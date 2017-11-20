News Live: Govt may exempt crowdfunding from Companies Act, says report

Invoking this section of the Companies Act requires Parliament’s approval. One of the key hurdles for crowdfunding is Section 42 of the Companies Act, which says that the number of investors in any private placement cannot be more than 50 at one go and 200 in a year. The law also requires a private company to compulsorily make a public offer and list the securities on a recognized stock exchange if the number of investors is 200 or more in a year. Sebi has repeatedly expressed concerns about the number of investors crossing 200 (even if inadvertently) because crowdfunding uses social networks and internet platforms for fundraising.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a filing.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $96.7 million, Glenmark said. The company's current portfolio consists of 128 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 59 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.
Biotechnology firm Biocon has received an Establishment Inspection Report with 'voluntary action indicated' status from the USFDA on closure of inspection of its aseptic drug product facility. "The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report in relation to the cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) inspection of its aseptic drug product facility that was audited between May 25-June 3, 2017," Biocon said in a BSE filing.
"The USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated) and EIR states that the inspection is closed," it added. The company has not elaborated on the VAI status. The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed. The stock of Biocon was trading at Rs 413.60, up 4.88% from its previous close, on the BSE.
The Union cabinet in June 2016 allowed 100% FDI in trading, including through e-commerce, of food products manufactured or produced in India. The food processing ministry wants foreign supermarkets to be allowed to sell non-food items up to 25% of total sales. Foreign supermarket chains have pointed out that opening food retail chains does not make sense as the profit margin in such businesses is thin, and the food processing ministry, which is spearheading the proposal, has recommended allowing some non-food items to be sold in such stores to make the model viable.
“In China, in the past four years we’ve invested $4 billion in over 300 companies. In the next five years, we will invest in 100 companies in India. We will basically replicate the most successful ecosystem business model of China in India. We will have all types of services and products and integrate them. That is the Xiaomi business model. We focus on a few key things and everything else, we let our partners provide. We have reached just a huge scale in seven years because of this partnership/affiliation model,” Lei said.
Xiaomi, one of the world’s most valuable privately held tech companies, is the most prominent Chinese investors in India after the two internet giants, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings. If the company meets its investment target, it would become one of the most prolific internet investors in India. Unlike Alibaba and Tencent, Xiaomi is only looking for investments that will expand mobile internet usage and hook customers to its phones in a smartphone market that is defined by fickleness among shoppers in constant lookout for the next new thing. By providing entertainment content and other services, Xiaomi is hoping to make its value-for-money phones more lucrative to customers and differentiate its offering from those of rivals such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and others. (Xiaomi Corporation Chief Executive Lei Jun; Picture courtesy: Mint)
Private sector lenders - IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank - will make an entry in the BSE's benchmark index from December 18, Asia Index said. Drug makers Cipla and Lupin will be dropped from the index. The changes are announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE. The move is a part of Asia Index's semi-annual reconstitution results.
Govt may exempt crowdfunding from Companies Act, says report
The government may exempt crowdfunding activities from provisions of the Companies Act as it seeks to bring such fund-raising under the regulatory ambit of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources told Mint. Crowdfunding is defined as the use of money collected from a large number of individuals, typically through internet or social media, to finance a new business venture. The government may invoke Section 462 of the Companies Act (which gives the central government powers to exempt any company or business from the provisions of the Act) to ease the way for start-ups to raise funds through this route, sources said.
The Shia Waqf Board has said that it will support the construction of a temple in Ayodhya and that there is no reason for a masjid in the holy city, reports CNN-News18. A mosque should be built in Lucknow, it says, adds the Board.
The Supreme Court today stayed the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order directing opening of a new path to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu for pedestrians and battery-operated cars from November 24.
The permanent members of the UN Security Council are 'unnerved' by the prospect of India's nominee Dalveer Bhandari winning against Britain's candidate in the election to the last seat of the World Court as it would set a precedent that may challenge their power in the future, observers here feel, reports PTI.
China issues guidelines on boosting private investment in manufacturing sector
China’s Industry Ministry issued guidelines on Monday aimed at boosting private investment in the manufacturing sector, including stepping up fiscal support, reports Reuters. China will support private firms’ fundraising efforts through products such as corporate bonds and asset-backed securities, according to a statement posted on the industry ministry’s weibo account. The ministry also said that China will encourage private firms to invest in overseas infrastructure projects such as high-speed trains and solar energy products.
Monnet Ispat jumps 11% as steel giants, PE firms submit bids to acquire company
Monnet Ispat share price surged 11% after steel giants and private equity firms have submitted bids to acquire the debt-laden company. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Shyam Steel have put in their bids to acquire Monnet Ispat. Edelweiss ARC, Blackstone, TPG and SSG Capital are also among contenders for acquisition. The last date for submission of bids has been extended till November 27.
