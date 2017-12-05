News Live: Chinese lenders may pursue RCom in insolvency court

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank has raised over Rs 1,315 crore through sale of shares in subsidiary firm PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) through the offer for sale (OFS) route. "The Bank successfully sold 98,15,860 equity shares of PNBHFL to different investors (non-retail and retail) at above the floor price/cut off price, with gross sales consideration of Rs 1,315.33 crore," PNB said in a regulatory filing.
PNB said last month had said that it would sell up to 99,94,000 equity shares on November 28 (for non-retail investors only) and on November 29 (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids) representing 6% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company (PNB Housing Finance).
Reliance Power said Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling $583 million to develop its 750MW power plant and LNG terminal project in Bangladesh, reports PTI. "The Board of Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling $583 million (about Rs 3,748 crore) for 750 MW LNG based combined cycle power plant and LNG Terminal project being developed by the company's subsidiaries in Bangladesh," it said in a BSE filing.
The project, which includes a power generation facility to be located in Meghnaghat near Dhaka and an LNG Terminal near Kutubdia Island south of Chittagong, will significantly increase power generation and improve energy infrastructure in Bangladesh, ADB said. Total project cost is approximately $1 billion.
While banks have talked up Xiaomi’s prospects as they seek to win the mandate, they have concerns about whether the company can reach the $50 billion level, much less a $100 billion target that some top executives have embraced, sources said. Xiaomi last raised money in 2014 at a $46 billion valuation.
Xiaomi has gained momentum in recent months after stumbling against local rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co and Oppo. The company, led by Lei Jun, has invested aggressively in retail stores and in India. It’s now on the verge of surpassing Samsung Electronics Co in the country, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. A successful IPO may bring it at least $5 billion, much-needed ammunition for expansion, sources said.
Laurus is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of ingredients used in anti-retrovirals, thanks to novel chemistry that delivers cheaper production costs than anyone else. Now, its Chief Executive Officer, Satyanarayana Chava, wants to use the same strategy selling his own finished drugs in the US and Europe. He predicts some generics that Laurus produces will eventually sell for 90% less than branded HIV drugs in the US, slashing expenditures for a disease that’s among the costliest for many insurers.
Shares of Bharat Forge gained over 3% on strong November North America class 8 truck orders. Data for November shows that North America class 8 truck orders stood at 32,387 units, a massive growth of 68% over 19,285 units in the same period last year. The North American business contributes 40% to Bharat Forge’s total revenue.
The reason for the strong leap in truck and tractor sales is US economic growth which has been topping 3% for the last two quarters. However, on a month-on-month basis, class 8 truck orders declined 9% from 35,700 units in October.
More Chinese lenders plan to pursue Reliance Communications in insolvency court: sources
Two major Chinese lenders plan to support a move by China Development Bank to put Indian wireless carrier Reliance Communications (RCom) into insolvency court as they seek to recover about $2 billion in debt, said three people with knowledge of the matter.
Last month, CDB began insolvency proceedings against RCom, which has been trying for months to restructure its debt via a debt-for-equity swap. Now, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country's biggest-listed lender by assets, and Export-Import Bank of China, plan to back CDB, the sources said.
Dec 05, 08:48 PM (IST)
Three member doctor panel submitted preliminary report in Shalimar Bagh Max Hospital medical negligence issue to Delhi health minister, find hospital guilty of not having followed prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants: Delhi government sources
Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh launched a mobile app on soil health for benefit of field-level workers, on Tuesday. The government has distributed soil health cards to 10 crore farmers so far against the target of 12 crores.The mobile app on soil health was launched at Jajjar Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Haryana on the occasion of the World Soil day, an official statement said.
Dec 05, 08:26 PM (IST)
Swiggy appoints Vishal Bhatia as CEO of ‘New Supply’ biz
Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today said it has appointed Vishal Bhatia as its CEO for ‘New Supply’ vertical.
The ‘New Supply’ business line will be focused on Swiggy’s strategy of giving consumers a greater assortment by addressing existing supply gaps in the marketplace, the company said in a statement.
Dec 05, 08:19 PM (IST)
SC rejects pleas to hear Ayodhya title cases post 2019 polls
The Supreme Court today rejected the vehement submission of Sunni Waqf Board and others that hearing of appeals in the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute be conducted in July 2019 after the general elections and fixed February 8 to hear them.
A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also “prima facie” declined the demand put by a battery of senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan that the appeals be either referred to a five or seven-judge bench, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the case and its ramifications on the country’s secular fabric and polity.
Dec 05, 08:08 PM (IST)
Tillerson defends record at U.S. State Department
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson defended his handling of America’s foreign service on Tuesday during a visit to Brussels, seeking to reassure U.S. diplomats of American support under President Donald Trump.
In his first substantive public comments since reports last week of a White House plan to oust him from his post, Tillerson said despite “a little criticism”, he was on top of his job.
