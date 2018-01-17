News Live: Centre cuts additional borrowing to Rs 20K cr from Rs 50K cr

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
highlights
Days before Budget 2018, GST Council set to cut rates on 70-80 items; simpler rules and procedures on anvil
The country’s six-month old revamped indirect tax system is set to undergo significant changes, which will include simplification of return filing process, amendment in laws and rules to simplify procedures, along with rate cuts of around 70 goods and services, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council—the apex body for decision making headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley—is likely to consider the big bang recommendations from states and various officers’ panel in its next meeting on Thursday.
Nestle sells US candy biz to Ferrero for $2.9bn
Nestle has agreed to sell its US candy business to Italy's Ferrero for $2.9 billion in cash as the Swiss food giant shakes up its product portfolio, reports AFP. Ferrero, known for its Tic Tac, Nutella and Ferrero Rocher brands but which has traditionally preferred organic growth to acquisitions, will now be picking up Crunch, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth from Nestle. The sale will make Ferrero the third-largest confectionary company in the US market.
Hitler’s wartime car is up for auction in the US
A "super Mercedes" parade car built for and used by Adolf Hitler during World War II is to be sold at auction on Wednesday, reports CNBC. The Nazi dictator's Mercedes-Benz 770 Grosser Offener Tourenwagen, which the US Army seized after the war, is one of just three in private hands. Only five models remain in existence. The German car is described by Worldwide Auctioneers, which will be selling it in Scottsdale, Arizona, as "the most historically significant automobile ever offered for public sale." (Picture courtesy: Worldwide Auctioneers)
China banking regulator chief warns 'black swan' event could threaten financial stability: People's Daily
China’s banking regulator chief warned that a “black swan”, or an unforeseen, event could threaten the country’s financial stability, official People’s Daily reported on Wednesday. In an interview with the paper, Guo Shuqing said that while risks in the financial system are manageable, they are still “complex and serious.”
Since his appointment as the head of the China Banking Regulatory Commission early last year, Guo has introduced a flurry of new rules to reign in lender risks including from curbs on shadow banking activities to the crackdown on loan fraud. Guo said the dangers stem from the pressure of rising bad debt, imperfect internal risk systems at financial institutions, the relatively high levels of shadow banking activities and rule violations.
Trump is fit for duty, but should hit the gym, says White House doctor
US President Donald Trump passed a test for signs of dementia and is in overall excellent health, but needs to shed weight by cutting calories, fats and carbohydrates and starting a daily exercise routine, the White House physician said. Trump, who was coy about sharing medical information during his unconventional 2016 run for office, used his first presidential medical exam - conducted on Friday at Walter Reed National Medical Centre - to try to put to rest lingering questions about his mental fitness for office, reports Reuters.
Trump, 71, is known to enjoy high-fat foods like fried chicken, hamburgers and steak - and, while he plays golf, he does not have a daily exercise routine. Jackson said Trump is going to try to lose 4.5 to 6.8 kg by eating better and starting to exercise.
US companies list blockchain ETFs as bitcoin proposals languish
Investors looking to profit from excitement surrounding bitcoin technology will get a new opportunity this week. Funds coming to market on Wednesday will purchase shares of companies, such as Hitachi, Accenture and Overstock.com, that may benefit from the digital asset’s underlying technology, reports Reuters.
Rather than buying wild-trading “cryptocurrencies” themselves, the funds’ tactic has mollified uneasy regulators who have denied or tabled more than a dozen proposals for funds that would own bitcoin or futures based on them. Amplify Investments and Reality Shares are each launching exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in companies betting on blockchain, the decentralised technology bitcoin uses to keep a running record of transactions.
Bitcoin briefly dips below $10,000 on Coinbase, ethereum crashes 30%
Bitcoin briefly plunged below $10,000 on Wednesday on Coinbase, after first topping the psychologically key level in late November, reports CNBC. Other major digital currencies also sold off sharply. Digital currency ethereum plunged 30% to below $1,000, while ripple fell below $1. In fact, nearly every major cryptocurrency suffered massive losses during the day.
