News Live: Sunil Mittal says telcos wrote off up to $50bn due to Reliance Jio

The Bharti Airtel Chairman said his company would be open to acquisition talks with Aircel, whose merger with Reliance Communications (RCom) recently fell through. "For them (Aircel), it's only Vodafone-Idea combination or us. Whenever there will be a possibility of a conversation, I have no doubt, we will be a part of that conversation," he said, when asked if Airtel was the natural suitor for the Maxis-owned carrier.
Puneet Dalmia-controlled Dalmia Bharat group has submitted a binding offer to acquire Nagpur-based Murli Industries, which is currently facing bankruptcy proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), sources told Mint. “The interim resolution professional (IRP) has received only two external bids and Dalmia Bharat is one of them,” sources said. “The second bid is from a Nagpur-based businessman, but the offer is not substantive.”
“After full evaluation of the assets, only Dalmia Bharat has made a binding offer,” sources said. “Dalmia’s binding offer is lower than what it had offered earlier,” sources said, adding, “The total haircut sought by Dalmia is close to 80% of the outstanding loans.”
The third bid from the promoters of the company now stands disqualified after the recent amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which bars promoters from bidding if the outstanding loans of the company are classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) for a year or more.
Murli Industries, promoted by the Maloo family, owes close to Rs 1,800 crore to a group of lenders led by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC), which owns 60% of the debt. Bank of Baroda owns 25%, while the rest is owned by smaller lenders. Murli Industries which began operations with a solvent extraction plant in the early 1990s went public in 1993. In 1997, it diversified into paper products.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across various business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said transportation and infrastructure business has bagged order an worth Rs 1,358 crore from Bangalore International Airport. Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 1,264 crore in the domestic market. While the company's power transmission and distribution business and building and factories business won orders worth Rs 595 crore and Rs 355 crore, respectively.
The regulator and exchanges are trying to find out if such information appearing on social networking sites violates insider trading regulations and listing regulations. “The exchanges have observed discrepancies in trade data, prompting bourses to seek clarification from the companies on the data leaks. We are examining the trade data of these companies for the past 12 months,” an official at a stock exchange told the paper.
“In addition, in a communication sent to the exchanges last week, the regulator has also asked BSE and NSE to beef up their surveillance of other social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and whether these platforms are being used to leak price-sensitive information,” sources said.
Out of 184 diversified equity mutual fund schemes, 87 schemes or 47% of the funds under consideration have underperformed their respective benchmarks in the last one year, as per data from fund tracker Value Research. ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund, Franklin India Bluechip Fund, SBI Bluechip, Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund, DSP Blackrock Top 100 Equity Fund are some of the prominent large-cap funds which have underperformed their benchmark indices.
Out of the products that lagged their benchmarks, 34 are large-cap funds, 27 midcap funds, 19 multi-cap funds and seven small-cap funds. These funds account for Rs 2.43 lakh crore of the industry’s equity asset under management of Rs 7 lakh crore in October. Equity mutual fund schemes have seen 25% jump in inflows so far in 2017-18 driven by a strong market and lower returns from other asset classes like real estate and fixed deposits.
India’s Adani Enterprises faces a likely block on a A$900 million ($684 million) government loan to help build a giant coal mine in Australia, with the left-leaning Labour Party on track for re-election in a state poll, reports Reuters. Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who originally supported Adani’s application for the federally funded loan to build a rail coal haulage line, said three weeks ago her government would veto the concessional loan.
The Labour party, which faced a strong challenge to return to power, was leading after three-quarters of votes were counted following Saturday’s poll, according to Australia Broadcasting Corp. The mine’s location 400 km from a Pacific Ocean shipping terminal means the challenge of financing infrastructure costs has been at the forefront of debate over the project’s economic viability.
The loan amounts to only a fraction of the overall A$16.5 billion cost of constructing the Carmichael mine, but was seen as a first step in reaching financial close on a project that has been delayed for years by environmental opposition. Palaszczuk, who supports Adani and its promise of 10,000 mine and construction jobs, amended her party’s position in the run-up to the election to oppose the taxpayer-funded loan under the A$5 billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.
