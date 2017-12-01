News Live: Compliance norms may be eased for firms facing insolvency, says report

Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
“The committee was formed to ease listing, compliance and processes for companies that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Major recommendations include easing the listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR), and delisting and relisting if these are a part of the resolution plan,” sources said. “Recommendations were submitted to the market regulator earlier this week for amending Sebi regulations. These recommendations could be considered in a meeting of Sebi’s board next month (December),” they added.
IMF to update India growth rate forecast in January
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it will update its growth rate forecast for India in January next year, reports PTI. "We will be updating the forecast for India, including the growth rate, and that will be coming January with the update of our World Economic Outlook," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
Recently, the US-based Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating after a gap of 13 years to Baa2, with 'stable' outlook, from Baa3 earlier, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. This was followed by S&P Global Rating, which kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at BBB- with stable outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balances strong GDP growth.
Dec 01, 09:24 AM (IST)
South Korea says North's Hwasong-15 missile is new type of ICBM
The Hwasong-15 missile that North Korea launched on Wednesday is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile which can fly over 13,000 km (8,080 miles), a South Korean defence ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday. Earlier this week, Pyongyang said it had test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the US mainland within range, and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
Dec 01, 09:18 AM (IST)
The Indian economy grew 6.3% in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7% in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after Goods & Services Tax (GST) kicked in from July 1. Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.1%, mirroring greater production activity in factories, according to data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO). GVA growth had significantly fallen in the last few quarters, slipping to 5.6% in April-June.
Dec 01, 09:02 AM (IST)
Core sector growth drops to 4.7% in Oct
Eight core sectors grew at a slower pace of 4.7% in October, due to subdued performance of cement, steel and refinery segments. Official data released on Thursday evening showed that cement production contracted by 2.7% as against an expansion of 6.2% in October 2016.
Dec 01, 08:57 AM (IST)
Mumbai: A woman showing one of the first Re 1 notes, launched 100 years ago, along with other notes of the same denomination, at an exhibition organised by the Mintage World museum, in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI
A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 58 km northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000. It struck at 6:32 am and was very shallow, at a depth of 10 km, which would have amplified the shaking. A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.
Dec 01, 08:44 AM (IST)
India's fiscal deficit reaches 96% of fiscal target in October
India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 5.25 trillion ($81.36 billion) for April-October, or 96.1% of the budgeted target for FY18. The deficit was 79.3% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Dec 01, 08:42 AM (IST)
China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
China’s manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in five months in November as input costs remained high and tougher pollution measures weighed on business confidence, a private survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) dipped to 50.8 from 51.0 in October.
Output and new orders rose only modestly, while input costs continued to rise sharply, pressuring profit margins. Firms were able to pass along slightly more of the price increases to their customers, but still had to cut staff at the fastest pace in three months to reduce costs.
Optimism about the one-year business outlook cooled for the third month running, with some firms saying they expected stricter environmental policies and relatively subdued demand to weigh on growth. The confidence reading was among the weakest on record since early 2012.
The findings in the Caixin report contrasted with a similar official survey on Thursday which showed an unexpected pick-up in manufacturing growth last month, despite the expected drag from the air pollution crackdown and a cooling property market. The Caixin version tends to focus more on small and mid-sized companies.
Dec 01, 08:37 AM (IST)
Japan jobless rate stays at 2.8% in October
Japan’s jobless rate stayed at 2.8% in October while the availability of jobs improved to the highest level in nearly 44 years, government data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from September, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.55 - the highest since January 1974 - from 1.52 in September, reports Reuters.
Dec 01, 08:35 AM (IST)
Japan consumer prices, household spending raise doubts about inflation
Japan’s core consumer prices rose in October from a year earlier, marking the 10th straight month of gains, but a narrower measure that excludes energy showed inflation has not accelerated for three consecutive months, reports Reuters. Household spending was unchanged in October from a year ago as increased spending on mobile phone plans offset a decline in spending on travel. Separate data released on Friday showed capital expenditure rose strongly in the third quarter, suggesting an upward revision to gross domestic product growth.
