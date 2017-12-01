News Live: CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries

Ashok Leyland's November sales rose a massive 51% YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments. The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017 as against 9,574 units in the year-ago period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew a sharp 54% YoY to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales rose 44% YoY to 3,819 units in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki's November sales came in at 1.54 lakh units, up 14.1% YoY. India's largest car maker sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016. The growth was largely driven by domestic sales, which grew 15% YoY to 1.45 lakh units in the month gone by. Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8% YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.
Bajaj Auto has reported a 21% YoY increase in November sales, backed by domestic as well as export segments. The two and three-wheeler maker sold 3.26 lakh units in the month gone by, from 2.7 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. Exports during the month grew 27% YoY to 1.46 lakh units and domestic sales jumped 16% YoY to 1.79 lakh units.
Motorcycle sales rose 11% YoY to 2.64 lakh units, compared with 2.37 lakh units in the corresponding month. Three-wheeler sales growth was solid in November, growing 94% to 62,488 units, the highest ever monthly sales, against 32,191 units in the same period last year.
According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking central assistance did not yield any results. The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between central and state officials and Nissan executives, sources said.
Officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, sources said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.
Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
“The committee was formed to ease listing, compliance and processes for companies that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Major recommendations include easing the listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR), and delisting and relisting if these are a part of the resolution plan,” sources said. “Recommendations were submitted to the market regulator earlier this week for amending Sebi regulations. These recommendations could be considered in a meeting of Sebi’s board next month (December),” they added.
CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has warned the taxman against undertaking "roving or fishing" inquiries in the name of scrutiny assessments and asked them to scrupulously adhere to its guidelines, reports PTI. The policy-making body of the department, in a stern two-page communication to the taxman, has asked assessing officers to not "travel beyond the issue" and not to randomly or unauthorisedly expand the scope of a limited scrutiny procedure.
The I-T department, in cases of suspicion of tax evasion and under-reporting of income, is empowered to open a scrutiny assessment of the assessee under the law and the procedure entails submission of a number of documents and hearing between the two sides. Taxpayers have complained about this action in the past, saying complying with this procedure has been very cumbersome and harassing for them at times.
The CBDT has maintained that it only brings less than 1% of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) or cases under the rigorous scrutiny procedure in a given assessment year, either full or limited. The letter, issued to all the I-T ranges in the country, has said that such acts give a bad name to the tax department and complaints in this regard are being viewed "very seriously" by the CBDT.
"Instances have come to notice of the CBDT where some assessing officers (AOs) are travelling beyond their jurisdiction while making assessments in limited scrutiny cases by initiating inquiries on new issues without complying with mandatory requirements of the relevant CBDT instructions. These instances have been viewed very seriously by the CBDT...," the letter, accessed by PTI, said.
In view of this, it said, it is "once again reiterated that the AO should abide by the instructions of the CBDT while completing scrutiny assessments and should be scrupulous about maintenance of note sheets in assessment folders".
Dec 01, 01:35 PM (IST)
Ockhi intensifies into severe cyclone; to hit Lakshadweep
Ockhi intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and moved to the Arabian Sea even as the Navy rescued eight fishermen caught in choppy waters and intensified search for 30 others missing, reports PTI. Rains, which left eight persons dead including four each in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Thursday, continued to lash parts of the two states.
The weather department said Kanyakumari, Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts in Tamil Nadu received rains for the third day today though the cyclone threat mitigated as the system, lying 70 km south of Kanyakumari on Thursday, moved to the Arabian sea. "Ockhi cyclone intensified into severe cyclone and lies at about 110 km northeast of Minicoy (island) and it is likely to cross Lakshadweep arch during the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said.
Gale winds speed reaching 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph were very likely over and around Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours. Squally wind conditions would prevail along and off Kerala and Karnataka coast. It forecast rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy at a few places and isolated extremely heavy falls (more than 20 cm) over Lakshadweep area during the next 24 hours.
Thiruvananthapuram: A car was damaged as an uprooted tree fell over it due to heavy rain and strong winds, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. PTI
Dec 01, 12:23 PM (IST)
Aircel-Maxis case: ED conducts raids in Chennai, Kolkata
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Chennai and Kolkata, including at the premises of a relative of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis case, sources told PTI. They said four locations in Chennai and two in Kolkata are being searched by the agency sleuths since early morning.
The action has also been conducted at the premises of one S Kailasam at Tenaympet in Chennai. Kailasam is the maternal uncle of Karti Chidambaram, the son of the former Finance Minister, sources said. The others being searched in the Tamil Nadu capital have been identified as S Sambamoorthy and Ramji Natarajan. Two locations of Manoj Mohanka at Lee road and Lovelock Place are also being raided, they said.
