News Live: Delhi court to pronounce on Dec 16 sentence in coal case

Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the company had sent a proposal to the government for setting up the plant. "They've reached out to us requesting to provide land at JNPT," Gadkari said, without providing further details. It isn't clear whether Foxconn will use the unit to manufacture iPhones or other products but given the location, it's likely to be used as an export base. Foxconn Technology Group didn't respond to queries.
As many as 23 companies will be referred to the NCLT. Promoters of most of these companies in the second list have not brought much on the table, said a senior public sector banker. Bankers we spoke to said, of the second list, about 23 companies will be filed at the NCLT courts, as they are in the process of finding a resolution for about five companies.
Karthik Srinivasan, Group Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, said, "A large part of the cases will go to the NCLT and so at a portfolio level, about 42-43 percent of provisions have already been taken by banks. To that extent (RBI's provision requirement being 50 percent for secured assets), banks will have to make incremental provisions of Rs 10,000 crore over two quarters and hence, relatively the shock is lesser. But till such time that their profitability does not pick up, any additional credit costs will only burden them more."
When asked about potential risks for the euro zone in the New Year, Centeno said that "certainly we need to follow up on the Brexit process that I expect to be understood as a structural reform." He added that politicians in the region need to give time for economies to adapt to these structural changes. Though the UK voted to leave the European Union in the June of 2016, the process is far from over with the terms of its departure yet to be finalised. As a result, the economic shocks that can eventually come from that are still not fully known.
However, this should not prevent the euro area from continuing to reform, he said. "From a negative shock we can and we should build positive solutions," Centeno said. Europe faces other challenges in the New Year, with Germany having to overcome its political impasse and Italy voting on a new government in March. However, these events and their potential impacts on the euro area do not worry Centeno.
The market has seen unprecedented interest from investors as of late, and is now worth more than the market cap of billionaire Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway, which is currently valued at around $491 billion. The figure is also higher than the combined value of US banks Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which are currently worth $201 billion and $297 billion, respectively.
Yellen has offered little commentary on the surging crytpocurrency during her tenure. She did say back in 2014 that the Fed did not have the authority to regulate bitcoin and reiterated that point on Wednesday. "The Fed doesn't really play any regulatory role with respect to bitcoin, other than assuring that banking organisations that we do supervise are attentive, that they are appropriately managing any interactions they have with participants in that market, and appropriately monitoring anti-money laundering, bank secrecy act responsibilities that they have," Yellen said.
Mumbai-based JSM Corp’s founders Jay Singh and Sanjay Mahtani currently hold 27% and 28%, respectively, in the company, totalling a 55% stake. PremjiInvest, the private equity arm of billionaire Azim Premji’s family, holds 22%, while the remaining 23% is held by other investors. Sources said Virwani will buy all of Singh’s and PremjiInvest’s shares, and some from other investors, adding up to a total of 68% in JSM Corp.
Mahtani will retain his 27% stake, sources said. The remaining 5% will remain with other investors. “It’s a distress sale and there is a lot of debt involved in this transaction,” sources added. Founded in 2004, JSM also runs frozen dessert chain Pinkberry in India and restaurants such as Shiro, The Big Kahuna, street-food inspired restaurant Plus91, casual-dining restaurant Ginger Tiger and Asilo, a rooftop bar in Mumbai. In 2012, PremjiInvest acquired 22% in JSM for $25 million (about Rs 150 crore).
CPPIB, with more than $255 billion under management, and compatriots Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Brookfield Asset Management are scouting for investment opportunities amid India’s $210 billion pile of soured debt. The clean-up will test India’s new bankruptcy system as some business owners are putting up stiff resistance to auctioning their assets on the cheap.
More investment opportunities will arise over the next month as lenders take more than 20 delinquent borrowers to the insolvency court. These companies include Videocon Industries, Jaiprakash Associates and IVRCL. The defaulters will add to India’s so-called dirty dozen - 12 large debtors that have been ordered to go through the bankruptcy courts - pushing stressed assets under resolution to more than Rs 3 trillion. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Dec 14, 03:27 PM (IST)
Delhi court to pronounce on Dec 16 sentence in coal case
A Delhi court will pronounce on December 16 the order on quantum of punishment against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta in a coal scam case, reports PTI. The CBI has sought maximum punishment for them. Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard the arguments from the probe agency and convicts Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary AK Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog (VISUL) and reserved the order. They were on Wednesday convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based firm VISUL.
