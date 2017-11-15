News highlights of the day: Demonetisation helped formalising large part of economy, says PM Modi

Also, bringing real estate in the GST net even partly may require a constitutional amendment, which could take time. The issue here is the lack of clarity about the concept of immovable property. According to sources, the presentation, prepared for the GST Council in Guwahati on Friday but could not be placed due to paucity of time, says the Constitution does not define immovable property. To resolve this issue, the presentation suggests that goods should be defined to include movable and immovable properties, and services should be defined to include anything other than goods.
"Not all the land available with these firms will be put on sale. Each firm and its administrative ministry will identify land that maybe required for business expansion and only that will form part of the whole package," said a finance ministry official. The remaining land will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle set up by the administrative ministry. The government has invited other state-run companies to take over six of these central public sector enterprises.
Telecom operator Idea Cellular reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,106.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore in July-September a year ago. Revenue from operations dropped 19.72% to Rs 7,465.5 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 9,300.23 crore in the year-ago period.
Sandhar manufactures door handles for cars, wheel rims, locking systems, vision systems, clutch assemblies, brake panels and many other auto products. The company, promoted by Chairman DN Davar and his family, counts Honda Cars as one of kits biggest customers. The list includes Suzuki, Yamaha, Bosch, Korea’s Doosan and Hyundai Construction Equipment with TVS Motor, Hero Group and BEML figuring among the local clients.
Started 30 years ago as a supplier of sheet metal products to Hero Honda (now Hero MotoCorp), the company currently has 33 manufacturing plants in India and across the globe with an employee base exceeding 6,500. It has several plants in Gurugram itself, and in Haridwar, Bengaluru, Alwar, Chennai, Hosur, Indore, Mysore and Pune besides manufacturing units in Spain, Poland and Mexico.
The meeting, called PSB ThinkShop (earlier editions were called Gyan Sangams), ended with bankers making a presentation to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, bankers said. Bankers also deliberated on capital allocation, asset quality and credit growth. DFS will examine these suggestions and come out with a blueprint to strengthen state-owned banks, bankers said.
“Larger banks suggested that there should be segmented banking. However the decision has to be taken by individual banks and their boards. The larger banks also suggested asset swapping, where smaller banks can sell or swap assets of large companies to larger banks,” bankers said. Bankers pressed for the idea of differentiated lending as this will ensure that banks can focus on their strengths, be it in regional advantage or understanding of a particular sector, they said. This will also ensure that lending to small and medium enterprises will go up, since it often works on a cluster format, they added.
The strategic debt restructuring (SDR) plans of Reliance Communications (RCom) appear to have hit a road block, with the company and its lenders sparring over the treatment of loans given by group entities to the embattled carrier, sources toldThe Economic Times. Banks are under fire from the regulator and the government for treating defaulters with kid gloves are also reluctant to convert a part of their debt into equity at a steep premium to the current market price on concerns over future probes, sources said.
In its last meeting, the company wanted banks to accord priority status to the loans RCom has taken from the group companies. Two of the 27 banks in the consortium have declined this proposal, while the rest of the banks will give their decision at the next meeting,” sources said. Many of the lenders are averse to do so because that would put them at a lower standing in terms of claims in a company that is not generating sufficient cash to meet its interest payment obligations. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Little Internet, which runs the Little app, had in 2015 racked up $50 million and later got on board GIC. Paytm and GIC are its significant shareholders after Tiger Global sold out from the company. While Gurgaon-based Nearbuy, which broke off from its parent Groupon India in 2015, had scooped up a $20-million cheque from Sequoia Capital at the time. Both the companies offer deals across restaurants, movies, hotels, salons, gyms and spas. Paytm, which has been betting on its online-to-offline (O2O) model, wants to bulk up this vertical with these platforms.
Valued at $7 billion, Paytm is ramping up its consumer offerings beyond its core payments business after raising funds from SoftBank earlier this year and has been looking to expand its presence in the hyper-local space. It is already an investor in Little. Paytm plans to invest an additional Rs 250 crore in its overall deals business, sources said.
