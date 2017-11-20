News Live: Shia Waqf Board calls for temple in Ayodhya, mosque in Lucknow

The promoters of Vadilal Industries, India’s oldest icecream brand, may be looking to exit the company, two years after a dispute erupted between them, sources told The Economic Times. The eight-decade old Vadilal is owned by the Ahmedabad-based Gandhi family and boasts one of highest market shares in the frozen food segment. The promoters together hold about 65% in BSE-listed Vadilal Industries.
“Vadilal has appointed Lincoln International as their investment bankers recently, who in turn would approach potential buyers. The promoters would take a call on the valuations and exact stake they would want to sell, depending on the buyer,” sources said. The promoters could be looking at a valuation of about Rs 600 crore for their stake in Vadilal Industries, sources said. As of now, only one promoter, Virendra Gandhi, could be looking for an immediate exit, they added.
Such a framework would require an individual to share dummy or pseudo numbers — and not the real Aadhaar number — to government agencies, private utilities, banks and while withdrawing money from ATMs or moving funds from one bank account to another under the Aadhaar-enabled payment system.
Besides the cardholder, the original Aadhaar number would be known only to UIDAI. The creation of dummy numbers and the frequency at which it can be generated and used would depend on the design architecture of the system.
Invoking this section of the Companies Act requires Parliament’s approval. One of the key hurdles for crowdfunding is Section 42 of the Companies Act, which says that the number of investors in any private placement cannot be more than 50 at one go and 200 in a year. The law also requires a private company to compulsorily make a public offer and list the securities on a recognized stock exchange if the number of investors is 200 or more in a year. Sebi has repeatedly expressed concerns about the number of investors crossing 200 (even if inadvertently) because crowdfunding uses social networks and internet platforms for fundraising.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a filing.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $96.7 million, Glenmark said. The company's current portfolio consists of 128 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 59 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.
Biotechnology firm Biocon has received an Establishment Inspection Report with 'voluntary action indicated' status from the USFDA on closure of inspection of its aseptic drug product facility. "The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report in relation to the cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) inspection of its aseptic drug product facility that was audited between May 25-June 3, 2017," Biocon said in a BSE filing.
"The USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated) and EIR states that the inspection is closed," it added. The company has not elaborated on the VAI status. The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed. The stock of Biocon was trading at Rs 413.60, up 4.88% from its previous close, on the BSE.
The Union cabinet in June 2016 allowed 100% FDI in trading, including through e-commerce, of food products manufactured or produced in India. The food processing ministry wants foreign supermarkets to be allowed to sell non-food items up to 25% of total sales. Foreign supermarket chains have pointed out that opening food retail chains does not make sense as the profit margin in such businesses is thin, and the food processing ministry, which is spearheading the proposal, has recommended allowing some non-food items to be sold in such stores to make the model viable.
“In China, in the past four years we’ve invested $4 billion in over 300 companies. In the next five years, we will invest in 100 companies in India. We will basically replicate the most successful ecosystem business model of China in India. We will have all types of services and products and integrate them. That is the Xiaomi business model. We focus on a few key things and everything else, we let our partners provide. We have reached just a huge scale in seven years because of this partnership/affiliation model,” Lei said.
Xiaomi, one of the world’s most valuable privately held tech companies, is the most prominent Chinese investors in India after the two internet giants, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings. If the company meets its investment target, it would become one of the most prolific internet investors in India. Unlike Alibaba and Tencent, Xiaomi is only looking for investments that will expand mobile internet usage and hook customers to its phones in a smartphone market that is defined by fickleness among shoppers in constant lookout for the next new thing. By providing entertainment content and other services, Xiaomi is hoping to make its value-for-money phones more lucrative to customers and differentiate its offering from those of rivals such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and others. (Xiaomi Corporation Chief Executive Lei Jun; Picture courtesy: Mint)
Private sector lenders - IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank - will make an entry in the BSE's benchmark index from December 18, Asia Index said. Drug makers Cipla and Lupin will be dropped from the index. The changes are announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE. The move is a part of Asia Index's semi-annual reconstitution results.
The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has submitted before the Supreme Court a proposal for settlement of the decades-old dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, saying a temple can be built in Ayodhya and the mosque could be raised in Lucknow.
The board has told the top court that peaceful settlement between the parties was in "national interest" and would bring about harmony between Hindus and Muslims in the country.
In an application seeking to file settlement proposal, the board has claimed that they being the rightful owner of the disputed property were ready to give up "all the rights" over the land to pave the way for construction of Ram Mandir.
Nov 20, 10:46 AM (IST)
Top Headlines:
1. Bharat-22 ETF oversubscribed 4 times, government raises offer size to Rs 14,500 crore
2. Congress Working Committee announces roadmap for Rahul's elevation
3. FPIs inflow in equities at Rs 14,348cr in November so far, reports PTI
4. FDI in non-food retail unlikely before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports Mint
5. Aadhaar may add security layer with dummy numbers, reports The Economic Times
6. Logistics sector to soon get infrastructure status, reports PTI
7. Angela Merkel's fourth term in doubt after German coalition talks collapse, reports Reuters
Nov 20, 07:21 PM (IST)
More than 50 lakh homes for the poor will be built in rural areas across the country by March 31 under a central scheme bringing social transformation in villages, the government said today, reports PTI.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) a target to construct one crore new houses by March 31, 2019 was set. Of these, 51 lakh houses had to be completed by 31st March, 2018, the Rural Development Ministry said in an official statement.
Nov 20, 07:01 PM (IST)
India and the World Bank on Monday signed a USD 98 million loan pact, and a USD 2 million grant agreement to help the country increase power generation capacity through cleaner, renewable energy sources.
