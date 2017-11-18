News highlights of the day: Congress says Modi govt clutching at straws to reclaim lost credibility

Ace investor, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises said the ratings upgrade by Moody’s earlier on Friday did not come as a surprise for him but, it could be for those who were criticising efforts made by the Modi government to revive the economy. “I see the economy growing by 7.5-8% by next year. Most importantly, it is a recognition of the fact that however disruptive in the short term the measures were, all the actions which the government took were correct, bold and required,” he said.
He feels it will also lead to faster economic growth in times to come. “This upgrade is also in recognition by the Moody’s that there is not going to be some big havoc on the fiscal side, and the direction which the government is undertaking is going to lead to higher economic growth, and it is also a befitting reply to critics of Modi government,” said Jhunjhunwala.
Coming to the impact on markets and India Inc, Jhunjhunwala said the mother of all bull markets has just begun and investors have nothing to worry about. “Financials will be the biggest beneficiary including private, public sector banks from Moody’s upgrade. The biggest advantage to India Inc from the Moody’s upgrade is that it will allow India to borrow funds at a lower rate. Lot of funds which have a mandate to invest in countries with a specific rating can now invest in India.”
In an arbitration case fought between Diageo owned United Spirits (USL) and United Breweries Holdings (UBHL), the former had claimed a recovery of around Rs 1,800 crore including interest from Vijay Mallya’s holding company after it defaulted between 2010 and 2013, sources told The Economic Times. The ongoing arbitration in Bengaluru, which was to be concluded in few months, has now been extended by six months. The two companies went for arbitration as loan agreement said a default of the loan can be settled through an arbitration. USL has loaned around Rs 1,350 crore to various companies of Mallya which was primarily used to fund the defunct Kingfisher Airline.
The additional list is believed to have come up while the authorities were discussing the recapitalisation of public sector undertaking (PSUs) banks. The recap plan will bloat the capital requirement of the lenders beyond what has been estimated, the official said. However, the lenders which classify the loan accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) said it will reduce their profitability because they will be required to keep aside funds for these accounts.
Coal India is considering raising prices to meet the cost of the 20% wage hike, reports The Economic Times. It last raised prices by 10% in May last year. “Unless coal prices are hiked it would be very difficult to attain a decent profit this fiscal,” a senior company executive said. He said the wage bill puts an additional burden Rs 5,800 crore annually, and another Rs 9,500 crore needs to be spent on expansion.
“Although Coal India is free to raise prices on its own, hiking them leads to rising power generation costs,” the executive said. “It also has inflationary implications on the economy since it meets more than 50% of the energy supplies. A decision to raise prices always faces resistance from various quarters and we raise prices only when we do not have any other options left.”
Lenders to GTL Infrastructure have received bids from four players for buying up to 58% stake in the telecom tower company, sources told The Economic Times. The four bidders include Bain-Piramal joint venture asset reconstruction firm, Aion Capital, a foreign telecom company, and a lesser-known investment firm —Beam Investments. There are 16 lenders to GTL Infra — including State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, United Bank of India and Dena Bank — and they are expecting Rs 10,000 crore from the stake sale, sources said.
PVR, the country’s largest film exhibition company, is set to invest $4 million to pick up a minority stake in American luxury restaurant-and-theatre company iPic -Gold Class Entertainment, a company insider told The Economic Times. iPic owns and operates 16 luxury theatres with 121 screens across 10 states in the US and as part of its future plans, sees potential for at least 200 such premium formats. The company is also in the process of listing its shares on US stock exchanges. PVR is viewing this as an R&D investment and believes that some of the relevant learning from this unique investment opportunity can be replicated in context of Indian market.
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company debuts at Rs 313 per share, a premium of 8% over its issue price of Rs 290 per share. The Rs 8,695-crore initial public offering, which was open for subscription on November 7-9, was subscribed 4.89 times at a price band of Rs 275-290 per share.
Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to raise up to $1.8 billion through a combination of offshore bonds and syndicated loans to reduce its high-cost debt, reports The Economic Times. The company would pare borrowing costs with a new series of overseas papers that would be of 10-year maturity, unlike the perpetual bonds it had sold five years ago, sources said.
