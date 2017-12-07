News Live: China criticises India for crashed drone near border

The first tension in China's financial system, according to the IMF, is the rapid build-up in risky credit that was partly due to the strong political pressures banks face to keep non-viable companies open, rather than letting them fail. Such struggling firms have, in recent years, taken on more debt to achieve growth targets set by the authorities.
The second tension identified by the IMF is that risky lending has moved away from banks to the less-regulated parts of the financial system, commonly known as the "shadow banking" sector. That adds to the complexity of the financial sector and makes it more difficult for authorities to supervise activities in the system, the IMF said.
And the third issue identified by the international organisation is that there's been a rash of "moral hazard and excessive risk-taking" because of the mindset that the government will bail out troubled state-owned enterprises and local government financing vehicles.
China criticises India for crashed drone near border
China expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with India on Thursday after the recent crash of an Indian drone in what the Chinese military said was Chinese territory, an incident that could cause further friction along the two countries’ disputed border, reports Reuters. “This action by India violated China’s territorial sovereignty. We express strong dissatisfaction and opposition,” said Zhang Shuili, a senior military official in China’s western battle zone command, according to a Defence Ministry statement.
“China’s border defence forces took a professional and responsible attitude in conducting an inspection of the device,” Zhang said, adding that the military would resolutely defend national sovereignty and security. It said only that the drone crashed in “recent days” and did not give a location.
Very strong case of fraud against Vijay Mallya: sources
There is prima facie a very strong case of fraud against liquor baron Vijay Mallya, senior government officials told PTI, amid reports that his lawyers told a UK court that India had no evidence against him. "The fact remains that there is, prima facie, a very strong case in terms of the UK's Fraud Act 2006 against Mallya," a source in the government said.
He said news reports from London had suggested that there was no evidence to support the government's case against Mallya and that his lawyer had torn into the government's extradition plea. The 61-year-old liquor baron, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, was in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court for his defence, headed by barrister Clare Montgomery, on Wednesday.
"The conduct of Vijay Mallya, especially before the Supreme Court and other courts, was also highlighted to drive home the fact that Mallya has to answer about his dishonest intentions in the contempt proceedings against him in the Supreme Court of India," he said, quoting proceedings in the Westminster Magistrate's court. Mallya, who was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April this year, has been out on bail on a bond worth GBP 650,000. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
GMR in race for $250m airport project in Philippines
A GMR group company along with its partner, Manila-based Megawide, is in the race for the $250 million Clark International Airport new terminal building project in Philippines. According to a statement issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) of the southeastern nation, seven firms submitted the bid documents for the design, engineering, and construction of the Clark International Airport new terminal building in Philippines.
"The firms which submitted the bid documents are China State Construction Engineering Corporation, China Harbour Engineering Company, Sinohydro Corporation, the joint venture of Megawide-GMR Infrastructure (Singapore), DDT Konstract, R-II Builders and Tokwing Construction Corporation," BCDA said in a statement.
The technical proposals of the eligible firms will be opened today and it will be subject to thorough evaluation by the SBAC (special bids and awards committee), it said.
Trump's eldest son questioned in US Congress about Russia
President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, declined to discuss with lawmakers on Wednesday a conversation he had with his father about emails related to a June 2016 meeting he attended with Trump associates and Russians, a congressional panel member told Reuters.
Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee investigating allegations of Russian interference in last year’s US election, said Trump Jr answered the “overwhelming majority” of questions from committee members in his hours of testimony.
But Trump Jr claimed attorney-client privilege in declining to respond to queries about that discussion with his father because a lawyer was in the room when it took place. The discussion between then-Republican candidate Trump and his son took place after the emails became public, Schiff said. Trump Jr released the emails in July.
Arun Jaitley signals rethink on Financial Resolution & Deposit Insurance bill
Moving swiftly to address growing disquiet over provisions in the Financial Resolution & Deposit Insurance (FRDI) bill pending before Parliament, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hinted that the government may backtrack on some of its controversial provisions, reports PTI.
Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Jaitley said: “The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017 is pending before the Standing Committee. The objective of the government is to fully protect the interest of the financial institutions and the depositors. The government stands committed to this objective.”
The bill has received flak from various stakeholders for some of its controversial provisions including a ‘bail-in’ clause which suggests that depositor money could be used by failing financial institutions to stay afloat.
IRB Infra share dives over 5% as CBI files chargesheet against co in land grab case
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers fell over 5% in the opening minutes as investors reacted negatively to a chargesheet filed by CBI. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against 16 people including senior officials of IRB Infrastructure in the Pune Sessions Court in connection with a land scam exposed by slain RTI activist Satish Shetty in 2009.
CBI prosecutor Vijaykumar Dhakane said the 2,000-page charge sheet names 16 persons including IRB Chairman and Managing Director Virendra Mhaiskar, Deepak Gadgil, authorised signatory of Aryan Infrastructures (a subsidiary of Ideal Road Builders), revenue officials, land agents, lawyers and some farmers.
Based on documents received under the Right to Information Act, Shetty had filed a cheating and forgery case with Lonavala police in October 2009 against Mhaiskar and others, alleging illegal purchase of government land in Ozarde and Pimploli villages in Maval tehsil of Pune district.
Ayodhya: A view of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in October 1990. Several rallies and demonstrations were organised in country on the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the mosque. PTI
Mumbai: An artist made painting to tribute legendary actor Shashi Kapoor at Bandra in Mumbai on Wednesday. PTI
Stockholm: British novelist Kazuo Ishiguro speaks during a press conference at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm on Wednesday. Ishiguro will receive the Nobel prize in literature during an award ceremony on December 10. AP
P-notes investment rises to Rs 1.31 lakh cr in October
Investments in the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) climbed to Rs 1.31 lakh crore at October-end after hitting an over eight-year low in the preceding month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence.
The total value of P-notes investment in Indian markets - equity, debt and derivatives - rose to Rs 1,31,006 crore at October-end from Rs 1,22,684 crore at the end of September, according to the Sebi data. P-note investments were on a decline since June and hit over eight-year low in September. This was in view of stringent norms put in place by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Of the total investments in October, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 90,161 crore and the remaining in debt and derivatives markets.
Jerusalem: A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, on Wednesday. US officials say President Donald Trump will recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday and instruct the State Department to begin the multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. His decision could have deep repercussions across the region. AP
North Korea says US threats make war unavoidable on Korean peninsula: KCNA
Large military drills being carried out by the United States and South Korea and US threats of a pre-emptive war against Pyongyang have made the outbreak of war on the Korean peninsula “an established fact”, North Korea’s foreign ministry told Reuters. A spokesman for the North’s foreign ministry also blamed “confrontational warmongering” remarks by US officials for pushing the peninsula to the brink of war. “The remaining question now is: when will the war break out?” the spokesman said late on Wednesday in a statement carried by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency. “We do not wish for a war but shall not hide from it,” he said.
IMF lists three important 'tensions' to China's financial system
An almost two-year long study of the Chinese financial system by the International Monetary Fund found three major tensions that could derail the world's second-largest economy, reports CNBC. Those tensions emerged as China moves away from its role as the world's factory to a more modern, consumer-driven economy, the IMF said. The financial sector is critical in facilitating that transition, but in the process it evolved into a more complicated and debt-laden system.
The first tension in China's financial system, according to the IMF, is the rapid build-up in risky credit that was partly due to the strong political pressures banks face to keep non-viable companies open, rather than letting them fail. Such struggling firms have, in recent years, taken on more debt to achieve growth targets set by the authorities.
The second tension identified by the IMF is that risky lending has moved away from banks to the less-regulated parts of the financial system, commonly known as the "shadow banking" sector. That adds to the complexity of the financial sector and makes it more difficult for authorities to supervise activities in the system, the IMF said.
