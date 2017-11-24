App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitches for a Ram temple on disputed Ayodhya land

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 24, 06:23 PM (IST)

    RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday made a strong pitch for building the Ram Temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya, saying only the mandir would come up there and not any other structure.
         
    Addressing the "Dharma Sansad", a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country at this small temple town here, he said there should be no ambiguity that Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya.     

    "We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change," Bhagwat said.

  • Nov 24, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines

    1. Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe lenders Rs 60,700cr as of Sept. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive

    2. LIC may get Irda breather on 15% investment cap in PSU banks, reports Business Standard

    3. Bharti Airtel eyes spectrum, equipment of RCom, reports The Economic Times

    4. 2nd derailment in one day, 14 bogies of coal-laden goods train go off track in Odisha. This after 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least three dead and nine injured

    5. Parliament's Winter Session to be held from December 15 to January 5

    6. GST-compliant MSMEs likely to get more sops, reports Mint

    7. Hep-C, cancer, hemophilia drugs to cost less as regulator caps prices of 51 formulations

  • Nov 24, 06:29 PM (IST)

    At least 54 people were killed and about 75 injured in a bomb explosion near a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai region, the state media reported. The bomb went off during the Friday prayers. Gunmen also opened fire on people trying to escape from the mosque, the reports said. 

    Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold an emergency meeting with officials to discuss the incident.

  • Nov 24, 06:19 PM (IST)

    The US government today asked Pakistan to arrest the recently released Hafiz Saeed accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attack. 

    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saeed's organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including American citizens, reports Reuters.

  • Nov 24, 06:07 PM (IST)

    An IAF Kiran aircraft on a routine training mission crashed near Siddipet in Telangana today, but the rookie pilot ejected safely, the second such incident in less than two months. "Today at about 1400 hrs one IAF Kiran aircraft on a routine training mission crashed around 50km from the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, Hyderabad. The trainee pilot ejected safely," a defence release said

  • Nov 24, 05:27 PM (IST)

    Buoyed by the success of reverse auction of renewables, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy today announced auction of up to 21 GW solar and wind capacities by March 2018.
         
    The ministry will put on the block 3-4 GW wind power capacities during third and fourth rounds by March 2018. Each round will be of 1.5-2 GW each, said Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh during a media interaction. 

  • Nov 24, 05:18 PM (IST)

    S&P on Friday retained India's outlook at stable and rating at BBB-.

    In January 2007, S&P had changed India’s rating to BBB-, which is the lowest investment grade rating for bonds. The outlook that it assigned back then was “stable” which it later changed to negative in 2009 and again raised it to stable in 2010.

    In 2012, the outlook was lowered to negative, which again changed soon after the Modi government assumed office in May 2014, as per a Times of India report. However, the rating remained unchanged at BBB-.

    Since then the government has announced a recapitalisation plan for public sector banks and has revamped GST rates.

  • Nov 24, 05:06 PM (IST)

    Fake data is a big threat to the economic and financial stability like it is to politics, a European Central Bank said. According to Reuters, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said that there is rising prevalence of poor quality data which could lead to economic panic. 

  • Nov 24, 04:50 PM (IST)

    Telecom operator Aircel has denied that it is shutting down its operations, Reuters report. The company said that it is working to make the business profitable. 
    “Media reports about Aircel as regard insolvency or shutting down operations in 14 circles is completely speculative & misleading,” Aircel said in a statement.

  • Nov 24, 04:36 PM (IST)

    The new Ordinance for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) could lead to large losses for banks, a Kotak Securities report said. As per the Ordinance, promoters - who have defaulted or have default history - will not be allowed to bid for assets.

    "Promoters of most large steel companies were quite intent to regain control and did appear to offer the most competitive bid during the resolution process but are barred from doing so now," the report said.

  • Nov 24, 04:15 PM (IST)

    Mnangagwa, the 'Crocodile,' sworn in as Zimbabwe president

    Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in on Friday as President of Zimbabwe in front of thousands of cheering supporters at Harare’s national stadium, bringing the final curtain down on the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe, reports Reuters. Taking his oath of office, the 75-year-old former security chief known as ‘The Crocodile’ vowed to uphold the constitution of the former British colony and protect the rights of all Zimbabwe’s 16 million citizens.

  • Nov 24, 04:12 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 04:07 PM (IST)

    RTI query reveals RBI, Election Commission have no info on bonds for political funding

    The Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission have no information on electoral bonds, which were announced about nine months back for the funding of political parties, according to an RTI reply. "We have no information to furnish," the central bank said in its reply to the RTI query. The RBI was asked details of the draft electoral bond scheme.

