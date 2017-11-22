App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Cabinet gives nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 22, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Cabinet gives nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers

    The Cabinet approved a policy framework for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to negotiate the next round of wage revision with their workers. The decision on the wage policy for the eighth round of negotiations for the workers was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

    As per the decision, management of the CPSEs would be "free" to negotiate wage revision for workmen where the periodicity of wage settlement of 5 years or 10 years "expired generally" on December 31, 2016. However, the government would not provide any budgetary support for any such wage increase, and the respective CPSEs would have to bear the entire financial implications from their own resources.

    Further, the management of CPSEs would have to ensure the negotiated scales of pay do not exceed the existing scales of executives and non-unionised supervisors of the respective companies. CPSEs would also have to make sure any increase in wages does not result in a rise in the administered prices of their goods and services.

  • Nov 22, 03:31 PM (IST)

    BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj finds name missing from voters list

    BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was left fuming after he found his name missing from the voters list for the local body elections here. The MP, who had to return from Gadankheda polling booth on Wednesday without casting his vote, alleged that it was a conspiracy and demanded stern action against erring officials after which the district administration ordered an inquiry.

  • Nov 22, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA clearance for contraceptive drug

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), the generic version of Loestrin 1/20 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a BSE filing.

    For the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin Fe 1/20 tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $116.8 million, Glenmark said, citing IQVIATM sales data. The company's current portfolio consists of 129 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 58 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.

  • Nov 22, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Strides arm gets USFDA nod for altitude sickness tablets

    Strides Shasun said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acteazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness. In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acteazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg. The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets. Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US. Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acteazolamide tablets is approximately $53 million.

  • Nov 22, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Sequoia Capital sells almost 1% stake in Just Dial

    Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has sold almost 1% stake in local search engine Just Dial through an open market transaction. According to a BSE filing, Sequoia Capital India Investments III, SCI Growth Investments II and Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I, which held 4.1% stake, sold 6.36 lakh shares representing 0.94% of stake in Just Dial. The shares were offloaded on November 20. Based on the weighted average price of Rs 558.8 of the stock on the sale day, the transaction is estimated at Rs 35.55 crore. Post share sale, Sequoia Capital's stake in Just Dial remains 3.16%.

  • Nov 22, 03:22 PM (IST)

  • Nov 22, 03:21 PM (IST)

    SC, HC judges to get salary hike

    The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union Cabinet approved a proposal in this regard. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike. The then Chief Justice of India TS Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.

    A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances. The CJI gets a higher amount than this, while the judges of the high court get a lesser amount. Rent-free accommodation is provided to the judges while they are in service.

  • Nov 22, 03:19 PM (IST)

    The Cabinet has approved India's membership for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

  • Nov 22, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Retail investors push equity MF inflow to Rs 16,000cr in Oct

    Equity mutual funds registered an inflow of over Rs 16,000 crore in October, buoyed by strong participation from retail investors, latest data with industry body Amfi showed. This has taken the total inflow into such funds to over Rs 96,000 crore in the first seven months of the ongoing financial year.

    According to the data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), equity funds, which also include equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), saw net inflows of Rs 16,002 crore in October, compared to Rs 18,936 crore in the preceding month. This also marks the 19th straight month of inflows into equity schemes. Prior to that, such funds had witnessed a pullout of Rs 1,370 crore in March 2016.

    The strong inflows have pushed the asset base of equity mutual funds by more than 7% to Rs 7.08 lakh crore at the end of October, from Rs 6.6 lakh crore in the month before. The industry received about Rs 5,621 crore last month through SIPs compared to Rs 5,516 crore in September.

  • Nov 22, 03:00 PM (IST)

    London: Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in lights, as part of an Christmas illuminated trail through Kew Gardens, in London. AP/PTI

    London: Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in lights, as part of an Christmas illuminated trail through Kew Gardens, in London. AP/PTI
  • Nov 22, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Temporary relief to JAL promoters; SC gives time until Dec 31 to deposit Rs 275cr

    In what seems to be a temporary relief to the troubled promoters of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 275 crore and another Rs 275 crore by December 31, reports Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. This is against the earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2000 crore by November 13 which the promoters were unable to meet even though four deadlines had expired.

