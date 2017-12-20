News Live: Govt may provide relief for disqualified directors of shell cos, says report

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is planning to raise up to Rs 13,000 crore via a qualified institutional placement (QIP) as it seeks to maintain its shareholding in its subsidiary HDFC Bank and bolster its capital base to meet the growing demand for home loans. The fundraising will be either through fresh equity issue or convertible debentures or both, HDFC said in a stock exchange notice. The last time it raised funds through an equity issue was in 2007. India’s largest and oldest mortgage lender will infuse Rs 8,500 crore in HDFC Bank, which is launching a preferential sales of shares. Participating in this share sale will allow HDFC to maintain its 21% shareholding in the banking unit.
Tata Steel said its board had approved a Rs 23,500 crore capital expenditure plan to expand the capacity of its Kalinganagar facility by 5mtpa to 8mtpa. The board also approved a rights issue of Rs 12,800 crore, parts of which would fund this expansion. The company said that the Kalinganagar plant’s expansion will be completed in four years and is expected to meet demand in automotive, general engineering and other valued-added segments. It said that the project will be funded through a mix of both debt and equity. Tata Steel had a debt of Rs 90,259 crore at the end of September. Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at 2.8.
As of early Tuesday evening, the plan was for the Senate to delete the three offending provisions and vote on the bill. If approved, as widely expected, the altered bill would be sent back to the House for another vote on Wednesday. Final approval there would send the bill to Trump to sign into law. Democrats seized on the embarrassing stumble as evidence of the Republicans’ rushed, secretive development of the bill.
US says Facebook, Microsoft disabled North Korean cyber threats
Facebook and Microsoft Corporation disabled a number of North Korean cyber threats last week, a White House official told Reuters, as the United States publicly blamed Pyongyang for a May cyber-attack that crippled hospitals, banks and other companies. “Facebook took down accounts that stopped the operational execution of ongoing cyber-attacks and Microsoft acted to patch existing attacks, not just the WannaCry attack initially,” White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said. Bossert did not provide details on the actions by the two American tech heavyweights but said the US government was calling on other companies to co-operate in cyber security defence.
Govt banks, NPCI to change process of mapping Aadhaar-linked accounts for subsidies
After suspending the licence of Airtel Payments Bank for violating account opening norms, the government issued a notification directing banks and the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to change the process of mapping Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for government subsidies.
In a notification, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said, "NPCI shall allow override request pertaining to an Aadhaar holder only if it is accompanied by the name of his current bank on the APB (Aadhaar Payment Bridge) mapper and confirmation from the requesting bank that it has obtained the requisite consent of the Aadhaar holder for switching to the requesting bank on the mapper."
It added that the NPCI shall disable the override feature on the APB mapper immediately till the new process is implemented. "Banks shall send request for mapping of a new account or overriding an existing bank account to NPCI only after taking explicit informed consent of their customers," the notification said.
Govt may provide relief for disqualified directors of shell cos, says report
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will soon notify a scheme to provide relief to over 300,000 directors disqualified for associating with companies that failed to file their financial results, sources told Mint. Non-compliant companies can apply for a pardon (or condonation of delay) for three months starting January; for this period, the disqualification of their directors will be lifted temporarily to allow them to file these documents. The window for filing all pending documents will be open till 30 June.
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)secured an electoral victory in two more states, the Narendra Modi-led government got down to business. It received Parliament’s backing for two key reform bills: 1) The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017, aimed at improving corporate governance; and 2) The Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017, which grants autonomy to elite B-schools, ridding them of government interference. Both bills received the Rajya Sabha’s approval, having been passed earlier by the Lok Sabha, and now need the President’s signature to become law.
US gives China draft proposal for tougher North Korea sanctions, says report
The United States has given China a draft resolution for tougher UN sanctions on North Korea and is hoping for a quick vote on it by the UN Security Council, a Western diplomat told Reuters. A senior official of the Trump administration confirmed efforts were under way to negotiate a new UN resolution, but added that there had been no agreement. “We’re trying to get another one,” said the official. “They’re not there yet.”
Details of the draft given to China last week were not immediately available, but the United States is keen to step up global sanctions to pressure North Korea to give up a weapons programme aimed developing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States. Among the steps it wants is a tightening of restrictions on North Korea’s supply of refined petroleum, which is capped by previous UN sanctions at 2 million barrels a year. China, which supplies most of North Korea’s oil, has backed successive rounds of UN sanctions but has resisted past US calls to cut off supplies to its neighbour.
