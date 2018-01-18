App
News Live: China's 2017 GDP growth accelerates, first time in seven years

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 18, 04:35 PM (IST)

    China's 2017 GDP growth accelerates, first time in seven years

    China's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2017, as an export recovery helped the country post its first annual acceleration in growth in seven years, defying concerns that intensifying curbs on industry and credit would hurt expansion.

    The official growth figures released on Thursday are welcome news for Beijing policymakers who are looking to cut debt and pollution in older industries without stunting growth in the world's second-largest economy. (Reuters)

  • Jan 18, 04:07 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | Diesel price rises to a new record high. Petrol moves closer to Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai, Diesel at Rs 62.25 per litre.

  • Jan 18, 04:48 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley holds pre-Budget meet with state finance ministers

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today held pre-Budget consultations with his state counterparts during which they offered suggestions on various fiscal policy and budgetary measures.

    This is part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 04:20 PM (IST)

    Israeli PM Netanyahu pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

    Netanyahu, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, laid wreath at the memorial of the terror attack victims, that claimed 166 lives, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai under a heavy security blanket. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 04:06 PM (IST)

    Emirates orders 36 A380s, potentially saving the 'superjumbo' programme

    Dubai-based airline Emirates has ordered 36 A380 aircrafts from Airbus for USD 16 billion list price, potentially saving the programme.

    Airbus had said that it would 'kill' the program if Emirates, which is the aircraft model's largest user, does not order more 'superjumbos'.

    Airbus, confirmed the development in a release that Emirates had committed to buying 20 A380s and had 16 options. In its own release, Emirates said that the order would take their total A380 commitment to 178 aircrafts 'underscoring their confidence in the programme'. The deliveries are expected to start in 2020. The Airbus A380 is a double-decker, wide-body aircraft and is currently the largest commercial aircraft.

  • Jan 18, 04:03 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 18, 03:56 PM (IST)

    Plan early to get discounts on train travel, says railway panel

    Just like air travellers, railway passengers planning their journey in advance could get cheaper deals, if the recommendations of a fare review committee are approved by the Railway Board, reports PTI. The committee, which submitted its report earlier this week, has suggested graded discounts depending on the number of vacant seats in a train, sources said.

    Similar to the modus operandi of airlines, which offer heavy discounts to passengers if they book their tickets months in advance, the committee, officials said recommended discounts from 50% to 20% depending on the number of vacant seats available at the time of booking. The panel has also proposed discounts for tickets booked after charting. It has said that discounts can be offered in slots from two days to two hours before the departure of the train.

    The committee has also said that passengers will have to pay more for choosing lower berths, just like air travellers pay more for front-row seats. However, officials say that senior citizens, people with disabilities and pregnant women could be allotted the seats free of charge. The committee has also suggested that fares be increased for those trains which reach their destinations at "convenient" times such as early morning as against those that arrive at "odd hours" for example between 0000 and 0400 hours and 1300 and 1700 hours, the officials said.

  • Jan 18, 03:53 PM (IST)

    Pak summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations'

    Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death of two women, reports PTI. Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces, the Foreign Office said.

    Faisal alleged that the Indian forces fired across the Working Boundary on January 18 in Sialkot Sector, killing two women - 45-year-old Perveen Bibi and 20-year-old Ayesha - and injuring five civilians. "The Indian forces along the Working Boundary started indiscriminate and unprovoked firing with heavy mortars and automatic weapons since last night on the civilian populated villages in Sialkot," Faisal said.

    He said in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 110 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 18 days, resulting in the killing of three civilians, while injuring 10 others.

  • Jan 18, 03:49 PM (IST)

    The Sensex rises 178.47 points to end at a new closing peak of 35,260.29. The Nifty gains 28.45 points to a record 10,817.

  • Jan 18, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Netanyahu pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reports PTI. Netanyahu, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, laid wreath at the memorial of the terror attack victims, that claimed 166 lives, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai under a heavy security blanket.

  • Jan 18, 03:44 PM (IST)

    Panacea Biotec partners Serum Institute for hexavalent vaccine

    Biotechnology firm Panacea Biotec has signed two long-term agreements with vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) and its wholly-owned subsidiary to manufacture and sell a type of hexavalent vaccine. The vaccine is a combination of six antigens to protect against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type B and Polio.

  • Jan 18, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Yes Bank Q3 FY18 profit rises 22% YoY

    Private sector lender Yes Bank has reported a profit growth of 22% YoY despite a sharp jump in provisions for bad loans, driven by non-interest income and operating income. Profit for the quarter increased to Rs 1,076.87 crore from Rs 882.63 crore in year-ago.

    Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 27% YoY to Rs 1,888.8 crore for quarter ended December 2017. Asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were lower at 1.72% compared to 1.82% in the year-ago period. Net NPAs were also lower at 0.93% from 1.04% YoY.