    While the Supreme Court’s order to deposit Rs 2000 crore stands, the court allowed the developer to deposit the amount in instalments but did not specify a timeline for the remaining Rs 1,450 crore to be deposited by the promoter. However, the court in a lighter vein asked the promoter to deposit the entire amount “like good kids” (The apex court said acche bachon ki tarah paise jama kar dein), a lawyer present in the court confirmed.

    The court also restrained the company’s independent directors, promoters and immediate family from selling their assets to raise money before the said amount had been deposited, saying that such a move would amount to contempt of court.

  • Nov 22, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Indians most susceptible to online frauds & also to condone it

    Among Asians, Indians are more susceptible to online frauds but are willing to accept them occasionally if assured of non-recurrence by companies, reports PTI. India stands among the top four countries in the Asia-Pacific region with highest digital adoption, digital banking account sign-ups and utilisation, says an Experian survey on financial frauds conducted amongst 10 countries in the region.

    "But India remains the only country in the top four with high fraud incidents," the report said, adding this indicates a possible gap between perception and truth. The report is based on analysis of fraud trends across financial services (including insurance), retail and telecoms spanning these 10 countries.

  • Nov 22, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Washington: President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, look at National Thanksgiving Turkey Drumstick after being pardoned by President Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. AP

    Washington: President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, look at National Thanksgiving Turkey Drumstick after being pardoned by President Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. AP
  • Nov 22, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Torrent Power accounts for maximum political funding to BJP & Congress: Report

    Torrent Power accounts for maximum political funding to BJP & Congress: Report

    Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Cadila Healthcare are among the big donors to both the BJP and Congress. The former has contributed over Rs 13 crore to the BJP (Rs 13,62,50,000) in the last five years and over Rs 5 crore to the Congress (Rs 5,50,00,000).
  • Nov 22, 02:35 PM (IST)

    ArcelorMittal team visits Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel plants

    Eyeing the debt-laden Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel for acquisition, a delegation from global giant ArcelorMittal visited their plants for due diligence, sources told PTI. The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is among top industry players, including Tata Steel, that have submitted bids to acquire the debt-ridden Essar Steel, which is going through the insolvency resolution process.

    Tata Steel has a total domestic capacity of 13 million tonne per annum (mtpa). To take the matter forward, the ArcelorMittal team visited Essar Steel's facility, sources said. "The team, which comprised at least 25 people, visited the plants (Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel) last week for due diligence to analyse various aspects such as legal, finances etc," sources said.

    They have analysed all factors and will submit the proposal to the resolution professional directly by next month, sources added. The companies eyeing Bhushan Steel will also have to submit their resolution proposal by December.

  • Nov 22, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 22, 02:07 PM (IST)

    India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI

    The world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile was successfully flight-tested for the first time from the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI against a sea based target in the Bay of Bengal. “The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30 from fuselage, and the two stage missile’s engine fired up and straightway propelled towards the intended target at the sea in Bay of Bengal,” a government release stated.

    The Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) weighs 2.5 ton and is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India’s Su-30 fighter aircraft. The missile was modified by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to carry the weapon.

    Jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM), the air force version of the 8.4-meter BrahMos missile has a strike range of 290km and carries a conventional warhead up to 300 kg. Today’s launch is significant as there is no such weapon available which can be fired from land, sea and air platforms. 

  • Nov 22, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Adani close to securing Chinese loans for its Aus project, says report

    Indian mining giant Adani is close to securing loans from China to build a 388-km railway in Queensland for its controversy-hit $16.5 billion Carmichael coal mine project, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Days ago, a director of Adani Mining, an Australian subsidiary of the Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises, told industry figures that the company had secured Chinese funding for the mine and the rail project between Abbot Point and Galilee basin in Queensland.

    "Adani Group is close to securing finance with an announcement expected in coming weeks that Chinese state-owned enterprises, banks, and export credit agencies are backing the venture," ABC reported. The company, however, rejected the claim in a statement saying, "There have been incorrect reports in the media this morning stating that Adani is no longer seeking a loan from the NAIF".

