News Live: Labour ministry official says EPFO may lower interest rate on PF deposits

Retirement fund body EPFO may lower interest rate on provident fund deposits this fiscal compared to 8.65 per cent provided to its 4.5 crore members for 2016-17, a labour ministry official said.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to cut interest rate on the grounds that it is directly crediting exchange trade funds (ETF) units into provident fund accounts and lower yields on other investments, particularly bonds.
Nov 26, 02:19 PM (IST)
The CBDT has asked the taxman to go over with a fine tooth-comb scrutiny cases where a taxpayer has filed a revised income tax return (ITR) post demonetisation and directed them to slap "higher tax rate" in instances where black money is detected.
The policy-making body of the I-T has issued a two-page instruction/directive to all regional chiefs of the department on November 24, stipulating the way forward while assessing scrutiny cases selected for suspicious financial activity, post note ban.
"Unaccounted income so assessed in scrutiny assessment is liable to be taxed at a higher rate without any set off losses, expenses etc. under section 115BBE (treatment of tax credits) of the I-T Act," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) instructions said.
Nov 26, 03:06 PM (IST)
The commerce ministry is working on a package in consultation with the gems and jewellery industry to boost export and create jobs in this labour intensive sector, Union minister Suresh Prabhu has said.
The ministry has already asked the gems and jewellery industry to work out a proper business plan to promote growth of the sector. "We have some time left, in another few weeks we have to finalise it as Budget will be in February, so we have to work on that," Commerce and Industry Minister Prabhu told PTI.
The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has demanded cut in import duty on gold to 4 per cent from the current 10 per cent.
Nov 26, 02:58 PM (IST)
India's crude steel production rose 5.3 per cent to reach 8.629 million tonnes (MT) in October 2017, global steel body worldsteel said in a report. The country had produced 8.197 million tonnes of steel during the same month last year, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said.
According to the report, India's steel output during January-October 2017 was 6.4 per cent higher at 84.123 MT, as against 79.073 MT during the corresponding period of 2016.
26/11 Mumbai attack: The government has conducted security audits of 227 non-major seaports to ensure their foolproof security and foil possible attempts by terrorists to use them as launch pads to carry out 26/11 Mumbai attacks-type escapade, officials said.
As India observes the 9th anniversary of the country's worst terror attacks today, a home ministry official said a number of steps have been taken since the tragedy to strengthen the coastal security and that include monitoring of suspicious vessels and boats by ISRO satellite imageries.
Security audits of 227 non-major seaports and single- point moorings have been completed and as per the recommendations of the experts, vulnerabilities of these harbours were plugged, the official said.
Nov 26, 02:14 PM (IST)
Scientists have developed the world's first artificial intelligence politician, that can answer a person's queries regarding local issues such as policies around housing, education and immigration.
The AI politician is constantly learning to respond to people through Facebook Messenger as well as a survey on its homepage.The virtual politician, called SAM, was created by Nick Gerritsen, a 49-year-old entrepreneur in New Zealand.
Nov 26, 02:07 PM (IST)
Seeking to counter a Congress' meme mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chaiwala' past, BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley, today tuned in to his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' while having tea with people across poll-bound Gujarat.
The BJP organised 'Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath', at all the 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats.
BJP president Shah listened to the programme at a tea stall in the city's Muslim-dominated Dariyapur area in the presence of hundreds of locals and party workers.
Nov 26, 01:43 PM (IST)
A major explosion in the port city of Ningbo in China's east Zhejiang province today killed two persons and injured over 30 others as it knocked down nearby buildings, officials said.
Videos and pictures on a government-run news portal showed plumes of white smoke above the city, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. The accident took place at 8:50 AM (local time) in Jiangbei district, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Nov 26, 01:34 PM (IST)
The manufacturing facility of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd producing Sukhoi fighter jets can be used to build the fifth-generation fighter aircraft if the government decides to go ahead with the proposed Indo-Russian joint venture, T Suvarna Raju, the chief of the aerospace behemoth, has said.
Raju said the state-of-the-art facility in Nasik will not require any major investment to reconfigure it to produce the fifth generation fighter aircraft (FGFA).
