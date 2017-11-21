App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Citigroup sells L&T Finance shares worth Rs 637 crore

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 21, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. 8.5% GDP growth and a combination of 12% and 18% GST slabs. This is what CEA Arvind Subramanian foresees for India going forward, according to media interviews.

    2. Reliance Industries raised $800 million by selling 10-year bonds at the lowest rate of 3.66%. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt. While Yes Bank raised $400m in loans from Japan, Taiwan

    4. M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years, reports PTI

    5. Uday Kotak spots a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in stressed assets, reports Bloomberg

    6. Vijay Mallya dubs himself a political victim like Vadra, Virbhadra, reports The Times of India. Vadra asks him not misuse his name

    7. Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Vizag plant, but inspection not closed

    8. ONGC buys 15% stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow, reports Reuters

  • Nov 21, 09:24 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Nov 21, 09:14 PM (IST)

    The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts may soon get a fatter pay packet as the union cabinet is likely to consider a proposal in this regard on Wednesday. The then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.   The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill may come up in the winter session of Parliament.

  • Nov 21, 09:04 PM (IST)

    Canara Bank to sell stake in three subsidiaries to improve its capital base

    State-owned Canara Bank today said it will monetise non-core assets by selling stakes in three subsidiary companies to improve its capital base.
  • Nov 21, 08:50 PM (IST)

    The Shanghai-based BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has approved two infrastructure and sustainable development projects in India and Russia with loans of USD 400 million, reports PTI. The loans will be used to rehabilitate the Indira Gandhi canal system in India and to build a toll transport corridor connecting Ufa city centre to the M-5 federal highway in Russia.   "The NDB was established to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, and the two projects approved today are fully in line with the bank's mandate and national development plans of our member countries," NDB President K V Kamath was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

  • Nov 21, 08:48 PM (IST)

    40% of India Inc's debt with companies that can't even pay interest: Credit Suisse

    A new report from Credit Suisse lays bare the real challenge in tackling the mountain of bad loans in corporate India.
  • Nov 21, 08:46 PM (IST)

    GSTN chairman to head 10-member panel to simplify returns 

    The government today constituted a 10-member committee under GSTN chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey to look into the requirements of filing returns in current financial year.

    The committee, which has tax commissioners from the state of Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, will also suggest if modifications, including changes in rules, laws and format, are required in returns. It will submit report by December 15.

  • Nov 21, 08:31 PM (IST)

    Citigroup on Tuesday offloaded more than 3.5 crore shares of L&T Finance Holdings of nearly Rs 637 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd sold a total of 3,51,03,103 shares, amounting to 1.92 percent stake, of L&T Finance.

    The buyer (s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

  • Nov 21, 08:26 PM (IST)

    Russia today denied there had been an incident at any of its nuclear facilities after the country's weather service reported radioactive pollution that exceeded background levels by 986 times. A station close to the Mayak nuclear facility in the Chelyabinsk region detected "extremely high pollution" of the radioactive isotope Ru-106, Russian meteorologists said yesterday.   But a representative of Rosatom nuclear corporation told AFP "there have been no incidents at nuclear infrastructure facilities in Russia," adding that the concentration detected posed little threat.

  • Nov 21, 07:28 PM (IST)

    The Haryana government today ordered a probe into allegations that the Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon overcharged the family of a seven-year-old girl, who died of dengue. The move came after the Union health ministry asked the state government to initiate an "urgent" probe into the allegations.   State health minister Anil Vij said a senior officer would investigate the case.

  • Nov 21, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Sebi and exchanges have started examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into alleged leak of key financial details of these companies through WhatsApp while the regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved.

    The companies include several listed blue-chip firms, officials said on the condition of anonymity.

  • Nov 21, 06:19 PM (IST)

    The government is mulling to allow power companies to pass on costs of installing emission-cutting equipment to consumers, a report by Reuters said. The move comes after Delhi recorded high levels of smog, which led to pressure on the government and power providers to tackle a growing public heath crisis.

  • Nov 21, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Boeing is looking to hire 800 employees in India over the next two years in order to expand base into the country's booming aerospace industry, reports the Livemint. The hiring will be done across all portfolios, the company executives said.

  • Nov 21, 05:33 PM (IST)

    Moneycontrol's research team had handpicked a set of dozen investment ideas around Diwali – the equal-weighted “Diwali Portfolio” -- with an eye on medium to long-term returns that would handsomely beat the benchmark and deliver the proverbial alpha. 

    After the earnings for the September 17 quarter, the portfolio deserves a review. While the portfolio outperformed 8.9 percentage points over the benchmark in little over a month, the team has tweaked the portfolio a bit and has come out with the new idea alongside a review of the remaining eleven.

