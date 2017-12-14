News Live: Embassy Group may buy Hard Rock Café franchisee, says report

CPPIB, with more than $255 billion under management, and compatriots Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Brookfield Asset Management are scouting for investment opportunities amid India’s $210 billion pile of soured debt. The clean-up will test India’s new bankruptcy system as some business owners are putting up stiff resistance to auctioning their assets on the cheap.
More investment opportunities will arise over the next month as lenders take more than 20 delinquent borrowers to the insolvency court. These companies include Videocon Industries, Jaiprakash Associates and IVRCL. The defaulters will add to India’s so-called dirty dozen - 12 large debtors that have been ordered to go through the bankruptcy courts - pushing stressed assets under resolution to more than Rs 3 trillion. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Embassy Group may buy Hard Rock Café franchisee, says report
Jitendra Virwani, owner of Bengaluru-based real estate conglomerate Embassy Group, is close to buying a controlling stake in JSM Corp Pvt, which runs Hard Rock Café and California Pizza Kitchen in India, sources told Mint. The deal will lead to the exit of one of the two founders, as well as private equity investor PremjiInvest. Financial details of the transaction could not be ascertained.
Mumbai-based JSM Corp’s founders Jay Singh and Sanjay Mahtani currently hold 27% and 28%, respectively, in the company, totalling a 55% stake. PremjiInvest, the private equity arm of billionaire Azim Premji’s family, holds 22%, while the remaining 23% is held by other investors. Sources said Virwani will buy all of Singh’s and PremjiInvest’s shares, and some from other investors, adding up to a total of 68% in JSM Corp.
Mahtani will retain his 27% stake, sources said. The remaining 5% will remain with other investors. “It’s a distress sale and there is a lot of debt involved in this transaction,” sources added. Founded in 2004, JSM also runs frozen dessert chain Pinkberry in India and restaurants such as Shiro, The Big Kahuna, street-food inspired restaurant Plus91, casual-dining restaurant Ginger Tiger and Asilo, a rooftop bar in Mumbai. In 2012, PremjiInvest acquired 22% in JSM for $25 million (about Rs 150 crore).
Dec 14, 09:25 AM (IST)
Top Headlines:
1. Fed raises interest rates by 25bps, keeps 2018 policy outlook unchanged
2. SC constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar today
3. Second phase of poling begins in Gujarat, EVM malfunctioning reports emerge from Vadodara
4. UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint, reports Reuters
5. Current a/c deficit more than doubles to $7.2bn in Q2 FY18
6. Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT, reports PTI
7. Donald Trump promises 'giant tax cut' as 'Christmas gift' to Americans, reports Reuters
Dec 14, 09:24 AM (IST)
China raises short- and medium-term interest rates after US Fed hike
China’s central bank nudged money market interest rates upward on Thursday just hours after the Federal Reserve raised the US benchmark, as Beijing seeks to prevent destabilising capital outflows without hurting economic growth, reports Reuters. The PBOC increased rates on reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, used for open market operations by 5 basis points for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. It also said in a statement it increased rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) also by 5 basis points. Thursday’s move was the first time the Chinese central bank has raised rates since March, but market interest rates have risen on their own during the interim as the government pursues a range of policies to lower leverage and debt in the economy.
Dec 14, 11:15 AM (IST)
Fox's Star to bring Disney cash and cricket to India
Walt Disney Co’s expected deal with Twenty-First Century Fox would give the world’s best-known entertainment company new advantages in India, such as cricket rights and local-language TV shows for the fast-growing media market, reports Reuters. Through the $75 billion deal, which a source said is expected to be announced on Thursday, Disney would be able to distribute its programming on Star India, operator of 69 TV channels in eight languages, as well as the popular Hotstar streaming service. Disney also would gain global rights to professional cricket.
Dec 14, 11:09 AM (IST)
Railways forms committee to review flexi-fare system
After months of deliberations, the railway board has finally initiated the process of reviewing the flexi-fare system in premium trains by comparing the prices with that of other modes of transport in the same sectors. According to a railway board letter dated December 11, a copy of which is with PTI, the board has formed a six-member committee to review the system and submit a report in 30 days.
"The broad terms and reference of the committee shall be to examine all options and recommend the best option keeping in mind passengers and railways' interest", the letter stated. The flexi-fare system, launched in September 2016, led to up to 50% increase in fares. Under the formula, base fares increase from 10% to 50% with every 10% of the berths booked. While revenue increased, the railways lost passengers as several berths remained vacant, officials said.
Dec 14, 10:56 AM (IST)
WTO talks collapse, no agreement on food security
Bringing disappointment to developing countries like India, the talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial conference collapsed, with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue, reports PTI. The four-day conference, which ended without a ministerial declaration or any substantive outcome, did manage to make some feeble progress on fisheries and e-commerce by agreeing to work programmes.
As the US refused to engage, the 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) failed to reach a common ground for resolving the food security issue, a demand raised prominently by India. Even after hectic parleys, intense lobbying and prolonged posturing, the member nations failed to break an impasse over public food stockholding, disappointing a number of member states, especially the developing ones.
For India, failure to successfully push the food security issue was a disappointment, but the officials took comfort from the fact that the country did not yield any ground on other issues and kept its defensive interests in various fields intact.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top defence officials were present at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai. On the occasion, Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might. Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.
It underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment, an official earlier said, adding the vessel is expected to bolster India's maritime prowess. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.
The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.