  • Jan 18, 03:18 PM (IST)

  • Jan 18, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Pawan Hans chopper crash: AAIB wants BCAS to probe sabotage angle

    The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has written to aviation security regulator BCAS to look into a sabotage angle in the Pawan Hans chopper crash that killed all the seven on board last Saturday, reports PTI. The Eurocopter Dauphin N3 chopper with seven on board, including five senior ONGC officials and two pilots, crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off from the Juhu aerodrome for the state-owned oil and gas major's installations in the Bombay High fields on January 13.

  • Jan 18, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 18, 03:09 PM (IST)

  • Jan 18, 03:09 PM (IST)

  • Jan 18, 02:47 PM (IST)

    Exercise? I get more than people think, Trump says

    Do not expect US President Donald Trump to hit the gym, despite his doctor’s orders, reports Reuters. He gets plenty of exercise on the golf course and at the White House complex, the president said on Wednesday. “I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that,” Trump, 71, said during an Oval Office interview. “I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think.” Dr Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, said on Tuesday that Trump was in excellent health overall but needed to lose weight, eat better, and break a sweat more often.

  • Jan 18, 02:41 PM (IST)

    India to set up $350m fund to finance solar projects

    India will set up a $350 million fund to finance solar projects, Power Minister RK Singh said, as the country steps up efforts to achieve its ambitious target of adding 175 GW in renewable energy by 2022, reports Reuters. India will need at least $125 billion to fund a plan to increase the share of renewable power supply in the country’s grid by 2022, underlining the immense financing challenge ahead.

  • Jan 18, 02:31 PM (IST)

  • Jan 18, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Jan 18, 02:19 PM (IST)

    UltraTech Cement Q3 profit falls 23% on raw material price rise

    UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 23% drop in Q3 FY18 profit, hurt by rising pet coke and coal prices. Profit fell to Rs 4.56 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, from Rs 5.95 billion a year ago, the company said. Quarterly performance was also hurt by the ban of pet coke usage in some states, it added. However, net sales rose to Rs 78.97 billion from Rs 59.27 billion.

  • Jan 18, 02:13 PM (IST)

    HDFC Bank m-cap crosses Rs 5L cr mark

    HDFC Bank breached a market valuation of Rs 5 lakh crore, becoming the third company to achieve this milestone after Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 5,02,859.55 crore in afternoon trade, making it the first bank to cross Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark. The stock hit one-year high of Rs 1,953.75, up 3.31%. Shares of the company were trading 2.82% higher at Rs 1,944.50 apiece on the BSE at 1340 hours.

  • Jan 18, 02:06 PM (IST)

    India eyes doubling of foreign tourists to 20m by 2020

    India, which saw a record number of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA) of 10 million in 2017, is targeting to double this number in next three years, Minister of State Tourism KJ Alphons said. "We crossed 10 million FTAs in 2017 and if we include non-resident Indians visiting the country then the number went up to over 17 million. In dollar terms our earnings have gone up by 20.2%, which is a very good growth compared to the world tourism that grew by less than 5%," the minister said on the sidelines of OTM 2018.

  • Jan 18, 02:04 PM (IST)

    Maruti to launch new avatar of Swift at Auto Expo; bookings open on Jan 18

    Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the much-awaited new avatar of Swift next month at the Auto Expo, and has opened the bookings from today. This will be the first major overhaul of the iconic model since its launch in 2005 and will feature a platform change, the one which is also seen on the Baleno. The Auto Expo starts on February 7 and ends on February 14.

    The car will be available in two fuel options across 12 variants, with a combination of six colours. The Swift will also have automatic gear shift option on four variants, both petrol and diesel engines. The company has opened bookings of the car for Rs 11,000 across over 2300 Maruti Suzuki India showrooms. The new Swift will compete against Honda Brio, Hyundai Grand i10, Toyota Etios Liva, Volkswagen Polo.

  • Jan 18, 01:59 PM (IST)

  • Jan 18, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Volkswagen says studying electric vehicle market closely

    German auto major Volkswagen is monitoring electric vehicle scenario in India and will be ready with its range of products for the country as soon as the market is ready, a company official said.

    "Volkswagen Group is studying the developments on electric vehicles in India closely ... As and when the Indian market is ready for electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group will also be ready with its products," a company spokesperson told PTI.

  • Jan 18, 01:23 PM (IST)

    India Ratings projects economic growth at 7.1% next fiscal

    India Ratings and Research projected the country's economic growth to improve to 7.1% next fiscal from 6.5% this year, buoyed by robust consumption demand and low commodity prices. In its outlook for 2018-19, the agency said there will be a gradual pick up in growth momentum owing to structural reforms like GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in place.

    "While the implementation of GST is likely to benefit the economy over the medium- to long-term, the same cannot be said about the impact of demonetisation," India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), a subsidiary of Fitch Ratings, said.

  • Jan 18, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 18, 01:08 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Hafiz Saeed named in the chargesheet filed by NIA in Patiala House Court in connection with terror funding case.