RIL is raising $800 million through a dollar-bond issue, and another $1billion through syndicated commercial loans from a group of international lenders at a cost lower than that for the existing loans. The issuance is part of a massive debt refinancing exercise by the Mukesh Ambani-owned company, and would cover a perpetual bond sale of 2013.
It has around $12 billion (approximately Rs 75,000 crore) of debt, which was taken over a period for its telecom venture, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and for expanding the world’s largest oil refining complex in Jamnagar. These debt facilities are maturing from 2018.
Insolvency professionals of Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel have initiated fresh forensic audits of these companies’ accounts following the recent changes in rules introduced by the bankruptcy regulator, sources told Mint. The purpose of the audit is to ascertain if there was any preferential treatment given by promoters to related parties or any non-related parties during the two years preceding the commencement of insolvency proceedings, and if there were any undervalued or fraudulent or extortionate credit transactions.
These audits will also check for any related-party transactions within group companies. In both cases, promoters have decided to submit their resolution plans to buy back their companies. Alvarez & Marsal’s Satish Kumar Gupta, is the interim resolution professional (IRP) for Essar Steel while Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India’s Vijaykumar V Iyer, is in charge of operations at Bhushan Steel.
This is the second instance of a forensic audit being ordered on the books of accounts of both these companies. Lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) had also called for a forensic audit in Essar Steel as part of the resolution process but the audit never took off, sources said. In the case of Bhushan Steel, lenders had asked Deloitte to complete the forensic audit three years ago.
Algo trading is essentially using computer programmes that follow a defined set of rules based on timing, price, quantity, etc, to execute trades automatically. HFT, a subset of algorithmic trading, where trading firms primarily compete on speed to profit from arbitrage opportunities, now accounts for at least 40% of trades in the equity cash segment, according to data. However, it is mostly restricted to institutions.
The Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) under the Goods & Services Tax (GST), a move that will ensure that businesses pass on the benefit of the recent tax rate cuts to the consumers. "This paves the way for the immediate establishment of this apex body, which is mandated to ensure that the benefits of the reduction in GST rates on goods or services are passed on to the ultimate consumers by way of a reduction in prices," the government said in a statement.
"It might go up another 700%, but it could easily not," Gorman added. Gorman's stance on bitcoin appeared slightly less negative than some of his peers on Wall Street. For example, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon predicted if "you're stupid enough to buy [bitcoin], you'll pay the price for it one day." Meanwhile, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called the cryptocurrency "an index of money laundering."
It isn't the first time that Blankfein has caused a stir over Brexit. In October the Goldman chief hinted that London would lose out to the German city of Frankfurt as a financial centre. In the tweet, Blankfein said: "Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there." Just in case anyone missed the point, Blankfein ended the tweet with "#Brexit".
It said the November 5 images showed two large circular objects that could be sections of a submarine’s pressure hull. It said these appeared larger than those for North Korea’s ROMEO-class attack submarine. Images of a test stand indicated continued testing of a mechanism for ejection launch of missiles from a submarine. However, the report said no activity could be seen suggesting preparations for a new test of a submarine-launched missile.
Congress says Modi govt clutching at straws to reclaim lost credibility
The Congress accused the Modi government of "clutching at straws" to reclaim the lost credibility, and said it and rating agency Moody's have failed to gauge the mood of the nation, reports PTI. Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala also sought to downplay Moody's rating upgrade of India, saying the same agency had miscalculated US subprime mortgages before the economic meltdown.
"After destroying India's economy, the Modi government is clutching at straws to claim lost credibility," he said on Twitter. "Modiji and Moody's 'jodi' (duo) have failed to gauge the mood of the nation," he said, adding that hunger deaths, agri distress, job losses, lowest credit ratings, rising prices, plunging exports, flawed GST, demonetisation disaster, stagnant growth are the real indices to measure it.
Taking a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Surjewala said, "Mr Jaitley, do remember that Moody’s, S&P and other rating agencies defaulted in rating American sub-prime mortgages...before the economic meltdown." "Lesson is stop acting and get your act together. Shun arrogance and listen to the trade and industry," he told the finance minister.
Ericsson demonstrates 5G technology live in India, says report
Aiming to bring the latest innovations and creating a 5G ecosystem in India, global communications technology leader Ericsson showcased the first-ever live 5G end-to-end demonstration in the country, reports PTI. The demonstration using Ericsson’s 5G test bed and 5G New Radio (NR) delivered a throughput of 5.7 Gbps and ultra-low latency of 3 millisecond. According to a latest Ericsson study, 5G technology will enable a $27.3 billion revenue potential for the Indian telecom operators by 2026.
