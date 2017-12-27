News highlights of the day: Government trims small savings schemes interest rates by 20 basis points

A report in The Economic Times said that ecommerce entities may face financial penalties and even jail term if they do not comply with new rules that require them to mandatorily display the MRP among other details on pre-packaged commodities from January 1 next year.
The Mint Street bought dollars through the year to prevent the rupee from appreciating to levels that could potentially have hurt the country’s export competitiveness. RBI’s holdings of US Treasury bonds have increased by $23.2 billion this year until October, marking the second highest annual investment in the instruments.
While collections through the 0.5% cess on all services were meant to be transferred to a non-lapsable Rashtriya Swachhta Kosh (RSK) and used for identified schemes, Rs 12,400 crore was allocated during the last two years, while over Rs 4,000 crore remained outside the RSK schemes.
“The rules stipulated that the resources of RSK were to be distributed in the ratio of 80:20 between Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban),” CAG pointed out.
- Jadhav issue: Sushma Swaraj to issue statement in Parliament
- Diesel prices touch new high across various states
- India set to surpass China as the biggest importer of LPG
- Saudi Arabia, UAE to roll out VAT in 2018
Dec 27, 10:00 PM (IST)
Dec 27, 09:56 PM (IST)
PM does not question Singh's integrity, Jaitley tells Rajya Sabha to end stalemate
The government said in Parliament today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never questioned Manmohan Singh's integrity and commitment to the nation, ending a deadlock that had paralysed the House for nearly two weeks.
On its part, the Congress party said it does not approve of any remarks made against the prime minister, apparently in a reference to the "neech" remark made by its leader, Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Dec 27, 09:39 PM (IST)
Over 3,000 trains delayed due to fog in November-December: Railways
More than 3,000 trains were delayed due to fog between November 1 and December 21 this year, Parliament was informed today.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said 3,119 trains were delayed during the period on account of fog.
Dec 27, 09:18 PM (IST)
Indian economy to be 5th largest in 2018: World Economic League
India's economy is expected to overtake that of Britain and France to become the world's fifth largest in dollar terms in 2018 and third largest in 2032, the World Economic League Table (WELT) said today.
It would be the first time when the Indian economy will overtake the UK and France in real money dollar terms, the ninth-edition of the report released by London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research showed.
The world economic league table has forecast for 192 countries up to the year 2032. (PTI)
Dec 27, 09:02 PM (IST)
Government trims small savings schemes interest rates by 20 basis points
The government today slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by 0.2 percentage point for the January-March period from the rates applicable in the previous quarter, a move that will prompt banks to lower deposit rates.
At the same time, investments in the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 8.3 percent. The interest rate on the senior citizens’ scheme is paid quarterly.
Dec 27, 08:50 PM (IST)
Airbus ready to axe A380 if fails to win Emirates deal: Sources
Airbus is drawing up contingency plans to phase out production of the world's largest jetliner, the A380 superjumbo, if it fails to win a key order from Dubai's Emirates, three people familiar with the matter said.
The moment of truth for the slow-selling airliner looms after just 10 years in service and leaves one of Europe's most visible international symbols hanging by a thread, despite a major airline investment in new cabins unveiled this month. (Reuters)
Dec 27, 08:48 PM (IST)
Saudia Airlines flight from Lucknow to Riyadh stuck on runway due technical glitch while preparing for departure. pic.twitter.com/ucJbsO2sRS
SEBI orders Axis Bank to conduct internal inquiry, submit report
SEBI has ordered Axis Bank to strengthen its processes to ensure that such of leakage do not recur in future
Axis Bank has been asked to conduct an internal inquiry into the leakage, in accordance with law.
The inquiry shall be completed within a period of 3 months and within 7 days from the completion thereof, Axis Bank shall file a report to SEBI.