Dec 14, 10:26 AM (IST)
Canada's $255bn pension fund finds Indian stressed assets costly
Canada’s biggest pension fund is holding back from investing in India’s stressed-asset market as valuations for delinquent firms in the South Asian nation remain higher than other countries, reports Bloomberg. “It is purely the pricing,” Mark Machin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, said. “When we look at things on a global basis and when we look at things on a risk-return basis, we find the pricing in India high.”
CPPIB, with more than $255 billion under management, and compatriots Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Brookfield Asset Management are scouting for investment opportunities amid India’s $210 billion pile of soured debt. The clean-up will test India’s new bankruptcy system as some business owners are putting up stiff resistance to auctioning their assets on the cheap.
More investment opportunities will arise over the next month as lenders take more than 20 delinquent borrowers to the insolvency court. These companies include Videocon Industries, Jaiprakash Associates and IVRCL. The defaulters will add to India’s so-called dirty dozen - 12 large debtors that have been ordered to go through the bankruptcy courts - pushing stressed assets under resolution to more than Rs 3 trillion. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Dec 14, 10:11 AM (IST)
Dec 14, 10:11 AM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Dec 14, 09:48 AM (IST)
Trump promises 'giant tax cut' as 'Christmas gift' to Americans
US President Donald Trump said Congress has reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages, and "massive tax relief" for American families and domestic companies, reports PTI. Trump recognised the tax reform as a campaign promise during his run-up to the 2016 presidential election, saying the "giant tax cut" will be his "Christmas gift" to fellow countrymen.
"Now we're just days away ... from keeping that promise and delivering a truly amazing victory for American families. We want to give you, the American people, a giant tax cut for Christmas," Trump told a select audience at the White House as he delivered an address to the nation making a final pitch for his massive tax reform. "As we speak, Congress has reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages, and massive tax relief for American families and for American companies," he said.
Trump cited an example to explain the impact of the tax cut: "The typical family of four earning $75,000 will see an income tax cut of more than $2,000, slashing their tax bill in half." It nearly doubles the amount of income taxed at the rate of zero, he said, adding that the proposed tax reforms also closes special interest loopholes; and lowers tax rates for families. It cuts taxes on businesses, which is expected to raise income by an average of more than $4,000, he said.
Dec 14, 09:32 AM (IST)
Japan December factory activity grows at fastest pace in nearly four years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in December as new orders accelerated, a preliminary survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy was poised to extend its near two-year run of growth, reports Reuters. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.2 in December from a final reading of 53.6 in November. It was the highest reading since February 2014.
Dec 14, 09:29 AM (IST)
China November investment growth slows, factory output and retail sales steady
China’s industrial output and retail sales grew at a steady pace last month, while fixed asset investment cooled slightly, reinforcing signs of a modest slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy amid a government crackdown on financial risks, reports Reuters. Thursday’s data showed industrial output rose 6.1% in November from a year earlier, below the 6.2% gain in October. China’s fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.2% in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Dec 14, 08:49 AM (IST)
UK jobless rate holds at lowest since 1975
Britain's unemployment rate remains at a 42-year low, official data showed today, but workers' wages are still being eroded by inflation, reports AFP. The jobless rate - or the proportion of the workforce that is unemployed - stood at 4.3% in the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That was unchanged from the three months to September, and the lowest rate since 1975.
Average weekly earnings rose by 2.5% YoY in the three-month period to October, but lagged behind Britain's annual inflation rate of 3.1%. Adjusted for inflation, workers' weekly earnings fell 0.4% YoY from August to October - a further erosion of purchasing power. Some 1.4 million people were unemployed at the end of October. That was down 26,000 on a year earlier.
Dec 14, 08:45 AM (IST)
Today in History – Dec 14
1799 - George Washington dies at his home in Mount Vernon, after a cold turns into a deadly case of laryngitis.
1946 - Sanjay Gandhi, youth Congress leader, was born in New Delhi.
1953 - Vijay Amritraj, great Indian tennis player and actor (Octopussy), was born.
1981 - Israel annexes the Golan Heights, taken from Syrian at the closing of the Six-Day War of 1967.
1984 - First MIG 27M aircraft assembled by Hindustan Aeronautics takes off.
1998 - The government introduces the controversial Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.
Dec 14, 08:41 AM (IST)
Second phase of polling in Gujarat begins
Voting for the second phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly polls will be held today after the high-voltage campaign witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi leading the electioneering for their parties, reports PTI. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Prominent candidates in the fray for today's battle include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress. Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress, is seeking election from Radhanpur constituency. Lavingji Thakor of the BJP is contesting against him. Vadgam SC seat is another key constituency from where independent candidate Jignesh Mevani is fighting the election on Congress support against BJP's Vijay Chakravarti.
In Maninagar, the constituency once represented by PM Modi, Congress has given ticket to foreign-educated young face Sweta Bhrambhatt against BJP's sitting MLA Suresh Patel. Modi had vacated the constituency after becoming the PM in 2014. In its bid to form a caste bloc against the BJP, the Congress has won over Hardik Patel, Thakor and Mevani, who have emerged as the young Turks representing the Patidars, OBCs and Dalits respectively.
The elections, being viewed as precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, are a prestige battle for Modi, who helmed the campaign for the ruling BJP in his home state, and a litmus test for Gandhi, who spearheaded the campaign for the Congress. The electioneering for the second phase concluded on Tuesday after Modi took a seaplane ride from the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in north Gujarat, and returned after offering prayers at the famous Ambaji Temple and holding a road show.