The demonstration also featured 5G use cases and live demonstration of essential technologies on the road to 5G like Gigabit LTE (1 GBPS download speeds) with License Assisted Access (LAA) technology. The LAA live demo highlighted how this technology can leverage wireless network resources using higher frequency bands on a small cell architecture. Other technology innovations presented in the showcase included advancements in Radio Network Evolution, 5G Ready Transport and Network Slicing. Ericsson’s new 5G platform comprises the 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, with digital support systems, transformation services and security.
Volkswagen to spend over $40 billion on electric and self-driving cars
Volkswagen’s leaders on Friday approved a five-year spending plan that aims to further the German automaker’s goal of transforming itself into a leading force in electric cars.
Europe’s largest carmaker by unit sales will spend more than 34 billion euros (USD 40 billion) on electric cars, autonomous driving and new mobility services by the end of 2022, it said on Friday following a supervisory board meeting.
Total group investments by 2022 will total about 72 billion euros, the group said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe makes defiant appearance after army takeover
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attended a university graduation ceremony on Friday, making a defiant first public appearance since the military takeover that appeared to signal the end of his 37-year reign.
Mugabe, 93, had been confined to house arrest after the military took over the country.
But on Friday, he walked into the ceremony venue in Harare dressed in a blue academic gown and tasselled hat, before listening to speeches with his eyes closed and applauding occasionally, an AFP correspondent reported.
The generals took over late on Tuesday after vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa was abruptly sacked and Mugabe's wife Grace emerged in prime position to succeed her increasingly frail husband.
Padmavati row: Shashi Tharoor flips stance, says Rajput sentiments must be respected
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had previously lashed out against the protests taking place across the country against Padmavati, now seems to have softened his stance.
Previously, the Congress MP from Kerala had condemned the action of Rajput “maharajas” who are on the roads protesting against the launch of the film on grounds of it distorting history and also for claiming that it is an insult to their honour.
Second day's play has been called off due to rain with India on 74/5 against Sri Lanka in first Test #INDvSL.
Iraq forces retake last town in country held by IS: Iraqi army
Iraqi forces said they retook the last town in the country still held by the Islamic State group near the border with Syria today in a lightning offensive.
Government troops and paramilitary units "liberated the whole of Rawa and raised the Iraqi flag on all of its official buildings," General Abdelamir Yarallah of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
More than 3 million people displaced by Islamic State-related violence in the last three years have still not returned home. A rift between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurds following a September referendum on independence has created a fresh wave of displacement.
Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate effectively collapsed in July when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces re-took Mosul, the group’s de facto capital in Iraq, after a gruelling nine-month battle which reduced much of it to rubble.
HDFC Standard Life closes at a 19% premium at Rs 344.60 per share
It was a good start to the HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company on the bourses as the stock price closed with a whopping 19% premium on the National Stock Exchange. It settled at Rs 344.60 per share against its issue price of Rs 290 per share after hitting an intraday high of Rs 369 per share and low of Rs 307 per share. The share price rallied as much as 27.24% intraday while it opened with 8% percent premium on the NSE.
On the BSE, HDFC Life shares closed at Rs 344.25, up 18.71% over issue. This is the third life insurance company getting listed on the exchanges after ICICI Prudential Life and SBI Life. The public issue of the subsidiary of housing finance major HDFC was oversubscribed 4.9 times during November 7-9, 2017. The price band for the issue was Rs 275-290 per share.
Sebi norms for insolvency resolution professionals soon
The markets watchdog Sebi is working on the guidelines for insolvency resolution professionals under the capital market norms so the recently introduced Bankruptcy & Insolvency Code is implemented better, reports PTI. The market watchdog is jointly working with the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board to address the issue and the new guidelines will be issued this year itself, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said. He noted that the Sebi has already relaxed the norms related to issue of capital and disclosure requirements as well as regulations on substantial acquisition of shares and takeovers to align with the new Bankruptcy & Insolvency Code.
"There are various other issues which have come to our notice in terms of resolution professionals being in-charge of a company for 180 days at least, when resolution plan is underway," Tyagi said. "What would be the obligations on the resolution professionals under the listing regulations or what are the other requirements. They need to be jointly worked out with the Bankruptcy Code Board of India and provisions made on that," he added.
