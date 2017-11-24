News Live: China signs deal to build third nuclear reactor in Pakistan

The insurer, however, does not expect better days any time soon for property developers, many of whom are weighed down by high debt levels and stricter regulations, Gajri said. Among other areas HDFC Life is positive on are consumer discretionary sectors such as automakers, which, Gajri said, could report positive earnings growth as the impact wanes from both the government’s surprise removal of high-value banknotes from circulation and its new Goods & Services Tax. Gajri said he would also look to “allocate a bit more” to commodity stocks, especially metals, as a supply clampdown in China has led to higher prices in India. The insurer is bearish on information technology and pharma stocks.
Siemens reported a sharp 74.94% decline in standalone net profit at Rs 623.77 crore for the fourth quarter to September on account of lower exceptional income. The company, which follows October to September financial cycle, had reported net profit of Rs 2,489.62 crore in the same period last fiscal. Its total income fell 2.54% to Rs 3,204.8 crore, from Rs 3,288.46 crore earlier.
During the quarter under review, Siemens reported an exceptional income of Rs 560.3 crore following the sale of a property in Worli in Mumbai. In the September quarter of 2016, Siemens had reported an exceptional income of Rs 2,992.32 crore. The company announced a dividend of Rs 7 per share for the year to September 2017.
Reliance Industries said it has completed sale of its interest in one of the three shale gas assets in the US to BKV Chelsea for $126 million, reports PTI. Reliance Marcellus II, a subsidiary of Reliance Holding USA and RIL, closed the sale of its stake in the Marcellus shale gas asset operated by Carrizo Oil & Gas, the company said in a statement.
The transaction, which was announced on October 6, will be effective April 1, 2017. RIL held stakes in three US shale gas ventures – 45% with Pioneer Natural Resources in the Eagle Ford shale play; 40% with Chevron and 60% with Carrizo Oil & Gas in the Marcellus Shale play. The assets, which are operated by Carrizo Oil & Gas, were sold to BKV Chelsea, an affiliate of Kalnin Ventures, for $126 million.
The Gurgaon Police has registered an FIR against PVR Cinemas, and its promoters and directors on charges of cheating and forgery on the directions of a Gurgaon civil court, reports PTI. Its promoters Ajay Bijli, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Niharika Bijli and eight others have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for selling stocks at inflated value of Rs 820 crore illegally and causing loss to Gurgaon-based real estate companies. The FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok phase-1 police station on Wednesday.
The case came to light when Elan Group filed a complaint in the court, which on November 17 directed the local police to register an FIR against Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Ajay Bijli, and directors Niharika Bijli, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli and others. PVR had claimed they were going to have 1,000 screens by 2018, according to the FIR. "It entered into MoUs with builders of commercial space and Ajay Bijli made sensational statements to the press that PVR was in the process of achieving its target of 1,000 cinema screens by 2018, thereby inflating the share prices of PVR based on false statements," it read.
"Once PVR sold its 14% stakes by overpricing to Warbur Pincus, a US based fund, it fraudulently and malafidely tried to terminate the MOU," the FIR claimed. The complainant found that PVR never had any intention of taking on lease the multiplex proposed to be developed in terms of the aforesaid MoUs. Elan Group found that "the accused had hatched a well-planned conspiracy with the malafide intent to allure investors to increase the share value and worth of PVR in global market".
Bharti Airtel is interested in buying select spectrum and some equipment of Reliance Communications (RCom) under a process being run by its lenders to sell assets of the Anil Ambani-owned telco piece by piece and recover some portions of the roughly Rs 45,000 crore that it owes them, reports The Economic Times. “We have expressed our interest only in buying select spectrum and some equipment,” a spokesperson for Bharti Airtel said, when asked about its interest in RCom’s assets being put on the block by the debt-ridden telco’s lenders
The sale process could thus see Airtel vying with Reliance Jio for the spectrum in the 850 MHz band — considered highly efficient for 4G services — with the proceeds going to the lenders. The sale of RCom’s assets, including spectrum, network equipment and fibre, has evoked interest of many of the companies in the sector, including from tower providers like Indus, Bharti Infratel and Canada’s Brookfield for towers.
