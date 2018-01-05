News Live: Dangerous malware stealing data from HDFC, ICICI, SBI banking apps

More than 232 banking apps have been affected by the deadly malware, which include major Indian banking apps such as HDFC Bank MobileBanking, SBI Anywhere Personal, HDFC Bank MobileBanking LITE, iMobile by ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank GO Mobile+, Abhay by IDBI Bank, IDBI Bank GO Mobile, IDBI Bank mPassbook, Baroda mPassbook, Union Bank Mobile Banking and Union Bank Commercial Clients.
But the story doesn't end right there. According to Quick Heal security report, the Trojan also targets cryptocurrency apps present on a user's phone. What makes this Trojan deadly is that it is disguised as a fake Flash Player app, which can fool any unmindful user. Once the app is downloaded on your phone, numerous pop-ups are sent to the user's phone until administrative privileges have been granted.
The malicious app shows fake notifications on behalf of the targeted banking app and when the user clicks on it, they are taken to a fake login screen to steal user's net banking login ID and password. With admin access to the phone, the malware can intercept all incoming and outgoing SMSs, allowing hackers to bypass the strict two-factor authentication or OTP-based verification.
The victims won't even know an SMS has arrived as the malware can silence all device notifications. The malware can process various commands like upload contact list and location, gain accessibility and GPS permission, and more. Besides banking and cryptocurrency apps, Quick Heal Security Labs has found popular apps like Amazon, eBay, Airbnb, Western Union are more prone to the malware attack.
According to sources, after the negative news on the income generated on the fees, the bank is looking at reducing the minimum balance requirement to around Rs 1,000 but is yet to take a call. SBI saw backlash after Finance Ministry data showed that SBI netted a windfall of Rs 1,771.67 crore as penalty from customers for non-maintenance of monthly average balance in savings accounts in eight months of FY18 from April to November 2017.
“Now if we move from 33% to the remaining one, obviously we will need more money but we will need the money as we go along,” Hardeep Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs said. The government is also working on creating a housing fund to augment funding under these schemes, he said.
The missile's failure was widely reported at the time but it was not previously known that the Hwasong-12 crashed in a populated area. From a location near North Korea's Pukchang Airfield, the missile flew about 39 km to the northeast where it struck a complex of industrial or agricultural facilities in Tokchon. That complex, located near residential and commercial buildings, likely experienced a large explosion but the magazine said it was impossible to determine whether there were casualties.
Jan 05, 10:35 AM (IST)
SBI may slash minimum balance cap for savings a/cs by about 70%
State Bank of India, the country's largest bank, is likely to slash by about 70% minimum average balance requirement, which at present is at Rs 3,000 for metros, Rs 2,000 for semi-urban areas and Rs 1,000 for rural areas, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. It also plans to change the mandate to quarterly balance from monthly requirement.
According to sources, after the negative news on the income generated on the fees, the bank is looking at reducing the minimum balance requirement to around Rs 1,000 but is yet to take a call. SBI saw backlash after Finance Ministry data showed that SBI netted a windfall of Rs 1,771.67 crore as penalty from customers for non-maintenance of monthly average balance in savings accounts in eight months of FY18 from April to November 2017.
Jan 05, 10:24 AM (IST)
North Korea accepts Jan 9 talks offer from South Korea
North and South Korea will hold official talks next week for the first time in more than two years after Pyongyang accepted Seoul’s offer for dialogue, just hours after the United States and South Korea delayed a joint military exercise, reports Reuters. The South’s unification ministry said North Korea had sent its consent for the talks to be held on January 9 in a statement at 6:46 am.
The last time the two Koreas engaged in official talks was in December 2015. The talks will be held at the border truce village of Panmunjom and officials from both sides are expected to discuss the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and the improvement of inter-Korean relations, ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun said.
Jan 05, 10:19 AM (IST)
China revises 2016 GDP slightly lower, keeps 6.7% growth unchanged
China slightly trimmed its final 2016 gross domestic product figure after scaling back an initial estimate of the services sector, but kept the annual GDP growth rate unchanged at 6.7%, the statistics bureau said on Friday. The National Bureau of Statistics revised the final 2016 GDP to 74.36 trillion yuan ($11.47 trillion), down 54.2 billion yuan from the preliminary number, reports Reuters.
The 2016 growth rate of the world’s second-biggest economy remains unchanged at 6.7%, the statistics bureau said in a statement. Final data from the bureau shows the services sector grew 7.7% in 2016 to 38.3 trillion yuan. The sector, which accounts for half of China’s GDP, expanded 7.8% in the bureau’s initial estimate to 38.4 trillion yuan.
