App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 05, 2017 11:28 PM IST IST

Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead in Bengaluru; Karnataka CM condemns murder

Bringing you the latest news and updates.

highlights

  • Sep 05, 11:27 PM (IST)

    Karnataka BJP President and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has also condemned the murder, calling it a "barbaric and inhuman incident that deserves unequivocal condemnation in the strongest possible words".

  • Sep 05, 11:22 PM (IST)

    "People in front of her house heard gunshots, saw Gauri Lankesh collapse in verandah before entering house," says Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar. "Number of assailants not clear yet. We found Gauri Lankesh lying in a pool of blood. Found four empty cartridges from the scene of offence."

  • Sep 05, 11:01 PM (IST)
  • Sep 05, 10:53 PM (IST)

    RSS official V Nagaraj has said the organisation "expresses deep condolences and strongly condemns the murder" of journalist Gauri Lankesh. It has demanded an impartial police enquiry into the matter.

  • Sep 05, 10:38 PM (IST)

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: "Saddened at the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru. Most unfortunate. Very alarming. We want justice."

  • Sep 05, 10:23 PM (IST)
  • Sep 05, 10:21 PM (IST)

    More political reactions. "A great loss to the community of independent journalism," says Karnataka Congress President G Parameshwara. "Lost a dear friend, an accomplished journalist and a wonderful human being. Miscreants will be brought to book very soon."

  • Sep 05, 10:12 PM (IST)
  • Sep 05, 10:12 PM (IST)
  • Sep 05, 09:50 PM (IST)

    "There has been a shootout at Gauri Lankesh's house this evening. She is no more. Body found in her veranda," Bengaluru deputy commissioner of police MN Anucheth has been quoted as saying by ANI. He refused to provide any further details.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.