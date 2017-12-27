App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
News highlights of the day: Government trims small savings schemes interest rates by 20 basis points

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 27, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Here are today’s top headlines:

     - Jairam Thakur sworn in as Himachal Pradesh CM 

     - Jadhav issue: Sushma Swaraj to issue statement in Parliament 

     - Diesel prices touch new high across various states

     - India set to surpass China as the biggest importer of LPG  

     - Saudi Arabia, UAE to roll out VAT in 2018 

  • Dec 27, 10:00 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 27, 09:56 PM (IST)

    PM does not question Singh's integrity, Jaitley tells Rajya Sabha to end stalemate

    The government said in Parliament today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never questioned Manmohan Singh's integrity and commitment to the nation, ending a deadlock that had paralysed the House for nearly two weeks.

    On its part, the Congress party said it does not approve of any remarks made against the prime minister, apparently in a reference to the "neech" remark made by its leader, Mani Shankar Aiyar.

  • Dec 27, 09:39 PM (IST)

    Over 3,000 trains delayed due to fog in November-December: Railways

    More than 3,000 trains were delayed due to fog between November 1 and December 21 this year, Parliament was informed today.

    In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said 3,119 trains were delayed during the period on account of fog.

  • Dec 27, 09:18 PM (IST)

    Indian economy to be 5th largest in 2018: World Economic League

    India's economy is expected to overtake that of Britain and France to become the world's fifth largest in dollar terms in 2018 and third largest in 2032, the World Economic League Table (WELT) said today.

    It would be the first time when the Indian economy will overtake the UK and France in real money dollar terms, the ninth-edition of the report released by London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research showed.

    The world economic league table has forecast for 192 countries up to the year 2032. (PTI)

  • Dec 27, 09:02 PM (IST)

    Government trims small savings schemes interest rates by 20 basis points

    The government today slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by 0.2 percentage point for the January-March period from the rates applicable in the previous quarter, a move that will prompt banks to lower deposit rates.

    At the same time, investments in the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 8.3 percent. The interest rate on the senior citizens’ scheme is paid quarterly.

  • Dec 27, 08:50 PM (IST)

    Airbus ready to axe A380 if fails to win Emirates deal: Sources

    Airbus is drawing up contingency plans to phase out production of the world's largest jetliner, the A380 superjumbo, if it fails to win a key order from Dubai's Emirates, three people familiar with the matter said.

    The moment of truth for the slow-selling airliner looms after just 10 years in service and leaves one of Europe's most visible international symbols hanging by a thread, despite a major airline investment in new cabins unveiled this month. (Reuters)

  • Dec 27, 08:48 PM (IST)
  • Dec 27, 08:35 PM (IST)

    SEBI orders Axis Bank to conduct internal inquiry, submit report

    SEBI has ordered Axis  Bank to strengthen its  processes to ensure that such of leakage do not recur in future

    Axis Bank has been asked to conduct an internal inquiry into the leakage, in accordance with law.

    The inquiry shall be completed within a period of 3 months and within 7 days from the completion thereof, Axis Bank shall file a report to SEBI.

  • Dec 27, 08:21 PM (IST)

    Israel wants to build "Trump station" near Western Wall

    Israel wants to name a train station after Donald Trump to thank him for recognising Jerusalem as its capital, but the site of the planned building could be as divisive as the United States President's declaration.

    Transport Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday he had chosen a proposed subway stop near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City - right in the middle of the area that the Palestinians want as their own future capital.

  • Dec 27, 08:06 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | WhatsApp case - SEBI pulls up Axis Bank for allegedly leaking price sensitive info

    Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued directions to Axis Bank in respect to leakage of unpublished Q1 earnings information through WhatsApp.

    SEBI had initiated a preliminary examination over alleged leak. During the course of preliminary examination, SEBI observed that the messages circulated in WhatsApp groups almost matched with the quarterly financial results of Axis Bank for June 2017, which were published subsequently.

  • Dec 27, 07:54 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley meets consultative panel members to discuss Budget

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today sought views of members of the consultative committee attached to the finance and corporate affairs ministries as part of the pre-budget consultation process, an official statement said.

    This was the 3rd meeting of the committee.

    “The meeting was called to ascertain pre-budget consultation suggestions from the members,” the statement said.

  • Dec 27, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Jaya death probe panel issues notice to Dhinakaran, 4 others

    A one-man inquiry commission on the death of J Jayalalithaa has issued notice to rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran seeking information known to him on her hospitalisation and treatment.

    Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s niece Krishnapriya, two government doctors and S Poongundran, who had served as an aide to the late chief minister, have been issued summons, commission sources said today.

  • Dec 27, 07:24 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra govt mulls passing Budget during winter session

    The Maharashtra government is toying with the idea of getting the annual budget passed in the state legislature during the winter session held in December, a senior official said.The official, however, said that the move is still at a discussion stage.

    "If the budget presentation is done in December, (instead of March) the implementation of the budget can start in January. This is part of the move to have January-December fiscal format," he added.

  • Dec 27, 07:03 PM (IST)

    Tibet earthquake caused Brahmaputra’s turbidity: China

    China today said a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Tibet in mid-November had caused turbidity in the Brahmaputra waters, which had sparked concerns in India.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also said the recent tests showed that the water quality met the standards of Class III water.

    Class III is generally regarded as good for fish regeneration and wildlife.