Jan 05, 10:10 AM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Jan 05, 10:05 AM (IST)
Budget 2018: Housing Min may seek increased funding for its flagship schemes
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is likely to seek an almost four-fold increase in budgets for its flagship programmes – Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) and Smart City Mission, sources told Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. The Ministry has so far sanctioned 3.7 million houses under the PMAY scheme, which is almost 33% of the total shortfall of 11 million.
“Now if we move from 33% to the remaining one, obviously we will need more money but we will need the money as we go along,” Hardeep Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs said. The government is also working on creating a housing fund to augment funding under these schemes, he said.
Jan 05, 09:57 AM (IST)
Cryptocurrency Tron surges 112% on Day 1, leaps into the top 10
A digital coin worth about 10 cents a day ago has doubled in price, briefly climbing into eighth place among cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, reports CNBC. Tron climbed 112% on Friday to 20.5 cents, according to CoinMarketCap. The website showed that Tron's latest gains gave the coin a market cap of $13.5 billion, greater than that of Litecoin and just behind that of another coin, Stellar.
Tron's gains followed a tweet from founder Justin Sun on Thursday that the company "will announce our partnership with a very prestigious public company next week." Sun tweeted later in the day that the news would come in a live stream event on "January 6th 3:30pm."
Jan 05, 09:30 AM (IST)
Govt says new Rs 50 notes lack features to aid visually-impaired
The government has admitted that the new Rs 50 bank notes lack features to aid the visually-impaired in identifying the currency, reports the Business Standard. “New notes and coins usually have distinguishable identification features for the convenience of the visually-impaired,” a senior finance ministry official said, adding: “However, the new Rs 50 series bank notes do not have any such feature, except for its distinguishable size.” The RBI had introduced the new Rs 50 notes on August 18 last year.
Jan 05, 09:20 AM (IST)
Idea to raise Rs 6,750cr ahead of Vodafone merger
Idea Cellular unveiled a plan to raise up to Rs 6,750 crore which will alter the shareholding pattern of the company and have a bearing on its merger agreement with Vodafone, reports PTI. The board of Idea Cellular on Thursday approved raising about Rs 3,250 crore from entities under the promoter Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and constituted a committee to evaluate potential routes for raising further capital of up to Rs 3,500 crore. In a separate statement, Vodafone Group said that as a consequence of the change in shareholding in Idea following the capital raise, the two parties have agreed that ABG will buy a minimum of 2.5% of the merged entity from Vodafone for Rs 1,960 crore.
Jan 05, 09:12 AM (IST)
Mobile user base reaches 97.54cr in Nov: COAI
Mobile subscriber base is estimated to have reached 97.54 crore in November with net addition of 83.3 lakh new customers, as per industry body COAI. The estimates include October subscriber base data of Reliance Jio with 14.59 crore customers and MTNL with 36 lakh.
As per data released by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), Bharti Airtel held the top position with 29.68% market share and added another 40.4 lakh subscribers during November, taking its total subscriber base to 28.95 crore. Airtel was closely followed by Vodafone which ended November with 21.1 crore subscribers, while Idea Cellular stood at 19.4 crore subscribers at the end of the eleventh month of the year.
Jan 05, 09:06 AM (IST)
Bhima Koregaon strife: Right wing leader Sambhaji Bhide seeks withdrawal of charges
Controversial right wing leader Sambhaji Bhide, who is accused of instigating violence against the Dalit community in Pune district, on Thursday appealed for a thorough inquiry into the matter. Bhide (85), who heads Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, met with Sangli district collector along with thousands of his supporters and demanded withdrawal of charges against him.
A day after the Bhima Koregaon violence on January 2, Pimpri Police in Pune district filed a case against Bhide and others under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder as one person was killed in the caste clashes. In his letter to the media, Bhide stated that his name was being deliberately linked with the violence in Pune district.
Jan 05, 08:47 AM (IST)
Happy you are vindicated, Manmohan Singh tells A Raja
DMK leader A Raja getting acquitted in the 2G spectrum case was a vindication of his stand, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has said. "I am very happy that you stand vindicated in the 2G case," Singh told Raja in a letter dated January 2, a copy of which was released to the media by the DMK on Thursday. Former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were on December 21 acquitted by a special court in the case.
Jan 05, 08:45 AM (IST)
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad to be sentenced today
A special court will sentence Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case today. CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh is also likely to decide whether to pronounce the quantum of punishment over video conference or in court, reports PTI. The judge while differing the sentencing on Thursday said he received phone calls from the RJD chief's well-wishers. The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury 21 years ago.