Monnet Ispat is one of 12 accounts identified by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that Monnet Ispat promoters may also submit bids with a financial or PE firms. The company owes the SBI-led consortium over Rs 10,300 crore. Grant Thornton's S Binani has been appointed as insolvency professional for the firm.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Congress presidential polls: Voting on December 4, counting on December 19
Notification for Congress presidential election will be issued on December 1, reports ANI. Nominations will be accepted till December 4 and the voting will happen on December 16. The counting process will happen on December 19. For more updates, click here
Logistics sector to soon get infrastructure status
The logistics sector will soon get infrastructure status, a move that will help the industry raise funds at competitive rates and boost India’s trade, a senior government official told PTI. The proposal mooted by the Commerce Ministry has been approved by the Finance Ministry, the official said, adding that “a notification in this regard would be issued soon''.
“Huge investments are required in the sector to boost the country’s trade, and granting infrastructure status would help the industry attract investments,” the official said. Definition of logistics includes industrial parks, warehouses, cold storages and transportation. This status would help the sector get credit at competitive rates and on a long-term basis as rising logistics cost impacts the global competitiveness of exporters.
Home-grown telecom gear maker Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) said it has bagged a Rs 128-crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam. "The company has received the purchase order worth Rs 128 crore approximately from Bharat Sanchar Nigam for supply of packet microwave radio systems on pan-India basis for BSNL mobile network," HFCL said in a BSE filing. The company said the equipment purchase order is part of a turnkey project and the balance order for installation and AMC support services will be issued separately by BSNL.
Cipla's generic Dacogen gets USFDA go-ahead
Drug major Cipla has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Dacogen, indicated for treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes. In a BSE filing today, Cipla said "it has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Decitabine Injection 50 mg single-use sterile vial from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)".
The approved product is a generic equivalent of Otsuka America Pharmaceutical's Dacogen. It is indicated for treatment of patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), the company added. Quoting IMS Health data, Cipla said Dacogen had US sales of about $180 million for the 12 months to September 2017. The company said the approved product is available for shipping immediately.
Lenders file insolvency plea against SevenHills Hospital, says report
Lenders to stressed SevenHills Hospital led by Axis Bank have filed for insolvency after months of negotiations with several strategic and financial suitors, including a JP Morgan fund, failed to yield any resolution, reports The Economic Times. The move will force an auction of the chain, sources said. Apart from Axis, an SBI consortium, Allahabad Bank, Union Bank of India, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank and Bank of Maharashtra have lent to Seven Hills. Most of them have also provisioned the loans for non-payment. The total liability of the two property chains — in Mumbai and Vishakapatnam — including municipal dues stands at about Rs 1,100-1,200 crore ($190 million).
Japan PM Abe: Govt and BOJ to work together to beat deflation
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government and the central bank would work closely together and take all necessary steps to defeat deflation, reports Reuters. Speaking in parliament, Abe said he hoped the Bank of Japan would continue its bold monetary easing to hit a 2% inflation target, adding that he would leave specific monetary policy steps to the central bank.
Cong releases list of 77 candidate; PAAS unhappy as only 2 members given tickets
The Congress on Monday released its first list of 77 candidates in which sitting MLA Indranil Rajyaguru of Rajkot East seat has veen fielded to fight against BJP Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Rajkot West seat, reports PTI. However, after the list was released, PAAS members expressed anger and started protesting in many parts of the state, claiming they were not given proper representation.
Two PAAS members were given tickets in the released list, while the Hardik Patel-led organisation had demanded 20 seats. Around 20 other Patel candidates, who are not members of the PAAS, also find mention in the list. The two who have been given tickets are Lalit Vasoya from Dhoraji and Amit Thummar from Junagadh seat.
In Surat, PAAS members ghearoed the city unit office late in the night and indulged in sloganeering against the Congress. "Our community members have not been given proper representation in the list that has been declared. We will not allow any Congress office to function in the state," Surat city PAAS convenor Dharmik Malaviya said.
Biocon facility gets inspection closure report from USFDA
Biotechnology firm Biocon has received an Establishment Inspection Report with 'voluntary action indicated' status from the USFDA on closure of inspection of its aseptic drug product facility. "The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report in relation to the cGMP (current good manufacturing practice) inspection of its aseptic drug product facility that was audited between May 25-June 3, 2017," Biocon said in a BSE filing.
"The USFDA has classified the outcome of this inspection as VAI (voluntary action indicated) and EIR states that the inspection is closed," it added. The company has not elaborated on the VAI status. The USFDA releases a copy of the EIR to the establishment that was the subject of an FDA or FDA-contracted inspection when the agency determines the inspection to be closed. The stock of Biocon was trading at Rs 413.60, up 4.88% from its previous close, on the BSE.