The nationwide core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.8% in October from a year ago, due to gains in gasoline, kerosene, and healthcare costs, data showed on Friday. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, so-called core-core consumer prices rose 0.2 in October from a year ago, matching the respective increases clocked in September and August and raising concerns that inflationary pressures are not increasing.
Compliance norms may be eased for firms facing insolvency, says report
A committee set up to ease listing, compliance and disclosure regulations for companies in the process of insolvency resolution has submitted its recommendations to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources told Mint. The committee comprising members from Sebi and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) was formed considering that 11 of the 12 large NPA accounts currently under insolvency proceedings, including Bhushan Steel, Alok Industries, Amtek Auto, Lanco Infratech, Electrosteel Steels and Era Infra Engineering, are listed companies.
“The committee was formed to ease listing, compliance and processes for companies that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Major recommendations include easing the listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR), and delisting and relisting if these are a part of the resolution plan,” sources said. “Recommendations were submitted to the market regulator earlier this week for amending Sebi regulations. These recommendations could be considered in a meeting of Sebi’s board next month (December),” they added.
Dec 01, 08:05 AM (IST)
Japan Nov factory activity growth fastest in over 3-1/2 years on export boom
Japanese manufacturing activity in November grew at the fastest pace in more than 3-1/2 years, a revised survey showed, as output, new orders, and new export orders accelerated in a sign the world’s third-biggest economy continued to expand steadily, reports Reuters. The final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Friday was a seasonally adjusted 53.6, slightly below the preliminary reading of 53.8 and above October’s final reading of 52.8.
Dec 01, 08:02 AM (IST)
Senate tax bill stumbles on deficit-focused 'trigger'
A Republican tax overhaul stalled on a procedural issue in the US Senate on Thursday, forcing lawmakers to weigh new options to an amendment sought by a leading fiscal hawk to address the bill’s projected large expansion of the federal deficit, reports Reuters. US Senator Bob Corker wanted to add a provision that would trigger automatic tax increases in years ahead if tax cuts in the bill failed to boost the economy and generate revenues sufficient to offset the estimated deficit expansion.
But the Senate parliamentarian barred Corker’s “trigger” proposal on procedural grounds. “We just got the realisation from the parliamentarian that that’s probably not going to work,” said Republican Senator David Perdue. The setback underscored nagging concerns among fiscal conservatives in the party about the deficit impact of the tax bill, seen by Republicans as crucial to their political prospects in the November 2018 US elections, when they will seek to keep control of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Dec 01, 07:56 AM (IST)
Wall Street gains, Dow tops 24,000 as tax bill gains steam
The S&P closed at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday as investors gained confidence that the Republican party’s push for a US tax overhaul would succeed. The blue-chip Dow index has crossed four 1,000-point milestones this year on the back of strong corporate earnings, robust economic data and hopes for corporate tax cuts. The tax bill would cut the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.67 points, or 1.39%, to 24,272.35, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 0.82%, to 2,647.58, and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.63 points, or 0.73%, to 6,873.97.
Dec 01, 07:48 AM (IST)
North Korea: In this undated photo provided on Thursday by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un inspects an intercontinental ballistic missile test on Wednesday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image. The Korean language watermark on the image reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. AP
Dec 01, 07:45 AM (IST)
North Korea: The image, released by the North Korean government on Thursday, shows a missile test on Wednesday, November 29. The missile, dubbed the Hwasong-15 by the reclusive regime, has been termed by the North Korean government as a "significantly more" powerful, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image. AP
Dec 01, 07:34 AM (IST)
US experts say North Korean images suggest missile capable of hitting all America
Images released by North Korea on Thursday appeared to show it has succeeded in developing a missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States and it could be only two or three tests away from being declared combat ready, US-based experts said on Thursday. North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday’s launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, and leader Kim Jong Un declared the country had “finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”.
