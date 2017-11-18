App
News highlights of the day: Congress says Modi govt clutching at straws to reclaim lost credibility

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 17, 04:37 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    Moody's upgrades India's sovereign rating to Baa2, outlook stable

    RIL set to raise $1.8bn to reduce dependence on high-cost debt, reports The Economic Times

    RBI likely to list 50 more bad loan accounts, reports The Economic Times

    IRPs initiate fresh forensic audit of Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel accounts, reports Mint

    Images suggest North Korea aggressively working on a ballistic missile submarine, reports Reuters

  • Nov 17, 04:15 PM (IST)

    Congress says Modi govt clutching at straws to reclaim lost credibility

    The Congress accused the Modi government of "clutching at straws" to reclaim the lost credibility, and said it and rating agency Moody's have failed to gauge the mood of the nation, reports PTI. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala also sought to downplay Moody's rating upgrade of India, saying the same agency had miscalculated US subprime mortgages before the economic meltdown.

    "After destroying India's economy, the Modi government is clutching at straws to claim lost credibility," he said on Twitter. "Modiji and Moody's 'jodi' (duo) have failed to gauge the mood of the nation," he said, adding that hunger deaths, agri distress, job losses, lowest credit ratings, rising prices, plunging exports, flawed GST, demonetisation disaster, stagnant growth are the real indices to measure it.

    Taking a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Surjewala said, "Mr Jaitley, do remember that Moody’s, S&P and other rating agencies defaulted in rating American sub-prime mortgages...before the economic meltdown." "Lesson is stop acting and get your act together. Shun arrogance and listen to the trade and industry," he told the finance minister.

  • Nov 17, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Ericsson demonstrates 5G technology live in India, says report

    Aiming to bring the latest innovations and creating a 5G ecosystem in India, global communications technology leader Ericsson showcased the first-ever live 5G end-to-end demonstration in the country, reports PTI. The demonstration using Ericsson’s 5G test bed and 5G New Radio (NR) delivered a throughput of 5.7 Gbps and ultra-low latency of 3 millisecond. According to a latest Ericsson study, 5G technology will enable a $27.3 billion revenue potential for the Indian telecom operators by 2026.

    The demonstration also featured 5G use cases and live demonstration of essential technologies on the road to 5G like Gigabit LTE (1 GBPS download speeds) with License Assisted Access (LAA) technology. The LAA live demo highlighted how this technology can leverage wireless network resources using higher frequency bands on a small cell architecture. Other technology innovations presented in the showcase included advancements in Radio Network Evolution, 5G Ready Transport and Network Slicing. Ericsson’s new 5G platform comprises the 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, with digital support systems, transformation services and security.

  • Nov 17, 08:04 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Nov 17, 08:00 PM (IST)

    Senior Chinese envoy in North Korea amid chill in ties to improve relations

    The highest-level Chinese envoy to North Korea in two years arrived in the country's capital on Friday to try to improve relations that have soured over Beijing's tightening of sanctions.
  • Nov 17, 07:59 PM (IST)

    Volkswagen to spend over $40 billion on electric and self-driving cars

    Volkswagen’s leaders on Friday approved a five-year spending plan that aims to further the German automaker’s goal of transforming itself into a leading force in electric cars.

    Europe’s largest carmaker by unit sales will spend more than 34 billion euros (USD 40 billion) on electric cars, autonomous driving and new mobility services by the end of 2022, it said on Friday following a supervisory board meeting.

    Total group investments by 2022 will total about 72 billion euros, the group said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

  • Nov 17, 07:55 PM (IST)


    Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe makes defiant appearance after army takeover

    Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attended a university graduation ceremony on Friday, making a defiant first public appearance since the military takeover that appeared to signal the end of his 37-year reign.

    Mugabe, 93, had been confined to house arrest after the military took over the country.

    But on Friday, he walked into the ceremony venue in Harare dressed in a blue academic gown and tasselled hat, before listening to speeches with his eyes closed and applauding occasionally, an AFP correspondent reported.

    The generals took over late on Tuesday after vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa was abruptly sacked and Mugabe's wife Grace emerged in prime position to succeed her increasingly frail husband.

  • Nov 17, 07:24 PM (IST)

    Want to use the best of Indian cultural content, says Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

    In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Reed Hastings CEO, Netflix spoke about the companies journey so far, its plans for India and much more.
  • Nov 17, 07:22 PM (IST)

    I-T dept seizes Rs 11 crore from entities in NSE co-location case

    The income-tax department on Friday seized about Rs 11 crore cash as part of its searches in the tax evasion probe against a broker and others said to be involved in the high-profile co-location case.
  • Nov 17, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Domestic air passenger traffic breaches 10-million mark in October

    For the first time, air travel volume breached the 10-million mark in October clipping at a healthy 20.52 percent over the same period a year ago.
  • Nov 17, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Anti-malaria drug may also fight Zika virus: study

    The medication, called chloroquine, has a long history of safe use during pregnancy, and is relatively inexpensive, according to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.
  • Nov 17, 07:02 PM (IST)

  • Nov 17, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Padmavati row: Shashi Tharoor flips stance, says Rajput sentiments must be respected

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had previously lashed out against the protests taking place across the country against Padmavati, now seems to have softened his stance.

    Previously, the Congress MP from Kerala had condemned the action of Rajput “maharajas” who are on the roads protesting against the launch of the film on grounds of it distorting history and also for claiming that it is an insult to their honour.

