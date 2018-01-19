News Live: Donald Trump frustrated with media coverage of Kelly's interview

Live now
Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump frustrated with media coverage of Kelly's interview: White House
US President Donald Trump is "frustrated" with the media coverage of an interview given by his Chief of Staff John Kelly on issues like border wall, the White House has said.
Trump told lawmakers and a news channel that his campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border was "not fully informed" and his view on immigration was "evolving", The Wall Street Journal reported.
The White House denied such an impression and said that Trump has full confidence in Kelly.
HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 20.1% to Rs 4,642.6cr
Private lender HDFC Bank reported a 20.1% growth in net profit to Rs 4,642.6 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The private sector bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,865.33 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 24,450.44 crore during the December quarter, up 17.84% from Rs 20,748.27 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income grew by 24.1% to Rs 10,314.3 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 8,309.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
HDFC Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.3% for the quarter. The net non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans rose marginally to 0.44% at the end of December, from 0.32% in the same period last year.
HDFC Bank's provisions (other than tax) and contingencies increased to Rs 1,351.44 crore as against Rs 715.78 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.
ED likely to sell a chunk of Vijay Mallya's unpledged shares in United Breweries
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to sell a major part of Vijay Mallya's unpledged shares in United Breweries to raise more than Rs 4,000 crore, which is almost half of what the liquid baron owed to lenders, reports The Economic Times. An official told the paper that the ED has got hold of 4 crore unpledged shares, which constitutes to around 15.2% stake, owned by Mallya.
The shares have been transferred to the ED by the Stock Holding Corporation of India under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said. The remaining 27 lakh crore shares will soon be transferred. The shares will be sold under Section 9 of the PMLA. The Act points that after an order of confiscation, all the rights and titles in such assets stay with the Centre. The estimated amount by the sale of his shares is Rs 4,327 crore. The estimate comes about by Thursday's closing price which stood at Rs 1,081.85.
Subscribers can withdraw up to 25% after 3 years in NPS
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has relaxed norms for partial withdrawals for subscribers of National Pension Scheme (NPS), reports Business Standard. The pension regulator has allowed NPS subscribers who have contributed for three years to withdraw up to 25% of the corpus subject to certain conditions.
Earlier NPS subscribers were allowed to withdraw from the corpus only after completion of 10 years. Withdrawals are allowed for higher education and marriage of children, including a legally adopted child, purchase or construction of a residential house or flat, and treatment of various specified illnesses like cancer, kidney failure, stroke, major organ transplant among other illness.
Fed's Williams under consideration for No 2 Fed post, says report
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is under consideration by the White House for the post of vice chair of the Fed Board in Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported. The journal said it was unclear whether Williams is a front runner. Williams would serve under Jerome Powell, a Fed governor who is to become the Fed chair early next month, succeeding Janet Yellen.
Williams, who holds a doctorate in economics and whose research on monetary policy and interest rates has been influential both inside and outside the US central bank, would be part of the trio of policymakers at the centre of US rate-setting that traditionally includes the Fed chair, the vice chair and the chief of the New York Fed. The Fed Board’s former No 2, Stanley Fischer, who was also a highly regarded economist and central banker, retired late last year.
Delay in Bhushan Steel sale; billionaire Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty House joins the fray
Even as submission of bids for the troubled steelmaker Bhushan Steel has been delayed by a week, a new player has emerged in the form of NRI industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. His UK-based Liberty House have emerged as a new entrant in the race, reports Moneycontrol News’ Prince Mathews Thomas.
While January 18 was earlier the last day for bids to be submitted, now it has been extended to January 25, sources said. “We got a notice on Wednesday informing us of the change in dates,” an official from one of the companies expected to put in a bid said.
Non-life insurers to see double-digit growth till 2022: Moody's
The non-life insurance industry is expected to register double-digit growth for the next three-to-four years, a Moody's analyst has said. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mohammed Ali Londe, Assistant Vice President-Analyst, EMEA Insurance, Moody's said that the sector will benefit from the liberalisation of reinsurance regulations as well as risk-based capital (RBC) regime. "With more reinsurance capacity coming from abroad, this will bring in more product offerings as well as sophistication to the market. This will enable Indian companies to also diversify into other product areas," he said.
SoftBank is now Uber's largest shareholder as deal closes
A group of investors led by SoftBank Group Corp closed a deal with Uber Technologies, making SoftBank the largest stakeholder in the ride-services firm and providing a much-needed boost to controversy-ridden Uber, reports Reuters. The deal includes a large purchase of shares from existing Uber investors and employees at a discounted valuation for the company of $48 billion, a 30% drop from Uber’s most recent valuation of $68 billion.
