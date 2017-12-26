App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Green energy agency IREDA files IPO papers

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 26, 06:00 PM (IST)

    GST Return Filing Numbers

    The Finance Ministry has said that the total GST collection for the month of December 2017 is Rs. 80,808 crore (till 25th December 2017).

    - Rs. 13,089 crore have been collected as CGST.
    - Rs. 18,650 crore has been collected as SGST.
    - Rs. 41,270 crore has been collected as IGST.
    - Rs. 7,798 crore has been collected as Compensation cess.

  • Dec 26, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Top headlines of the day:

    - GST collections for December, till 25th, at Rs 80,808 crore
    - Vijay Rupani sworn in as Gujarat CM
    - Reliance Communications to exit from SDR framework
    - Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj 

  • Dec 26, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Defamation complaint: Court sets aside summons to Cyrus Mistry

    A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday quashed and set aside summons issued by a magistrate's court to ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry and others in connection with a Rs 500 crore defamation complaint filed by Tata Trusts' R Venkatramanan.

    Mistry and the other accused had approached the sessions court after the metropolitan magistrate issued the summons in July this year directing them to appear before it.

  • Dec 26, 07:02 PM (IST)

    Essar Oilfields bags contracts from Mercator Petroleum

    Essar Oilfields Services has bagged three drilling contracts from Mercator Petroleum in the Cambay Basin. The contracts involve drilling two new oil wells and an optional well in the Cambay Basin, and with these, the company expects to clock USD 48 million in revenue this financial year.

  • Dec 26, 06:47 PM (IST)

    Govt. of India and World Bank sign loan agreement for Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project

    Government of India and World Bank have signed a USD 318 million loan agreement for the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project to promote climate resilient agriculture technologies, improve water management practices and increase market opportunities for small and marginal farmers, the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

    "The project will rehabilitate and modernize about 4,800 irrigation tanks and 477 check dams, spread across 66 sub-basins, in delivering bulk water to irrigation systems. About 500,000 small and marginal farmers, will benefit from improved & modernized tank irrigation systems," the finance ministry added in another tweet.

  • Dec 26, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Kremlin says ready to mediate North Korea-US talks, if both sides willing

    Russia is ready to act as a mediator between North Korea and the United States if both parties are willing for it to play such a role, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

    Moscow has long called for the two sides to hold negotiations aimed at reducing tensions over the nuclear and missile programme North Korea is pursuing in defiance of years of UN Security Council resolutions.

  • Dec 26, 06:11 PM (IST)

    Vietnam escapes damage after typhoon takes heavy toll in Philippines

    A storm that battered the Philippines killing more than 230 people in floods and landslides lost its power on Tuesday as it passed over Vietnam where hundreds of thousands had taken cover.

    Vietnam, like the Philippines, is regularly battered by typhoons that form over the warm waters of the Pacific and barrel westwards into the land.

    The storm entered Vietnamese water but weakened to a tropical depression and did not cause any casualties, the disaster prevention committee said.

  • Dec 26, 05:51 PM (IST)

  • Dec 26, 05:40 PM (IST)

    West Bengal Congress takes out rally against FRDI Bill

    The West Bengal Congress today took out a rally outside the RBI office here to protest against the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017.

    Led by Congress chief whip in the state assembly Manoj Chakraborty, several party MLAs and senior leaders participated in the protest rally.

  • Dec 26, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Sources say around 50 lakh taxpayers filed GSTR3B for the month of November, according to a CNBC-TV18.

  • Dec 26, 05:16 PM (IST)

    IndiGo to operate flights to Vijaywada from March 2018

    Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate flights to Vijaywada from March 2, 2018, making it the airline's 50th destination on its network.

    The announcement follows the launch of IndiGo's ATR operations last week with its brand new ATR 72-600 connecting Hyderabad and Mangalore.

  • Dec 26, 04:27 PM (IST)

    China halts oil product exports to North Korea in November as sanctions bite

    China exported no oil products to North Korea in November, Chinese customs data showed, apparently going above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier this year by the United Nations in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to the isolated country.

    Tensions have flared anew over North Korea's ongoing nuclear and missile programmes, pursued in defiance of years of U.N. resolutions.  

  • Dec 26, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Dr Reddy's launches generic cancer injection in US

    Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, used in the treatment of cancer, in the US.

    The launch follows approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran marketed by Apotex Inc, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it said in a statement.

  • Dec 26, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Bar on wilful defaulters not a moral issue, says IBBI chief

    Keeping out wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets is not a "moral issue", but a choice between certainty and uncertainty, IBBI Chairperson MS Sahoo said.

    His comments come against the backdrop of the government, through an ordinance last month, barring wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). 

  • Dec 26, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Have engaged with unsecured creditors, expect resolution over next few weeks: Anil Ambani 

  • Dec 26, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance firms rose 2-31 percent intraday on Tuesday on the back of announcements related to debt reduction issues.

  • Dec 26, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Hope to have a new strategic partner for Reliance Communication to cut overall debt: Anil Ambani 

  • Dec 26, 02:59 PM (IST)

    New RCom to have undersea cable biz and 4G spectrum sharing with Jio: Anil Ambani

  • Dec 26, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Have gained precious 4G & 5G spectrum via deal with SSTL: Anil Ambani

  • Dec 26, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Anil Ambani says major stress in telecom sector was in wireless biz, hence rationalised the business

  • Dec 26, 02:50 PM (IST)

    Reliance Communications' debt will fall by Rs 25,000 crore. The company exits SDR: Anil Ambani

  • Dec 26, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Resolution plan involves zero write-offs to lenders: Anil Ambani

  • Dec 26, 02:40 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani is addressing a press conference now. He says Reliance Communications has successfully achieved a resolution plan that involves no conversion of debt to equity and zero write-offs to lenders.