    It said that Adani has not sought to become a subject of contention in the current Queensland election campaign and that it has held productive meetings with a wide-range of financiers for the Carmichael Mine and associated infrastructure. The ABC report claimed the director had said that Adani would not need the loan from the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to fund the 388-km railway.

  • Nov 22, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Airlines settle Twin Towers claim over 9/11 attacks

    American Airlines and United Airlines have agreed to a $95.1 million settlement with the developer of the World Trade Center over the September 11, 2001 attacks, ending 13 years of litigation, reports AFP. Insurers will cover the payout to World Trade Center Properties, owned by developer Larry Silverstein, according to court papers filed on Tuesday. Six weeks before the attacks Silverstein signed a 99 year lease for the site, which is owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

    After the suicide airliner attacks that felled the Twin Towers, Silverstein received from his own insurers $4.55 billion in settlements after years of negotiations. But he also fought to receive damages from American and United, whose hijacked planes were used in the attacks. He initially sought $12.3 billion from the airlines and airport security companies.

  • Nov 22, 01:26 PM (IST)

  • Nov 22, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Hike, Airtel Payments Bank tie-up for mobile wallet

    Messaging app Hike said it has tied up with Airtel Payments Bank to power its mobile wallet product, reports PTI. Hike users will have access to the bank’s vast product line including merchant and utility payments, it added. The  SoftBank-backed app, which has over 100 million registered users, saw over 30% month-on-month growth for its wallet service.

    "Through this partnership, Airtel Payments Bank gets access to over 100 million users on Hike and will begin powering the Hike Wallet product," Hike said. Hike Messenger VP (Product) Pathik Shah said the company has seen tremendous traction on the wallet over the last few months, most of it being organic. It is on track for over 5 million transactions this month with services like Recharge and peer to peer transactions, he added.

  • Nov 22, 12:56 PM (IST)

    Cabinet clears ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. The ordinance for amending the bankruptcy code will go to Parliament for its consent in six months and is likely to be presented in the Winter session. The IBC is likely to help in streamlining the process of selecting buyers of stressed assets. 

  • Nov 22, 12:41 PM (IST)

    Patidar leader Hardik Patel today declared his support for the Congress in the Gujarat elections next month and said the opposition party had accepted its demand for reservations for the Patel community.

  • Nov 22, 12:15 PM (IST)

    This November 22, 1963, file photo, shows an Associated Press "A" wire copy edited for the teletypesetter circuit, reporting on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in Dallas. AP/PTI

    This November 22, 1963, file photo, shows an Associated Press "A" wire copy edited for the teletypesetter circuit, reporting on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in Dallas. AP/PTI
  • Nov 22, 12:13 PM (IST)

    Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, the limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot in Dallas. Secret Service agent Clinton Hill is riding on the back of the car, Nellie Connally, wife of Texas Governor John Connally, bends over her wounded husband, and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president. AP/PTI

    Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, the limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot in Dallas. Secret Service agent Clinton Hill is riding on the back of the car, Nellie Connally, wife of Texas Governor John Connally, bends over her wounded husband, and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president. AP/PTI
  • Nov 22, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, President John F Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Governor John Connally, far left. The photo was taken minutes before John F Kennedy’s assassination. AP/PTI

    Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, President John F Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Governor  John Connally, far left. The photo was taken minutes before John F Kennedy’s assassination. AP/PTI
  • Nov 22, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 22, 12:05 PM (IST)

  • Nov 22, 12:02 PM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 11:54 AM (IST)

    111m workers to find mention in new Sidbi-Crisil sentiment tracker

    Starting January, state-run Small Industries Development Bank of India and Crisil - the local arm of S&P Global - will publish a quarterly sentiment indicator to track capacity utilisation, order books and margins at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, reports Bloomberg. This will help track workers in the MSME sector that were hitherto not tracker earlier. Conservative estimates peg MSME contribution at over 10% of India’s output, 40% of exports and 111 million workers. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.