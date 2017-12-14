App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets in $52 billion all-stock deal

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 14, 06:00 PM (IST)

    Disney to buy 21st Century Fox assets in $52 billion all-stock deal

    Walt Disney on Thursday announced plans to acquire many parts of Twenty-First Century Fox in a deal worth $52.4 billion in stock, reports CNBC. The company will get network Nat Geo, Asian pay-TV operator Star TV, Fox's movie studios, stakes in Sky and Hulu, and regional sports networks.

    Disney's Fox acquisition bolsters its plans to become a dominant streaming service platform, making it a bigger threat to Netflix.

  • Dec 14, 09:25 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. November WPI inflation at 3.93% vs 3.59% in October

    2. Fed raises interest rates by 25bps, keeps 2018 policy outlook unchanged

    3. NPA deadline ends: Banks brace for over Rs 10,000cr in provisions. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive

    4. StanChart sees FY18 GDP growth at 6.5%, 7.2% in FY19

    5. Canada's $255bn pension fund says India’s stressed assets are costly, reports Bloomberg

    6. UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint, reports Reuters

    7. Fed’s Janet Yellen says bitcoin is a ‘highly speculative asset’, reports CNBC

  • Dec 14, 06:49 PM (IST)

    ATMs not to be replenished with cash after 9 pm: Govt

    Concerned over incidents of attack on cash carrying vans, the government has proposed that ATMs should not be replenished with cash after 9 pm in cities and private cash transportation agencies must collect money from the banks in the first half of the day, officials said.

    The deadline for putting money in the ATMs in rural areas would be 6 pm, and 4 pm in Naxal-affected districts. Also, specially designed cash vans, fitted with CCTVs and GPS, must not carry more than Rs 5 crore per trip.

  • Dec 14, 06:31 PM (IST)

    Round-up of exit polls: Numbers predict a clear win for BJP in both Gujarat & HP

    The BJP will be the party to beat in both Gujarat and HP as a number of exit polls published by news channels seem to suggest a clear victory for the saffron party in both the states.

    The second phase of the Gujarat assembly elections came to an end today with over half of the electorate heading to the voting booths.

    As many as 5 exit polls have predicted a resounding win for BJP in Gujarat, while 3 exit polls paint a similar story for the Modi-led party in Himachal Pradesh.

    Read our story here

  • Dec 14, 05:56 PM (IST)

    Gujarat, Himachal Result Exit Poll live updates on Moneycontrol

  • Dec 14, 05:35 PM (IST)

    ​"Even when the World was still in the slowdown phase and yet to take a curve for the better, India realised the importance of structural changes. India in 2017 has seen more structural changes taking place than any time in recent past," FM Jaitley said at the FICCI AGM.

  • Dec 14, 05:31 PM (IST)

    "Railways - is one area where we need to hurry up with the level of infrastructure expenditure. Our expenditure on railway stations, quality of trains, superfast trains, bullet trains are areas which need to be strengthened," says FM Arun Jaitley at FICCI's 90th AGM

  • Dec 14, 05:27 PM (IST)

    Jaitley says at the FICCI AGM, "I must confess that I had thought that after unified GST is implemented it will take a reasonable amount of time when collections move up that you'll start rationalizing tariffs. Even I had not anticipated that we would be able to start rationalizing within 3-4 months."

  • Dec 14, 05:02 PM (IST)

    Aadhaar update: SC to pass interim order tomorrow, next hearing on December 17

    The Supreme Court has reserved order on Aadhaar cases. It will pass an interim order on Friday and will hear the case on December 17.

    The government has said that it is ready to extend the Aadhaar deadlines for most services till March 2018. Keeping in mind the new accounts opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana, MNREGA scheme and other schemes, the government is proposing this extension.

  • Dec 14, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Select Committee yet to prepare final report on Motor Vehicles Bill 2016; states' autonomy, transportation policy still a concern

    Select Committee yet to prepare final report on Motor Vehicles Bill 2016; states' autonomy, transportation policy still a concern

    Select Committee is expected to 'complete its final report by the end of December' and the Bill could be put to vote early next year
  • Dec 14, 04:53 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 04:52 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 04:40 PM (IST)

    She says that the Ministry which has "fairly been cocooned", she urges FICCI to help the Defence Ministry to help them identify those firms, among others, the possibility of procuring indigenous arms. 

  • Dec 14, 04:38 PM (IST)

    "There has been a lot of simplifications in the process." She said this noting that with a transparent system, the country be will able to include commerce sector. She urged FICCI to highlight the startups which the Defence Sector can engage with, for a more inclusive growth. 

  • Dec 14, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Sitharaman urged FICCI to help the defence sector to ensure that the investments and its decisions that have been taken in the country are taken speedily, and if the government is in the right direction.  

  • Dec 14, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Sitharaman points the importance of the FICCI body

    Speaking at the FICCI event, she said that FICCI has always beenan integral part of the country. She said, "I do appreciate that FICCI is bridging the gap between the government and the industrial sector." She said that FICCI's inputs are very important and urged that the government will benefit more with FICCI by their side.

  • Dec 14, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak on the second day of the FICCI AGM today. 

  • Dec 14, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Gujarati dailies run BJP, Congress ads canvassing votes for second phase of polls

    Many Gujarati dailies carried half page advertisements with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image, urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

    According to a News Laundryreport, the ads were featured some of the most read Gujarati publications like SandeshGujarat Samachar and Divya Bhaskar, even as the state was scheduled to vote on Thursday for the remaining 93 seats in the second phase of the assembly elections.

