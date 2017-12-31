App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: FinMin asks PSBs to consider selling, swapping loan assets

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 31, 12:25 PM (IST)

    FinMin asks PSBs to consider selling, swapping loan assets

    The Finance Ministry has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to explore options for selling and swapping of loan assets with other lenders with a view to strengthen their balance sheets, reports PTI. Depending on their competencies, banks can look at opportunities to buy or swap loan assets, sources said, adding this was one of the issues discussed during PSB Manthan last month.

    Swapping and selling assets will help banks to focus on their core competencies and trim their burden. For example, if a bank has expertise in MSME lending, it can swap their retail loan portfolio with other who is good in the sector, sources said. In order to increase credit availability to small businesses, the ministry has also asked PSBs to open micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) intensive branches.

  • Dec 31, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Market trivia: The Nasdaq has made 67 closing highs in 2017. The American tech sector has a combined market capitalisation of $5.4 trillion, which is bigger than the MSCI Emerging Markets Index ($5.2 trillion) or the entire MSCI Eurozone Index ($4.8 trillion).

  • Dec 31, 01:27 PM (IST)

    Germany's largest union escalates fight for 28-hour work week

    The mighty IG Metall union, which represents some 3.9 million workers in the metal and electrical industries, says it is ready to flex its muscles after initial negotiations with employers made little headway, reports AFP. An agreed no-strike period ends on December 31, and IG Metall chief Joerg Hofmann has told employers to expect brief "warning strikes" from January 8, and he said more widespread action could follow.

    "If by the end of January the employers have not changed their stance, we will consider resorting to 24-hour strikes or calling a vote for a general strike," Hofmann said. Seeing its bargaining power strengthened at a time of bulging order books and record-low employment in Europe's top economy, the union is pushing for a 6% wage increase. The Gesamtmetall employers' federation has so far offered 2%, setting the stage for both sides to meet somewhere in the middle.

  • Dec 31, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Adampur coldest at 2.3 degrees

    Cold wave conditions further intensified at many places in Punjab and Haryana, with Adampur reeling at a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius, reports PTI. Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab while Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, an official of MeT Department said.

    Among other places in Punjab, Bathinda reeled at a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius while Faridkot recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius. Amritsar, too, experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius, the official said. Ludhiana and Patiala registered minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

  • Dec 31, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Tamil actor Rajinikanth waves while announcing his political entry on the final day of a six-day-long photo session with fans, in Chennai on Sunday. The announcement ended years of speculation about his move. PTI

  • Dec 31, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Coal India now set to prioritise supply to captive power producers

    After meeting a spurt in the demand for coal from the power sector, Coal India is set to prioritise on improving supplies to captive power producers to cater to the needs of cement, aluminium and sponge-iron sectors. CIL is dispatching some 246 coal rakes per-day of which 217-218 rakes are moving to the power sector and the rest to the non-power sector, a top CIL official said.

    "We are now focusing on offering additional coal to captive power plants (CPPs). We are now restricting coal supply to power sector to some 217-218 rakes per day and pushing the rest to CPPs and other non-power consumers," the official told PTI. Cement plants in the country were facing fuel crisis after petcoke was banned in three states for causing a high level of pollution.

    The CIL source said that in addition to the supply through Fuel Supply Agreement, coal is also offered through auctions to provide requisite windows to cement plants for meeting their coal requirement. “We want to ramp up coal loading from January to 272 rakes per day from our own sources and have already placed requisition for the same with the Railways. Supply to industrial consumers are set to increase by 100% from the current level of about 25 rakes per-day, without affecting the despatch to power utilities,” the official said.

  • Dec 31, 12:56 PM (IST)

    BJP’s Kirit Somaiya complains to BMC about hookah parlours serving drugs

    BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has written to the city civic body about some hookah parlours allegedly serving drugs in suburban Mulund. In a letter addressed to the assistant commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Somaiya said he had received complaints of psychoactive drugs being served at three hookah parlours in the Mulund area. "There should be a strict policy and action against such activities," the Lok Sabha member from Mumbai North-East constituency said in the letter issued on Saturday. 