RBI: The aggregate foreign shareholding by FPIs under Portfolio Investment Scheme in Bharat Financial Inclusion has gone below prescribed threshold caution limit stipulated under FDI Policy & FEMA regulations. Hence, restrictions placed on purchase of shares of co withdrawn pic.twitter.com/lGjDiemZqp
Guj polls: 'Unhappy' caste groups, small bizmen may opt for NOTA
With the NOTA option becoming available to voters in Gujarat assembly polls for the first time, political analysts feel that some caste groups and also sections of small and medium entrepreneurs, who seem to be unhappy with the BJP over the GST, may make use of that.
The BJP, however, dismissed the suggestion that NOTA could prove to be a spoiler as the party is confident of the popular appeal of its policies as reflected by the outcome of the recent panchayat polls.
Dec 05, 06:10 PM (IST)
Madras HC refuses to stay order banning sand mining
The Madras High Court today declined to stay its single judge's order directing the Tamil Nadu government to stop all sand mining and quarrying activities in the state within six months.
Justices Kalyanasundaram and Krishnavalli of the Madurai Bench gave time to the state government, which had appealed against the order, to file its arguments and posted the case for hearing on December 8.
Dec 05, 05:46 PM (IST)
Modi talks about Cong as he has no future plans for Guj: Rahul
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he mostly talked about the Congress in his speeches as he had no plans for poll-bound Gujarat's future.
Gandhi also promised a "golden future" for the people of Gujarat, and said if the Congress forms government in the western state, it will not take decisions like the (GST) "Gabbar Singh Tax" and demonetisation.
Dec 05, 05:34 PM (IST)
Modi's Twitter following grows by 52%, Virat Kohli's 61%
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most followed Indian on Twitter even as the growth in his follower base at 52 per cent was lower than that of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, according to the microblogging site.
As per a Twitter report capturing trends in 2017, Modi saw his follower base increasing by 52 per cent to 37.5 million (as of December 4), from 24.6 million in 2016. However, Kohli saw his followers grow by 61 per cent during the same period although on a smaller base.
Dec 05, 05:30 PM (IST)
Gujarat voters mature, BJP will win Gujarat polls: Jh'knd CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said Gujarat voters are mature and so the BJP is ruling there for 22 years and expressed hope that the party will also win the Assembly elections in the western state.
The Congress, he said, would be swept away both in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Dec 05, 05:27 PM (IST)
CCI approves Indus Towers' share transfer to Voda shareholders
Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod to the intra-group transfer of shares of Indus Towers to Vodafone India's shareholders from the telecom operator.
According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the 12 equity shareholders of Vodafone India had jointly submitted a notice to the regulator for seeking approval.
Dec 05, 05:22 PM (IST)
JSW Steel conducts series of raids against counterfeiters
Steel major JSW Steel today said it has conducted a series of raids against counterfeiters in Maharashtra, NCR, Karnataka and Tamilnadu with support of local law enforcement officials.
The officials confiscated and duly sealed more than 780 counterfeit steel sheets during these raids, a company statement said here.
Dec 05, 05:21 PM (IST)
IOC evaluates Rs 20K-cr coke gasification project at Paradip
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's biggest oil company, is evaluating setting up a Rs 20,000-crore coke gasification project at its Paradip refinery in Odisha to convert the lowest-cost fossil fuel into gas that can be used to generate power or make petrochemicals.
Dec 05, 04:56 PM (IST)
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said that foreign trade policy will continue to have a dynamic character and that the import and export code has been simplified.
The DGFT has also said that an assessment of the impact of GST on foreign trade can be made and remedial action could be taken.
Dec 05, 04:26 PM (IST)
#BreakingNews | Mid-Term review of Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 released. There will be self certification scheme for duty free imports for export inputs, here are the other decisions pic.twitter.com/5hTh3wYyK5
Kirloskar group is said to be in talks to sell generator unit stake
The Kirloskar group is in talks to sell a controlling stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines, its diesel generator manufacturing business, sources told Mint. Kirloskar Oil Engines, one of the leading businesses of the Pune-based group, makes diesel generators ranging in power output from 5kVA to 3,000kVA. The Kirloskar group was founded in 1888 by Laxman Rao Kirloskar and currently clocks over $3.5 billion in revenue. “The company is currently engaged in talks with a few prospective buyers for the transaction,” sources said, adding, “a few large private equity funds and strategic buyers have shown initial interest and the talks are centered around valuation”.
Dec 05, 04:21 PM (IST)
India 'dream' plan may cut freight times to 14 hours from 14 days
A $7.1 billion rail corridor in Rajasthan that’s set to cut freight times between India’s capital New Delhi and the business hub of Mumbai to 14 hours from 14 days is finally showing signs of progress, reports Bloomberg. About 800 km away in Gujarat, a 920-sq km industrial area is taking shape near the village of Dholera, with hundreds of workers fusing concrete sections of a sewerage system on a recent visit. Summing up the massive project’s ambition, a sign for a yet-to-be-built housing development reads: "Dream City."