FDI in non-food retail unlikely before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, says report
Wary of the potential electoral fallout of breaching its promise not to permit foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has decided not to allow foreign supermarket chains to sell non-food items during its current tenure, which ends in 2019, reports Mint. “Allowing foreign retailers to sell non-food items in India is unlikely to happen before the next general election,” a senior government official involved in the FDI decision-making process said.
The Union cabinet in June 2016 allowed 100% FDI in trading, including through e-commerce, of food products manufactured or produced in India. The food processing ministry wants foreign supermarkets to be allowed to sell non-food items up to 25% of total sales. Foreign supermarket chains have pointed out that opening food retail chains does not make sense as the profit margin in such businesses is thin, and the food processing ministry, which is spearheading the proposal, has recommended allowing some non-food items to be sold in such stores to make the model viable.
Indian bond yields fall after RBI cancels open market sale of debt
Indian bond yields fell sharply in early trade on Monday after the central bank unexpectedly cancelled its sale of bonds via open market operation post market hours on Friday, reports Reuters. The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it was withdrawing the OMO sale that was scheduled for November 23 due to “recent market developments and based on a fresh review of the current and evolving liquidity conditions”. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 12 basis points at 6.92%.
Alibaba goes offline with $2.9bn stake in China's top grocer
Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding said it would invest HK$22.4 billion ($2.87 billion) for a major stake in China’s top hypermart operator, Sun Art Retail Group, part of a wider push into offline retail, reports Reuters. As part of an alliance with Auchan Retail SA and Ruentex Group, Alibaba would buy the stake from Ruentex while Auchan Retail would boost its stake, the three companies said in a joint statement. The alliance would target opportunities in China’s $500 billion food retail sector, as Alibaba races to build big-data capabilities in the offline retail market where roughly 85% of sales are made.
L&T gains 2% on winning Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project
Larsen & Toubro shares gained as much as 2% after its subsidiary L&T Construction, its heavy civil infrastructure business vertical, bagged an order worth Rs 8,650 crore from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the construction of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), packages 1 and 3. The project involves construction of a 21.8 km bridge connecting Mumbai mainland with Navi Mumbai. The package 1 involves construction of a multi-level interchange at Sewri and a six-lane marine bridge from Sewri extending 10.38 km into the Mumbai bay. The package 3, won by L&T on a standalone basis, involves construction of a 3.6 km, six-lane land bridge at Navi Mumbai.
Xiaomi looking to invest $1 billion in Indian startups, says report
Chinese phone and appliances maker Xiaomi Corporation will invest as much as $1 billion in 100 startups in India over the next five years, seeking to create an ecosystem of apps around its smartphone brand, chief executive Lei Jun told Mint. Lei said Xiaomi and its sister company Shunwei Capital, which have purchased stakes in six Indian internet companies including Hungama and KrazyBee, will invest in businesses such as content, financial technology, hyperlocal services, including mobile phone repairs, and manufacturing in order to increase the adoption of mobile internet in the country.
“In China, in the past four years we’ve invested $4 billion in over 300 companies. In the next five years, we will invest in 100 companies in India. We will basically replicate the most successful ecosystem business model of China in India. We will have all types of services and products and integrate them. That is the Xiaomi business model. We focus on a few key things and everything else, we let our partners provide. We have reached just a huge scale in seven years because of this partnership/affiliation model,” Lei said.
Xiaomi, one of the world’s most valuable privately held tech companies, is the most prominent Chinese investors in India after the two internet giants, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings. If the company meets its investment target, it would become one of the most prolific internet investors in India. Unlike Alibaba and Tencent, Xiaomi is only looking for investments that will expand mobile internet usage and hook customers to its phones in a smartphone market that is defined by fickleness among shoppers in constant lookout for the next new thing. By providing entertainment content and other services, Xiaomi is hoping to make its value-for-money phones more lucrative to customers and differentiate its offering from those of rivals such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and others. (Xiaomi Corporation Chief Executive Lei Jun; Picture courtesy: Mint)
IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank to join BSE Sensex; Cipla, Lupin exit
Private sector lenders - IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank - will make an entry in the BSE's benchmark index from December 18, Asia Index said. Drug makers Cipla and Lupin will be dropped from the index. The changes are announced by Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE. The move is a part of Asia Index's semi-annual reconstitution results.
