News Live: Govt waives merchant charges on all debit card transactions up to Rs 2,000

The all-powerful GST Council will meet on Saturday to discuss early implementation of e-way bill as well as ways to plug tax evasion. Headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the meeting will be held via video conferencing and deliberate on cementing gaps in the system as well as curbing evasion, sources said.
The meeting assumes importance as there has been Rs 12,000 crore revenue decline in the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in October over the preceding month and tax evasion is considered one of the reasons for this, they said.
This would be the 24th meeting of the Council. The last meeting was held in Guwahati in November where taxes on 178 items were slashed.
The mall, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, is spread over 500,000 sq ft and comprises 135 stores with large brands such as PVR, Marks & Spencer, Big Bazaar, Reliance Digital, Reebok, Adidas, Allen Solly, Biba, Subway, Moti Mahal, Metro and Lenovo present. PVR launched a six-screen multiplex at XPeria last year.
Other statistics are equally staggering. The year saw the largest IPO in a decade, from General Insurance Corporation; nine IPOs trading 50-350% higher than their offer price while 85 of the 122 IPOs and follow-on public offers or FPOs (i.e. 70%) are trading at a premium to their offer price.
But a subtle change reflects a fundamental shift. Call it the rise of the minority shareholders. A key catalyst for opening the IPO floodgates was the need to give shareholders an exit, a far cry from traditional drivers such as raising money for capex or retiring debt. 10 companies tapped the equities market this year — not for capital, but to give an exit route to existing shareholders. Such offer-for-sale (OFS) deals accounted for over 48% of the IPO capital raised in 2017. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
The United States and its allies oppose China’s building of artificial islands in the South China Sea and their militarisation, given concerns Beijing plans to use them to deny access to strategic routes. The report said that in the last several months China had constructed what appeared to be a new high-frequency radar array at the northern end of Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratlys. Subi Reef had seen tunnels completed that were likely for ammunition storage and another radar antenna array and radar domes, the report said.
Construction on Mischief Reef included underground storage for ammunition and hangars, missile shelters and radar arrays. Smaller-scale work had continued in the Paracel Islands, including a new helipad and wind turbines on Tree Island and two large radar towers on Triton Island. It said the latter were especially important as waters around Triton had been the scene of recent incidents between China and Vietnam and multiple US freedom-of-navigation operations, which the US navy has used to assert what it sees as its right to free passage in international waters.
Kuldeep Sharma, a retired IPS officer, spearheaded the party's new experiment of a rigorous booth-management system to counter the very efficient machinery of the ruling party. Sharma formed a 'Chief Election Coordination Centre' at the party's Ahmedabad headquarter from where he coordinated with the Congress foot soldiers at the booth level. Sharma, who is the state Congress vice-president, began the new experiment by appointing six salaried regional managers in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Junagadh and Mehsana. These six men were asked to work under party secretaries since professionals could not directly interact with the voters for political initiatives.
Each regional manager was given 10 field executives who helped set up strong booth-level committees. Sharma's team combined data analytics and field reports to gauge the ground situation. This helped them focus on building booth committees only in constituencies where they felt Congress could do well. Based on field inputs, the coordination centre provided every candidate with information like constituency profile, pertinent issues, list of election-related offences and information on week booths.
Sharma had fallen out with the Modi-led Gujarat government over the encounter-killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and the subsequent of murder of his wife Kauserbi. Sheikh, a wanted criminal, was allegedly killed in a staged encounter by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad. The case is still in the courts. It is alleged that Sharma had blown the lid off the killing of Shiekh. Sharma became famous in Gujarat in 1995 when he arrested the dreaded underworld don Abdul Latif Wahab Shaikh, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, from Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
To boost its digital drive, the Union Cabinet has decided to waive the merchant discount rate (MDR) applicable on all debit card, BHIM and UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000. The government will reimburse the same to the banks for a period of two years, starting January 1, 2018.
Pakistan Supreme Court refuses to reopen another graft case against Nawaz Sharif, family
Pakistan's ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and his embattled family today heaved a sigh of relief when the Supreme Court refused to reopen another corruption case against them.