Plagued by delays, red tape and disputes over land acquisition, for years it seemed the $100 billion Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor would remain just that - a dream. First proposed more than a decade ago, the sprawling assortment of smart cities and industrial parks on both sides of the freight railway could cut logistics charges that amount to roughly 14% of total costs by bypassing the country’s infamously chaotic major cities.
Dec 05, 04:17 PM (IST)
Tokyo Financial Exchange is seen taking first step toward bitcoin futures
One of Japan’s leading financial exchanges is starting preparations to launch bitcoin derivatives, echoing US rivals that plan to list contracts tracking the cryptocurrency as soon as this month, reports Bloomberg. Tokyo Financial Exchange, which counts JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays Bank among its trading participants, plans to create a working group to study cryptocurrencies in January, Chief Executive Officer Shozo Ohta said. The listing would require changes to the nation’s securities law, he said. In Japan, the start of a working group is typically the first step toward drafting legislation.
India is said to plan electronic tax scrutiny for top 500 firms
India plans to overhaul its tax assessment and investigation process for the nation’s top 500 companies as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endeavour to improve ease of doing business and curb corruption in Asia’s third-largest economy, sources told Bloomberg. The measure, likely to be introduced in the federal budget in February, will eliminate the need for all human interactions in scrutiny of tax returns and replaced with an online system, sources said.
In case more information is sought, the company’s response will not end with the same set of officials as it will be determined by an algorithm, eliminating discretion, they added. India is ranked 119 out 190 countries when it comes to ease of paying taxes, according to the World Bank’s latest doing business survey. Modi, who won the 2014 elections on a pledge to improve the nation’s investment climate, wants India among the top 50 in the World Bank’s rankings from the current 100th position and has been spearheading efforts to boost foreign direct investment.
Dec 05, 04:03 PM (IST)
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Sri Lanka need 410 to win after India declare
India declared their second innings on 246 for five, setting Sri Lanka 410 to win the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday. Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Virat Kohli (50) and Rohit Sharma (50 not out) hit half-centuries for the hosts who are 1-0 up in the three-test series.
New Delhi: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates 150 runs against India during the fourth day of third test cricket match in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Dec 05, 03:58 PM (IST)
'Delinquencies in CV loans, home loans to stay stable in 2018'
The delinquency rate in commercial vehicle loans and home loans are likely to remain stable in 2018 aided by healthy economic growth, says a report. The country's auto asset- backed securities (ABS) backed by commercial vehicle loans issued in 2018 will have positive credit characteristics that, along with healthy economic growth, will support the performance of these deals," Moody's said in a report today.
"We expect delinquency rates for commercial vehicle loans backing outstanding auto ABS will remain stable at around 5.4% for loans on new vehicles and 6.8% for loans on used vehicles in 2018, supported by healthy economic growth," the agency said.
Auto ABS backed by commercial vehicle loans account for around 45% of the total volume of outstanding ABS in the country, and the agency expects such deals will continue to account for a significant proportion of issuance in 2018. In the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) sector, it expects delinquencies to remain around low levels of 1% in 2018, with stable interest rates and home prices supporting performance.
Complete disbursement of subsidy by Dec 15: Govt to Collectors
Odisha government has directed district collectors to complete disbursement of agriculture input subsidy of Rs 718.5 crore to the farmers affected by drought, pest attack and unseasonal rain by December 15, reports PTI. As per assessment by the state government, about 8.5 lakh hectares of crop area had been affected by these three disasters which hit the farmers during the current year, a senior official said.
The state government have already issued the necessary notifications and released required fund of Rs 718.5 crore to the collectors of the 29 affected districts during October and November, he said adding that the process of disbursement of input subsidy has been stepped up. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty, who reviewed district-wise disbursement status through a video conferencing on Monday, said the Collectors have been asked to complete disbursement of input subsidy by December 15.
German political impasse weighs on services sector growth in Nov
German services sector growth slowed to a three-month low in November, a survey showed on Tuesday, as a political impasse following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s failure to form a new three-way coalition clouded the outlook for business, reports Reuters. The sector remains on a “solid but unspectacular” growth path despite the fall, IHS Markit said, adding that the average reading for the fourth quarter so far was above that of the July-September period.
Its final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for services fell to 54.3 from 54.7 in October, remaining well above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The reading came in weaker than a flash estimate of 54.9, which had shown a slight pickup in momentum. There have been concerns that prolonged political uncertainty in Berlin could damage confidence in an economy that has been growing since 2010 and even picked up momentum in the third quarter.
India says debt rollover risk in next five years low
The Indian government’s debt rollover risk in the next five years is low given the amount of domestic debt that needs to be repaid every year is an average of 5.3% of its outstanding stock, it said in a report on Tuesday. The rollover risks will get further mitigated through buyback or switching of short-end bonds with longer tenure papers by the government in the market, it said in its quarterly debt management report.