Dec 14, 03:24 PM (IST)
UK retailers enjoy bumper Black Friday sales, Nov retail sales volumes up 1.6% YoY
British retail sales grew much faster than expected last month as shoppers took advantage of Black Friday bargains, official figures showed on Thursday, contrasting with more downbeat industry surveys. Despite rising inflation and slow wage growth, retail sales volumes were 1.6% higher than a year earlier, up from a flat performance in October and beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had pointed to annual growth of just 0.3%.
Last month shoppers splashed out, with household good stores reporting especially strong sales growth due to Black Friday promotions, the Office for National Statistics said. On the month, overall retail sales were 1.1% higher, up from growth of 0.5% in October and economists’ forecasts of a 0.4% rise. The ONS data are seasonally adjusted, but the agency said that this may not fully strip out the effect of Black Friday, as the length of the promotion period has increased in Britain in recent years.
Dec 14, 02:59 PM (IST)
UN chief says sanctions key to denuclearise North Korea
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says unified effort to fully implement sanctions on North Korea are key to resolve the country's growing missile and nuclear threat, reports AP. Guterres, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, also says North Korea must be denuclearised for peace and stability in the region. Guterres is in Japan to attend an international conference on universal health coverage.
Dec 14, 02:52 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 02:51 PM (IST)
India's Nov Iran oil imports skid to lowest since Feb 2016
India’s refiners imported nearly half as much crude oil from Iran in November as the month before, ship tracking data showed, cutting purchases to a 21-month low in protest at Tehran’s decision to award a giant gas field to a Russian company. India, the world’s No 3 crude oil consumer, received about 266,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a decline of 43% from October and 55% from a year ago, according to a review of tanker arrival data from trade sources and numbers available on Thomson Reuters Eikon.
For FY18, Indian refiners have opted to order about a quarter less Iranian crude as Tehran decided to award development rights for its huge Farzad B gas field to Russian rivals instead of an Indian consortium that discovered the field. For April-November, the first eight months of this fiscal year, India shipped in 19% less Iranian oil at about 427,200 bpd, according to the data. But India’s oil imports from Iran will likely rise in December, as vessels holding about 4 million barrels of oil sailed from the Iranian ports in end-November and discharged cargoes in early December, the data showed.
Dec 14, 02:32 PM (IST)
Foxconn said to invest Rs 60bn on plant near Mumbai
Dec 14, 02:23 PM (IST)
Saudi king approves $19bn economic stimulus package
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree approving 72 billion riyals ($19.2 billion) worth of measures to stimulate growth in the private sector next year, state news agency SPA reported. The measures include residential loans worth 21.3 billion riyals, a 10 billion riyal fund to support economic projects, and 1.5 billion riyals to support distressed companies. A 2.8 billion riyal government fund will be created to invest in smaller companies, while the government will adjust the fees which it charges for services to save smaller companies 7 billion riyals.
Dec 14, 02:21 PM (IST)
French economy roars into 2018 after year of surprise turnaround
The French private sector unexpectedly kept up a galloping rate of expansion in December, a survey showed on Thursday, capping a year that has seen it turn from one of the euro zone’s laggards to one of its strongest performers. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary manufacturing index (PMI) jumped to 59.3 in December from 57.7 the month before, blowing past expectations of economists polled by Reuters and hitting a more than 17-year high. The reading for the dominant service sector edged down to 59.4 this month from 60.4 in December, slightly below expectations, but still far above the 50-point threshold separating expansions in activity from contractions.
Dec 14, 02:14 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 02:08 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Dec 14, 02:02 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 02:00 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:59 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:59 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:58 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:57 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:57 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:56 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:56 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:53 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:53 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:52 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:46 PM (IST)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba arrives to cast her vote, during the second phase of assembly election in Gandhinagar on Thursday. PTI
Dec 14, 01:45 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:43 PM (IST)
Dec 14, 01:34 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the commissioning of Scorpene Class Submarine INS Kalvari at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI
Dec 14, 01:29 PM (IST)
Shalby to list shares on Friday
Multi-specialty hospital chain Shalby, which recently concluded its Rs 504 crore initial public offering, will list its shares on the exchanges on Friday. The equity shares will be listed on the NSE as well as on the BSE. The IPO, which opened for subscription from December 5-7, was subscribed 2.8 times at a price band of Rs 245-248 per share. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.47 times, high net-worth individuals 43%, retail investors 2.97 times and employees 1.43 times.