GE’s shares last week closed under $20 for the first time in more than five years, its struggles made clear by a disappointing third-quarter earnings report last month. The stock closed at $20.49 on Friday, marking a 35% decline in 2017. The stock price is now the lowest among Dow members. Because the Dow is a price-weighted index, unlike the benchmark S&P 500 which is influenced by the market values of its constituents, that means GE has the least impact on the Dow's daily swings. As of Friday, GE’s weight stood at only 0.6%. By comparison, aircraft maker Boeing Co, whose stock is above $260, has a 7.7% weight.
Meanwhile, bitcoin cash soared to a record high of around $2,477 overnight, before crashing about 50% to a low near $1,224 Sunday afternoon, according to CoinMarketCap. Trading volume in bitcoin cash over the last 24 hours was around $7.9 billion, versus $8.6 billion for the original bitcoin, according to CoinMarketCap.
Top Headlines: 1. Govt says ONGC, HPCL merger to close in FY18 2. Demonetisation helped formalise a large part of the economy: PM Modi 3. Bharat 22 ETF opens tomorrow, may raise Rs 8,000 crore 4. GIC Re Q2 net profit jumps over 5-fold to Rs 1,419 crore
5. SC comes down hard on JP Associates for missing four deadlines to deposit Rs 2000 crore
6. October CPI rises faster at 3.58% vs 3.28% in September as food prices rise
Nov 13, 09:40 PM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi made money disappear from Gujarat through magic: Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Narendra Modi made money "disappear" from Gujarat through "magic" in the last two decades of the BJP rule, as he stepped up his attack on the Prime Minister in the poll-bound state.
Gandhi's jibe at Modi came after a man met him during an interaction with members of the notified and denotified tribes in Harij village in the district and lamented that he was once a snake charmer and now makes a living by performing magic.
Gandhi then asked him to perform some tricks and the man obliged. During his brief performance, the man produced some money through tricks.
Nov 13, 09:32 PM (IST)
Rajesh Exports Q2 net profit down 4% at 298 crore
Rajesh Exports, the world's largest gold refiner, today posted a 3.73 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 298.14 crore in the quarter ended on September 30 on poor sales.
Its net profit had stood at Rs 309.7 crore in the same quarter of previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.
Total revenue declined by 19.12 percent to Rs 52,130.5 crore in the July-September period of the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 54,458.9 crore in the year-ago period.
The Income Tax Department (I-T) raids Jaya TV's Office and Sasikala's Properties and seizes Rs 7 crore in cash, Rs 5 crore worth in jewellery, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.Also, 30 benami Properties and several shell companies are currently under the scanner.The department has also detected Rs 1,400 crore worth of undisclosed income
Demonetisation helped formalise a large part of the economy: PM Modi
The demonetisation of high-value currency notes along with a series of other reform measures have resulted in formalising a large part of the Indian economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today.
In an address at an ASEAN business forum, Modi also highlighting rolling out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as measures for bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings, besides the linking of Aadhaar database with financial transactions as part of broader policy initiatives
Record UIN on tax invoice for supplies to foreign missions, UN organisations: Finance Ministry
Businesses supplying goods and services to foreign diplomatic missions or UN organisations should quote their respective unique identification number (UIN) on tax invoices for GST benefits, the finance ministry said on Monday.
Recording of the 15-digit UIN while making such sales will enable Foreign Diplomatic Missions / UN organisations to claim a refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid by them in India.
Bharat 22 ETF opens tomorrow, may raise Rs 8,000 crore
The Bharat-22 exchange traded fund (ETF) that aims to raise an initial amount of Rs 8,000 crore for government, will open for investors on Tuesday and end on Friday.
The ETF, which is a diversified portfolio of 22 blue chips, will open for anchor investors tomorrow and for non- anchor investors on November 15 and close on November 17.
Nov 13, 07:34 PM (IST)
AAP govt moves NGT seeking modification of odd:even order
The Delhi government on Monday moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking modification of its November 11 order refusing to exempt women and two-wheelers from the odd-even car rationing scheme to tackle pollution.
The application, filed before a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, sought exemption of women drivers from the scheme, saying it may affect the safety and security of women.
It sought that the exemptions be allowed for one year till the government procured 2,000 buses for public transport to tackle lakhs of commuters.
OPEC,non-OPEC countries to decide on further oil supply cut on November 30
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers are moving towards deciding at their November 30 meeting whether to extend a global agreement to curb oil supply further into 2018, two ministers said on Monday, a quicker time frame than previously indicated.