The ED case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 by P Chidambaram. The agency had said it is investigating "the circumstances of the said FIPB approval granted by the then finance minister (P Chidambaram)". The ED also alleged that Karti has "disposed" of a property in Gurgaon, which he had allegedly rented out to a multinational company "to whom foreign direct investment (FDI) approval had been granted in 2013".
Dec 01, 12:21 PM (IST)
IL&FS Engineering & Construction bags Rs 582cr Maha project
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company said it has bagged a Rs 582-crore road project from IL&FS Transportation Networks in Maharashtra. The company "has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road contract from IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL)", it said in a statement.
Total value of the contract is Rs 581.96 crore and completion period is 21 months. The work involves four-laning of Amravati-Chikhli section of NH-6 in Maharashtra. The company is currently working on Rs 5,012 crore worth of road projects across India.
Dec 01, 12:17 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Dec 01, 12:15 PM (IST)
Glenmark Pharma gets approval for inhaler product in Nordic region
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe has received approval for an inhaled respiratory product in Nordic countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland. The company "has successfully closed the decentralised registration procedure for generic Seretide Accuhaler in the Nordic region", Glenmark Pharma said in a BSE filing. "This will be Glenmark's first inhaled respiratory product approval in Europe, and re-enforces Glenmark's commitment in the respiratory area," it said.
The company added that the commercialisation of the product would depend on national approval as well as substitution and pricing approvals. Glenmark had entered into a strategic development and licensing agreement with Celon Pharma SA to develop and market a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide Accuhaler product - Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder Inhaler in Europe.
The Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder inhaler is a combination product for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Seretide marketed by GlaxoSmithKline is among the top 3 pharmaceutical brands in Europe with sales of $1.1 billion as per IMS, Glenmark said.
Dec 01, 12:08 PM (IST)
Why was public money 'squandered' in buying power at higher rates, Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked him why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies, reports PTI. Asking the third question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002 and 2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.
"My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore? By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62%, why was power bought from private companies at up to Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered," he asked the prime minister on Twitter.
Dec 01, 11:50 AM (IST)
Ashok Leyland Nov sales up 51% YoY on strong MHCV growth
Ashok Leyland's November sales rose a massive 51% YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments. The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017 as against 9,574 units in the year-ago period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew a sharp 54% YoY to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales rose 44% YoY to 3,819 units in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki Nov sales up 14% YoY led by domestic business
Maruti Suzuki's November sales came in at 1.54 lakh units, up 14.1% YoY. India's largest car maker sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016. The growth was largely driven by domestic sales, which grew 15% YoY to 1.45 lakh units in the month gone by. Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8% YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.
Dec 01, 11:00 AM (IST)
Bajaj Auto November sales rise 21% YoY to 3.26 lakh units
Bajaj Auto has reported a 21% YoY increase in November sales, backed by domestic as well as export segments. The two and three-wheeler maker sold 3.26 lakh units in the month gone by, from 2.7 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. Exports during the month grew 27% YoY to 1.46 lakh units and domestic sales jumped 16% YoY to 1.79 lakh units.
Motorcycle sales rose 11% YoY to 2.64 lakh units, compared with 2.37 lakh units in the corresponding month. Three-wheeler sales growth was solid in November, growing 94% to 62,488 units, the highest ever monthly sales, against 32,191 units in the same period last year.
Dec 01, 10:39 AM (IST)
Nov Nikkei Mfg PMI at 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
India's manufacturing sector in November recorded the strongest improvement in business activity in 13 months as new orders picked up supported by reduction in GST rates and strong demand conditions. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 50.3 in October to 52.6 in November, indicating substantial improvement of operating conditions in the country's manufacturing sector.
This is for the fourth consecutive month that the index has come in above 50 point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Survey respondents said a combination of higher order book volumes and a decrease in GST rates largely contributed to greater production.
Moreover, stronger factory production levels translated into the fastest rate of employment creation since September 2012. Besides, export growth rose for the first time in three months as overseas demand for Indian goods improved.
Dec 01, 10:36 AM (IST)
Tatas have shown interest in Air India: Jayant Sinha
The Tatas had formally shown an interest in Air India's stake sale, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told CNBC-TV18. "We have, of course, received from both IndiGo as well as the Tatas indications of interest for the airline (Air India), and then, we have received formal indications of interest for the other aspects of the Air India group. These are the formal indications we have received so far," Sinha said.
Dec 01, 10:32 AM (IST)
Japan Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito will step down on April 30, 2019, the prime minister announced, the first retirement in more than two centuries in the imperial family believed to be the world's oldest, reports AFP. Shinzo Abe said he was "deeply moved" at the "smooth decision" taken after a special meeting of the Imperial Council to decide on the date for the popular 83-year-old to step down for health reasons.