Dec 27, 08:21 PM (IST)
Israel wants to build "Trump station" near Western Wall
Israel wants to name a train station after Donald Trump to thank him for recognising Jerusalem as its capital, but the site of the planned building could be as divisive as the United States President's declaration.
Transport Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday he had chosen a proposed subway stop near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City - right in the middle of the area that the Palestinians want as their own future capital.
Dec 27, 08:06 PM (IST)
BREAKING | WhatsApp case - SEBI pulls up Axis Bank for allegedly leaking price sensitive info
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued directions to Axis Bank in respect to leakage of unpublished Q1 earnings information through WhatsApp.
SEBI had initiated a preliminary examination over alleged leak. During the course of preliminary examination, SEBI observed that the messages circulated in WhatsApp groups almost matched with the quarterly financial results of Axis Bank for June 2017, which were published subsequently.
Dec 27, 07:54 PM (IST)
FM Jaitley meets consultative panel members to discuss Budget
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today sought views of members of the consultative committee attached to the finance and corporate affairs ministries as part of the pre-budget consultation process, an official statement said.
This was the 3rd meeting of the committee.
“The meeting was called to ascertain pre-budget consultation suggestions from the members,” the statement said.
Dec 27, 07:41 PM (IST)
Jaya death probe panel issues notice to Dhinakaran, 4 others
A one-man inquiry commission on the death of J Jayalalithaa has issued notice to rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran seeking information known to him on her hospitalisation and treatment.
Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s niece Krishnapriya, two government doctors and S Poongundran, who had served as an aide to the late chief minister, have been issued summons, commission sources said today.
Dec 27, 07:24 PM (IST)
Maharashtra govt mulls passing Budget during winter session
The Maharashtra government is toying with the idea of getting the annual budget passed in the state legislature during the winter session held in December, a senior official said.The official, however, said that the move is still at a discussion stage.
"If the budget presentation is done in December, (instead of March) the implementation of the budget can start in January. This is part of the move to have January-December fiscal format," he added.
Dec 27, 07:03 PM (IST)
Tibet earthquake caused Brahmaputra’s turbidity: China
China today said a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Tibet in mid-November had caused turbidity in the Brahmaputra waters, which had sparked concerns in India.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also said the recent tests showed that the water quality met the standards of Class III water.
Class III is generally regarded as good for fish regeneration and wildlife.
Dec 27, 06:42 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha passes Bill for GST cess hike on luxury cars to 25%
The Lok Sabha today approved a bill to hike cess on luxury vehicles from 15 per cent to 25 per cent with a view to enhance funds to compensate states for revenue loss following the rollout of GST.
The GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017, was passed by the Lower House amid uproar by the opposition over controversial comments made by Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on secularism and the Constitution.
Dec 27, 06:29 PM (IST)
CBI software programmer arrested for Tatkal tickets scam
The CBI today arrested its software programmer for developing an illicit software to subvert the railways Tatkal reservation system, allowing hundreds of tickets to be booked in one go.
Ajay Garg, an assistant programmer with CBI, worked with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd) for four years between 2007-11 where he learnt the vulnerabilities of the railway ticketing system, sources said.
Dec 27, 06:01 PM (IST)
UDAN: No GST on Viability Gap Funding disbursement
The government has decided not to levy the Goods and Services Tax on disbursement of Viability Gap Funding extended to select airlines under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).
The RCS, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), took off earlier this year with five airline operators being awarded 128 routes after the first round of bidding process.
Dec 27, 05:49 PM (IST)
NBFCs retail credit growth seen at 16-18% in FY18: ICRA
The retail credit growth for non-banking financial companies is likely to be moderate at 16-18 percent in the current fiscal, helped by some asset classes, such as SME credit, says an ICRA report.
NBFC retail credit grew by nearly 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 6.6 trillion as of September, against 15 percent in FY17 and 19 percent in FY16.
Dec 27, 05:29 PM (IST)
Tata Steel is ramping up production at its Khondbond iron ore mine in Odisha to fuel the expansion of the Kalinganagar plant, a company official said.