Reuters reported last month, citing OPEC sources, those producers were leaning towards prolonging the agreement until the end of 2018, though the decision could be postponed until early next year depending on the market.
Nov 13, 06:32 PM (IST)
Laptop catches fire on Indigo's Bengaluru-bound flight, plane lands safely
Passengers aboard 6E-445 (VT-IGV) reported a burning smell which was coming from one of the bags.
Aircrew instantly sprayed fire extinguishers and relocated the passengers sitting nearby the bag. As a caution, the crew kept the laptop in a container filled with water till the plane landed, according to a report in The Times of India.
Nov 13, 06:21 PM (IST)
Centre aiming to dispose of 5 lakh tonnes of pulses from buffer stock by March 2018
The Centre, which is sitting on a buffer stock of 18 lakh tonnes of pulses, is aiming to dispose of up to 5 lakh tonnes of lentils by March 2018, a senior food ministry official said today.
Last week, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) gave approval for distributing a part of the pulses buffer stock to central schemes like Midday Meal and other state-run agencies besides state governments.
Nov 13, 06:13 PM (IST)
India Today has exclusively reported that Dawood Ibrahim is alive and well in Pakistan after the TV channel scooped the tape of a conversation between him and his nephew, who had called him from Dubai.
Nov 13, 05:45 PM (IST)
HC issues notice to TN govt seeking relocation of former CM memorials
The Madras High Court today issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL seeking relocation of the memorials of former chief ministers from Marina beach here.
When a PIL by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy came up, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar issued the notice to the state government, returnable by two weeks.
Nov 13, 05:36 PM (IST)
India’s retail inflation grew at 3.58 percent in October, mainly due an increase in food prices.
Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessed 3.36 percent growth in August, while rising 3.28 percent in September, compared to the year-ago period. It is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today alleged the previous governments of the SP and the BSP "looted" the people for 14 years and said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation was "working relentlessly" to put everything back on track.
Reservation in pvt sector to dent investment climate: Assocham
Any move to introduce job reservation in the private sector will hit India's investment climate and political parties must avoid sending "wrong signals" to investors, industry body Assocham said. At a time when the Indian economy is seeking positive triggers for growth revival, any political narrative on reservation in the private sector would bring in a big blow, it said.
Govt says ONGC, HPCL merger to close in FY18
The merger of the much talked about oil giants Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corportaion (HPCL) will consummate in the current financial year (FY18), reports Moneycontrol News’ Himadri Buch. “We should be able to close the deal (ONGC-HPCL merger) this year itself,” said Anuradha Thakur, Joint Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). In July 2017, the Cabinet had approved the plan to sell the government's 51% stake in state-refiner HPCL to explorer ONGC.
Stamp duty, property tax may stay out of GST, says report
Real estate may not fully come under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) because the stamp duty and property tax can stay out of its ambit, suggests a presentation prepared for the GST Council, reports Business Standard. While work contracts for under-construction houses are under GST, the stamp duty and land are out of it. India is one of the few countries where sales of under-construction houses are greatly in vogue. Generally, it is constructed houses that are sold in other parts of the world.
Centre shortlists 18 companies for strategic sale, says report
The government has lined up 18 companies for strategic sales and has asked their administrative ministries to identify land that can be bundled and put on the block to make the deal more attractive, reports The Economic Times. The companies in which the government proposes to sell stake and hand over management control include Dredging Corporation of India, Central Electronics, Scooters India, Hindustan Prefab and Pawan Hans.
Idea Cellular reports Q2 net loss of Rs 1,106.8cr
Auto component maker Sandhar Technologies plans Rs. 400cr IPO
Auto component manufacturer Sandhar Technologies plans to float an Rs 400-crore initial public offering this fiscal, sources told Moneycontrol News’ Dhirendra Tripathi. The Gurugram-based company has appointed Axis Capital and ICICI Securities as merchant bankers to advise it on its plans to list on the stock exchanges though it could not be independently confirmed. The IPO will mostly comprise issue of fresh shares with Gaurav Dalmia-promoted GTI Capital, which is a minority shareholder in the company, likely to use the opportunity to exit.
New India Assurance Company debuts at Rs 750, at a discount of 6.25% over its issue price of Rs 800. The country's largest general insurance firm recently concluded its Rs 9,600 crore initial public offer. Its initial public offering was oversubscribed 1.19 times during November 1-3.