Nov 26, 01:24 PM (IST)
The Union health ministry has come up with a draft framework aimed at ensuring patient safety while undergoing any medical intervention and it proposes measures such as setting up of an online grievance system.
The draft National Patient Safety Implementation Framework (NPSIF) states that patient safety is a fundamental element of healthcare and is defined as freedom for a patient from unnecessary harm or potential harm associated with the provision of healthcare.
It is about safe drugs dispensing, surgical care, safe childbirth, injection safety, blood safety, medication safety, medical device safety, safe organ, tissue and cell transportation and donation, said a senior health ministry official.
Nov 26, 01:02 PM (IST)
Ram temple construction will begin on October 18, 2018. Next Dharma Sansad will be held in Ayodhya, Surendra Kumar Jain, International Joint Secretary, VHP said.
Earlier this week, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a strong pitch for building the Ram temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya and said that only a mandir can be built on it. Addressing the "Dharma Sansad", a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country at this small temple town here, he said there should be no ambiguity that Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya.
Nov 26, 12:58 PM (IST)
Nepal goes to the polls for historic vote: Nepalis began voting for a new parliament on Sunday with the army on alert on Sunday as a series of small blasts blamed on a rogue Maoist group reminded the Himalayan nation of the violence and instability it is hoping to leave behind.
More than a decade after the end of a civil war between Maoist peasant guerrillas and security forces, Nepal is hoping this election - the first parliamentary polls since 1999 - will complete its long journey from a monarchy to become a federal republic.
Nov 26, 12:48 PM (IST)
Foreign investors have pumped over USD 2.6 billion in the country's capital markets this month so far, propelled by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks and India faring well in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business index'.
This follows a net inflow of over Rs 19,000 crore in capital markets (equity and debt) last month. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out more than Rs 10,000 crore in September.
Nov 26, 12:39 PM (IST)
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has accused the Congress of seeking refuge in casteism and "outsourcing" its campaign to caste leaders while dismissing any threat to the BJP's poll prospects from the Congress-Hardik Patel tie-up.
He alleged that the Congress was "deceiving" the people over the issue of reservation, while the agitators were lining up for poll tickets.
Rupani dubbed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is extensively campaigning in Gujarat, as a "gappidas" (teller of lies) and accused him of dishing out fabricated statistics about the BJP-ruled state.
Nov 26, 12:33 PM (IST)
Uber plans to send out tenders on SoftBank early next week as a part of its effort to bring in SoftBank as a major investor, according to a Reuters report. Last week, the ride-hailing service had disclosed a 2016 data breach which compromised data of nearly 57 million customers and drivers.
Nov 26, 12:13 PM (IST)
Bitcoin officially hit the USD 9,000 mark today. On Saturday, the digital currency crossed the USD 8,700 mark after increased investor interest around the US Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping, reports CNBC.
Bitcoin rose more than 6 percent to a record high of USD 8,725.13, according to CoinDesk, trading around USD 8,674 midday on Saturday. Another digital currency, ethereum, also hit an all-time high of USD 485.18, according to CoinMarketCap.
Nov 26, 12:07 PM (IST)
Pakistan's government has called in the army to restore order after clashes between police and protesters belonging to hardline religious groups killed six people and injured more than 200 others in the capital.
The police aided by paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Constabulary yesterday lunched a massive operation against activists of Tehreek-i-Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah and Sunni Tehreek Pakistan religious groups who had blocked a key highway to Islamabad for nearly three weeks.
According to health officials, more than 200 people, including at least 95 security personnel, were injured in the clashes and shifted to various hospitals.
Nov 26, 12:05 PM (IST)
The government will allow electric car users to pay for charging of their electric vehicles through digital means, including BHIM app and Bharat QR code. The government has accepted suggestions of a panel -- Committee for Standardisation of the Protocol for Charging Infrastructure -- in this regard.
In its report, the committee also mooted uniform standards for EV charging stations in India, which will enable electric vehicles of all models by different manufacturers to be charged at any station.
Nov 26, 11:48 AM (IST)
A special court has declared cash deposits of Rs 15.39 crore made in a Delhi bank post demonetisation as 'benami'. The depositor and
the beneficial owner of the stash are "untraceable", reports PTI.
