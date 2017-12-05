App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Could assess GST impact on foreign trade and take remedial action, says DGFT

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 05, 04:26 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 05:34 PM (IST)

    Modi's Twitter following grows by 52%, Virat Kohli's 61%
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most followed Indian on Twitter even as the growth in his follower base at 52 per cent was lower than that of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, according to the microblogging site.

    As per a Twitter report capturing trends in 2017, Modi saw his follower base increasing by 52 per cent to 37.5 million (as of December 4), from 24.6 million in 2016. However, Kohli saw his followers grow by 61 per cent during the same period although on a smaller base.

  • Dec 05, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Gujarat voters mature, BJP will win Gujarat polls: Jh'knd CM
    Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said Gujarat voters are mature and so the BJP is ruling there for 22 years and expressed hope that the party will also win the Assembly elections in the western state.

    The Congress, he said, would be swept away both in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

  • Dec 05, 05:27 PM (IST)

    CCI approves Indus Towers' share transfer to Voda shareholders
    Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod to the intra-group transfer of shares of Indus Towers to Vodafone India's shareholders from the telecom operator.

    According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the 12 equity shareholders of Vodafone India had jointly submitted a notice to the regulator for seeking approval.

  • Dec 05, 05:22 PM (IST)

    JSW Steel conducts series of raids against counterfeiters
    Steel major JSW Steel today said it has conducted a series of raids against counterfeiters in Maharashtra, NCR, Karnataka and Tamilnadu with support of local law enforcement officials.

    The officials confiscated and duly sealed more than 780 counterfeit steel sheets during these raids, a company statement said here.

  • Dec 05, 05:21 PM (IST)

    IOC evaluates Rs 20K-cr coke gasification project at Paradip
    Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's biggest oil company, is evaluating setting up a Rs 20,000-crore coke gasification project at its Paradip refinery in Odisha to convert the lowest-cost fossil fuel into gas that can be used to generate power or make petrochemicals.

  • Dec 05, 04:56 PM (IST)

    The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said that foreign trade policy will continue to have a dynamic character and that the import and export code has been simplified.

    The DGFT has also said that an assessment of the impact of GST on foreign trade can be made and remedial action could be taken.

  • Dec 05, 04:25 PM (IST)

    Kirloskar group is said to be in talks to sell generator unit stake

    The Kirloskar group is in talks to sell a controlling stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines, its diesel generator manufacturing business, sources told Mint. Kirloskar Oil Engines, one of the leading businesses of the Pune-based group, makes diesel generators ranging in power output from 5kVA to 3,000kVA. The Kirloskar group was founded in 1888 by Laxman Rao Kirloskar and currently clocks over $3.5 billion in revenue. “The company is currently engaged in talks with a few prospective buyers for the transaction,” sources said, adding, “a few large private equity funds and strategic buyers have shown initial interest and the talks are centered around valuation”.

  • Dec 05, 04:21 PM (IST)

    India 'dream' plan may cut freight times to 14 hours from 14 days

    A $7.1 billion rail corridor in Rajasthan that’s set to cut freight times between India’s capital New Delhi and the business hub of Mumbai to 14 hours from 14 days is finally showing signs of progress, reports Bloomberg. About 800 km away in Gujarat, a 920-sq km industrial area is taking shape near the village of Dholera, with hundreds of workers fusing concrete sections of a sewerage system on a recent visit. Summing up the massive project’s ambition, a sign for a yet-to-be-built housing development reads: "Dream City."

    Plagued by delays, red tape and disputes over land acquisition, for years it seemed the $100 billion Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor would remain just that - a dream. First proposed more than a decade ago, the sprawling assortment of smart cities and industrial parks on both sides of the freight railway could cut logistics charges that amount to roughly 14% of total costs by bypassing the country’s infamously chaotic major cities.

  • Dec 05, 04:17 PM (IST)

    Tokyo Financial Exchange is seen taking first step toward bitcoin futures

    One of Japan’s leading financial exchanges is starting preparations to launch bitcoin derivatives, echoing US rivals that plan to list contracts tracking the cryptocurrency as soon as this month, reports Bloomberg. Tokyo Financial Exchange, which counts JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays Bank among its trading participants, plans to create a working group to study cryptocurrencies in January, Chief Executive Officer Shozo Ohta said. The listing would require changes to the nation’s securities law, he said. In Japan, the start of a working group is typically the first step toward drafting legislation.