PSBs want large banks to lend to corporates, retail only smaller banks, says report
A weekend meeting of public sector bankers called by the department of financial services (DFS) deliberated over a differentiated lending structure to make state-run lenders more efficient, said bankers told Mint. “Large banks will do corporate banking and smaller banks will do retail. Smaller banks will focus on their niche strengths and geographies,” sources said.
The meeting, called PSB ThinkShop (earlier editions were called Gyan Sangams), ended with bankers making a presentation to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, bankers said. Bankers also deliberated on capital allocation, asset quality and credit growth. DFS will examine these suggestions and come out with a blueprint to strengthen state-owned banks, bankers said.
“Larger banks suggested that there should be segmented banking. However the decision has to be taken by individual banks and their boards. The larger banks also suggested asset swapping, where smaller banks can sell or swap assets of large companies to larger banks,” bankers said. Bankers pressed for the idea of differentiated lending as this will ensure that banks can focus on their strengths, be it in regional advantage or understanding of a particular sector, they said. This will also ensure that lending to small and medium enterprises will go up, since it often works on a cluster format, they added.
Differences with lenders may hit RCom’s strategic debt restructuring plan, says report
The strategic debt restructuring (SDR) plans of Reliance Communications (RCom) appear to have hit a road block, with the company and its lenders sparring over the treatment of loans given by group entities to the embattled carrier, sources told The Economic Times. Banks are under fire from the regulator and the government for treating defaulters with kid gloves are also reluctant to convert a part of their debt into equity at a steep premium to the current market price on concerns over future probes, sources said.
In its last meeting, the company wanted banks to accord priority status to the loans RCom has taken from the group companies. Two of the 27 banks in the consortium have declined this proposal, while the rest of the banks will give their decision at the next meeting,” sources said. Many of the lenders are averse to do so because that would put them at a lower standing in terms of claims in a company that is not generating sufficient cash to meet its interest payment obligations. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Idea Cellular, Vodafone to sell tower businesses to ATC Telecom for Rs 7,850cr
Idea Cellular’s board of directors has approved sale of the tower business to ATC Telecom for Rs 4,000 crore, reports CNBC-TV18. Sale of Idea’s tower business is to be completed by the first half of 2018. Meanwhile, Vodafone too has sold its tower business in India to ATC Telecom for an enterprise value of Rs 3,850 crore. For more updates, click here..
P-notes investment drops to 8-year low of Rs 1.23 lakh cr
Investments in the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) plunged to an over eight-year low of Rs 1.23 lakh crore at September-end in view of stringent norms put in place by regulator Sebi, reports PTI. The total value of P-notes investments in Indian markets - equity, debt and derivatives - slumped to Rs 1,22,684 crore at September-end after hitting seven-and-a-half year low of Rs 1,25,037 crore at the end of August, according to Sebi data.
This is the lowest level since August 2009, when the cumulative value of such investments stood at Rs 1,10,355 crore. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence. Of the total investments in September, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 91,160 crore and the remaining in debt and derivatives markets. Besides, the quantum of FPI investments via P-notes remains unchanged at 4.1%.
Carpets may see cut in GST rate from 12% to 5%, says report
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council may lower the rate on carpets at its next meeting amid reports of massive closure of units in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, reports The Times of India. Carpets were earlier exempted from local taxes, and currently face 12% GST, which states say has made the sector uncompetitive and led to widespread closure at a time when cheaper machine-made carpets from China are finding their way into India. Sources said the levy on carpets will be reduced to 5%, which is seen to be moderate tax and is expected to help revive the industry. While the proposal has been pending before the Centre for several weeks, a decision is only expected now.
Paytm set to buy deals sites Little, Nearbuy for $30m, says report
Two of the most well-funded daily-deals sites — Nearbuy (formerly Groupon India), and Bengaluru-based Little backed by SAIF Partners and Singapore's GIC — are being acquired by the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm in a distress sale, reports The Times of India. Both the companies had together raised more than $80 million in capital and are now being bought out for around $30 million in what is a mix of a cash-and-stock transaction, sources said.