  • Dec 27, 06:42 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes Bill for GST cess hike on luxury cars to 25%

    The Lok Sabha today approved a bill to hike cess on luxury vehicles from 15 per cent to 25 per cent with a view to enhance funds to compensate states for revenue loss following the rollout of GST.

    The GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017, was passed by the Lower House amid uproar by the opposition over controversial comments made by Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on secularism and the Constitution.

  • Dec 27, 06:29 PM (IST)

    CBI software programmer arrested for Tatkal tickets scam 

    The CBI today arrested its software programmer for developing an illicit software to subvert the railways Tatkal reservation system, allowing hundreds of tickets to be booked in one go.
    Ajay Garg, an assistant programmer with CBI, worked with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd) for four years between 2007-11 where he learnt the vulnerabilities of the railway ticketing system, sources said.

  • Dec 27, 06:01 PM (IST)

    UDAN: No GST on Viability Gap Funding disbursement

    The government has decided not to levy the Goods and Services Tax on disbursement of Viability Gap Funding extended to select airlines under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

    The RCS, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), took off earlier this year with five airline operators being awarded 128 routes after the first round of bidding process.

  • Dec 27, 05:49 PM (IST)

    NBFCs retail credit growth seen at 16-18% in FY18: ICRA

    The retail credit growth for non-banking financial companies is likely to be moderate at 16-18 percent in the current fiscal, helped by some asset classes, such as SME credit, says an ICRA report.

    NBFC retail credit grew by nearly 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 6.6 trillion as of September, against 15 percent in FY17 and 19 percent in FY16.

  • Dec 27, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Tata Steel is ramping up production at its Khondbond iron ore mine in Odisha to fuel the expansion of the Kalinganagar plant, a company official said.
    However, the requirement for coking coal will be met through imports and the company will keep looking for opportunities to bid for fresh leases of coking coal, the official who requested not to be quoted, said.
    Last week, Tata Steel Board decided to expand the capacity of Kalinganagar plant in Odisha by 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore.

  • Dec 27, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Government to raise Rs 50,000 crore extra via gilts in January-March 2018. The yields may rise tomorrow on higher than expected borrowing. The government is also likely to issue Rs 1.79 lakh crore worth T-bills in this period.

    Government will borrow between now & March 2018, not be raising any net additional borrowing (T-Bills will be run down by Rs 61,203 crore and additional G-Sec borrowing will be Rs 50,000 crore)

    In Union Budget 2017-18, Gross & net market borrowing were budgeted at Rs 5,80,000 crore and Rs 4,23,226 crore respectively with Rs 3,48,226 crore being raised (net) from dated Government securities and ₹ 2,002 crore from T-bills.

    Borrowings in FY18 till 26.12.17 has been conducted in line with borrowing calendar for FY18. Gross & net market borrowings in FY 18 Rs 5,21,000 crore and Rs 3,81,281 crore, excluding buyback/switches, respectively

  • Dec 27, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Malegaon blasts case: All accused are already out on bail and will continue to be on bail, All previous bonds and sureties are to continue according to special NIA court (ANI)

  • Dec 27, 04:36 PM (IST)

    DoT suggests reducing GST on telecom services to 12%: Manoj Sinha

    The Telecom Department has suggested the Finance Ministry that GST for telecom services be lowered to 12 per cent against the existing 18 per cent, Parliament was informed today.

    The recommendation was made during the process of the Budget exercise, and the matter is with the Department of Revenue under Ministry of Finance for necessary action, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. 

  • Dec 27, 04:31 PM (IST)
  • Dec 27, 04:27 PM (IST)

    ‘No job creation road map by PM's Eco Advisory Council so far'

    The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister set up recently has not laid down any roadmap for job creation and infrastructure financing, but has taken up wide ranging issues on macro economy, agriculture and health, Parliament was informed today.

    The Council has held three meetings so far and deliberated on wide ranging issues including review of macro- economy, agriculture and rural development, skill upgradation, enhancing investments in health, among others, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 27, 04:15 PM (IST)

    12-point draft plan formulated to combat air pollution in NCR region

    Coordinated action to combat stubble burning, commissioning studies and launch of a hotline and an app to report violations are some of the measures in the 12-point draft plan formulated by a high-level task force to combat air pollution in the NCR region.

    The draft action plan also calls for formulating a journey planner app which integrates the Metro, the DIMTS and the DTC services and integrated ticketing across the DTC, cluster and metro within six months.

    The high-level task force headed by the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated the draft 'Air Action Plan Abatement of Air Pollution in the Delhi NCR' and has invited suggestions in 15 days to make it more "effective and practical".

  • Dec 27, 04:06 PM (IST)

    People have clearly understood the 2G case verdict: A Raja

    Senior DMK leader A Raja today said the people have clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum scam case, which exonerated him and asserted that it would reflect in the next assembly election in the state.

    Referring to the 'rousing' reception accorded to him by the party supporters here, he told reporters that it was an indication that people had clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case. 

  • Dec 27, 04:00 PM (IST)
  • Dec 27, 03:55 PM (IST)
  • Dec 27, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Oil remains near 2015 highs on tight market outlook

    Oil prices on Wednesday remained near two-and-a-half year highs from the previous session as the market outlook for 2018 is relatively tight, although the gradual resumption of flows through a major North Sea pipeline prevented crude from rising.

    US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.87 a barrel at 0754 GMT, down 10 cents from their last settlement. WTI broke through $60 a barrel for the first time since June 2015 in the previous session. 

