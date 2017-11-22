News Live: Cabinet gives nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers

While the Supreme Court’s order to deposit Rs 2000 crore stands, the court allowed the developer to deposit the amount in instalments but did not specify a timeline for the remaining Rs 1,450 crore to be deposited by the promoter. However, the court in a lighter vein asked the promoter to deposit the entire amount “like good kids” (The apex court said acche bachon ki tarah paise jama kar dein), a lawyer present in the court confirmed.
The court also restrained the company’s independent directors, promoters and immediate family from selling their assets to raise money before the said amount had been deposited, saying that such a move would amount to contempt of court.
Eyeing the debt-laden Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel for acquisition, a delegation from global giant ArcelorMittal visited their plants for due diligence, sources told PTI. The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is among top industry players, including Tata Steel, that have submitted bids to acquire the debt-ridden Essar Steel, which is going through the insolvency resolution process.
Tata Steel has a total domestic capacity of 13 million tonne per annum (mtpa). To take the matter forward, the ArcelorMittal team visited Essar Steel's facility, sources said. "The team, which comprised at least 25 people, visited the plants (Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel) last week for due diligence to analyse various aspects such as legal, finances etc," sources said.
They have analysed all factors and will submit the proposal to the resolution professional directly by next month, sources added. The companies eyeing Bhushan Steel will also have to submit their resolution proposal by December.
“The idea is to encourage digital transactions, and what better way than to incentivise them. The move will help increase the size of the formal economy as consumers will demand digital payment options from retailers,” an official said. It would reduce tax evasion as well, he added. The proposal was on the agenda of the previous GST Council meeting in Guwahati on November 10 but could not be taken up.
The move means that the effective GST rate for items under, say, the 18% slab will come down to 16% for those paying through digital mode. However, the concession will be limited to Rs 100 per transaction. This implies that goods and services bought up to Rs 5,000 per transaction will enjoy the full 2 percentage point concession of Rs 100. “Customers will seek digital transactions from merchants, thereby increasing the level of competition in the market,” said another official.
The proposal will not apply to retailers registered in the composition scheme and enjoy a flat tax rate and easier compliance. Customers will be offered two prices, one with the normal GST and the other with two percentage points lower GST for digital payments.
In 2017-18, the number of digital transactions is estimated at 18 billion. Till October, it was 10 billion. The tax revenue loss could be Rs 25,000 crore if 40% of digital transactions are used to avail of the benefit, Rs 20,000 crore if 30% of transactions are used, and Rs 12,000 crore if 20% of transactions are used.
Shares of TeamLease are up 7.22% after the world’s largest asset management firm T Rowe Price acquired 5% in the company for Rs 160cr. The Baltimore, Maryland-headquartered investment management firm, which manages about $970 billion in assets, purchased the stake from Mumbai-based mid-market private equity firm Gaja Capital, the first risk capital investor in TeamLease.
Post the stake sale, Gaja Capital’s stake in TeamLease is expected to slip to 8.5% now, from 13.5% at present. The private equity firm had invested about Rs 75 crore to pick up 25% in TeamLease in two rounds in 2010 and 2011. It had scored a handsome partial exit when the company made its public market debut in February 2016, earning about Rs 120 crore. The TeamLease IPO was one of the most successful public market debuts last year, attracting bids of Rs 16,000 crore for Rs 420 crore of shares on offer.
An offshore supply vessel of the state-run Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) sunk off the Mumbai coast on Tuesday evening, reports PTI. "All the 16 crew members on board SCI Ratna have been rescued," Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar said. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm, she said. SCI chairman Capt Anoop Sharma said all the crew members were immediately rescued by another vessel operating in close vicinity.
He said the SCI Ratna was contracted with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to support its oil exploration operations at the Bombay High. Sharma said the ship sunk at 19:30 hours around 100 nautical miles west of the city in waters which are about 70-80 metres deep. A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident, but initial assessment is pointing towards ingress of water into the engine room as a possible reason for the sinking, he said.
"How the water seeped into the engine will have to be established with a detailed probe," Sharma said, adding that the vessel was very young and had passed all the necessary checks on sea-worthiness. Publicly available data on trade websites said the 2,039 -tonne ship was built in 2011 and had a length of 64 metres.
The movie has been insured with the state-run company for Rs 300 crore under two heads - production and distribution. Since the film is complete, the insurer will be liable under the second part of the cover for loss of ticket revenue in the event of riots, strikes, malicious damage and acts of God such as floods or earthquakes.