On the concluding day of the campaign, Gandhi said that there was "tremendous undercurrent" against the ruling BJP in Gujarat and predicted a victory for his party in the Assembly polls. He claimed that "public mood" had undergone a radical change with all sections of society angry with the saffron party.
In the final stages of the electioneering, Modi set off a political firestorm after he alleged during a rally in Palanpur that Pakistan was trying to influence the Gujarat polls. He claimed that some Pakistani officials and former prime minister Manmohan Singh met a day before Mani Shankar Aiyar made the "neech aadmi" jibe against him. However, the next day Manmohan Singh asked Modi to apologise to the nation for his remarks. For more news and updates, click here
Dec 14, 08:20 AM (IST)
Dec 14, 08:20 AM (IST)
Dec 14, 08:12 AM (IST)
PM Modi to commission Navy submarine Kalvari today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mumbai on Wednesday night to attend the commissioning ceremony of Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari today. "The prime minister landed at Mumbai at around 11 pm and proceeded to the Raj Bhavan where he will stay overnight," an official told PTI. He was received at the airport by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao.
Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines handed over by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock, will be commissioned into the Navy by Modi today. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.
Dec 14, 08:06 AM (IST)
Dec 14, 08:06 AM (IST)
Current a/c deficit more than doubles to $7.2bn in Q2 FY18
India's second quarter current account deficit (CAD) more than doubled to $7.2 billion or 1.2% of GDP fiscal on annual basis, mainly due to higher oil imports. However, CAD in the second quarter narrowed sharply from $15 billion (2.5% of GDP) in the preceding quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said. Though, it was substantially higher than $3.4 billion (0.6% of GDP) in second quarter of FY17.
In general terms, CAD refers to the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange that has a bearing on exchange rate. "The widening of the CAD on a YoY basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit ($32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said. On a cumulative basis, the CAD increased to 1.8% of GDP in the first half of FY18 from 0.4% in comparable period of last fiscal on the back of widening of the trade deficit.
Dec 14, 07:58 AM (IST)
Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT
Unable to find any resolution on 28 stressed accounts from the second list, lenders will be initiating insolvency proceedings against 22-23 of these borrowers which include Uttam Galva Steel, IVRCL, Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Projects, a banker told PTI. The Reserve Bank deadline to resolve these 28 accounts ended on Wednesday.
The regulator in August had asked bankers to refer these cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if they failed to find a resolution by December 31. These accounts together have an exposure of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.
Dec 14, 07:56 AM (IST)
Govt extends deadline on Aadhaar, PAN in financial dealings to Mar 31
The government extended by three months till March 31 the deadline for mandatory quoting of national biometric identifier Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) for bank accounts and certain financial transactions, reports PTI. The deadline for existing bank account holders to furnish the 12-digit biometric identifier was initially December 31, 2017.
The government had last week extended the deadline for linking of PAN with Aadhaar till March 31, 2018. Now, the deadline for bank accounts has been extended but there is no word on extending the February 6, 2018 deadline for linking mobile SIM cards with Aadhaar.
Dec 14, 07:38 AM (IST)
UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint
Prime Minister Theresa May's government was defeated on Wednesday, when lawmakers forced through changes to its Brexit blueprint that ministers said could endanger Britain's departure from the European Union, reports Reuters. In a blow to May, already weakened after losing her Conservative Party's majority in a June election, the 650-seat parliament voted 309 to 305 in favour of an amendment to hand lawmakers more say over a final exit deal with the EU.
Up until the last minute of an often bitter debate in parliament, May's team tried to convince lawmakers in her party to give up their demands and side with a government fearful that the move will weaken its hand in tough Brexit negotiations. Members of Parliament (MPs) are debating the EU withdrawal bill, which will repeal the 1972 legislation binding Britain to the EU and copy existing EU law into domestic law to ensure legal continuity after 'Exit Day' on March 29, 2019.
In focus on Wednesday was an amendment put forward by Conservative lawmaker and former attorney general, Dominic Grieve, who wants parliament to have a meaningful vote on any deal before it is finalised and for it to be written into law.
Dec 14, 07:22 AM (IST)
Fed raises interest rates, keeps 2018 policy outlook unchanged
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term jump in US economic growth from the Trump administration’s proposed tax cuts, reports Reuters. In an early verdict on the tax overhaul, Fed policymakers judged it would boost the economy next year but leave no lasting impact, with the long-run potential growth rate stalled at 1.8%. The White House has frequently said its tax plan would produce annual GDP growth of 3% to 4%.
The expected fiscal stimulus, coming on the heels of a flurry of relatively bullish data, cleared the way for the US central bank to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.25% to 1.5%. It was the third rate hike this year. But the Fed’s forecast of three additional rate increases in 2018 and 2019 was unchanged from its projections in September, a sign the tax legislation moving through Congress would have a modest, and possibly fleeting, effect.
The rate increase represented a victory for a central bank that has struggled at times to deliver on its promised pace of monetary tightening. It also allowed Fed Chair Janet Yellen, at her final press conference before her term ends in February, to signal an all-clear for the US economy a decade after the onset of the 2007-09 recession.
Dec 14, 07:11 AM (IST)
SC constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar today
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court would today hear pleas seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that the larger bench would sit at 2 pm to take up the interlocutory applications seeking interim relief against the Centre's decision on linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.
The Centre had on December 7 told the apex court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes would shortly be extended till March 31 next year. On November 27, the apex court had said it may consider setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes.