“The implementation of budgeted buyback/switches in coming period is expected to reduce rollover risk further,” the Finance Ministry said. India bought back Rs 170.16 billion worth of bonds maturing in 2017-18 and sold in its place 2024-25 and 2029-30 papers to a bank in June under one of its switches, it said in the report. The government also bought back Rs 277.67 billion of short-dated securities last week as a part of its debt management operation to reduce risks of bulk payouts next year.
ED attaches Rs 20cr assets in Chhagan Bhujbal PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh order attaching assets worth Rs 20.41 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and others. The zonal office of the central probe agency here said it has issued an order for provisional attachment of assets under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
With this fresh Rs 20 .41 crore assets order, the total attachment of properties in the case stands at Rs 178 crore now, it said. The former Deputy CM and NCP leader is in jail after he was arrested by the agency last year. Bhujbal's son and NCP legislator Pankaj and his nephew Sameer are also accused in this case.
PNB raises Rs 1,315cr through stake sale in PNB Housing Finance
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank has raised over Rs 1,315 crore through sale of shares in subsidiary firm PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) through the offer for sale (OFS) route. "The Bank successfully sold 98,15,860 equity shares of PNBHFL to different investors (non-retail and retail) at above the floor price/cut off price, with gross sales consideration of Rs 1,315.33 crore," PNB said in a regulatory filing.
PNB said last month had said that it would sell up to 99,94,000 equity shares on November 28 (for non-retail investors only) and on November 29 (for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their bids) representing 6% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company (PNB Housing Finance).
Cyclone Ockhi moves closer to Gujarat, rainfall at most places
Cyclone Ockhi moved closer to the southern coast near Surat in Gujarat and is expected to make a landfall in the state around midnight, officials told PTI. As per the latest forecast released by the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, the cyclone is now just 390 km away from Surat. The cyclone is approaching Gujarat steadily and now lies centred in the Arabian Sea just 390 km away from Surat. It is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards, an official of the MeT centre said.
As per the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued today, the cyclone is expected to hit the coastline near Surat by tonight. "It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, weaken gradually and cross south Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a deep depression by the night of December 5," said the latest IMD bulletin. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra and south Gujarat.
Mumbai: A man stand with an umbrella in a street amid heavy showers triggered by cyclone Ockhi in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI
EPS, OPS lead silent march on J Jayalalithaa death anniversary
Former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa was today remembered on her first death anniversary with party veterans K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam leading workers in paying tributes to 'Amma' at her mausoleum in Chennai. Clad in black shirts, AIADMK coordinator Pannneerselvam and co-coordinator Palaniswami led a silent march of party functionaries including ministers, MPs and MLAs from Anna Salai to late Jayalalithaa's burial site at Marina beach, and paid floral tributes at the bedecked mausoleum.
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami and his deputy Panneerselvam, placed a wreath at the memorial, where Jayalalithaa was laid to rest in December 2016. The two senior leaders stood with folded hands for sometime and then bowed down to pay their respects. Chants by supporters hailing Jayalalithaa filled the air even as some functionaries were seen getting emotional. AIADMK functionaries led by the two veterans also paid tributes at the memorial of party founder, the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.
Later, the party workers led by Panneerselvam took an oath to mark the day. In the oath read out by Panneerselvam and repeated by others including Palaniswami, the AIADMK workers vowed to ensure that the 'golden rule' of 'Amma' continued by their hardwork. Jayalalithaa is fondly addressed by her supporters as Amma, meaning mother in Tamil.
Coimbatore: ADMK woman members paying tribute to former chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her first death anniversary in Coimbatore on Tuesday. PTI
Tamil Nadu govt moves HC against Nissan, says firm's claim exaggerated
The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Madras High Court to restrain Nissan Motor Company, which runs its unit here, from proceeding with international arbitration against the Centre in a dispute which involves, among other things, refund of Value Added Tax (VAT), reports PTI. Opposing the arbitration under the Indo-Japanese Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the state government said it was not the remedy.
The remedy for Nissan and its Joint Venture partner Renault lay in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered with it and not the CEPA, to which Tamil Nadu was not a party. Even under CEPA, the firm cannot go in for arbitration as it has gone to the High Court over a related matter which is pending, the state government contended in its plea.
According to Reuters, Nissan initiated international arbitration proceedings against the Indian government seeking $770 million. The government contended that Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt and Nissan Motor India Pvt are not entitled to the claim, which is "exaggerated" and "not genuine." The maximum subsidy (financial incentive/VAT refund) that can be paid was only around Rs 4,500 crore, the Tamil Nadu government said.
ADB approves $583m loan facility to Reliance Power's project
Reliance Power said Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling $583 million to develop its 750MW power plant and LNG terminal project in Bangladesh, reports PTI. "The Board of Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved debt financing and partial risk guarantees totalling $583 million (about Rs 3,748 crore) for 750 MW LNG based combined cycle power plant and LNG Terminal project being developed by the company's subsidiaries in Bangladesh," it said in a BSE filing.
The project, which includes a power generation facility to be located in Meghnaghat near Dhaka and an LNG Terminal near Kutubdia Island south of Chittagong, will significantly increase power generation and improve energy infrastructure in Bangladesh, ADB said. Total project cost is approximately $1 billion.
Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor cremated with full state honours
The skies opened up today as legendary Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor, the romantic screen icon of the 70s and 80s, was cremated with state honours at the Santacruz Hindu crematorium, reports PTI. The long ailing actor passed away last evening at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here. He was 79. Shashi Kapoor was given a state funeral, which was held amid massive security around 12 noon.
The actor-producer's body was taken to the crematorium from his Juhu home in an ambulance at 11.45 am. His three children - sons Kunal and Karan and daughter Sanjna - were there as were other members of the Kapoor family and scores of film personalities to bid farewell to the actor who straddled the worlds of commercial and art house cinema.
About a dozen policemen draped the actor's body in tricolour, which was later removed for the rituals. There were three rounds of fire to honour the late actor, who spent more than four decades in Hindi cinema. This was followed by a minute's silence. The actor's body was given an electric cremation.
Xiaomi seen seeking valuation of at least $50bn in IPO
Xiaomi Corporation, the Chinese smartphone maker that was once the most valuable startup in the world, is in talks with investment banks about a possible initial public offering and seeking a valuation of at least $50 billion, sources told Bloomberg. The Beijing-based company is considering an offering as soon as next year with banks suggesting Hong Kong as the most likely destination, sources said.
While banks have talked up Xiaomi’s prospects as they seek to win the mandate, they have concerns about whether the company can reach the $50 billion level, much less a $100 billion target that some top executives have embraced, sources said. Xiaomi last raised money in 2014 at a $46 billion valuation.
Xiaomi has gained momentum in recent months after stumbling against local rivals such as Huawei Technologies Co and Oppo. The company, led by Lei Jun, has invested aggressively in retail stores and in India. It’s now on the verge of surpassing Samsung Electronics Co in the country, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market. A successful IPO may bring it at least $5 billion, much-needed ammunition for expansion, sources said.
Laurus Labs about to flood the US with cheap HIV drugs
Among the coconut plantations and beaches of South India, a factory the size of 35 football fields is preparing to churn out billions of generic pills for HIV patients and flood the US market with the low-cost copycat medicines, reports Bloomberg. US patents on key components for some important HIV therapies are poised to expire starting in December and Laurus Labs - the Hyderabad, India-based company which owns the facility - is gearing up to cash in.
Laurus is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of ingredients used in anti-retrovirals, thanks to novel chemistry that delivers cheaper production costs than anyone else. Now, its Chief Executive Officer, Satyanarayana Chava, wants to use the same strategy selling his own finished drugs in the US and Europe. He predicts some generics that Laurus produces will eventually sell for 90% less than branded HIV drugs in the US, slashing expenditures for a disease that’s among the costliest for many insurers.
Cyclone Ockhi fallout: Hailstorm near Mumbai; schools shut
As Mumbai braces for Cyclone Ockhi, areas near the metropolis witnessed a spell of hailstorm, while schools and colleges in the city and adjoining districts have been closed today as a precautionary measure. Some parts of the Munbai-Pune Expressway experienced a hailstorm early today, police said.
The weather department has forecast intermittent rains in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours. The traffic on Eastern and Western Express Highways in Mumbai has slowed down after rain in some parts of Mumbai throughout last night. There are traffic curbs in some places in view of the rush of followers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary on Wednesday.
"Intermittent rain/thundershowers very likely to occur in Mumbai and suburbs in next 24 hours," said a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai at 8 am. "Heavy rainfall is likely at a few places with squally wind speed reaching 50 to 60 km per hour gusting to 70 km per hour very likely along coastal area in next 24 hours," it further said.
India Nov Nikkei Services PMI at a 3-month low of 48.5 vs 51.7 MoM
Activity in India’s dominant services industry shrank in November as rising prices, driven up in part by the new national sales tax, took a toll on both foreign and domestic demand, a business survey showed on Tuesday. November’s Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.5 - its lowest since August - from 51.7 in October, well below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.
Bharat Forge shares rally 3% on strong November North America class 8 truck orders
Shares of Bharat Forge gained over 3% on strong November North America class 8 truck orders. Data for November shows that North America class 8 truck orders stood at 32,387 units, a massive growth of 68% over 19,285 units in the same period last year. The North American business contributes 40% to Bharat Forge’s total revenue.
The reason for the strong leap in truck and tractor sales is US economic growth which has been topping 3% for the last two quarters. However, on a month-on-month basis, class 8 truck orders declined 9% from 35,700 units in October.
Paytm unveils ATM, to invest Rs 3,000cr on offline distribution network
Softbank-backed Paytm on Tuesday unveiled its ATMs or partner outlets where customers can open bank accounts, deposit cash and withdraw money. It plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years to expand its offline distribution network by allowing local stores to act as potential cash-in and cash-out points.