Allahabad Bank to sell Rs 101cr Khaitan Electricals debt
Allahabad Bank has decided to put on sale bad loans worth Rs 101 crore of Khaitan Electricals, the consumer durables maker battling declining revenues in recent quarters. An senior official of the state-owned bank told PTI that Khaitan Electricals' NPA is one of the 61 such accounts that have been identified for sale during the December quarter. The bank has scheduled e-auction for the sale of the loan on December 4.
Nirmala Sitharaman says allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said allegations relating to Rafale deal was shameful as deal was finalised following a transparent procedure, reports PTI She stated that the final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed after approval of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Hitting out at the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA), she said the previous government sat over the proposed procurement of Rafale jets for 10 years.
Ericsson demonstrates 5G technology live in India, says report
Aiming to bring the latest innovations and creating a 5G ecosystem in India, global communications technology leader Ericsson showcased the first-ever live 5G end-to-end demonstration in the country, reports PTI. The demonstration using Ericsson’s 5G test bed and 5G New Radio (NR) delivered a throughput of 5.7 Gbps and ultra-low latency of 3 millisecond. According to a latest Ericsson study, 5G technology will enable a $27.3 billion revenue potential for the Indian telecom operators by 2026.
The demonstration also featured 5G use cases and live demonstration of essential technologies on the road to 5G like Gigabit LTE (1 GBPS download speeds) with License Assisted Access (LAA) technology. The LAA live demo highlighted how this technology can leverage wireless network resources using higher frequency bands on a small cell architecture. Other technology innovations presented in the showcase included advancements in Radio Network Evolution, 5G Ready Transport and Network Slicing. Ericsson’s new 5G platform comprises the 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, with digital support systems, transformation services and security.
ECB says continued bond buys key to pushing out rate hike
The European Central Bank’s decision to extend its bond-buying program until September 2018 was key in pushing market expectations for the first rate hike further into the future, ECB President Mario Draghi told Reuters. “Asset purchases matter also for the signals they entail about the path of future policy rates: the so-called ‘signaling effect’,” Draghi said. “The signalling effect of asset purchases has therefore naturally increased in prominence relative to the duration effect.”
Offshore India funds register inflow of $573m in Oct
India-focussed offshore funds received a net inflow of $573 million in October, taking the total to nearly $5 billion in 2017, indicating that the country remains an attractive destination for overseas investors, reports PTI. In comparison, these funds had registered an infusion of $256 million in October last year, according to a report by Morningstar. Offshore India fund - not domiciled in India – receives flow from overseas investors and in turn, invests the money in Indian markets.
India-focussed offshore funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are a subset of the overall foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows. According to the report, India-focussed offshore funds have seen an investment of $573 million last month, while those of ETFs witnessed a pullout of $31 million, translating into a total of $542 million. Flows into offshore funds are generally considered to be long-term in nature, whereas flows into ETFs indicate predominantly short-term money.
BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Gujarat polls
The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Gujarat elections, to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The list comprises 70 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The party has named Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani as its candidate from Rajkot West. Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel will contest from Mahesana and state party president Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West.
The names were finalised by BJP's Central Election Committee, which met on Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by BJP president Amit Shah, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj among others, party leaders said.
United Spirits seeks to recover Rs 1.8k cr from United Breweries, says report
In an arbitration case fought between Diageo owned United Spirits (USL) and United Breweries Holdings (UBHL), the former had claimed a recovery of around Rs 1,800 crore including interest from Vijay Mallya’s holding company after it defaulted between 2010 and 2013, sources told The Economic Times. The ongoing arbitration in Bengaluru, which was to be concluded in few months, has now been extended by six months. The two companies went for arbitration as loan agreement said a default of the loan can be settled through an arbitration. USL has loaned around Rs 1,350 crore to various companies of Mallya which was primarily used to fund the defunct Kingfisher Airline.
Sebi to investigate possible leak of company earnings
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will investigate possible leaks of company earnings in social media chatrooms, its chief Ajay Tyagi said on Friday. A Reuters investigation documented at least 12 cases of prescient messages about major Indian companies being posted in private WhatsApp groups. “We will certainly investigate the issue. It is a work in progress,” Tyagi, Chairman of Sebi, said when asked what action the regulator was considering.