The investor group, which is co-led by SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group and includes Sequoia Capital, has also completed a $1.25 billion investment of fresh cash at the other, higher valuation, the spokesman said. In all, the investors will take a stake of about a 17.5% in Uber, with SoftBank keeping 15%, becoming the company’s largest shareholder. The investment triggers a number of governance changes at Uber, including the addition of new board members, which take effect immediately.
GST Council cuts rates on 82 items, introduces tax evasion steps, gears up for simple return filing
At its meeting on Thursday, the GST Council revised rates of 29 goods and 53 services and introduced ‘anti-evasion measures’ to take care of faltering indirect tax revenue. While there was an extensive discussion to simplify the return filing process, a final decision will be taken at its next meeting. The decision on inclusion of real estate in GST has also been deferred.
Rates of goods such as bio-diesel, packaged drinking water, drip, irrigation system, bio-pesticides, among others have been brought down to 12% from 18%. Diamonds and precious stones will now attract 0.25% GST instead of 3%, while vibhuti and de-oiled brown rice will attract nil tax. Similarly, rates of 53 categories of services will now attract lower tax. However, out of these, Finance Ministry has also made clarification on certain services. While the change in rates will be applicable from January 25, the rationalisation exercise will have an impact of Rs 1,000-1,200 crore annually.
US House passes short-term spending bill to avoid govt shutdown
Legislation to avoid a US government shutdown at midnight on Friday advanced in Congress, as the House of Representatives on Thursday night approved an extension of federal funds through February 16, although the bill faced uncertain prospects in the Senate, reports Reuters. On a mostly partisan vote of 230-197, the Republican-controlled House approved the stopgap funds, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration before the looming deadline and as President Donald Trump pushed hard for a measure he can sign.
But a mix of Democratic and Republican senators who oppose the House bill for varying reasons left the measure in a precarious spot. House passage came only after conservatives secured a promise from House Speaker Paul Ryan that he would soon advance some type of legislation to bolster US military readiness, said Republican Representative Mark Meadows. Besides a long fight over military versus non-military funding, Republicans and Democrats were battling over a measure to protect from deportation young immigrants known as “Dreamers” brought to the country illegally as children.
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 360cr road project from Ircon
Infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon (DBL) has bagged a road project worth Rs 360.58 crore in Karnataka from Ircon International. "The company has received letter of award from Ircon International for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) road project in Karnataka," it said in a BSE filing. The project is for six laning of Davanagere-Haveri sector of NH-48.
Tata Steel raises $1.3bn via bonds in international markets
Tata Steel has raised $1.3 billion (approx Rs 8,282 crore) through issuance of unsecured bonds in international markets. "The issue comprises $300 million 4.45% unsecured bonds due on July 24, 2023 and $1 billion 5.45% unsecured bonds due on January 24, 2028 by Abja Investment Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel incorporated in Singapore," Tata Steel said a regulatory filing.
Tata Steel ED and CFO Koushik Chatterjee said proceeds of the bonds will be "used to refinance the offshore obligations of the Group, which will help de-risk the balance sheet, enhance financial flexibility, diversify the investor base and improve the overall debt maturity profile". The bonds are rated 'BB-' by S&P and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
SAT refuses to lift Sebi ban on Price Waterhouse
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) said Price Waterhouse can continue to service existing clients whose financial year started on January 1, 2018, but it refused to grant a stay on a two-year audit ban ordered by the market regulator. The markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, last week barred Price Waterhouse from auditing listed companies in the country for two years, after a probe into a nearly decade-old accounting fraud case in a software services company that became India’s biggest corporate scandal. It had however allowed Price Waterhouse to continue auditing books for the current fiscal year ending in March.
SC rejects plea to cancel CBFC certificate to Padmaavat
The Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking urgent hearing on a fresh PIL that sought cancellation of Censor Board's certificate granted to controversial Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat', reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud also trashed the submission that the screening of the movie may cause serious threat to life, property and law and order.
"Maintaining law and order is not our job. That is the job of the state. Prayer rejected," the bench said while refusing to accord urgent hearing on the fresh plea filed by lawyer ML Sharma. The lawyer has sought cancellation of the U/A certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmaavat' on various grounds including the provisions of the Cinematograph Act.
IS recruit from Kannur killed in Syria
An Islamic State (IS) recruit from the district has been killed in Syria, police said. Confirming the death of Abdul Manaf (30), a native of Valapattinam in the district in November last year, a senior police official said the news was received by his relatives on January 17 from his friend, who is also in Syria, through Telegram messenger app. "The news about the death of Abdul Manaf in a fight in November, 2017 in Syria is correct. It was sent by his friend Kayyum, who is also fighting for the IS in Syria", Deputy Superintendent of Police PP Sadanandan said.