The case pertains to one Ramesh Chand Sharma, reportedly a resident of Gali Laltain in Naya Bazar area of old Delhi.
The Income Tax Department, as part of its drive against black funds post the note ban, had conducted a survey at the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch on K G Marg in December last year and found that Sharma, post demonetisation, deposited Rs 15,93,39,136 cash in old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 100 in the account of three firms, suspected to be fake.
Nov 26, 11:37 AM (IST)
Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail will be liquor baron Vijay Mallya home if is extradited to India to face the law in connection with the Rs 9,000 crore loan default cases.
This will be conveyed to a British court next week by India through the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is arguing the extradition case against Mallya on behalf of the Indian government, a home ministry official said.
Nov 26, 11:34 AM (IST)
The Prime Minister also said that terrorism is a global challenge and that the world is now realising the destruction caused by terrorism.
On the occasion of Constitution Day, Modi also remembered the Father of Indian Constitution DR BR Ambedkar. He said, “It is a day to remember Baba Saheb."
Nov 26, 11:20 AM (IST)
In his monthly podcast, Mann ki Baat, Prime Miniser Narendra Modi paid respect to the people who were killed in 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. He also said that India, for the last four decades, has been raising the issue of terror.
Nov 26, 11:12 AM (IST)
The government should reduce GST on brokerages to 12 per cent as well as scrap taxes on securities transactions and dividends, according to a leading stock brokers' group.
As preparations for the Union Budget 2018-19 is underway, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has flagged concerns about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime creating "some difficulty" in the financial market.
Post GST, the burden of taxation on the transaction charges has increased, the grouping said in a representation to the finance ministry.
Nov 26, 11:08 AM (IST)
On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.
Nov 26, 10:40 AM (IST)
26/11 Mumbai attacks: On this day nine years ago, Mumbai witnessed one of the most dreadful terrorist attacks. In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked the city, killing more than 160 people and injuring several.
The Mumbai police has beefed up the security in town today keeping in mind the significance of the day. According to ANI, barricades have been put in several areas and the police will be checking vehicles across the city.
Various events have also been organised in the city to honour the victims.
Nov 26, 10:17 AM (IST)
Tata Motors' Nano, the cheapest car available, has seen drastic fall in production and sales in recent time. According to a report in the Business Standard, the production has gone down to two Nano cars at the Sanand plant.
The dealers too have stopped placing order for the car in last three to four months, the report says.
Describing the release of Hafiz Saeed as a step in the wrong direction, the US today said Pakistan now has an opportunity to “demonstrate its seriousness” in the fight against terrorism by “arresting and charging” the 26/11 mastermind for his crimes.
“The United States strongly condemns the release of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed from house arrest in Pakistan and calls for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.
The CBDT has asked the taxman to go over with a fine tooth-comb scrutiny cases where a taxpayer has filed a revised income tax return (ITR) post demonetisation and directed them to slap "higher tax rate" in instances where black money is detected. The policy-making body of the I-T has issued a two-page instruction/directive to all regional chiefs of the department on November 24, stipulating the way forward while assessing scrutiny cases selected for suspicious financial activity, post note ban. "Unaccounted income so assessed in scrutiny assessment is liable to be taxed at a higher rate without any set off losses, expenses etc. under section 115BBE (treatment of tax credits) of the I-T Act," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) instructions said.
The commerce ministry is working on a package in consultation with the gems and jewellery industry to boost export and create jobs in this labour intensive sector, Union minister Suresh Prabhu has said. The ministry has already asked the gems and jewellery industry to work out a proper business plan to promote growth of the sector. "We have some time left, in another few weeks we have to finalise it as Budget will be in February, so we have to work on that," Commerce and Industry Minister Prabhu told PTI. The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has demanded cut in import duty on gold to 4 per cent from the current 10 per cent.
India's crude steel production rose 5.3 per cent to reach 8.629 million tonnes (MT) in October 2017, global steel body worldsteel said in a report. The country had produced 8.197 million tonnes of steel during the same month last year, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said.