The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities. Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings by the company, besides purchase of medical equipment for the existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.
Dec 14, 01:08 PM (IST)
Vijay Mallya to face another litigation brought by 13 Indian banks
Vijay Mallya, who is undergoing an extradition trial in a UK court over Rs 9,000-crore fraud and money laundering charges, will face next year a parallel litigation brought by 13 Indian banks to freeze nearly USD 1.5 billion of his assets, reports PTI.
According to court documents submitted at the UK High Court, the claim brought by the Indian banks against the 61-year-old embattled liquor baron will come up for a hearing in April next year.
"The First Respondent's (Mallya) application to set aside the Freezing Injunction is to be set down for hearing on the first available date after 11 April 2018 with a time estimate of 2 days," states the court document.
The litigation in the Queen's Bench Division of the commercial court in England's High Court of Justice lists the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Mysore, UCO Bank, United Bank of India and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. Pvt Ltd as the applicants.
WPI inflation touches 8-month high of 3.93% in Nov
India’s annual wholesale price inflation accelerated in November to an eight-month high, driven by faster rises in prices of food and fuel products, government data showed on Thursday. Annual wholesale price inflation last month increased to 3.93% from a year earlier, from a provisional 3.59% rise in October. Wholesale food prices in November rose 4.1% YoY, compared with a 3.23% rise a month earlier, the data showed.
Fed’s Janet Yellen says bitcoin is a ‘highly speculative asset’
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen has finally weighed in on cryptocurrencies, giving some guarded commentary about what some say is one of the biggest financial bubbles of all time, reports CNBC. "Bitcoin at this time plays a very small role in the payment system. It is not a stable source of value and it does not constitute legal tender. It is a highly speculative asset," Yellen said.
Yellen has offered little commentary on the surging crytpocurrency during her tenure. She did say back in 2014 that the Fed did not have the authority to regulate bitcoin and reiterated that point on Wednesday. "The Fed doesn't really play any regulatory role with respect to bitcoin, other than assuring that banking organisations that we do supervise are attentive, that they are appropriately managing any interactions they have with participants in that market, and appropriately monitoring anti-money laundering, bank secrecy act responsibilities that they have," Yellen said.
Embassy Group may buy Hard Rock Café franchisee, says report
Jitendra Virwani, owner of Bengaluru-based real estate conglomerate Embassy Group, is close to buying a controlling stake in JSM Corp Pvt, which runs Hard Rock Café and California Pizza Kitchen in India, sources told Mint. The deal will lead to the exit of one of the two founders, as well as private equity investor PremjiInvest. Financial details of the transaction could not be ascertained.
Mumbai-based JSM Corp’s founders Jay Singh and Sanjay Mahtani currently hold 27% and 28%, respectively, in the company, totalling a 55% stake. PremjiInvest, the private equity arm of billionaire Azim Premji’s family, holds 22%, while the remaining 23% is held by other investors. Sources said Virwani will buy all of Singh’s and PremjiInvest’s shares, and some from other investors, adding up to a total of 68% in JSM Corp.
Mahtani will retain his 27% stake, sources said. The remaining 5% will remain with other investors. “It’s a distress sale and there is a lot of debt involved in this transaction,” sources added. Founded in 2004, JSM also runs frozen dessert chain Pinkberry in India and restaurants such as Shiro, The Big Kahuna, street-food inspired restaurant Plus91, casual-dining restaurant Ginger Tiger and Asilo, a rooftop bar in Mumbai. In 2012, PremjiInvest acquired 22% in JSM for $25 million (about Rs 150 crore).
WTO talks collapse, no agreement on food security
Bringing disappointment to developing countries like India, the talks at the WTO's 11th ministerial conference collapsed, with the US going back on its commitment to find a permanent solution to the public food stockholding issue, reports PTI. The four-day conference, which ended without a ministerial declaration or any substantive outcome, did manage to make some feeble progress on fisheries and e-commerce by agreeing to work programmes.
