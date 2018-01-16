News Live: Government set to deregister 1.20 lakh more companies

Live now
Moneycontrol.com
Government to deregister 1.20 lakh more companies
The government has said it has decided to strike off the names of 1.20 lakh more companies from the official records for various non-compliances as part of its continuing fight against the black money menace.
Nearly 2.26 lakh companies have already been deregistered and around 3.09 lakh directors associated with these entities have been disqualified. (PTI)
SA vs IND Updates | South Africa all out for 258 in second innings. India need 286 to win the second Test.
Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for IPO roles: sources
Saudi Aramco has not invited UBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to pitch for senior advisory roles in its stock market listing because they have not lent money to the state oil giant in recent years, according to five finance sources.
The two investment banks, among the world's biggest, have not been asked to attend meetings in Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks where its rivals will pitch for global coordinator mandates for the IPO, said the people familiar with the matter. (Reuters)
India earned USD 27 billion from foreign tourist arrivals in 2017: Tourism Minister
India earned an income of USD 27 billion from Foreign Tourist Arrivals in the year 2017, Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam said here today.
Stating that tourism sector was doing "extremely well", he said in 2017 alone, there was an increase of 15.2 percent in the foreign tourist arrivals to the country. (PTI)
Tea at Centurion | South Africa 230/7, lead India by 258 runs.
Faf du Plessis 37 (122), Rabada 0 (12).
Defence Acquisition Council clears procurement worth Rs 3,547 crore
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has cleared procurement of 72,400 assault rifles and 93,895 carbines for Rs 3,547 crore in a bid to meet immediate requirement of the armed forces deployed along the borders, according to media reports.
Supreme Court asks Maharashtra government to give judge Loya's reports to petitioners
The Supreme Court today directed the Maharashtra government to give all documents pertaining to the death of CBI special judge BH Loya to the petitioners, who are seeking an independent probe into the circumstances behind it.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MM Shantanagoudar passed the direction after the Maharashtra government submitted some documents, including Loya's post-mortem report, in a sealed cover to the court.
Haryana bans movie Padmavat
The Haryana government has banned the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial movie Padmavat.
Supreme Court questions Bofors reopening, asks, 'How can Bofors case be reopened if CBI doesn't appeal?', according to CNN News18. The top court also asked Ajay Aggarwal, a petitioner in the Bofors case, what is his locus in the case.
Prashant Bhushan registers complaint against CJI Misra in MCI scam case
Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan has registered a complaint against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, demanding a probe in the MCI Scam case. Bhushan has alleged CJI's involvement in the scam case.
Bhushan has further said that the complaint against CJI should be looked into by the collegiums of judges.
"Charges made against Chief Justice of India are serious in nature… CJI’s role must be investigated," Prashant Bhushan said.
TCS bags USD 690 million contract from M&G Prudential
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has signed an over GBP 500 million (USD 690 million) deal with M&G Prudential, the UK and European savings and investments business of Prudential plc.
Under the contract, TCS will digitally transform M&G Prudential's business and deliver enhanced service for its UK savings and retirement customers, TCS said in a statement. (PTI)
BREAKING | Centre withdraws Haj subsidy
Government has withdrawn the subsidy given to Haj pilgrims. It has said that the decision is part of its agenda of empowerment of minorities without appeasement, according to media reports.
The subsidy amount will now be used for education of Muslim girls and not for anything else, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said, according to CNN News18.
Markets end lower after a volatile session: Sensex down 72 points, Nifty down 40 points.
EU "still open" to Britain changing mind on Brexit
Donald Tusk, the European Council president, weighed in to new British debate on whether to hold a second referendum on Brexit by saying on Tuesday that Britons would be welcome to stay in the European Union, reports Reuters.
Updating the European Parliament on the summit he chaired last month at which EU leaders agreed to open talks with London on the post-Brexit future, the former Polish premier said: “If the UK government sticks to its decision to leave, Brexit will become a reality, with all its negative consequences, in March next year, unless there is a change of heart among our British friends.”
Virat Kohli fined, handed demerit point for on-field behaviour
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned India captain Virat Kohli for repeatedly complaining to the umpires about a damp ball and then aggressively throwing it to the floor during the second test against South Africa in Pretoria. Kohli has been fined 25% of his match fee and received one demerit point for what the ICC described as constant complaining, followed by him angrily throwing the ball to the floor on the third day of the contest.
