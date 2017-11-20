App
News Live: Govt may exempt crowdfunding from Companies Act, says report

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 20, 12:20 PM (IST)

    Govt may exempt crowdfunding from Companies Act, says report

    The government may exempt crowdfunding activities from provisions of the Companies Act as it seeks to bring such fund-raising under the regulatory ambit of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources told Mint. Crowdfunding is defined as the use of money collected from a large number of individuals, typically through internet or social media, to finance a new business venture. The government may invoke Section 462 of the Companies Act (which gives the central government powers to exempt any company or business from the provisions of the Act) to ease the way for start-ups to raise funds through this route, sources said.

    Invoking this section of the Companies Act requires Parliament’s approval. One of the key hurdles for crowdfunding is Section 42 of the Companies Act, which says that the number of investors in any private placement cannot be more than 50 at one go and 200 in a year. The law also requires a private company to compulsorily make a public offer and list the securities on a recognized stock exchange if the number of investors is 200 or more in a year. Sebi has repeatedly expressed concerns about the number of investors crossing 200 (even if inadvertently) because crowdfunding uses social networks and internet platforms for fundraising. 

  • Nov 20, 10:46 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Logistics sector to soon get infrastructure status, reports PTI

    2. FPIs inflow in equities at Rs 14,348cr in November so far, reports PTI

    3. FDI in non-food retail unlikely before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reports Mint

    4. Angela Merkel's fourth term in doubt after German coalition talks collapse, reports Reuters

    5. Xiaomi looking to invest $1bn in Indian startups, reports Mint

    6. UK commits billions to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks, reports Reuters

    7. Goldman Sachs sees Fed raising rates four times in 2018, reports Reuters

  • Nov 20, 12:57 PM (IST)

    The Shia Waqf Board has said that it will support the construction of a temple in Ayodhya and that there is no reason for a masjid in the holy city, reports CNN-News18. A mosque should be built in Lucknow, it says, adds the Board.

  • Nov 20, 12:48 PM (IST)

    The Supreme Court today stayed the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order directing opening of a new path to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu for pedestrians and battery-operated cars from November 24.

  • Nov 20, 12:36 PM (IST)

    The permanent members of the UN Security Council are 'unnerved' by the prospect of India's nominee Dalveer Bhandari winning against Britain's candidate in the election to the last seat of the World Court as it would set a precedent that may challenge their power in the future, observers here feel, reports PTI.

  • Nov 20, 12:27 PM (IST)

  • Nov 20, 12:09 PM (IST)

    China issues guidelines on boosting private investment in manufacturing sector

    China’s Industry Ministry issued guidelines on Monday aimed at boosting private investment in the manufacturing sector, including stepping up fiscal support, reports Reuters. China will support private firms’ fundraising efforts through products such as corporate bonds and asset-backed securities, according to a statement posted on the industry ministry’s weibo account. The ministry also said that China will encourage private firms to invest in overseas infrastructure projects such as high-speed trains and solar energy products.

  • Nov 20, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Monnet Ispat jumps 11% as steel giants, PE firms submit bids to acquire company

    Monnet Ispat share price surged 11% after steel giants and private equity firms have submitted bids to acquire the debt-laden company. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Shyam Steel have put in their bids to acquire Monnet Ispat. Edelweiss ARC, Blackstone, TPG and SSG Capital are also among contenders for acquisition. The last date for submission of bids has been extended till November 27.

    Monnet Ispat is one of 12 accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Monnet Ispat promoters may also submit bids with a financial or PE firms. The company owes the SBI-led consortium over Rs 10,300 crore. Grant Thornton's S Binani has been appointed as insolvency professional for the firm. 

  • Nov 20, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 20, 12:02 PM (IST)
  • Nov 20, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Congress presidential polls: Voting on December 4, counting on December 19

    Notification for Congress presidential election will be issued on December 1, reports ANI. Nominations will be accepted till December 4 and the voting will happen on December 16. The counting process will happen on December 19. For more updates, click here

  • Nov 20, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Logistics sector to soon get infrastructure status

    The logistics sector will soon get infrastructure status, a move that will help the industry raise funds at competitive rates and boost India’s trade, a senior government official told PTI. The proposal mooted by the Commerce Ministry has been approved by the Finance Ministry, the official said, adding that “a notification in this regard would be issued soon''.

    “Huge investments are required in the sector to boost the country’s trade, and granting infrastructure status would help the industry attract investments,” the official said. Definition of logistics includes industrial parks, warehouses, cold storages and transportation. This status would help the sector get credit at competitive rates and on a long-term basis as rising logistics cost impacts the global competitiveness of exporters.