  • Dec 31, 12:53 PM (IST)

    Wipro, TechM among 15 cos shortlisted by Sebi for IT services

    Markets regulator Sebi has shortlisted 15 entities, including Tata Communications, Wipro and Tech Mahindra for two separate services - identify and classify security holes in IT infrastructure, as well as protect against security threats. To provide these services, Sebi in September had issued separate notices, inviting expression of interest (EoI) from the interested parties.

    The service is related to identify and classify security holes in its entire information technology infrastructure and suggest measures to mitigate such risks. The second service pertains to set up a 'network and security operation centre', which will enable it to detect and protect against security threats, including from ransomware.

    Now, Sebi has shortlisted seven bidders - Wipro, Ernst & Young LLP, Pricewaterhouse, Sumeru Software Solutions, Digital Age Strategies, AAA Technologies, Auditime Information Systems (India) - to identify and classify security holes in its entire information technology infrastructure and suggest measures to mitigate such risks.

    Besides, Tata Communications, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, IBM India, Sify Technologies, Pricewaterhouse, Dimension Data India Pvt and Netmagic Solutions are among the eight companies that have been shortlisted to set-up a 'network and security operation centre'.

  • Dec 31, 12:19 PM (IST)

    Mutual funds invest Rs 1 lakh cr in stocks in 2017

    Domestic mutual funds pumped in a staggering over Rs 1 lakh crore in the stock market during 2017. Mutual funds invested Rs 1.2 lakh crore in equities in 2017, much higher than over Rs 48,000 crore infused last year and more than Rs 70,000 crore pumped in during 2015, latest data with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

  • Dec 31, 12:11 PM (IST)

    FinMin clears decks for a fourth whole-time member at Sebi

    The Finance Ministry has accepted markets regulator Sebi's request to have four whole-time members, a move which will help broaden the top leadership at the regulatory authority to faster discharge of duties. The demand came in the wake of increased workload seen after Forward Markets Commission merged with Sebi in 2015. Currently, Sebi has two whole-time members – Madhabi Puri Buch and G Mahalingam -- while Sanjeev Kaushik was appointed a whole-time member last month. However, he is yet to join the markets regulator.

  • Dec 31, 12:06 PM (IST)

    SFIO conducting additional inquiries in Kingfisher case

    The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is carrying out additional inquiries into the case against defunct Kingfisher Airlines, which was owned by defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya. The white collar crime probe agency, which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, in a report has flagged various violations by individuals, including Mallya, and entities related to Kingfisher Airlines.

    When asked about the status of probe into the Kingfisher matter, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said one report has been submitted. "One report has been submitted. Some more additional inquiries are taking place," he told PTI.

    The SFIO had red-flagged a slew of violations of companies law by Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines and officials, including serious corporate governance lapses, sources said. Among others, the probe agency had recommended examining the role of some banks as well as bank officials in sanctioning credit facilities to the airline apart from action against promoter directors, they had said.

  • Dec 31, 12:03 PM (IST)

    Beware of calls seeking money for goods clearance: Customs

    If you get a phone call or email claiming customs officers have stopped clearance of gift or parcel for want of a certain amount towards import duty, then beware, you are being duped. The Customs Department has been getting a number of complaints from across the country on this latest modus operandi of fraudsters, following which a precautionary alert has been issued, reports PTI.

    "Instances have come to the notice that number of persons are getting telephonic calls as well as e-mail and letters by post asking them to deposit money in individual bank accounts claiming that customs officer have stopped clearance/release of gift parcels/rewards unless a certain amount is deposited towards customs duties, penalties etc. and a bank account number is also given where the money is to be deposited," the Delhi customs said in a public notice.

    Another common modus operandi is to send an e-mail stating that the recipient has won a prize or a parcel has been sent and money needs to be deposited, it said. "All such calls/mail are fake with the sole intention of cheating the public. The general public is hereby notified and forewarned not to respond to such fake calls/mails as customs officers do not make telephonic calls or send such mails to deposit amounts in individual bank accounts," the recently-issued notice said.

