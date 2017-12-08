App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 08, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence

    Delhi Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence has been cancelled by the Delhi Health Ministry. This follows the death of a new born who was wrongly declared dead by the private hospital due to infection and other medical problems.

    The boy, who was born prematurely in Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on November 30, died in a clinic in Pitampura, where he was being treated for a week after his parents found him alive while taking the body for final rites. The victim’s family had refused to perform the last rites unless action was taken against Max Hospital.

    As per the Delhi Health Ministry no new patient can be admitted to the hospital. However, existing patients can continue to be treated till their treatment is over.

  • Dec 08, 12:00 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. CBDT extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with PAN to March 31

    2. Taxman may invoke Benami Act for unexplained credits, investments, reports The Economic Times

    3. Bank loan growth hits 3yr high on base effect, shows early signs of revival. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive.

    4. Morgan Stanley sees GDP growth at 7.5% in 2018, 7.7% in 2019

    5. NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys (Reports PTI)

    6. Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation, reports IANS

    7. Britain and EU reach historic deal on Brexit divorce terms

    8. Russia says North Korea is ready for direct nuclear talks with the US, reports The Telegraph. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Japan is set to acquire air-launched missiles able to strike North Korea

    9. US-based employers announced 35,038 job cuts in November, says study

    10. Delhi govt cancels Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital’s licence

  • Dec 08, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Ready for any punishment if Cong suffers in Guj polls due to my comments: Aiyar
    A day after being suspended from the Congress, Mani Shankar Aiyar today said he would accept any punishment if the party suffers damage in the Gujarat polls due to his "neech aadmi" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Aiyar said the Congress party had given him a lot and there was no future for India without the party.

  • Dec 08, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Sand mining baron Sekar Reddy's diary spells trouble for Panneerselvam
    A diary seized by Income Tax officials during raid on the properties belonging to sand mine baron Sekar Reddy has thrown up some names of people who received 'payoffs'. According to a report by India Today, the names include that of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

  • Dec 08, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Russia: U.S. military drills likely aimed at provoking North Korea
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that military drills held by the United States and South Korea seemed to have aimed at provoking North Korea to hold more missile tests. He also said Moscow condemns North Korea's missile tests.

  • Dec 08, 04:42 PM (IST)

    BJP's Gujarat model is about deceiving people: Akhilesh
    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav today said he decided to visit Gujarat to see its development but has realised that the BJP's Gujarat model is a "model to deceive people".

    The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cited the Agra-Lucknow expressway and the Lucknow metro to take a dig at the BJP's "development model" in Gujarat.

  • Dec 08, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Uday Kotak warns of softer issues impeding higher growth
    The country's richest banker Uday Kotak has flagged concerns over "softer issues" like the massive spike in pollution in the national Capital and has warned that it may hinder "hard growth" targets like a 9 percent expansion of the economy.

    He also made a very persuasive case for domestic ownership of assets, saying foreign investors should not benefit from our growth story.

  • Dec 08, 04:16 PM (IST)

    Tusk says 'most difficult challenge' ahead in Brexit talks
    EU President Donald Tusk warned that talks on a post-Brexit trade deal and transition period would be even more difficult than a hard-won agreement on divorce terms that was sealed today.

    "Let us remember that the most difficult challenge is still ahead. We all know that breaking up is hard but breaking up and building a new relation is much harder," Tusk said, reading a statement.

  • Dec 08, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Rahul's visits to temples just a pretence: Yogi Adityanath
    Dubbing Rahul Gandhi's visits to temples as a mere "pretence", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the Congress vice president to make his party's stand clear on the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.

    He also alleged that the Congress was adopting double standards on the Ayodhya issue as it "does not want it to get resolved in a peaceful manner".

  • Dec 08, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Washington: First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by Santa Claus, smiles as she takes questions from children before reading The Polar Express to children at Children's National Medical Center on Thursday in Washington. AP

  • Dec 08, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Brussels: British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Friday. British Prime Minister Theresa May, met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker early on Friday following crucial overnight talks on the issue of the Irish border. AP

  • Dec 08, 03:55 PM (IST)

    NRN's stand vindicated, so apologise to him: TV Mohandas Pai tells Infosys

    Infosys' move to settle with markets regulator Sebi the alleged disclosure lapses involving a severance pact have vindicated NR Narayana Murthy's stand, its former CFO TV Mohandas Pai said, calling out the company to tender an apology to the co-founder, reports PTI. He said it is good that the Bengaluru-headquartered company has filed an application with Sebi to settle the issues around severance agreement with ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal.

    "This vindicates fully Narayana Murthy's stand about corporate governance issues regarding the (former) CFO (Bansal) and lack of disclosure," Pai said. The earlier Board tried to brush it under carpet, saying it's an oversight, when clearly the process was not followed," he added.