It had on October 30 said a constitution bench would commence hearing on the clutch of petitions against the Aadhaar scheme from the last week of November. Recently, a nine-judge constitution bench of the apex court had held that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had claimed it violated privacy rights.
Dec 14, 07:05 AM (IST)
Rohit Sharma smashes third ODI double ton in India's big win
Opener Rohit Sharma smashed his third one-day international double century to set up India’s comprehensive 141-run win against Sri Lanka in the second match of the series at Mohali on Wednesday. Leading the hosts in the absence of rested skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit laid waste to the Sri Lankan bowling with an unbeaten 208 off 153 deliveries to help India post 392 for four in their 50 overs.
Mohali: Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his double-century during the second ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mohali, on Wednesday. Sharma becomes the first batsman in the world to hit three ODI double hundreds. PTI
highlights
Embassy Group may buy Hard Rock Café franchisee, says report
Jitendra Virwani, owner of Bengaluru-based real estate conglomerate Embassy Group, is close to buying a controlling stake in JSM Corp Pvt, which runs Hard Rock Café and California Pizza Kitchen in India, sources told Mint. The deal will lead to the exit of one of the two founders, as well as private equity investor PremjiInvest. Financial details of the transaction could not be ascertained.
Mumbai-based JSM Corp’s founders Jay Singh and Sanjay Mahtani currently hold 27% and 28%, respectively, in the company, totalling a 55% stake. PremjiInvest, the private equity arm of billionaire Azim Premji’s family, holds 22%, while the remaining 23% is held by other investors. Sources said Virwani will buy all of Singh’s and PremjiInvest’s shares, and some from other investors, adding up to a total of 68% in JSM Corp.
Mahtani will retain his 27% stake, sources said. The remaining 5% will remain with other investors. “It’s a distress sale and there is a lot of debt involved in this transaction,” sources added. Founded in 2004, JSM also runs frozen dessert chain Pinkberry in India and restaurants such as Shiro, The Big Kahuna, street-food inspired restaurant Plus91, casual-dining restaurant Ginger Tiger and Asilo, a rooftop bar in Mumbai. In 2012, PremjiInvest acquired 22% in JSM for $25 million (about Rs 150 crore).
China raises short- and medium-term interest rates after US Fed hike
China’s central bank nudged money market interest rates upward on Thursday just hours after the Federal Reserve raised the US benchmark, as Beijing seeks to prevent destabilising capital outflows without hurting economic growth, reports Reuters. The PBOC increased rates on reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, used for open market operations by 5 basis points for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. It also said in a statement it increased rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) also by 5 basis points. Thursday’s move was the first time the Chinese central bank has raised rates since March, but market interest rates have risen on their own during the interim as the government pursues a range of policies to lower leverage and debt in the economy.
WTO talks collapse, no agreement on food security
Bringing disappointment to developing countries like India, the talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial conference collapsed, with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue, reports PTI. The four-day conference, which ended without a ministerial declaration or any substantive outcome, did manage to make some feeble progress on fisheries and e-commerce by agreeing to work programmes.
As the US refused to engage, the 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) failed to reach a common ground for resolving the food security issue, a demand raised prominently by India. Even after hectic parleys, intense lobbying and prolonged posturing, the member nations failed to break an impasse over public food stockholding, disappointing a number of member states, especially the developing ones.
For India, failure to successfully push the food security issue was a disappointment, but the officials took comfort from the fact that the country did not yield any ground on other issues and kept its defensive interests in various fields intact.
PM Modi commissions Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top defence officials were present at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai. On the occasion, Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might. Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.
It underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment, an official earlier said, adding the vessel is expected to bolster India's maritime prowess. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.
The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.
Canada's $255bn pension fund finds Indian stressed assets costly
Canada’s biggest pension fund is holding back from investing in India’s stressed-asset market as valuations for delinquent firms in the South Asian nation remain higher than other countries, reports Bloomberg. “It is purely the pricing,” Mark Machin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, said. “When we look at things on a global basis and when we look at things on a risk-return basis, we find the pricing in India high.”
CPPIB, with more than $255 billion under management, and compatriots Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Brookfield Asset Management are scouting for investment opportunities amid India’s $210 billion pile of soured debt. The clean-up will test India’s new bankruptcy system as some business owners are putting up stiff resistance to auctioning their assets on the cheap.
More investment opportunities will arise over the next month as lenders take more than 20 delinquent borrowers to the insolvency court. These companies include Videocon Industries, Jaiprakash Associates and IVRCL. The defaulters will add to India’s so-called dirty dozen - 12 large debtors that have been ordered to go through the bankruptcy courts - pushing stressed assets under resolution to more than Rs 3 trillion. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Trump promises 'giant tax cut' as 'Christmas gift' to Americans
US President Donald Trump said Congress has reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages, and "massive tax relief" for American families and domestic companies, reports PTI. Trump recognised the tax reform as a campaign promise during his run-up to the 2016 presidential election, saying the "giant tax cut" will be his "Christmas gift" to fellow countrymen.
"Now we're just days away ... from keeping that promise and delivering a truly amazing victory for American families. We want to give you, the American people, a giant tax cut for Christmas," Trump told a select audience at the White House as he delivered an address to the nation making a final pitch for his massive tax reform. "As we speak, Congress has reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages, and massive tax relief for American families and for American companies," he said.
Trump cited an example to explain the impact of the tax cut: "The typical family of four earning $75,000 will see an income tax cut of more than $2,000, slashing their tax bill in half." It nearly doubles the amount of income taxed at the rate of zero, he said, adding that the proposed tax reforms also closes special interest loopholes; and lowers tax rates for families. It cuts taxes on businesses, which is expected to raise income by an average of more than $4,000, he said.
