News Live: Citigroup sells L&T Finance shares worth Rs 637 crore

Tullow Namibia had a 25% stake in the block in Namibia’s Petroleum Exploration License area (PEL)0030. Eco Oil and Gas Namibia (Pty), with a 32.5% stake, is the operator of the block. ONGC Videsh last month bought a 30% stake in PEL 0037 from Tullow Oil.
At 14:58, the stock was quoting Rs 180.35, up Rs 0.35, or 0.19%.
Midsize private sector lender Yes Bank has raised $400 million in syndicated loans from lenders in Taiwan and Japan for on-lending to clients, reports PTI. It exercised a greenshoe option to raise $250 million in a five year commercial loan from 17 Taiwanese banks, a statement said. In Japan, it raised JPY 16.5 billion or $150 million from eight lenders in a one-year loan in a maiden transaction, it said. This borrowing will be used for on-lending through its international branch at GIFT City, Ahmedabad. Its overall foreign asset book had stood at $1.4 billion as of September.This the second time the bank has raised money from Taiwan, after a $130 million loan from 10 banks last year, it said, adding that this year it had commitments of $355 million.
Reliance Industries said it has raised $800 million by selling 10-year bonds – the first offering since Moody's raised India's sovereign rating, reports PTI. The bonds were priced at 3.66%, the lowest coupon ever achieved by an Indian corporate for a 10-year issuance, it said in a statement. RIL, which is rated the same as the sovereign, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt. This was the first dollar note this year.
The note by RIL, India's largest company, was assigned 'BBB+' rating by S&P and 'Baa2' by Moody's Investors Service. "The notes have been priced at 130 basis points over the 10-year US Treasury Note, at a price of 100 to yield at 3.667%," the statement said. They will bear fixed interest of 3.66% per annum, with interest payable semi-annually in arrears and shall rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company.
Funds controlled by Kotak Mahindra are looking at deals involving the assets and debts of some of the first 12 companies going through the bankruptcy courts, he stated. Industries including steel are of particular interest, according to the banker. Pricing of assets put up for sale should become clearer by the end of the first quarter, he said.
Speaking to Economic Times, Subramanian said the government may combine the 12% and 18% slabs for Goods and Services Tax (GST) into one in the near future and reserve the 28% rate only for demerit goods. While India will never move to a single GST rate, over time there would be a “poor man’s” rate (0% and 5%), a “core” rate (the 12-18% combination), and the demerit rate (28%), Subramanian said.
JSW Steel may pair up with external investors to set up a platform to acquire distressed assets, including those in Europe, reports Mint. The Sajjan Jindal led-company is open to various options as it is looking for inorganic growth and opportunities in distressed assets, Joint Managing Director and group Chief Financial Officer Seshagiri Rao said.
"There are various structures which we are open to exploring and this is one of them,” he said. “But only when a specific asset is identified and the resolution process is decided thereafter I will be able to give a definite answer," Rao stated. The company, he said, is also actively looking at acquisitions in Europe, where it sees several opportunities, especially in the downstream segment.
The mega merger between telecom firms Vodafone India and Idea Cellular may be good news for the sector, but for customers, it could also mean network issues, if at least one expert is to go by, reports The Economic Times. A Bank of America-Merrill Lynch report said if the two companies look to cut down the number of sites post merger, the combined entity will risk deteriorating network coverage as the number of consumers and data coverage will also increase alongside the merger.
The two firms together have more than 40 crore customers and 2.73 lakh sites. Vodafone and Idea are likely to cut infrastructure in circles where there is overlap in order to save energy and cost. Combined sites can be cut by more than 20% after the deal comes to force, according to experts. However, Vodafone India is confident that the rationalisation will not hamper the network coverage.
The ONGC-HPCL deal is set to be concluded before the end of the current financial year. Higher dividends (about Rs 17,000 crore more than Rs 67,529 crore budgeted) from state-run entities and extra disinvestment receipts could make up a large part of about Rs 50,000 crore shortfall in receipts due to RBI cutting dividend, lower telecom spectrum proceeds and excise duty cut on petrol and diesel.
Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a reply saying instead of discussing the case on merit, Mallya was trying to divert attention by making statements on the basis of unsubstantiated media reports. Mallya, who fled to the UK in March 2016, is on bail till December 4. Wanted for loan defaults amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, the 61-year-old businessman appeared before another UK court in London on Monday where dates for his extradition trial were confirmed for eight days starting December 4.
“Bain Capital has given the mandate to Citibank to sell 2.12% stake in L&T Finance at Rs 180-185 a share,” sources said. “The transaction will help Bain monetise a part of its investment.” Bain Capital had bought 10.72% in the NBFC arm of India’s biggest engineering company L&T in two transactions, including an issue of preferential shares and warrants, and in open deals.