Nov 20, 06:25 PM (IST)
To keep a check on rising onion prices, the government is mulling reimposing a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 700-800 per tonne on onion to curb exports, reports PTI. MEP is the minimum rate below which export is not allowed. Onion MEP was scrapped in December 2015.
In a meeting called by the commerce ministry, the MEP issue was discussed in detail with exporters and other stakeholders besides officials of consumer affairs ministry.
Nov 20, 06:06 PM (IST)
Hardik Patel cancelled his rally in Rajkot on Monday after split in ranks with Congress.
Congress and Patel's Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had struck a deal with Congress on Sunday for seat allocation, but it turned sour after only two PAAS members found their name in the Congress list.
However, News18 reports that talks are still on between Patel and Congress and the former may hold a press conference on Tuesday.
Nov 20, 06:03 PM (IST)
The air quality of Delhi, which breathed relatively clean air over the last two days, once again turned 'very poor' today as the impact of sporadic drizzle in flushing out pollutants ebbed and more vehicles hit the streets on the first working day of the week.
However, forecasters have emphasised that the city's air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category and chances of it deteriorating further in the coming days is less as incursion of pollutants from external sources has stopped.
Nov 20, 05:32 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed another petition demanding stay on Sanjay Leela Bansali's movie Padmavati. The court said that it cannot interfere with censor board's work.
Nov 20, 05:18 PM (IST)
The Bharat-22 ETF has been oversubscribed more than four times, divestment secretary said today. The government has received bids of over Rs 32,000 crore for the ETF.
The government has also revised the issue size of the Bharat-22 ETF to Rs 14,500 crore from Rs 8,000 crore earlier. Bharat-22 has seen the highest ever mutual fund new fund offer (NFO) collection.
Apprehending that at least Rs 10,000 crore may have been diverted from Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) to Jaiprakash Associates Limited, a consortium of associations consisting of around 2,500 flat buyers of Jaypee Wish Town, Noida has filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking a forensic audit of both the companies.
The application was filed by Trilegal in the Supreme Court on behalf of the homebuyers.
Nov 20, 04:39 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court today permitted Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK from December 1 to December 10. The court has asked Karti to file undertaking that he would return by December 10.
In case of failure to return, the apex court could consider initiating contempt proceedings.
Karti Chidambaram is facing a CBI look out notice for probe into FIPB nod to INX Media.
Nov 20, 03:48 PM (IST)
South Korea fears further missile advances by North this year in threat to US
North Korea may conduct additional missile tests this year to polish up its long-range missile technology and ramp up the threat against the United States, South Korea’s spy agency told Reuters, adding that it was monitoring developments closely. North Korea is pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programmes in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the US mainland. It has fired two missiles over Japan.
The reclusive state appears to have carried out a recent missile engine test while brisk movements of vehicles were spotted near known missile facilities, Yi Wan-young, a member of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee which was briefed by Seoul’s National Intelligence Service, said. No sign of an imminent nuclear test had been detected, Yi noted. The third tunnel at the Punggye-ri complex remained ready for another detonation “at any time”, while construction had recently resumed at a fourth tunnel, making it out of use for the time being.
Nov 20, 03:46 PM (IST)
Been shopping for eggs lately? The prices of eggs have shot up recently. Here's how much it has gone up by pic.twitter.com/1YVxYnU2gI
Mallya in UK court for extradition pre-trial hearing
Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for his pre-trial extradition hearing, reports PTI. The 61-year-old businessman, out on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard earlier this year, had been exempt from appearing before the court until his extradition trial scheduled to begin December 4. He has repeatedly stressed that he has done nothing wrong and will let the evidence speak in court.
The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is arguing the case against Mallya on behalf of the Indian authorities, had presented additional "supplemental" charges of money laundering to the previous charges of fraud at the last hearing in the case on October 3. The previous fraud charges relate to Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owing more than Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks. The UB Group chief has been on self-imposed exile in the UK since he fled India on March 2, 2016.
Nov 20, 03:34 PM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki Alto wrests back best-selling model tag in October
Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) Alto has retained the top slot as the top-selling passenger vehicle (PV) model in the country after being overtaken by sibling Dzire for two consecutive months in August and September, reports PTI. According to the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), MSI's Alto clocked sales of 19,447 units in October, more than 17,447 units of Dzire. In August, Dzire had beaten Alto for the first time clocking sales of 26,140 units as against 21,521 of Alto. It again beat Alto in September sales. In October, seven out of the top 10 selling passenger vehicle models were from the stable of MSI. The remaining three models were from Hyundai Motor India.
Among the top 10 best selling models in October, MSI's premium hatchback Baleno came in third with 14,532 units as against 10,718 units in the same month last year. Rival Hyundai's compact model Grand i10 stood fourth with sales of 14,417 units. It was fifth in October 2016 with sales of 14,530 units. MSI's compact model Wagon R was at the fifth position last month with sales of 13,043 units. The model had sold 15,075 units in October last year. The company's small car Celerio was sixth with 12,209 units. It was at the 10th position in October last year with sales of 9,581 units.
Nov 20, 03:33 PM (IST)
Nov 20, 03:26 PM (IST)
Cong leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies
Senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, passed away at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 72. "He had been critically ill since the past one month and succumbed to the illness at 12.10 pm. His family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time," Apollo hospital authorities said. The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then. Dasmunsi was heading the All India Football Federation (AIFF) when he was taken ill.
Nov 20, 03:24 PM (IST)
Insecticides India Q2 net grows 29% YoY
Insecticides India posted a 28.66% YoY jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 36.13 crore for the quarter to September. Net profit stood at Rs 28.08 crore in the same period last year. Net income declined to Rs 418.92 crore in July-September, from Rs 446.15 crore a year earlier. Expenses, however, came in lower at Rs 369.13 crore in the September quarter compared to the earlier Rs 406.53 crore. The city-based company is into the business of manufacturing and distribution of agro-chemicals.