Japan December factory activity grows at fastest pace in nearly four years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in December as new orders accelerated, a preliminary survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy was poised to extend its near two-year run of growth, reports Reuters. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.2 in December from a final reading of 53.6 in November. It was the highest reading since February 2014.
China November investment growth slows, factory output and retail sales steady
China’s industrial output and retail sales grew at a steady pace last month, while fixed asset investment cooled slightly, reinforcing signs of a modest slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy amid a government crackdown on financial risks, reports Reuters. Thursday’s data showed industrial output rose 6.1% in November from a year earlier, below the 6.2% gain in October. China’s fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.2% in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
UK jobless rate holds at lowest since 1975
Britain's unemployment rate remains at a 42-year low, official data showed today, but workers' wages are still being eroded by inflation, reports AFP. The jobless rate - or the proportion of the workforce that is unemployed - stood at 4.3% in the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That was unchanged from the three months to September, and the lowest rate since 1975.
Average weekly earnings rose by 2.5% YoY in the three-month period to October, but lagged behind Britain's annual inflation rate of 3.1%. Adjusted for inflation, workers' weekly earnings fell 0.4% YoY from August to October - a further erosion of purchasing power. Some 1.4 million people were unemployed at the end of October. That was down 26,000 on a year earlier.
Second phase of polling in Gujarat begins
Voting for the second phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly polls will be held today after the high-voltage campaign witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi leading the electioneering for their parties, reports PTI. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Prominent candidates in the fray for today's battle include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress. Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress, is seeking election from Radhanpur constituency. Lavingji Thakor of the BJP is contesting against him. Vadgam SC seat is another key constituency from where independent candidate Jignesh Mevani is fighting the election on Congress support against BJP's Vijay Chakravarti.
In Maninagar, the constituency once represented by PM Modi, Congress has given ticket to foreign-educated young face Sweta Bhrambhatt against BJP's sitting MLA Suresh Patel. Modi had vacated the constituency after becoming the PM in 2014. In its bid to form a caste bloc against the BJP, the Congress has won over Hardik Patel, Thakor and Mevani, who have emerged as the young Turks representing the Patidars, OBCs and Dalits respectively.
The elections, being viewed as precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, are a prestige battle for Modi, who helmed the campaign for the ruling BJP in his home state, and a litmus test for Gandhi, who spearheaded the campaign for the Congress. The electioneering for the second phase concluded on Tuesday after Modi took a seaplane ride from the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in north Gujarat, and returned after offering prayers at the famous Ambaji Temple and holding a road show.
On the concluding day of the campaign, Gandhi said that there was "tremendous undercurrent" against the ruling BJP in Gujarat and predicted a victory for his party in the Assembly polls. He claimed that "public mood" had undergone a radical change with all sections of society angry with the saffron party.
In the final stages of the electioneering, Modi set off a political firestorm after he alleged during a rally in Palanpur that Pakistan was trying to influence the Gujarat polls. He claimed that some Pakistani officials and former prime minister Manmohan Singh met a day before Mani Shankar Aiyar made the "neech aadmi" jibe against him. However, the next day Manmohan Singh asked Modi to apologise to the nation for his remarks. For more news and updates, click here
Current a/c deficit more than doubles to $7.2bn in Q2 FY18
India's second quarter current account deficit (CAD) more than doubled to $7.2 billion or 1.2% of GDP fiscal on annual basis, mainly due to higher oil imports. However, CAD in the second quarter narrowed sharply from $15 billion (2.5% of GDP) in the preceding quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said. Though, it was substantially higher than $3.4 billion (0.6% of GDP) in second quarter of FY17.
In general terms, CAD refers to the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange that has a bearing on exchange rate. "The widening of the CAD on a YoY basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit ($32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said. On a cumulative basis, the CAD increased to 1.8% of GDP in the first half of FY18 from 0.4% in comparable period of last fiscal on the back of widening of the trade deficit.
Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT
Unable to find any resolution on 28 stressed accounts from the second list, lenders will be initiating insolvency proceedings against 22-23 of these borrowers which include Uttam Galva Steel, IVRCL, Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Projects, a banker told PTI. The Reserve Bank deadline to resolve these 28 accounts ended on Wednesday.
The regulator in August had asked bankers to refer these cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if they failed to find a resolution by December 31. These accounts together have an exposure of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.
Govt extends deadline on Aadhaar, PAN in financial dealings to Mar 31
The government extended by three months till March 31 the deadline for mandatory quoting of national biometric identifier Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) for bank accounts and certain financial transactions, reports PTI. The deadline for existing bank account holders to furnish the 12-digit biometric identifier was initially December 31, 2017.
The government had last week extended the deadline for linking of PAN with Aadhaar till March 31, 2018. Now, the deadline for bank accounts has been extended but there is no word on extending the February 6, 2018 deadline for linking mobile SIM cards with Aadhaar.
UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint
Prime Minister Theresa May's government was defeated on Wednesday, when lawmakers forced through changes to its Brexit blueprint that ministers said could endanger Britain's departure from the European Union, reports Reuters. In a blow to May, already weakened after losing her Conservative Party's majority in a June election, the 650-seat parliament voted 309 to 305 in favour of an amendment to hand lawmakers more say over a final exit deal with the EU.