However, the requirement for coking coal will be met through imports and the company will keep looking for opportunities to bid for fresh leases of coking coal, the official who requested not to be quoted, said.
Last week, Tata Steel Board decided to expand the capacity of Kalinganagar plant in Odisha by 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore.
Dec 27, 05:15 PM (IST)
Government to raise Rs 50,000 crore extra via gilts in January-March 2018. The yields may rise tomorrow on higher than expected borrowing. The government is also likely to issue Rs 1.79 lakh crore worth T-bills in this period.
Government will borrow between now & March 2018, not be raising any net additional borrowing (T-Bills will be run down by Rs 61,203 crore and additional G-Sec borrowing will be Rs 50,000 crore)
In Union Budget 2017-18, Gross & net market borrowing were budgeted at Rs 5,80,000 crore and Rs 4,23,226 crore respectively with Rs 3,48,226 crore being raised (net) from dated Government securities and ₹ 2,002 crore from T-bills.
Borrowings in FY18 till 26.12.17 has been conducted in line with borrowing calendar for FY18. Gross & net market borrowings in FY 18 Rs 5,21,000 crore and Rs 3,81,281 crore, excluding buyback/switches, respectively
Dec 27, 04:38 PM (IST)
Malegaon blasts case: All accused are already out on bail and will continue to be on bail, All previous bonds and sureties are to continue according to special NIA court (ANI)
Dec 27, 04:36 PM (IST)
DoT suggests reducing GST on telecom services to 12%: Manoj Sinha
The Telecom Department has suggested the Finance Ministry that GST for telecom services be lowered to 12 per cent against the existing 18 per cent, Parliament was informed today.
The recommendation was made during the process of the Budget exercise, and the matter is with the Department of Revenue under Ministry of Finance for necessary action, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
Dec 27, 04:31 PM (IST)
Malegaon blasts case: Sadhvi Pragya ,Ramesh Upadhyay Ajay Rahikar, Lt Col Purohit discharged under MCOCA and 17, 20 and 13 of UAPA and arms act pic.twitter.com/xIAecCifwZ
‘No job creation road map by PM's Eco Advisory Council so far'
The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister set up recently has not laid down any roadmap for job creation and infrastructure financing, but has taken up wide ranging issues on macro economy, agriculture and health, Parliament was informed today.
The Council has held three meetings so far and deliberated on wide ranging issues including review of macro- economy, agriculture and rural development, skill upgradation, enhancing investments in health, among others, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
Dec 27, 04:15 PM (IST)
12-point draft plan formulated to combat air pollution in NCR region
Coordinated action to combat stubble burning, commissioning studies and launch of a hotline and an app to report violations are some of the measures in the 12-point draft plan formulated by a high-level task force to combat air pollution in the NCR region.
The draft action plan also calls for formulating a journey planner app which integrates the Metro, the DIMTS and the DTC services and integrated ticketing across the DTC, cluster and metro within six months.
The high-level task force headed by the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated the draft 'Air Action Plan Abatement of Air Pollution in the Delhi NCR' and has invited suggestions in 15 days to make it more "effective and practical".
Dec 27, 04:06 PM (IST)
People have clearly understood the 2G case verdict: A Raja
Senior DMK leader A Raja today said the people have clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum scam case, which exonerated him and asserted that it would reflect in the next assembly election in the state.
Referring to the 'rousing' reception accorded to him by the party supporters here, he told reporters that it was an indication that people had clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case.
Dec 27, 04:00 PM (IST)
I just want to say that Modi ji and our Govt are committed to the constitution of India and ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar: Ananth Kumar,Parliamentary Affairs Minister in Lok Sabha on Opposition uproar over Union Minister #AnanthKumarHegde's remark
Oil remains near 2015 highs on tight market outlook
Oil prices on Wednesday remained near two-and-a-half year highs from the previous session as the market outlook for 2018 is relatively tight, although the gradual resumption of flows through a major North Sea pipeline prevented crude from rising.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.87 a barrel at 0754 GMT, down 10 cents from their last settlement. WTI broke through $60 a barrel for the first time since June 2015 in the previous session.