     

  • Dec 14, 03:43 PM (IST)

    StanChart sees FY18 GDP growth at 6.5%, 7.2% in FY19

    India's economic growth has bottomed out and the GDP growth will recover further to 7% over the next few quarters but it is likely to take few years to return to over 7.5% levels, Standard Chartered said. In a research report on Economic Outlook in 2018, it said the worst is over for India's GDP growth, while forecasting a growth rate of 6.5% for the current fiscal and 7.2% in the year thereafter.

    "We expect growth to normalise gradually over the next four to six quarters as the disruptive impact of major policy changes fades," it said. Economic growth has bottomed out after slowing to a 13-quarter low of 5.7% in April-June. "We see growth recovering further to 7% over the next few quarters (6.3% in July-September 2017) supported by several factors," Standard Chartered said.

    These factors include economy's increasing alignment to policy changes, temporary GST exemptions facilitating a smooth transition to the new framework, bank recapitalisation addressing the 'twin balance sheet' issues and improving farm incomes as agriculture prices recover from demonetisation and supply shocks. The government, it said, has implemented bold reforms in recent years, including the Goods & Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

  • Dec 14, 03:33 PM (IST)

    Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic contraceptive tablets

    Drug major Lupin said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its Tydemy tablets, used to prevent pregnancy, in the American market. The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Tydemy, which is a generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals' Safyral Tablets, Lupin said in a statement.

    Tydemy is indicated for use by women to prevent pregnancy and to raise folate levels in women who choose to use an oral contraceptive for contraception. As per IMS MAT data, the product had annual sales of around $22.9 million in the US.

  • Dec 14, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Delhi court to pronounce on Dec 16 sentence in coal case

    A Delhi court will pronounce on December 16 the order on quantum of punishment against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta in a coal scam case, reports PTI. The CBI has sought maximum punishment for them. Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard the arguments from the probe agency and convicts Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary AK Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog (VISUL) and reserved the order. They were on Wednesday convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based firm VISUL.

  • Dec 14, 03:24 PM (IST)

    UK retailers enjoy bumper Black Friday sales, Nov retail sales volumes up 1.6% YoY

    British retail sales grew much faster than expected last month as shoppers took advantage of Black Friday bargains, official figures showed on Thursday, contrasting with more downbeat industry surveys. Despite rising inflation and slow wage growth, retail sales volumes were 1.6% higher than a year earlier, up from a flat performance in October and beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had pointed to annual growth of just 0.3%.

    Last month shoppers splashed out, with household good stores reporting especially strong sales growth due to Black Friday promotions, the Office for National Statistics said. On the month, overall retail sales were 1.1% higher, up from growth of 0.5% in October and economists’ forecasts of a 0.4% rise. The ONS data are seasonally adjusted, but the agency said that this may not fully strip out the effect of Black Friday, as the length of the promotion period has increased in Britain in recent years.

  • Dec 14, 02:59 PM (IST)

    UN chief says sanctions key to denuclearise North Korea

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says unified effort to fully implement sanctions on North Korea are key to resolve the country's growing missile and nuclear threat, reports AP. Guterres, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, also says North Korea must be denuclearised for peace and stability in the region. Guterres is in Japan to attend an international conference on universal health coverage. 

  • Dec 14, 02:52 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 02:51 PM (IST)

    India's Nov Iran oil imports skid to lowest since Feb 2016

    India’s refiners imported nearly half as much crude oil from Iran in November as the month before, ship tracking data showed, cutting purchases to a 21-month low in protest at Tehran’s decision to award a giant gas field to a Russian company. India, the world’s No 3 crude oil consumer, received about 266,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a decline of 43% from October and 55% from a year ago, according to a review of tanker arrival data from trade sources and numbers available on Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    For FY18, Indian refiners have opted to order about a quarter less Iranian crude as Tehran decided to award development rights for its huge Farzad B gas field to Russian rivals instead of an Indian consortium that discovered the field. For April-November, the first eight months of this fiscal year, India shipped in 19% less Iranian oil at about 427,200 bpd, according to the data. But India’s oil imports from Iran will likely rise in December, as vessels holding about 4 million barrels of oil sailed from the Iranian ports in end-November and discharged cargoes in early December, the data showed.

  • Dec 14, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Foxconn said to invest Rs 60bn on plant near Mumbai

    Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronic devices such as iPhones, is looking to invest Rs 6,000 crore to set up a 200-acre plant in the special economic zone (SEZ) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai, sources told The Economic Times. The Taiwanese company, which is the largest supplier to Apple, has told port authorities that the JNPT project will provide employment to about 40,000 people.

    Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the company had sent a proposal to the government for setting up the plant. "They've reached out to us requesting to provide land at JNPT," Gadkari said, without providing further details. It isn't clear whether Foxconn will use the unit to manufacture iPhones or other products but given the location, it's likely to be used as an export base. Foxconn Technology Group didn't respond to queries. 

  • Dec 14, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Saudi king approves $19bn economic stimulus package

    Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree approving 72 billion riyals ($19.2 billion) worth of measures to stimulate growth in the private sector next year, state news agency SPA reported. The measures include residential loans worth 21.3 billion riyals, a 10 billion riyal fund to support economic projects, and 1.5 billion riyals to support distressed companies. A 2.8 billion riyal government fund will be created to invest in smaller companies, while the government will adjust the fees which it charges for services to save smaller companies 7 billion riyals.

  • Dec 14, 02:21 PM (IST)

    French economy roars into 2018 after year of surprise turnaround

    The French private sector unexpectedly kept up a galloping rate of expansion in December, a survey showed on Thursday, capping a year that has seen it turn from one of the euro zone’s laggards to one of its strongest performers. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary manufacturing index (PMI) jumped to 59.3 in December from 57.7 the month before, blowing past expectations of economists polled by Reuters and hitting a more than 17-year high. The reading for the dominant service sector edged down to 59.4 this month from 60.4 in December, slightly below expectations, but still far above the 50-point threshold separating expansions in activity from contractions.