    "The (former) CFO being negotiated to go (to resign) with very high compensation is not an ordinary act. Now, the company has accepted that was wrong even though they deny it on paper...to clear this matter up. It augurs well for the company", he said. The nomination and audit committee chairs should take primary responsibility for "this fiasco and the lack of governance", Pai said.

    He added: "Also, the company has abused Narayana Murthy. The company should withdraw the letter issued to the Stock Exchange accusing Narayana Murthy of interfering when he clearly raised issues of corporate governance. The company should withdraw the letter and give an apology to Narayana Murthy for abusing him and damaging his reputation." Some ex-directors of Infosys and commentators, who made "wrong allegations" against Murthy, should also apologise, he said.

  • Dec 08, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Sushil Modi says tax revenues need to stabilise before relook at GST rates

    GST Council member Sushil Kumar Modi said he is in favour of letting the tax revenues stabilise before the panel considers merger or further rationalising of slabs, reports PTI. "Let revenue stabilise and tax buoyancy come, then the Council will look into rationalising or merging tax slabs of 12% and 18%," Modi, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said.

    He said after the Council’s previous meeting at Guwahati last month, 90% of the tax slab-related issues have been resolved and the rest too will be sorted soon. He said only 50 items remained in the top 28% tax slab now. However, he remained bullish that revenue for both the Centre and states will grow and the Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime will stabilise.

    He acknowledged that most of the problems are being faced now by the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and the textiles sector as they were exempted from paying taxes in the past under the value-added tax (VAT) regime. Once the system stabilises, the Council will look into bringing petroleum products, electricity duty and property stamp duty into the GST fold, he said.

  • Dec 08, 03:34 PM (IST)

    ICICI Bank mops up $500m in overseas bond sale

    The largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has sold a benchmark bond issue at a coupon of 3.833% to overseas investors. The $500m 10-year dollar money was issued through the Dubai branch of ICICI Bank, an official at Citigroup India, which was the sole advisor to the deal, told PTI.

    The bank has initially given a price guidance of 170bps over the US treasury for the 144 A RegS issue, which is part of the bank's medium-term notes programme. Due to high demand, the pricing came down by 20 bps to 150 bps over the US treasury offering a yield of 3.833% to the investor, the i-banker said.

  • Dec 08, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Agriculture Secretary says Cyclone Ockhi has not caused much damage to crops

    The impact of Cyclone Ockhi on crops so far has not been significant in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other coastal areas, Agriculture Secretary SK Pattanayak said. However, the coastal states/UTs have been asked to assess the damage and send a detailed report to the centre. The extent of damage would be known after the assessment, he said.

    "The damage on crops has been slightly, not much. The cyclone has fizzled out by the time it reached Gujarat. We are still assessing the damage," Pattanayak said. There has not been significant impact on crops in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Maharashtra. "However, we have alerted them to send a detailed report," he said.

  • Dec 08, 03:28 PM (IST)

    UK manufacturing expands for 6th month in Oct, best run for at least 20 years

    British manufacturing output expanded for the sixth month in a row during October, the longest such run in at least 20 years, helped by the production of cars for export, reports Reuters. The data, released on Friday along with figures for construction and the trade balance, added to signs that British industry may be a bright spot in 2018, when most forecasters expect the economy will slow.

    Britain’s economy has lost momentum this year as higher inflation caused by the fall in sterling after last year’s Brexit vote hurt consumers, although some exporters have gained from the weaker pound and the stronger euro zone economy. Manufacturing output increased 0.1% in October from September. Annual growth in factory output hit 3.9% in October marking the biggest increase since December 2016.

  • Dec 08, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Unexpected decline in German exports narrows trade surplus

    German exports fell unexpectedly in October while vibrant domestic demand pushed up imports, narrowing its trade surplus and adding to evidence that Europe’s biggest economy started the fourth quarter on a weak footing, reports Reuters. The German economy, which is expected to grow by more than 2% this year, is enjoying a consumer-led upswing, propelled by record-high employment, rising real wages, moderate inflation and ultra-low borrowing costs.

    Seasonally adjusted exports edged down by 0.4% on the month while imports jumped by 1.8%, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. A breakdown of unadjusted figures showed that German imports from other European Union countries surged by 10.1% while those from countries outside the bloc rose by 4.8%.

    The seasonally adjusted trade surplus narrowed to EUR 19.9 billion from an upwardly revised EUR 21.9 billion in September. Germany’s wider current account surplus, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments, fell to EUR 18.1 billion after an upwardly revised reading of EUR 25.8 billion in September, unadjusted data showed.

  • Dec 08, 03:17 PM (IST)

    French industrial output surges unexpectedly in October

    French industrial output rose unexpectedly in October, blowing past forecasts as production of pharmaceutics and cars surged, figures from the INSEE official statistics agency showed on Friday, reports Reuters. Industrial production rose 1.9% from September in the biggest monthly increase in six months. It followed an increase of 0.8% in September, which was revised up from the 0.6% originally reported. The pharmaceutical industry saw output surge 8.2% in October while car production jumped 5.7%, helping to offset a slowdown in refining.