RBI likely to list 50 more bad loan accounts
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may come out with a list of 50 more bad loan accounts, including the accounts which are close to being termed as stressed accounts, reports the Economic Times. The central bank is likely to set March 31, next year, as the deadline for the banks to resolve the issue or go ahead with bankruptcy proceedings against the borrowers, a finance ministry official said. The new list will be clubbed with the earlier identified bad loan accounts, including the ones where bankruptcy procedures are in the process.
The additional list is believed to have come up while the authorities were discussing the recapitalisation of public sector undertaking (PSUs) banks. The recap plan will bloat the capital requirement of the lenders beyond what has been estimated, the official said. However, the lenders which classify the loan accounts as non-performing assets (NPAs) said it will reduce their profitability because they will be required to keep aside funds for these accounts.
Coal India may increase prices to meet rise in wage costs, says report
Coal India is considering raising prices to meet the cost of the 20% wage hike, reports The Economic Times. It last raised prices by 10% in May last year. “Unless coal prices are hiked it would be very difficult to attain a decent profit this fiscal,” a senior company executive said. He said the wage bill puts an additional burden Rs 5,800 crore annually, and another Rs 9,500 crore needs to be spent on expansion.
“Although Coal India is free to raise prices on its own, hiking them leads to rising power generation costs,” the executive said. “It also has inflationary implications on the economy since it meets more than 50% of the energy supplies. A decision to raise prices always faces resistance from various quarters and we raise prices only when we do not have any other options left.”
Bain-Piramal, Aion Capital among 4 in race to buy 58% stake in GTL Infra, says report
Lenders to GTL Infrastructure have received bids from four players for buying up to 58% stake in the telecom tower company, sources told The Economic Times. The four bidders include Bain-Piramal joint venture asset reconstruction firm, Aion Capital, a foreign telecom company, and a lesser-known investment firm —Beam Investments. There are 16 lenders to GTL Infra — including State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, United Bank of India and Dena Bank — and they are expecting Rs 10,000 crore from the stake sale, sources said.
PVR to acquire minority stake in US-based theatre firm iPic, says report
PVR, the country’s largest film exhibition company, is set to invest $4 million to pick up a minority stake in American luxury restaurant-and-theatre company iPic -Gold Class Entertainment, a company insider told The Economic Times. iPic owns and operates 16 luxury theatres with 121 screens across 10 states in the US and as part of its future plans, sees potential for at least 200 such premium formats. The company is also in the process of listing its shares on US stock exchanges. PVR is viewing this as an R&D investment and believes that some of the relevant learning from this unique investment opportunity can be replicated in context of Indian market.
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company debuts at Rs 313 per share, a premium of 8% over its issue price of Rs 290 per share. The Rs 8,695-crore initial public offering, which was open for subscription on November 7-9, was subscribed 4.89 times at a price band of Rs 275-290 per share.
Reliance Industries set to raise $1.8bn to reduce dependence on high-cost debt
Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to raise up to $1.8 billion through a combination of offshore bonds and syndicated loans to reduce its high-cost debt, reports The Economic Times. The company would pare borrowing costs with a new series of overseas papers that would be of 10-year maturity, unlike the perpetual bonds it had sold five years ago, sources said.
RIL is raising $800 million through a dollar-bond issue, and another $1billion through syndicated commercial loans from a group of international lenders at a cost lower than that for the existing loans. The issuance is part of a massive debt refinancing exercise by the Mukesh Ambani-owned company, and would cover a perpetual bond sale of 2013.
It has around $12 billion (approximately Rs 75,000 crore) of debt, which was taken over a period for its telecom venture, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and for expanding the world’s largest oil refining complex in Jamnagar. These debt facilities are maturing from 2018.
IRPs initiate fresh forensic audit of Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel accounts, says report
Insolvency professionals of Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel have initiated fresh forensic audits of these companies’ accounts following the recent changes in rules introduced by the bankruptcy regulator, sources told Mint. The purpose of the audit is to ascertain if there was any preferential treatment given by promoters to related parties or any non-related parties during the two years preceding the commencement of insolvency proceedings, and if there were any undervalued or fraudulent or extortionate credit transactions.