Nepal rejects India's offer to jointly re-measure Mount Everest
Nepal has rejected India's offer to jointly re-measure the height of the world's highest peak Mount Everest following the massive earthquake in 2015 and will carry out the exercise on its own, a top official of the Himalayan nation's survey department has said.
Nepal will, however, seek help from India and China for getting crucial data for the exercise, Nepal's Survey Department's Director General Ganesh Bhatta told PTI.
Barack Obama says society being splintered by online biases
Former US president Barack Obama said the way people communicate via social media risked splintering society and leaders had to ensure the Internet did not cocoon users within their biases.
Obama said in an interview with Britain's Prince Harry, broadcast on BBC radio on Wednesday, that social media should promote diverse views in a way that "doesn't lead to a Balkanisation of our society".
20-25% retail jobs would require new skills by 2022: Report
Almost 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the workforce in the retail sector would be deployed in
jobs that have radically changed skill set requirements in the next five years, according to a recently released report.
The joint report by FICCI-NASSCOM and EY on the nature of jobs pointed out that 95 per cent of industry experts believed that creation of highly optimised supply chains would drive growth in retail in the next five years.
Lok Sabha adjourns twice amid vociferous Opposition protests
Opposition ruckus on Wednesday forced the adjournment of Lok Sabha proceedings twice as members of the Congress vociferously raised the issue of union minister Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial remarks on secularism and the Constitution.
TRS members, demanding a separate high court for Telangana, trooped into the Well. They were followed by those from the Congress who raised the Hegde issue.
Some other members raised concerns over the treatment meted out to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan.
Tax-free no more: Saudi Arabia, UAE to roll out VAT in 2018
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which have long lured foreign workers with the promise of a tax-free lifestyle, plan to impose a 5 per cent tax next year on most goods and services to boost revenue after oil prices collapsed three years ago.
The value-added tax, or VAT, will apply to a range of items like food, clothes, electronics and gasoline, as well as phone, water and electricity bills, and hotel reservations.
India set to surpass China as the biggest importer of LPG
India is set to surpass China as the biggest importer of liquefied petroleum gas. Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows LPG shipments to India will reach 2.4 million tonnes in December, pushing it ahead of top importer China, on 2.3 million tonnes, for the first time.
India's LPG purchases have surged from just 1 million tonnes a month in early 2015 on the back of a government programme to bring energy to millions of poor households relying on open fires.
DLF promoters conclude Rs 9000-crore deal with GIC
Realty major DLF announced that its promoters have concluded the sale of 33.34 per cent stake in its rental arm to sovereign wealth fund GIC for nearly Rs 9,000 crore.
In late August, the promoters had sold the entire 40 per cent stake in rental arm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for Rs 11,900 crore and proposed to invest proceeds into DLF.
United Nations cuts budget by USD 286 million; US claims credit
The UN has approved a USD 286 million cut in its annual budget for the next year, a five per cent "historic reduction in spending" that the US said it had negotiated.
The General Assembly on Sunday approved the regular budget of USD 5.397 billion for 2018-2019, the UN said in a statement.
Taking credit for the budget cut, America's Indian-origin Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said that she negotiated a reduction of over USD 285 million off the 2016-2017 final budget.
US sanctions North Korean missile experts, Russia offers to mediate
The United States announced sanctions on two of North Korea's most prominent officials behind its ballistic missile program on Tuesday, while Russia reiterated an offer to mediate to ease tension between Washington and Pyongyang.
The new US steps were the latest in a campaign aimed at forcing North Korea - which has defied years of multilateral and bilateral sanctions - to abandon a weapons programme aimed at developing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.