Up until the last minute of an often bitter debate in parliament, May's team tried to convince lawmakers in her party to give up their demands and side with a government fearful that the move will weaken its hand in tough Brexit negotiations. Members of Parliament (MPs) are debating the EU withdrawal bill, which will repeal the 1972 legislation binding Britain to the EU and copy existing EU law into domestic law to ensure legal continuity after 'Exit Day' on March 29, 2019.
In focus on Wednesday was an amendment put forward by Conservative lawmaker and former attorney general, Dominic Grieve, who wants parliament to have a meaningful vote on any deal before it is finalised and for it to be written into law.
SC constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar today
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court would today hear pleas seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that the larger bench would sit at 2 pm to take up the interlocutory applications seeking interim relief against the Centre's decision on linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.
The Centre had on December 7 told the apex court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes would shortly be extended till March 31 next year. On November 27, the apex court had said it may consider setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes.
It had on October 30 said a constitution bench would commence hearing on the clutch of petitions against the Aadhaar scheme from the last week of November. Recently, a nine-judge constitution bench of the apex court had held that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had claimed it violated privacy rights.
Embassy Group may buy Hard Rock Café franchisee, says report
Jitendra Virwani, owner of Bengaluru-based real estate conglomerate Embassy Group, is close to buying a controlling stake in JSM Corp Pvt, which runs Hard Rock Café and California Pizza Kitchen in India, sources told Mint. The deal will lead to the exit of one of the two founders, as well as private equity investor PremjiInvest. Financial details of the transaction could not be ascertained.
Mumbai-based JSM Corp’s founders Jay Singh and Sanjay Mahtani currently hold 27% and 28%, respectively, in the company, totalling a 55% stake. PremjiInvest, the private equity arm of billionaire Azim Premji’s family, holds 22%, while the remaining 23% is held by other investors. Sources said Virwani will buy all of Singh’s and PremjiInvest’s shares, and some from other investors, adding up to a total of 68% in JSM Corp.
Mahtani will retain his 27% stake, sources said. The remaining 5% will remain with other investors. “It’s a distress sale and there is a lot of debt involved in this transaction,” sources added. Founded in 2004, JSM also runs frozen dessert chain Pinkberry in India and restaurants such as Shiro, The Big Kahuna, street-food inspired restaurant Plus91, casual-dining restaurant Ginger Tiger and Asilo, a rooftop bar in Mumbai. In 2012, PremjiInvest acquired 22% in JSM for $25 million (about Rs 150 crore).
Top Headlines:
1. Fed raises interest rates by 25bps, keeps 2018 policy outlook unchanged
2. SC constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar today
3. Second phase of poling begins in Gujarat, EVM malfunctioning reports emerge from Vadodara
4. UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint, reports Reuters
5. Current a/c deficit more than doubles to $7.2bn in Q2 FY18
6. Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT, reports PTI
7. Donald Trump promises 'giant tax cut' as 'Christmas gift' to Americans, reports Reuters
China raises short- and medium-term interest rates after US Fed hike
China’s central bank nudged money market interest rates upward on Thursday just hours after the Federal Reserve raised the US benchmark, as Beijing seeks to prevent destabilising capital outflows without hurting economic growth, reports Reuters. The PBOC increased rates on reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, used for open market operations by 5 basis points for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. It also said in a statement it increased rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) also by 5 basis points. Thursday’s move was the first time the Chinese central bank has raised rates since March, but market interest rates have risen on their own during the interim as the government pursues a range of policies to lower leverage and debt in the economy.
Fox's Star to bring Disney cash and cricket to India
Walt Disney Co’s expected deal with Twenty-First Century Fox would give the world’s best-known entertainment company new advantages in India, such as cricket rights and local-language TV shows for the fast-growing media market, reports Reuters. Through the $75 billion deal, which a source said is expected to be announced on Thursday, Disney would be able to distribute its programming on Star India, operator of 69 TV channels in eight languages, as well as the popular Hotstar streaming service. Disney also would gain global rights to professional cricket.
Railways forms committee to review flexi-fare system
After months of deliberations, the railway board has finally initiated the process of reviewing the flexi-fare system in premium trains by comparing the prices with that of other modes of transport in the same sectors. According to a railway board letter dated December 11, a copy of which is with PTI, the board has formed a six-member committee to review the system and submit a report in 30 days.
"The broad terms and reference of the committee shall be to examine all options and recommend the best option keeping in mind passengers and railways' interest", the letter stated. The flexi-fare system, launched in September 2016, led to up to 50% increase in fares. Under the formula, base fares increase from 10% to 50% with every 10% of the berths booked. While revenue increased, the railways lost passengers as several berths remained vacant, officials said.
WTO talks collapse, no agreement on food security
Bringing disappointment to developing countries like India, the talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial conference collapsed, with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue, reports PTI. The four-day conference, which ended without a ministerial declaration or any substantive outcome, did manage to make some feeble progress on fisheries and e-commerce by agreeing to work programmes.
As the US refused to engage, the 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) failed to reach a common ground for resolving the food security issue, a demand raised prominently by India. Even after hectic parleys, intense lobbying and prolonged posturing, the member nations failed to break an impasse over public food stockholding, disappointing a number of member states, especially the developing ones.
For India, failure to successfully push the food security issue was a disappointment, but the officials took comfort from the fact that the country did not yield any ground on other issues and kept its defensive interests in various fields intact.
PM Modi commissions Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top defence officials were present at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai. On the occasion, Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might. Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.
It underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment, an official earlier said, adding the vessel is expected to bolster India's maritime prowess. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.
The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.