Ethereum traded at about $1,062 as of 6:42 am. That represented a sizable rebound after hitting a low of $854 earlier in the day. Coinbase is the leading US marketplace for trading bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash. The declines followed comments from South Korean authorities that indicated tougher regulation on digital currency trading. However, there was no immediately apparent driver behind the late-afternoon decline.
Bitcoin dropped 28% to a low of $9,969 on Coinbase, but quickly jumped back up to trade back above $11,000 as of 6:42 am. Bitcoin has now nearly halved in price after topping $19,800 in mid-December. But the digital currency remains more than 1,100% higher over the last 12 months, according to Coinbase.
Former Trump aide Bannon refuses to comply with House subpoena
President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon declined to comply with a subpoena ordering him to answer questions from a House intelligence panel about his time at the White House as part of its investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the US election, reports Reuters. After Bannon initially refused to answer questions about the matter, Devin Nunes, the committee’s Republican chairman, authorised a subpoena during the meeting to press Bannon to respond.
BSE to begin mock trading in commodity derivatives from Jan 29
In line with preparing itself to launch commodity derivatives transactions, leading stock exchange BSE has decided to hold a mock trading sessions for such products from January 29. The stock exchange has also informed its trading members that once commodity derivatives are launched, their trading would be conducted on the exchange's BOLT Plus.
The platform currently offers trading in equities, equity derivatives as well as currency derivatives. "Mock trading in test environment for the commodity derivatives segment shall be made available daily from Monday, January 29, 2018 onwards," BSE said in a circular dated January 15.
Ramdev doesn't 'support' FDI in retail
Yoga guru Ramdev said he does not support FDI in the retail sector, reports PTI. He, however, defended Patanjali's move to fund its expansion plans through foreign venture funds. On being asked whether he supports FDI in retail, Ramdev said, "I would not support."
The yoga guru was speaking at an event to mark Patanjali's entry into e-commerce space by joining online retailers for selling its products. When asked about the Centre's recent FDI relaxation decision for retail, Ramdev said: "I don't want to create any political controversy on this occasion." Recently, the Modi government has allowed 100% FDI in single brand retail.
Over the issue of seeking foreign funds for expansion, Ramdev said: "We would not be partnering. If someone provides financial assistance at low interest rates, I have no objection."
AirAsia says it has no plans to look at Air India stake
Low-frills carrier AirAsia India has ruled out participating in the Air India stake sale, saying its focus remains on the building the existing brand and flying international, which is expected to happen from early next year, reports PTI. The airline, which is a 51:49 percent joint venture between the Tatas and Malaysian airliners group AirAsia, had earlier planned to fly international by the second half of this year.
Amber Enterprises Rs 600cr IPO to open today
Amber Enterprises India’s Rs 600 crore initial public offering will open for subscription today at a price band of Rs 855-859 per share. The issue will close on January 19. The company allotted Rs 179 crore shares at Rs 859 to 15 anchor investors.
Days before Budget 2018, GST Council set to cut rates on 70-80 items; simpler rules and procedures on anvil
The country’s six-month old revamped indirect tax system is set to undergo significant changes, which will include simplification of return filing process, amendment in laws and rules to simplify procedures, along with rate cuts of around 70 goods and services, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council—the apex body for decision making headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley—is likely to consider the big bang recommendations from states and various officers’ panel in its next meeting on Thursday.
Nestle sells US candy biz to Ferrero for $2.9bn
Nestle has agreed to sell its US candy business to Italy's Ferrero for $2.9 billion in cash as the Swiss food giant shakes up its product portfolio, reports AFP. Ferrero, known for its Tic Tac, Nutella and Ferrero Rocher brands but which has traditionally preferred organic growth to acquisitions, will now be picking up Crunch, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth from Nestle. The sale will make Ferrero the third-largest confectionary company in the US market.