Elections and political votes, military attacks and macroeconomic crises were recognized by Citi as some of the key geopolitical events likely to influence investment into gold. And while analysts said there was not a consistent pattern for gold price performance amid such times of global uncertainty, prices were seen to have rallied more frequently during these periods.
Investors tend to move into safe-haven assets such as gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen in times of geopolitical turmoil as traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are often perceived as a more volatile investment.
Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra opened its new manufacturing plant on Monday with an investment of $230 million in the world's car capital Detroit which got its first automotive production facility in 25 years, reports PTI. The new plant will create 250 new jobs in the US. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said his company is committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan.
In few weeks from now, the new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which will extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment. Designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), the vehicle promises to be unlike anything currently on the market, he said. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another $600 million in local investment over that same period.
8.5% GDP growth and a combination of 12% and 18% GST slabs. This is what CEA Arvind Subramanian foresees for India going forward, according to media interviews.
Yes Bank raised $400m in loans from Japan, Taiwan
Reliance Industries raised $800 million by selling 10-year bonds at the lowest rate of 3.66%. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt.
M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years, reports PTI
Uday Kotak spots a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in stressed assets, reports Bloomberg
Vijay Mallya dubs himself a political victim like Vadra, Virbhadra, reports The Times of India. Vadra asks him not misuse his name
Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Vizag plant, but inspection not closed
ONGC buys 15% stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow, reports Reuters
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts may soon get a fatter pay packet as the union cabinet is likely to consider a proposal in this regard on Wednesday. The then Chief Justice of India T S Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.
The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill may come up in the winter session of Parliament.
The Shanghai-based BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has approved two infrastructure and sustainable development projects in India and Russia with loans of USD 400 million, reports PTI. The loans will be used to rehabilitate the Indira Gandhi canal system in India and to build a toll transport corridor connecting Ufa city centre to the M-5 federal highway in Russia.
"The NDB was established to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, and the two projects approved today are fully in line with the bank's mandate and national development plans of our member countries," NDB President K V Kamath was quoted as saying by
state-run Xinhua news agency.
GSTN chairman to head 10-member panel to simplify returns
The government today constituted a 10-member committee under GSTN chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey to look into the requirements of filing returns in current financial year.
The committee, which has tax commissioners from the state of Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, will also suggest if modifications, including changes in rules, laws and format, are required in returns. It will submit report by December 15.
Citigroup on Tuesday offloaded more than 3.5 crore shares of L&T Finance Holdings of nearly Rs 637 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd sold a total of 3,51,03,103 shares, amounting to 1.92 percent stake, of L&T Finance.
The buyer (s) of the shares could not be ascertained.
Russia today denied there had been an incident at any of its nuclear facilities after the country's weather service reported radioactive pollution that exceeded background levels by 986 times. A station close to the Mayak nuclear facility in the Chelyabinsk region detected "extremely high pollution" of the radioactive isotope Ru-106, Russian meteorologists said yesterday.
But a representative of Rosatom nuclear corporation told AFP "there have been no incidents at nuclear infrastructure facilities in Russia," adding that the concentration detected posed little threat.
The Haryana government today ordered a probe into allegations that the Fortis Hospital in Gurgaon overcharged the family of a seven-year-old girl, who died of dengue. The move came after the Union health ministry asked the state government to initiate an "urgent" probe into the allegations.
State health minister Anil Vij said a senior officer would investigate the case.
Sebi and exchanges have started examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into alleged leak of key financial details of these companies through WhatsApp while the regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved.
The companies include several listed blue-chip firms, officials said on the condition of anonymity.
The government is mulling to allow power companies to pass on costs of installing emission-cutting equipment to consumers, a report by Reuters said. The move comes after Delhi recorded high levels of smog, which led to pressure on the government and power providers to tackle a growing public heath crisis.
Boeing is looking to hire 800 employees in India over the next two years in order to expand base into the country's booming aerospace industry, reports the Livemint. The hiring will be done across all portfolios, the company executives said.
Moneycontrol's research team had handpicked a set of dozen investment ideas around Diwali – the equal-weighted “Diwali Portfolio” -- with an eye on medium to long-term returns that would handsomely beat the benchmark and deliver the proverbial alpha.
India Inc's merger and acquisition activity declined 55 percent to USD 6.2 billion in value terms during September quarter, as a sense of caution prevailed on the deal street, says a report.
According to EY's Transactions Quarterly report, while the number of deals increased to 252 in the July-September quarter from 234 in the year-ago period, the cumulative disclosed deal value fell to USD 6.2 billion from USD 13.7 billion in the same period last year.
Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said that there is no doubt that Aadhaar will be linked to property transactions. The step will help in reducing black money from the real estate and help in crackdown on benami properties.
In an interview to The Economic Times, Puri said that additional steps for property market will be taken.
Senior British ministers have agreed to offer more money to Brussels as part of Brexit negotiations, but only as part of a final deal on leaving the EU, sources said today. Leading Brexit campaigners, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, have agreed to increase Britain's offer of a financial settlement in a bid to move the withdrawal negotiations onto trade, newspaper reports said.
The government has set up a ministerial committee to consider a legislation to put an end to instantaneous triple talaq, the Muslim way of divorce which is said to be still in practice despite the Supreme Court striking it down.
Government functionaries, who did not wish to be named, said that the Centre was considering to bring a suitable legislation or amend existing penal provisions, which would make instantaneous triple talaq an offence.
Kerala HC orders screening of Malayalam film #SDurga at ongoing #IFFI in Goa, days after I&B Ministry dropped the movie from the festival.
UBS's India chief Aashish Kamat has resigned amidst speculation that his departure was triggered due to a shift in the Swiss banking giants approach to India where it is increasingly looking to house more of its offshoring business, reports The Economic Times. Kamat will be replaced by UBS veteran Harald Egger who till recently was head of group corporate services and sourcing based at the investment bank's Zurich headquarters.
Kamat who was previously Chairman of the Swiss bank's financial institutions group in Asia prior to taking over as country head of India in 2011 is expected to continue till January next year to enable a smooth transition. His departure is said to have not been totally unplanned and he is said to have sounded out the senior management of his intentions to move on and pursue other interests.
CBEC chief tells firms, restaurants to lower prices post GST rate cuts
Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chariman Vanaja Sarna has written to 100 major companies including Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Nestle, and Hindustan Unilever, and 15 restaurants including McDonald’s, Café Coffee Day, and MTR, to pass on the benefit of reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers, reports Business Standard.
The move comes amid instances of companies and restaurants persisting with high rates, raising profiteering concerns. In a letter to company heads and associations, Sarna asked them to go for a commensurate reduction in the prices of products and give it wide publicity. “While it is a legal requirement, you will agree that for all citizens this is an important social responsibility. It would be most helpful if the reduced prices are also given wide publicity,” the letter reads.
Govt asks state oil companies to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asked state oil firms to boost supply of gas and alternative fuels in states where petroleum coke and furnace oil are banned due to high emissions. India imports about half of its annual consumption of 27 million tonne of petcoke, he said in a tweet. The country has banned use of petcoke and furnace oil in states around New Delhi and in the capital city to rein in pollution. Demand for petcoke has doubled in the past four years.
Britain’s budget gap unexpectedly widened last month, underscoring finance minister Philip Hammond’s challenge as he juggles calls for more spending in his budget on Wednesday with the prospect of weaker economic growth ahead, reports Reuters. The deficit, excluding state-run banks, stood at GBP 8 billion, up 6.9% compared with October 2016, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Rising debt costs, linked to Britain’s higher inflation since the Brexit vote, were a driver of the shortfall. However, in the first seven months of the financial year, the deficit has fallen by 9.6% to GBP 38.5 billion, the ONS said. That still leaves Hammond on target to beat a target of GBP 58.3 billion for the 2017-18 financial year.
Sebi and exchanges have started examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into alleged leak of key financial details of these companies through WhatsApp while the regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved. The companies include several listed blue-chip firms, officials said.
The exchanges are analysing the trade data of the last 12 months of such companies in order to detect any possible breach of norms while Sebi is taking the help of data warehouse and its intelligence systems, they added. Besides, Sebi is considering seeking call data records (CDRs) of all the persons involved in alleged circulation of key financial details and other information about listed companies on social media groups before they are made public.
Trump declares North Korea state sponsor of terrorism, triggers sanctions
President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism on Monday, a designation that allows the United States to impose more sanctions and risks inflaming tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and missile programs, reports Reuters. The Republican president, who has traded personal insults with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un but has not ruled out talks, said the Treasury Department will announce additional sanctions against North Korea on Tuesday.
Trump promises Americans 'huge tax cut' for Christmas
President Donald Trump promised a tax overhaul by Christmas, even as a nonpartisan tax analysis group said the Senate package would leave half of taxpayers facing higher levies by 2027, reports AP. Speaking before a Cabinet meeting, Trump said, "We're going to give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas - hopefully that will be a great, big, beautiful Christmas present."