Apple faces lawsuits after saying it slows down aging iPhones
Apple Inc defrauded iPhone users by slowing devices without warning to compensate for poor battery performance, according to eight lawsuits filed in various federal courts in the week since the company opened up about the year-old software change.
The tweak may have led iPhone owners to misguided attempts to resolve issues over the last year, the lawsuits contend.
Diesel prices touch new high across various states
Diesel prices have soared in the country, peaking in Delhi and touching three-year highs in Kolkata and Chennai as crude oil surges on good demand and production cuts led by OPEC and Russia, according to a report in The Economic Times.
On Tuesday, state oil companies sold diesel for a record Rs 59.31per litre in Delhi. Prices in Kolkata and Chennai were Rs 61.97 and Rs 62.48 per litre, respectively, highest since September 2014.
Petrol and diesel are not within the ambit of goods and services tax, so their prices vary from state to state according to local levies.
E-commerce companies asked to display MRP from January 1 or pay fines
A report in The Economic Times said that ecommerce entities may face financial penalties and even jail term if they do not comply with new rules that require them to mandatorily display the MRP among other details on pre-packaged commodities from January 1 next year.
India likely made its second-highest annual investments in US Treasuries in 2017
A report in The Economic Times said that India is likely to have made its second-highest annual investments in US Treasuries in 2017.
The Mint Street bought dollars through the year to prevent the rupee from appreciating to levels that could potentially have hurt the country’s export competitiveness. RBI’s holdings of US Treasury bonds have increased by $23.2 billion this year until October, marking the second highest annual investment in the instruments.
25% of Swachh Bharat cess did not reach dedicated fund
According to a report in The Times of India, the Comptroller and Auditor General has pointed out that nearly a quarter of the collection has stayed outside the dedicated fund.
While collections through the 0.5% cess on all services were meant to be transferred to a non-lapsable Rashtriya Swachhta Kosh (RSK) and used for identified schemes, Rs 12,400 crore was allocated during the last two years, while over Rs 4,000 crore remained outside the RSK schemes.
“The rules stipulated that the resources of RSK were to be distributed in the ratio of 80:20 between Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban),” CAG pointed out.
Bitcoin struggles to hold above $16,000; crypto marketplace Coinbase reports transaction delays
The digital currency briefly climbed more than 12.5 percent to above $16,100 late Tuesday morning and was trading near $15,965 late in the afternoon, according to Coinbase, the leading US platform for trading major digital currencies, said a CNBC report.
PM does not question Singh's integrity, Jaitley tells Rajya Sabha to end stalemate
The government said in Parliament today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never questioned Manmohan Singh's integrity and commitment to the nation, ending a deadlock that had paralysed the House for nearly two weeks.
On its part, the Congress party said it does not approve of any remarks made against the prime minister, apparently in a reference to the "neech" remark made by its leader, Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Over 3,000 trains delayed due to fog in November-December: Railways
More than 3,000 trains were delayed due to fog between November 1 and December 21 this year, Parliament was informed today.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said 3,119 trains were delayed during the period on account of fog.
Indian economy to be 5th largest in 2018: World Economic League
India's economy is expected to overtake that of Britain and France to become the world's fifth largest in dollar terms in 2018 and third largest in 2032, the World Economic League Table (WELT) said today.
It would be the first time when the Indian economy will overtake the UK and France in real money dollar terms, the ninth-edition of the report released by London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research showed.
The world economic league table has forecast for 192 countries up to the year 2032. (PTI)
Government trims small savings schemes interest rates by 20 basis points
The government today slashed interest rates on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by 0.2 percentage point for the January-March period from the rates applicable in the previous quarter, a move that will prompt banks to lower deposit rates.
At the same time, investments in the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been retained at 8.3 percent. The interest rate on the senior citizens’ scheme is paid quarterly.