The apex court bench - seeking new evidence - had asked the NAB not to "parrot" the Panama Papers judgement and rather articulate its own reasons to convince the bench why the reference originally filed against the Sharifs in the year 2000 should be resurrected.
BREAKING | The cabinet has approved Rs 2,600 crore special package for leather and footwear sector; potential to generate 3.24 lakh jobs in 3 years.
European Union leaders agree to hold Phase 2 of Brexit talks
European Union leaders have said that sufficient progress has been made in the first phase of the ongoing Brexit talks, and have allowed negotiations to move into the second phase, according to a report by The Guardian.
Gujarat exit polls boost sentiment but Sensex ends off day’s high ahead of results
The market continued its rally for second consecutive session Friday but ended off day's high as investors await final outcome of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections due on Monday.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 375 points intraday after exit polls indicated that the BJP will win Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, but the index came off day's high in late trade on caution ahead of actual state elections results.
E-commerce firm Indiamart is planning to launch its initial public offer for which it will start the process next fiscal, a top official of the company said today.
"We will go for IPO soon. Basically, we are not in need to raise external money but we want to give an exit route to existing investors. Most of the equity sale will happen in secondary market," Indiamart founder and CEO Dinesh Agarwal told PTI at TiEcon Delhi NCR.
Existing investors of Indiamart include Intel Capital, Amadeus Capital, WestBridge Capital and Quona Capital. (PTI)
India raises import tax on cell phones in a move that could hurt Apple
India has increased the import tax on dozens of electronic products such as mobile phones and television sets, a government statement said, to help curb supplies from overseas and build up the domestic industry.
The rise in tax from 10 percent to 15 percent on handsets will make imports of phones - including most of Apple's iPhone models - more expensive at a time the company's revenue growth is slowing in India's $10 billion smartphone market.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a review application filed by the Delhi government regarding the Odd-Even issue. NGT has observed that exemption given to two-wheelers is against the spirit of Odd-Even policy.
Bhel bags Rs 7,300 crore order to set up plant in Tamil Nadu
Power equipment maker Bhel said today that it has won a Rs 7,300 crore order for setting up a Supercritical Thermal Power Project (TPP) in Tamil Nadu.
The order for setting up the 2x660 MW Udangudi TPP has been placed on the state-owned firm by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO), Bhel said in a statement.
FM forms panel to frame response on Bitcoin issue: Sources
The finance minister has formed a new panel to frame response with regard to Bitocin issue, CNBC-TV18 learns from sources.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier issued a notification saying that they do not recognise Bitcoin as legal.
Rajya Sabha adjourns for the day as uproar by Congress members continue.
SC grants extension to Jaypee Associates for depositing Rs 125cr
The Supreme Court has granted an extension to Jaypee Associates for depositing Rs 125 crore. It had earlier directed the company to deposit Rs 125 crore by December end. However, the court may initiate contempt proceedings against the company if it fails to deposit Rs 125 crore by January 25, 2018. The company had deposited Rs 150 crore in the court on December 13.
Union Cabinet clears Triple Talaq Bill
The Union Cabinet has cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill or Triple Talaq Bill. The bill gives women from the Muslim community the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in case of triple talaq. Th bill piloted by the Law Ministry stems from the recent Supreme Court verdict banning instant divorce. It makes triple talaq a penal offence which has three years' imprisonment for the guilty.
Blackstone, GIC may buy Lodha’s XPeria Mall for about Rs 700cr, says report
Global investors Blackstone Group, GIC and Xander Group are in separate discussions to acquire Mumbai’s XPeria Mall in Palava City, developed by Lodha Developers, sources told Mint. The deal size would be in the Rs 600-700 crore range, sources said. Lodha Group has hired a leading global real estate adviser to find a buyer for the mall, he added.
The mall, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, is spread over 500,000 sq ft and comprises 135 stores with large brands such as PVR, Marks & Spencer, Big Bazaar, Reliance Digital, Reebok, Adidas, Allen Solly, Biba, Subway, Moti Mahal, Metro and Lenovo present. PVR launched a six-screen multiplex at XPeria last year.