It plans to add 100,000 "Paytm ka ATMs" across India to the current strength of 3,000 approved outlets. In the first phase, Paytm has started with 3,000 "Paytm Ka ATM" points in select cities including Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi and Aligarh. These outlets feature local banking correspondents who help customers in depositing and withdrawing money from their Paytm Payments Bank account, making banking simpler and more accessible for one and all.
Rating agency Fitch has cut India’s FY18 growth forecast to 6.7% from 6.9% earlier. It has also cut its FY19 forecast to 7.3% from 7.4% earlier.
Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain Shalby has raised over Rs 150 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens today. The company’s IPO committee has finalised allocation of 60,70,150 equity shares to 11 anchor investors at Rs 248 apiece, also the upper price band for the offer, it informed the stock exchanges. At this price, the total amount works out to be Rs 150.54 crore, it added. So, should you subscribe to issue? Click here to find out.
NYSE-listed Eros International, the holding company of Indian film studio Eros International Media, has entered into a definitive agreement to raise $100 million from an institutional investor, reports The Economic Times. The move will help the company repay $53 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility (RCF), while rest will be used for general corporate purposes, Jyoti Deshpande, group CEO at Eros International, said.
Inflation-hit UK shoppers hunt Black Friday bargains, spend more on food
British shoppers snapped up Black Friday bargains last month but an increasing share of their budgets was taken up by the rising cost of food, retailers told Reuters on Tuesday. Britain’s consumers are being squeezed by slow wage growth and the jump in inflation that followed last year’s Brexit vote, prompting many forecasters to predict a further weakening in the overall economy in 2018 after a slowdown this year.
The amount of money spent with retailers last month rose by 0.6% compared with a year earlier on a like-for-like basis, stripping out changes in store size, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said. That represented a recovery from a 1% fall in the previous month which was the weakest October since 2008.
Australia retail sales bounce, economy seen loping along
Australian retail sales bounced in October after months of lukewarm demand, a bright sign for spending in the upcoming holiday season as Amazon.com opened its doors for business Down Under, reports Reuters. Tuesday’s data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed retail sales rose 0.5% in October from the previous month, the strongest since May and above expectations for a 0.3% increase. September sales had only inched up by a revised 0.1%.
China's services sector grows at stronger pace in Nov
Growth in China’s services sector activity picked up to a three-month high in November, buoyed by a solid rise in new business, though the rate of expansion remained moderate and weaker than the long-run trend, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in November, up from 51.2 in October and the highest reading since August, reports Reuters.
The index had plunged to 21-month low in September after hitting a three-month high in August. New business also grew at the fastest pace in three months, with survey respondents reporting sales were supported by the addition of new clients and promotional activities. Companies slightly picked up the pace of new hiring as a result.
Japan Nov services growth slows but business confidence picks up
Japan’s service sector activity grew at a slower pace in November due to a slowdown in outstanding business, but new orders remained relatively strong and business sentiment improved, suggesting the economy will continue to expand in coming months, reports Reuters. The Markit/Nikkei survey released on Tuesday showed its Japan Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 51.2 on a seasonally adjusted from 53.4 in October, which was the highest in 26 months.
The index for outstanding business fell to 50.6 from 51.5 in the previous month to the lowest level since February. But the pace of new business was largely steady, dipping only marginally to 53.7 from 53.8 in October. Business expectations rose to the highest level since May, though job creation slowed markedly with some firms noting that retiring staff had not been replaced.
OPEC oil output falls in November to lowest since May
OPEC oil output fell in November by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its lowest since May, a Reuters survey found, pressured by a drop in Angolan and Iraqi exports, strong compliance with a supply cut deal and involuntary declines. OPEC’s adherence to pledged supply curbs rose to 112% from October’s 92%, the survey found.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia pumped below its OPEC target, as did all other members except Ecuador, Gabon and the United Arab Emirates. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is reducing output by about 1.2 million bpd as part of a deal with Russia and other non-member producers, which have also committed to production cuts.
US Congress moves closer to final tax bill with House vote
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted on Monday to go to conference on tax legislation with the Senate, moving Congress another step closer to a final bill, reports Reuters. The Republican-led Senate was expected to hold a similar conference vote later this week.
US top court lets Donald Trump's latest travel ban go into full effect
The US Supreme Court on Monday handed a victory to President Donald Trump by allowing his latest travel ban targeting people from six Muslim-majority countries to go into full effect even as legal challenges continue in lower courts, reports Reuters.
The nine-member court, with two liberal justices dissenting, granted his administration’s request to lift two injunctions imposed by lower courts that had partially blocked the ban, which is the third version of a contentious policy that Trump first sought to implement a week after taking office in January.
The high court’s action means that the ban will now go fully into effect for people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen seeking to enter the United States. The Republican president has said the travel ban is needed to protect the United States from terrorism by Islamic militants.
More Chinese lenders plan to pursue Reliance Communications in insolvency court: sources
Two major Chinese lenders plan to support a move by China Development Bank to put Indian wireless carrier Reliance Communications (RCom) into insolvency court as they seek to recover about $2 billion in debt, said three people with knowledge of the matter.