Akihito's eldest son, 57-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, is expected to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne the next day. The emperor shocked the country last year when he signalled his desire to take a back seat after nearly three decades, citing his age and health problems.
Dec 01, 10:21 AM (IST)
Trump: China's North Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'
US President Donald Trump dismissed a Chinese diplomatic effort to rein in North Korea’s weapons programme as a failure on Thursday, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing was doing a lot, but could do more to limit oil supplies to Pyongyang, reports Reuters. In a tweet, Trump delivered another insulting barb against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he called “Little Rocket Man” and a “sick puppy” after North Korea test-fired its most advanced missile to date on Wednesday.
Dec 01, 10:14 AM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Dec 01, 10:06 AM (IST)
Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India to seek more than $770 million in a dispute over unpaid state incentives, sources told Reuters. In a legal notice sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Nissan sought payment of incentives due from the Tamil Nadu government as part of a 2008 agreement to set up a car manufacturing plant in the southern state.
According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking central assistance did not yield any results. The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between central and state officials and Nissan executives, sources said.
Officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, sources said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.
Dec 01, 09:29 AM (IST)
IMF to update India growth rate forecast in January
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it will update its growth rate forecast for India in January next year, reports PTI. "We will be updating the forecast for India, including the growth rate, and that will be coming January with the update of our World Economic Outlook," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
Recently, the US-based Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating after a gap of 13 years to Baa2, with 'stable' outlook, from Baa3 earlier, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. This was followed by S&P Global Rating, which kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at BBB- with stable outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balances strong GDP growth.
Dec 01, 09:24 AM (IST)
South Korea says North's Hwasong-15 missile is new type of ICBM
The Hwasong-15 missile that North Korea launched on Wednesday is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile which can fly over 13,000 km (8,080 miles), a South Korean defence ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday. Earlier this week, Pyongyang said it had test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the US mainland within range, and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
Dec 01, 09:18 AM (IST)
EMA accepts Biocon’s mktg authorisation application for cancer drug, stock up 3%
Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
The Indian economy grew 6.3% in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7% in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after Goods & Services Tax (GST) kicked in from July 1. Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.1%, mirroring greater production activity in factories, according to data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO). GVA growth had significantly fallen in the last few quarters, slipping to 5.6% in April-June.
Dec 01, 09:02 AM (IST)
Core sector growth drops to 4.7% in Oct
Eight core sectors grew at a slower pace of 4.7% in October, due to subdued performance of cement, steel and refinery segments. Official data released on Thursday evening showed that cement production contracted by 2.7% as against an expansion of 6.2% in October 2016.
Dec 01, 08:57 AM (IST)
Mumbai: A woman showing one of the first Re 1 notes, launched 100 years ago, along with other notes of the same denomination, at an exhibition organised by the Mintage World museum, in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI
A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 58 km northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000. It struck at 6:32 am and was very shallow, at a depth of 10 km, which would have amplified the shaking. A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.
Dec 01, 08:44 AM (IST)
India's fiscal deficit reaches 96% of fiscal target in October
India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 5.25 trillion ($81.36 billion) for April-October, or 96.1% of the budgeted target for FY18. The deficit was 79.3% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
Dec 01, 08:42 AM (IST)
China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
China’s manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in five months in November as input costs remained high and tougher pollution measures weighed on business confidence, a private survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) dipped to 50.8 from 51.0 in October.
Output and new orders rose only modestly, while input costs continued to rise sharply, pressuring profit margins. Firms were able to pass along slightly more of the price increases to their customers, but still had to cut staff at the fastest pace in three months to reduce costs.
Optimism about the one-year business outlook cooled for the third month running, with some firms saying they expected stricter environmental policies and relatively subdued demand to weigh on growth. The confidence reading was among the weakest on record since early 2012.
The findings in the Caixin report contrasted with a similar official survey on Thursday which showed an unexpected pick-up in manufacturing growth last month, despite the expected drag from the air pollution crackdown and a cooling property market. The Caixin version tends to focus more on small and mid-sized companies.
Dec 01, 08:37 AM (IST)
Japan jobless rate stays at 2.8% in October
Japan’s jobless rate stayed at 2.8% in October while the availability of jobs improved to the highest level in nearly 44 years, government data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from September, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.55 - the highest since January 1974 - from 1.52 in September, reports Reuters.
Dec 01, 08:35 AM (IST)
Japan consumer prices, household spending raise doubts about inflation
Japan’s core consumer prices rose in October from a year earlier, marking the 10th straight month of gains, but a narrower measure that excludes energy showed inflation has not accelerated for three consecutive months, reports Reuters. Household spending was unchanged in October from a year ago as increased spending on mobile phone plans offset a decline in spending on travel. Separate data released on Friday showed capital expenditure rose strongly in the third quarter, suggesting an upward revision to gross domestic product growth.