US-based experts, some of whom have been sceptical about past North Korean claims to have put all of the United States in range, said data from the latest test and the photos appeared to confirm North Korea has a missile of sufficient power to deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in America. Experts and US officials say questions remain about whether it has a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target and about the accuracy of its guidance systems. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
Dec 01, 07:18 AM (IST)
OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018
OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed on Thursday to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 as they try to finish clearing a global glut of crude while signalling a possible early exit from the deal if the market overheats, reports Reuters. Russia, which this year reduced production significantly with OPEC for the first time, has been pushing for a clear message on how to exit the cuts so the market doesn’t flip into a deficit too soon, prices don’t rally too fast and rival US shale firms don’t boost output further.
Russia needs much lower oil prices to balance its budget than OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia, which is preparing a stock market listing for national energy champion Aramco next year and would hence benefit from pricier crude. The producers’ current deal, under which they are cutting supply by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to boost oil prices, expires in March.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC allies had agreed to extend the cuts by nine months until the end of 2018, as largely anticipated by the market. OPEC also decided to cap the combined output of Nigeria and Libya at 2017 levels below 2.8 million bpd. Both countries have been exempt from cuts due to unrest and lower-than-normal production.
highlights
GDP growth at 6.3% in Q2 as economy perks up
The Indian economy grew 6.3% in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7% in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after Goods & Services Tax (GST) kicked in from July 1. Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.1%, mirroring greater production activity in factories, according to data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO). GVA growth had significantly fallen in the last few quarters, slipping to 5.6% in April-June.
Core sector growth drops to 4.7% in Oct
Eight core sectors grew at a slower pace of 4.7% in October, due to subdued performance of cement, steel and refinery segments. Official data released on Thursday evening showed that cement production contracted by 2.7% as against an expansion of 6.2% in October 2016.
Mumbai: A woman showing one of the first Re 1 notes, launched 100 years ago, along with other notes of the same denomination, at an exhibition organised by the Mintage World museum, in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits southeast Iran: USGS
A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 58 km northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000. It struck at 6:32 am and was very shallow, at a depth of 10 km, which would have amplified the shaking. A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.
India's fiscal deficit reaches 96% of fiscal target in October
India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 5.25 trillion ($81.36 billion) for April-October, or 96.1% of the budgeted target for FY18. The deficit was 79.3% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Japan jobless rate stays at 2.8% in October
Japan’s jobless rate stayed at 2.8% in October while the availability of jobs improved to the highest level in nearly 44 years, government data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from September, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.55 - the highest since January 1974 - from 1.52 in September, reports Reuters.
Japan consumer prices, household spending raise doubts about inflation
Japan’s core consumer prices rose in October from a year earlier, marking the 10th straight month of gains, but a narrower measure that excludes energy showed inflation has not accelerated for three consecutive months, reports Reuters. Household spending was unchanged in October from a year ago as increased spending on mobile phone plans offset a decline in spending on travel. Separate data released on Friday showed capital expenditure rose strongly in the third quarter, suggesting an upward revision to gross domestic product growth.
The nationwide core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.8% in October from a year ago, due to gains in gasoline, kerosene, and healthcare costs, data showed on Friday. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, so-called core-core consumer prices rose 0.2 in October from a year ago, matching the respective increases clocked in September and August and raising concerns that inflationary pressures are not increasing.
North Korea: In this undated photo provided on Thursday by the North Korean government, leader Kim Jong Un inspects an intercontinental ballistic missile test on Wednesday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image. The Korean language watermark on the image reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. AP
North Korea: The image, released by the North Korean government on Thursday, shows a missile test on Wednesday, November 29. The missile, dubbed the Hwasong-15 by the reclusive regime, has been termed by the North Korean government as a "significantly more" powerful, nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image. AP
