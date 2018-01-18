News Live: China's 2017 GDP growth accelerates, first time in seven years

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
China's 2017 GDP growth accelerates, first time in seven years
China's economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2017, as an export recovery helped the country post its first annual acceleration in growth in seven years, defying concerns that intensifying curbs on industry and credit would hurt expansion.
The official growth figures released on Thursday are welcome news for Beijing policymakers who are looking to cut debt and pollution in older industries without stunting growth in the world's second-largest economy. (Reuters)
BREAKING | Diesel price rises to a new record high. Petrol moves closer to Rs 80 per litre in Mumbai, Diesel at Rs 62.25 per litre.
Emirates orders 36 A380s, potentially saving the 'superjumbo' programme
Dubai-based airline Emirates has ordered 36 A380 aircrafts from Airbus for USD 16 billion list price, potentially saving the programme.
Airbus had said that it would 'kill' the program if Emirates, which is the aircraft model's largest user, does not order more 'superjumbos'.
Airbus, confirmed the development in a release that Emirates had committed to buying 20 A380s and had 16 options. In its own release, Emirates said that the order would take their total A380 commitment to 178 aircrafts 'underscoring their confidence in the programme'. The deliveries are expected to start in 2020. The Airbus A380 is a double-decker, wide-body aircraft and is currently the largest commercial aircraft.
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Plan early to get discounts on train travel, says railway panel
Just like air travellers, railway passengers planning their journey in advance could get cheaper deals, if the recommendations of a fare review committee are approved by the Railway Board, reports PTI. The committee, which submitted its report earlier this week, has suggested graded discounts depending on the number of vacant seats in a train, sources said.
Similar to the modus operandi of airlines, which offer heavy discounts to passengers if they book their tickets months in advance, the committee, officials said recommended discounts from 50% to 20% depending on the number of vacant seats available at the time of booking. The panel has also proposed discounts for tickets booked after charting. It has said that discounts can be offered in slots from two days to two hours before the departure of the train.
The committee has also said that passengers will have to pay more for choosing lower berths, just like air travellers pay more for front-row seats. However, officials say that senior citizens, people with disabilities and pregnant women could be allotted the seats free of charge. The committee has also suggested that fares be increased for those trains which reach their destinations at "convenient" times such as early morning as against those that arrive at "odd hours" for example between 0000 and 0400 hours and 1300 and 1700 hours, the officials said.
Panacea Biotec partners Serum Institute for hexavalent vaccine
Biotechnology firm Panacea Biotec has signed two long-term agreements with vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) and its wholly-owned subsidiary to manufacture and sell a type of hexavalent vaccine. The vaccine is a combination of six antigens to protect against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenza type B and Polio.
Yes Bank Q3 FY18 profit rises 22% YoY
Private sector lender Yes Bank has reported a profit growth of 22% YoY despite a sharp jump in provisions for bad loans, driven by non-interest income and operating income. Profit for the quarter increased to Rs 1,076.87 crore from Rs 882.63 crore in year-ago.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 27% YoY to Rs 1,888.8 crore for quarter ended December 2017. Asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were lower at 1.72% compared to 1.82% in the year-ago period. Net NPAs were also lower at 0.93% from 1.04% YoY.
Pawan Hans chopper crash: AAIB wants BCAS to probe sabotage angle
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has written to aviation security regulator BCAS to look into a sabotage angle in the Pawan Hans chopper crash that killed all the seven on board last Saturday, reports PTI. The Eurocopter Dauphin N3 chopper with seven on board, including five senior ONGC officials and two pilots, crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off from the Juhu aerodrome for the state-owned oil and gas major's installations in the Bombay High fields on January 13.
UltraTech Cement Q3 profit falls 23% on raw material price rise
UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, posted a 23% drop in Q3 FY18 profit, hurt by rising pet coke and coal prices. Profit fell to Rs 4.56 billion for the quarter-ended December 31, from Rs 5.95 billion a year ago, the company said. Quarterly performance was also hurt by the ban of pet coke usage in some states, it added. However, net sales rose to Rs 78.97 billion from Rs 59.27 billion.
India Ratings projects economic growth at 7.1% next fiscal
India Ratings and Research projected the country's economic growth to improve to 7.1% next fiscal from 6.5% this year, buoyed by robust consumption demand and low commodity prices. In its outlook for 2018-19, the agency said there will be a gradual pick up in growth momentum owing to structural reforms like GST and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in place.
"While the implementation of GST is likely to benefit the economy over the medium- to long-term, the same cannot be said about the impact of demonetisation," India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), a subsidiary of Fitch Ratings, said.
Tripura to go to polls on Feb 18, Meghalaya & Nagaland on Feb 27
The Election Commission has announced poll dates for Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland assembly elections. Tripura will go to the polls on February 18, whereas Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27. The Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) said counting in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland will happen on March 3.