“Monday’s incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner,” the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bitcoin hits four-week low, slides 14% on South Korean crackdown fears
Bitcoin slid as much as 14% to hit a four-week low below $12,000, as fears grew of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea’s finance minister had said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option. South Korean news website Yonhap reported that Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon had told a local radio station that the government would be coming up with a set of measures to clamp down on the “irrational” cryptocurrency investment craze.
Bitcoin slid on the news, trading as low as $11,730 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, down 13.6% on the day. The latest tumble leaves bitcoin more than 40% down from the record highs of around $20,000 reached in mid-December, wiping about $125 billion from its “market cap” - the price of bitcoin multiplied by the total number of bitcoins that have been “mined”, or released into the market.
Pravin Togadia alleges plot to kill him, says voice being stifled
VHP leader Pravin Togadia, who briefly went missing on Monday, charged that "some people" were trying to stifle his voice and that he was not allowed to speak on issues like Ram Temple, farmers and cow slaughter, reports PTI. A tearful Togadia, 62, made the allegations at a press conference, where he also said that he went into hiding as he feared police will kill him in an encounter.
"I am being targeted for a decade-old case, there is an attempt to suppress my voice. Rajasthan Police team came to arrest me. Someone told me plan was being made to kill me in an encounter," he claimed. Togadia, who went missing on Monday after Rajasthan Police came to arrest him in a 10-year old case and was later found admitted to a hospital in unconscious state, claimed that attempts were being made to silence him for raising the voice of the Hindu community.
Blackstone to buy L&T’s commercial realty portfolio for Rs 2,300cr, says report
US-based private equity player Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to acquire two commercial properties of L&T Realty, totalling 1.7 million sq ft, in a deal valued at Rs 2,300 crore, sources told The Economic Times. This portfolio of the real estate arm of engineering major Larsen & Toubro includes about 8 lakh sq ft of fully-leased commercial tower at the L&T premise in Powai suburb and another 9 lakh sq ft office block at the company's commercial project at Seawoods, in Navi Mumbai.
The Seawoods office tower — yet to be completely leased — will be acquired in phases, sources said. "The deal is expected to be inked by late February as due diligence is currently in its final stages," sources said, adding that L&T Realty will assist in further leasing at Seawoods commercial block.
Bonds slump after RBI warns of high rate risks
Indian bonds slumped to a near two year low after RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya highlighted growing balance sheet risks for state run banks due to their high exposure to government securities. At 12:16pm, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.56%, up 12 basis points on the day and the highest since March 16, 2016.
“The size of the banking sector’s balance sheet exposure to government securities, and hence, its interest rate risk, is high in an absolute sense, and is relatively elevated, when measured in proportion to total assets, for public sector banks relative to private banks,” Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said late on Monday.
Maharashtra contributes 37% of MF equity AUM
Around 37% of total equity assets under management of mutual funds is from the state of Maharashtra. As per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), of the total Rs 9.80 lakh crore of total equity assets, Rs 3.64 lakh crore has been contributed by Maharashtra.
Also, Maharashtra continues to dominate the mutual fund industry with the highest equity AUM. It registered an 80% increase, or nearly Rs 1.6 lakh crore, in the last one year. New Delhi followed Maharashtra with an equity AUM of Rs 89,712 crore, a rise of 67% or Rs 36,138 crore in a year.
Gujarat stood third in terms of equity participation, with equity AUM from the state almost doubling in one year. The equity AUM of Gujarat was Rs 77,064 crore in December 2017, up 91% from Rs 40,322 crore in December 2016.
Jhunjhunwala, Damani team up for Binani Cement bid, says report
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and D-Mart promoter Radhakishan Damani have teamed up to bid for Binani Cement, sources told The Economic Times. Established cement makers such as UltraTech, Heidelberg, the JSW Group, Dalmia Bharat and Ramco Cements also made proposals on their own or in partnerships to acquire the assets of the debt-ridden company on the last day to submit bids, sources said.
Sebi may ask bourses to cut co-location charges in bid to level playing field
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to direct stock exchanges to minimise the charges brokers need to pay for co-location facilities and also allow at least five brokers to share each co-location rack, reports Mint. The aim is to ensure that all brokers, including the smaller ones, get equitable access to algorithmic trading—a fast-emerging market trend globally, sources said.
Algorithmic trading refers to orders generated using automated execution logic. Co-location refers to the positioning of servers on the exchange premises so that a broker renting a co-location rack is able to gain in terms of trading costs from the speed at which information about a stock or its derivative flows between the exchange and the servers to which the broker’s trading terminal is connected.
At present, stock exchanges do not allow sharing of co-location racks among brokers. While BSE offers some basic co-location facilities free of cost, at NSE, the cost of taking one co-location rack on rent is Rs 35-40 lakh annually. Due to the high fixed costs, only large brokers are able to offer algo-trading facilities to their clients.
