News Live: Green energy agency IREDA files IPO papers

The Finance Ministry has said that the total GST collection for the month of December 2017 is Rs. 80,808 crore (till 25th December 2017).
- Rs. 13,089 crore have been collected as CGST.
- Rs. 18,650 crore has been collected as SGST.
- Rs. 41,270 crore has been collected as IGST.
- Rs. 7,798 crore has been collected as Compensation cess.
Dec 26, 12:58 PM (IST)
- GST collections for December, till 25th, at Rs 80,808 crore
- Vijay Rupani sworn in as Gujarat CM
- Reliance Communications to exit from SDR framework
- Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
Dec 26, 07:28 PM (IST)
Defamation complaint: Court sets aside summons to Cyrus Mistry
A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday quashed and set aside summons issued by a magistrate's court to ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry and others in connection with a Rs 500 crore defamation complaint filed by Tata Trusts' R Venkatramanan.
Mistry and the other accused had approached the sessions court after the metropolitan magistrate issued the summons in July this year directing them to appear before it.
Dec 26, 07:02 PM (IST)
Essar Oilfields bags contracts from Mercator Petroleum
Essar Oilfields Services has bagged three drilling contracts from Mercator Petroleum in the Cambay Basin. The contracts involve drilling two new oil wells and an optional well in the Cambay Basin, and with these, the company expects to clock USD 48 million in revenue this financial year.
Dec 26, 06:47 PM (IST)
Govt. of India and World Bank sign loan agreement for Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project
Government of India and World Bank have signed a USD 318 million loan agreement for the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project to promote climate resilient agriculture technologies, improve water management practices and increase market opportunities for small and marginal farmers, the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.
"The project will rehabilitate and modernize about 4,800 irrigation tanks and 477 check dams, spread across 66 sub-basins, in delivering bulk water to irrigation systems. About 500,000 small and marginal farmers, will benefit from improved & modernized tank irrigation systems," the finance ministry added in another tweet.
Dec 26, 06:29 PM (IST)
Kremlin says ready to mediate North Korea-US talks, if both sides willing
Russia is ready to act as a mediator between North Korea and the United States if both parties are willing for it to play such a role, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Moscow has long called for the two sides to hold negotiations aimed at reducing tensions over the nuclear and missile programme North Korea is pursuing in defiance of years of UN Security Council resolutions.
Dec 26, 06:11 PM (IST)
Vietnam escapes damage after typhoon takes heavy toll in Philippines
A storm that battered the Philippines killing more than 230 people in floods and landslides lost its power on Tuesday as it passed over Vietnam where hundreds of thousands had taken cover.
Vietnam, like the Philippines, is regularly battered by typhoons that form over the warm waters of the Pacific and barrel westwards into the land.
The storm entered Vietnamese water but weakened to a tropical depression and did not cause any casualties, the disaster prevention committee said.
Dec 26, 06:04 PM (IST)
Thus, a total amount of Rs24,836 crores is being transferred from IGST to CGST/SGST account by way of settlement. Total collection of CGST & SGST for December, 2017 (upto 25th December) is Rs23,437 crores & Rs. 33,138 crores resp, including transfers by way of settlement.
Further Rs10,348 crores is being transferred 4m IGST to CGSTaccount & Rs14,488 crores is being transferred from IGST to SGSTaccount by way of settlement of funds due to cross utilization of IGST credit for payment of CGST and SGST resp or due to interState B2C transactions.
Dec 26, 05:40 PM (IST)
West Bengal Congress takes out rally against FRDI Bill
The West Bengal Congress today took out a rally outside the RBI office here to protest against the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017.
Led by Congress chief whip in the state assembly Manoj Chakraborty, several party MLAs and senior leaders participated in the protest rally.
Dec 26, 05:29 PM (IST)
Sources say around 50 lakh taxpayers filed GSTR3B for the month of November, according to a CNBC-TV18.
Dec 26, 05:23 PM (IST)
West Bengal: BSF seizes fake Indian currency in denomination of 2000, with face value of Rs. 2 lakh, from Malda; one apprehended. pic.twitter.com/sNXdk3w1nW
China halts oil product exports to North Korea in November as sanctions bite
China exported no oil products to North Korea in November, Chinese customs data showed, apparently going above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier this year by the United Nations in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to the isolated country.
Tensions have flared anew over North Korea's ongoing nuclear and missile programmes, pursued in defiance of years of U.N. resolutions.
Dec 26, 04:24 PM (IST)
Dr Reddy's launches generic cancer injection in US
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, used in the treatment of cancer, in the US.
The launch follows approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran marketed by Apotex Inc, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it said in a statement.
Dec 26, 03:59 PM (IST)
Bar on wilful defaulters not a moral issue, says IBBI chief
Keeping out wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets is not a "moral issue", but a choice between certainty and uncertainty, IBBI Chairperson MS Sahoo said.
His comments come against the backdrop of the government, through an ordinance last month, barring wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
Dec 26, 03:39 PM (IST)
For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard: Raveesh Kumar, MEA on #KulbhushanJadhavpic.twitter.com/4q240Zd7h1
BREAKING | Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani is addressing a press conference now. He says Reliance Communications has successfully achieved a resolution plan that involves no conversion of debt to equity and zero write-offs to lenders.