GMR-Megawide lowest bidder for $250m airport proj in Philippines
The GMR Group said it along with its partner Philippines-based Megawide Construction Corporation emerged as the lowest bidder for the $250 million Clark International Airport project in the southeast Asian nation, reports PTI. Clark airport is being developed by Government of Philippines through a hybrid model with EPC and O&M tenders being issued separately.
According to a statement issued by GMR, the EPC project scope involves design, construction, testing and commissioning of a new terminal with a capacity of eight million passengers per annum. The consortium will construct the integrated terminal along with specified landside facilities like car parks.
The Consortium expects to receive the Notice of Award within one week, it said. Clark International Airport, formerly known as the Diosdado Macapagal International Airport, is in Pampanga province of Philippines and is about 100 km from the capital Manila.
Japanese business confidence at 11-year high
Japanese business confidence improved for a fifth straight quarter in the three months to December to hit an 11-year high, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy is gathering momentum from robust exports and booming corporate profits, reports Reuters. But big manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect business conditions to worsen in the next three months, highlighting their reluctance to embrace the improved operating environment via increases in wages and investment.
The closely watched “tankan” survey also showed capacity constraints and staff shortages were increasing price pressures, which would help the Bank of Japan achieve its elusive 2% target but could squeeze corporate margins ahead.
The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 25 in December, the tankan showed on Friday, up from plus 22 in September and slightly higher than a median market forecast for plus 24. It matched the high reached in December 2006, when a booming economy allowed the BoJ to end a previous spell of quantitative easing and zero interest rates. An index measuring big non-manufacturers’ sentiment was unchanged from September at plus 23, matching forecasts.
Russian parliament sets March 18 as presidential election date
The upper house of the Russian parliament voted on Friday to set March 18 as the date of next year’s presidential election, reports Reuters. The decision was approved by the Russian senators unanimously, speaker Valentina Matvienko said after the vote.
NGT bans plastic items in towns located along banks of Ganga
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today imposed a complete ban on plastic items like carry bags, plates and cutlery in towns located on the banks of the River Ganga like Haridwar and Rishikesh, reports PTI.
A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar also banned the sale, manufacture and storage of such items till Uttarkashi.
The Green Tribunal also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on those violating the order and said action will be taken against erring officials too.
The NGT passed the direction after noting that despite its earlier order, plastic was being used in these areas causing pollution to the river.
122 corporates are responsible for making 2017 the blockbuster year of Indian primary markets, with issuances across categories, reports The Economic Times. From new age banks to a shoe brand; from a staffing enterprise to a publisher and even a mass market grocery retailer — everyone capitalised on the optimistic market mood and strong fund flows. And when our giant homegrown insurers, capital goods and infrastructure companies also joined the party, it meant the year notching up the highest ever fundraising through IPOs. $10.85 billion is no joke.
Other statistics are equally staggering. The year saw the largest IPO in a decade, from General Insurance Corporation; nine IPOs trading 50-350% higher than their offer price while 85 of the 122 IPOs and follow-on public offers or FPOs (i.e. 70%) are trading at a premium to their offer price.
But a subtle change reflects a fundamental shift. Call it the rise of the minority shareholders. A key catalyst for opening the IPO floodgates was the need to give shareholders an exit, a far cry from traditional drivers such as raising money for capex or retiring debt. 10 companies tapped the equities market this year — not for capital, but to give an exit route to existing shareholders. Such offer-for-sale (OFS) deals accounted for over 48% of the IPO capital raised in 2017. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Astron Paper and Board Mill IPO opens for subscription, to raise Rs 70cr
Gujarat-based kraft paper manufacturer Astron Paper and Board Mill’s initial public offering (IPO) has opened for subscription today. The company has set a price band of Rs 45-50 per equity share for the same.
With 1,40,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, at the upper end of the price band, the firm could be looking to raise Rs 70 crore through the issue that will close on December 20. The issue also comprises of reservation of up to 7,00,000 equity shares for subscription by eligible employees.
The company plans to use the proceeds for setting additional facilities to make kraft paper with lower GSM ranging from 80 to 180 GSM and lower BF ranging from 12 BF to 20 BF; part repayment of unsecured loan; funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Google crunches data to help NASA find two new planets
Alphabet’s Google and NASA said that advanced computer analysis identified two new planets around distant stars, including one that is part of the first star system with as many planets as Earth’s solar system, reports Reuters. The research by Google and the University of Texas at Austin that used data from NASA raised the prospects of new insights into the universe by feeding data into computer programs that can churn through information faster and more in-depth than humanly possibly, a technique known as machine learning.