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on February 1 announced introduction of electoral bonds. Under this scheme, a donor could purchase bonds from authorised banks against cheque and digital payments only. "They shall be redeemable only in the designated account of a registered political party. These bonds will be redeemable within the prescribed time limit from issuance of bond," the finance minister had said.

    The RTI application was also filed with the Election Commission. The information sought is not available "in any material form hence cannot be provided", the Commission said in its reply to the RTI application filed by Venkatesh Nayak, who works with NGO -- Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

    Nayak told PTI that electoral bonds, if implemented in the present form, will bring the era of transparency in political party funding to an abrupt end, contrary to the trend across the world which is for greater transparency in order to make them more accountable to the people.

  • Nov 24, 03:59 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Gujarat polls: BJP releases fifth list of 13 candidates

    The BJP released its fifth list of 13 candidates for the second phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, dropping two sitting MLAs, reports PTI. Prahlad Patel, who had joined the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls after resigning as Congress MLA, did not get a ticket from Vijapur constituency in Mehsana which he represented. The BJP has fielded Ramanbhai Patel from the seat.

    Of these 13 seats in central and north Gujarat, seven were held by the Congress, including Vijapur. The BJP has so far named candidates for 148 seats out of 182. Among the candidates named today are Gujarati actor Hitesh Kanodiya and BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan's daughter-in-law Suman Pravinsinh Chauhan.

    Amit Chaudhary, who resigned as Congress MLA after allegedly cross voting in favour of the BJP candidate during the RS polls, has been given ticket for Manasa seat in Gandhinagar which he represented in the outgoing assembly. The BJP has retained four of its sitting MLAs – Ranchhod Rabari (Patan), Narayan Patel (Unjha), Vallabh Kakadiya (Thakkarbapa Nagar) and Pankaj Desai (Nadiad).

    The party has dropped Laljibhai Koli Patel, its MLA from Dhandhuka seat in Ahmedabad. He has been replaced by local leader Kalubhai Dabhi. For Idar (SC) seat, the BJP has fielded actor Hitesh Kanodiya. Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora had won this seat in 2012. However, the party has now fielded Vora from Dasada (SC) seat.

    For Kaalol seat in Panchmahal district, the ruling party dropped sitting MLA Arvindsinh Chauhan and chose Suman Pravinsinh Chauhan.

  • Nov 24, 03:17 PM (IST)

  • Nov 24, 03:17 PM (IST)

  • Nov 24, 03:06 PM (IST)

    China issues new rules on banks' interest rate risk management

    China’s banking regulator has issued draft guidelines for commercial banks to better manage their interest rate risks, as China pushes forward with its interest rate liberalisation reform, reports Reuters. New rules have details on banks’ risk management requirements and ask commercial banks to conduct interest rate stress tests and routine assessments on their risk conditions. The guidelines will take effect on January 1, 2019.

  • Nov 24, 03:05 PM (IST)

    HDFC Life looks to raise exposure to infra, auto, metal stocks

    HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co is looking to invest more in the capital goods sectors and a range of companies that are expected to benefit from a major government push to build more homes and roads. Funds are likely to be put into cement makers, suppliers of building materials such as tiles and paints, and financiers of road and housing projects, Prasun Gajri, Chief Investment Officer at HDFC Life told Reuters. “The entire capital goods sector could start looking better than what it has been in the past,” said Gajri, who oversees management of more than $15 billion of investments in debt and equity. “We could look to increase exposure in some of these areas as we go along.”

    The insurer, however, does not expect better days any time soon for property developers, many of whom are weighed down by high debt levels and stricter regulations, Gajri said. Among other areas HDFC Life is positive on are consumer discretionary sectors such as automakers, which, Gajri said, could report positive earnings growth as the impact wanes from both the government’s surprise removal of high-value banknotes from circulation and its new Goods & Services Tax. Gajri said he would also look to “allocate a bit more” to commodity stocks, especially metals, as a supply clampdown in China has led to higher prices in India. The insurer is bearish on information technology and pharma stocks.

  • Nov 24, 02:59 PM (IST)

    South African appeals court more than doubles Oscar Pistorius murder sentence

    South Africa’s Supreme Court increased Oscar Pistorius’ murder sentence on Friday to 13 years and five months after the state argued that his original sentence of six years was “shockingly lenient”, reports Reuters. Pistorius was imprisoned in July last year after being found guilty on appeal of murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013 in a case that attracted worldwide interest.