  • Dec 05, 04:12 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 04:10 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 04:09 PM (IST)

    India is said to plan electronic tax scrutiny for top 500 firms

    India plans to overhaul its tax assessment and investigation process for the nation’s top 500 companies as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endeavour to improve ease of doing business and curb corruption in Asia’s third-largest economy, sources told Bloomberg. The measure, likely to be introduced in the federal budget in February, will eliminate the need for all human interactions in scrutiny of tax returns and replaced with an online system, sources said.

    In case more information is sought, the company’s response will not end with the same set of officials as it will be determined by an algorithm, eliminating discretion, they added. India is ranked 119 out 190 countries when it comes to ease of paying taxes, according to the World Bank’s latest doing business survey. Modi, who won the 2014 elections on a pledge to improve the nation’s investment climate, wants India among the top 50 in the World Bank’s rankings from the current 100th position and has been spearheading efforts to boost foreign direct investment. 

  • Dec 05, 04:03 PM (IST)

    India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Sri Lanka need 410 to win after India declare

    India declared their second innings on 246 for five, setting Sri Lanka 410 to win the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday. Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Virat Kohli (50) and Rohit Sharma (50 not out) hit half-centuries for the hosts who are 1-0 up in the three-test series.

    New Delhi: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates 150 runs against India during the fourth day of third test cricket match in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

    New Delhi: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates 150 runs against India during the fourth day of third test cricket match in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
  • Dec 05, 03:58 PM (IST)

    'Delinquencies in CV loans, home loans to stay stable in 2018'

    The delinquency rate in commercial vehicle loans and home loans are likely to remain stable in 2018 aided by healthy economic growth, says a report. The country's auto asset- backed securities (ABS) backed by commercial vehicle loans issued in 2018 will have positive credit characteristics that, along with healthy economic growth, will support the performance of these deals," Moody's said in a report today.

    "We expect delinquency rates for commercial vehicle loans backing outstanding auto ABS will remain stable at around 5.4% for loans on new vehicles and 6.8% for loans on used vehicles in 2018, supported by healthy economic growth," the agency said.

    Auto ABS backed by commercial vehicle loans account for around 45% of the total volume of outstanding ABS in the country, and the agency expects such deals will continue to account for a significant proportion of issuance in 2018. In the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) sector, it expects delinquencies to remain around low levels of 1% in 2018, with stable interest rates and home prices supporting performance.

  • Dec 05, 03:53 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 03:47 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Complete disbursement of subsidy by Dec 15: Govt to Collectors

    Odisha government has directed district collectors to complete disbursement of agriculture input subsidy of Rs 718.5 crore to the farmers affected by drought, pest attack and unseasonal rain by December 15, reports PTI. As per assessment by the state government, about 8.5 lakh hectares of crop area had been affected by these three disasters which hit the farmers during the current year, a senior official said.

    The state government have already issued the necessary notifications and released required fund of Rs 718.5 crore to the collectors of the 29 affected districts during October and November, he said adding that the process of disbursement of input subsidy has been stepped up. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty, who reviewed district-wise disbursement status through a video conferencing on Monday, said the Collectors have been asked to complete disbursement of input subsidy by December 15.

  • Dec 05, 03:40 PM (IST)

    German political impasse weighs on services sector growth in Nov

    German services sector growth slowed to a three-month low in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, as a political impasse following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s failure to form a new three-way coalition clouded the outlook for business, reports Reuters. The sector remains on a “solid but unspectacular” growth path despite the fall, IHS Markit said, adding that the average reading for the fourth quarter so far was above that of the July-September period.

    Its final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services fell to 54.3 from 54.7 in October, remaining well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The reading came in weaker than a flash estimate of 54.9, which had shown a slight pickup in momentum. There have been concerns that prolonged political uncertainty in Berlin could damage confidence in an economy that has been growing since 2010 and even picked up momentum in the third quarter.

  • Dec 05, 03:35 PM (IST)

    India says debt rollover risk in next five years low

    The Indian government’s debt rollover risk in the next five years is low given the amount of domestic debt that needs to be repaid every year is an average of 5.3% of its outstanding stock, it said in a report on Tuesday. The rollover risks will get further mitigated through buyback or switching of short-end bonds with longer tenure papers by the government in the market, it said in its quarterly debt management report.

    “The implementation of budgeted buyback/switches in coming period is expected to reduce rollover risk further,” the Finance Ministry said. India bought back Rs 170.16 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2017-18 and sold in its place 2024-25 and 2029-30 papers to a bank in June under one of its switches, it said in the report. The government also bought back Rs 277.67 billion of short-dated securities last week as a part of its debt management operation to reduce risks of bulk payouts next year.

