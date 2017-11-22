App
News Live: BJP welcomes Shia Board's Ayodhya proposal, asks for Rahul Gandhi's stance

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 22, 06:20 PM (IST)

    The BJP on Wednesday termed as "good" the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board on resolving the Ayodhya issue and asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to clarify the party's stand by breaking his "silence".   The UP Shia Waqf Board on Monday proposed relinquishing its right over the disputed land in Ayodhya, and building a 'masjid-e-aman" in Lucknow to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid tangle. A draft for resolving the issue, prepared by the Shia Waqf Board, was submitted in the Supreme Court on November 18.

  • Nov 22, 04:04 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. The Cabinet has cleared an ordinance to amend the Bankruptcy Code. It has also given its nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers.

    2. PSBs plan to raise over Rs 13K cr after bank recap plan, Moody’s upgrade, reports Mint

    3. Goldman Sachs sees Reliance Jio’s operating income at $5bn by FY25

    4. Govt to offer consumers discounts for digital GST payments, reports Business Standard

    5. ArcelorMittal team visits Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel plants for due diligence, reports PTI

    6. India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI

    7. Temporary relief to JAL promoters; SC gives time until Dec 31 to deposit Rs 275cr

    8. Retail investors push equity MF inflow to Rs 16,000cr in Oct

  • Nov 22, 05:59 PM (IST)

    The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Centre and the governments of five northern states to come up with definitive workable solutions to stop stubble burning, including using crop residue in power plants.   A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to convene a meeting on November 28 to work out a clear mechanism on transportation and use of stubble as fuel in power plants.

  • Nov 22, 05:46 PM (IST)

    After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP-governed Gujarat also banned the movie, Padmavati. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state will not screen the movie, which is hurting sentiments of Rajputs. 

    "We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated," Rupani said.

    Also read: Padmavati proving to be liability for New India Assurance? Insurer says not yet

    Meanwhile, a Parliamentary Panel has sought a report on the film from the Information & Broadcast Ministry and the censor board. 

    The matter was taken up for consideration by the Lok Sabha Committee on Petitions after two BJP MPs, CP Joshi and Om Birla, from Rajasthan filed a plea before it regarding objectionable content in the movie, reports PTI.

  • Nov 22, 05:40 PM (IST)

    Coalscam: The CBI on Wednesday said that it has handed over various documents filed along with the charge sheet to industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a coal scam case against them regarding the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.   Special Judge Bharat Parashar was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block where the offences of "cheating" and "criminal conspiracy" were "prima facie" made out against the accused.

  • Nov 22, 05:17 PM (IST)

    About 6.71 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.38 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs eight crore have been seized by the EC-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound Gujarat.   Gujarat is a dry state. As per official data, the Election Commission (EC) teams have so far seized suspected illicit cash amounting to Rs 1.38 crore, 6.71 lakh litres of liquor and 27.02 kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 8.13 crore.

  • Nov 22, 05:01 PM (IST)

    The government has formed a task force to draft new direct tax legislation. The task force is expected to give its report in six months.       

    The six-member task force will have Arbind Modi, CBDT Member (Legislation) as the Convener and other members, including Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY) and Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER).   Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961 was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.

  • Nov 22, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets remain rangebound while midcaps underperform

  • Nov 22, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court upholds ban on petroleum coke in New Delhi area

    The Supreme Court upheld the ban on use of petroleum coke in and around New Delhi as the country battles to clean the air in its capital, reports Reuters. India is the world’s biggest consumer of petroleum coke - a dirtier alternative to coal composed mainly of carbon - which emits 11% more greenhouse gases than coal, according to the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. Burning it also emits several times more sulphur dioxide, which causes lung diseases and acid rain.

    “Keeping in view the fact that pollution is increasing, we are not lifting the ban on use of petcoke and furnace oil in these industrial units in three states,” a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur said in its order, referring to polluting units. The ban, which covers the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, came into effect on November 1.

  • Nov 22, 04:05 PM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 04:01 PM (IST)

    Gold prices crept up on Wednesday amid a softer dollar, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank’s monetary policy.