In this case, software learned differences between planets and other objects by analysing thousands of data points, achieving 96% accuracy, NASA said. The data came from the Kepler telescope which NASA launched into space in 2009 as part of a planet-finding mission that is expected to end next year as the spacecraft runs out of fuel.
SC asks advisory body to review 349 fixed dose drugs in govt ban
The Supreme Court has asked the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) to review combination drugs (FDCs) banned by the government. The board will decide whether 349 FDC drugs should be regulated or banned. The government had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order with respect to revoking the ban on 344 FDCs.
Japanese firm says it will pay part of employees' salaries in Bitcoin
A Japanese company will start paying part of its employees' salaries in Bitcoin, as it aims to get better understanding of the virtual currency, a spokeswoman told AFP. GMO Internet, which operates a range of web-related businesses including finance, online advertising and internet infrastructure, will start paying up to 100,000 yen ($890) monthly by Bitcoin to its employees in Japan from February next year.
"Employees can receive salaries by Bitcoin if they want to," company spokeswoman Harumi Ishii said. "We hope to improve our own literacy of virtual currency by actually using it," she said. The offer will be open to around 4,000 employees of the GMO group in Japan, she said. The company started a Bitcoin trading and exchange business in May.
SC extends Aadhaar linkage deadline for new bank a/cs, mobile services to March 31, 2018
The Supreme Court has extended mandatory linking of Aadhaar for new bank accounts and mobile services to March 31, 2018. The deadline for linking Aadhaar with mobile services was earlier set at February 6 while that for new bank accounts was December 31.
However, the court ruled that new bank accounts can be opened without Aadhaar but applicants need to submit proof of Aadhaar application. The government had on December 13 extended the December 31 deadline for linking old bank accounts to Aadhaar numbers by three months to March 31, 2018.
The apex court has also extended Aadhaar linkage for all services provided by the Centre and states to March 31. This means those availing of welfare schemes have time till March 31 to link their accounts with the government’s biometric capture. The move follows the Centre updating the court on Thursday about extending deadlines for all services.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the Aadhaar case on January 17, 2018.
While focus is on North Korea, China continues South China Sea build-up
While attention in Asia has been distracted by the North Korean nuclear crisis in the past year, China has continued to install high-frequency radar and other facilities that can be used for military purposes on its man-made islands in the South China Sea, a US think tank said. Chinese activity has involved work on facilities covering 72 acres of the Spratly and Paracel islands, territory contested with several other Asian nations, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative of Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies. The report cited satellite images.
The United States and its allies oppose China’s building of artificial islands in the South China Sea and their militarisation, given concerns Beijing plans to use them to deny access to strategic routes. The report said that in the last several months China had constructed what appeared to be a new high-frequency radar array at the northern end of Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratlys. Subi Reef had seen tunnels completed that were likely for ammunition storage and another radar antenna array and radar domes, the report said.
Construction on Mischief Reef included underground storage for ammunition and hangars, missile shelters and radar arrays. Smaller-scale work had continued in the Paracel Islands, including a new helipad and wind turbines on Tree Island and two large radar towers on Triton Island. It said the latter were especially important as waters around Triton had been the scene of recent incidents between China and Vietnam and multiple US freedom-of-navigation operations, which the US navy has used to assert what it sees as its right to free passage in international waters.
UK consumer confidence slips in December
British consumer confidence slipped in December to its second-weakest level in nearly four years, weighed by gloom about the state of the economy ahead of Brexit, a survey showed on Thursday. The Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 48.21 from 49.46 in November, the weakest level for three months and only slightly above September’s almost four-year low of 47.78. The share of Britons who are downbeat about the state of the economy increased to 65% from 60% in November, its highest level since January 2014, the survey showed.