Nov 20, 03:20 PM (IST)
Zimbabwe's Mugabe clings to power but resignation letter reported to be ready
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has until noon (15:30 pm IST) on Monday to stand down or the ruling ZANU-PF will begin impeachment proceedings after the 93-year-old leader defied expectations he would resign, reports Reuters. Mugabe stunned Zimbabweans in a rambling late night Sunday television address by avoiding any mention of resignation, pledging instead to preside over a congress next month of ZANU-PF, which had sacked him as its leader only hours earlier. Parliament does not sit on Mondays so any impeachment would have to wait until Tuesday, although a vote may not necessarily take place the same day. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
Nov 20, 03:06 PM (IST)
China upset as President Kovind visits disputed border region
China on Monday criticised a visit by President Ram Nath Kovind to the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims, saying China opposed any activities by Indian leaders in disputed areas, reports Reuters. The latest row over Arunachal Pradesh suggests the Asian giants remain far apart, despite recent attempts to defuse tension over a region that China claims as southern Tibet. The Indian president went there over the weekend to inaugurate a new state assembly building.
Speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that China had never recognised Arunachal Pradesh, but that China’s position on the border issue was clear, which was to seek a solution both could accept via talks. “Before the border issue is resolved, both sides should jointly work hard to protect the peace and tranquility of the border region. China resolutely opposes Indian leaders’ activities in disputed regions,” Lu said.
Nov 20, 02:58 PM (IST)
Gujarat polls: NCP to contest all seats, talks with Congress fail
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it will contest all 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections, after talks for alliance between the Sharad Pawar-led party and the Congress failed, reports PTI. In 2007 and 2012, the NCP and the Congress had fought the state elections in alliance. In the present Assembly, the NCP has two MLAs. The Congress alleged that the alliance broke down because of the NCP's demand for more seats than it should have in the prevalent situation in the poll-bound state. The NCP is expected to announce the first list of its candidates later in the day.
Nov 20, 02:47 PM (IST)
Nov 20, 02:45 PM (IST)
Sonia, Jaitley trade barbs on scheduling of Parliament’s Winter session
Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the government, accusing it of sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on filmy grounds, reports PTI. Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), she also accused the government of being "ill prepared" to implement the Goods & Services Tax (GST), which she described as a "flawed" tax regime. The Congress president also hit out at the government over demonetisation, saying the move left millions of people "suffering". "The Modi-government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India' Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds," she said.
Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Parliament sessions were often rescheduled to ensure they did not overlap with elections, and claimed the Congress had done so too in the past. On Congress president Sonia Gandhi's allegation that the government was "sabotaging" the Winter session of Parliament, Jaitley said the opposition party had also delayed a session in 2011 and even earlier because the sittings coincided with election campaigns.
"It has been a tradition and it has happened several times that Parliament sessions are rescheduled when an election is happening," he said. He also said the session would be held and the Congress "totally exposed". "The Congress has given the most corrupt government in its 10 years of rule, while Narendra Modi has given the most honest government. By forcibly saying that a truth is a lie does not make it a lie," Jaitley said.
Nov 20, 02:29 PM (IST)
Windsor: In this handout photo issued by Camera Press and taken in November 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are marking 70 years since they wed in London’s Westminster Abbey. At the time, Princess Elizabeth was just 21 and Philip, a naval officer, was 26. Their wedding was a spark of joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II. AP/PTI
Nov 20, 02:29 PM (IST)
Windsor: In this handout photo issued by Camera Press and taken in November 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are marking 70 years since they wed in London’s Westminster Abbey. At the time, Princess Elizabeth was just 21 and Philip, a naval officer, was 26. Their wedding was a spark of joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II.AP/PTI
Nov 20, 02:15 PM (IST)
German losses weigh on European shares as government talks collapse
Germany’s main share index fell on Monday after the collapse of government coalition talks, further weighing on the broader European market which has already spent two straight weeks in the red. While Germany's DAX benchmark fell 0.3%, gains in pharma heavyweight Roche after positive trial news, along with deal making speculation in the utilities sector kept the STOXX 600 benchmark flat. The pan-European benchmark index is down 2.8% so far this month as investors have been locking in profits following a strong run so far this year.
Nov 20, 02:11 PM (IST)
HomeLane acquires Capricoast for Rs 90cr
Online home interior brand HomeLane.com said it has acquired Capricoast for Rs 90 crore, reports PTI. The acquisition will enable HomeLane.com to offer customers a smoother and more streamlined home designing experience enabled by technology, HomeLane said in a statement. "The Capricoast team brings with them a powerful technology back-end that will further strengthen our product offering," HomeLane.com co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said.
This also marks the beginning of HomeLane’s next phase of growth and expansion, given that the company has already achieved operational profitability, he added. As part of the deal, the 120-people team of Capricoast will become part of HomeLane with Jawad Ayaz (founder and CEO of Capricoast) joining HomeLane.com's board of directors.
Nov 20, 02:05 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Nov 20, 01:59 PM (IST)
Vadilal promoters plan to exit company, says report
The promoters of Vadilal Industries, India’s oldest icecream brand, may be looking to exit the company, two years after a dispute erupted between them, sources told The Economic Times. The eight-decade old Vadilal is owned by the Ahmedabad-based Gandhi family and boasts one of highest market shares in the frozen food segment. The promoters together hold about 65% in BSE-listed Vadilal Industries.