Canada's $255bn pension fund finds Indian stressed assets costly
Canada’s biggest pension fund is holding back from investing in India’s stressed-asset market as valuations for delinquent firms in the South Asian nation remain higher than other countries, reports Bloomberg. “It is purely the pricing,” Mark Machin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, said. “When we look at things on a global basis and when we look at things on a risk-return basis, we find the pricing in India high.”
CPPIB, with more than $255 billion under management, and compatriots Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Brookfield Asset Management are scouting for investment opportunities amid India’s $210 billion pile of soured debt. The clean-up will test India’s new bankruptcy system as some business owners are putting up stiff resistance to auctioning their assets on the cheap.
More investment opportunities will arise over the next month as lenders take more than 20 delinquent borrowers to the insolvency court. These companies include Videocon Industries, Jaiprakash Associates and IVRCL. The defaulters will add to India’s so-called dirty dozen - 12 large debtors that have been ordered to go through the bankruptcy courts - pushing stressed assets under resolution to more than Rs 3 trillion. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Trump promises 'giant tax cut' as 'Christmas gift' to Americans
US President Donald Trump said Congress has reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages, and "massive tax relief" for American families and domestic companies, reports PTI. Trump recognised the tax reform as a campaign promise during his run-up to the 2016 presidential election, saying the "giant tax cut" will be his "Christmas gift" to fellow countrymen.
"Now we're just days away ... from keeping that promise and delivering a truly amazing victory for American families. We want to give you, the American people, a giant tax cut for Christmas," Trump told a select audience at the White House as he delivered an address to the nation making a final pitch for his massive tax reform. "As we speak, Congress has reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages, and massive tax relief for American families and for American companies," he said.
Trump cited an example to explain the impact of the tax cut: "The typical family of four earning $75,000 will see an income tax cut of more than $2,000, slashing their tax bill in half." It nearly doubles the amount of income taxed at the rate of zero, he said, adding that the proposed tax reforms also closes special interest loopholes; and lowers tax rates for families. It cuts taxes on businesses, which is expected to raise income by an average of more than $4,000, he said.
Japan December factory activity grows at fastest pace in nearly four years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in December as new orders accelerated, a preliminary survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy was poised to extend its near two-year run of growth, reports Reuters. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.2 in December from a final reading of 53.6 in November. It was the highest reading since February 2014.
China November investment growth slows, factory output and retail sales steady
China’s industrial output and retail sales grew at a steady pace last month, while fixed asset investment cooled slightly, reinforcing signs of a modest slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy amid a government crackdown on financial risks, reports Reuters. Thursday’s data showed industrial output rose 6.1% in November from a year earlier, below the 6.2% gain in October. China’s fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.2% in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
UK jobless rate holds at lowest since 1975
Britain's unemployment rate remains at a 42-year low, official data showed today, but workers' wages are still being eroded by inflation, reports AFP. The jobless rate - or the proportion of the workforce that is unemployed - stood at 4.3% in the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That was unchanged from the three months to September, and the lowest rate since 1975.
Average weekly earnings rose by 2.5% YoY in the three-month period to October, but lagged behind Britain's annual inflation rate of 3.1%. Adjusted for inflation, workers' weekly earnings fell 0.4% YoY from August to October - a further erosion of purchasing power. Some 1.4 million people were unemployed at the end of October. That was down 26,000 on a year earlier.
Today in History – Dec 14
1799 - George Washington dies at his home in Mount Vernon, after a cold turns into a deadly case of laryngitis.
1946 - Sanjay Gandhi, youth Congress leader, was born in New Delhi.
1953 - Vijay Amritraj, great Indian tennis player and actor (Octopussy), was born.
1981 - Israel annexes the Golan Heights, taken from Syrian at the closing of the Six-Day War of 1967.
1984 - First MIG 27M aircraft assembled by Hindustan Aeronautics takes off.
1998 - The government introduces the controversial Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.
Second phase of polling in Gujarat begins
Voting for the second phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly polls will be held today after the high-voltage campaign witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi leading the electioneering for their parties, reports PTI. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Prominent candidates in the fray for today's battle include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress. Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress, is seeking election from Radhanpur constituency. Lavingji Thakor of the BJP is contesting against him. Vadgam SC seat is another key constituency from where independent candidate Jignesh Mevani is fighting the election on Congress support against BJP's Vijay Chakravarti.
In Maninagar, the constituency once represented by PM Modi, Congress has given ticket to foreign-educated young face Sweta Bhrambhatt against BJP's sitting MLA Suresh Patel. Modi had vacated the constituency after becoming the PM in 2014. In its bid to form a caste bloc against the BJP, the Congress has won over Hardik Patel, Thakor and Mevani, who have emerged as the young Turks representing the Patidars, OBCs and Dalits respectively.
The elections, being viewed as precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, are a prestige battle for Modi, who helmed the campaign for the ruling BJP in his home state, and a litmus test for Gandhi, who spearheaded the campaign for the Congress. The electioneering for the second phase concluded on Tuesday after Modi took a seaplane ride from the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in north Gujarat, and returned after offering prayers at the famous Ambaji Temple and holding a road show.
On the concluding day of the campaign, Gandhi said that there was "tremendous undercurrent" against the ruling BJP in Gujarat and predicted a victory for his party in the Assembly polls. He claimed that "public mood" had undergone a radical change with all sections of society angry with the saffron party.