Last month, CDB began insolvency proceedings against RCom, which has been trying for months to restructure its debt via a debt-for-equity swap. Now, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the country's biggest-listed lender by assets, and Export-Import Bank of China, plan to back CDB, the sources said.
Foreign Trade Policy: Govt gives Rs 8,500 crore additional benefit to exporters
At a time when the global economy is still recovering from a slowdown, the government on Tuesday announced fresh incentives worth Rs 8,450 crore to boost exports and support the MSME and labour-intensive industries.
Agriculture minister launches soil health app
Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh launched a mobile app on soil health for benefit of field-level workers, on Tuesday. The government has distributed soil health cards to 10 crore farmers so far against the target of 12 crores.The mobile app on soil health was launched at Jajjar Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Haryana on the occasion of the World Soil day, an official statement said.
Swiggy appoints Vishal Bhatia as CEO of ‘New Supply’ biz
Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today said it has appointed Vishal Bhatia as its CEO for ‘New Supply’ vertical.
The ‘New Supply’ business line will be focused on Swiggy’s strategy of giving consumers a greater assortment by addressing existing supply gaps in the marketplace, the company said in a statement.
SC rejects pleas to hear Ayodhya title cases post 2019 polls
The Supreme Court today rejected the vehement submission of Sunni Waqf Board and others that hearing of appeals in the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute be conducted in July 2019 after the general elections and fixed February 8 to hear them.
A special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also “prima facie” declined the demand put by a battery of senior lawyers including Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan that the appeals be either referred to a five or seven-judge bench, keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the case and its ramifications on the country’s secular fabric and polity.
Tillerson defends record at U.S. State Department
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson defended his handling of America’s foreign service on Tuesday during a visit to Brussels, seeking to reassure U.S. diplomats of American support under President Donald Trump.
In his first substantive public comments since reports last week of a White House plan to oust him from his post, Tillerson said despite “a little criticism”, he was on top of his job.
The fall of the Venezuelan bolivar and 6 other currencies worth just as little
The fall of Venezuela's currency over the last four years has been one of the most sensational bear runs in recent times.
Guj polls: 'Unhappy' caste groups, small bizmen may opt for NOTA
With the NOTA option becoming available to voters in Gujarat assembly polls for the first time, political analysts feel that some caste groups and also sections of small and medium entrepreneurs, who seem to be unhappy with the BJP over the GST, may make use of that.
The BJP, however, dismissed the suggestion that NOTA could prove to be a spoiler as the party is confident of the popular appeal of its policies as reflected by the outcome of the recent panchayat polls.
Madras HC refuses to stay order banning sand mining
The Madras High Court today declined to stay its single judge's order directing the Tamil Nadu government to stop all sand mining and quarrying activities in the state within six months.
Justices Kalyanasundaram and Krishnavalli of the Madurai Bench gave time to the state government, which had appealed against the order, to file its arguments and posted the case for hearing on December 8.
Modi talks about Cong as he has no future plans for Guj: Rahul
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he mostly talked about the Congress in his speeches as he had no plans for poll-bound Gujarat's future.
Gandhi also promised a "golden future" for the people of Gujarat, and said if the Congress forms government in the western state, it will not take decisions like the (GST) "Gabbar Singh Tax" and demonetisation.
Modi's Twitter following grows by 52%, Virat Kohli's 61%
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most followed Indian on Twitter even as the growth in his follower base at 52 per cent was lower than that of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, according to the microblogging site.
As per a Twitter report capturing trends in 2017, Modi saw his follower base increasing by 52 per cent to 37.5 million (as of December 4), from 24.6 million in 2016. However, Kohli saw his followers grow by 61 per cent during the same period although on a smaller base.
Gujarat voters mature, BJP will win Gujarat polls: Jh'knd CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said Gujarat voters are mature and so the BJP is ruling there for 22 years and expressed hope that the party will also win the Assembly elections in the western state.
The Congress, he said, would be swept away both in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
CCI approves Indus Towers' share transfer to Voda shareholders
Fair trade regulator CCI has given its nod to the intra-group transfer of shares of Indus Towers to Vodafone India's shareholders from the telecom operator.
According to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the 12 equity shareholders of Vodafone India had jointly submitted a notice to the regulator for seeking approval.
JSW Steel conducts series of raids against counterfeiters
Steel major JSW Steel today said it has conducted a series of raids against counterfeiters in Maharashtra, NCR, Karnataka and Tamilnadu with support of local law enforcement officials.
The officials confiscated and duly sealed more than 780 counterfeit steel sheets during these raids, a company statement said here.
IOC evaluates Rs 20K-cr coke gasification project at Paradip
Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's biggest oil company, is evaluating setting up a Rs 20,000-crore coke gasification project at its Paradip refinery in Odisha to convert the lowest-cost fossil fuel into gas that can be used to generate power or make petrochemicals.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has said that foreign trade policy will continue to have a dynamic character and that the import and export code has been simplified.