GST Return Filing Numbers
Hope to have a new strategic partner for Reliance Communication to cut overall debt: Anil Ambani
New RCom to have undersea cable biz and 4G spectrum sharing with Jio: Anil Ambani
Reliance Communications' Anil Ambani informs about key decisions
Indian Army kills three Pak soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir
The Indian Army has killed three Pakistani soldiers during cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rawlakot sector, Army sources said on Tuesday.
The firing, seen as a retaliation to the killing of four Army personnel, took place around 6 pm yesterday.
One Pakistani soldier was also injured in the gunfire.
India business optimism positive, but slides to lowest in four years: Report
Business leaders in India remained largely positive, but their level of optimism has dropped to its lowest level in four years even as it has hit a two-year high in the Asia-Pacific, says a report.
According to the latest Grant Thornton's report, Asia Pacific business optimism has hit a 2-year high, largely driven by improvements from its two biggest economies, China and Japan, and region-wide positivity on prospects for increased trade.
Bitcoin enthusiasts should be wary of Digmine, a new malware
There is a new malware on the horizon, and it is out to get your cryptocurrency. This cryptocurrency-mining bot, 'Digmine' first surfaced in South Korea and is spreading fast throughout the world, according to Trend Micro, a Tokyo-based cybersecurity firm.
The only way the malware can spread is via the desktop version of Facebook Messenger when used on Google Chrome which helps the perpetrators take over the Facebook account. The malware is disguised to look like a video file being shared over Messenger.
Top JeM militant Noor Mohammad killed in encounter in J&K
Noor Mohammad, a top Jaish-e- Mohammad militant, was killed today in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army official.
"The Divisional Commander of JeM Noor Mohammad Tantrey alias Noor Trali was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Samboora area of Pulwama," the official said.
He said the body of the militant has been recovered along with a weapon.
The official said the operation was still in progress.
Coming soon: Made in India aircrafts for commercial routes
This piece of news is going to be a big boost for the Make in India programme. As per a report in The Times of India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has allowed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd manufactured Dornier 228 to be used for civilian flights.
HAL may also look at selling this plane for civil use in neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka," a DGCA official told TOI.
The HAL describes its 19-seater Dornier 228 as "highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft. It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport, third level services and air-taxi operations, coast guard duties and maritime surveillance."
Huawei’s India unit slashes workforce by a third
Chinese gear maker Huawei’s India unit has cut its workforce by a third as the telecom sector goes through an unprecedented wave of consolidation,a s per a report in The Economic Times.
“There has been a job cut since early this year with nearly 30% of the employees having now gone out of the company (Huawei),” a company source told ET.
“It (job cuts) is a regular human resource (HR) practice, and the organisation is in constant churn that also depends upon the completion of various projects,” a Huawei executive told ET.
Vijay Rupani to take oath as CM today in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence
Rupani was elected the leader of the BJP legislature last week. Nitin Patel will continue as the deputy chief minister in the new government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, senior ministers in the Union council and chief ministers from 18 BJP ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.
Essar Oilfields bags contracts from Mercator Petroleum
Essar Oilfields Services has bagged three drilling contracts from Mercator Petroleum in the Cambay Basin. The contracts involve drilling two new oil wells and an optional well in the Cambay Basin, and with these, the company expects to clock USD 48 million in revenue this financial year.
Vietnam escapes damage after typhoon takes heavy toll in Philippines
A storm that battered the Philippines killing more than 230 people in floods and landslides lost its power on Tuesday as it passed over Vietnam where hundreds of thousands had taken cover.
Vietnam, like the Philippines, is regularly battered by typhoons that form over the warm waters of the Pacific and barrel westwards into the land.
The storm entered Vietnamese water but weakened to a tropical depression and did not cause any casualties, the disaster prevention committee said.
West Bengal Congress takes out rally against FRDI Bill
The West Bengal Congress today took out a rally outside the RBI office here to protest against the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017.
Led by Congress chief whip in the state assembly Manoj Chakraborty, several party MLAs and senior leaders participated in the protest rally.
IndiGo to operate flights to Vijaywada from March 2018
Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate flights to Vijaywada from March 2, 2018, making it the airline's 50th destination on its network.
The announcement follows the launch of IndiGo's ATR operations last week with its brand new ATR 72-600 connecting Hyderabad and Mangalore.
RCom announces new resolution plan - to cut debt by Rs 39,000 cr with zero write-off for lenders
Reliance Communications (RCom) has finalised a new resolution plan reduce its debt by up to Rs 39,000 crore through prepayment and form a new RCom with debt levels under Rs 6,000 crore, company chairman Anil Ambani told the media here.
Dr Reddy's launches generic cancer injection in US
Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, used in the treatment of cancer, in the US.
The launch follows approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran marketed by Apotex Inc, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it said in a statement.
Have engaged with unsecured creditors, expect resolution over next few weeks: Anil Ambani
Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance firms rose 2-31 percent intraday on Tuesday on the back of announcements related to debt reduction issues.
Hope to have a new strategic partner for Reliance Communication to cut overall debt: Anil Ambani
New RCom to have undersea cable biz and 4G spectrum sharing with Jio: Anil Ambani
Have gained precious 4G & 5G spectrum via deal with SSTL: Anil Ambani
Anil Ambani says major stress in telecom sector was in wireless biz, hence rationalised the business
Reliance Communications' debt will fall by Rs 25,000 crore. The company exits SDR: Anil Ambani
Resolution plan involves zero write-offs to lenders: Anil Ambani
