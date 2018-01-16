App
News Live: Government set to deregister 1.20 lakh more companies

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 16, 07:10 PM (IST)

    Government to deregister 1.20 lakh more companies

    The government has said it has decided to strike off the names of 1.20 lakh more companies from the official records for various non-compliances as part of its continuing fight against the black money menace.

    Nearly 2.26 lakh companies have already been deregistered and around 3.09 lakh directors associated with these entities have been disqualified. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 07:35 PM (IST)

    SA vs IND Updates | South Africa all out for 258 in second innings. India need 286 to win the second Test.

  • Jan 16, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for IPO roles: sources

    Saudi Aramco has not invited UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to pitch for senior advisory roles in its stock market listing because they have not lent money to the state oil giant in recent years, according to five finance sources.

    The two investment banks, among the world's biggest, have not been asked to attend meetings in Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks where its rivals will pitch for global coordinator mandates for the IPO, said the people familiar with the matter. (Reuters)

  • Jan 16, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Directorate General of Safeguards slaps GST profiteering notice on HUL

    The Directorate General of Safeguards has slapped notice for profiteering on FMCG firm HUL for allegedly not passing on price reduction benefit to consumers post GST rollout.

    This is the sixth notice issued by DGS, the investigative arm of the finance ministry, to entities for not reducing prices post Goods and Services Tax implementation from July 1. (PTI)

    Read the full story here.

  • Jan 16, 06:58 PM (IST)
  • Jan 16, 06:38 PM (IST)

    India earned USD 27 billion from foreign tourist arrivals in 2017: Tourism Minister

    India earned an income of USD 27 billion from Foreign Tourist Arrivals in the year 2017, Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam said here today.

    Stating that tourism sector was doing "extremely well", he said in 2017 alone, there was an increase of 15.2 percent in the foreign tourist arrivals to the country. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 06:33 PM (IST)

    Tea at Centurion | South Africa 230/7, lead India by 258 runs.
    Faf du Plessis 37 (122), Rabada 0 (12).

  • Jan 16, 06:19 PM (IST)

    West Bengal garners Rs 17,000 crore investment commitments

    West Bengal has received investment commitments worth Rs 17,000 crore soon after the start of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) today. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 06:01 PM (IST)

    Rs 10,700 crore telecom projects in North East to improve connectivity

    Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha today said the Centre is initiating projects worth Rs 10,700 crore for improving telephone connectivity in North East by December this year.

    This amount, which is about 1/8th of the total investment planned by the Department of Telecom (DoT), is likely to be enhanced to Rs 15,000 crore for North East, the minister said. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Defence Acquisition Council clears procurement worth Rs 3,547 crore

    The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared procurement of 72,400 assault rifles and 93,895 carbines for Rs 3,547 crore in a bid to meet immediate requirement of the armed forces deployed along the borders, according to media reports.

  • Jan 16, 05:41 PM (IST)

    Xi Jinping-Donald Trump hold talks amid trade tensions

    Chinese President Xi Jinping today held telephone talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump to resume a suspended dialogue programme aimed at improving bilateral economic ties, amid tensions over their huge trade imbalance.

    The phone call between the two leaders came as the Trump administration threatened tough action against China including punitive tariffs, sanctions and even a trade war. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 05:30 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge-sheet against 95 people in the Vyapam scam case.

  • Jan 16, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court asks Maharashtra government to give judge Loya's reports to petitioners

    The Supreme Court today directed the Maharashtra government to give all documents pertaining to the death of CBI special judge BH Loya to the petitioners, who are seeking an independent probe into the circumstances behind it.

    A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MM Shantanagoudar passed the direction after the Maharashtra government submitted some documents, including Loya's post-mortem report, in a sealed cover to the court.

  • Jan 16, 05:09 PM (IST)
  • Jan 16, 05:02 PM (IST)

    Hackers steal USD 400,000 worth Stellar Lumen cryptocurrency

    Hackers have stolen over USD 400,000 worth of cryptocurrency as they broke into the digital wallet of Stellar Lumen, one of the most popular virtual currencies in the world, according to media reports.

    The hackers on Saturday hijacked the server that hosts BlackWallet, a web-based wallet application that stores lumens, and stole 669,920 from users' accounts, the BBC reported. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 04:48 PM (IST)

    BSE to begin mock trading in commodity derivatives from January 29

    In line with preparing itself to launch commodity derivatives transactions, leading stock exchange BSE has decided to hold mock trading sessions for such products from January 29.