Terror funding case: NIA files chargesheet against LeT, Hizbul chiefs, 10 others
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against 12 people, including Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafeez Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin, in a case related to alleged funding of terror and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley, reports PTI. The NIA filed the 1,279-page charge sheet before a designated court in New Delhi and sought permission to continue its probe.
SC stays Guj, Raj order prohibiting Padmavaat release
The Supreme Court has paved the way for all-India release of controversial Bollywood movie Padmavaat on January 25, reports PTI. The apex court has stayed the notification and order issued by Gujarat and Rajasthan prohibiting exhibition of Padmavaat in their respective states. It has also restrains any other state from issuing similar notifications and orders prohibiting screening of Padmaavat. “States are obliged to maintain law and order in their respective areas.”
Virat Kohli named ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC ODI Player
In phenomenal form across formats, Indian captain Virat Kohli was named the world cricketer of the year, besides bagging the top honour for ODI players in the ICC annual awards announced in Dubai. In the qualification period from September 21, 2016 to the end of 2017, Kohli scored 2,203 Test runs at an average of 77.80 including eight centuries, 1,818 ODI runs including seven centuries at 82.63, and 299 T20I runs at a strike rate of 153.
He also captained India to the top of the ICC Test rankings. "It means a lot to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for becoming the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2017 and also the ICC ODI Player of the Year," Kohli was quoted as saying in an ICC statement. "I won that back in 2012 also but it's the first time winning the Garfield Sobers Trophy, and it's a huge honour for me. It's probably the biggest of all in world cricket and two Indians getting it back-to-back makes it more special," he added.
India successfully test-fires Agni-5 ballistic missile
India successfully test-fired its nuclear capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 - the most advanced missile in the Agni series with a strike range of over 5,000 km - from a test range off Odisha coast, reports PTI. The user associate test-flight of the missile has further boosted indigenous missile capabilities and deterrence strength of the country. All radars, tracking systems and range stations monitored the flight performance, defence sources said.
Describing the trial as "fully successful", the sources said, the sophisticated missile travelled for 19 minutes and covered 4,900 km. The sleek missile was test-fired from a canister launcher, mounted on a mobile platform, at about 9.54 am from No 4 launch pad of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Abdul Kalam Island, earlier known as Wheeler Island, they said. After four successful developmental trials, this was the first user associate test of Agni-5 missile, the sources added.
No action can be taken against Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan PM
Pakistan will not act against Hafiz Saeed 'sahib' as there is no case registered against him in the country, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said, giving a clean chit to the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind, reports PTI. Saeed, the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November.
The US has labelled JuD the "terrorist front" for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a group Saeed founded in 1987. LeT was responsible for carrying the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. Abbasi, during an interview to Geo TV on Tuesday, referred to Saeed as 'sahib' or 'sir'. "There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahib in Pakistan. Only when there is a case can there be action," Abbasi said when asked why there was no action against Saeed, a UN-designated terrorist.
Cut in govt borrowing won’t impact sovereign rating, says Moody’s
The government on Wednesday curtailed its additional market borrowing programme by 60% to Rs 20,000 crore as it expects more transfers of surplus cash from the Reserve Bank in the current fiscal ending March 31.
Commenting on the same, Marie Diron, Senior Vice President, Sovereign Risk Group at Moody's Investors Service, said reduction in the borrowing is relatively small compared to the size of India’s economy. “The reduction will not really impact our fiscal deficit target estimate for India and hence is not too relevant to our sovereign rating.”
Despite concerns that the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may breach the fiscal deficit target for the first time in four years, the rating agency expects the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to maintain its stance of gradual fiscal consolidation.
100 Smart Cities Mission: List of 10 smart cities to be announced on Friday
The final set of 10 smart cities for funding under the Smart City Mission will be announced on Friday, ministry sources said. The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. On Tuesday, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani that the list will be announced soon and there will be some smart cities on the ground by June.
“We have finished the paperwork. The committee that had to evaluate the requests has finished its work. As many as 15 cities had applied out of which 10 will be selected. The announcement will be made in the next few days,” he said. The 15 cities that had sent their proposals included Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Biharsharif (Bihar), Amravati (Maharashtra), Erode and Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) and Moradabad, Meerut, Sharanpur, Bareilly, Rampur, Rae Bareli and Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), Silvasa (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), Kavarati ( (Lakshwadweep) and Diu (Daman and Diu), sources said.
Govt mulls allowing 100% FDI in private banks: Sources
The government is thinking of allowing 100% foreign direct investment in private banks, sources told CNBC-TV18. Increasing the permissible limit for FDI in public sector banks to 49% from the current 20% is also being considered, sources said.
Trump considers big 'fine' over China intellectual property theft
President Donald Trump said the United States was considering a big “fine” as part of a probe into China’s alleged theft of intellectual property, the clearest indication yet that his administration will take retaliatory trade action against China. In an interview with Reuters, Trump and his economic adviser Gary Cohn said China had forced US companies to transfer their intellectual property to China as a cost of doing business there. The United States has started a trade investigation into the issue, and Cohn said the United States Trade Representative would be making recommendations about it soon.