According to the report, India's steel output during January-October 2017 was 6.4 per cent higher at 84.123 MT, as against 79.073 MT during the corresponding period of 2016.
26/11 Mumbai attack: The government has conducted security audits of 227 non-major seaports to ensure their foolproof security and foil possible attempts by terrorists to use them as launch pads to carry out 26/11 Mumbai attacks-type escapade, officials said. As India observes the 9th anniversary of the country's worst terror attacks today, a home ministry official said a number of steps have been taken since the tragedy to strengthen the coastal security and that include monitoring of suspicious vessels and boats by ISRO satellite imageries. Security audits of 227 non-major seaports and single- point moorings have been completed and as per the recommendations of the experts, vulnerabilities of these harbours were plugged, the official said.
Scientists have developed the world's first artificial intelligence politician, that can answer a person's queries regarding local issues such as policies around housing, education and immigration.
The AI politician is constantly learning to respond to people through Facebook Messenger as well as a survey on its homepage.The virtual politician, called SAM, was created by Nick Gerritsen, a 49-year-old entrepreneur in New Zealand.
Seeking to counter a Congress' meme mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chaiwala' past, BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and Arun Jaitley, today tuned in to his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' while having tea with people across poll-bound Gujarat. The BJP organised 'Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath', at all the 50,128 polling booths in 182 Assembly seats. BJP president Shah listened to the programme at a tea stall in the city's Muslim-dominated Dariyapur area in the presence of hundreds of locals and party workers.
A major explosion in the port city of Ningbo in China's east Zhejiang province today killed two persons and injured over 30 others as it knocked down nearby buildings, officials said. Videos and pictures on a government-run news portal showed plumes of white smoke above the city, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. The accident took place at 8:50 AM (local time) in Jiangbei district, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The manufacturing facility of the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd producing Sukhoi fighter jets can be used to build the fifth-generation fighter aircraft if the government decides to go ahead with the proposed Indo-Russian joint venture, T Suvarna Raju, the chief of the aerospace behemoth, has said. Raju said the state-of-the-art facility in Nasik will not require any major investment to reconfigure it to produce the fifth generation fighter aircraft (FGFA).
The Union health ministry has come up with a draft framework aimed at ensuring patient safety while undergoing any medical intervention and it proposes measures such as setting up of an online grievance system. The draft National Patient Safety Implementation Framework (NPSIF) states that patient safety is a fundamental element of healthcare and is defined as freedom for a patient from unnecessary harm or potential harm associated with the provision of healthcare. It is about safe drugs dispensing, surgical care, safe childbirth, injection safety, blood safety, medication safety, medical device safety, safe organ, tissue and cell transportation and donation, said a senior health ministry official.
Ram temple construction will begin on October 18, 2018. Next Dharma Sansad will be held in Ayodhya, Surendra Kumar Jain, International Joint Secretary, VHP said.
Earlier this week, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a strong pitch for building the Ram temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya and said that only a mandir can be built on it. Addressing the "Dharma Sansad", a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country at this small temple town here, he said there should be no ambiguity that Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya.
Nepal goes to the polls for historic vote: Nepalis began voting for a new parliament on Sunday with the army on alert on Sunday as a series of small blasts blamed on a rogue Maoist group reminded the Himalayan nation of the violence and instability it is hoping to leave behind.
More than a decade after the end of a civil war between Maoist peasant guerrillas and security forces, Nepal is hoping this election - the first parliamentary polls since 1999 - will complete its long journey from a monarchy to become a federal republic.
Foreign investors have pumped over USD 2.6 billion in the country's capital markets this month so far, propelled by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks and India faring well in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business index'. This follows a net inflow of over Rs 19,000 crore in capital markets (equity and debt) last month. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out more than Rs 10,000 crore in September.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has accused the Congress of seeking refuge in casteism and "outsourcing" its campaign to caste leaders while dismissing any threat to the BJP's poll prospects from the Congress-Hardik Patel tie-up. He alleged that the Congress was "deceiving" the people over the issue of reservation, while the agitators were lining up for poll tickets. Rupani dubbed Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is extensively campaigning in Gujarat, as a "gappidas" (teller of lies) and accused him of dishing out fabricated statistics about the BJP-ruled state.