    The stock exchange has also informed its trading members that once commodity derivatives are launched, their trading would be conducted on the exchange's BOLT Plus. The platform currently offers trading in equities, equity derivatives as well as currency derivatives. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Haryana bans movie Padmavat

    The Haryana government has banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial movie Padmavat.

  • Jan 16, 04:30 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court questions Bofors reopening, asks, 'How can Bofors case be reopened if CBI doesn't appeal?', according to CNN News18. The top court also asked Ajay Aggarwal, a petitioner in the Bofors case, what is his locus in the case.

  • Jan 16, 04:26 PM (IST)
  • Jan 16, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Prashant Bhushan registers complaint against CJI Misra in MCI scam case

    Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan has registered a complaint against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, demanding a probe in the MCI Scam case. Bhushan has alleged CJI's involvement in the scam case.

    Bhushan has further said that the complaint against CJI should be looked into by the collegiums of judges.

    "Charges made against Chief Justice of India are serious in nature… CJI’s role must be investigated," Prashant Bhushan said.

  • Jan 16, 04:17 PM (IST)

    TCS bags USD 690 million contract from M&G Prudential

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has signed an over GBP 500 million (USD 690 million) deal with M&G Prudential, the UK and European savings and investments business of Prudential plc.

    Under the contract, TCS will digitally transform M&G Prudential's business and deliver enhanced service for its UK savings and retirement customers, TCS said in a statement. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 04:10 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 16, 04:04 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | Centre withdraws Haj subsidy

    Government has withdrawn the subsidy given to Haj pilgrims. It has said that the decision is part of its agenda of empowerment of minorities without appeasement, according to media reports.

    The subsidy amount will now be used for education of Muslim girls and not for anything else, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 16, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Indian IT services stocks set for turnaround in 2018: Morgan Stanley

    Indian IT services stocks are set for a turnaround in 2018 as recovery in spending is "imminent", says a Morgan Stanley report.

    The IT sector under-performed the Sensex in 2017 as revenue growth was tepid, while investment in the business and a strong rupee kept margins in check. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 03:54 PM (IST)
  • Jan 16, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Markets end lower after a volatile session: Sensex down 72 points, Nifty down 40 points.

  • Jan 16, 03:44 PM (IST)

    US trying to convince Pakistan that India is not threat: Defence Minister

    The US has been trying to convince Pakistan that India was not a threat to it and Islamabad should change its strategic stance towards New Delhi, Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said.

    He also said that it is time for a courteous yet "ruthlessly candid dialogue" with the US "with everything on the table" to remove all misunderstandings between Islamabad and Washington. (PTI)

  • Jan 16, 03:30 PM (IST)

    EU "still open" to Britain changing mind on Brexit

    Donald Tusk, the European Council president, weighed in to new British debate on whether to hold a second referendum on Brexit by saying on Tuesday that Britons would be welcome to stay in the European Union, reports Reuters.

    Updating the European Parliament on the summit he chaired last month at which EU leaders agreed to open talks with London on the post-Brexit future, the former Polish premier said: “If the UK government sticks to its decision to leave, Brexit will become a reality, with all its negative consequences, in March next year, unless there is a change of heart among our British friends.”

  • Jan 16, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Virat Kohli fined, handed demerit point for on-field behaviour

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned India captain Virat Kohli for repeatedly complaining to the umpires about a damp ball and then aggressively throwing it to the floor during the second test against South Africa in Pretoria. Kohli has been fined 25% of his match fee and received one demerit point for what the ICC described as constant complaining, followed by him angrily throwing the ball to the floor on the third day of the contest.

    “Monday’s incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner,” the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Jan 16, 03:17 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin hits four-week low, slides 14% on South Korean crackdown fears

    Bitcoin slid as much as 14% to hit a four-week low below $12,000, as fears grew of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea’s finance minister had said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option. South Korean news website Yonhap reported that Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon had told a local radio station that the government would be coming up with a set of measures to clamp down on the “irrational” cryptocurrency investment craze.

    Bitcoin slid on the news, trading as low as $11,730 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, down 13.6% on the day. The latest tumble leaves bitcoin more than 40% down from the record highs of around $20,000 reached in mid-December, wiping about $125 billion from its “market cap” - the price of bitcoin multiplied by the total number of bitcoins that have been “mined”, or released into the market.