Little Internet, which runs the Little app, had in 2015 racked up $50 million and later got on board GIC. Paytm and GIC are its significant shareholders after Tiger Global sold out from the company. While Gurgaon-based Nearbuy, which broke off from its parent Groupon India in 2015, had scooped up a $20-million cheque from Sequoia Capital at the time. Both the companies offer deals across restaurants, movies, hotels, salons, gyms and spas. Paytm, which has been betting on its online-to-offline (O2O) model, wants to bulk up this vertical with these platforms.
Valued at $7 billion, Paytm is ramping up its consumer offerings beyond its core payments business after raising funds from SoftBank earlier this year and has been looking to expand its presence in the hyper-local space. It is already an investor in Little. Paytm plans to invest an additional Rs 250 crore in its overall deals business, sources said.
At least 135 killed as strong quake rocks Iran-Iraq border
At least 135 people were killed and hundreds more injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake shook the mountainous Iran-Iraq border triggering landslides that were hindering rescue efforts, officials told AFP. Footage posted on Twitter showed panicked people fleeing a building in Sulaimaniyah, northern Iraq, as windows shattered at the moment the quake struck late on Sunday, while images from the nearby town of Darbandikhan showed major walls and concrete structures had collapsed.
Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said 129 were dead in an updated toll posted on its website, while the official IRNA news agency said some 300 people had been injured, adding that the toll was expected to rise. Six others were reported dead on the Iraq side of the border. The quake hit 30 km southwest of Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan at around 9.20 pm, when many people would have been at home, the US Geological Survey said. The worst-hit towns in Iran were Qasr-e Shirin in Kermanshah and Azgaleh, about 40 km northwest, IRNA said.
Veteran GE's spot in exclusive Dow may be shaky
It is hard to imagine the Dow Jones Industrial Average without General Electric Co. The US industrial conglomerate’s stock is the lone original component of the venerable blue-chip index that debuted in 1896, reports Reuters. But GE's dwindling share price and the likelihood that its new chief executive will dramatically slim down its sprawling operations is leading some index-watchers to consider the possibility of the company losing its membership in the elite 30-stock Dow.
GE’s shares last week closed under $20 for the first time in more than five years, its struggles made clear by a disappointing third-quarter earnings report last month. The stock closed at $20.49 on Friday, marking a 35% decline in 2017. The stock price is now the lowest among Dow members. Because the Dow is a price-weighted index, unlike the benchmark S&P 500 which is influenced by the market values of its constituents, that means GE has the least impact on the Dow's daily swings. As of Friday, GE’s weight stood at only 0.6%. By comparison, aircraft maker Boeing Co, whose stock is above $260, has a 7.7% weight.
Pound slips as trouble mounts for May, dollar edges up
The pound slipped early on Monday as troubles mounted for British Prime Minister May, with a report that 40 Conservative MPs are readying a leadership challenge, while Brexit talks face a crucial deadline, reports Reuters. The dollar received a lift against its major peers as US yields spiked and as the pound stumbled, although the main investor focus was still on a planned US tax overhaul. Sterling was last down 0.55% at $1.3118, pulling away from an eight-day peak of $1.3229 scaled on Friday on better-than-expected data on British industry.
The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that 40 members of parliament from British May’s Conservative Party have agreed to sign a letter of no-confidence in her. That is eight short of the number needed to trigger a party leadership contest, the mechanism through which May could be forced from office and replaced by another Conservative. Also, Brexit minister David Davis said on Sunday that Britain will not offer a figure or a formula for how much it believes it owes the European Union, highlighting the lack of progress plaguing the divorce negotiations.
Bitcoin briefly drops 15% in rocky weekend amid controversy over digital currency's future
High volatility isn't going away for bitcoin, raising questions about whether the digital currency can be a sustainable investment asset, reports CNBC. Late Saturday, the crypto-currency plunged 15% from nearly $6,500 to a low of $5,507, before intermittently shooting back up to near $6,400, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin last traded near $6,060, down about 4% on the day.
Meanwhile, bitcoin cash soared to a record high of around $2,477 overnight, before crashing about 50% to a low near $1,224 Sunday afternoon, according to CoinMarketCap. Trading volume in bitcoin cash over the last 24 hours was around $7.9 billion, versus $8.6 billion for the original bitcoin, according to CoinMarketCap.