If Congress wins Gujarat Assembly polls, it will need to thank this ex-cop
BJP president Amit Shah turned the party into an election-winning machine with one very effective strategy—building worker strength at the booth level where the numbers actually matter during elections. The Congress took a leaf out of Shah's booth during the Gujarat elections to re-invigorate the party. The man who headed the booth-level management of the Congress is a retired state cop who took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah and later joined the Congress after he retired in 2015, reports The Economic Times.
Kuldeep Sharma, a retired IPS officer, spearheaded the party's new experiment of a rigorous booth-management system to counter the very efficient machinery of the ruling party. Sharma formed a 'Chief Election Coordination Centre' at the party's Ahmedabad headquarter from where he coordinated with the Congress foot soldiers at the booth level. Sharma, who is the state Congress vice-president, began the new experiment by appointing six salaried regional managers in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Junagadh and Mehsana. These six men were asked to work under party secretaries since professionals could not directly interact with the voters for political initiatives.
Each regional manager was given 10 field executives who helped set up strong booth-level committees. Sharma's team combined data analytics and field reports to gauge the ground situation. This helped them focus on building booth committees only in constituencies where they felt Congress could do well. Based on field inputs, the coordination centre provided every candidate with information like constituency profile, pertinent issues, list of election-related offences and information on week booths.
Sharma had fallen out with the Modi-led Gujarat government over the encounter-killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and the subsequent of murder of his wife Kauserbi. Sheikh, a wanted criminal, was allegedly killed in a staged encounter by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad. The case is still in the courts. It is alleged that Sharma had blown the lid off the killing of Shiekh. Sharma became famous in Gujarat in 1995 when he arrested the dreaded underworld don Abdul Latif Wahab Shaikh, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, from Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Jan-Nov PE investment deal tally at $19.42bn
Private equity investments saw a significant uptrend in November with deals worth $3 billion, taking the year-to-date (YTD) deal tally to $19.42 billion, says a report. According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, there were 63 private equity deals worth $3,019 million in November this year as against 62 such transactions worth $903 million in the year-ago period.
An investment of $1.8 billion by Bain Capital and LIC in Axis Bank alone contributed to about 60% of the total value of private equity deals in November 2017. In terms of deal volumes, start-ups continue to capture the interest of the PEs contributing to about 80% of the PE deal volumes.
During January-November, there were 687 deals worth $19,421 million, whereas in the same period last year the figure stood at $11,455 million through 899 deals. Supported by a surge in big-ticket investments, the private equity investments recorded a significant 70% increase in value as compared to YTD 2016, while volumes declined by 24%.
BoE, ECB leave interest rates unchanged
The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, a month after increasing borrowing costs for the first time in a decade to contain a rise inflation stoked by last year's Brexit vote. The European Central Bank too left its headline interest rates unchanged at historic lows and kept its massive support for the eurozone economy in place at its final meeting of the year.
Winter session of Parliament starts today, 25 pending and 14 new bills listed
As many as 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, are expected to be placed in the Winter session of Parliament, reports PTI. The Winter session, which starts today, will have 14 sittings. The session will come to an end on January 5.
According to a list compiled by think-tank PRS Legislative Research, some of the bills listed for consideration and passage at the session include Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. The surrogacy bill prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows its altruistic form. It also specifies criteria for the intending couple and a surrogate mother, the think-tank said.
Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 proposes to make giving bribe an offence and modifies the definition of 'taking a bribe' and requires prior sanction to investigate officials, it said. The transgender bill, on the other hand, defines a transgender person, prohibits discrimination against them and prescribes penalties for certain offences.
The new bills listed for introduction and passage include Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill, 2017 and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States Amendment Bill), 2017. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill gives women from the community the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in case of triple talaq, while the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 prohibits certain persons, including promoters of defaulter companies, from submitting a resolution plan, the PRS added.
The government has also listed the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill for passage in the Winter Session. The bill, which aims to tackle insolvency, purportedly allows failing banks to use depositors’ money to cut losses.
Govt waives merchant charges on all debit card transactions up to Rs 2,000
To boost its digital drive, the Union Cabinet has decided to waive the merchant discount rate (MDR) applicable on all debit card, BHIM and UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000. The government will reimburse the same to the banks for a period of two years, starting January 1, 2018.
Read the full story here.
Read the full story here.
Read the full story here.
