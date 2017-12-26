News Live: Green energy agency IREDA files IPO papers

GST Return Filing Numbers

The Finance Ministry has said that the total GST collection for the month of December 2017 is Rs. 80,808 crore (till 25th December 2017).

- Rs. 13,089 crore have been collected as CGST.

- Rs. 18,650 crore has been collected as SGST.

- Rs. 41,270 crore has been collected as IGST.

- Rs. 7,798 crore has been collected as Compensation cess.