On the other hand, if the movie fails to release at all because of law and order concerns or trouble with the censor board, the policy will not pay any claims, according to New India executives. The release of the movie has been delayed from the originally scheduled December 1 by producer Viacom 18 amid protests in different parts of the country. No official release date has been set since the film hasn’t yet been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Supreme Court said it wouldn’t intervene in the matter on Monday since this was the case.
Premiums are 0.5-1% of a film’s budget, estimated at Rs 150 crore in Padmavati’s case. That would peg the production insurance price at about Rs 1.5 crore and cover shoot cancellations due to bad weather, damage to the set, casualties, natural disasters and injury or illness of actors during production. It’s not known if any insurance payments were made after the film’s sets were torched during the shoot in Kolhapur.
These retail stores will enable online shopping for consumers. “It is a model called Tathastu . This will help you get anything you want at our Easyday (department) stores,” said Kishore Biyani Founder and CEO, Future Group. The company aims to open 10,000 such stores by 2022. Initially, the company will start off with 1,100 stores in FY18, Biyani said.
"What matters for dollar is not the timing of the next hike," UBS strategists said, but "how far the Fed is likely to tighten over the cycle; and the market already expects a fair amount." The strategists said that comparatively the euro "remains cheap" and that "strong growth should catalyse appreciation." They expect the dollar to perform well versus the Canadian dollar (CAD) and Japanese yen in 2018.
When it comes to "risk-sensitive currencies," which tend to depreciate amid increased risk as investors seek perceived safe-haven currencies, UBS said "some are more attractive than others." "In a solid growth and low but gently rising core inflation global environment, we expect risk-sensitive Aussie dollar, the Swedish krona and Norwegian krone to outperform," the Swiss bank noted.
Location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth do not appear to have been stolen, Uber said. Affected drivers will get free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The company paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, and did not report the incident. The ride-hailing company has now fired chief security officer Joe Sullivan — previously security boss at Facebook — for his role in hiding the data breach.
Cabinet gives nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers
The Cabinet approved a policy framework for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to negotiate the next round of wage revision with their workers. The decision on the wage policy for the eighth round of negotiations for the workers was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
As per the decision, management of the CPSEs would be "free" to negotiate wage revision for workmen where the periodicity of wage settlement of 5 years or 10 years "expired generally" on December 31, 2016. However, the government would not provide any budgetary support for any such wage increase, and the respective CPSEs would have to bear the entire financial implications from their own resources.
Further, the management of CPSEs would have to ensure the negotiated scales of pay do not exceed the existing scales of executives and non-unionised supervisors of the respective companies. CPSEs would also have to make sure any increase in wages does not result in a rise in the administered prices of their goods and services.
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj finds name missing from voters list
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was left fuming after he found his name missing from the voters list for the local body elections here. The MP, who had to return from Gadankheda polling booth on Wednesday without casting his vote, alleged that it was a conspiracy and demanded stern action against erring officials after which the district administration ordered an inquiry.
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA clearance for contraceptive drug
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), the generic version of Loestrin 1/20 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a BSE filing.
For the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin Fe 1/20 tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $116.8 million, Glenmark said, citing IQVIATM sales data. The company's current portfolio consists of 129 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 58 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.
Strides arm gets USFDA nod for altitude sickness tablets
Strides Shasun said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acteazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness. In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acteazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg. The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets. Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US. Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acteazolamide tablets is approximately $53 million.
Sequoia Capital sells almost 1% stake in Just Dial
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has sold almost 1% stake in local search engine Just Dial through an open market transaction. According to a BSE filing, Sequoia Capital India Investments III, SCI Growth Investments II and Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I, which held 4.1% stake, sold 6.36 lakh shares representing 0.94% of stake in Just Dial. The shares were offloaded on November 20. Based on the weighted average price of Rs 558.8 of the stock on the sale day, the transaction is estimated at Rs 35.55 crore. Post share sale, Sequoia Capital's stake in Just Dial remains 3.16%.
SC, HC judges to get salary hike
The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts are set to get a salary hike as the Union Cabinet approved a proposal in this regard. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that a bill would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike. The then Chief Justice of India TS Thakur had written to the government in 2016 seeking a hike in salaries of Supreme Court and high court judges.
A Supreme Court judge at present gets Rs 1.5 lakh a month in hand after all deductions from salary and allowances. The CJI gets a higher amount than this, while the judges of the high court get a lesser amount. Rent-free accommodation is provided to the judges while they are in service.
The Cabinet has approved India's membership for European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
Retail investors push equity MF inflow to Rs 16,000cr in Oct
Equity mutual funds registered an inflow of over Rs 16,000 crore in October, buoyed by strong participation from retail investors, latest data with industry body Amfi showed. This has taken the total inflow into such funds to over Rs 96,000 crore in the first seven months of the ongoing financial year.