RIL to invest Rs 5,000cr in non-Jio businesses in WB over 3 years
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said his company is committed to invest over Rs 5,000 crore in non-Jio businesses over the next three years. He was speaking at the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit. “RIL has invested around Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal over two years,” he said.
Reliance Jio will reach 100% of West Bengal's population by December 2018, Ambani said. He also promised to connect every single educational institute and hospital in two years via Jio. “Jio is embarking on a project to connect West Bengal with optic fibre.
ONGC chopper crash: Both engines intact, explosion ruled out
With both engines of the Dauphin N3 helicopter that crashed off Mumbai Saturday recovered intact, officials of Pawan Hans and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have ruled out the possibility of an engine explosion leading to the crash, reports The Indian Express. The Dauphin is a medium weight multi-purpose twin-engine helicopter.
On Monday, a three-member committee of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) collected photographic evidence of the wreckage of the helicopter recovered from the sea. Officials said they were able to find most of the wreckage by Monday evening.
“More than 75% of the required debris of the chopper have been recovered. The debris include the black box (cockpit voice recorder), both engines of the aircraft, its wings and some tail pieces. Both engines are intact, which rules out the possibility of a mid-air explosion. A proper investigation of the conversation between the pilots once the black box data is decoded will offer more clues,” said a senior Pawan Hans official.
Prime facie, investigations also show that the aircraft would have been at a height of almost 3,000 feet when it crashed. Without the rotor blades running, the chopper would have fallen like a stone from a great height on to a flat surface. “As the chopper was also broken into pieces, chances are that parts of the chopper may have cut through the bodies of those on board, leaving them mutilated,” said a senior ONGC official.
Crisis in SC seems to be unresolved: Attorney General KK Venugopal
Attorney General KK Venugopal on Tuesday said the crisis in the Supreme Court seems to be unresolved and hoped it will be "fully settled" in a couple of days, remarks that come a day after he stated that everything was settled in the higher judiciary.
A crisis erupted on January 12 after four senior judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - openly castigated the functioning of the top court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
How did Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio change in Q3?
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's personal holding in pharma major Lupin rose to highest ever at the end of December quarter, even as he cut his stake in a couple of other stocks such as Rallis India, reports The Economic Times. He kept his stakes in NCC and VIP Industries, among others, unchanged. The ace investor held 86,98,605 shares, or 1.92% stake, in Lupin as of December-end, which was worth Rs 790 crore at Monday's trading price. The ace investor has been holding the stock at least since the December quarter of 2015.
Jhunjhunwala cut his holding in Rallis India to 9.67% in December quarter from 9.93% at the end of September quarter. He kept his holdings unchanged in VIP industries and NCC. At the end of December quarter, Jhunjhunwala held 3.69% in VIP Industries, the same as September quarter. In NCC, Jhunjhunwala and his better half Rekha Jhunjhunwala together held 10.21% stake at the end of last quarter.
Kotak Mahindra Bank looks to 15% divest stake in MCX
Uday Kotak's Kotak Mahindra Bank has begun discussions to divest its stake in Multi Commodity Exchange, which was dealt a blow in December when market regulator Securities and Exchange Board India paved the way for universal exchange, reports Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma. Kotak Mahindra Bank holds 15% stake in MCX. Other prominent shareholders in the company include ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who has a 3.92% stake.
"After implementation of universal exchange from October this year, MCX would be the most impacted, in terms of volumes," a source said. Another senior executive from the industry added: "Kotak Mahindra Bank is asking for Rs 1,400 per share, for its stake. Though a premium from MCX's current share price, the rate is a climb down from the Rs 1,600 per share, the bank was asking for earlier."
Telecom sector loses 40,000 jobs since 2017, on course to cut 50,000 more
Faced with uncertainty, the once-sunshine telecom sector will continue to witness a decline in headcounts for the next six-nine months, taking the total number of job losses to 80,000-90,000. The sector, which has been witnessing rough weather in terms of profitability due to rising competition and lower margins, has witnessed large scale lay-offs making job scenario uncertain, said a CIEL HR Services in a report.
The report is based on a survey among around 100 senior and mid-level employees of 65 telco and software and hardware service providers to telecom companies. According to the report, since last year the sector has already lost around 40,000 people and the trend is likely to continue for the next six-to-nine months and may see the culling touching 80,000-90,000.
