.
According to the party’s national spokesperson Sanjay Jha, the party is set “to develop the alternative blueprint that is best suitable for India 2019 and create a strong political narrative for change” under the 47-year-old’s leadership. There will certainly be a lot of pressure on him to deliver, considering no one with his last name has ever really seen failure within the party.
Here are some of the challenges Rahul Gandhi will be up against the moment he takes over from his mother as President of the Indian National Congress.
Celebration begin outside Congress HQ ahead of Rahul Gandhi's coronation
Congress workers are celebrating and distributing sweets at the party's headquarters in New Delhi ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s coronation as party president. Rahul, who was elected unopposed as Congress president on Monday, will formally take over the post today.
Stalls selling badges, key chains with Rahul Gandhi's photos have also been set up outside the party headquarters. The Congress has organised a grand celebration in the national capital.
Rahul, who was earlier the Congress vice-president, has succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi, who held the post for nearly two decades. (Picture courtesy: ANI)