An image made available on Thursday by the Zoological Society of London shows Meghan the baby okapi with its mother Oni. London Zoo has honoured Prince Harry's fiancée by naming its new-born okapi after her. The zoo said the animal born in early December was named Meghan to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Harry and American actress Meghan Markle. AP
Cranes lift a Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines in Trabzon on Thursday. Turkish authorities lifted the passenger plane that skidded off a runway in northern Turkey and stopped on the side of a slope meters away from the Black Sea, late Saturday. All passengers and crew were evacuated and no one was injured. AP
A BSF jawan with a camel at the Republic Day parade rehearsals at Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI
A local sits among debris after a wall collapse allegedly caused by shelling from the Pakistan side at the India-Pakistan international border at Pindi Camp in Arnia Sector about 40km from Jammu on Thursday. PTI
Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit pens autobiography
Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is coming out with her autobiography, "Citizen Delhi: My Times, My Life", publishers Bloomsbury India announced on Thursday. The memoir which will be unveiled on January 27 at the 11th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival, will take readers through the "lifelong journey of the only female politician in India to be part of a select, overwhelmingly male, band", reports PTI.
"When I look back, I see an Indian woman, with what many may call a modern attitude even today, choosing to take the important decisions of her life and be accountable for them," Dikshit said. The memoir documents how a girl who loved cycling along the tree-lined avenues of a brand new Lutyens' Delhi, five decades later, went on to govern, and transform, Delhi as its chief minister - not once, but thrice consecutively – from 1998 to 2013.
AAP to contest all elections in Maha from now on
Brigadier (retd) Sudhir Sawant, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday said the party's Maharashtra unit would contest all elections barring gram panchayat polls, reports PTI. "From now on, AAP Maharashtra will contest all elections be it for the Parliament, Assembly, local body, municipal corporations or nagar panchayats. We have decided to fight every election except the ones for gram panchyats," Sawant said.
Kingfisher case: Court orders issuance of arrest warrant to Mallya
A court on Thursday directed issuance of an arrest warrant against defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya and 18 others in the Kingfisher Airlines case, on a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), reports PTI. The probe agency, which comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry, has come across various violations of companies law in the case related to Kingfisher Airlines, which was grounded in 2012.
A Special Court, constituted under the Companies Act, in Bengaluru has directed issuance of arrest warrants against Mallya and 18 others, according to a court document. Mallya, who has been based in the UK for a long time, is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines' default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore and some other matters.
India to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025: Paytm chief
The Indian economy is set to double to $5 trillion in the next 7-8 years as booming consumption of digital services would support addition of about $2.5 trillion to the country's wealth, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said. "It took 70 years for India to become $2.5 trillion economy, and now the same amount of growth will take just next 7 years," Sharma told PTI.
Telcos can't give excuses for rise in call drops, DoT Secy
In a stern message to telecom operators, the Department of Telecom (DoT) said the industry can't give excuses like problems in installing mobile towers for rise in call drops and asked them to get their act together to tackle the issue. Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told PTI in an interview that the Department of Telecom (DoT) will meet the industry on the call drop issue as soon as Trai's assessment report comes out on quality of mobile services, benchmarked to the new call drop parameters.
HCL Tech Q3 profit falls 6%; maintains FY18 constant currency revenue, EBIT guidance
HCL Technologies said its profit for the October-December quarter gained 0.3% to Rs 2,194 crore compared to Rs 2,207 crore in previous quarter. Revenue during the quarter increased 3% sequentially to Rs 12,809 crore and dollar revenue rose 3.1% to $1,988 million, it added.
The software services provider has maintained its guidance for full year constant currency revenue at 10.5-12.5% and operating margin (EBIT) at 19.5-20.5%. HCL Tech said the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year 2017-18. The record date of January 30, 2018 fixed for the payment of the interim dividend and the payment date of interim dividend will be February 5.
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit tanks 39% YoY to Rs 306 crore
India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel reported an over 39% fall in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 to about Rs 306 crore. The company's net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same period previous fiscal. The company saw its overall revenue decline 13% to Rs 20,319 crore. Its revenue was pegged at Rs 23,336 crore in the corresponding period of the last financial year.
Wipro Q3 dollar revenue seen up 1%; net profit to remain flat
Wipro, which is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended December 2017, might report a 1% rise in dollar revenue to $2.03 billion, compared to $2.01 billion reported in the previous quarter.
Rupee revenue is likely to climb by 2.9% for the quarter ended December 2017 to Rs 13,553 crore, aided by acquisitions compared to Rs 13,169 crore reported in the previous quarter, according to CNBC-TV18 estimates.
Earnings before interest and tax is likely to fall slightly to 17.1% in Q3 compared to 17.3% reported in the previous quarter.