“Vadilal has appointed Lincoln International as their investment bankers recently, who in turn would approach potential buyers. The promoters would take a call on the valuations and exact stake they would want to sell, depending on the buyer,” sources said. The promoters could be looking at a valuation of about Rs 600 crore for their stake in Vadilal Industries, sources said. As of now, only one promoter, Virendra Gandhi, could be looking for an immediate exit, they added.
highlights
Maruti Suzuki Alto wrests back best-selling model tag in October
Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) Alto has retained the top slot as the top-selling passenger vehicle (PV) model in the country after being overtaken by sibling Dzire for two consecutive months in August and September, reports PTI. According to the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), MSI's Alto clocked sales of 19,447 units in October, more than 17,447 units of Dzire. In August, Dzire had beaten Alto for the first time clocking sales of 26,140 units as against 21,521 of Alto. It again beat Alto in September sales. In October, seven out of the top 10 selling passenger vehicle models were from the stable of MSI. The remaining three models were from Hyundai Motor India.
Among the top 10 best selling models in October, MSI's premium hatchback Baleno came in third with 14,532 units as against 10,718 units in the same month last year. Rival Hyundai's compact model Grand i10 stood fourth with sales of 14,417 units. It was fifth in October 2016 with sales of 14,530 units. MSI's compact model Wagon R was at the fifth position last month with sales of 13,043 units. The model had sold 15,075 units in October last year. The company's small car Celerio was sixth with 12,209 units. It was at the 10th position in October last year with sales of 9,581 units.
Gujarat polls: NCP to contest all seats, talks with Congress fail
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it will contest all 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections, after talks for alliance between the Sharad Pawar-led party and the Congress failed, reports PTI. In 2007 and 2012, the NCP and the Congress had fought the state elections in alliance. In the present Assembly, the NCP has two MLAs. The Congress alleged that the alliance broke down because of the NCP's demand for more seats than it should have in the prevalent situation in the poll-bound state. The NCP is expected to announce the first list of its candidates later in the day.
HomeLane acquires Capricoast for Rs 90cr
Online home interior brand HomeLane.com said it has acquired Capricoast for Rs 90 crore, reports PTI. The acquisition will enable HomeLane.com to offer customers a smoother and more streamlined home designing experience enabled by technology, HomeLane said in a statement. "The Capricoast team brings with them a powerful technology back-end that will further strengthen our product offering," HomeLane.com co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said.
This also marks the beginning of HomeLane’s next phase of growth and expansion, given that the company has already achieved operational profitability, he added. As part of the deal, the 120-people team of Capricoast will become part of HomeLane with Jawad Ayaz (founder and CEO of Capricoast) joining HomeLane.com's board of directors.
Vadilal promoters plan to exit company, says report
The promoters of Vadilal Industries, India’s oldest icecream brand, may be looking to exit the company, two years after a dispute erupted between them, sources told The Economic Times. The eight-decade old Vadilal is owned by the Ahmedabad-based Gandhi family and boasts one of highest market shares in the frozen food segment. The promoters together hold about 65% in BSE-listed Vadilal Industries.
“Vadilal has appointed Lincoln International as their investment bankers recently, who in turn would approach potential buyers. The promoters would take a call on the valuations and exact stake they would want to sell, depending on the buyer,” sources said. The promoters could be looking at a valuation of about Rs 600 crore for their stake in Vadilal Industries, sources said. As of now, only one promoter, Virendra Gandhi, could be looking for an immediate exit, they added.
Congress Working Committee announces roadmap for Rahul's elevation
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) approved the schedule for election of the next party president, paving the way for the elevation of Rahul Gandhi. Party sources said the process of the election will start on December 1 with the issuing of the notification. The 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi is expected to take over the reins in the first week of December, ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections starting December 9, sources told PTI.
The all-important meeting of the CWC, the highest decision making body of the Congress, approved the schedule. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and attended by top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and party general secretaries. Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.
Aadhaar may add security layer with dummy numbers, says report
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has proposed a solution to deal with the problem of data leak by providing dummy Aadhaar numbers which will be given to the card-holders and UIDAI, reports The Economic Times. It is exploring the possibility of introducing dummy numbers that would add an extra layer of security to every Aadhaar cardholder.
Such a framework would require an individual to share dummy or pseudo numbers — and not the real Aadhaar number — to government agencies, private utilities, banks and while withdrawing money from ATMs or moving funds from one bank account to another under the Aadhaar-enabled payment system.
Besides the cardholder, the original Aadhaar number would be known only to UIDAI. The creation of dummy numbers and the frequency at which it can be generated and used would depend on the design architecture of the system.
Govt may exempt crowdfunding from Companies Act, says report
The government may exempt crowdfunding activities from provisions of the Companies Act as it seeks to bring such fund-raising under the regulatory ambit of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources told Mint. Crowdfunding is defined as the use of money collected from a large number of individuals, typically through internet or social media, to finance a new business venture. The government may invoke Section 462 of the Companies Act (which gives the central government powers to exempt any company or business from the provisions of the Act) to ease the way for start-ups to raise funds through this route, sources said.
Invoking this section of the Companies Act requires Parliament’s approval. One of the key hurdles for crowdfunding is Section 42 of the Companies Act, which says that the number of investors in any private placement cannot be more than 50 at one go and 200 in a year. The law also requires a private company to compulsorily make a public offer and list the securities on a recognized stock exchange if the number of investors is 200 or more in a year. Sebi has repeatedly expressed concerns about the number of investors crossing 200 (even if inadvertently) because crowdfunding uses social networks and internet platforms for fundraising.
China issues guidelines on boosting private investment in manufacturing sector
China’s Industry Ministry issued guidelines on Monday aimed at boosting private investment in the manufacturing sector, including stepping up fiscal support, reports Reuters. China will support private firms’ fundraising efforts through products such as corporate bonds and asset-backed securities, according to a statement posted on the industry ministry’s weibo account. The ministry also said that China will encourage private firms to invest in overseas infrastructure projects such as high-speed trains and solar energy products.
