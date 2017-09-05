Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru; Karnataka CM condemns murder

These crew members had regularly been "evading" the breath analyser test over a period of time for flights to and from certain destinations such as Singapore, Kuwait, Bangkok, Ahmedabad and Goa, sources close to the development told PTI.
Bitcoin tumbled the most since July after China's central bank said initial coin offerings are illegal. It asked all related fundraising activity to be halted immediately, issuing the strongest regulatory challenge so far to the market for digital token sales. The People's Bank of China said it had completed investigations into ICOs, and will strictly punish offerings in the future while penalising legal violations in ones already completed. The regulator said those who have already raised money must provide refunds, though it didn't specify how the money would be paid back to investors.
With North Korean Foundation Day on Saturday, there are fears that the renegade nation may test its inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM). In overnight developments, the United States accused North Korea’s trading partners of aiding its nuclear ambitions and said Pyongyang was ‘begging for war’ after the North’s powerful nuclear test on Sunday and signs that further missile launches were on the way. South Korea said it was talking to Washington about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula.
US President Donald Trump held calls with foreign leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the White House declared that “all options to address the North Korean threat are on the table.”
Sep 05, 11:27 PM (IST)
Karnataka BJP President and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has also condemned the murder, calling it a "barbaric and inhuman incident that deserves unequivocal condemnation in the strongest possible words".
Sep 05, 11:22 PM (IST)
"People in front of her house heard gunshots, saw Gauri Lankesh collapse in verandah before entering house," says Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar. "Number of assailants not clear yet. We found Gauri Lankesh lying in a pool of blood. Found four empty cartridges from the scene of offence."
Sep 05, 11:01 PM (IST)
The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences &love to her family. The culprits have to be punished
More political reactions. "A great loss to the community of independent journalism," says Karnataka Congress President G Parameshwara. "Lost a dear friend, an accomplished journalist and a wonderful human being. Miscreants will be brought to book very soon."
Sep 05, 10:12 PM (IST)
In fact, this is an assassination on democracy. In her passing, Karnataka has lost a strong progressive voice, and I have lost a friend.
"There has been a shootout at Gauri Lankesh's house this evening. She is no more. Body found in her veranda," Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police MN Anucheth has been quoted as saying by ANI. He refused to provide any further details.
Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh has been shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar. She was the editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada tabloid. Dharwad BJP MP Prahallad Joshi and BJP leader Umesh Dhushi had filed individual defamation cases against Lankesh in objection to a report on BJP leaders she had published in her periodical on January 23, 2008. More to follow.
Under mounting international pressure to act against the terror groups, Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a declaration by the BRICS nations, including China, saying there was no "safe haven" for terrorists on its soil.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is likely to ground more than 130 pilots and 430 cabin crew members of national carrier Air India for allegedly skipping the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol test.
In an intimation to the exchanges, German firm Merck said it is currently preparing strategic options for its consumer health business, including a potential full or partial sale of the business as well as strategic partnerships. The strategic initiative will involve the company's consumer health business in India as well.
Activity in India's dominant services sector contracted for a second straight month in August as disruptions caused by a new tax policy hurt new orders, a private survey showed. August's Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 47.5, up from July's 45.9 but still below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. The last time services activity shrunk for two or more consecutive months was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned high-value currency notes in November last year.
The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) is planning to raise Employees' Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) equity investment bracket to 15-25% from 5-15% at present, sources told CNBC-TV18. CBT, EPFO's apex decision making body, may meet by September-end or early October to decide the same. At present, EPFO already has a 15% equity exposure to equities but wants approval to increase it to 20%. It hopes to invest Rs 25,000-30,000 crore per year if equity investment is raised to 20%.
Karnataka BJP President and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has also condemned the murder, calling it a "barbaric and inhuman incident that deserves unequivocal condemnation in the strongest possible words".
RSS official V Nagaraj has said the organisation "expresses deep condolences and strongly condemns the murder" of journalist Gauri Lankesh. It has demanded an impartial police enquiry into the matter.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: "Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice."