The insurance sector regulator has set a 15% cap on equity shareholding in single stocks for insurance firms. Currently, LIC’s holding in a dozen PSBs is between 10% and 14%. Irdai’s relaxation could allow the insurance behemoth to participate in the capital raising programme of PSBs, which are looking to raise Rs 58,000 crore in equity capital.
Sources said Irdai’s relaxation was likely to come with caveats. “A prior approval might be needed for investments above the 15% ceiling. The insurance regulator could vet such investments to ensure that interests of policyholders are not compromised,” said a regulatory official.
The government at present is in the process of finalising the structure of recapitalisation bonds and a notification in this regard is expected to come by the end of this month. Sources say the government is keen to seek LIC’s help when it comes to equity investments in some of the banks’ qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or rights offerings. LIC’s participation in share sales by government-owned entities is a common phenomenon.
China has signed a deal to build a third large nuclear reactor in Pakistan, which wants to get a fifth of its electricity from nuclear by 2030, Reuters reports.
World Nuclear News, supported by industry lobby World Nuclear Association, reported that China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) have signed a cooperation agreement for the construction of a 1,000 megawatt (MW) HPR1000 "Hualong One" reactor at the Chashma nuclear power plant in Punjab.
1. Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe lenders Rs 60,700cr as of Sept. This is a Moneycontrol exclusive
2. LIC may get Irda breather on 15% investment cap in PSU banks, reports Business Standard
3. Bharti Airtel eyes spectrum, equipment of RCom, reports The Economic Times
4. 2nd derailment in one day, 14 bogies of coal-laden goods train go off track in Odisha. This after 13 coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least three dead and nine injured
5. Parliament's Winter Session to be held from December 15 to January 5
6. GST-compliant MSMEs likely to get more sops, reports Mint
7. Hep-C, cancer, hemophilia drugs to cost less as regulator caps prices of 51 formulations
Fortis dengue case: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked Fortis Healthcare to provide copies of bills in relation to the case of alleged overcharging of a dengue patient by its hospital in Gurugram.
Reacting to reports that Fortis Gurugram charged approximately Rs 16 lakh from Jayant Singh for treatment of dengue of his late daughter Adya, NPPA shot off a letter the company's CEO/MD seeking copies of invoices/bills raised, name of medicines administered along with details of quantity and price charged towards medicines and consumables.
Sun Pharma is recalling two lots of Riomet of strength 500 mg/5 ml. The company in a press release said that use of Riomet could lead to infections like pneumonia, sinusitis and disseminated infection. It also clarified that it hasn't received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.
The recall is being conducted with knowledge of the US FDA, it said.
Rahul Gandhi today said that the BJP government delayed Winter Session of Parliament to avoid discussions on Rafale deal, Doklam stadoff and ongoing case against Amit Shah's son Jay, before the Gujarat elections. The government on Friday announced that the Winter Session will be held from December 15 to January 5.
"They have closed Parliament...every year Parliament opens in November, this year it will not open in November. You see, it is not going to open before elections," Gandhi said. "Why? because they don't want Jay Shah, Rafale deal and Doklam issues to be discussed in Parliament before Gujarat elections," he told a gathering of Dalits in this town near Ahmedabad.
Air India Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Bansal's term has been extended by three months, reports PTI. Bansal took over the reins of the debt-laden airline in August this year.
Bansal's extension comes at a time when the government is in the process of finalising the modalities for the strategic disinvestment of the flagship airline.
However, the airline has removed its executive director for in-flight services AS Soman from the post due to some internal issues. Bansal, last week, directed Soman to take charge of ED - HQ with immediate effect.
Though no official reason has been cited for the surprised removal, which is the second for Soman in as many years, an insider said the transfer was due to some recurring tiffs between operations and in-flight services departments, PTI said.
The Indian Army have started work on the three foot-overbridges (FOBs) at suburban railways stations in Mumbai, PTI reports.
The Army engineers have begun piling and foundation work for FOBs at Elphinstone Road on the Western Railway, and Currey Road and Ambivli on the Central Railway after obtaining necessary approvals from the transport PSU, said the Railway official.
The official said the permission from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) for the FOB at Elphinstone Road was expected "any moment". He added that the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) for the Elphinstone bridge was submitted by the engineers on Thursday.
Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed today said ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif had committed "treason" by seeking friendship with India and ignoring the "Kashmir cause", hours after his release from house arrest.