Airbus ready to axe A380 if fails to win Emirates deal: Sources
Airbus is drawing up contingency plans to phase out production of the world's largest jetliner, the A380 superjumbo, if it fails to win a key order from Dubai's Emirates, three people familiar with the matter said.
The moment of truth for the slow-selling airliner looms after just 10 years in service and leaves one of Europe's most visible international symbols hanging by a thread, despite a major airline investment in new cabins unveiled this month. (Reuters)
SEBI orders Axis Bank to conduct internal inquiry, submit report
SEBI has ordered Axis Bank to strengthen its processes to ensure that such of leakage do not recur in future
Axis Bank has been asked to conduct an internal inquiry into the leakage, in accordance with law.
The inquiry shall be completed within a period of 3 months and within 7 days from the completion thereof, Axis Bank shall file a report to SEBI.
Israel wants to build "Trump station" near Western Wall
Israel wants to name a train station after Donald Trump to thank him for recognising Jerusalem as its capital, but the site of the planned building could be as divisive as the United States President's declaration.
Transport Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday he had chosen a proposed subway stop near the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City - right in the middle of the area that the Palestinians want as their own future capital.
BREAKING | WhatsApp case - SEBI pulls up Axis Bank for allegedly leaking price sensitive info
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued directions to Axis Bank in respect to leakage of unpublished Q1 earnings information through WhatsApp.
SEBI had initiated a preliminary examination over alleged leak. During the course of preliminary examination, SEBI observed that the messages circulated in WhatsApp groups almost matched with the quarterly financial results of Axis Bank for June 2017, which were published subsequently.
FM Jaitley meets consultative panel members to discuss Budget
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today sought views of members of the consultative committee attached to the finance and corporate affairs ministries as part of the pre-budget consultation process, an official statement said.
This was the 3rd meeting of the committee.
“The meeting was called to ascertain pre-budget consultation suggestions from the members,” the statement said.
Jaya death probe panel issues notice to Dhinakaran, 4 others
A one-man inquiry commission on the death of J Jayalalithaa has issued notice to rival AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran seeking information known to him on her hospitalisation and treatment.
Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s niece Krishnapriya, two government doctors and S Poongundran, who had served as an aide to the late chief minister, have been issued summons, commission sources said today.
Maharashtra govt mulls passing Budget during winter session
The Maharashtra government is toying with the idea of getting the annual budget passed in the state legislature during the winter session held in December, a senior official said.The official, however, said that the move is still at a discussion stage.
"If the budget presentation is done in December, (instead of March) the implementation of the budget can start in January. This is part of the move to have January-December fiscal format," he added.
Tibet earthquake caused Brahmaputra’s turbidity: China
China today said a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Tibet in mid-November had caused turbidity in the Brahmaputra waters, which had sparked concerns in India.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also said the recent tests showed that the water quality met the standards of Class III water.
Class III is generally regarded as good for fish regeneration and wildlife.
Lok Sabha passes Bill for GST cess hike on luxury cars to 25%
The Lok Sabha today approved a bill to hike cess on luxury vehicles from 15 per cent to 25 per cent with a view to enhance funds to compensate states for revenue loss following the rollout of GST.
The GST (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2017, was passed by the Lower House amid uproar by the opposition over controversial comments made by Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on secularism and the Constitution.
CBI software programmer arrested for Tatkal tickets scam
The CBI today arrested its software programmer for developing an illicit software to subvert the railways Tatkal reservation system, allowing hundreds of tickets to be booked in one go.
Ajay Garg, an assistant programmer with CBI, worked with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd) for four years between 2007-11 where he learnt the vulnerabilities of the railway ticketing system, sources said.
UDAN: No GST on Viability Gap Funding disbursement
The government has decided not to levy the Goods and Services Tax on disbursement of Viability Gap Funding extended to select airlines under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).
The RCS, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), took off earlier this year with five airline operators being awarded 128 routes after the first round of bidding process.