These audits will also check for any related-party transactions within group companies. In both cases, promoters have decided to submit their resolution plans to buy back their companies. Alvarez & Marsal’s Satish Kumar Gupta, is the interim resolution professional (IRP) for Essar Steel while Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India’s Vijaykumar V Iyer, is in charge of operations at Bhushan Steel.
This is the second instance of a forensic audit being ordered on the books of accounts of both these companies. Lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) had also called for a forensic audit in Essar Steel as part of the resolution process but the audit never took off, sources said. In the case of Bhushan Steel, lenders had asked Deloitte to complete the forensic audit three years ago.
Retail investors betting big on algorithmic trading, says report
As the market boom is pulling retail investors into equities, one class among them is venturing into areas like algo trading, reports Mint. Over the past fourth months, firms such as 5Paisa, a unit of IIFL, Zerodha, Master Trust, SMC Global Securities and Upstox (formerly RKSV Securities) too have started offering algo trading facilities for retail clients. Retail investors are entering this spaces even as India’s financial regulators are struggling to frame norms for automated trading in order to create a level-playing field in the market between regular traders and sophisticated algorithm-based high frequency trading (HFT) users.
Algo trading is essentially using computer programmes that follow a defined set of rules based on timing, price, quantity, etc, to execute trades automatically. HFT, a subset of algorithmic trading, where trading firms primarily compete on speed to profit from arbitrage opportunities, now accounts for at least 40% of trades in the equity cash segment, according to data. However, it is mostly restricted to institutions.
Cabinet approves setting up of anti-profiteering body under GST
The Cabinet on Thursday approved setting up of National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) under the Goods & Services Tax (GST), a move that will ensure that businesses pass on the benefit of the recent tax rate cuts to the consumers. "This paves the way for the immediate establishment of this apex body, which is mandated to ensure that the benefits of the reduction in GST rates on goods or services are passed on to the ultimate consumers by way of a reduction in prices," the government said in a statement.
Morgan Stanley chief says bitcoin 'doesn't quite deserve the attention it's getting'
Bitcoin is getting more attention than it deserves, but the phenomenon is not going away overnight, according to Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James Gorman, reports CNBC. Gorman said bitcoin isn't even close to a safe investment, and would-be cryptocurrency owners shouldn't expect otherwise. "Something that goes up 700% in a year — it's by definition speculative," he said. "So anybody who thinks they're buying something that it's a stable investment is deluding themselves."
"It might go up another 700%, but it could easily not," Gorman added. Gorman's stance on bitcoin appeared slightly less negative than some of his peers on Wall Street. For example, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon predicted if "you're stupid enough to buy [bitcoin], you'll pay the price for it one day." Meanwhile, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink called the cryptocurrency "an index of money laundering."
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund proposes to drop oil, gas stocks from index
Norway's trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund is proposing to drop oil and gas companies from its benchmark index, which would mean cutting its investments in those companies, the deputy central bank chief supervising the fund told Reuters, sending energy stocks lower. If adopted by parliament, the fund would over time divest billions of dollars from oil and gas stocks, which now represent 6% — or around $37 billion — of the fund's benchmark equity index. The aim is to make the Norwegian government's wealth less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil prices.
Goldman Sachs head calls for a second Brexit referendum
Lloyd Blankfein, the head of Goldman Sachs, has come out in favour of a second vote on Britain's membership of the European Union, reports CNBC. In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Blankfein, an American, said that in the UK many chief executives were wanting a confirmation vote. The Goldman boss said: "So much at stake, why not sure make consensus still there?"
It isn't the first time that Blankfein has caused a stir over Brexit. In October the Goldman chief hinted that London would lose out to the German city of Frankfurt as a financial centre. In the tweet, Blankfein said: "Just left Frankfurt. Great meetings, great weather, really enjoyed it. Good, because I'll be spending a lot more time there." Just in case anyone missed the point, Blankfein ended the tweet with "#Brexit".
Tax overhaul drama moves to US Senate as House approves its bill
Congressional Republicans took an important step on Thursday toward the biggest US tax-code overhaul since the 1980s as the House of Representatives approved a broad package of tax cuts sought by senior lawmakers and President Donald Trump, reports Reuters. The House vote shifted the tax debate to the US Senate, where that chamber’s own plan was being debated into Thursday evening. That measure has already encountered resistance from some within the Republicans ranks. No decisive Senate action is expected until after next week’s Thanksgiving holiday. Four Republican senators - enough to derail the legislation - have been talking privately about opposing the bill because it would balloon the federal deficit, according to a Time magazine report.