The nationwide core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.8% in October from a year ago, due to gains in gasoline, kerosene, and healthcare costs, data showed on Friday. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, so-called core-core consumer prices rose 0.2 in October from a year ago, matching the respective increases clocked in September and August and raising concerns that inflationary pressures are not increasing.
highlights
CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has warned the taxman against undertaking "roving or fishing" inquiries in the name of scrutiny assessments and asked them to scrupulously adhere to its guidelines, reports PTI. The policy-making body of the department, in a stern two-page communication to the taxman, has asked assessing officers to not "travel beyond the issue" and not to randomly or unauthorisedly expand the scope of a limited scrutiny procedure.
The I-T department, in cases of suspicion of tax evasion and under-reporting of income, is empowered to open a scrutiny assessment of the assessee under the law and the procedure entails submission of a number of documents and hearing between the two sides. Taxpayers have complained about this action in the past, saying complying with this procedure has been very cumbersome and harassing for them at times.
The CBDT has maintained that it only brings less than 1% of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) or cases under the rigorous scrutiny procedure in a given assessment year, either full or limited. The letter, issued to all the I-T ranges in the country, has said that such acts give a bad name to the tax department and complaints in this regard are being viewed "very seriously" by the CBDT.
"Instances have come to notice of the CBDT where some assessing officers (AOs) are travelling beyond their jurisdiction while making assessments in limited scrutiny cases by initiating inquiries on new issues without complying with mandatory requirements of the relevant CBDT instructions. These instances have been viewed very seriously by the CBDT...," the letter, accessed by PTI, said.
In view of this, it said, it is "once again reiterated that the AO should abide by the instructions of the CBDT while completing scrutiny assessments and should be scrupulous about maintenance of note sheets in assessment folders".
Why was public money 'squandered' in buying power at higher rates, Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked him why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies, reports PTI. Asking the third question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002 and 2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.
"My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore? By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62%, why was power bought from private companies at up to Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered," he asked the prime minister on Twitter.
Ashok Leyland Nov sales up 51% YoY on strong MHCV growth
Ashok Leyland's November sales rose a massive 51% YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments. The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017 as against 9,574 units in the year-ago period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew a sharp 54% YoY to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales rose 44% YoY to 3,819 units in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki Nov sales up 14% YoY led by domestic business
Maruti Suzuki's November sales came in at 1.54 lakh units, up 14.1% YoY. India's largest car maker sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016. The growth was largely driven by domestic sales, which grew 15% YoY to 1.45 lakh units in the month gone by. Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8% YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.
Bajaj Auto November sales rise 21% YoY to 3.26 lakh units
Bajaj Auto has reported a 21% YoY increase in November sales, backed by domestic as well as export segments. The two and three-wheeler maker sold 3.26 lakh units in the month gone by, from 2.7 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. Exports during the month grew 27% YoY to 1.46 lakh units and domestic sales jumped 16% YoY to 1.79 lakh units.
Motorcycle sales rose 11% YoY to 2.64 lakh units, compared with 2.37 lakh units in the corresponding month. Three-wheeler sales growth was solid in November, growing 94% to 62,488 units, the highest ever monthly sales, against 32,191 units in the same period last year.
Nov Nikkei Mfg PMI at 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
India's manufacturing sector in November recorded the strongest improvement in business activity in 13 months as new orders picked up supported by reduction in GST rates and strong demand conditions. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 50.3 in October to 52.6 in November, indicating substantial improvement of operating conditions in the country's manufacturing sector.
This is for the fourth consecutive month that the index has come in above 50 point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Survey respondents said a combination of higher order book volumes and a decrease in GST rates largely contributed to greater production.
Moreover, stronger factory production levels translated into the fastest rate of employment creation since September 2012. Besides, export growth rose for the first time in three months as overseas demand for Indian goods improved.
Tatas have shown interest in Air India: Jayant Sinha
The Tatas had formally shown an interest in Air India's stake sale, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told CNBC-TV18. "We have, of course, received from both IndiGo as well as the Tatas indications of interest for the airline (Air India), and then, we have received formal indications of interest for the other aspects of the Air India group. These are the formal indications we have received so far," Sinha said.
Trump: China's North Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'
US President Donald Trump dismissed a Chinese diplomatic effort to rein in North Korea’s weapons programme as a failure on Thursday, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing was doing a lot, but could do more to limit oil supplies to Pyongyang, reports Reuters. In a tweet, Trump delivered another insulting barb against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he called “Little Rocket Man” and a “sick puppy” after North Korea test-fired its most advanced missile to date on Wednesday.
Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India to seek more than $770 million in a dispute over unpaid state incentives, sources told Reuters. In a legal notice sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Nissan sought payment of incentives due from the Tamil Nadu government as part of a 2008 agreement to set up a car manufacturing plant in the southern state.
According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking central assistance did not yield any results. The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between central and state officials and Nissan executives, sources said.
Officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, sources said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.
IMF to update India growth rate forecast in January
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it will update its growth rate forecast for India in January next year, reports PTI. "We will be updating the forecast for India, including the growth rate, and that will be coming January with the update of our World Economic Outlook," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
Recently, the US-based Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating after a gap of 13 years to Baa2, with 'stable' outlook, from Baa3 earlier, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. This was followed by S&P Global Rating, which kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at BBB- with stable outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balances strong GDP growth.
South Korea says North's Hwasong-15 missile is new type of ICBM
The Hwasong-15 missile that North Korea launched on Wednesday is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile which can fly over 13,000 km (8,080 miles), a South Korean defence ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday. Earlier this week, Pyongyang said it had test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the US mainland within range, and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
EMA accepts Biocon’s mktg authorisation application for cancer drug, stock up 3%
Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits southeast Iran: USGS
A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 58 km northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000. It struck at 6:32 am and was very shallow, at a depth of 10 km, which would have amplified the shaking. A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.
China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
China’s manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in five months in November as input costs remained high and tougher pollution measures weighed on business confidence, a private survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) dipped to 50.8 from 51.0 in October.
Output and new orders rose only modestly, while input costs continued to rise sharply, pressuring profit margins. Firms were able to pass along slightly more of the price increases to their customers, but still had to cut staff at the fastest pace in three months to reduce costs.
Optimism about the one-year business outlook cooled for the third month running, with some firms saying they expected stricter environmental policies and relatively subdued demand to weigh on growth. The confidence reading was among the weakest on record since early 2012.
The findings in the Caixin report contrasted with a similar official survey on Thursday which showed an unexpected pick-up in manufacturing growth last month, despite the expected drag from the air pollution crackdown and a cooling property market. The Caixin version tends to focus more on small and mid-sized companies.
Compliance norms may be eased for firms facing insolvency, says report
A committee set up to ease listing, compliance and disclosure regulations for companies in the process of insolvency resolution has submitted its recommendations to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources told Mint. The committee comprising members from Sebi and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) was formed considering that 11 of the 12 large NPA accounts currently under insolvency proceedings, including Bhushan Steel, Alok Industries, Amtek Auto, Lanco Infratech, Electrosteel Steels and Era Infra Engineering, are listed companies.
“The committee was formed to ease listing, compliance and processes for companies that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Major recommendations include easing the listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR), and delisting and relisting if these are a part of the resolution plan,” sources said. “Recommendations were submitted to the market regulator earlier this week for amending Sebi regulations. These recommendations could be considered in a meeting of Sebi’s board next month (December),” they added.
Japan Nov factory activity growth fastest in over 3-1/2 years on export boom
Japanese manufacturing activity in November grew at the fastest pace in more than 3-1/2 years, a revised survey showed, as output, new orders, and new export orders accelerated in a sign the world’s third-biggest economy continued to expand steadily, reports Reuters. The final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Friday was a seasonally adjusted 53.6, slightly below the preliminary reading of 53.8 and above October’s final reading of 52.8.
Senate tax bill stumbles on deficit-focused 'trigger'
A Republican tax overhaul stalled on a procedural issue in the US Senate on Thursday, forcing lawmakers to weigh new options to an amendment sought by a leading fiscal hawk to address the bill’s projected large expansion of the federal deficit, reports Reuters. US Senator Bob Corker wanted to add a provision that would trigger automatic tax increases in years ahead if tax cuts in the bill failed to boost the economy and generate revenues sufficient to offset the estimated deficit expansion.
But the Senate parliamentarian barred Corker’s “trigger” proposal on procedural grounds. “We just got the realisation from the parliamentarian that that’s probably not going to work,” said Republican Senator David Perdue. The setback underscored nagging concerns among fiscal conservatives in the party about the deficit impact of the tax bill, seen by Republicans as crucial to their political prospects in the November 2018 US elections, when they will seek to keep control of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Wall Street gains, Dow tops 24,000 as tax bill gains steam
The S&P closed at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday as investors gained confidence that the Republican party’s push for a US tax overhaul would succeed. The blue-chip Dow index has crossed four 1,000-point milestones this year on the back of strong corporate earnings, robust economic data and hopes for corporate tax cuts. The tax bill would cut the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.67 points, or 1.39%, to 24,272.35, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 0.82%, to 2,647.58, and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.63 points, or 0.73%, to 6,873.97.