Since the start of the financial year on April 1, the BSE’s benchmark Sensex index has gained around 13.5% as investors shrugged off an unsettling transition to the Goods & Service Tax (GST) and a delayed corporate earnings recovery, choosing instead to bet on India’s long-term growth potential. As households shifted their savings into financial instruments from traditional avenues such as real estate and gold, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies pumped Rs 61,559 crore into Indian stocks during April-September.
Data from stock exchanges showed that the value of LIC’s holdings (in companies where it held at least a 1% stake) rose from Rs 4.82 trillion in March to Rs 5.02 trillion at the end of September. That accounts for about 60% of all equity investments held by Indian life insurance companies. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
Sunil Mittal says telcos wrote off up to $50bn due to Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio's prolonged free voice and data offers were a major reason for telecom companies writing off investments of up to $50 billion, said Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal, who also called out the newcomer for opposing a relief package for the debt-laden sector. In an interview with the Economic Times, Mittal said Bharti had benefited from the rapid consolidation in the telecom industry, which has been accelerated by Jio's entry with free services and could well return to the No 1 slot by revenue market share by March 2019, beating the Vodafone India-Idea Cellular combine.
Nagpur: Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Dasun Shanaka during the 2nd cricket test match played in Nagpur on Monday. The Indian spinner today became the fastest player to 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Lahiru Gamage of Sri Lanka. Gamage was the last man to fall and India won the Test by an innings and 239 runs, equalling their previous record for best win margin in Test cricket. PTI
Ask GoI who every day announce that peace has returned to Kashmir because we demonitised (currency). Where is that peace? If there was peace would that soldier die? What was his fault?: Farooq Abdullah on killing of 23-year old territorial army jawan in J&K's Shopian pic.twitter.com/BQQTSfPGg4
Drug firm Zydus Cadila said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market topiramate extended release capsules, used for treatment of seizures and migraine. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.
The company said it will manufacture the drug at the group's manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. Zydus Cadila has more than 170 approvals and has so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.
Surya Roshni bags orders worth Rs 73cr from EESL
Lighting firm Surya Roshni has bagged orders worth Rs 73 crore for supply of LED street lights and fans from Energy Efficiency Services (EESL)."The company has further obtained orders in this month for supply of LED street lights under SLNP (Street light National Program) and for supply of super efficient (BLDC) fan, aggregating to Rs 72.95 crore from EESL," Surya Roshni said in a regulatory filing. Earlier this month, the company informed BSE that it received orders through competitive e-bidding for LED street lights amounting to Rs 89.77 crore for supply of 2.89 lakh LED street lights across India from EESL.
The father of seven-year-old Pradhuman has moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Ryan School management officials, reports PTI.
The Supreme Court said it would hear pleas challenging Aadhaar after the Constitution Bench concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre case, reports PTI. The Centre told the apex court it was willing to extend deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to various services till March 31 next year.
L&T's construction arm bags orders worth Rs 3,572cr
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across various business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said transportation and infrastructure business has bagged order an worth Rs 1,358 crore from Bangalore International Airport. Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 1,264 crore in the domestic market. While the company's power transmission and distribution business and building and factories business won orders worth Rs 595 crore and Rs 355 crore, respectively.
Japan plans extra budget of $24-26bn for fiscal 2017
Japan’s government is set to compile an extra budget worth around 2.7-2.9 trillion yen ($24-26 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2018, with additional bond issuance of around 1 trillion yen to help fund the spending, government sources told Reuters. In addition to construction bond issuance worth around 1 trillion yen, the government will scrape together cash reserves from the previous fiscal year’s budget and money left unused from debt servicing due to lower-than-estimated borrowing costs, the sources said. No deficit-covering bond issuance was planned, the sources said because the plan has not yet been finalised.
NSE, BSE write to companies over WhatsApp earnings leak, says report
India’s top two stock exchanges—National Stock Exchange of India and BSE—have written to over a dozen companies whose earnings figures as well as other key financial information were leaked ahead of their earnings announcement, sources told Mint. This comes after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked them to examine trade data of 24 companies whose earnings were circulated on messaging app WhatsApp and social media.