Trump accuses Russia of helping North Korea evade sanctions
US President Donald Trump complained that Russia was helping North Korea to evade international sanctions, signalling frustration with a country he had hoped to forge friendly relations with after his 2016 election win. “Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea,” Trump said during an Oval Office interview with Reuters. “What China is helping us with, Russia is denting. In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing.” Asked whether he thought the United States needs more missile defence systems, he said, “Yes, yes I do. We’re ordering more missile defence and we’re ordering more missile offence also.”
FM Arun Jaitley holds pre-Budget meet with state finance ministers
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today held pre-Budget consultations with his state counterparts during which they offered suggestions on various fiscal policy and budgetary measures.
This is part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers. (PTI)
Israeli PM Netanyahu pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Netanyahu, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, laid wreath at the memorial of the terror attack victims, that claimed 166 lives, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai under a heavy security blanket. (PTI)
Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Pak summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations'
Pakistan summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death of two women, reports PTI. Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces, the Foreign Office said.
Faisal alleged that the Indian forces fired across the Working Boundary on January 18 in Sialkot Sector, killing two women - 45-year-old Perveen Bibi and 20-year-old Ayesha - and injuring five civilians. "The Indian forces along the Working Boundary started indiscriminate and unprovoked firing with heavy mortars and automatic weapons since last night on the civilian populated villages in Sialkot," Faisal said.
He said in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 110 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 18 days, resulting in the killing of three civilians, while injuring 10 others.
The Sensex rises 178.47 points to end at a new closing peak of 35,260.29. The Nifty gains 28.45 points to a record 10,817.
Netanyahu pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reports PTI. Netanyahu, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, laid wreath at the memorial of the terror attack victims, that claimed 166 lives, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai under a heavy security blanket.
Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
Exercise? I get more than people think, Trump says
Do not expect US President Donald Trump to hit the gym, despite his doctor’s orders, reports Reuters. He gets plenty of exercise on the golf course and at the White House complex, the president said on Wednesday. “I get exercise. I mean I walk, I this, I that,” Trump, 71, said during an Oval Office interview. “I run over to a building next door. I get more exercise than people think.” Dr Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, said on Tuesday that Trump was in excellent health overall but needed to lose weight, eat better, and break a sweat more often.
India to set up $350m fund to finance solar projects
India will set up a $350 million fund to finance solar projects, Power Minister RK Singh said, as the country steps up efforts to achieve its ambitious target of adding 175 GW in renewable energy by 2022, reports Reuters. India will need at least $125 billion to fund a plan to increase the share of renewable power supply in the country’s grid by 2022, underlining the immense financing challenge ahead.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
HDFC Bank m-cap crosses Rs 5L cr mark
HDFC Bank breached a market valuation of Rs 5 lakh crore, becoming the third company to achieve this milestone after Reliance Industries and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 5,02,859.55 crore in afternoon trade, making it the first bank to cross Rs 5 lakh crore m-cap mark. The stock hit one-year high of Rs 1,953.75, up 3.31%. Shares of the company were trading 2.82% higher at Rs 1,944.50 apiece on the BSE at 1340 hours.
India eyes doubling of foreign tourists to 20m by 2020
India, which saw a record number of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA) of 10 million in 2017, is targeting to double this number in next three years, Minister of State Tourism KJ Alphons said. "We crossed 10 million FTAs in 2017 and if we include non-resident Indians visiting the country then the number went up to over 17 million. In dollar terms our earnings have gone up by 20.2%, which is a very good growth compared to the world tourism that grew by less than 5%," the minister said on the sidelines of OTM 2018.
Maruti to launch new avatar of Swift at Auto Expo; bookings open on Jan 18
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the much-awaited new avatar of Swift next month at the Auto Expo, and has opened the bookings from today. This will be the first major overhaul of the iconic model since its launch in 2005 and will feature a platform change, the one which is also seen on the Baleno. The Auto Expo starts on February 7 and ends on February 14.
The car will be available in two fuel options across 12 variants, with a combination of six colours. The Swift will also have automatic gear shift option on four variants, both petrol and diesel engines. The company has opened bookings of the car for Rs 11,000 across over 2300 Maruti Suzuki India showrooms. The new Swift will compete against Honda Brio, Hyundai Grand i10, Toyota Etios Liva, Volkswagen Polo.
Volkswagen says studying electric vehicle market closely
German auto major Volkswagen is monitoring electric vehicle scenario in India and will be ready with its range of products for the country as soon as the market is ready, a company official said.
"Volkswagen Group is studying the developments on electric vehicles in India closely ... As and when the Indian market is ready for electric vehicles, the Volkswagen Group will also be ready with its products," a company spokesperson told PTI.
Here are the top headlines at 1 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra
JUST IN: Hafiz Saeed named in the chargesheet filed by NIA in Patiala House Court in connection with terror funding case.