Saeed gave an hour-long Friday sermon at the JuD headquarters here, for which a large number of JuD activists had gathered at the Jamia Masjid Al-Qadsia at Chauburji.
After Friday prayers, the charged workers greeted Saeed on his release and renewed their pledge for "Kashmir Jihad". Saeed in his speech also targeted the Pakistani government for "taking dictation from foreign masters" and spoke of "Indian atrocities" in Kashmir.
The Supreme Court on December 1 will hear a plea seeking various steps to curb air pollution, including a ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers across the country.
The plea, which has also sought a solution on the issue of crop burning which is a major source of air pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR), was listed before a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan.
Ether, the digital currency of the ethereum blockchain, hit an all-time high of USD 425.55. It broke the previous high of USD 414.76. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency with market capital of more than USD 40 billion, has risen more than 5000 percent this year, a CNBC report said.
Bitcoin, Ether's main rival, recently fresh an all-time high rallying above USD 8,000.
The foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 240.4 million to USD 399.533 billion in the week to November 17, helped by an increase in foreign currency assets, the weekly data from the Reserve Rank showed today. In the previous week, the reserves had risen by USD 554.2 million to USD 399.293 billion.
The foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, increased by USD 220.4 million to USD 375.096 billion, the data showed.
The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL that questioned the powers of the censor board to recertify films. The court said the plea was "entirely misconceived" and instead imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner for wasting the judicial time. The petition claimed that the censor board didn't have the right to recertify films after they undergo changes.
At least 80 people were killed and about 85 injured in a bomb explosion near a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai region, the state media reported. The bomb went off during the Friday prayers. Gunmen also opened fire on people trying to escape from the mosque, the reports said.
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will hold an emergency meeting with officials to discuss the incident.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday made a strong pitch for building the Ram Temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya, saying only the mandir would come up there and not any other structure.
Addressing the "Dharma Sansad", a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country at this small temple town here, he said there should be no ambiguity that Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya.
"We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change," Bhagwat said.
The US government today asked Pakistan to arrest the recently released Hafiz Saeed accused of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attack.
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saeed's organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including American citizens, reports Reuters.
An IAF Kiran aircraft on a routine training mission crashed near Siddipet in Telangana today, but the rookie pilot ejected safely, the second such incident in less than two months. "Today at about 1400 hrs one IAF Kiran aircraft on a routine training mission crashed around 50km from the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, Hyderabad. The trainee pilot ejected safely," a defence release said
Buoyed by the success of reverse auction of renewables, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy today announced auction of up to 21 GW solar and wind capacities by March 2018.
The ministry will put on the block 3-4 GW wind power capacities during third and fourth rounds by March 2018. Each round will be of 1.5-2 GW each, said Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh during a media interaction.
S&P on Friday retained India's outlook at stable and rating at BBB-.
In January 2007, S&P had changed India’s rating to BBB-, which is the lowest investment grade rating for bonds. The outlook that it assigned back then was “stable” which it later changed to negative in 2009 and again raised it to stable in 2010.
In 2012, the outlook was lowered to negative, which again changed soon after the Modi government assumed office in May 2014, as per a Times of India report. However, the rating remained unchanged at BBB-.
Since then the government has announced a recapitalisation plan for public sector banks and has revamped GST rates.
Fake data is a big threat to the economic and financial stability like it is to politics, a European Central Bank said. According to Reuters, European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure said that there is rising prevalence of poor quality data which could lead to economic panic.
Telecom operator Aircel has denied that it is shutting down its operations, Reuters report. The company said that it is working to make the business profitable.
“Media reports about Aircel as regard insolvency or shutting down operations in 14 circles is completely speculative & misleading,” Aircel said in a statement.
The new Ordinance for the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) could lead to large losses for banks, a Kotak Securities report said. As per the Ordinance, promoters - who have defaulted or have default history - will not be allowed to bid for assets.
"Promoters of most large steel companies were quite intent to regain control and did appear to offer the most competitive bid during the resolution process but are barred from doing so now," the report said.
Mnangagwa, the 'Crocodile,' sworn in as Zimbabwe president
Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in on Friday as President of Zimbabwe in front of thousands of cheering supporters at Harare’s national stadium, bringing the final curtain down on the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe, reports Reuters. Taking his oath of office, the 75-year-old former security chief known as ‘The Crocodile’ vowed to uphold the constitution of the former British colony and protect the rights of all Zimbabwe’s 16 million citizens.