The regulator and exchanges are trying to find out if such information appearing on social networking sites violates insider trading regulations and listing regulations. “The exchanges have observed discrepancies in trade data, prompting bourses to seek clarification from the companies on the data leaks. We are examining the trade data of these companies for the past 12 months,” an official at a stock exchange told the paper.
“In addition, in a communication sent to the exchanges last week, the regulator has also asked BSE and NSE to beef up their surveillance of other social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and whether these platforms are being used to leak price-sensitive information,” sources said.
47% diversified equity MFs lag benchmark returns over 12 months
Select funds of ICICI Prudential, Franklin India, SBI, Aditya Birla and DSP BlackRock have underperformed their respective benchmarks in the past one year as money managers were underweight many large and mid-cap stocks that have done well in recent months, reports The Economic Times. Close to half of the diversified equity mutual fund schemes have underperformed their benchmark indices over the last one year as money managers were caught on the wrong foot after stocks that have not been on their radar were among the top performers of late.
Out of 184 diversified equity mutual fund schemes, 87 schemes or 47% of the funds under consideration have underperformed their respective benchmarks in the last one year, as per data from fund tracker Value Research. ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund, Franklin India Bluechip Fund, SBI Bluechip, Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund, DSP Blackrock Top 100 Equity Fund are some of the prominent large-cap funds which have underperformed their benchmark indices.
Out of the products that lagged their benchmarks, 34 are large-cap funds, 27 midcap funds, 19 multi-cap funds and seven small-cap funds. These funds account for Rs 2.43 lakh crore of the industry’s equity asset under management of Rs 7 lakh crore in October. Equity mutual fund schemes have seen 25% jump in inflows so far in 2017-18 driven by a strong market and lower returns from other asset classes like real estate and fixed deposits.
Adani hopes for government coal mine loan fade after Australian election
India’s Adani Enterprises faces a likely block on a A$900 million ($684 million) government loan to help build a giant coal mine in Australia, with the left-leaning Labour Party on track for re-election in a state poll, reports Reuters. Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who originally supported Adani’s application for the federally funded loan to build a rail coal haulage line, said three weeks ago her government would veto the concessional loan.
The Labour party, which faced a strong challenge to return to power, was leading after three-quarters of votes were counted following Saturday’s poll, according to Australia Broadcasting Corp. The mine’s location 400 km from a Pacific Ocean shipping terminal means the challenge of financing infrastructure costs has been at the forefront of debate over the project’s economic viability.
The loan amounts to only a fraction of the overall A$16.5 billion cost of constructing the Carmichael mine, but was seen as a first step in reaching financial close on a project that has been delayed for years by environmental opposition. Palaszczuk, who supports Adani and its promise of 10,000 mine and construction jobs, amended her party’s position in the run-up to the election to oppose the taxpayer-funded loan under the A$5 billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.
We are filing petition challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Pintos by Punjab & Haryana HC. We have said that a wrong message will be sent if anticipatory bail is given: Sushil Tekriwal, Varun Thakur's lawyer #PradyumanMurderCasepic.twitter.com/IolwqUJR3q
#NewsAlert - Madhya Pradesh school education minister Vijay Shah has decided to make it compulsory for school children to answer their roll call with ‘Jai Hind’. The minister said a circular making it compulsory in 1.22 lakh government schools will be issued soon. pic.twitter.com/T2xSAAQuUm
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest institutional investor, has booked a trading profit of at least Rs 13,500 crore from the sale of equity holdings in the first half of the current financial year, as stocks scaled record highs, reports Mint. The figure marked a 23.8% increase over the Rs 10,900 crore in trading profit that LIC earned in April-September 2016 through investment redemptions, sources said.
Since the start of the financial year on April 1, the BSE’s benchmark Sensex index has gained around 13.5% as investors shrugged off an unsettling transition to the Goods & Service Tax (GST) and a delayed corporate earnings recovery, choosing instead to bet on India’s long-term growth potential. As households shifted their savings into financial instruments from traditional avenues such as real estate and gold, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies pumped Rs 61,559 crore into Indian stocks during April-September.