US experts say North Korean images suggest missile capable of hitting all America
Images released by North Korea on Thursday appeared to show it has succeeded in developing a missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States and it could be only two or three tests away from being declared combat ready, US-based experts said on Thursday. North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday’s launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, and leader Kim Jong Un declared the country had “finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”.
US-based experts, some of whom have been sceptical about past North Korean claims to have put all of the United States in range, said data from the latest test and the photos appeared to confirm North Korea has a missile of sufficient power to deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in America. Experts and US officials say questions remain about whether it has a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target and about the accuracy of its guidance systems. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018
OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed on Thursday to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 as they try to finish clearing a global glut of crude while signalling a possible early exit from the deal if the market overheats, reports Reuters. Russia, which this year reduced production significantly with OPEC for the first time, has been pushing for a clear message on how to exit the cuts so the market doesn’t flip into a deficit too soon, prices don’t rally too fast and rival US shale firms don’t boost output further.
Russia needs much lower oil prices to balance its budget than OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia, which is preparing a stock market listing for national energy champion Aramco next year and would hence benefit from pricier crude. The producers’ current deal, under which they are cutting supply by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to boost oil prices, expires in March.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC allies had agreed to extend the cuts by nine months until the end of 2018, as largely anticipated by the market. OPEC also decided to cap the combined output of Nigeria and Libya at 2017 levels below 2.8 million bpd. Both countries have been exempt from cuts due to unrest and lower-than-normal production.
CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has warned the taxman against undertaking "roving or fishing" inquiries in the name of scrutiny assessments and asked them to scrupulously adhere to its guidelines, reports PTI. The policy-making body of the department, in a stern two-page communication to the taxman, has asked assessing officers to not "travel beyond the issue" and not to randomly or unauthorisedly expand the scope of a limited scrutiny procedure.
The I-T department, in cases of suspicion of tax evasion and under-reporting of income, is empowered to open a scrutiny assessment of the assessee under the law and the procedure entails submission of a number of documents and hearing between the two sides. Taxpayers have complained about this action in the past, saying complying with this procedure has been very cumbersome and harassing for them at times.
The CBDT has maintained that it only brings less than 1% of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) or cases under the rigorous scrutiny procedure in a given assessment year, either full or limited. The letter, issued to all the I-T ranges in the country, has said that such acts give a bad name to the tax department and complaints in this regard are being viewed "very seriously" by the CBDT.
"Instances have come to notice of the CBDT where some assessing officers (AOs) are travelling beyond their jurisdiction while making assessments in limited scrutiny cases by initiating inquiries on new issues without complying with mandatory requirements of the relevant CBDT instructions. These instances have been viewed very seriously by the CBDT...," the letter, accessed by PTI, said.
In view of this, it said, it is "once again reiterated that the AO should abide by the instructions of the CBDT while completing scrutiny assessments and should be scrupulous about maintenance of note sheets in assessment folders".
Ockhi intensifies into severe cyclone; to hit Lakshadweep
Ockhi intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and moved to the Arabian Sea even as the Navy rescued eight fishermen caught in choppy waters and intensified search for 30 others missing, reports PTI. Rains, which left eight persons dead including four each in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Thursday, continued to lash parts of the two states.
The weather department said Kanyakumari, Tuticorin and Tirunelveli districts in Tamil Nadu received rains for the third day today though the cyclone threat mitigated as the system, lying 70 km south of Kanyakumari on Thursday, moved to the Arabian sea. "Ockhi cyclone intensified into severe cyclone and lies at about 110 km northeast of Minicoy (island) and it is likely to cross Lakshadweep arch during the next 24 hours," the India Meteorological Department said.
Gale winds speed reaching 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph were very likely over and around Lakshadweep during the next 24 hours. Squally wind conditions would prevail along and off Kerala and Karnataka coast. It forecast rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy at a few places and isolated extremely heavy falls (more than 20 cm) over Lakshadweep area during the next 24 hours.
Thiruvananthapuram: A car was damaged as an uprooted tree fell over it due to heavy rain and strong winds, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. PTI
Aircel-Maxis case: ED conducts raids in Chennai, Kolkata
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Chennai and Kolkata, including at the premises of a relative of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Aircel-Maxis case, sources told PTI. They said four locations in Chennai and two in Kolkata are being searched by the agency sleuths since early morning.
The action has also been conducted at the premises of one S Kailasam at Tenaympet in Chennai. Kailasam is the maternal uncle of Karti Chidambaram, the son of the former Finance Minister, sources said. The others being searched in the Tamil Nadu capital have been identified as S Sambamoorthy and Ramji Natarajan. Two locations of Manoj Mohanka at Lee road and Lovelock Place are also being raided, they said.