  • Dec 31, 12:00 PM (IST)

  • Dec 31, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Hiring in auto sector to slow down, new skills needed: FICCI-Nasscom-E&Y report

    Hiring rate in the Indian automobile industry is likely to slow down to 2-2.5% YoY against the historical 3-3.5% growth due to advent of new technologies and increased automation. According to 'Future of jobs in India: A 2022 perspective' by FICCI-Nasscom and E&Y, emergence of new generation technologies is demanding a new set of skills from the auto workforce.

    The report said employment in the automotive sector is likely to reach 14.3 million in 2022 and 60-65% of the jobs would require new skill sets. The sector provided direct employment to 12.8 million people as on FY17, it added. "The automotive sector would continue to hire at a rate of 2-2.5% YoY against a historical growth rate of 3-3.5% to reach 14.3 million in 2022," the report said.

    The auto industry has been one of the top robot-buying industries for years, and this trend is expected to continue, it said. "With robotics being increasingly adopted in the sector, repetitive jobs roles such as painting and welding are being threatened. At the same time, job roles in robotics programming and maintenance will be more in demand," it said.

  • Dec 31, 11:41 AM (IST)

  • Dec 31, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Reform, perform, transform is Narendra Modi’s mantra for 2018

    In his first remarks on the issue of instant triple talaq after a bill banning it was cleared by Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after "years of suffering", Muslim women have finally found a way out to "free" themselves from the practice, reports PTI.

    He also said in 2018, people should work towards all-round development of the nation even as his government pushes for reforms measures to tackle black money, corruption, benami properties and terrorism. Calling for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', Modi said the mantra for the New Year should be "reform, perform, transform."

  • Dec 31, 11:28 AM (IST)

    13 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

    13 fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu close to the island nation's coast, Fisheries Department officials said. The fishermen have been taken to Kangesanthurai port along with their two boats, Assistant Director of Fisheries A Manikandan said.

    Meanwhile, 69 Tamil Nadu fishermen who have been released by Sri Lankan courts would arrive in Rameswaram later today, Fisheries Department officials said. 27 fishermen from the state were arrested by the Lankan Navy on December 12 for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu.

  • Dec 31, 11:25 AM (IST)

    Over 90 flights affected due to fog in Delhi

    Over 90 flights were affected on Sunday morning as visibility dropped to 50 metres due to dense fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, the heaviest this year, reports PTI. While 54 domestic flights were delayed and 17 diverted to other airports, 11 international flights were delayed and 8 were diverted due to the dense fog, according to flight information available on the airport's website.

    So far there have been four cancellations, including three domestic and one international flight, according to the information. RK Jenamani, Director, IMD, Delhi area and IGI airport said, "Runway visibility since 5.30 am has been between 50-75 metres. This is so far the worst fog we have experienced this year."

  • Dec 31, 11:20 AM (IST)

    Earthquake rattles Athens, no immediate reports of damage

    An earthquake with a preliminary reading of 4.6 rattled Athens and central Greece early Sunday, witnesses told Reuters, with no immediate reports of damage. The tremblor was recorded west of Athens at 9.32 am in the Corinthian Gulf, with assessments giving it a focal depth of 5 km, the National Observatory of Athens said on its website.

    “It felt like two earthquakes in a row! It was quite strong. It woke me up,” one person wrote on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website. The US Geological Survey said the epicentre was 79 km west-north-west of Athens.

  • Dec 31, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K, jawan killed

    Pakistani troops again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, killing an Army jawan. A senior police official said the jawan, posted in a forward area in Noushera sector of Rajouri district, was killed when he was hit by a bullet from across the border in the early hours today. He said Pakistani troops also fired indiscriminately in Digwar sector of nearby Poonch district. The firing from across the border started around 1 am and continued till 5.30 am, the official said.

  • Dec 31, 11:16 AM (IST)

    China Dec factory growth eases as tough pollution measures bite

    Growth in China’s manufacturing sector slowed slightly in December as a punishing crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market start to weigh on the world’s second-largest economy. The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Sunday dipped to 51.6 in December, down from 51.8 in November and in line with forecasts from economists in a Reuters poll. But the overall reading still appeared relatively solid, and marked the 18th straight month that the sector has expanded.