Tesla will reveal its semi this Thursday, and Musk promises to 'blow your mind' with it
Tesla is expected to pull back the curtain on its long-awaited semi truck on Thursday, CEO Elon Musk said, as he fanned expectations for the vehicle after production problems delayed its slated release, reports CNBC. On Sunday, Musk tweeted that the official unveiling would take place on Thursday evening, promising it would "blow your mind clear out of your skull."
Very little is actually known about the truck's design, but a few Tesla watchers have speculated a prototype could resemble a futuristic, concept-looking truck that is visually stimulating and environmentally friendly. The idea would be broadly consistent with Musk's carefully cultivated reputation as a far-sighted innovator.
The semi was originally scheduled to be released on October 26. However, Musk delayed the official unveiling by more than two weeks as Tesla battled Model 3 bottlenecks and producing more batteries for disaster-ravaged Puerto Rico.
Mukul Roy a traitor: Trinamool Congress
The Trinamool Congress on Monday lashed out at BJP leader Mukul Roy calling him a "traitor" in Bengal politics and said those who have joined the saffron party have compromised with the secular ideology and betrayed the people of the state.
PM Narendra Modi made money disappear from Gujarat through magic: Rahul Gandhi
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Narendra Modi made money "disappear" from Gujarat through "magic" in the last two decades of the BJP rule, as he stepped up his attack on the Prime Minister in the poll-bound state.
Gandhi's jibe at Modi came after a man met him during an interaction with members of the notified and denotified tribes in Harij village in the district and lamented that he was once a snake charmer and now makes a living by performing magic.
Gandhi then asked him to perform some tricks and the man obliged. During his brief performance, the man produced some money through tricks.
Rajesh Exports Q2 net profit down 4% at 298 crore
Rajesh Exports, the world's largest gold refiner, today posted a 3.73 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 298.14 crore in the quarter ended on September 30 on poor sales.
Its net profit had stood at Rs 309.7 crore in the same quarter of previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.
Total revenue declined by 19.12 percent to Rs 52,130.5 crore in the July-September period of the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 54,458.9 crore in the year-ago period.
Torrential rains lash northern Sri Lanka, 9,000 people displaced
Heavy rains lashed Sri Lanka's Northern Province over the past few days, leaving over 9,000 people displaced, the chief government administrator of Jaffna said on Monday.
I-T department raids Jaya TV's office
The Income Tax Department (I-T) raids Jaya TV's Office and Sasikala's Properties and seizes Rs 7 crore in cash, Rs 5 crore worth in jewellery, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.Also, 30 benami Properties and several shell companies are currently under the scanner.The department has also detected Rs 1,400 crore worth of undisclosed income
BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot's brother of involvement in fertiliser scam
The BJP accused senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot's brother of being involved in a scam during the UPA rule, saying that his company allegedly exported subsidised fertiliser that was meant for domestic consumption.
Adani Enterprises' Q2 PAT falls 6% to Rs 59 crore
Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of Adani group, on Monday, said its profit after tax fell by 6.34 percent to Rs 59 crore in the July-September quarter of 2017-18 compared to Rs 63 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Demonetisation helped formalise a large part of the economy: PM Modi
The demonetisation of high-value currency notes along with a series of other reform measures have resulted in formalising a large part of the Indian economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today.
In an address at an ASEAN business forum, Modi also highlighting rolling out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as measures for bankruptcy and insolvency proceedings, besides the linking of Aadhaar database with financial transactions as part of broader policy initiatives
Involved as mediator in Ram temple dispute of my own will: Ravi Shankar
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Monday said he was involved as a mediator in the Ram Temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya on November 16 to meet all the stakeholders.
Record UIN on tax invoice for supplies to foreign missions, UN organisations: Finance Ministry
Businesses supplying goods and services to foreign diplomatic missions or UN organisations should quote their respective unique identification number (UIN) on tax invoices for GST benefits, the finance ministry said on Monday.
Recording of the 15-digit UIN while making such sales will enable Foreign Diplomatic Missions / UN organisations to claim a refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST) paid by them in India.
Bharat 22 ETF opens tomorrow, govt may raise Rs 8,000 crore
The Bharat-22 exchange traded fund (ETF) that aims to raise an initial amount of Rs 8,000 crore for government, will open for investors on Tuesday and end on Friday.