The ED case pertains to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2006 by P Chidambaram. The agency had said it is investigating "the circumstances of the said FIPB approval granted by the then finance minister (P Chidambaram)". The ED also alleged that Karti has "disposed" of a property in Gurgaon, which he had allegedly rented out to a multinational company "to whom foreign direct investment (FDI) approval had been granted in 2013".
IL&FS Engineering & Construction bags Rs 582cr Maha project
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company said it has bagged a Rs 582-crore road project from IL&FS Transportation Networks in Maharashtra. The company "has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a road contract from IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL)", it said in a statement.
Total value of the contract is Rs 581.96 crore and completion period is 21 months. The work involves four-laning of Amravati-Chikhli section of NH-6 in Maharashtra. The company is currently working on Rs 5,012 crore worth of road projects across India.
Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Glenmark Pharma gets approval for inhaler product in Nordic region
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe has received approval for an inhaled respiratory product in Nordic countries, including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland. The company "has successfully closed the decentralised registration procedure for generic Seretide Accuhaler in the Nordic region", Glenmark Pharma said in a BSE filing. "This will be Glenmark's first inhaled respiratory product approval in Europe, and re-enforces Glenmark's commitment in the respiratory area," it said.
The company added that the commercialisation of the product would depend on national approval as well as substitution and pricing approvals. Glenmark had entered into a strategic development and licensing agreement with Celon Pharma SA to develop and market a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Seretide Accuhaler product - Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder Inhaler in Europe.
The Fluticasone/Salmeterol dry powder inhaler is a combination product for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Seretide marketed by GlaxoSmithKline is among the top 3 pharmaceutical brands in Europe with sales of $1.1 billion as per IMS, Glenmark said.
Why was public money 'squandered' in buying power at higher rates, Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked him why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies, reports PTI. Asking the third question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002 and 2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.
"My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore? By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62%, why was power bought from private companies at up to Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered," he asked the prime minister on Twitter.
Ashok Leyland Nov sales up 51% YoY on strong MHCV growth
Ashok Leyland's November sales rose a massive 51% YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments. The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017 as against 9,574 units in the year-ago period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew a sharp 54% YoY to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales rose 44% YoY to 3,819 units in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki Nov sales up 14% YoY led by domestic business
Maruti Suzuki's November sales came in at 1.54 lakh units, up 14.1% YoY. India's largest car maker sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016. The growth was largely driven by domestic sales, which grew 15% YoY to 1.45 lakh units in the month gone by. Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8% YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.
Bajaj Auto November sales rise 21% YoY to 3.26 lakh units
Bajaj Auto has reported a 21% YoY increase in November sales, backed by domestic as well as export segments. The two and three-wheeler maker sold 3.26 lakh units in the month gone by, from 2.7 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. Exports during the month grew 27% YoY to 1.46 lakh units and domestic sales jumped 16% YoY to 1.79 lakh units.
Motorcycle sales rose 11% YoY to 2.64 lakh units, compared with 2.37 lakh units in the corresponding month. Three-wheeler sales growth was solid in November, growing 94% to 62,488 units, the highest ever monthly sales, against 32,191 units in the same period last year.
Nov Nikkei Mfg PMI at 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
India's manufacturing sector in November recorded the strongest improvement in business activity in 13 months as new orders picked up supported by reduction in GST rates and strong demand conditions. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 50.3 in October to 52.6 in November, indicating substantial improvement of operating conditions in the country's manufacturing sector.
This is for the fourth consecutive month that the index has come in above 50 point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Survey respondents said a combination of higher order book volumes and a decrease in GST rates largely contributed to greater production.
Moreover, stronger factory production levels translated into the fastest rate of employment creation since September 2012. Besides, export growth rose for the first time in three months as overseas demand for Indian goods improved.
Tatas have shown interest in Air India: Jayant Sinha
The Tatas had formally shown an interest in Air India's stake sale, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told CNBC-TV18. "We have, of course, received from both IndiGo as well as the Tatas indications of interest for the airline (Air India), and then, we have received formal indications of interest for the other aspects of the Air India group. These are the formal indications we have received so far," Sinha said.
Japan Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019
Japan's Emperor Akihito will step down on April 30, 2019, the prime minister announced, the first retirement in more than two centuries in the imperial family believed to be the world's oldest, reports AFP. Shinzo Abe said he was "deeply moved" at the "smooth decision" taken after a special meeting of the Imperial Council to decide on the date for the popular 83-year-old to step down for health reasons.
Akihito's eldest son, 57-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito, is expected to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne the next day. The emperor shocked the country last year when he signalled his desire to take a back seat after nearly three decades, citing his age and health problems.