FinMin asks banks to prevent defaulters from buying stressed assets
To ensure success of the bankruptcy process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Finance Ministry has asked banks to be vigilant to ensure that wilful defaulters are prevented from buying same stressed assets again, official sources told PTI. As many as 12 accounts each having more than Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding loans and accounting for 25% of total NPAs of banks are being under the IBC process. The total outstanding of these accounts taken together is Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
It has been brought to the notice of the Finance Ministry that some of the wilful defaulters are making bid to buy assets of those cases which have been referred under IBC, a senior official said. The resolution is crucial to the entire banking sector and therefore banks have been advised to be vigilant so that wilful defaulters do not get benefits of the process, the official said, adding that banks have to be very conscious of this fact that such defaulters should not find way to get into system again.
UK commits billions to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced GBP 4 billion of spending on research and development and regional growth strategies, setting out plans to help the economy grow after Brexit, reports Reuters. Amid stiff international competition, Britain is looking to carve out a new global role as a leader in “industries of the future” such as artificial intelligence and driverless cars after it exits the European Union in March 2019. Badly damaged by a botched snap election and with Brexit talks running behind schedule, May is looking to stir up some economic optimism to help her fragile minority government through Britain’s most uncertain period since World War Two.
Bitcoin soars past $8,000 as technology shift concern vanishes
Bitcoin topped $8,000 for the first time, as investors set aside technology concerns that had derailed its advance earlier this month, reports Bloomberg. Bitcoin rose 4.8% to $8,071.05 as of 1:47 am on Monday. It’s now up more than 700% this year after shrugging off a tumble of as much as 29% earlier this month. It’s been a tumultuous year for the largest cryptocurrency, with three separate slumps of more than 25% in value all giving way to subsequent rallies. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Mugabe clings to office, defies resignation expectations in TV speech
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe clung to the vestiges of office on Monday, using a TV address to maintain he was still in power despite a military takeover and a mounting clamour for his autocratic 37-year rule to end, reports AFP. "The (ruling ZANU-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes," Mugabe said, pitching the country into deep uncertainty.
Many Zimbabweans had expected Mugabe, 93, to announce his resignation after the army seized power, opened the floodgates of citizen protest and his once-loyal party told him to quit. But Mugabe, sitting alongside the uniformed generals who were behind the military intervention, delivered a speech that conveyed he was unruffled by the turmoil.
Speaking slowly and occasionally stumbling as he read from the pages, Mugabe talked of the need for solidarity to resolve national problems -- business-as-usual rhetoric that he has deployed over decades. He made no reference to the chorus for him to resign and shrugged off last week's dramatic military intervention. "The operation I have alluded to did not amount to a threat to our well-cherished constitutional order nor did it challenge my authority as head of state, not even as commander in chief," he said.
Goldman Sachs sees Fed raising rates four times in 2018
Goldman Sachs said it expects a tight US labour market and more normal inflation picture will lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates four times next year, reports Reuters. “The US economy heads into 2018 with strong growth momentum and an unemployment rate already below levels that Fed officials view as sustainable,” Goldman’s economists wrote in note dated Friday. Four hikes are more than Wall Street has been expecting for 2018. The US central bank has raised rates twice this year and currently forecasts another hike in its benchmark lending rate from its current target range of 1% to 1.25% by the end of 2017.
FPIs inflow in equities at $2bn in November so far
Foreign investors have pumped in a whopping over $2 billion in the Indian equity markets this month so far, enthused by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks, improvement in global sentiment and stable currency, reports PTI. This follows a net inflow of over Rs 3,000 crore in stock markets last month. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out more than Rs 24,000 crore in the previous two months (August and September). According to depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused a net sum of Rs 14,348 crore ($2.2 billion) in equities during November 1-17. However, they pulled out Rs 1,287 crore from the debt market during the period under review.
Angela Merkel's fourth term in doubt after German coalition talks collapse
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a three-way coalition government that would secure her a fourth term hit a major setback on Sunday after a would-be coalition partner pulled out of exploratory talks, citing irreconcilable differences, reports Reuters. The pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) unexpectedly walked out of the talks with Merkel's conservatives and the Greens, saying that the three parties could not find compromises on key issues like immigration and the environment. Merkel said on Monday she would meet the German president to inform him that she had failed to form a coalition government.
The decision to meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has the power to call a new election, signalled that Merkel would not seek a minority government with the Greens. Merkel was weakened after an election in September as voters angry with her decision in 2015 to open Germany's borders to more than a million asylum seekers punished her conservatives by voting for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party. There is little appetite for a second vote, especially as the main parties fear that the populist AfD would win more than the almost 13% of votes it secured in September.
Congress Working Committee meeting LIVE: Meeting begins at Sonia Gandhi's residence
The all-important Congress Working Committee meeting is currently on at party president Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. The CWC is expected to discuss key issues and fix a date for Congress presidential election which could see the elevation of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi as chief of one of India's oldest political parties.