Uber plans to send out tenders on SoftBank early next week as a part of its effort to bring in SoftBank as a major investor, according to a Reuters report. Last week, the ride-hailing service had disclosed a 2016 data breach which compromised data of nearly 57 million customers and drivers.
Bitcoin officially hit the USD 9,000 mark today. On Saturday, the digital currency crossed the USD 8,700 mark after increased investor interest around the US Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday shopping, reports CNBC.
Bitcoin rose more than 6 percent to a record high of USD 8,725.13, according to CoinDesk, trading around USD 8,674 midday on Saturday. Another digital currency, ethereum, also hit an all-time high of USD 485.18, according to CoinMarketCap.
Pakistan's government has called in the army to restore order after clashes between police and protesters belonging to hardline religious groups killed six people and injured more than 200 others in the capital. The police aided by paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Constabulary yesterday lunched a massive operation against activists of Tehreek-i-Khatm-i-Nabuwwat, Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah and Sunni Tehreek Pakistan religious groups who had blocked a key highway to Islamabad for nearly three weeks. According to health officials, more than 200 people, including at least 95 security personnel, were injured in the clashes and shifted to various hospitals.
The government will allow electric car users to pay for charging of their electric vehicles through digital means, including BHIM app and Bharat QR code. The government has accepted suggestions of a panel -- Committee for Standardisation of the Protocol for Charging Infrastructure -- in this regard. In its report, the committee also mooted uniform standards for EV charging stations in India, which will enable electric vehicles of all models by different manufacturers to be charged at any station.
A special court has declared cash deposits of Rs 15.39 crore made in a Delhi bank post demonetisation as 'benami'. The depositor and the beneficial owner of the stash are "untraceable", reports PTI. The case pertains to one Ramesh Chand Sharma, reportedly a resident of Gali Laltain in Naya Bazar area of old Delhi. The Income Tax Department, as part of its drive against black funds post the note ban, had conducted a survey at the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch on K G Marg in December last year and found that Sharma, post demonetisation, deposited Rs 15,93,39,136 cash in old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 100 in the account of three firms, suspected to be fake.
Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail will be liquor baron Vijay Mallya home if is extradited to India to face the law in connection with the Rs 9,000 crore loan default cases.
This will be conveyed to a British court next week by India through the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is arguing the extradition case against Mallya on behalf of the Indian government, a home ministry official said.
The Prime Minister also said that terrorism is a global challenge and that the world is now realising the destruction caused by terrorism.
On the occasion of Constitution Day, Modi also remembered the Father of Indian Constitution DR BR Ambedkar. He said, “It is a day to remember Baba Saheb."
In his monthly podcast, Mann ki Baat, Prime Miniser Narendra Modi paid respect to the people who were killed in 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. He also said that India, for the last four decades, has been raising the issue of terror.
The government should reduce GST on brokerages to 12 per cent as well as scrap taxes on securities transactions and dividends, according to a leading stock brokers' group. As preparations for the Union Budget 2018-19 is underway, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) has flagged concerns about the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime creating "some difficulty" in the financial market. Post GST, the burden of taxation on the transaction charges has increased, the grouping said in a representation to the finance ministry.
On this day, in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.
26/11 Mumbai attacks: On this day nine years ago, Mumbai witnessed one of the most dreadful terrorist attacks. In 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists attacked the city, killing more than 160 people and injuring several.
The Mumbai police has beefed up the security in town today keeping in mind the significance of the day. According to ANI, barricades have been put in several areas and the police will be checking vehicles across the city.
Various events have also been organised in the city to honour the victims.
Tata Motors' Nano, the cheapest car available, has seen drastic fall in production and sales in recent time. According to a report in the Business Standard, the production has gone down to two Nano cars at the Sanand plant.
The dealers too have stopped placing order for the car in last three to four months, the report says.
Describing the release of Hafiz Saeed as a step in the wrong direction, the US today said Pakistan now has an opportunity to “demonstrate its seriousness” in the fight against terrorism by “arresting and charging” the 26/11 mastermind for his crimes.
“The United States strongly condemns the release of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed from house arrest in Pakistan and calls for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.