HDFC to raise up to Rs 13,000cr via QIP, to invest Rs 8,500cr in HDFC Bank
Tata Steel board approves rights issue to raise Rs 12,800cr
Edelweiss Financial Services arm acquires Religare Securities
Mumbai-based Edelweiss Financial Services arm has acquired the retail broking arm of Religare Enterprises. The deal will involve acquisition of Religare Securities' 13 lakh clients and 2,300 employees across its equity, commodities, distribution and depository businesses. After the acquisition, Edelweiss's client base in the retail broking business will expand to 18 lakh. Edelweiss Wealth Management will also take on Religare Enterprises’ pan-India distribution of around 1,250 points of presence including over 90 branches.
Hyderabad: India’s first Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum Store that was inaugurated at Bapu Ghat, Langar Houz in Hyderabad Tuesday. PTI
Did you know? Foreign debt raised by India Inc surges 10-fold to $41 billion in 2017. This is the highest ever infusion of foreign funds in the domestic debt markets in the last 15 years. Foreign investments in government securities and corporate paper surged to $23 billion. This was followed by dollar denominated bonds that attracted around $16 billion of foreign investments, whereas funds of $2 billion were mopped up by masala bonds. Masala Bonds are rupee-denominated borrowings by Indian entities in the overseas markets.
Market trivia: India's share in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index till date is less than 10%. But the fact that it grew from 0.9% in 2007 to 8.7% in 2017, shows the extent to which foreign money has influenced Indian markets.
Certain North Korea is amassing bitcoin, likely to fund cyberattacks, cybersecurity CEO
North Korea is amassing an ever-growing pile of bitcoin, likely to fund future cyberattacks, a cybersecurity CEO said. As cyberattacks take aim at larger targets and higher ransoms, and with the price of bitcoin spiking, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said there's "absolutely" reason to believe North Korea has an appreciating pile of bitcoin to fund future attacks. "They're building a cache of bitcoin, if you think about it. It's an anonymous currency, it can easily bypass any sort of sanctions because there are none on bitcoin, and the value has increased dramatically," Kurtz told CNBC." "It's the perfect currency for North Korea to be hoarding."
The deficit in the broadest measure of US trade fell in the July-September quarter to $100.6 billion, the smallest imbalance in three years, reports AP. The current account trade imbalance declined by 19.2% from a second quarter deficit of $124.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The improvement reflected a smaller deficit in goods trade, a bigger surplus in services such as financial services and a bigger surplus in income from overseas investments.
Asian shares slip as investors await US tax reforms
Asian shares fell on Wednesday, taking their cues from Wall Street with investor enthusiasm toward US tax changes ebbing as the long-awaited reform bill wound its way through Congress, while higher US Treasury yields underpinned the dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei stock index also edged down 0.2%. The SGX Nifty is trading mildly higher at 10,451. Bitcoin was down 9% on the Bitstamp exchange at $16,102.06.
Wall Street eases as investors look past tax revamp
US stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the likelihood of a tax code revamp was offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates. The S&P 500 has climbed about 5% since mid-November when the House passed its tax overhaul bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.45 points, or 0.15%, to 24,754.75, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.32%, to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.91 points, or 0.44%, to 6,963.85.
Bitcoin drops more than 12% as Coinbase starts supporting rival bitcoin cash
Coinbase, the leading platform for buying and selling bitcoin in the United States, said Tuesday that customers can now buy and sell bitcoin cash, reports CNBC. "Sends and receives are available immediately. Buys and sells will be available to all customers once there is sufficient liquidity on GDAX. We anticipate that this will take a few hours," Coinbase said in a blog post on Tuesday.
Bitcoin cash split off from the original bitcoin on August 1 after a group of developers decided to try to improve bitcoin transaction speeds and costs. Roger Ver, an outspoken and early bitcoin investor, is a major supporter of bitcoin cash. The majority of developers who supported the original bitcoin failed to reach an agreement this fall on their own upgrade proposal, SegWit2x.
The offshoot currency soared more than 60% on Tuesday evening ET to all-time highs near $3,540, according to CoinMarketCap. The original bitcoin fell more than 12% to near $16,484, according to Coinbase.
