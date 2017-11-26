News Live: Labour ministry official says EPFO may lower interest rate on PF deposits

Retirement fund body EPFO may lower interest rate on provident fund deposits this fiscal compared to 8.65 per cent provided to its 4.5 crore members for 2016-17, a labour ministry official said.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to cut interest rate on the grounds that it is directly crediting exchange trade funds (ETF) units into provident fund accounts and lower yields on other investments, particularly bonds.