Images suggest North Korea aggressively working on a ballistic missile submarine
Satellite images taken this month of a North Korean naval shipyard indicate Pyongyang is pursuing an “aggressive schedule” to build its first operational ballistic missile submarine, reports Reuters. Washington-based 38 North, a North Korea monitoring project, cited images taken on November 5 showing activity at North Korea’s Sinpo South Shipyard.
“The presence of what appear to be sections of a submarine’s pressure hull in the yards suggests construction of a new submarine, possibly the SINPO-C ballistic missile submarine - the follow-on to the current SINPO-class experimental ballistic missile submarine,” 38 North said in a report. The report said that throughout 2017 there had been continued movement of parts and components into and out of two parts yards adjacent to the constructions halls in the center of the shipyard.
It said the November 5 images showed two large circular objects that could be sections of a submarine’s pressure hull. It said these appeared larger than those for North Korea’s ROMEO-class attack submarine. Images of a test stand indicated continued testing of a mechanism for ejection launch of missiles from a submarine. However, the report said no activity could be seen suggesting preparations for a new test of a submarine-launched missile.
Moody's upgrades India's sovereign rating to Baa2, outlook stable
Rating agency Moody’s Investor Services said that it is lifting India’s sovereign rating to Baa2 from Baa3. It upgraded the Government of India's local and foreign currency issuer ratings to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed the outlook on the rating to stable from positive. Moody’s said the decision to upgrade the rating was underpinned by the expectation that continued progress on economic and institutional reforms will, over time, enhance India’s high growth potential.
Here is the FULL TEXT: Moody's upgrades India's government bond rating to Baa2 from Baa3; changes outlook to stable from positive
Senior Chinese envoy in North Korea amid chill in ties to improve relations
The highest-level Chinese envoy to North Korea in two years arrived in the country's capital on Friday to try to improve relations that have soured over Beijing's tightening of sanctions.
Volkswagen to spend over $40 billion on electric and self-driving cars
Volkswagen’s leaders on Friday approved a five-year spending plan that aims to further the German automaker’s goal of transforming itself into a leading force in electric cars.
Europe’s largest carmaker by unit sales will spend more than 34 billion euros (USD 40 billion) on electric cars, autonomous driving and new mobility services by the end of 2022, it said on Friday following a supervisory board meeting.
Total group investments by 2022 will total about 72 billion euros, the group said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe makes defiant appearance after army takeover
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attended a university graduation ceremony on Friday, making a defiant first public appearance since the military takeover that appeared to signal the end of his 37-year reign.
Mugabe, 93, had been confined to house arrest after the military took over the country.
But on Friday, he walked into the ceremony venue in Harare dressed in a blue academic gown and tasselled hat, before listening to speeches with his eyes closed and applauding occasionally, an AFP correspondent reported.
The generals took over late on Tuesday after vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa was abruptly sacked and Mugabe's wife Grace emerged in prime position to succeed her increasingly frail husband.
Want to use the best of Indian cultural content, says Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Reed Hastings CEO, Netflix spoke about the companies journey so far, its plans for India and much more.
I-T dept seizes Rs 11 crore from entities in NSE co-location case
The income-tax department on Friday seized about Rs 11 crore cash as part of its searches in the tax evasion probe against a broker and others said to be involved in the high-profile co-location case.
Domestic air passenger traffic breaches 10-million mark in October
For the first time, air travel volume breached the 10-million mark in October clipping at a healthy 20.52 percent over the same period a year ago.
Anti-malaria drug may also fight Zika virus: study
The medication, called chloroquine, has a long history of safe use during pregnancy, and is relatively inexpensive, according to the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Padmavati row: Shashi Tharoor flips stance, says Rajput sentiments must be respected
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had previously lashed out against the protests taking place across the country against Padmavati, now seems to have softened his stance.
Previously, the Congress MP from Kerala had condemned the action of Rajput “maharajas” who are on the roads protesting against the launch of the film on grounds of it distorting history and also for claiming that it is an insult to their honour.
DATA STORY: India ailing from an 81% shortfall of specialists at community health centres
India's community health centres (CHCs) has 81 percent shortfall of specialized medical care of surgeons, physicians and paediatricians across the country as compared to the required specialist manpower.