As the US refused to engage, the 164-member World Trade Organisation (WTO) failed to reach a common ground for resolving the food security issue, a demand raised prominently by India. Even after hectic parleys, intense lobbying and prolonged posturing, the member nations failed to break an impasse over public food stockholding, disappointing a number of member states, especially the developing ones.
For India, failure to successfully push the food security issue was a disappointment, but the officials took comfort from the fact that the country did not yield any ground on other issues and kept its defensive interests in various fields intact.
PM Modi commissions Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today commissioned Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and top defence officials were present at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai. On the occasion, Modi said Kalvari is an excellent example of 'Make in India' and will boost the Navy's might. Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.
It underwent around 120 days of extensive sea trials and tests for various equipment, an official earlier said, adding the vessel is expected to bolster India's maritime prowess. The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.
The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996 after nearly three decades of service.
Canada's $255bn pension fund finds Indian stressed assets costly
Canada’s biggest pension fund is holding back from investing in India’s stressed-asset market as valuations for delinquent firms in the South Asian nation remain higher than other countries, reports Bloomberg. “It is purely the pricing,” Mark Machin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, said. “When we look at things on a global basis and when we look at things on a risk-return basis, we find the pricing in India high.”
CPPIB, with more than $255 billion under management, and compatriots Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Brookfield Asset Management are scouting for investment opportunities amid India’s $210 billion pile of soured debt. The clean-up will test India’s new bankruptcy system as some business owners are putting up stiff resistance to auctioning their assets on the cheap.
More investment opportunities will arise over the next month as lenders take more than 20 delinquent borrowers to the insolvency court. These companies include Videocon Industries, Jaiprakash Associates and IVRCL. The defaulters will add to India’s so-called dirty dozen - 12 large debtors that have been ordered to go through the bankruptcy courts - pushing stressed assets under resolution to more than Rs 3 trillion. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Trump promises 'giant tax cut' as 'Christmas gift' to Americans
US President Donald Trump said Congress has reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages, and "massive tax relief" for American families and domestic companies, reports PTI. Trump recognised the tax reform as a campaign promise during his run-up to the 2016 presidential election, saying the "giant tax cut" will be his "Christmas gift" to fellow countrymen.
"Now we're just days away ... from keeping that promise and delivering a truly amazing victory for American families. We want to give you, the American people, a giant tax cut for Christmas," Trump told a select audience at the White House as he delivered an address to the nation making a final pitch for his massive tax reform. "As we speak, Congress has reached an agreement on tax legislation that will deliver more jobs, higher wages, and massive tax relief for American families and for American companies," he said.
Trump cited an example to explain the impact of the tax cut: "The typical family of four earning $75,000 will see an income tax cut of more than $2,000, slashing their tax bill in half." It nearly doubles the amount of income taxed at the rate of zero, he said, adding that the proposed tax reforms also closes special interest loopholes; and lowers tax rates for families. It cuts taxes on businesses, which is expected to raise income by an average of more than $4,000, he said.
Japan December factory activity grows at fastest pace in nearly four years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in December as new orders accelerated, a preliminary survey showed on Thursday, suggesting the economy was poised to extend its near two-year run of growth, reports Reuters. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.2 in December from a final reading of 53.6 in November. It was the highest reading since February 2014.
China November investment growth slows, factory output and retail sales steady
China’s industrial output and retail sales grew at a steady pace last month, while fixed asset investment cooled slightly, reinforcing signs of a modest slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy amid a government crackdown on financial risks, reports Reuters. Thursday’s data showed industrial output rose 6.1% in November from a year earlier, below the 6.2% gain in October. China’s fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.2% in the January-November period, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
China raises short- and medium-term interest rates after US Fed hike
China’s central bank nudged money market interest rates upward on Thursday just hours after the Federal Reserve raised the US benchmark, as Beijing seeks to prevent destabilising capital outflows without hurting economic growth, reports Reuters. The PBOC increased rates on reverse repurchase agreements, or reverse repos, used for open market operations by 5 basis points for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. It also said in a statement it increased rates on its one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) also by 5 basis points. Thursday’s move was the first time the Chinese central bank has raised rates since March, but market interest rates have risen on their own during the interim as the government pursues a range of policies to lower leverage and debt in the economy.