House of Representatives OKs US tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote
Congressional Republicans hit a last-minute snag on Tuesday in their drive to pass the biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years, requiring them to hold another vote on Wednesday and delaying what was still likely to be their first major legislative win under President Donald Trump, reports Reuters. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the tax package on Tuesday afternoon and sent it to the Republican-led Senate. But a staff official there ruled that three provisions of the House bill did not comply with the Senate’s complex rules, said Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.
US says Facebook, Microsoft disabled North Korean cyber threats
Govt banks, NPCI to change process of mapping Aadhaar-linked accounts for subsidies
After suspending the licence of Airtel Payments Bank for violating account opening norms, the government issued a notification directing banks and the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to change the process of mapping Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for government subsidies.
In a notification, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said, "NPCI shall allow override request pertaining to an Aadhaar holder only if it is accompanied by the name of his current bank on the APB (Aadhaar Payment Bridge) mapper and confirmation from the requesting bank that it has obtained the requisite consent of the Aadhaar holder for switching to the requesting bank on the mapper."
It added that the NPCI shall disable the override feature on the APB mapper immediately till the new process is implemented. "Banks shall send request for mapping of a new account or overriding an existing bank account to NPCI only after taking explicit informed consent of their customers," the notification said.
Govt may provide relief for disqualified directors of shell cos, says report
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will soon notify a scheme to provide relief to over 300,000 directors disqualified for associating with companies that failed to file their financial results, sources told Mint. Non-compliant companies can apply for a pardon (or condonation of delay) for three months starting January; for this period, the disqualification of their directors will be lifted temporarily to allow them to file these documents. The window for filing all pending documents will be open till 30 June.
Modi govt goes into reforms overdrive, clears Companies Amendment & IIM bills
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)secured an electoral victory in two more states, the Narendra Modi-led government got down to business. It received Parliament’s backing for two key reform bills: 1) The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017, aimed at improving corporate governance; and 2) The Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017, which grants autonomy to elite B-schools, ridding them of government interference. Both bills received the Rajya Sabha’s approval, having been passed earlier by the Lok Sabha, and now need the President’s signature to become law.
HDFC to raise up to Rs 13,000cr via QIP, to invest Rs 8,500cr in HDFC Bank
Tata Steel board approves rights issue to raise Rs 12,800cr
Edelweiss Financial Services arm acquires Religare Securities
Mumbai-based Edelweiss Financial Services arm has acquired the retail broking arm of Religare Enterprises. The deal will involve acquisition of Religare Securities' 13 lakh clients and 2,300 employees across its equity, commodities, distribution and depository businesses. After the acquisition, Edelweiss's client base in the retail broking business will expand to 18 lakh. Edelweiss Wealth Management will also take on Religare Enterprises’ pan-India distribution of around 1,250 points of presence including over 90 branches.
Certain North Korea is amassing bitcoin, likely to fund cyberattacks, cybersecurity CEO
North Korea is amassing an ever-growing pile of bitcoin, likely to fund future cyberattacks, a cybersecurity CEO said. As cyberattacks take aim at larger targets and higher ransoms, and with the price of bitcoin spiking, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said there's "absolutely" reason to believe North Korea has an appreciating pile of bitcoin to fund future attacks. "They're building a cache of bitcoin, if you think about it. It's an anonymous currency, it can easily bypass any sort of sanctions because there are none on bitcoin, and the value has increased dramatically," Kurtz told CNBC." "It's the perfect currency for North Korea to be hoarding."
US current a/c trade deficit drops 19.2% in Q3
The deficit in the broadest measure of US trade fell in the July-September quarter to $100.6 billion, the smallest imbalance in three years, reports AP. The current account trade imbalance declined by 19.2% from a second quarter deficit of $124.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The improvement reflected a smaller deficit in goods trade, a bigger surplus in services such as financial services and a bigger surplus in income from overseas investments.
Bitcoin drops more than 12% as Coinbase starts supporting rival bitcoin cash
Coinbase, the leading platform for buying and selling bitcoin in the United States, said Tuesday that customers can now buy and sell bitcoin cash, reports CNBC. "Sends and receives are available immediately. Buys and sells will be available to all customers once there is sufficient liquidity on GDAX. We anticipate that this will take a few hours," Coinbase said in a blog post on Tuesday.
Bitcoin cash split off from the original bitcoin on August 1 after a group of developers decided to try to improve bitcoin transaction speeds and costs. Roger Ver, an outspoken and early bitcoin investor, is a major supporter of bitcoin cash. The majority of developers who supported the original bitcoin failed to reach an agreement this fall on their own upgrade proposal, SegWit2x.