63 % respondents want stronger military presence in Jammu & Kashmir: Survey
More than 60 percent respondents of a survey believe that the Centre should use more military force in Jammu and Kashmir, American fact-tank Pew Research Centre said today.
The state has been on the edge since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani by security forces in July last year. It has witnessed widespread clashes between the security forces and civilians since then.
According to the survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre, while 63 percent of the respondents were in favour of using more military force in Jammu and Kashmir, 64 percent had a "very unfavourable" view of Pakistan, which was nine percent higher compared to the previous year.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses sanitation issues
"CM Yogi Adityanath told Bill Gates that 92 lakh children have been vaccinated against Encephalitis. The Chief Minister also said that there is still a lot left to do.
JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers
In its latest attempt to raise the Rs 2,000 crore that its real estate arm Jaypee Infratech owes homebuyers, Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) is passing the hat around its employees.
After Highway developers, Centre to rate Highways & Toll plazas for improved performance
Highways will be graded for safety, ease of driving and maintenance; toll plazas will be graded on the basis of revenue collection and driver's experience at the plaza; and highway developers will be graded for timeliness and quality of construction
Iraq forces retake last town in country held by IS: Iraqi army
Iraqi forces said they retook the last town in the country still held by the Islamic State group near the border with Syria today in a lightning offensive.
Government troops and paramilitary units "liberated the whole of Rawa and raised the Iraqi flag on all of its official buildings," General Abdelamir Yarallah of the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.
More than 3 million people displaced by Islamic State-related violence in the last three years have still not returned home. A rift between the central government in Baghdad and the Kurds following a September referendum on independence has created a fresh wave of displacement.
Islamic State’s self-declared caliphate effectively collapsed in July when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces re-took Mosul, the group’s de facto capital in Iraq, after a gruelling nine-month battle which reduced much of it to rubble.
HDFC Standard Life closes at a 19% premium at Rs 344.60 per share
It was a good start to the HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company on the bourses as the stock price closed with a whopping 19% premium on the National Stock Exchange. It settled at Rs 344.60 per share against its issue price of Rs 290 per share after hitting an intraday high of Rs 369 per share and low of Rs 307 per share. The share price rallied as much as 27.24% intraday while it opened with 8% percent premium on the NSE.
On the BSE, HDFC Life shares closed at Rs 344.25, up 18.71% over issue. This is the third life insurance company getting listed on the exchanges after ICICI Prudential Life and SBI Life. The public issue of the subsidiary of housing finance major HDFC was oversubscribed 4.9 times during November 7-9, 2017. The price band for the issue was Rs 275-290 per share.
Sebi norms for insolvency resolution professionals soon
The markets watchdog Sebi is working on the guidelines for insolvency resolution professionals under the capital market norms so the recently introduced Bankruptcy & Insolvency Code is implemented better, reports PTI. The market watchdog is jointly working with the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board to address the issue and the new guidelines will be issued this year itself, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said. He noted that the Sebi has already relaxed the norms related to issue of capital and disclosure requirements as well as regulations on substantial acquisition of shares and takeovers to align with the new Bankruptcy & Insolvency Code.
"There are various other issues which have come to our notice in terms of resolution professionals being in-charge of a company for 180 days at least, when resolution plan is underway," Tyagi said. "What would be the obligations on the resolution professionals under the listing regulations or what are the other requirements. They need to be jointly worked out with the Bankruptcy Code Board of India and provisions made on that," he added.
Allahabad Bank to sell Rs 101cr Khaitan Electricals debt
Allahabad Bank has decided to put on sale bad loans worth Rs 101 crore of Khaitan Electricals, the consumer durables maker battling declining revenues in recent quarters. An senior official of the state-owned bank told PTI that Khaitan Electricals' NPA is one of the 61 such accounts that have been identified for sale during the December quarter. The bank has scheduled e-auction for the sale of the loan on December 4.
Nirmala Sitharaman says allegations relating to Rafale deal shameful
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said allegations relating to Rafale deal was shameful as deal was finalised following a transparent procedure, reports PTI She stated that the final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed after approval of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). Hitting out at the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA), she said the previous government sat over the proposed procurement of Rafale jets for 10 years.