UK jobless rate holds at lowest since 1975
Britain's unemployment rate remains at a 42-year low, official data showed today, but workers' wages are still being eroded by inflation, reports AFP. The jobless rate - or the proportion of the workforce that is unemployed - stood at 4.3% in the three months to the end of October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. That was unchanged from the three months to September, and the lowest rate since 1975.
Average weekly earnings rose by 2.5% YoY in the three-month period to October, but lagged behind Britain's annual inflation rate of 3.1%. Adjusted for inflation, workers' weekly earnings fell 0.4% YoY from August to October - a further erosion of purchasing power. Some 1.4 million people were unemployed at the end of October. That was down 26,000 on a year earlier.
Second phase of polling in Gujarat begins
Voting for the second phase of the crucial Gujarat Assembly polls will be held today after the high-voltage campaign witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi leading the electioneering for their parties, reports PTI. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.
Prominent candidates in the fray for today's battle include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana against Jivabhai Patel of Congress. Alpesh Thakor, who joined the Congress, is seeking election from Radhanpur constituency. Lavingji Thakor of the BJP is contesting against him. Vadgam SC seat is another key constituency from where independent candidate Jignesh Mevani is fighting the election on Congress support against BJP's Vijay Chakravarti.
In Maninagar, the constituency once represented by PM Modi, Congress has given ticket to foreign-educated young face Sweta Bhrambhatt against BJP's sitting MLA Suresh Patel. Modi had vacated the constituency after becoming the PM in 2014. In its bid to form a caste bloc against the BJP, the Congress has won over Hardik Patel, Thakor and Mevani, who have emerged as the young Turks representing the Patidars, OBCs and Dalits respectively.
The elections, being viewed as precursor to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, are a prestige battle for Modi, who helmed the campaign for the ruling BJP in his home state, and a litmus test for Gandhi, who spearheaded the campaign for the Congress. The electioneering for the second phase concluded on Tuesday after Modi took a seaplane ride from the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in north Gujarat, and returned after offering prayers at the famous Ambaji Temple and holding a road show.
On the concluding day of the campaign, Gandhi said that there was "tremendous undercurrent" against the ruling BJP in Gujarat and predicted a victory for his party in the Assembly polls. He claimed that "public mood" had undergone a radical change with all sections of society angry with the saffron party.
In the final stages of the electioneering, Modi set off a political firestorm after he alleged during a rally in Palanpur that Pakistan was trying to influence the Gujarat polls. He claimed that some Pakistani officials and former prime minister Manmohan Singh met a day before Mani Shankar Aiyar made the "neech aadmi" jibe against him. However, the next day Manmohan Singh asked Modi to apologise to the nation for his remarks. For more news and updates, click here
Current a/c deficit more than doubles to $7.2bn in Q2 FY18
India's second quarter current account deficit (CAD) more than doubled to $7.2 billion or 1.2% of GDP fiscal on annual basis, mainly due to higher oil imports. However, CAD in the second quarter narrowed sharply from $15 billion (2.5% of GDP) in the preceding quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said. Though, it was substantially higher than $3.4 billion (0.6% of GDP) in second quarter of FY17.
In general terms, CAD refers to the difference between inflow and outflow of foreign exchange that has a bearing on exchange rate. "The widening of the CAD on a YoY basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit ($32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said. On a cumulative basis, the CAD increased to 1.8% of GDP in the first half of FY18 from 0.4% in comparable period of last fiscal on the back of widening of the trade deficit.
Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT
Unable to find any resolution on 28 stressed accounts from the second list, lenders will be initiating insolvency proceedings against 22-23 of these borrowers which include Uttam Galva Steel, IVRCL, Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Projects, a banker told PTI. The Reserve Bank deadline to resolve these 28 accounts ended on Wednesday.
The regulator in August had asked bankers to refer these cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if they failed to find a resolution by December 31. These accounts together have an exposure of Rs 1.4 lakh crore.
Govt extends deadline on Aadhaar, PAN in financial dealings to Mar 31
The government extended by three months till March 31 the deadline for mandatory quoting of national biometric identifier Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) for bank accounts and certain financial transactions, reports PTI. The deadline for existing bank account holders to furnish the 12-digit biometric identifier was initially December 31, 2017.
The government had last week extended the deadline for linking of PAN with Aadhaar till March 31, 2018. Now, the deadline for bank accounts has been extended but there is no word on extending the February 6, 2018 deadline for linking mobile SIM cards with Aadhaar.
UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint
Prime Minister Theresa May's government was defeated on Wednesday, when lawmakers forced through changes to its Brexit blueprint that ministers said could endanger Britain's departure from the European Union, reports Reuters. In a blow to May, already weakened after losing her Conservative Party's majority in a June election, the 650-seat parliament voted 309 to 305 in favour of an amendment to hand lawmakers more say over a final exit deal with the EU.
Up until the last minute of an often bitter debate in parliament, May's team tried to convince lawmakers in her party to give up their demands and side with a government fearful that the move will weaken its hand in tough Brexit negotiations. Members of Parliament (MPs) are debating the EU withdrawal bill, which will repeal the 1972 legislation binding Britain to the EU and copy existing EU law into domestic law to ensure legal continuity after 'Exit Day' on March 29, 2019.
In focus on Wednesday was an amendment put forward by Conservative lawmaker and former attorney general, Dominic Grieve, who wants parliament to have a meaningful vote on any deal before it is finalised and for it to be written into law.
SC constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar today
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court would today hear pleas seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that the larger bench would sit at 2 pm to take up the interlocutory applications seeking interim relief against the Centre's decision on linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.
The Centre had on December 7 told the apex court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes would shortly be extended till March 31 next year. On November 27, the apex court had said it may consider setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the Centre's move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes.
It had on October 30 said a constitution bench would commence hearing on the clutch of petitions against the Aadhaar scheme from the last week of November. Recently, a nine-judge constitution bench of the apex court had held that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had claimed it violated privacy rights.
UN chief says sanctions key to denuclearise North Korea
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says unified effort to fully implement sanctions on North Korea are key to resolve the country's growing missile and nuclear threat, reports AP. Guterres, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, also says North Korea must be denuclearised for peace and stability in the region. Guterres is in Japan to attend an international conference on universal health coverage.
India's Nov Iran oil imports skid to lowest since Feb 2016
India’s refiners imported nearly half as much crude oil from Iran in November as the month before, ship tracking data showed, cutting purchases to a 21-month low in protest at Tehran’s decision to award a giant gas field to a Russian company. India, the world’s No 3 crude oil consumer, received about 266,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a decline of 43% from October and 55% from a year ago, according to a review of tanker arrival data from trade sources and numbers available on Thomson Reuters Eikon.
For FY18, Indian refiners have opted to order about a quarter less Iranian crude as Tehran decided to award development rights for its huge Farzad B gas field to Russian rivals instead of an Indian consortium that discovered the field. For April-November, the first eight months of this fiscal year, India shipped in 19% less Iranian oil at about 427,200 bpd, according to the data. But India’s oil imports from Iran will likely rise in December, as vessels holding about 4 million barrels of oil sailed from the Iranian ports in end-November and discharged cargoes in early December, the data showed.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba arrives to cast her vote, during the second phase of assembly election in Gandhinagar on Thursday. PTI
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the commissioning of Scorpene Class Submarine INS Kalvari at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI
Shalby to list shares on Friday
Multi-specialty hospital chain Shalby, which recently concluded its Rs 504 crore initial public offering, will list its shares on the exchanges on Friday. The equity shares will be listed on the NSE as well as on the BSE. The IPO, which opened for subscription from December 5-7, was subscribed 2.8 times at a price band of Rs 245-248 per share. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.47 times, high net-worth individuals 43%, retail investors 2.97 times and employees 1.43 times.
The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities. Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings by the company, besides purchase of medical equipment for the existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.
Vijay Mallya to face another litigation brought by 13 Indian banks
Vijay Mallya, who is undergoing an extradition trial in a UK court over Rs 9,000-crore fraud and money laundering charges, will face next year a parallel litigation brought by 13 Indian banks to freeze nearly USD 1.5 billion of his assets, reports PTI.
According to court documents submitted at the UK High Court, the claim brought by the Indian banks against the 61-year-old embattled liquor baron will come up for a hearing in April next year.
"The First Respondent's (Mallya) application to set aside the Freezing Injunction is to be set down for hearing on the first available date after 11 April 2018 with a time estimate of 2 days," states the court document.
The litigation in the Queen's Bench Division of the commercial court in England's High Court of Justice lists the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Mysore, UCO Bank, United Bank of India and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. Pvt Ltd as the applicants.