Jan 05, 08:31 AM (IST)
Trump sets new target as Dow races to 25,000 points
US President Donald Trump has set a new target of 30,000 points after the Dow Jones industrial average traded above 25,000 points for the first time, saying the surge in stock market is reflective of the American economy, reports PTI. "We broke a very, very big barrier -- 25,000. And there were those who'd say we wouldn't break 25,000 by the end of the eighth year, and we're in the eleventh month. We broke 25,000 just as we came in now," Trump told reporters at the top of his meeting with Republican Senators on immigration.
Jan 05, 08:29 AM (IST)
US imposes sanctions on Iranian missile firms
The United States has imposed sanctions on five Iranian companies it alleges are working on part of the Islamic republic's illegal ballistic missile program, reports AFP. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin linked the measure to recent anti-government protests, arguing that Iran ought to spend more on public welfare rather than banned weapons.
"These sanctions target key entities involved in Iran's ballistic missile program, which the Iranian regime prioritises over the economic well-being of the Iranian people," Mnuchin said. "As the Iranian people suffer, their government and the IRGC fund foreign militants, terrorist groups, and human rights abuses," he added. The five designated companies are all subsidiaries of Iran's Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group (SBIG).
Jan 05, 08:16 AM (IST)
N Korea accidentally hit one of its own cities with a ballistic missile in 2017
One of North Korea's test ballistic missiles last year crashed in a city not far from Pyongyang, according to new findings by online news magazine The Diplomat. In April, Pyongyang launched a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile that failed shortly after launch and ended up hitting the city of Tokchon, roughly two hours from the capital, the magazine reported on Wednesday.
The missile's failure was widely reported at the time but it was not previously known that the Hwasong-12 crashed in a populated area. From a location near North Korea's Pukchang Airfield, the missile flew about 39 km to the northeast where it struck a complex of industrial or agricultural facilities in Tokchon. That complex, located near residential and commercial buildings, likely experienced a large explosion but the magazine said it was impossible to determine whether there were casualties.
US SEC warns bitcoin, cryptocurrency investors at risk
The US Securities and Exchange Commission warned Thursday that investors should “exercise caution” with cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, noting state and federal regulators may not be able to recoup any lost investments from illegal actors, reports Reuters .
Many promoters of initial coin offerings (ICOs) and other cryptocurrency investments are not following federal and state securities laws, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and Commissioners Kara Stein and Michael Piwowar said in a statement.
While regulators are trying to police these quickly growing markets, the SEC urged investors to be vigilant. “The SEC and state securities regulators are pursuing violations, but we again caution you that, if you lose money, there is a substantial risk that our efforts will not result in a recovery of your investment,” the officials said.
Jan 05, 08:02 AM (IST)
UK new car sales record biggest drop since 2009
British new car sales recorded their biggest drop since 2009 last year, falling by more than 5% due to uncertainty over potential new diesel charges and weakening consumer confidence since Brexit, an industry body said on Friday. Registrations ended 2017 at around 2.54 million vehicles, according to provisional data, and are set to fall up to 7% this year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.
Demand for diesel cars fell 17% as consumers were put off by potential new charges, pushing up average CO2 emissions for new cars for the first time in two decades as some switched to petrol. Last year’s drop in total sales is the biggest since demand nosedived in 2009 in the wake of the financial crisis, but comes after two years of record highs in 2015 and 2016. Sales in December fell 13.9% and SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said further declines were likely over the next few months.
Jan 05, 07:59 AM (IST)
Gold prices steady, set for fourth straight weekly gain
Gold prices held steady on Friday after hitting 3-1/2 month highs in the previous session, remaining on track for their fourth straight weekly gain. Spot gold was on track for its fourth straight weekly climb, rising 1.5% so far this week. Spot palladium hit a record high on Thursday at $1,105.70. It was steady at $1,097.10 on Friday. Palladium’s price has jumped 56% last year on fears of a shortage fuelled by Chinese car sales growth, tightening emissions controls and a swing away from diesel cars in Europe.
Jan 05, 07:54 AM (IST)
Oil prices hold near 2015 highs, but doubts over rally emerge
Oil prices held firm on Friday, with Brent crude up by more than 10% from its December lows on the back of political tensions in OPEC-member Iran and a tightening US market. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $61.95 a barrel at 07:21 am, 5 cents below their last close but not far off the $62.21 May 2015 high reached the previous day. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $68.03 a barrel, 4 cents below their last settlement, but not far off the $68.27 high from the day before, also the highest since May 2015. Beyond a brief intraday spike in May 2015, these were the highest price levels since December 2014, during the oil price downturn.