RTI query reveals RBI, Election Commission have no info on bonds for political funding
The Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission have no information on electoral bonds, which were announced about nine months back for the funding of political parties, according to an RTI reply. "We have no information to furnish," the central bank said in its reply to the RTI query. The RBI was asked details of the draft electoral bond scheme.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on February 1 announced introduction of electoral bonds. Under this scheme, a donor could purchase bonds from authorised banks against cheque and digital payments only. "They shall be redeemable only in the designated account of a registered political party. These bonds will be redeemable within the prescribed time limit from issuance of bond," the finance minister had said.
The RTI application was also filed with the Election Commission. The information sought is not available "in any material form hence cannot be provided", the Commission said in its reply to the RTI application filed by Venkatesh Nayak, who works with NGO -- Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.
Nayak told PTI that electoral bonds, if implemented in the present form, will bring the era of transparency in political party funding to an abrupt end, contrary to the trend across the world which is for greater transparency in order to make them more accountable to the people.
Telangana: A Kiran trainer aircraft, that took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Siddipet. Woman cadet on board, who was undergoing fighter training, had ejected in time.
Gujarat polls: BJP releases fifth list of 13 candidates
The BJP released its fifth list of 13 candidates for the second phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, dropping two sitting MLAs, reports PTI. Prahlad Patel, who had joined the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls after resigning as Congress MLA, did not get a ticket from Vijapur constituency in Mehsana which he represented. The BJP has fielded Ramanbhai Patel from the seat.
Of these 13 seats in central and north Gujarat, seven were held by the Congress, including Vijapur. The BJP has so far named candidates for 148 seats out of 182. Among the candidates named today are Gujarati actor Hitesh Kanodiya and BJP MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan's daughter-in-law Suman Pravinsinh Chauhan.
Amit Chaudhary, who resigned as Congress MLA after allegedly cross voting in favour of the BJP candidate during the RS polls, has been given ticket for Manasa seat in Gandhinagar which he represented in the outgoing assembly. The BJP has retained four of its sitting MLAs – Ranchhod Rabari (Patan), Narayan Patel (Unjha), Vallabh Kakadiya (Thakkarbapa Nagar) and Pankaj Desai (Nadiad).
The party has dropped Laljibhai Koli Patel, its MLA from Dhandhuka seat in Ahmedabad. He has been replaced by local leader Kalubhai Dabhi. For Idar (SC) seat, the BJP has fielded actor Hitesh Kanodiya. Gujarat Assembly Speaker Ramanlal Vora had won this seat in 2012. However, the party has now fielded Vora from Dasada (SC) seat.
For Kaalol seat in Panchmahal district, the ruling party dropped sitting MLA Arvindsinh Chauhan and chose Suman Pravinsinh Chauhan.
China issues new rules on banks' interest rate risk management
China’s banking regulator has issued draft guidelines for commercial banks to better manage their interest rate risks, as China pushes forward with its interest rate liberalisation reform, reports Reuters. New rules have details on banks’ risk management requirements and ask commercial banks to conduct interest rate stress tests and routine assessments on their risk conditions. The guidelines will take effect on January 1, 2019.
HDFC Life looks to raise exposure to infra, auto, metal stocks
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co is looking to invest more in the capital goods sectors and a range of companies that are expected to benefit from a major government push to build more homes and roads. Funds are likely to be put into cement makers, suppliers of building materials such as tiles and paints, and financiers of road and housing projects, Prasun Gajri, Chief Investment Officer at HDFC Life told Reuters. “The entire capital goods sector could start looking better than what it has been in the past,” said Gajri, who oversees management of more than $15 billion of investments in debt and equity. “We could look to increase exposure in some of these areas as we go along.”
The insurer, however, does not expect better days any time soon for property developers, many of whom are weighed down by high debt levels and stricter regulations, Gajri said. Among other areas HDFC Life is positive on are consumer discretionary sectors such as automakers, which, Gajri said, could report positive earnings growth as the impact wanes from both the government’s surprise removal of high-value banknotes from circulation and its new Goods & Services Tax. Gajri said he would also look to “allocate a bit more” to commodity stocks, especially metals, as a supply clampdown in China has led to higher prices in India. The insurer is bearish on information technology and pharma stocks.