  • Nov 20, 11:33 AM (IST)
  • Nov 20, 11:16 AM (IST)

    Congress Working Committee meeting LIVE: Meeting begins at Sonia Gandhi's residence

    Congress Working Committee meeting LIVE: Meeting begins at Sonia Gandhi's residence

    The all-important Congress Working Committee meeting is currently on at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. The CWC is expected to discuss key issues and fix a date for Congress presidential election which could see the elevation of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi as chief of one of India's oldest political parties.
  • Nov 20, 11:13 AM (IST)

    HFCL bags Rs 128cr job order from BSNL

    Home-grown telecom gear maker Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) said it has bagged a Rs 128-crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam. "The company has received the purchase order worth Rs 128 crore approximately from Bharat Sanchar Nigam for supply of packet microwave radio systems on pan-India basis for BSNL mobile network," HFCL said in a BSE filing. The company said the equipment purchase order is part of a turnkey project and the balance order for installation and AMC support services will be issued separately by BSNL.

  • Nov 20, 11:09 AM (IST)

    Cipla's generic Dacogen gets USFDA go-ahead

    Drug major Cipla has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Dacogen, indicated for treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes. In a BSE filing today, Cipla said "it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Decitabine Injection 50 mg single-use sterile vial from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)".

    The approved product is a generic equivalent of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical's Dacogen. It is indicated for treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), the company added. Quoting IMS Health data, Cipla said Dacogen had US sales of about $180 million for the 12 months to September 2017. The company said the approved product is available for shipping immediately.

  • Nov 20, 11:06 AM (IST)
  • Nov 20, 11:02 AM (IST)

    Lenders file insolvency plea against SevenHills Hospital, says report

    Lenders to stressed SevenHills Hospital led by Axis Bank have filed for insolvency after months of negotiations with several strategic and financial suitors, including a JP Morgan fund, failed to yield any resolution, reports The Economic Times. The move will force an auction of the chain, sources said. Apart from Axis, an SBI consortium, Allahabad Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have lent to Seven Hills. Most of them have also provisioned the loans for non-payment. The total liability of the two property chains — in Mumbai and Vishakapatnam — including municipal dues stands at about Rs 1,100-1,200 crore ($190 million).

  • Nov 20, 10:50 AM (IST)
  • Nov 20, 10:49 AM (IST)

    Japan PM Abe: Govt and BOJ to work together to beat deflation

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government and the central bank would work closely together and take all necessary steps to defeat deflation, reports Reuters. Speaking in parliament, Abe said he hoped the Bank of Japan would continue its bold monetary easing to hit a 2% inflation target, adding that he would leave specific monetary policy steps to the central bank.

  • Nov 20, 10:44 AM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for contraceptive tablets

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a filing.

    According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $96.7 million, Glenmark said. The company's current portfolio consists of 128 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 59 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.

  • Nov 20, 10:39 AM (IST)

    Cong releases list of 77 candidate; PAAS unhappy as only 2 members given tickets

    The Congress on Monday released its first list of 77 candidates in which sitting MLA Indranil Rajyaguru of Rajkot East seat has veen fielded to fight against BJP Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West seat, reports PTI. However, after the list was released, PAAS members expressed anger and started protesting in many parts of the state, claiming they were not given proper representation.

    Two PAAS members were given tickets in the released list, while the Hardik Patel-led organisation had demanded 20 seats. Around 20 other Patel candidates, who are not members of the PAAS, also find mention in the list. The two who have been given tickets are Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji and Amit Thummar from Junagadh seat.

    In Surat, PAAS members ghearoed the city unit office late in the night and indulged in sloganeering against the Congress. "Our community members have not been given proper representation in the list that has been declared. We will not allow any Congress office to function in the state," Surat city PAAS convenor Dharmik Malaviya said.

  • Nov 20, 10:22 AM (IST)

    Biocon facility gets inspection closure report from USFDA

    Biotechnology firm Biocon has received an Establishment Inspection Report with 'voluntary action indicated' status from the USFDA on closure of inspection of its aseptic drug product facility. "The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report in relation to the cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) inspection of its aseptic drug product facility that was audited between May 25-June 3, 2017," Biocon said in a BSE filing.

    "The USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated) and EIR states that the inspection is closed," it added. The company has not elaborated on the VAI status. The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed. The stock of Biocon was trading at Rs 413.60, up 4.88% from its previous close, on the BSE.