Jan 05, 07:42 AM (IST)
US private sector added 250,000 jobs in Dec
Private sector job creation surged in December as a strong holiday shopping season pushed companies to hire more workers, ADP and Moody's Analytics said on Thursday. The report helped send the Dow to break the 25,000 mark for the first time. Companies hired 250,000 new workers to close out the year, well above Wall Street expectations of 190,000, reports CNBC. The month was the best for job creation since March and topped the 185,000 in November, a number that was revised lower by 5,000. The total brought 2017's private payroll growth as gauged by ADP and Moody's to 2.54 million, an average of 212,000 a month.
Jan 05, 07:30 AM (IST)
Apple says all Macs, iPhones and iPads exposed to chip security flaws
Apple said all Mac computers and iOS devices, like iPhones and iPads, are affected by chip security flaws unearthed this week, but the company stressed there are no known exploits impacting users, reports Bloomberg. The Cupertino, California-based company said recent software updates for iPads, iPhones, iPod touches, Mac desktops and laptops, and the Apple TV set-top-box mitigate one of the vulnerabilities known as Meltdown. The Apple Watch, which runs a derivative of the iPhone’s operating system is not affected, according to the company.
Jan 05, 07:26 AM (IST)
US places Pak on watch list for religious freedom violations
The US State Department has placed Pakistan on a special watch list for “severe violations of religious freedom,” days after the White House said Islamabad would have to do more to combat terrorism to receive US aid. The State Department also said it had re-designated 10 other nations as “countries of particular concern” under the International Religious Freedom Act for having engaged in or tolerated egregious violations of religious freedom. The re-designated countries were China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. They were re-designated on December 22.
Jan 05, 07:15 AM (IST)
US suspends over $255m in security aid to Pak over militant groups
The United States on Thursday said it was suspending an undisclosed amount of security assistance to Pakistan, which two officials said was worth more than $255 million, until Islamabad takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, reports Reuters. The US State Department announced the decision, saying it reflected the Trump administration’s frustration that Pakistan has not done more against the two groups, which have long used sanctuaries in Pakistan to launch attacks in neighbouring Afghanistan that have killed US, Afghan and other forces. The department declined to say exactly how much aid would be suspended, saying the numbers were still being calculated and included funding from both the State and Defence departments.
Jan 05, 07:11 AM (IST)
Asian shares approach 2007 peak, Nikkei at a 26-year high
Asian shares inched closer to their record 2007 peak on Friday as US jobs data pointed to firm economic growth although the greenback was soft as the spectre of benign inflation capped domestic bond yields. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% in early trade, with the benchmark index in Australia and South Korea both up about 0.5%. The MSCI index was about 1% off the all-time peak it hit in November 2007 of 591.5. Japan's Nikkei also gained 0.5% to a 26-year high. The SGX Nifty is trading mildly higher at 10,554.50.
Jan 05, 07:02 AM (IST)
Dow tops 25,000 milestone; Wall Street extends New Year's rally
The Dow industrials broke above the 25,000 level for the first time on Thursday and other major indexes hit closing record highs again, propelled by strong global economic data that extended the New Year’s rally for the stock market. The 30-member blue-chip index crossed five 1,000-point marks in 2017 on solid corporate earnings and hopes for a pro-growth agenda by US President Donald Trump.
It took less than a year for the Dow to add a 5,000-point milestone, which is the fastest since the index was created in May 1896. Wall Street has started 2018 on a strong note. The benchmark S&P index closed above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday and the Nasdaq settled above 7,000 a day earlier. Both indexes also registered closing record highs on Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.45 points, or 0.61%, to 25,075.13, the S&P 500 gained 10.93 points, or 0.4%, to 2,723.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.38 points, or 0.18%, to 7,077.92.
Budget 2018: Housing Min may seek increased funding for its flagship schemes
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs is likely to seek an almost four-fold increase in budgets for its flagship programmes – Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) and Smart City Mission, sources told Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. The Ministry has so far sanctioned 3.7 million houses under the PMAY scheme, which is almost 33% of the total shortfall of 11 million.
“Now if we move from 33% to the remaining one, obviously we will need more money but we will need the money as we go along,” Hardeep Puri, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs said. The government is also working on creating a housing fund to augment funding under these schemes, he said.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