Nations at North Korea meeting commit to considering more sanctions
A 20-nation meeting on North Korea agreed on Tuesday to consider imposing unilateral sanctions on Pyongyang that go beyond those required by UN Security Council resolutions, the United States and Canada said in a joint statement. The meeting, to discuss North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, also agreed to support dialogue between the two Koreas “in hopes that it leads to sustained easing of tensions”, the statement added. (Reuters)
Hitler’s wartime car is up for auction in the US
A "super Mercedes" parade car built for and used by Adolf Hitler during World War II is to be sold at auction on Wednesday, reports CNBC. The Nazi dictator's Mercedes-Benz 770 Grosser Offener Tourenwagen, which the US Army seized after the war, is one of just three in private hands. Only five models remain in existence. The German car is described by Worldwide Auctioneers, which will be selling it in Scottsdale, Arizona, as "the most historically significant automobile ever offered for public sale." (Picture courtesy: Worldwide Auctioneers)
Japan machinery orders rise, capex recovery seen intact
Japan’s core machinery orders unexpectedly grew for a second straight month in November, posting the fastest gain in four months, underscoring a steady pickup in capital expenditure, reports Reuters. Cabinet Office data out on Wednesday showed core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 5.7% in November from the previous month.
China banking regulator chief warns 'black swan' event could threaten financial stability: People's Daily
China’s banking regulator chief warned that a “black swan”, or an unforeseen, event could threaten the country’s financial stability, official People’s Daily reported on Wednesday. In an interview with the paper, Guo Shuqing said that while risks in the financial system are manageable, they are still “complex and serious.”
Since his appointment as the head of the China Banking Regulatory Commission early last year, Guo has introduced a flurry of new rules to reign in lender risks including from curbs on shadow banking activities to the crackdown on loan fraud. Guo said the dangers stem from the pressure of rising bad debt, imperfect internal risk systems at financial institutions, the relatively high levels of shadow banking activities and rule violations.
Trump is fit for duty, but should hit the gym, says White House doctor
US President Donald Trump passed a test for signs of dementia and is in overall excellent health, but needs to shed weight by cutting calories, fats and carbohydrates and starting a daily exercise routine, the White House physician said. Trump, who was coy about sharing medical information during his unconventional 2016 run for office, used his first presidential medical exam - conducted on Friday at Walter Reed National Medical Centre - to try to put to rest lingering questions about his mental fitness for office, reports Reuters.
Trump, 71, is known to enjoy high-fat foods like fried chicken, hamburgers and steak - and, while he plays golf, he does not have a daily exercise routine. Jackson said Trump is going to try to lose 4.5 to 6.8 kg by eating better and starting to exercise.
US companies list blockchain ETFs as bitcoin proposals languish
Investors looking to profit from excitement surrounding bitcoin technology will get a new opportunity this week. Funds coming to market on Wednesday will purchase shares of companies, such as Hitachi, Accenture and Overstock.com, that may benefit from the digital asset’s underlying technology, reports Reuters.
Rather than buying wild-trading “cryptocurrencies” themselves, the funds’ tactic has mollified uneasy regulators who have denied or tabled more than a dozen proposals for funds that would own bitcoin or futures based on them. Amplify Investments and Reality Shares are each launching exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in companies betting on blockchain, the decentralised technology bitcoin uses to keep a running record of transactions.
Bitcoin briefly dips below $10,000 on Coinbase, ethereum crashes 30%
Bitcoin briefly plunged below $10,000 on Wednesday on Coinbase, after first topping the psychologically key level in late November, reports CNBC. Other major digital currencies also sold off sharply. Digital currency ethereum plunged 30% to below $1,000, while ripple fell below $1. In fact, nearly every major cryptocurrency suffered massive losses during the day.
Ethereum traded at about $1,062 as of 6:42 am. That represented a sizable rebound after hitting a low of $854 earlier in the day. Coinbase is the leading US marketplace for trading bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash. The declines followed comments from South Korean authorities that indicated tougher regulation on digital currency trading. However, there was no immediately apparent driver behind the late-afternoon decline.
Bitcoin dropped 28% to a low of $9,969 on Coinbase, but quickly jumped back up to trade back above $11,000 as of 6:42 am. Bitcoin has now nearly halved in price after topping $19,800 in mid-December. But the digital currency remains more than 1,100% higher over the last 12 months, according to Coinbase.
Bitcoin breaks below $10K from CNBC.