In the final stages of the electioneering, Modi set off a political firestorm after he alleged during a rally in Palanpur that Pakistan was trying to influence the Gujarat polls. He claimed that some Pakistani officials and former prime minister Manmohan Singh met a day before Mani Shankar Aiyar made the "neech aadmi" jibe against him. However, the next day Manmohan Singh asked Modi to apologise to the nation for his remarks. For more news and updates, click here
PM Modi to commission Navy submarine Kalvari today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mumbai on Wednesday night to attend the commissioning ceremony of Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari today. "The prime minister landed at Mumbai at around 11 pm and proceeded to the Raj Bhavan where he will stay overnight," an official told PTI. He was received at the airport by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao.
Kalvari, the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines handed over by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock, will be commissioned into the Navy by Modi today. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.
Current a/c deficit more than doubles to $7.2bn in Q2 FY18
India's second quarter current account deficit (CAD) more than doubled to $7.2 billion or 1.2% of GDP fiscal on annual basis, mainly due to higher oil imports. However, CAD in the second quarter narrowed sharply from $15 billion (2.5% of GDP) in the preceding quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said. Though, it was substantially higher than $3.4 billion (0.6% of GDP) in second quarter of FY17.
In general terms, CAD refers to the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange that has a bearing on exchange rate. "The widening of the CAD on a YoY basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit ($32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said. On a cumulative basis, the CAD increased to 1.8% of GDP in the first half of FY18 from 0.4% in comparable period of last fiscal on the back of widening of the trade deficit.
Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT
Unable to find any resolution on 28 stressed accounts from the second list, lenders will be initiating insolvency proceedings against 22-23 of these borrowers which include Uttam Galva Steel, IVRCL, Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Projects, a banker told PTI. The Reserve Bank deadline to resolve these 28 accounts ended on Wednesday.
The regulator in August had asked bankers to refer these cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if they failed to find a resolution by December 31. These accounts together have an exposure of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.
Govt extends deadline on Aadhaar, PAN in financial dealings to Mar 31
The government extended by three months till March 31 the deadline for mandatory quoting of national biometric identifier Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) for bank accounts and certain financial transactions, reports PTI. The deadline for existing bank account holders to furnish the 12-digit biometric identifier was initially December 31, 2017.
The government had last week extended the deadline for linking of PAN with Aadhaar till March 31, 2018. Now, the deadline for bank accounts has been extended but there is no word on extending the February 6, 2018 deadline for linking mobile SIM cards with Aadhaar.
UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint
Prime Minister Theresa May's government was defeated on Wednesday, when lawmakers forced through changes to its Brexit blueprint that ministers said could endanger Britain's departure from the European Union, reports Reuters. In a blow to May, already weakened after losing her Conservative Party's majority in a June election, the 650-seat parliament voted 309 to 305 in favour of an amendment to hand lawmakers more say over a final exit deal with the EU.
Up until the last minute of an often bitter debate in parliament, May's team tried to convince lawmakers in her party to give up their demands and side with a government fearful that the move will weaken its hand in tough Brexit negotiations. Members of Parliament (MPs) are debating the EU withdrawal bill, which will repeal the 1972 legislation binding Britain to the EU and copy existing EU law into domestic law to ensure legal continuity after 'Exit Day' on March 29, 2019.
In focus on Wednesday was an amendment put forward by Conservative lawmaker and former attorney general, Dominic Grieve, who wants parliament to have a meaningful vote on any deal before it is finalised and for it to be written into law.
Fed raises interest rates, keeps 2018 policy outlook unchanged
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term jump in US economic growth from the Trump administration’s proposed tax cuts, reports Reuters. In an early verdict on the tax overhaul, Fed policymakers judged it would boost the economy next year but leave no lasting impact, with the long-run potential growth rate stalled at 1.8%. The White House has frequently said its tax plan would produce annual GDP growth of 3% to 4%.
The expected fiscal stimulus, coming on the heels of a flurry of relatively bullish data, cleared the way for the US central bank to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a range of 1.25% to 1.5%. It was the third rate hike this year. But the Fed’s forecast of three additional rate increases in 2018 and 2019 was unchanged from its projections in September, a sign the tax legislation moving through Congress would have a modest, and possibly fleeting, effect.
The rate increase represented a victory for a central bank that has struggled at times to deliver on its promised pace of monetary tightening. It also allowed Fed Chair Janet Yellen, at her final press conference before her term ends in February, to signal an all-clear for the US economy a decade after the onset of the 2007-09 recession.
SC constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar today
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court would today hear pleas seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that the larger bench would sit at 2 pm to take up the interlocutory applications seeking interim relief against the Centre's decision on linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.
The Centre had on December 7 told the apex court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes would shortly be extended till March 31 next year. On November 27, the apex court had said it may consider setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes.
It had on October 30 said a constitution bench would commence hearing on the clutch of petitions against the Aadhaar scheme from the last week of November. Recently, a nine-judge constitution bench of the apex court had held that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had claimed it violated privacy rights.
Rohit Sharma smashes third ODI double ton in India's big win
Opener Rohit Sharma smashed his third one-day international double century to set up India’s comprehensive 141-run win against Sri Lanka in the second match of the series at Mohali on Wednesday. Leading the hosts in the absence of rested skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit laid waste to the Sri Lankan bowling with an unbeaten 208 off 153 deliveries to help India post 392 for four in their 50 overs.
Mohali: Indian captain Rohit Sharma celebrates his double-century during the second ODI cricket match against Sri Lanka in Mohali, on Wednesday. Sharma becomes the first batsman in the world to hit three ODI double hundreds. PTI