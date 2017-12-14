App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Delhi court to pronounce on Dec 16 sentence in coal case

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 14, 09:25 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. November WPI inflation at 3.93% vs 3.59% in October

    2. Fed raises interest rates by 25bps, keeps 2018 policy outlook unchanged

    3. NPA deadline ends: Banks brace for over Rs 10,000cr in provisions. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive

    4. Canada's $255bn pension fund says India’s stressed assets are costly, reports Bloomberg

    5. UK PM Theresa May defeated in Parliament over Brexit blueprint, reports Reuters

    6. Fed’s Janet Yellen says bitcoin is a ‘highly speculative asset’, reports CNBC

  • Dec 14, 03:27 PM (IST)

    Delhi court to pronounce on Dec 16 sentence in coal case

    A Delhi court will pronounce on December 16 the order on quantum of punishment against former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta in a coal scam case, reports PTI. The CBI has sought maximum punishment for them. Special Judge Bharat Parashar heard the arguments from the probe agency and convicts Koda, Gupta, ex-Jharkhand chief secretary AK Basu, Koda's close aide Vijay Joshi and the company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog (VISUL) and reserved the order. They were on Wednesday convicted in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based firm VISUL.

  • Dec 14, 03:24 PM (IST)

    UK retailers enjoy bumper Black Friday sales, Nov retail sales volumes up 1.6% YoY

    British retail sales grew much faster than expected last month as shoppers took advantage of Black Friday bargains, official figures showed on Thursday, contrasting with more downbeat industry surveys. Despite rising inflation and slow wage growth, retail sales volumes were 1.6% higher than a year earlier, up from a flat performance in October and beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had pointed to annual growth of just 0.3%.

    Last month shoppers splashed out, with household good stores reporting especially strong sales growth due to Black Friday promotions, the Office for National Statistics said. On the month, overall retail sales were 1.1% higher, up from growth of 0.5% in October and economists’ forecasts of a 0.4% rise. The ONS data are seasonally adjusted, but the agency said that this may not fully strip out the effect of Black Friday, as the length of the promotion period has increased in Britain in recent years.

  • Dec 14, 02:59 PM (IST)

    UN chief says sanctions key to denuclearise North Korea

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says unified effort to fully implement sanctions on North Korea are key to resolve the country's growing missile and nuclear threat, reports AP. Guterres, who met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, also says North Korea must be denuclearised for peace and stability in the region. Guterres is in Japan to attend an international conference on universal health coverage. 

  • Dec 14, 02:52 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 02:51 PM (IST)

    India's Nov Iran oil imports skid to lowest since Feb 2016

    India’s refiners imported nearly half as much crude oil from Iran in November as the month before, ship tracking data showed, cutting purchases to a 21-month low in protest at Tehran’s decision to award a giant gas field to a Russian company. India, the world’s No 3 crude oil consumer, received about 266,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a decline of 43% from October and 55% from a year ago, according to a review of tanker arrival data from trade sources and numbers available on Thomson Reuters Eikon.

    For FY18, Indian refiners have opted to order about a quarter less Iranian crude as Tehran decided to award development rights for its huge Farzad B gas field to Russian rivals instead of an Indian consortium that discovered the field. For April-November, the first eight months of this fiscal year, India shipped in 19% less Iranian oil at about 427,200 bpd, according to the data. But India’s oil imports from Iran will likely rise in December, as vessels holding about 4 million barrels of oil sailed from the Iranian ports in end-November and discharged cargoes in early December, the data showed.

  • Dec 14, 02:32 PM (IST)

    Foxconn said to invest Rs 60bn on plant near Mumbai

    Foxconn, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronic devices such as iPhones, is looking to invest Rs 6,000 crore to set up a 200-acre plant in the special economic zone (SEZ) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) near Mumbai, sources told The Economic Times. The Taiwanese company, which is the largest supplier to Apple, has told port authorities that the JNPT project will provide employment to about 40,000 people.

    Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the company had sent a proposal to the government for setting up the plant. "They've reached out to us requesting to provide land at JNPT," Gadkari said, without providing further details. It isn't clear whether Foxconn will use the unit to manufacture iPhones or other products but given the location, it's likely to be used as an export base. Foxconn Technology Group didn't respond to queries. 

  • Dec 14, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Saudi king approves $19bn economic stimulus package

    Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree approving 72 billion riyals ($19.2 billion) worth of measures to stimulate growth in the private sector next year, state news agency SPA reported. The measures include residential loans worth 21.3 billion riyals, a 10 billion riyal fund to support economic projects, and 1.5 billion riyals to support distressed companies. A 2.8 billion riyal government fund will be created to invest in smaller companies, while the government will adjust the fees which it charges for services to save smaller companies 7 billion riyals.

  • Dec 14, 02:21 PM (IST)

    French economy roars into 2018 after year of surprise turnaround

    The French private sector unexpectedly kept up a galloping rate of expansion in December, a survey showed on Thursday, capping a year that has seen it turn from one of the euro zone’s laggards to one of its strongest performers. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary manufacturing index (PMI) jumped to 59.3 in December from 57.7 the month before, blowing past expectations of economists polled by Reuters and hitting a more than 17-year high. The reading for the dominant service sector edged down to 59.4 this month from 60.4 in December, slightly below expectations, but still far above the 50-point threshold separating expansions in activity from contractions.