Data from stock exchanges showed that the value of LIC’s holdings (in companies where it held at least a 1% stake) rose from Rs 4.82 trillion in March to Rs 5.02 trillion at the end of September. That accounts for about 60% of all equity investments held by Indian life insurance companies. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
China's debt is growing at a faster pace despite years of efforts to contain it
For years China's top officials have touted their ambitious policy priority to wean the world's second-largest economy off high levels of debt, but there is not much to show for it, reports Reuters. On the contrary, a Reuters analysis shows the debt pile at Chinese firms has been climbing in that time, with levels at the end of September growing at the fastest pace in four years.
The build-up has continued even as policymakers roll out a series of measures to end the explosive growth of debt, including persuading state firms and local governments to prune borrowing and tighter rules and monitoring of banks' short-term borrowing. By some estimates, China's overall debt is now as much as three times the size of its economy.
Reuters analysis of 2,146 China listed firms showed their total debt at the end of September jumped 23% from a year ago, the highest pace of growth since 2013. The analysis covered three-fifths of the country's listed firms, but excluded financials, which have seen the brunt of government de-risking and deleveraging efforts so far. The analysis revealed that debt in the real estate sector multiplied the most over last five years, followed by industrials.
Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level
Bitcoin surged to yet another new record high on Monday, breaking a record set during the Thanksgiving weekend stateside, reports CNBC. The cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high of $9,671.84 hours after cracking the $9,400 level on Sunday, according to industry site CoinDesk. It later pared some gains to trade at $9,631.21 at 10:00 am HK/SIN, rising some 3.27% on the day.
The largest bitcoin exchange in the US, Coinbase, added about 100,000 accounts between Wednesday and Friday — just around Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday — to a total of 13.1 million. That's according to public data available on Coinbase's website and historical records compiled by Alistair Milne, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Altana Digital Currency Fund. Coinbase had about 4.9 million users last November, Milne's data showed.
Meredith to buy US publisher Time in Koch-backed deal
US media company Meredith Corp said on Sunday it will buy Time, the publisher of People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune magazines, in a $1.84 billion all-cash deal backed by conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch, reports Reuters. The deal is a coup for Meredith, which held unsuccessful talks to buy Time earlier this year and in 2013.
It will give news, business and sports brands to the Des Moines, Iowa-based publisher and broadcaster, which owns lifestyle magazines such as Better Homes & Gardens and Family Circle. Analysts have said that bulking up on publishing assets could give Meredith the scale required to spin off its broadcasting arm into a standalone company.
UK launches plan for industry as Brexit looms, wins Merck investment
The British government launched a new strategy for industry on Monday, aiming to intervene in key sectors to tackle weak productivity and bolster businesses to counter any new problems caused by Brexit, reports Reuters. Prime Minister Theresa May first flagged the plan in January, seven months after Britain voted to leave the European Union, adopting a hands-on approach to business that had largely been abandoned by her predecessors from the time of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
The government said it had secured a major investment from global healthcare company MSD, known as Merck & Co in the United States, ahead of the publication of the strategy. Life sciences is one of four sectors being targeted by the government, which will also focus on construction, artificial intelligence and the automotive industry.
China's industrial profits up 25.1% YoY in Oct; growth slows from Sept
Profits earned by China’s industrial companies in October rose 25.1% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday, slowing from a 27.7% gain in September. Profits rose to 745.4 billion yuan ($112.94 billion) in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.
In September, profits surged the most in nearly six years as prices of finished goods including steel and copper soared. Prices had jumped due to fears of supply shortages in the winter amid an ongoing government crackdown on air pollution.
In the first 10 months, industrial profits rose 23.3% from a year earlier, versus the 22.8% increase in January-September, according to the statistics bureau. At the end of October, industrial firms’ liabilities were 6.7% higher than a year earlier, with the growth rate unchanged from the end of September.
Raghuram Rajan says need broad-based eco growth, more job opportunities
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan made a strong case for broad-basing economic growth and generating more employment opportunities, arguing that short-term political solutions to the job reservation issue can damage the fabric of the country, reports PTI. On the solution to the problem of majority of people feeling discriminated, he said, "The only way to solve this is to broad-base economic growth. We need to focus on that as the ultimate solution rather than emphasise grievances... (they are) politically in short-term very convenient but have potential to bring apart the fabric of this country."