    Gold prices crept up on Wednesday amid a softer dollar, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank's monetary policy.
  • Nov 22, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Govt to bring in ordinance for changes in insolvency law

    The government will come out with an ordinance to make certain amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley said. The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides for a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process. It is implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

    The Cabinet approved bringing in an ordinance to make "some changes" in the Code, Jaitley said. Details about the proposed changes could not be immediately ascertained. The move also comes at a time when there are concerns in certain quarters about various aspects of the law, including the possibility of promoters wresting back control of a company under the insolvency process.

  • Nov 22, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Pakistan's Punjab Judicial Review Board orders release of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.

  • Nov 22, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Ready to supply Euro-VI fuel to Delhi from April, says IOC

    The Euro-VI grade petrol and diesel will be supplied to the national capital by three oil PSUs from their refineries at Mathura, Bina and Bhatinda from April to help it fight the alarming levels of air pollution, reports PTI. "We will be able to meet requirement of Delhi from April 1," Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh said. "We will have to tweak the fuel production slate to produce BS-VI (equivalent to fuel meeting Euro-VI emission norm), he added.

    The nation's biggest oil firm, IOC will source the fuel from its Mathura refinery, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) will do so from its joint venture refinery at Bhatinda. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) supply the fuel from its Bina refinery.

  • Nov 22, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Coal-based plants can pass on retrofit cost: Power Secretary

    Power Ministry is not mulling any amendment in laws for passing on the cost of retrofitting coal based-power plant to consumers, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla told PTI. His comment came amid reports that the ministry is going ahead for changes in regulations to allow power generating firms to pass on the cost of retrofitting plants for meeting emission norms. Power producers can always go to their respective regulators or electricity regulatory commissions to seek approval for increasing power tariff to recover any such expenditure citing new norms issued by Environment Ministry in December 2015.

    A power sector expert said the industry has been dragging retrofitting of power plants to reduce emission, citing less clarity on the issue but it was always clear. The expert further said since power secretary has made it crystal clear, the generators have no option but to go for retrofitting of their plants. The cost of retrofitting a power plant ranges from Rs 1-2 crore per megawatt while that for new coal-based plant would be around Rs 5 crore per MW.

  • Nov 22, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Mulayam justifies police firing on kar sevaks in 1990

    Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav justified his order to open fire on kar sevaks marching towards Ayodhya in 1990, saying if even more people were required to be killed for the country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it, reports PTI.

    "Desh ki ekta ke liye aur bhi maarna padta toh suraksha bal maartey (if even more people were required to be killed for the sake of country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it)," he said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said 28 people had lost their lives in the police firing at Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.

  • Nov 22, 03:31 PM (IST)

    BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj finds name missing from voters list

    BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was left fuming after he found his name missing from the voters list for the local body elections here. The MP, who had to return from Gadankheda polling booth on Wednesday without casting his vote, alleged that it was a conspiracy and demanded stern action against erring officials after which the district administration ordered an inquiry.

  • Nov 22, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA clearance for contraceptive drug

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), the generic version of Loestrin 1/20 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a BSE filing.

    For the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin Fe 1/20 tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $116.8 million, Glenmark said, citing IQVIATM sales data. The company's current portfolio consists of 129 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 58 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.

  • Nov 22, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Strides arm gets USFDA nod for altitude sickness tablets

    Strides Shasun said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acteazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness. In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acteazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg. The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets. Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US. Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acteazolamide tablets is approximately $53 million.

  • Nov 22, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Sequoia Capital sells almost 1% stake in Just Dial

    Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has sold almost 1% stake in local search engine Just Dial through an open market transaction. According to a BSE filing, Sequoia Capital India Investments III, SCI Growth Investments II and Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I, which held 4.1% stake, sold 6.36 lakh shares representing 0.94% of stake in Just Dial. The shares were offloaded on November 20. Based on the weighted average price of Rs 558.8 of the stock on the sale day, the transaction is estimated at Rs 35.55 crore. Post share sale, Sequoia Capital's stake in Just Dial remains 3.16%.

  • Nov 22, 03:22 PM (IST)

  • Nov 22, 03:21 PM (IST)

    SC, HC judges to get salary hike

    The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union Cabinet approved a proposal in this regard. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike. The then Chief Justice of India TS Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.