    The athlete was not in court for Friday’s ruling where the court handed down the minimum 15-year sentence prescribed for murder in South Africa, and subtracted the years Pistorius had already served. “The sentence imposed... in respect of murder is set aside and substituted with the following: the respondent is sentenced to imprisonment for a period of 13 years and five months,” the judge said, reading out the court’s decision.

  • Nov 24, 02:55 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 02:47 PM (IST)

    European shares set to snap two-week losing streak as consumer stocks buoyant

    European shares edged higher in early deals on Friday, underpinned by gains among heavyweight consumer goods firms as the pan-European STOXX 600 index was set to snap a two-week losing streak, reports Reuters. The STOXX 600 index was 0.1% higher, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.2%. The growing prospect of a grand coalition in Germany also boosted sentiment around the region’s equities, as the DAX has been stuck around the 13,000-point level for the past two weeks.

  • Nov 24, 02:45 PM (IST)

    Late buying supports China stocks after worst day in months

    Chinese stocks ended a choppy day little changed on Friday after suffering their biggest selloff in months the previous session, reflecting a clash between bulls and bears over the implications of fresh government steps to reduce financial risks, reports Reuters. While some investors used Beijing’s latest crackdowns on shadow banking and micro-lending as an excuse to take profits after a solid rally this year, others were out bargain hunting, betting the regulatory measures will reduce systemic risks.

    Afternoon buying put a floor under the blue-chip CSI300 Index, which ended the day up 0.04% at 4,104.20 points. It had tumbled nearly 3% on Thursday, its worst one-day loss in nearly 18 months, and was down earlier on Friday. The broader Shanghai Composite index rose 0.06% to 3,353.82, after skidding 2.3% the previous day in its worst performance since December. Financials led the gains, highlighting optimism in some quarters that tough steps to reduce risk and leverage will ultimately be a good thing for Chinese banks.

  • Nov 24, 02:39 PM (IST)
  • Nov 24, 02:36 PM (IST)

    Hep-C, cancer, hemophilia drugs to cost less as regulator caps prices of 51 formulations

    The national drug price regulator on Friday fixed the ceiling price of 51 additional drug formulations that include vaccines and medicines to treat hepatitis-C, kidney diseases, hemophilia B, cardiac problems and cancers making them much cheaper than the prevailing market prices.

    The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), which brought 51 scheduled formulations of Schedule-I under Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, asked manufacturers that are selling the branded or generic drugs at a price higher than the ceiling price to immediately comply with the notification.

    The new price caps are likely to hit many Indian drug makers' domestic formulation businesses. The 51 formulations include Velpatasvir-Sofosbuvir — the latest two-drug combination used to treat chronic hepatitis C — a viral infection that damages the liver.

  • Nov 24, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Govt assures support to green steel production

    Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh assured all possible support to secondary steel sector, which uses eco-friendly electric furnace to produce the commodity, reports PTI. Electric arc furnace route emits less Co2 and cost of production is also reduced compared to the blast furnace route. All India Induction Furnaces Association Conference (AIIFA) Secretary General Kamal Agarwal enumerated the problems being faced by the sector including lack of financial support from banks, varying power tariffs in states, and non acceptance of the products by government bodies such as NHAI, CPWD, Railways.

    Besides, there is shortage of scrap which is required for making steel through electric furnace route. Duty on import of scrap is another issue. Responding to this, Singh said his ministry will take steps to address all issues of the sector which has the potential to create employment for 3 crore people. He also urged the industry to work on technology. 

  • Nov 24, 02:27 PM (IST)

    Mahindra, Uber come together for EV push in India

    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will team up with Uber to explore deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) on the cab aggregator's platform in several cities across India, the automaker told PTI. The company, which has already tied up with Uber's rival Ola to build an electric mass mobility ecosystem in Nagpur, will deploy "hundreds of electric vehicles in Delhi and Hyderabad" under the new partnership. Mahindra's electric vehicles on the Uber platform will include the e2oPlus hatch and the eVerito sedan. As part of this collaboration, both the companies will also explore deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles in other cities.

  • Nov 24, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: Rescue work is underway after a four-storey building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane near Mumbai on Friday. PTI

  • Nov 24, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: Rescue work is underway after a four-storey building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane near Mumbai on Friday. PTI

  • Nov 24, 02:19 PM (IST)