Rajan made these comments referring to rising populist nationalism and also agitation by powerful communities, including Patidar community in Gujarat which is feeling discriminated and is seeking reservation in jobs. "It (populist nationalism) has a potential to damage. I would define very simply as the majority community feeling aggrieved that it is being discriminated against. It exists across the world. It exists in India also. There are often underlying issues, for example an issue of job," the ex-RBI governor said.
EPFO may lower interest rate for 2017-18
Retirement fund body EPFO may lower interest rate on provident fund deposits this fiscal compared to 8.65% provided to its 4.5 crore members for 2016-17, a Labour Ministry official said. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to cut interest rate on the grounds that it is directly crediting exchange trade funds (ETF) units into provident fund accounts and lower yields on other investments, particularly bonds.
"Employees Provident Fund Organisation may cut rate of return on provident fund deposits for 2017-18 due to lower income on bonds and its plan to credit ETF investments directly into the account of subscribers," the senior official said. However, the official said the EPFO is still to work out the income projection for the current fiscal, which would become the basis for crediting rate of interest in subscribers account for this fiscal. In December last year, the EPFO trustees had decided to lower the rate of interest on EPF to 8.65% for 2016-17 from 8.8% provided for 2015-16.
PE exit the reason behind Rs 700cr Future Supply Chain IPO: Kishore Biyani
The upcoming IPO of Future Supply Chain Solutions, which is expected the garner over Rs 700 crore, is primarily to give an exit to private equity firm Griffin Partners, Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani told PTI. Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSCSL), a subsidiary of Future Enterprises, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for the public issue of up to about 97.84 lakh equity shares representing 24.43% of the existing paid-up equity share capital of FSCSL.
While private equity firm SSG Capital's entity Griffin Partners will sell about 78.27 lakh equity shares in FSCSL, representing up to 20% of the paid-up equity share capital, the promoter company Future Enterprises will offload 19.57 lakh shares, representing around 5% stake. According to Biyani, FSCSL, the logistics arm of the group, is well capitalised and payment of debt or requirement of immediate funds is not the reason for the IPO.
"We have to give an exit to the private equity. The 5% we are selling will go to Future Enterprises. This (FSCSL) is a good capitalised company and there is a very marginal debt of about Rs 32 crore long term debt," Biyani said. Griffin Partners had recently also sold about 5% stake in FSCSL to two entities of financial services firm Edelweiss. FSCSL is one of the largest third-party logistics service operators offering automated and IT-enabled warehousing, distribution and other logistics solutions.
Working on package for gems, jewellery sector: Suresh Prabhu
The Commerce Ministry is working on a package in consultation with the gems and jewellery industry to boost export and create jobs in this labour intensive sector, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu has said. The ministry has already asked the gems and jewellery industry to work out a proper business plan to promote growth of the sector.
"We have some time left, in another few weeks we have to finalise it as Budget will be in February, so we have to work on that," Commerce and Industry Minister Prabhu told PTI. The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has demanded cut in import duty on gold to 4% from the current 10%.
FPIs invest $2.6bn in Indian capital markets in Nov so far
Foreign investors have pumped in over $2.6 billion in the country's capital markets this month so far, propelled by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks and India faring well in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business index', reports PTI. This follows a net inflow of over Rs 19,000 crore in capital markets (equity and debt) last month. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out more than Rs 10,000 crore in September.
According to depositories’ data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused Rs 16,455 crore in equities during November 1-24, besides, they put in Rs 754 crore in the debt market during the period under review, resulting in an inflow of Rs 17,209 crore ($2.65 billion). Overall, FPIs have invested Rs 53,800 crore in equities this year and another Rs 1.46 lakh crore in debt markets.
Nagpur: Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Dasun Shanaka during the 2nd cricket test match played in Nagpur on Monday. The Indian spinner today became the fastest player to 300 Test wickets when he dismissed Lahiru Gamage of Sri Lanka. Gamage was the last man to fall and India won the Test by an innings and 239 runs, equalling their previous record for best win margin in Test cricket. PTI
