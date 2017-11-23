News Live: EPFO meet today to decide how to add ETFs to user a/cs

At present, EPFO invests 15% of its annual accruals in exchange traded funds (ETFs). It is yet to decide how it plans to credit the benefits or losses to subscribers’ accounts. EPFO has invested over Rs 30,000 crore via ETFs since it started investing in stocks in August 2015-16. One of the options is accruing units of ETFs to subscribers’ accounts. Another option is keeping cash and equity components separately—meaning that consent to sell off ETF units is required from a subscriber withdrawing EPF savings. It is also studying whether it can offer an option to subscribers to opt for equity exposure beyond the 15% cut-off, a government official said.
Moreover, they said the picture could get even better if Congress lowers corporate taxes as part of the reform plan making its way through the Senate. But when it came to evaluating market conditions, the talk took a more cautious tone. Some members feared what would happen if the market suddenly took a hit. Some members said the bull market was justified by a continued low "neutral" rate of interest that is neither overly restrictive nor accommodative to growth. And there also was mention of "regulatory changes" that had helped "an appreciable strengthening of capital and liquidity positions in the financial sector over recent years," which made the system less prone to shocks or sudden market drops.
Its contention: supplying software to clients outside India does not tantamount to exports for IT and ITeS companies. Why? Because the client sends specific details of what it wants in the exported software to Indian IT firms through an email. Now, according to the department, the email containing specifications is nothing but goods made available to the Indian firm to provide IT/ITeS service to the foreign buyer. Therefore, it is a service. Hence, all IT/ITeS exporters are liable to return the export benefits claimed for the last five years and pay service tax (15%) with interest and penalty on last five years export turnover, the department has said in its notices.
Nov 23, 07:02 AM (IST)
EPFO meet today to decide how to add ETFs to user a/cs
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) central board of trustees (CBT) will meet in New Delhi today to decide an exit policy for its equity investments but will not take a decision on the EPF interest rate for 2017-18 at this meeting, reports Mint. “The CBT will take up the exit policy of EPFO’s equity investments and whatever they decide, the fund managers of EPFO will follow,” Labour Secretary M Sathiavathy said. He said the board will not take up the PF interest rate issue this time and that it may be taken up sometime in January.
Nov 23, 07:39 AM (IST)
Jamie Dimon says he would bet on Trump being a one-term president
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, expects to see a new US president in 2021 and advised Democrats to come up with a "pro-free enterprise" agenda for jobs and economic growth, reports Reuters. Asked at a luncheon hosted by The Economic Club of Chicago how many years President Donald Trump will be in office, Dimon said, "If I had to bet, I'd bet three and half. But the Democrats have to come up with a reasonable candidate ... or Trump will win again" and have second four-year term. Dimon, who in the past has described himself as "barely" a Democrat, has been going to Washington more often since the November 2016 election of Trump to lobby lawmakers on range of business and economic issues, including changes in corporate taxes, immigration policies and mortgage finance.
Nov 23, 07:36 AM (IST)
Fed officials fear financial market 'imbalances' and possibility of 'sharp reversal' in prices
Federal Reserve officials expressed largely optimistic views of economic growth at their most recent meeting but also started to worry that financial market prices are getting out of hand and posing a danger to the economy, reports CNBC. Minutes from the October 31-November 1 Federal Open Market Committee meeting indicate members with almost universally positive views on growth - the labour market, consumer spending and manufacturing all were showing solid gains. While there were disagreements on the pace of inflation, and even a discussion about changing the Fed's approach to price stability, the sentiment otherwise was largely positive.
The Income Tax Department has raised a service tax demand of about Rs 10,000 crore from information technology and IT-enabled services companies in the country, sending a shockwave through an industry already reeling under tighter US immigration laws and increasing automation, reports The Economic Times. In its notices sent to about 200 companies so far, the service tax department has told them to return export benefits claimed in the last five years (2012-2016) on software provided to clients outside India, and has additionally sought 15% service tax along with fines, sources said.