Logistics sector to soon get infrastructure status
The logistics sector will soon get infrastructure status, a move that will help the industry raise funds at competitive rates and boost India’s trade, a senior government official told PTI. The proposal mooted by the Commerce Ministry has been approved by the Finance Ministry, the official said, adding that “a notification in this regard would be issued soon''.
“Huge investments are required in the sector to boost the country’s trade, and granting infrastructure status would help the industry attract investments,” the official said. Definition of logistics includes industrial parks, warehouses, cold storages and transportation. This status would help the sector get credit at competitive rates and on a long-term basis as rising logistics cost impacts the global competitiveness of exporters.
Lenders file insolvency plea against SevenHills Hospital, says report
Lenders to stressed SevenHills Hospital led by Axis Bank have filed for insolvency after months of negotiations with several strategic and financial suitors, including a JP Morgan fund, failed to yield any resolution, reports The Economic Times. The move will force an auction of the chain, sources said. Apart from Axis, an SBI consortium, Allahabad Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have lent to Seven Hills. Most of them have also provisioned the loans for non-payment. The total liability of the two property chains — in Mumbai and Vishakapatnam — including municipal dues stands at about Rs 1,100-1,200 crore ($190 million).
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for contraceptive tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a filing.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $96.7 million, Glenmark said. The company's current portfolio consists of 128 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 59 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.
Cong releases list of 77 candidate; PAAS unhappy as only 2 members given tickets
The Congress on Monday released its first list of 77 candidates in which sitting MLA Indranil Rajyaguru of Rajkot East seat has veen fielded to fight against BJP Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West seat, reports PTI. However, after the list was released, PAAS members expressed anger and started protesting in many parts of the state, claiming they were not given proper representation.
Two PAAS members were given tickets in the released list, while the Hardik Patel-led organisation had demanded 20 seats. Around 20 other Patel candidates, who are not members of the PAAS, also find mention in the list. The two who have been given tickets are Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji and Amit Thummar from Junagadh seat.
In Surat, PAAS members ghearoed the city unit office late in the night and indulged in sloganeering against the Congress. "Our community members have not been given proper representation in the list that has been declared. We will not allow any Congress office to function in the state," Surat city PAAS convenor Dharmik Malaviya said.
Biocon facility gets inspection closure report from USFDA
Biotechnology firm Biocon has received an Establishment Inspection Report with 'voluntary action indicated' status from the USFDA on closure of inspection of its aseptic drug product facility. "The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report in relation to the cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) inspection of its aseptic drug product facility that was audited between May 25-June 3, 2017," Biocon said in a BSE filing.
"The USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated) and EIR states that the inspection is closed," it added. The company has not elaborated on the VAI status. The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed. The stock of Biocon was trading at Rs 413.60, up 4.88% from its previous close, on the BSE.
FDI in non-food retail unlikely before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says report
Wary of the potential electoral fallout of breaching its promise not to permit foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has decided not to allow foreign supermarket chains to sell non-food items during its current tenure, which ends in 2019, reports Mint. “Allowing foreign retailers to sell non-food items in India is unlikely to happen before the next general election,” a senior government official involved in the FDI decision-making process said.
The Union cabinet in June 2016 allowed 100% FDI in trading, including through e-commerce, of food products manufactured or produced in India. The food processing ministry wants foreign supermarkets to be allowed to sell non-food items up to 25% of total sales. Foreign supermarket chains have pointed out that opening food retail chains does not make sense as the profit margin in such businesses is thin, and the food processing ministry, which is spearheading the proposal, has recommended allowing some non-food items to be sold in such stores to make the model viable.
Xiaomi looking to invest $1 billion in Indian startups, says report
Chinese phone and appliances maker Xiaomi Corporation will invest as much as $1 billion in 100 startups in India over the next five years, seeking to create an ecosystem of apps around its smartphone brand, chief executive Lei Jun told Mint. Lei said Xiaomi and its sister company Shunwei Capital, which have purchased stakes in six Indian internet companies including Hungama and KrazyBee, will invest in businesses such as content, financial technology, hyperlocal services, including mobile phone repairs, and manufacturing in order to increase the adoption of mobile internet in the country.
“In China, in the past four years we’ve invested $4 billion in over 300 companies. In the next five years, we will invest in 100 companies in India. We will basically replicate the most successful ecosystem business model of China in India. We will have all types of services and products and integrate them. That is the Xiaomi business model. We focus on a few key things and everything else, we let our partners provide. We have reached just a huge scale in seven years because of this partnership/affiliation model,” Lei said.
Xiaomi, one of the world’s most valuable privately held tech companies, is the most prominent Chinese investors in India after the two internet giants, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings. If the company meets its investment target, it would become one of the most prolific internet investors in India. Unlike Alibaba and Tencent, Xiaomi is only looking for investments that will expand mobile internet usage and hook customers to its phones in a smartphone market that is defined by fickleness among shoppers in constant lookout for the next new thing. By providing entertainment content and other services, Xiaomi is hoping to make its value-for-money phones more lucrative to customers and differentiate its offering from those of rivals such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and others. (Xiaomi Corporation Chief Executive Lei Jun; Picture courtesy: Mint)
IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank to join BSE Sensex; Cipla, Lupin exit
Private sector lenders - IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank - will make an entry in the BSE's benchmark index from December 18, Asia Index said. Drug makers Cipla and Lupin will be dropped from the index. The changes are announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE. The move is a part of Asia Index's semi-annual reconstitution results.