NBFCs retail credit growth seen at 16-18% in FY18: ICRA
The retail credit growth for non-banking financial companies is likely to be moderate at 16-18 percent in the current fiscal, helped by some asset classes, such as SME credit, says an ICRA report.
NBFC retail credit grew by nearly 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 6.6 trillion as of September, against 15 percent in FY17 and 19 percent in FY16.
Tata Steel is ramping up production at its Khondbond iron ore mine in Odisha to fuel the expansion of the Kalinganagar plant, a company official said.
However, the requirement for coking coal will be met through imports and the company will keep looking for opportunities to bid for fresh leases of coking coal, the official who requested not to be quoted, said.
Last week, Tata Steel Board decided to expand the capacity of Kalinganagar plant in Odisha by 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 8 MTPA with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore.
Government to raise Rs 50,000 crore extra via gilts in January-March 2018. The yields may rise tomorrow on higher than expected borrowing. The government is also likely to issue Rs 1.79 lakh crore worth T-bills in this period.
Government will borrow between now & March 2018, not be raising any net additional borrowing (T-Bills will be run down by Rs 61,203 crore and additional G-Sec borrowing will be Rs 50,000 crore)
In Union Budget 2017-18, Gross & net market borrowing were budgeted at Rs 5,80,000 crore and Rs 4,23,226 crore respectively with Rs 3,48,226 crore being raised (net) from dated Government securities and ₹ 2,002 crore from T-bills.
Borrowings in FY18 till 26.12.17 has been conducted in line with borrowing calendar for FY18. Gross & net market borrowings in FY 18 Rs 5,21,000 crore and Rs 3,81,281 crore, excluding buyback/switches, respectively
Malegaon blasts case: All accused are already out on bail and will continue to be on bail, All previous bonds and sureties are to continue according to special NIA court (ANI)
DoT suggests reducing GST on telecom services to 12%: Manoj Sinha
The Telecom Department has suggested the Finance Ministry that GST for telecom services be lowered to 12 per cent against the existing 18 per cent, Parliament was informed today.
The recommendation was made during the process of the Budget exercise, and the matter is with the Department of Revenue under Ministry of Finance for necessary action, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.
‘No job creation road map by PM's Eco Advisory Council so far'
The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister set up recently has not laid down any roadmap for job creation and infrastructure financing, but has taken up wide ranging issues on macro economy, agriculture and health, Parliament was informed today.
The Council has held three meetings so far and deliberated on wide ranging issues including review of macro- economy, agriculture and rural development, skill upgradation, enhancing investments in health, among others, Minister of State for Planning Rao Inderjit Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
12-point draft plan formulated to combat air pollution in NCR region
Coordinated action to combat stubble burning, commissioning studies and launch of a hotline and an app to report violations are some of the measures in the 12-point draft plan formulated by a high-level task force to combat air pollution in the NCR region.
The draft action plan also calls for formulating a journey planner app which integrates the Metro, the DIMTS and the DTC services and integrated ticketing across the DTC, cluster and metro within six months.
The high-level task force headed by the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formulated the draft 'Air Action Plan Abatement of Air Pollution in the Delhi NCR' and has invited suggestions in 15 days to make it more "effective and practical".
People have clearly understood the 2G case verdict: A Raja
Senior DMK leader A Raja today said the people have clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum scam case, which exonerated him and asserted that it would reflect in the next assembly election in the state.
Referring to the 'rousing' reception accorded to him by the party supporters here, he told reporters that it was an indication that people had clearly understood the court verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case.
Oil remains near 2015 highs on tight market outlook
Oil prices on Wednesday remained near two-and-a-half year highs from the previous session as the market outlook for 2018 is relatively tight, although the gradual resumption of flows through a major North Sea pipeline prevented crude from rising.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.87 a barrel at 0754 GMT, down 10 cents from their last settlement. WTI broke through $60 a barrel for the first time since June 2015 in the previous session.