And the third issue identified by the international organisation is that there's been a rash of "moral hazard and excessive risk-taking" because of the mindset that the government will bail out troubled state-owned enterprises and local government financing vehicles.
EU parliament details UK concessions on rights
Britain will guarantee rights for as yet unborn children who join EU parents after Brexit and accept EU judges’ rulings on such rights, according to a draft European Parliament resolution seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The document, drafted on Monday for a vote next week before an EU summit that may launch talks on a future EU-UK free trade pact, also confirms that British Prime Minister Theresa May has secured agreement from Brussels that British citizens in the EU will be able to live freely in any member state after Brexit.
The resolution was prepared on the basis of an agreement May was about to sign on Monday before objections from her allies in Northern Ireland forced a postponement due to concerns on a plan to keep “regulatory alignment” between the province and the EU “to ensure no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland”.
European financial markets' revamp to cost its banks $4.4bn a year: report
A wide-ranging reform of European financial markets called MiFID II will cost European investment banks around 2.6% of annual revenues, equating to $4.4 billion a year, according to industry analytics firm Coalition. The new rules set to come into force on January 3 are aimed at making European markets more transparent and provide better value for investors, but are expected to drive down banks’ profits as a result, reports Reuters.
Coalition said in a report, based on banks’ internal estimates of the effects of MiFID II on more than 25 investment banking products, that its findings suggested banks will be able to cope with the hit to profits. “Everyone has been painting a very negative picture, MiFID II will of course disrupt the industry but our report suggests the impact will be manageable,” said Eric Li, research director at Coalition.
Uber paid 20-year-old Florida man to keep data breach secret
A 20-year-old Florida man was responsible for the large data breach at Uber Technologies last year and was paid by Uber to destroy the data through a so-called “bug bounty” programme normally used to identify small code vulnerabilities, sources told Reuters.
Uber announced on November 21 that the personal data of 57 million passengers and 600,000 drivers were stolen in a breach that occurred in October 2016, and that it paid the hacker $100,000 to destroy the information. But the company did not reveal any information about the hacker or how it paid him the money.
It made the payment last year through a programme designed to reward security researchers who report flaws in a company’s software, sources said. Uber’s bug bounty service - as such a programme is known in the industry - is hosted by a company called HackerOne, which offers its platform to a number of tech companies.
Oil edges up after drop in US crude inventories, but soaring output weighs
Oil prices inched up on Thursday on a decrease in US crude inventories, but rising gasoline stocks and crude production weighed on the market, reports Reuters. Traders said the higher prices came as US crude oil inventories fell by 5.6 million barrels in the week to December 1, to 448.1 million barrels, putting stocks below seasonal levels in 2015 and 2016.
Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, defying allies, foes
President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of US policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperilling West Asian peace efforts and upsetting Washington’s friends and foes alike, reports Reuters. Trump announced his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a step expected to take years and one that his predecessors opted not to take to avoid inflaming tensions.
The status of Jerusalem - home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions - is one of the biggest obstacles to reaching a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump’s announcement as a “historic landmark,” but other close Western allies of Washington such as Britain and France were critical.
Bitcoin blasts past $14,000, less than 24 hours after crossing $12,000
Bitcoin rocketed higher on Thursday, crossing the $14,000 mark less than 24 hours after topping $12,000, reports CNBC. The landmark happened on the Coinbase exchange just before 4:30 am, and it traded as high as $14,400 on that platform. That said, there are often significant price differentials on different bitcoin exchanges. CoinDesk, a widely regarded industry site, didn't show the cryptocurrency crossing the $14,000 level until about 6 am, according to its average of prices across leading exchanges.
The digital currency's gains accelerated after crossing the psychologically key level on Wednesday morning. Bitcoin now has a market value of more than $230 billion, meaning it would rank among the 20 largest stocks in the S&P 500. The latest swing higher came as bitcoin topped $12,000 on Wednesday morning in a rapid recovery from a 20% drop last week. The digital currency began the year below $1,000 and its gains have accelerated as investor interest grows.