  • Dec 08, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Ash billows from Bali volcano in fresh volley of activity

    A rumbling volcano on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali ejected greyish-white plumes of ash on Friday, a timelapse sequence of Reuters images showed, a reminder, if it were needed, that its weeks-long period of activity has not ended. Ash spewed as high as 2.1 km above the crater during one emission at 5:29 am, within a radius of about 5 km around the mountain, the Indonesian Disaster Mitigation Agency said.

    “Sometimes it is hard for the lava and magma to come out, and when there is pressure, it will spew ash,” agency head Gede Suantika told Reuters. Until the volcano started to enter the ash emission stage on Friday, its emissions since November 25 had been mostly composed of steam, though there was some ash mixed in, he said.

    The 3,000-metre (9,800-ft) Mount Agung volcano, which is capable of very violent eruptions, has shown a marked increase in activity in the last few weeks, stoking fears of a repeat of an eruption in 1963 that killed more than 1,000 people.

  • Dec 08, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Japan to acquire air-launched missiles able to strike North Korea

    Japan is to acquire medium-range, air-launched cruise missiles, capable of striking North Korea, a controversial purchase of what will become the longest-range munitions of a country that has renounced the right to wage war, reports Reuters. Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera did not refer to North Korea when announcing the planned acquisition and said the new missiles would be for defence, with Japan still relying on the United States to strike any enemy bases.

    “We are planning to introduce the JSM (Joint Strike Missile) that will be mounted on the F-35A (stealth fighter) as ‘stand-off’ missiles that can be fired beyond the range of enemy threats,” Onodera said. Japan is also looking to mount Lockheed Martin Corp’s extended-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM-ER) on its F-15 fighters, he said. The JSM, designed by Norway’s Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, has a range of 500 km (310 miles). The JASSM-ER can hit targets 1,000 km away.

  • Dec 08, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan thrashes fixation with fiscal deficit targeting

    Bimal Jalan, the former governor of the Reserve Bank, said it’s time for us to move away from the fixation for meeting a fiscal deficit target saying we instead must judge a government on the basis of the outcomes its economic policies achieve, reports PTI. "There is a fixation somehow among all of us to have a target-related fiscal policy, fiscal deficit, how much it should be, why it should be, and what is the trade-off between what you say growth and inflation and so on," he said.

    "Just ask yourself, does it matter so much, whether it is 3.2% or 3.4% of GDP. Does it matter for the people of the country?" The government has targeted a 3.2% of GDP fiscal deficit target for the current fiscal. There are serious concern on achieving this year given the precarious revenue collection position following the implementation of the Goods & Services Tax, which has put a slew of sectors in the lurch. Fiscal deficit is the gap between revenue expenditure and revenue receipts.

  • Dec 08, 02:46 PM (IST)

    Pakistan allows Jadhav to meet wife, mother on Christmas day

    Pakistan said it will allow convicted Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25, reports PTI. Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice in May had halted his execution on India's appeal.

    Jadhav has been allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said. During his weekly news briefing, the spokesman said a staff member from the Indian High Commission will also be present during the meeting.

  • Dec 08, 02:43 PM (IST)

    Sandhar Technologies files draft papers for Rs 300cr IPO

    Auto component manufacturer Sandhar Technologies has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 300 crore through an initial public offer. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of 80 lakh scrips by GTI Capital Beta Pvt, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi. The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to prepay/repay certain loan facilities and for general corporate purposes.

  • Dec 08, 02:41 PM (IST)

  • Dec 08, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors global sales up 22% in November

    Tata Motors reported a 22% increase in its total global sales at 1,12,473 units for November. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in November 2017 were at 40,845 units, an increase of 51% over the same month last year, the company said in a statement. In the passenger vehicles segment, total sales grew by 10% at 71,628 units last month. The company said its British arm, Jaguar-Land Rover clocked total global sales of 54,244 units, out of which 12,287 units were that of Jaguar and 41,957 units were of Land Rover.

  • Dec 08, 02:24 PM (IST)

    Gujarat Elections 2017: Bookies betting on BJP to form govt despite strong fight from Congress

  • Dec 08, 02:20 PM (IST)

    Moneycontrol Research's EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

  • Dec 08, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Zydus gets USFDA nod for schizophrenia treatment drug

    Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Clozapine tablets, used in treatment of severe schizophrenia. The company has got final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25mg, 50mg, 100mg and 200mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

    The drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The Zydus group has more than 175 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04. Zydus Pharmaceuticals is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare.

  • Dec 08, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Capital First panel clears raising Rs 400cr via NCDs

    Non-banking finance firm Capital First said its debenture committee has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 400 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. "The debenture committee...has inter-alia approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 100 crore plus a greenshoe option of Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," Warburg Pincus-backed Capital First said in a BSE filing. The NCDs will mature on December 8, 2022 and carry coupon rate of 8.25% per annum.

  • Dec 08, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