FinMin asks banks to prevent defaulters from buying stressed assets
To ensure success of the bankruptcy process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Finance Ministry has asked banks to be vigilant to ensure that wilful defaulters are prevented from buying same stressed assets again, official sources told PTI. As many as 12 accounts each having more than Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding loans and accounting for 25% of total NPAs of banks are being under the IBC process. The total outstanding of these accounts taken together is Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
It has been brought to the notice of the Finance Ministry that some of the wilful defaulters are making bid to buy assets of those cases which have been referred under IBC, a senior official said. The resolution is crucial to the entire banking sector and therefore banks have been advised to be vigilant so that wilful defaulters do not get benefits of the process, the official said, adding that banks have to be very conscious of this fact that such defaulters should not find way to get into system again.
UK commits billions to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced GBP 4 billion of spending on research and development and regional growth strategies, setting out plans to help the economy grow after Brexit, reports Reuters. Amid stiff international competition, Britain is looking to carve out a new global role as a leader in “industries of the future” such as artificial intelligence and driverless cars after it exits the European Union in March 2019. Badly damaged by a botched snap election and with Brexit talks running behind schedule, May is looking to stir up some economic optimism to help her fragile minority government through Britain’s most uncertain period since World War Two.
Bitcoin soars past $8,000 as technology shift concern vanishes
Bitcoin topped $8,000 for the first time, as investors set aside technology concerns that had derailed its advance earlier this month, reports Bloomberg. Bitcoin rose 4.8% to $8,071.05 as of 1:47 am on Monday. It’s now up more than 700% this year after shrugging off a tumble of as much as 29% earlier this month. It’s been a tumultuous year for the largest cryptocurrency, with three separate slumps of more than 25% in value all giving way to subsequent rallies. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Mugabe clings to office, defies resignation expectations in TV speech
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe clung to the vestiges of office on Monday, using a TV address to maintain he was still in power despite a military takeover and a mounting clamour for his autocratic 37-year rule to end, reports AFP. "The (ruling ZANU-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes," Mugabe said, pitching the country into deep uncertainty.
Many Zimbabweans had expected Mugabe, 93, to announce his resignation after the army seized power, opened the floodgates of citizen protest and his once-loyal party told him to quit. But Mugabe, sitting alongside the uniformed generals who were behind the military intervention, delivered a speech that conveyed he was unruffled by the turmoil.
Speaking slowly and occasionally stumbling as he read from the pages, Mugabe talked of the need for solidarity to resolve national problems -- business-as-usual rhetoric that he has deployed over decades. He made no reference to the chorus for him to resign and shrugged off last week's dramatic military intervention. "The operation I have alluded to did not amount to a threat to our well-cherished constitutional order nor did it challenge my authority as head of state, not even as commander in chief," he said.
Goldman Sachs sees Fed raising rates four times in 2018
Goldman Sachs said it expects a tight US labour market and more normal inflation picture will lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates four times next year, reports Reuters. “The US economy heads into 2018 with strong growth momentum and an unemployment rate already below levels that Fed officials view as sustainable,” Goldman’s economists wrote in note dated Friday. Four hikes are more than Wall Street has been expecting for 2018. The US central bank has raised rates twice this year and currently forecasts another hike in its benchmark lending rate from its current target range of 1% to 1.25% by the end of 2017.
FPIs inflow in equities at $2bn in November so far
Foreign investors have pumped in a whopping over $2 billion in the Indian equity markets this month so far, enthused by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks, improvement in global sentiment and stable currency, reports PTI. This follows a net inflow of over Rs 3,000 crore in stock markets last month. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out more than Rs 24,000 crore in the previous two months (August and September). According to depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused a net sum of Rs 14,348 crore ($2.2 billion) in equities during November 1-17. However, they pulled out Rs 1,287 crore from the debt market during the period under review.
Angela Merkel's fourth term in doubt after German coalition talks collapse
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a three-way coalition government that would secure her a fourth term hit a major setback on Sunday after a would-be coalition partner pulled out of exploratory talks, citing irreconcilable differences, reports Reuters. The pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) unexpectedly walked out of the talks with Merkel's conservatives and the Greens, saying that the three parties could not find compromises on key issues like immigration and the environment. Merkel said on Monday she would meet the German president to inform him that she had failed to form a coalition government.
The decision to meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has the power to call a new election, signalled that Merkel would not seek a minority government with the Greens. Merkel was weakened after an election in September as voters angry with her decision in 2015 to open Germany's borders to more than a million asylum seekers punished her conservatives by voting for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party. There is little appetite for a second vote, especially as the main parties fear that the populist AfD would win more than the almost 13% of votes it secured in September.
The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has submitted before the Supreme Court a proposal for settlement of the decades-old dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, saying a temple can be built in Ayodhya and the mosque could be raised in Lucknow. The board has told the top court that peaceful settlement between the parties was in "national interest" and would bring about harmony between Hindus and Muslims in the country. In an application seeking to file settlement proposal, the board has claimed that they being the rightful owner of the disputed property were ready to give up "all the rights" over the land to pave the way for construction of Ram Mandir.
Top Headlines:
1. Bharat-22 ETF oversubscribed 4 times, government raises offer size to Rs 14,500 crore
2. Congress Working Committee announces roadmap for Rahul's elevation
3. FPIs inflow in equities at Rs 14,348cr in November so far, reports PTI
4. FDI in non-food retail unlikely before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports Mint
5. Aadhaar may add security layer with dummy numbers, reports The Economic Times
6. Logistics sector to soon get infrastructure status, reports PTI
7. Angela Merkel's fourth term in doubt after German coalition talks collapse, reports Reuters
More than 50 lakh homes for the poor will be built in rural areas across the country by March 31 under a central scheme bringing social transformation in villages, the government said today, reports PTI. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) a target to construct one crore new houses by March 31, 2019 was set. Of these, 51 lakh houses had to be completed by 31st March, 2018, the Rural Development Ministry said in an official statement.