    A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances. The CJI gets a higher amount than this, while the judges of the high court get a lesser amount. Rent-free accommodation is provided to the judges while they are in service.

  • Nov 22, 03:19 PM (IST)

    The Cabinet has approved India's membership for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

  • Nov 22, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Cabinet gives nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers

    The Cabinet approved a policy framework for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to negotiate the next round of wage revision with their workers. The decision on the wage policy for the eighth round of negotiations for the workers was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

    As per the decision, management of the CPSEs would be "free" to negotiate wage revision for workmen where the periodicity of wage settlement of 5 years or 10 years "expired generally" on December 31, 2016. However, the government would not provide any budgetary support for any such wage increase, and the respective CPSEs would have to bear the entire financial implications from their own resources.

    Further, the management of CPSEs would have to ensure the negotiated scales of pay do not exceed the existing scales of executives and non-unionised supervisors of the respective companies. CPSEs would also have to make sure any increase in wages does not result in a rise in the administered prices of their goods and services.

  • Nov 22, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Retail investors push equity MF inflow to Rs 16,000cr in Oct

    Equity mutual funds registered an inflow of over Rs 16,000 crore in October, buoyed by strong participation from retail investors, latest data with industry body Amfi showed. This has taken the total inflow into such funds to over Rs 96,000 crore in the first seven months of the ongoing financial year.

    According to the data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), equity funds, which also include equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), saw net inflows of Rs 16,002 crore in October, compared to Rs 18,936 crore in the preceding month. This also marks the 19th straight month of inflows into equity schemes. Prior to that, such funds had witnessed a pullout of Rs 1,370 crore in March 2016.

    The strong inflows have pushed the asset base of equity mutual funds by more than 7% to Rs 7.08 lakh crore at the end of October, from Rs 6.6 lakh crore in the month before. The industry received about Rs 5,621 crore last month through SIPs compared to Rs 5,516 crore in September.

  • Nov 22, 03:00 PM (IST)

    London: Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in lights, as part of an Christmas illuminated trail through Kew Gardens, in London. AP/PTI

    London: Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in lights, as part of an Christmas illuminated trail through Kew Gardens, in London. AP/PTI
  • Nov 22, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Temporary relief to JAL promoters; SC gives time until Dec 31 to deposit Rs 275cr

    In what seems to be a temporary relief to the troubled promoters of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 275 crore and another Rs 275 crore by December 31, reports Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. This is against the earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2000 crore by November 13 which the promoters were unable to meet even though four deadlines had expired.

    While the Supreme Court’s order to deposit Rs 2000 crore stands, the court allowed the developer to deposit the amount in instalments but did not specify a timeline for the remaining Rs 1,450 crore to be deposited by the promoter. However, the court in a lighter vein asked the promoter to deposit the entire amount “like good kids” (The apex court said acche bachon ki tarah paise jama kar dein), a lawyer present in the court confirmed.

    The court also restrained the company’s independent directors, promoters and immediate family from selling their assets to raise money before the said amount had been deposited, saying that such a move would amount to contempt of court.

  • Nov 22, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Indians most susceptible to online frauds & also to condone it

    Among Asians, Indians are more susceptible to online frauds but are willing to accept them occasionally if assured of non-recurrence by companies, reports PTI. India stands among the top four countries in the Asia-Pacific region with highest digital adoption, digital banking account sign-ups and utilisation, says an Experian survey on financial frauds conducted amongst 10 countries in the region.

    "But India remains the only country in the top four with high fraud incidents," the report said, adding this indicates a possible gap between perception and truth. The report is based on analysis of fraud trends across financial services (including insurance), retail and telecoms spanning these 10 countries.

  • Nov 22, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Washington: President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, look at National Thanksgiving Turkey Drumstick after being pardoned by President Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. AP

    Washington: President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, look at National Thanksgiving Turkey Drumstick after being pardoned by President Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. AP
  • Nov 22, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Torrent Power accounts for maximum political funding to BJP & Congress: Report

    Torrent Power accounts for maximum political funding to BJP & Congress: Report

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Cadila Healthcare are among the big donors to both the BJP and Congress. The former has contributed over Rs 13 crore to the BJP (Rs 13,62,50,000) in the last five years and over Rs 5 crore to the Congress (Rs 5,50,00,000).