The offshoot currency soared more than 60% on Tuesday evening ET to all-time highs near $3,540, according to CoinMarketCap. The original bitcoin fell more than 12% to near $16,484, according to Coinbase.
House of Representatives OKs US tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote
Congressional Republicans hit a last-minute snag on Tuesday in their drive to pass the biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years, requiring them to hold another vote on Wednesday and delaying what was still likely to be their first major legislative win under President Donald Trump, reports Reuters. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the tax package on Tuesday afternoon and sent it to the Republican-led Senate. But a staff official there ruled that three provisions of the House bill did not comply with the Senate’s complex rules, said Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.
US says Facebook, Microsoft disabled North Korean cyber threats
Govt banks, NPCI to change process of mapping Aadhaar-linked accounts for subsidies
After suspending the licence of Airtel Payments Bank for violating account opening norms, the government issued a notification directing banks and the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) to change the process of mapping Aadhaar-linked bank accounts for government subsidies.
In a notification, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said, "NPCI shall allow override request pertaining to an Aadhaar holder only if it is accompanied by the name of his current bank on the APB (Aadhaar Payment Bridge) mapper and confirmation from the requesting bank that it has obtained the requisite consent of the Aadhaar holder for switching to the requesting bank on the mapper."
It added that the NPCI shall disable the override feature on the APB mapper immediately till the new process is implemented. "Banks shall send request for mapping of a new account or overriding an existing bank account to NPCI only after taking explicit informed consent of their customers," the notification said.
Govt may provide relief for disqualified directors of shell cos, says report
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) will soon notify a scheme to provide relief to over 300,000 directors disqualified for associating with companies that failed to file their financial results, sources told Mint. Non-compliant companies can apply for a pardon (or condonation of delay) for three months starting January; for this period, the disqualification of their directors will be lifted temporarily to allow them to file these documents. The window for filing all pending documents will be open till 30 June.
Modi govt goes into reforms overdrive, clears Companies Amendment & IIM bills
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)secured an electoral victory in two more states, the Narendra Modi-led government got down to business. It received Parliament’s backing for two key reform bills: 1) The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017, aimed at improving corporate governance; and 2) The Indian Institute of Management Bill, 2017, which grants autonomy to elite B-schools, ridding them of government interference. Both bills received the Rajya Sabha’s approval, having been passed earlier by the Lok Sabha, and now need the President’s signature to become law.
US gives China draft proposal for tougher North Korea sanctions, says report
The United States has given China a draft resolution for tougher UN sanctions on North Korea and is hoping for a quick vote on it by the UN Security Council, a Western diplomat told Reuters. A senior official of the Trump administration confirmed efforts were under way to negotiate a new UN resolution, but added that there had been no agreement. “We’re trying to get another one,” said the official. “They’re not there yet.”
Details of the draft given to China last week were not immediately available, but the United States is keen to step up global sanctions to pressure North Korea to give up a weapons programme aimed developing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States. Among the steps it wants is a tightening of restrictions on North Korea’s supply of refined petroleum, which is capped by previous UN sanctions at 2 million barrels a year. China, which supplies most of North Korea’s oil, has backed successive rounds of UN sanctions but has resisted past US calls to cut off supplies to its neighbour.
HDFC to raise up to Rs 13,000cr via QIP, to invest Rs 8,500cr in HDFC Bank
Tata Steel board approves rights issue to raise Rs 12,800cr
Edelweiss Financial Services arm acquires Religare Securities
Mumbai-based Edelweiss Financial Services arm has acquired the retail broking arm of Religare Enterprises. The deal will involve acquisition of Religare Securities' 13 lakh clients and 2,300 employees across its equity, commodities, distribution and depository businesses. After the acquisition, Edelweiss's client base in the retail broking business will expand to 18 lakh. Edelweiss Wealth Management will also take on Religare Enterprises’ pan-India distribution of around 1,250 points of presence including over 90 branches.
Hyderabad: India’s first Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum Store that was inaugurated at Bapu Ghat, Langar Houz in Hyderabad Tuesday. PTI
Did you know? Foreign debt raised by India Inc surges 10-fold to $41 billion in 2017. This is the highest ever infusion of foreign funds in the domestic debt markets in the last 15 years. Foreign investments in government securities and corporate paper surged to $23 billion. This was followed by dollar denominated bonds that attracted around $16 billion of foreign investments, whereas funds of $2 billion were mopped up by masala bonds. Masala Bonds are rupee-denominated borrowings by Indian entities in the overseas markets.