India and the World Bank on Monday signed a USD 98 million loan pact, and a USD 2 million grant agreement to help the country increase power generation capacity through cleaner, renewable energy sources.
To keep a check on rising onion prices, the government is mulling reimposing a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 700-800 per tonne on onion to curb exports, reports PTI. MEP is the minimum rate below which export is not allowed. Onion MEP was scrapped in December 2015. In a meeting called by the commerce ministry, the MEP issue was discussed in detail with exporters and other stakeholders besides officials of consumer affairs ministry.
Hardik Patel cancelled his rally in Rajkot on Monday after split in ranks with Congress.
Congress and Patel's Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had struck a deal with Congress on Sunday for seat allocation, but it turned sour after only two PAAS members found their name in the Congress list.
However, News18 reports that talks are still on between Patel and Congress and the former may hold a press conference on Tuesday.
The air quality of Delhi, which breathed relatively clean air over the last two days, once again turned 'very poor' today as the impact of sporadic drizzle in flushing out pollutants ebbed and more vehicles hit the streets on the first working day of the week.
However, forecasters have emphasised that the city's air quality will remain in the 'very poor' category and chances of it deteriorating further in the coming days is less as incursion of pollutants from external sources has stopped.
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed another petition demanding stay on Sanjay Leela Bansali's movie Padmavati. The court said that it cannot interfere with censor board's work.
The Bharat-22 ETF has been oversubscribed more than four times, divestment secretary said today. The government has received bids of over Rs 32,000 crore for the ETF.
The government has also revised the issue size of the Bharat-22 ETF to Rs 14,500 crore from Rs 8,000 crore earlier. Bharat-22 has seen the highest ever mutual fund new fund offer (NFO) collection.
2,500 Jaypee homebuyers file application in SC seeking forensic audit of accounts of JAL and JIL.
Apprehending that at least Rs 10,000 crore may have been diverted from Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) to Jaiprakash Associates Limited, a consortium of associations consisting of around 2,500 flat buyers of Jaypee Wish Town, Noida has filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking a forensic audit of both the companies.
The application was filed by Trilegal in the Supreme Court on behalf of the homebuyers.
The Supreme Court today permitted Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK from December 1 to December 10. The court has asked Karti to file undertaking that he would return by December 10.
In case of failure to return, the apex court could consider initiating contempt proceedings.
Karti Chidambaram is facing a CBI look out notice for probe into FIPB nod to INX Media.
South Korea fears further missile advances by North this year in threat to US
North Korea may conduct additional missile tests this year to polish up its long-range missile technology and ramp up the threat against the United States, South Korea’s spy agency told Reuters, adding that it was monitoring developments closely. North Korea is pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programmes in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and has made no secret of its plans to develop a missile capable of hitting the US mainland. It has fired two missiles over Japan.
The reclusive state appears to have carried out a recent missile engine test while brisk movements of vehicles were spotted near known missile facilities, Yi Wan-young, a member of South Korea’s parliamentary intelligence committee which was briefed by Seoul’s National Intelligence Service, said. No sign of an imminent nuclear test had been detected, Yi noted. The third tunnel at the Punggye-ri complex remained ready for another detonation “at any time”, while construction had recently resumed at a fourth tunnel, making it out of use for the time being.
Mallya in UK court for extradition pre-trial hearing
Embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for his pre-trial extradition hearing, reports PTI. The 61-year-old businessman, out on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard earlier this year, had been exempt from appearing before the court until his extradition trial scheduled to begin December 4. He has repeatedly stressed that he has done nothing wrong and will let the evidence speak in court.
The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is arguing the case against Mallya on behalf of the Indian authorities, had presented additional "supplemental" charges of money laundering to the previous charges of fraud at the last hearing in the case on October 3. The previous fraud charges relate to Mallya's now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owing more than Rs 9,000 crore to various Indian banks. The UB Group chief has been on self-imposed exile in the UK since he fled India on March 2, 2016.
Maruti Suzuki Alto wrests back best-selling model tag in October
Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) Alto has retained the top slot as the top-selling passenger vehicle (PV) model in the country after being overtaken by sibling Dzire for two consecutive months in August and September, reports PTI. According to the latest data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), MSI's Alto clocked sales of 19,447 units in October, more than 17,447 units of Dzire. In August, Dzire had beaten Alto for the first time clocking sales of 26,140 units as against 21,521 of Alto. It again beat Alto in September sales. In October, seven out of the top 10 selling passenger vehicle models were from the stable of MSI. The remaining three models were from Hyundai Motor India.
Among the top 10 best selling models in October, MSI's premium hatchback Baleno came in third with 14,532 units as against 10,718 units in the same month last year. Rival Hyundai's compact model Grand i10 stood fourth with sales of 14,417 units. It was fifth in October 2016 with sales of 14,530 units. MSI's compact model Wagon R was at the fifth position last month with sales of 13,043 units. The model had sold 15,075 units in October last year. The company's small car Celerio was sixth with 12,209 units. It was at the 10th position in October last year with sales of 9,581 units.
Cong leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi dies
Senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi, who was in coma since 2008, passed away at a hospital in New Delhi. He was 72. "He had been critically ill since the past one month and succumbed to the illness at 12.10 pm. His family members including wife Deepa Dasmunsi and their son were at his bedside at that time," Apollo hospital authorities said. The former Union minister had suffered a stroke in 2008 and was hospitalised since then. Dasmunsi was heading the All India Football Federation (AIFF) when he was taken ill.