  • Nov 21, 05:21 PM (IST)

    India Inc's merger and acquisition activity declined 55 percent to USD 6.2 billion in value terms during September quarter, as a sense of caution prevailed on the deal street, says a report.   According to EY's Transactions Quarterly report, while the number of deals increased to 252 in the July-September quarter from 234 in the year-ago period, the cumulative disclosed deal value fell to USD 6.2 billion from USD 13.7 billion in the same period last year.

  • Nov 21, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said that there is no doubt that Aadhaar will be linked to property transactions. The step will help in reducing black money from the real estate and help in crackdown on benami properties.   

    In an interview to The Economic Times, Puri said that additional steps for property market will be taken.

  • Nov 21, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Senior British ministers have agreed to offer more money to Brussels as part of Brexit negotiations, but only as part of a final deal on leaving the EU, sources said today. Leading Brexit campaigners, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, have agreed to increase Britain's offer of a financial settlement in a bid to move the withdrawal negotiations onto trade, newspaper reports said.

  • Nov 21, 04:10 PM (IST)

    The government has set up a ministerial committee to consider a legislation to put an end to instantaneous triple talaq, the Muslim way of divorce which is said to be still in practice despite the Supreme Court striking it down.   Government functionaries, who did not wish to be named, said that the Centre was considering to bring a suitable legislation or amend existing penal provisions, which would make instantaneous triple talaq an offence.

  • Nov 21, 03:56 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Tokyo: A visitor walk under the colourful autumn leaves in the Hibiya park. The public park is located in the heart of the capital. AP/PTI

  • Nov 21, 03:48 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:47 PM (IST)

    UBS India chief Aashish Kamat quits

    UBS's India chief Aashish Kamat has resigned amidst speculation that his departure was triggered due to a shift in the Swiss banking giants approach to India where it is increasingly looking to house more of its offshoring business, reports The Economic Times. Kamat will be replaced by UBS veteran Harald Egger who till recently was head of group corporate services and sourcing based at the investment bank's Zurich headquarters.

    Kamat who was previously Chairman of the Swiss bank's financial institutions group in Asia prior to taking over as country head of India in 2011 is expected to continue till January next year to enable a smooth transition. His departure is said to have not been totally unplanned and he is said to have sounded out the senior management of his intentions to move on and pursue other interests. 

  • Nov 21, 03:40 PM (IST)

    CBEC chief tells firms, restaurants to lower prices post GST rate cuts

    Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chariman Vanaja Sarna has written to 100 major companies including Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Nestle, and Hindustan Unilever, and 15 restaurants including McDonald’s, Café Coffee Day, and MTR, to pass on the benefit of reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers, reports Business Standard.

    The move comes amid instances of companies and restaurants persisting with high rates, raising profiteering concerns. In a letter to company heads and associations, Sarna asked them to go for a commensurate reduction in the prices of products and give it wide publicity. “While it is a legal requirement, you will agree that for all citizens this is an important social responsibility. It would be most helpful if the reduced prices are also given wide publicity,” the letter reads.

  • Nov 21, 03:35 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:35 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Govt asks state oil companies to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states

    Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asked state oil firms to boost supply of gas and alternative fuels in states where petroleum coke and furnace oil are banned due to high emissions. India imports about half of its annual consumption of 27 million tonne of petcoke, he said in a tweet. The country has banned use of petcoke and furnace oil in states around New Delhi and in the capital city to rein in pollution. Demand for petcoke has doubled in the past four years.

  • Nov 21, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Britain’s budget gap unexpectedly widened last month, underscoring finance minister Philip Hammond’s challenge as he juggles calls for more spending in his budget on Wednesday with the prospect of weaker economic growth ahead, reports Reuters. The deficit, excluding state-run banks, stood at GBP 8 billion, up 6.9% compared with October 2016, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Rising debt costs, linked to Britain’s higher inflation since the Brexit vote, were a driver of the shortfall. However, in the first seven months of the financial year, the deficit has fallen by 9.6% to GBP 38.5 billion, the ONS said. That still leaves Hammond on target to beat a target of GBP 58.3 billion for the 2017-18 financial year.

  • Nov 21, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:23 PM (IST)

  • Nov 21, 03:21 PM (IST)

    WhatsApp leak: Sebi, bourses checking listed cos' trade details

    Sebi and exchanges have started examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into alleged leak of key financial details of these companies through WhatsApp while the regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved. The companies include several listed blue-chip firms, officials said.

    The exchanges are analysing the trade data of the last 12 months of such companies in order to detect any possible breach of norms while Sebi is taking the help of data warehouse and its intelligence systems, they added. Besides, Sebi is considering seeking call data records (CDRs) of all the persons involved in alleged circulation of key financial details and other information about listed companies on social media groups before they are made public.