  • Nov 20, 10:15 AM (IST)

    FDI in non-food retail unlikely before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says report

    Wary of the potential electoral fallout of breaching its promise not to permit foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has decided not to allow foreign supermarket chains to sell non-food items during its current tenure, which ends in 2019, reports Mint. “Allowing foreign retailers to sell non-food items in India is unlikely to happen before the next general election,” a senior government official involved in the FDI decision-making process said.

    The Union cabinet in June 2016 allowed 100% FDI in trading, including through e-commerce, of food products manufactured or produced in India. The food processing ministry wants foreign supermarkets to be allowed to sell non-food items up to 25% of total sales. Foreign supermarket chains have pointed out that opening food retail chains does not make sense as the profit margin in such businesses is thin, and the food processing ministry, which is spearheading the proposal, has recommended allowing some non-food items to be sold in such stores to make the model viable.

  • Nov 20, 10:08 AM (IST)

    Indian bond yields fall after RBI cancels open market sale of debt

    Indian bond yields fell sharply in early trade on Monday after the central bank unexpectedly cancelled its sale of bonds via open market operation post market hours on Friday, reports Reuters. The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it was withdrawing the OMO sale that was scheduled for November 23 due to “recent market developments and based on a fresh review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions”. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 12 basis points at 6.92%.

  • Nov 20, 10:06 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 20, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Alibaba goes offline with $2.9bn stake in China's top grocer

    Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding said it would invest HK$22.4 billion ($2.87 billion) for a major stake in China’s top hypermart operator, Sun Art Retail Group, part of a wider push into offline retail, reports Reuters. As part of an alliance with Auchan Retail SA and Ruentex Group, Alibaba would buy the stake from Ruentex while Auchan Retail would boost its stake, the three companies said in a joint statement. The alliance would target opportunities in China’s $500 billion food retail sector, as Alibaba races to build big-data capabilities in the offline retail market where roughly 85% of sales are made.

  • Nov 20, 09:52 AM (IST)

    L&T gains 2% on winning Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project

    Larsen & Toubro shares gained as much as 2% after its subsidiary L&T Construction, its heavy civil infrastructure business vertical, bagged an order worth Rs 8,650 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), packages 1 and 3. The project involves construction of a 21.8 km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai. The package 1 involves construction of a multi-level interchange at Sewri and a six-lane marine bridge from Sewri extending 10.38 km into the Mumbai bay. The package 3, won by L&T on a standalone basis, involves construction of a 3.6 km, six-lane land bridge at Navi Mumbai. 

  • Nov 20, 09:26 AM (IST)

    Xiaomi looking to invest $1 billion in Indian startups, says report

    Chinese phone and appliances maker Xiaomi Corporation will invest as much as $1 billion in 100 startups in India over the next five years, seeking to create an ecosystem of apps around its smartphone brand, chief executive Lei Jun told Mint. Lei said Xiaomi and its sister company Shunwei Capital, which have purchased stakes in six Indian internet companies including Hungama and KrazyBee, will invest in businesses such as content, financial technology, hyperlocal services, including mobile phone repairs, and manufacturing in order to increase the adoption of mobile internet in the country.

    “In China, in the past four years we’ve invested $4 billion in over 300 companies. In the next five years, we will invest in 100 companies in India. We will basically replicate the most successful ecosystem business model of China in India. We will have all types of services and products and integrate them. That is the Xiaomi business model. We focus on a few key things and everything else, we let our partners provide. We have reached just a huge scale in seven years because of this partnership/affiliation model,” Lei said.

    Xiaomi, one of the world’s most valuable privately held tech companies, is the most prominent Chinese investors in India after the two internet giants, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings. If the company meets its investment target, it would become one of the most prolific internet investors in India. Unlike Alibaba and Tencent, Xiaomi is only looking for investments that will expand mobile internet usage and hook customers to its phones in a smartphone market that is defined by fickleness among shoppers in constant lookout for the next new thing. By providing entertainment content and other services, Xiaomi is hoping to make its value-for-money phones more lucrative to customers and differentiate its offering from those of rivals such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and others. (Xiaomi Corporation Chief Executive Lei Jun; Picture courtesy: Mint)

  • Nov 20, 09:12 AM (IST)

    IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank to join BSE Sensex; Cipla, Lupin exit

    Private sector lenders - IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank - will make an entry in the BSE's benchmark index from December 18, Asia Index said. Drug makers Cipla and Lupin will be dropped from the index. The changes are announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE. The move is a part of Asia Index's semi-annual reconstitution results.