  • Dec 14, 02:14 PM (IST)

    NPA deadline ends: Banks brace for over Rs 10,000cr in provisions

    Bankers will soon act on the 28 defaulters identified in Reserve Bank of India's second list and haul them to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. This is likely to hit their profitability further as additional provisioning, even if relatively lower, towards these accounts will add to the credit costs of banks, especially mid-sized and smaller public sector banks (PSBs).

    As many as 23 companies will be referred to the NCLT. Promoters of most of these companies in the second list have not brought much on the table, said a senior public sector banker. Bankers we spoke to said, of the second list, about 23 companies will be filed at the NCLT courts, as they are in the process of finding a resolution for about five companies.

    Karthik Srinivasan, Group Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA, said, "A large part of the cases will go to the NCLT and so at a portfolio level, about 42-43 percent of provisions have already been taken by banks. To that extent (RBI's provision requirement being 50 percent for secured assets), banks will have to make incremental provisions of Rs 10,000 crore over two quarters and hence, relatively the shock is lesser. But till such time that their profitability does not pick up, any additional credit costs will only burden them more."

  • Dec 14, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 14, 02:02 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 02:00 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:59 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:59 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:58 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:57 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:57 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:56 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:56 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:53 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:53 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:52 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:46 PM (IST)

    Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba arrives to cast her vote, during the second phase of assembly election in Gandhinagar on Thursday. PTI

    Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba arrives to cast her vote, during the second phase of assembly election in Gandhinagar on Thursday. PTI
  • Dec 14, 01:45 PM (IST)

  • Dec 14, 01:43 PM (IST)

    Brexit will be a key challenge for 2018, says next Eurozone finance chief

    The UK's departure from the European Union is among the top concerns for the euro area going into 2018, the incoming Eurogroup chief told CNBC. "Brexit is a challenge and it's a challenge that is a negative shock certainly for all these economies," Mario Centeno, the incoming Eurogroup president said. The Eurogroup is the meeting of finance ministers from the 19 countries that share the euro.

    When asked about potential risks for the euro zone in the New Year, Centeno said that "certainly we need to follow up on the Brexit process that I expect to be understood as a structural reform." He added that politicians in the region need to give time for economies to adapt to these structural changes. Though the UK voted to leave the European Union in the June of 2016, the process is far from over with the terms of its departure yet to be finalised. As a result, the economic shocks that can eventually come from that are still not fully known.

    However, this should not prevent the euro area from continuing to reform, he said. "From a negative shock we can and we should build positive solutions," Centeno said. Europe faces other challenges in the New Year, with Germany having to overcome its political impasse and Italy voting on a new government in March. However, these events and their potential impacts on the euro area do not worry Centeno.

  • Dec 14, 01:34 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the commissioning of Scorpene Class Submarine INS Kalvari at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI

  • Dec 14, 01:29 PM (IST)

    Shalby to list shares on Friday

    Multi-specialty hospital chain Shalby, which recently concluded its Rs 504 crore initial public offering, will list its shares on the exchanges on Friday. The equity shares will be listed on the NSE as well as on the BSE. The IPO, which opened for subscription from December 5-7, was subscribed 2.8 times at a price band of Rs 245-248 per share. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 4.47 times, high net-worth individuals 43%, retail investors 2.97 times and employees 1.43 times.

    The initial public offer (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities. Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings by the company, besides purchase of medical equipment for the existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.

  • Dec 14, 01:08 PM (IST)

    Cryptocurrency mkt now worth $500bn, more than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway

    The total market capitalisation of all digital currencies has surpassed $500 billion for the first time, reports CNBC. As both Ethereum and Litecoin soared to new record highs on Tuesday, the combined market value of cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high of $506 billion at about 6:10 pm on Thursday, according to Coinmarketcap data. That figure is worked out by multiplying the prices of cryptocurrencies by the total volume of those digital tokens in circulation.

    The market has seen unprecedented interest from investors as of late, and is now worth more than the market cap of billionaire Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway, which is currently valued at around $491 billion. The figure is also higher than the combined value of US banks Citigroup and Wells Fargo, which are currently worth $201 billion and $297 billion, respectively.

    Crypto’s market cap just passed Berkshire Hathaway’s from CNBC.

  • Dec 14, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Vijay Mallya to face another litigation brought by 13 Indian banks

    Vijay Mallya, who is undergoing an extradition trial in a UK court over Rs 9,000-crore fraud and money laundering charges, will face next year a parallel litigation brought by 13 Indian banks to freeze nearly USD 1.5 billion of his assets, reports PTI.

    According to court documents submitted at the UK High Court, the claim brought by the Indian banks against the 61-year-old embattled liquor baron will come up for a hearing in April next year.

    "The First Respondent's (Mallya) application to set aside the Freezing Injunction is to be set down for hearing on the first available date after 11 April 2018 with a time estimate of 2 days," states the court document.

    The litigation in the Queen's Bench Division of the commercial court in England's High Court of Justice lists the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of Mysore, UCO Bank, United Bank of India and JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co. Pvt Ltd as the applicants.