  • Dec 05, 03:22 PM (IST)

    ED attaches Rs 20cr assets in Chhagan Bhujbal PMLA case

    The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh order attaching assets worth Rs 20.41 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and others. The zonal office of the central probe agency here said it has issued an order for provisional attachment of assets under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    With this fresh Rs 20 .41 crore assets order, the total attachment of properties in the case stands at Rs 178 crore now, it said. The former Deputy CM and NCP leader is in jail after he was arrested by the agency last year. Bhujbal's son and NCP legislator Pankaj and his nephew Sameer are also accused in this case.

  • Dec 05, 03:18 PM (IST)

    PNB raises Rs 1,315cr through stake sale in PNB Housing Finance

    Public sector lender Punjab National Bank has raised over Rs 1,315 crore through sale of shares in subsidiary firm PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) through the offer for sale (OFS) route. "The Bank successfully sold 98,15,860 equity shares of PNBHFL to different investors (non-retail and retail) at above the floor price/cut off price, with gross sales consideration of Rs 1,315.33 crore," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

    PNB said last month had said that it would sell up to 99,94,000 equity shares on November 28 (for non-retail investors only) and on November 29 (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids) representing 6% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company (PNB Housing Finance).

  • Dec 05, 03:12 PM (IST)

  • Dec 05, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi moves closer to Gujarat, rainfall at most places

    Cyclone Ockhi moved closer to the southern coast near Surat in Gujarat and is expected to make a landfall in the state around midnight, officials told PTI. As per the latest forecast released by the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, the cyclone is now just 390 km away from Surat. The cyclone is approaching Gujarat steadily and now lies centred in the Arabian Sea just 390 km away from Surat. It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, an official of the MeT centre said.

    As per the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued today, the cyclone is expected to hit the coastline near Surat by tonight. "It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, weaken gradually and cross south Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a deep depression by the night of December 5," said the latest IMD bulletin. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra and south Gujarat.

    Mumbai: A man stand with an umbrella in a street amid heavy showers triggered by cyclone Ockhi in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI

    Mumbai: A man stand with an umbrella in a street amid heavy showers triggered by cyclone Ockhi in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI
  • Dec 05, 02:47 PM (IST)

    EPS, OPS lead silent march on J Jayalalithaa death anniversary

    Former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was today remembered on her first death anniversary with party veterans K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam leading workers in paying tributes to 'Amma' at her mausoleum in Chennai. Clad in black shirts, AIADMK coordinator Pannneerselvam and co-coordinator Palaniswami led a silent march of party functionaries including ministers, MPs and MLAs from Anna Salai to late Jayalalithaa's burial site at Marina beach, and paid floral tributes at the bedecked mausoleum.

    Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam, placed a wreath at the memorial, where Jayalalithaa was laid to rest in December 2016. The two senior leaders stood with folded hands for sometime and then bowed down to pay their respects. Chants by supporters hailing Jayalalithaa filled the air even as some functionaries were seen getting emotional. AIADMK functionaries led by the two veterans also paid tributes at the memorial of party founder, the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

    Later, the party workers led by Panneerselvam took an oath to mark the day. In the oath read out by Panneerselvam and repeated by others including Palaniswami, the AIADMK workers vowed to ensure that the 'golden rule' of 'Amma' continued by their hardwork. Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed by her supporters as Amma, meaning mother in Tamil.

    Coimbatore: ADMK woman members paying tribute to former chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her first death anniversary in Coimbatore on Tuesday. PTI

    Coimbatore: ADMK woman members paying tribute to former chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her first death anniversary in Coimbatore on Tuesday. PTI
  • Dec 05, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Tamil Nadu govt moves HC against Nissan, says firm's claim exaggerated

    The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Madras High Court to restrain Nissan Motor Company, which runs its unit here, from proceeding with international arbitration against the Centre in a dispute which involves, among other things, refund of Value Added Tax (VAT), reports PTI. Opposing the arbitration under the Indo-Japanese Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the state government said it was not the remedy.

    The remedy for Nissan and its Joint Venture partner Renault lay in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered with it and not the CEPA, to which Tamil Nadu was not a party. Even under CEPA, the firm cannot go in for arbitration as it has gone to the High Court over a related matter which is pending, the state government contended in its plea.

    According to Reuters, Nissan initiated international arbitration proceedings against the Indian government seeking $770 million. The government contended that Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt and Nissan Motor India Pvt are not entitled to the claim, which is "exaggerated" and "not genuine." The maximum subsidy (financial incentive/VAT refund) that can be paid was only around Rs 4,500 crore, the Tamil Nadu government said.

  • Dec 05, 02:29 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 02:24 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 02:23 PM (IST)
  • Dec 05, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