Trump spoke as the Tax Policy Centre said that while all income groups would see tax reductions, on average, under the Senate bill in 2019, 9% of taxpayers would pay higher taxes that year than under current law. By 2027, that proportion would grow to 50%, largely because the legislation's personal tax cuts expire in 2026, which Republicans did to curb budget deficits the bill would create. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
The policy centre, a joint operation of the liberal-leaning Urban Institute and Brookings Institution, found that low-earners would generally get smaller tax breaks than higher-income people. In 2019, those making less than $25,000 would get an average $50 tax reduction, or 0.3% of their after-tax income. Middle-income earners would get average cuts of $850, while people making at least $746,000 would get average cuts of $34,000, or 2.2% of income.
Govt raises Rs 14,500cr from Bharat-22 ETF, Rs 52,500cr via divestment
The government has raised Rs 14,500 crore through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising 22 companies, reports PTI. "We have decided to retain Rs 14,500 crore of the total subscription that has come in for Bharat-22 ETF," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Neeraj Gupta said.
The ETF saw bids of nearly Rs 32,000 crore coming in, with FIIs bidding for one-third of the money. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.45 times; retirement funds - 1.50 times and NIIs and QIBs - 7 times. With this, the government has raised Rs 52,500 crore through disinvestment in the current fiscal, including listing of insurance PSUs.
US market is 'clearly near to a top,' says long-time bull Jeremy Siegel
Next year will likely bring lower returns and perhaps a "pause" for the US stock market, Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC. "We have one more push and I think it's connected with the corporate tax reform," the long-time bull said. Next year he sees returns of less than 10%.
Citi says geopolitical risk may boost gold prices over $1,400/oz till 2020
Gold prices are likely to be buoyed by the "new normal" of elevated geopolitical tensions over the coming years, Citi analysts told CNBC. The geopolitical case for gold investment has been emboldened in recent months and it seems as strong today than at any point over the last four decades, Citi analysts said. As a result, gold prices were forecast to "push north of $1,400 per ounce for sustained periods" through to 2020.
Elections and political votes, military attacks and macroeconomic crises were recognized by Citi as some of the key geopolitical events likely to influence investment into gold. And while analysts said there was not a consistent pattern for gold price performance amid such times of global uncertainty, prices were seen to have rallied more frequently during these periods.
Investors tend to move into safe-haven assets such as gold, the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen in times of geopolitical turmoil as traditional assets such as stocks and bonds are often perceived as a more volatile investment.
Yellen to leave Fed board once successor Powell sworn in
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Monday she will resign her seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors once Jerome Powell is confirmed and sworn in to replace her as head of the US central bank, reports Reuters. In a letter to President Donald Trump, which was released by the Fed, Yellen, 71, also vowed to “do my utmost to ensure a smooth transition” to Powell, who was nominated to succeed her by Trump earlier this month.
In her letter to Trump, Yellen said she was “gratified by the substantial improvement in the economy since the crisis,” noting that 17 million net jobs had been added during roughly the last eight years. Yellen served as a Fed vice chair before Democratic President Barack Obama nominated her as Fed chief in 2014. The economy “by most metrics, is close to achieving the Federal Reserve’s statutory objectives of maximum employment and price stability,” she wrote to Trump.
M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years
Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra opened its new manufacturing plant on Monday with an investment of $230 million in the world's car capital Detroit which got its first automotive production facility in 25 years, reports PTI. The new plant will create 250 new jobs in the US. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said his company is committed to growing the Mahindra brand in North America and Michigan.
In few weeks from now, the new facility will produce an off-highway vehicle which will extend Mahindra's current position in this growing segment. Designed and engineered by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA), the vehicle promises to be unlike anything currently on the market, he said. By 2020, additional planned projects will result in 400 more jobs and another $600 million in local investment over that same period.
Canara Bank to sell stake in three subsidiaries to improve its capital base
State-owned Canara Bank today said it will monetise non-core assets by selling stakes in three subsidiary companies to improve its capital base.
40% of India Inc's debt with companies that can't even pay interest: Credit Suisse
A new report from Credit Suisse lays bare the real challenge in tackling the mountain of bad loans in corporate India.
Moneycontrol's research team had handpicked a set of dozen investment ideas around Diwali – the equal-weighted “Diwali Portfolio” -- with an eye on medium to long-term returns that would handsomely beat the benchmark and deliver the proverbial alpha.
After the earnings for the September 17 quarter, the portfolio deserves a review. While the portfolio outperformed 8.9 percentage points over the benchmark in little over a month, the team has tweaked the portfolio a bit and has come out with the new idea alongside a review of the remaining eleven.
India Inc's merger and acquisition activity declined 55 percent to USD 6.2 billion in value terms during September quarter, as a sense of caution prevailed on the deal street, says a report. According to EY's Transactions Quarterly report, while the number of deals increased to 252 in the July-September quarter from 234 in the year-ago period, the cumulative disclosed deal value fell to USD 6.2 billion from USD 13.7 billion in the same period last year.