Trump: China's North Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'
US President Donald Trump dismissed a Chinese diplomatic effort to rein in North Korea’s weapons programme as a failure on Thursday, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing was doing a lot, but could do more to limit oil supplies to Pyongyang, reports Reuters. In a tweet, Trump delivered another insulting barb against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he called “Little Rocket Man” and a “sick puppy” after North Korea test-fired its most advanced missile to date on Wednesday.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India to seek more than $770 million in a dispute over unpaid state incentives, sources told Reuters. In a legal notice sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Nissan sought payment of incentives due from the Tamil Nadu government as part of a 2008 agreement to set up a car manufacturing plant in the southern state.
According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking central assistance did not yield any results. The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between central and state officials and Nissan executives, sources said.
Officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, sources said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.
IMF to update India growth rate forecast in January
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it will update its growth rate forecast for India in January next year, reports PTI. "We will be updating the forecast for India, including the growth rate, and that will be coming January with the update of our World Economic Outlook," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
Recently, the US-based Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating after a gap of 13 years to Baa2, with 'stable' outlook, from Baa3 earlier, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. This was followed by S&P Global Rating, which kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at BBB- with stable outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balances strong GDP growth.
South Korea says North's Hwasong-15 missile is new type of ICBM
The Hwasong-15 missile that North Korea launched on Wednesday is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile which can fly over 13,000 km (8,080 miles), a South Korean defence ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday. Earlier this week, Pyongyang said it had test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the US mainland within range, and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
EMA accepts Biocon’s mktg authorisation application for cancer drug, stock up 3%
Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
GDP growth at 6.3% in Q2 as economy perks up
The Indian economy grew 6.3% in July-September, recovering from a three-year low growth slump of 5.7% in April-June, as companies scaled up production and restocked supplies after Goods & Services Tax (GST) kicked in from July 1. Gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus taxes, grew 6.1%, mirroring greater production activity in factories, according to data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO). GVA growth had significantly fallen in the last few quarters, slipping to 5.6% in April-June.
Core sector growth drops to 4.7% in Oct
Eight core sectors grew at a slower pace of 4.7% in October, due to subdued performance of cement, steel and refinery segments. Official data released on Thursday evening showed that cement production contracted by 2.7% as against an expansion of 6.2% in October 2016.
Mumbai: A woman showing one of the first Re 1 notes, launched 100 years ago, along with other notes of the same denomination, at an exhibition organised by the Mintage World museum, in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits southeast Iran: USGS
A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 58 km northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000. It struck at 6:32 am and was very shallow, at a depth of 10 km, which would have amplified the shaking. A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.
India's fiscal deficit reaches 96% of fiscal target in October
India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 5.25 trillion ($81.36 billion) for April-October, or 96.1% of the budgeted target for FY18. The deficit was 79.3% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.
China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
China’s manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in five months in November as input costs remained high and tougher pollution measures weighed on business confidence, a private survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) dipped to 50.8 from 51.0 in October.
Output and new orders rose only modestly, while input costs continued to rise sharply, pressuring profit margins. Firms were able to pass along slightly more of the price increases to their customers, but still had to cut staff at the fastest pace in three months to reduce costs.
Optimism about the one-year business outlook cooled for the third month running, with some firms saying they expected stricter environmental policies and relatively subdued demand to weigh on growth. The confidence reading was among the weakest on record since early 2012.
The findings in the Caixin report contrasted with a similar official survey on Thursday which showed an unexpected pick-up in manufacturing growth last month, despite the expected drag from the air pollution crackdown and a cooling property market. The Caixin version tends to focus more on small and mid-sized companies.
Japan jobless rate stays at 2.8% in October
Japan’s jobless rate stayed at 2.8% in October while the availability of jobs improved to the highest level in nearly 44 years, government data showed on Friday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from September, figures from the Internal Affairs ministry showed. The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.55 - the highest since January 1974 - from 1.52 in September, reports Reuters.
Japan consumer prices, household spending raise doubts about inflation
Japan’s core consumer prices rose in October from a year earlier, marking the 10th straight month of gains, but a narrower measure that excludes energy showed inflation has not accelerated for three consecutive months, reports Reuters. Household spending was unchanged in October from a year ago as increased spending on mobile phone plans offset a decline in spending on travel. Separate data released on Friday showed capital expenditure rose strongly in the third quarter, suggesting an upward revision to gross domestic product growth.
The nationwide core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.8% in October from a year ago, due to gains in gasoline, kerosene, and healthcare costs, data showed on Friday. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, so-called core-core consumer prices rose 0.2 in October from a year ago, matching the respective increases clocked in September and August and raising concerns that inflationary pressures are not increasing.