Record UIN on tax invoice for supplies to foreign missions, UN organisations: Finance Ministry
Businesses supplying goods and services to foreign diplomatic missions or UN organisations should quote their respective unique identification number (UIN) on tax invoices for GST benefits, the finance ministry said.
DATA STORY: The world will add 75 cars per minute till 2040, but this won't spur the demand for oil
By 2040, the number of cars zipping on earth will almost double to 2 billion, more than one car every five persons on earth. In 2016, there were 1.1 billion cars on the planet.
Dawood Ibrahim may be 'protecting' Gulshan Kumar murder suspect Nadeem Saifi: Report
India's most wanted underworld boss Dawood Ibrahim may be offering his "protection cover" to music composer Nadeem Saifi in London, according to call records intercepted by India Today.
Bharat 22 ETF opens tomorrow, may raise Rs 8,000 crore
The Bharat-22 exchange traded fund (ETF) that aims to raise an initial amount of Rs 8,000 crore for government, will open for investors on Tuesday and end on Friday.
The ETF, which is a diversified portfolio of 22 blue chips, will open for anchor investors tomorrow and for non- anchor investors on November 15 and close on November 17.
AAP govt moves NGT seeking modification of odd:even order
The Delhi government on Monday moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking modification of its November 11 order refusing to exempt women and two-wheelers from the odd-even car rationing scheme to tackle pollution.
The application, filed before a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, sought exemption of women drivers from the scheme, saying it may affect the safety and security of women.
It sought that the exemptions be allowed for one year till the government procured 2,000 buses for public transport to tackle lakhs of commuters.
MP surpasses own record by supplying 11,466 MW
Madhya Pradesh has surpassed its own record by supplying around 11,466 mw of power on November 11, a top official said today.
OPEC,non-OPEC countries to decide on further oil supply cut on November 30
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers are moving towards deciding at their November 30 meeting whether to extend a global agreement to curb oil supply further into 2018, two ministers said on Monday, a quicker time frame than previously indicated.
Reuters reported last month, citing OPEC sources, those producers were leaning towards prolonging the agreement until the end of 2018, though the decision could be postponed until early next year depending on the market.
Laptop catches fire on Indigo's Bengaluru-bound flight, plane lands safely
Passengers aboard 6E-445 (VT-IGV) reported a burning smell which was coming from one of the bags.
Aircrew instantly sprayed fire extinguishers and relocated the passengers sitting nearby the bag. As a caution, the crew kept the laptop in a container filled with water till the plane landed, according to a report in The Times of India.
Centre aiming to dispose of 5 lakh tonnes of pulses from buffer stock by March 2018
The Centre, which is sitting on a buffer stock of 18 lakh tonnes of pulses, is aiming to dispose of up to 5 lakh tonnes of lentils by March 2018, a senior food ministry official said today.
Last week, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) gave approval for distributing a part of the pulses buffer stock to central schemes like Midday Meal and other state-run agencies besides state governments.
India Today has exclusively reported that Dawood Ibrahim is alive and well in Pakistan after the TV channel scooped the tape of a conversation between him and his nephew, who had called him from Dubai.
HC issues notice to TN govt seeking relocation of former CM memorials
The Madras High Court today issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a PIL seeking relocation of the memorials of former chief ministers from Marina beach here.
When a PIL by social activist Traffic Ramaswamy came up, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar issued the notice to the state government, returnable by two weeks.
India’s retail inflation grew at 3.58 percent in October, mainly due an increase in food prices.
Retail inflation, measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) witnessed 3.36 percent growth in August, while rising 3.28 percent in September, compared to the year-ago period. It is the main price gauge that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tracks.
Robbers tunnel through Navi Mumbai bank, steal valuables from 27 lockers
Staffers of the Bank of Baroda's Juinagar branch in Navi Mumbai were in for a shock on Monday after they realised robbers decamped with valuables from 27 lockers.
Seven Islands Shipping has received Sebi's go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 450 crore through an initial public offering, latest update with markets regulator showed.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Has market topped out for the time being?
Selling pressure in the final hour of trade dragged the market lower, with the Sensex closing over 250 points lower, while the Nifty closed below 10,250-mark.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya today alleged the previous governments of the SP and the BSP "looted" the people for 14 years and said the Yogi Adityanath dispensation was "working relentlessly" to put everything back on track.