Market rally must price risk from robots, UBS says
Robots will eat into any economic boost India receives from its young population and markets aren’t pricing in these risks, says UBS Group AG. Despite the Indian stock market hitting fresh highs and UBS predicting an increase in growth and jobs over the next five years, it cautions that immediate risks are to the downside. A global shift toward automation could be a significant negative, leaving many underemployed or without a job.
"This could be a grey-sky scenario for India in terms of GDP and earnings growth, and could also lead to major social issues," it said. "This impact is likely to be beyond the next five years and government policy response -- like more protectionism and a ‘Universal Basic Income’-- will matter."
At best, UBS estimates India will create six million jobs each year for seven million job seekers, while the bleakest outlook is one million. The brokerage says India doesn’t seem to be well positioned to leverage from the shift toward automation. UBS’s base case for job creation implies a 7.5% GDP growth over the next five years and 12-15% Nifty earnings growth. However, it sees "greater skew to the downside:" 5.7% GDP growth and low single-digit Nifty earnings growth.
Kamla mills fire: Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Tulli surrenders
The owner of the Mojo's Bistro pub Yug Tulli, who had been evading arrest in the Kamala Mills compound fire case, surrendered before the Mumbai Police, officials said. "We have arrested Yug Tulli, after he surrendered himself before police today morning at NM Joshi Marg Police Station," S Jaykumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) told PTI.
He will be produced before a court today, said Jaykumar. After the arrest of Tulli - who had been evading arrest since last two weeks - all the owners of the Mojo's Bistro and '1 Above' have been arrested, another official said. On Sunday, Tulli was spotted at the Hyderabad Airport with his wife but disappeared before the police could arrest him. The deadly fire, which had engulfed Mojo's Bistro and the adjacent 1Above pub, at the Kamala Mills compound on December 29 last year had claimed 14 lives.
BSE to buyback 15 lakh shares from the open market for Rs 166 crore. The price has been set at Rs 1,100 per share.
Pope Francis warns the world is at the brink of nuclear war
Pope Francis said he was really afraid about the danger of nuclear war and that the world now stood at "the very limit," reports Reuters. His comment, made as he flew off for a visit to Chile and Peru, came after Hawaii issued a false missile alert that provoked panic in the US state and highlighted the risk of possible unintended nuclear war with North Korea.
Asked if he was worried about the possibility of nuclear war, Pope Francis said: "I think we are at the very limit. I am really afraid of this. One accident is enough to precipitate things." He did not mention Hawaii or North Korea. Pope Francis has often flagged the danger of nuclear warfare and in November he appeared to harden the Catholic Church's teaching against nuclear weapons, saying countries should not stockpile them even for the purpose of deterrence.
Newgen Software garners Rs 127cr from anchor investors
Newgen Software Technologies raised over Rs 127 crore from anchor investors on Monday ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens today. The company's IPO committee has finalised allocation of 5,199,444 equity shares to nine anchor investors at Rs 245 apiece, also the upper price band for the offer, Newgen Software informed the stock exchanges.
At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs 127.38 crore, it added. The IPO will close for public subscription on January 18. The IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 95 crore by the company and an offer for sale of 13,453,932 equity shares by the existing shareholders. The price band has been fixed at Rs 240-245 per share. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs 425 crore.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards purchase and furnishing of office premises near Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in Uttar Pradesh and for other general corporate purposes. Newgen is a software products company offering a platform that enables organisations to develop applications addressing their strategic business needs.
Trade deficit widens to 3-yr high, gold imports up 71.5% in Dec
Propelled by engineering goods and petroleum sectors, India's exports rose 12.36% to $27.03 billion in December even as the trade deficit touched a 3-year high. Imports too surged significantly to $41.91 billion, up 21.12%, on increased inbound shipments of crude oil and gold. As per the data released by the Commerce Ministry, the trade deficit or difference between imports and exports was $14.88 billion, up about 41% YoY.
Exports of engineering goods as well as petroleum products showed an increase of over 25% in December. However, shipments of ready-made garments declined by 8% to $1.33 billion last month. Gold imports surged by 71.5% to $3.39 billion last month as against $1.97 billion in December 2016. Imports of petroleum products and crude oil increased by a significant 35% to $10.34 billion in December, from $7.66 billion a year ago.
Barbeque Nation gets Sebi's nod for Rs 700cr IPO
Casual dining chain Barbeque Nation Hospitality has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise an estimated Rs 700 crore through initial public offering (IPO). The company had filed its draft papers with Sebi in August last year and obtained "observations" from the regulator on January 5, 2018, the latest update with markets watchdog showed.
Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) 'observations' are very important for any company to launch a public offer. Barbeque-Nation Hospitality's IPO comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,179,000 equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
The offer includes a reservation of up to 1.5 lakh equity shares for the company's employees. Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards setting-up of new Barbeque Nation restaurants in India, repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.
One of the biggest diamonds in history has just been dug up
One of the biggest diamonds in history has been discovered in the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa, reports Bloomberg. Gem Diamonds found the 910-carat stone, about the size of two golf balls, at its Letseng mine in the country. It’s a D color Type IIa diamond, which means it has very few or no nitrogen atoms and is one of the most expensive stones. The diamond is the fifth-biggest ever found.
The Letseng mine is famous for the size and quality of the diamonds it produces and has the highest average selling price in the world. Gem sold a 357-carat stone for $19.3 million in 2015 and in 2006 found the 603-carat Lesotho Promise. “This exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letseng mine,” Chief Executive Officer Clifford Elphick said in a statement.
Mutual funds asset base from small towns up 46% to Rs 4.1L cr
Contribution of the country's small towns to mutual funds asset base surged 46% to Rs 4.1 lakh crore by November-end due to a spirited promotion campaign by industry body Amfi. Mutual funds' assets under management (AUM) from B15 locations - small towns beyond top 15 (T15) cities – grew from Rs 2.81 lakh crore in November-end 2016 to Rs 4.1 lakh crore at the end of November 2017, according to latest data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
PE investments jump 55% YoY to all-time high of $24bn in 2017
Private equity firms invested $23.8 billion across 591 deals in 2017, making it the biggest year for PE investments in India. According to deal tracker Venture Intelligence, the investment value is 39% higher than the previous high of $17.1 billion (recorded in 2015) and 55% higher than $15.4 billion invested during 2016. In terms of number of deals in the year, 2017 saw 21% less activity as compared to 2016 (731 deals), indicating large number of big-ticket transactions.
BREAKING | Centre withdraws Haj subsidy
Government has withdrawn the subsidy given to Haj pilgrims. It has said that the decision is part of its agenda of empowerment of minorities without appeasement, according to media reports.
The subsidy amount will now be used for education of Muslim girls and not for anything else, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said, according to CNN News18.
Indian IT services stocks set for turnaround in 2018: Morgan Stanley
Indian IT services stocks are set for a turnaround in 2018 as recovery in spending is "imminent", says a Morgan Stanley report.
The IT sector under-performed the Sensex in 2017 as revenue growth was tepid, while investment in the business and a strong rupee kept margins in check. (PTI)
Markets end lower after a volatile session: Sensex down 72 points, Nifty down 40 points.
US trying to convince Pakistan that India is not threat: Defence Minister
The US has been trying to convince Pakistan that India was not a threat to it and Islamabad should change its strategic stance towards New Delhi, Pakistan Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has said.
He also said that it is time for a courteous yet "ruthlessly candid dialogue" with the US "with everything on the table" to remove all misunderstandings between Islamabad and Washington. (PTI)
EU "still open" to Britain changing mind on Brexit
Donald Tusk, the European Council president, weighed in to new British debate on whether to hold a second referendum on Brexit by saying on Tuesday that Britons would be welcome to stay in the European Union, reports Reuters.
Updating the European Parliament on the summit he chaired last month at which EU leaders agreed to open talks with London on the post-Brexit future, the former Polish premier said: “If the UK government sticks to its decision to leave, Brexit will become a reality, with all its negative consequences, in March next year, unless there is a change of heart among our British friends.”
Virat Kohli fined, handed demerit point for on-field behaviour
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned India captain Virat Kohli for repeatedly complaining to the umpires about a damp ball and then aggressively throwing it to the floor during the second test against South Africa in Pretoria. Kohli has been fined 25% of his match fee and received one demerit point for what the ICC described as constant complaining, followed by him angrily throwing the ball to the floor on the third day of the contest.
“Monday’s incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner,” the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bitcoin hits four-week low, slides 14% on South Korean crackdown fears
Bitcoin slid as much as 14% to hit a four-week low below $12,000, as fears grew of a regulatory crackdown after reports that South Korea’s finance minister had said banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option. South Korean news website Yonhap reported that Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon had told a local radio station that the government would be coming up with a set of measures to clamp down on the “irrational” cryptocurrency investment craze.
Bitcoin slid on the news, trading as low as $11,730 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, down 13.6% on the day. The latest tumble leaves bitcoin more than 40% down from the record highs of around $20,000 reached in mid-December, wiping about $125 billion from its “market cap” - the price of bitcoin multiplied by the total number of bitcoins that have been “mined”, or released into the market.