Market trivia: India's share in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index till date is less than 10%. But the fact that it grew from 0.9% in 2007 to 8.7% in 2017, shows the extent to which foreign money has influenced Indian markets.
Certain North Korea is amassing bitcoin, likely to fund cyberattacks, cybersecurity CEO
North Korea is amassing an ever-growing pile of bitcoin, likely to fund future cyberattacks, a cybersecurity CEO said. As cyberattacks take aim at larger targets and higher ransoms, and with the price of bitcoin spiking, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said there's "absolutely" reason to believe North Korea has an appreciating pile of bitcoin to fund future attacks. "They're building a cache of bitcoin, if you think about it. It's an anonymous currency, it can easily bypass any sort of sanctions because there are none on bitcoin, and the value has increased dramatically," Kurtz told CNBC." "It's the perfect currency for North Korea to be hoarding."
Crowdstrike CEO on 2018 cyber threat outlook from CNBC.
US current a/c trade deficit drops 19.2% in Q3
The deficit in the broadest measure of US trade fell in the July-September quarter to $100.6 billion, the smallest imbalance in three years, reports AP. The current account trade imbalance declined by 19.2% from a second quarter deficit of $124.4 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The improvement reflected a smaller deficit in goods trade, a bigger surplus in services such as financial services and a bigger surplus in income from overseas investments.
Asian shares slip as investors await US tax reforms
Asian shares fell on Wednesday, taking their cues from Wall Street with investor enthusiasm toward US tax changes ebbing as the long-awaited reform bill wound its way through Congress, while higher US Treasury yields underpinned the dollar. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% in early trading, while Japan's Nikkei stock index also edged down 0.2%. The SGX Nifty is trading mildly higher at 10,451. Bitcoin was down 9% on the Bitstamp exchange at $16,102.06.
Wall Street eases as investors look past tax revamp
US stocks fell on Tuesday as excitement over the likelihood of a tax code revamp was offset by concern over its effect on years of monetary policy stimulus and the future of interest rates. The S&P 500 has climbed about 5% since mid-November when the House passed its tax overhaul bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.45 points, or 0.15%, to 24,754.75, the S&P 500 lost 8.69 points, or 0.32%, to 2,681.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.91 points, or 0.44%, to 6,963.85.
Bitcoin drops more than 12% as Coinbase starts supporting rival bitcoin cash
Coinbase, the leading platform for buying and selling bitcoin in the United States, said Tuesday that customers can now buy and sell bitcoin cash, reports CNBC. "Sends and receives are available immediately. Buys and sells will be available to all customers once there is sufficient liquidity on GDAX. We anticipate that this will take a few hours," Coinbase said in a blog post on Tuesday.
Bitcoin cash split off from the original bitcoin on August 1 after a group of developers decided to try to improve bitcoin transaction speeds and costs. Roger Ver, an outspoken and early bitcoin investor, is a major supporter of bitcoin cash. The majority of developers who supported the original bitcoin failed to reach an agreement this fall on their own upgrade proposal, SegWit2x.
The offshoot currency soared more than 60% on Tuesday evening ET to all-time highs near $3,540, according to CoinMarketCap. The original bitcoin fell more than 12% to near $16,484, according to Coinbase.
House of Representatives OKs US tax overhaul, but procedural snag forces new vote
Congressional Republicans hit a last-minute snag on Tuesday in their drive to pass the biggest US tax overhaul in 30 years, requiring them to hold another vote on Wednesday and delaying what was still likely to be their first major legislative win under President Donald Trump, reports Reuters. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed the tax package on Tuesday afternoon and sent it to the Republican-led Senate. But a staff official there ruled that three provisions of the House bill did not comply with the Senate’s complex rules, said Independent Senator Bernie Sanders.
As of early Tuesday evening, the plan was for the Senate to delete the three offending provisions and vote on the bill. If approved, as widely expected, the altered bill would be sent back to the House for another vote on Wednesday. Final approval there would send the bill to Trump to sign into law. Democrats seized on the embarrassing stumble as evidence of the Republicans’ rushed, secretive development of the bill.