Insecticides India Q2 net grows 29% YoY
Insecticides India posted a 28.66% YoY jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 36.13 crore for the quarter to September. Net profit stood at Rs 28.08 crore in the same period last year. Net income declined to Rs 418.92 crore in July-September, from Rs 446.15 crore a year earlier. Expenses, however, came in lower at Rs 369.13 crore in the September quarter compared to the earlier Rs 406.53 crore. The city-based company is into the business of manufacturing and distribution of agro-chemicals.
Zimbabwe's Mugabe clings to power but resignation letter reported to be ready
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has until noon (15:30 pm IST) on Monday to stand down or the ruling ZANU-PF will begin impeachment proceedings after the 93-year-old leader defied expectations he would resign, reports Reuters. Mugabe stunned Zimbabweans in a rambling late night Sunday television address by avoiding any mention of resignation, pledging instead to preside over a congress next month of ZANU-PF, which had sacked him as its leader only hours earlier. Parliament does not sit on Mondays so any impeachment would have to wait until Tuesday, although a vote may not necessarily take place the same day. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
China upset as President Kovind visits disputed border region
China on Monday criticised a visit by President Ram Nath Kovind to the remote state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims, saying China opposed any activities by Indian leaders in disputed areas, reports Reuters. The latest row over Arunachal Pradesh suggests the Asian giants remain far apart, despite recent attempts to defuse tension over a region that China claims as southern Tibet. The Indian president went there over the weekend to inaugurate a new state assembly building.
Speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that China had never recognised Arunachal Pradesh, but that China’s position on the border issue was clear, which was to seek a solution both could accept via talks. “Before the border issue is resolved, both sides should jointly work hard to protect the peace and tranquility of the border region. China resolutely opposes Indian leaders’ activities in disputed regions,” Lu said.
Gujarat polls: NCP to contest all seats, talks with Congress fail
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it will contest all 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections, after talks for alliance between the Sharad Pawar-led party and the Congress failed, reports PTI. In 2007 and 2012, the NCP and the Congress had fought the state elections in alliance. In the present Assembly, the NCP has two MLAs. The Congress alleged that the alliance broke down because of the NCP's demand for more seats than it should have in the prevalent situation in the poll-bound state. The NCP is expected to announce the first list of its candidates later in the day.
Sonia, Jaitley trade barbs on scheduling of Parliament’s Winter session
Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the government, accusing it of sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on filmy grounds, reports PTI. Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), she also accused the government of being "ill prepared" to implement the Goods & Services Tax (GST), which she described as a "flawed" tax regime. The Congress president also hit out at the government over demonetisation, saying the move left millions of people "suffering". "The Modi-government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India' Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds," she said.
Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Parliament sessions were often rescheduled to ensure they did not overlap with elections, and claimed the Congress had done so too in the past. On Congress president Sonia Gandhi's allegation that the government was "sabotaging" the Winter session of Parliament, Jaitley said the opposition party had also delayed a session in 2011 and even earlier because the sittings coincided with election campaigns.
"It has been a tradition and it has happened several times that Parliament sessions are rescheduled when an election is happening," he said. He also said the session would be held and the Congress "totally exposed". "The Congress has given the most corrupt government in its 10 years of rule, while Narendra Modi has given the most honest government. By forcibly saying that a truth is a lie does not make it a lie," Jaitley said.
Windsor: In this handout photo issued by Camera Press and taken in November 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are marking 70 years since they wed in London’s Westminster Abbey. At the time, Princess Elizabeth was just 21 and Philip, a naval officer, was 26. Their wedding was a spark of joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II. AP/PTI
Windsor: In this handout photo issued by Camera Press and taken in November 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph in the White Drawing Room pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle, England. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are marking 70 years since they wed in London’s Westminster Abbey. At the time, Princess Elizabeth was just 21 and Philip, a naval officer, was 26. Their wedding was a spark of joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II.AP/PTI
German losses weigh on European shares as government talks collapse
Germany’s main share index fell on Monday after the collapse of government coalition talks, further weighing on the broader European market which has already spent two straight weeks in the red. While Germany's DAX benchmark fell 0.3%, gains in pharma heavyweight Roche after positive trial news, along with deal making speculation in the utilities sector kept the STOXX 600 benchmark flat. The pan-European benchmark index is down 2.8% so far this month as investors have been locking in profits following a strong run so far this year.
HomeLane acquires Capricoast for Rs 90cr
Online home interior brand HomeLane.com said it has acquired Capricoast for Rs 90 crore, reports PTI. The acquisition will enable HomeLane.com to offer customers a smoother and more streamlined home designing experience enabled by technology, HomeLane said in a statement. "The Capricoast team brings with them a powerful technology back-end that will further strengthen our product offering," HomeLane.com co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said.
This also marks the beginning of HomeLane’s next phase of growth and expansion, given that the company has already achieved operational profitability, he added. As part of the deal, the 120-people team of Capricoast will become part of HomeLane with Jawad Ayaz (founder and CEO of Capricoast) joining HomeLane.com's board of directors.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Vadilal promoters plan to exit company, says report
The promoters of Vadilal Industries, India’s oldest icecream brand, may be looking to exit the company, two years after a dispute erupted between them, sources told The Economic Times. The eight-decade old Vadilal is owned by the Ahmedabad-based Gandhi family and boasts one of highest market shares in the frozen food segment. The promoters together hold about 65% in BSE-listed Vadilal Industries.
“Vadilal has appointed Lincoln International as their investment bankers recently, who in turn would approach potential buyers. The promoters would take a call on the valuations and exact stake they would want to sell, depending on the buyer,” sources said. The promoters could be looking at a valuation of about Rs 600 crore for their stake in Vadilal Industries, sources said. As of now, only one promoter, Virendra Gandhi, could be looking for an immediate exit, they added.