The DGFT has also said that an assessment of the impact of GST on foreign trade can be made and remedial action could be taken.
Kirloskar group is said to be in talks to sell generator unit stake
The Kirloskar group is in talks to sell a controlling stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines, its diesel generator manufacturing business, sources told Mint. Kirloskar Oil Engines, one of the leading businesses of the Pune-based group, makes diesel generators ranging in power output from 5kVA to 3,000kVA. The Kirloskar group was founded in 1888 by Laxman Rao Kirloskar and currently clocks over $3.5 billion in revenue. “The company is currently engaged in talks with a few prospective buyers for the transaction,” sources said, adding, “a few large private equity funds and strategic buyers have shown initial interest and the talks are centered around valuation”.
India 'dream' plan may cut freight times to 14 hours from 14 days
A $7.1 billion rail corridor in Rajasthan that’s set to cut freight times between India’s capital New Delhi and the business hub of Mumbai to 14 hours from 14 days is finally showing signs of progress, reports Bloomberg. About 800 km away in Gujarat, a 920-sq km industrial area is taking shape near the village of Dholera, with hundreds of workers fusing concrete sections of a sewerage system on a recent visit. Summing up the massive project’s ambition, a sign for a yet-to-be-built housing development reads: "Dream City."
Plagued by delays, red tape and disputes over land acquisition, for years it seemed the $100 billion Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor would remain just that - a dream. First proposed more than a decade ago, the sprawling assortment of smart cities and industrial parks on both sides of the freight railway could cut logistics charges that amount to roughly 14% of total costs by bypassing the country’s infamously chaotic major cities.
Tokyo Financial Exchange is seen taking first step toward bitcoin futures
One of Japan’s leading financial exchanges is starting preparations to launch bitcoin derivatives, echoing US rivals that plan to list contracts tracking the cryptocurrency as soon as this month, reports Bloomberg. Tokyo Financial Exchange, which counts JPMorgan Chase & Co and Barclays Bank among its trading participants, plans to create a working group to study cryptocurrencies in January, Chief Executive Officer Shozo Ohta said. The listing would require changes to the nation’s securities law, he said. In Japan, the start of a working group is typically the first step toward drafting legislation.
India is said to plan electronic tax scrutiny for top 500 firms
India plans to overhaul its tax assessment and investigation process for the nation’s top 500 companies as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endeavour to improve ease of doing business and curb corruption in Asia’s third-largest economy, sources told Bloomberg. The measure, likely to be introduced in the federal budget in February, will eliminate the need for all human interactions in scrutiny of tax returns and replaced with an online system, sources said.
In case more information is sought, the company’s response will not end with the same set of officials as it will be determined by an algorithm, eliminating discretion, they added. India is ranked 119 out 190 countries when it comes to ease of paying taxes, according to the World Bank’s latest doing business survey. Modi, who won the 2014 elections on a pledge to improve the nation’s investment climate, wants India among the top 50 in the World Bank’s rankings from the current 100th position and has been spearheading efforts to boost foreign direct investment.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Sri Lanka need 410 to win after India declare
India declared their second innings on 246 for five, setting Sri Lanka 410 to win the third and final test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Tuesday. Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Virat Kohli (50) and Rohit Sharma (50 not out) hit half-centuries for the hosts who are 1-0 up in the three-test series.
New Delhi: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates 150 runs against India during the fourth day of third test cricket match in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
'Delinquencies in CV loans, home loans to stay stable in 2018'
The delinquency rate in commercial vehicle loans and home loans are likely to remain stable in 2018 aided by healthy economic growth, says a report. The country's auto asset- backed securities (ABS) backed by commercial vehicle loans issued in 2018 will have positive credit characteristics that, along with healthy economic growth, will support the performance of these deals," Moody's said in a report today.
"We expect delinquency rates for commercial vehicle loans backing outstanding auto ABS will remain stable at around 5.4% for loans on new vehicles and 6.8% for loans on used vehicles in 2018, supported by healthy economic growth," the agency said.
Auto ABS backed by commercial vehicle loans account for around 45% of the total volume of outstanding ABS in the country, and the agency expects such deals will continue to account for a significant proportion of issuance in 2018. In the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) sector, it expects delinquencies to remain around low levels of 1% in 2018, with stable interest rates and home prices supporting performance.
Complete disbursement of subsidy by Dec 15: Govt to Collectors
Odisha government has directed district collectors to complete disbursement of agriculture input subsidy of Rs 718.5 crore to the farmers affected by drought, pest attack and unseasonal rain by December 15, reports PTI. As per assessment by the state government, about 8.5 lakh hectares of crop area had been affected by these three disasters which hit the farmers during the current year, a senior official said.
The state government have already issued the necessary notifications and released required fund of Rs 718.5 crore to the collectors of the 29 affected districts during October and November, he said adding that the process of disbursement of input subsidy has been stepped up. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty, who reviewed district-wise disbursement status through a video conferencing on Monday, said the Collectors have been asked to complete disbursement of input subsidy by December 15.