  • Nov 17, 06:54 PM (IST)

    DATA STORY: India ailing from an 81% shortfall of specialists at community health centres

    DATA STORY: India ailing from an 81% shortfall of specialists at community health centres

    India's community health centres (CHCs) has 81 percent shortfall of specialized medical care of surgeons, physicians and paediatricians across the country as compared to the required specialist manpower.
  • Nov 17, 06:36 PM (IST)

  • Nov 17, 06:32 PM (IST)

    63 % respondents want stronger military presence in Jammu & Kashmir: Survey

    More than 60 percent respondents of a survey believe that the Centre should use more military force in Jammu and Kashmir, American fact-tank Pew Research Centre said today.

    The state has been on the edge since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by security forces in July last year. It has witnessed widespread clashes between the security forces and civilians since then.

    According to the survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre, while 63 percent of the respondents were in favour of using more military force in Jammu and Kashmir, 64 percent had a "very unfavourable" view of Pakistan, which was nine percent higher compared to the previous year.

  • Nov 17, 06:18 PM (IST)

  • Nov 17, 05:22 PM (IST)

  • Nov 17, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses sanitation issues

    "CM Yogi Adityanath told Bill Gates that 92 lakh children have been vaccinated against Encephalitis. The Chief Minister also said that there is still a lot left to do.
  • Nov 17, 05:14 PM (IST)

    JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

    In its latest attempt to raise the Rs 2,000 crore that its real estate arm Jaypee Infratech owes homebuyers, Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) is passing the hat around its employees.
  • Nov 17, 05:08 PM (IST)

    After Highway developers, Centre to rate Highways & Toll plazas for improved performance

    Highways will be graded for safety, ease of driving and maintenance; toll plazas will be graded on the basis of revenue collection and driver's experience at the plaza; and highway developers will be graded for timeliness and quality of construction
  • Nov 17, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Iraq forces retake last town in country held by IS: Iraqi army

    Iraqi forces said they retook the last town in the country still held by the Islamic State group near the border with Syria today in a lightning offensive. 

    Government troops and paramilitary units "liberated the whole of Rawa and raised the Iraqi flag on all of its official buildings," General Abdelamir Yarallah of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

    More than 3 million people displaced by Islamic State-related violence in the last three years have still not returned home. A rift between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurds following a September referendum on independence has created a fresh wave of displacement.

    Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate effectively collapsed in July when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces re-took Mosul, the group’s de facto capital in Iraq, after a gruelling nine-month battle which reduced much of it to rubble.

  • Nov 17, 04:22 PM (IST)

    HDFC Standard Life closes at a 19% premium at Rs 344.60 per share

    It was a good start to the HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company on the bourses as the stock price closed with a whopping 19% premium on the National Stock Exchange. It settled at Rs 344.60 per share against its issue price of Rs 290 per share after hitting an intraday high of Rs 369 per share and low of Rs 307 per share. The share price rallied as much as 27.24% intraday while it opened with 8% percent premium on the NSE.

    On the BSE, HDFC Life shares closed at Rs 344.25, up 18.71% over issue. This is the third life insurance company getting listed on the exchanges after ICICI Prudential Life and SBI Life. The public issue of the subsidiary of housing finance major HDFC was oversubscribed 4.9 times during November 7-9, 2017. The price band for the issue was Rs 275-290 per share.

  • Nov 17, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Sebi norms for insolvency resolution professionals soon

    The markets watchdog Sebi is working on the guidelines for insolvency resolution professionals under the capital market norms so the recently introduced Bankruptcy & Insolvency Code is implemented better, reports PTI. The market watchdog is jointly working with the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board to address the issue and the new guidelines will be issued this year itself, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said. He noted that the Sebi has already relaxed the norms related to issue of capital and disclosure requirements as well as regulations on substantial acquisition of shares and takeovers to align with the new Bankruptcy & Insolvency Code.

    "There are various other issues which have come to our notice in terms of resolution professionals being in-charge of a company for 180 days at least, when resolution plan is underway," Tyagi said. "What would be the obligations on the resolution professionals under the listing regulations or what are the other requirements. They need to be jointly worked out with the Bankruptcy Code Board of India and provisions made on that," he added.

  • Nov 17, 04:10 PM (IST)

    Allahabad Bank to sell Rs 101cr Khaitan Electricals debt

    Allahabad Bank has decided to put on sale bad loans worth Rs 101 crore of Khaitan Electricals, the consumer durables maker battling declining revenues in recent quarters. An senior official of the state-owned bank told PTI that Khaitan Electricals' NPA is one of the 61 such accounts that have been identified for sale during the December quarter. The bank has scheduled e-auction for the sale of the loan on December 4.

  • Nov 17, 04:02 PM (IST)

    New Delhi: Group CTO and head of Technology & Architecture at Ericsson, Erik Ekudden (R) and Head of Market Area-South East Asia, Nunzio Mirtillo (L) at showcasing live 5G demos at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. PTI

  • Nov 17, 04:02 PM (IST)

    New Delhi: Group CTO and head of Technology & Architecture at Ericsson, Erik Ekudden (R) and Head of Market Area-South East Asia, Nunzio Mirtillo (L) at showcasing live 5G demos at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. PTI

  • Nov 17, 03:57 PM (IST)

  • Nov 17, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman says allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said allegations relating to Rafale deal was shameful as deal was finalised following a transparent procedure, reports PTI She stated that the final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed after approval of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Hitting out at the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA), she said the previous government sat over the proposed procurement of Rafale jets for 10 years.

  • Nov 17, 03:23 PM (IST)