According to the data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), equity funds, which also include equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), saw net inflows of Rs 16,002 crore in October, compared to Rs 18,936 crore in the preceding month. This also marks the 19th straight month of inflows into equity schemes. Prior to that, such funds had witnessed a pullout of Rs 1,370 crore in March 2016.
The strong inflows have pushed the asset base of equity mutual funds by more than 7% to Rs 7.08 lakh crore at the end of October, from Rs 6.6 lakh crore in the month before. The industry received about Rs 5,621 crore last month through SIPs compared to Rs 5,516 crore in September.
London: Visitors walk through a tunnel covered in lights, as part of an Christmas illuminated trail through Kew Gardens, in London. AP/PTI
Temporary relief to JAL promoters; SC gives time until Dec 31 to deposit Rs 275cr
In what seems to be a temporary relief to the troubled promoters of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 275 crore and another Rs 275 crore by December 31, reports Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. This is against the earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2000 crore by November 13 which the promoters were unable to meet even though four deadlines had expired.
While the Supreme Court’s order to deposit Rs 2000 crore stands, the court allowed the developer to deposit the amount in instalments but did not specify a timeline for the remaining Rs 1,450 crore to be deposited by the promoter. However, the court in a lighter vein asked the promoter to deposit the entire amount “like good kids” (The apex court said acche bachon ki tarah paise jama kar dein), a lawyer present in the court confirmed.
The court also restrained the company’s independent directors, promoters and immediate family from selling their assets to raise money before the said amount had been deposited, saying that such a move would amount to contempt of court.
Indians most susceptible to online frauds & also to condone it
Among Asians, Indians are more susceptible to online frauds but are willing to accept them occasionally if assured of non-recurrence by companies, reports PTI. India stands among the top four countries in the Asia-Pacific region with highest digital adoption, digital banking account sign-ups and utilisation, says an Experian survey on financial frauds conducted amongst 10 countries in the region.
"But India remains the only country in the top four with high fraud incidents," the report said, adding this indicates a possible gap between perception and truth. The report is based on analysis of fraud trends across financial services (including insurance), retail and telecoms spanning these 10 countries.
Washington: President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump, right, and their son Barron Trump, look at National Thanksgiving Turkey Drumstick after being pardoned by President Trump during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. AP
ArcelorMittal team visits Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel plants
Eyeing the debt-laden Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel for acquisition, a delegation from global giant ArcelorMittal visited their plants for due diligence, sources told PTI. The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is among top industry players, including Tata Steel, that have submitted bids to acquire the debt-ridden Essar Steel, which is going through the insolvency resolution process.
Tata Steel has a total domestic capacity of 13 million tonne per annum (mtpa). To take the matter forward, the ArcelorMittal team visited Essar Steel's facility, sources said. "The team, which comprised at least 25 people, visited the plants (Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel) last week for due diligence to analyse various aspects such as legal, finances etc," sources said.
They have analysed all factors and will submit the proposal to the resolution professional directly by next month, sources added. The companies eyeing Bhushan Steel will also have to submit their resolution proposal by December.
India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI
The world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile was successfully flight-tested for the first time from the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI against a sea based target in the Bay of Bengal. “The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30 from fuselage, and the two stage missile’s engine fired up and straightway propelled towards the intended target at the sea in Bay of Bengal,” a government release stated.
The Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) weighs 2.5 ton and is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India’s Su-30 fighter aircraft. The missile was modified by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to carry the weapon.
Jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM), the air force version of the 8.4-meter BrahMos missile has a strike range of 290km and carries a conventional warhead up to 300 kg. Today’s launch is significant as there is no such weapon available which can be fired from land, sea and air platforms.
Adani close to securing Chinese loans for its Aus project, says report
Indian mining giant Adani is close to securing loans from China to build a 388-km railway in Queensland for its controversy-hit $16.5 billion Carmichael coal mine project, reports the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Days ago, a director of Adani Mining, an Australian subsidiary of the Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises, told industry figures that the company had secured Chinese funding for the mine and the rail project between Abbot Point and Galilee basin in Queensland.
"Adani Group is close to securing finance with an announcement expected in coming weeks that Chinese state-owned enterprises, banks, and export credit agencies are backing the venture," ABC reported. The company, however, rejected the claim in a statement saying, "There have been incorrect reports in the media this morning stating that Adani is no longer seeking a loan from the NAIF".
It said that Adani has not sought to become a subject of contention in the current Queensland election campaign and that it has held productive meetings with a wide-range of financiers for the Carmichael Mine and associated infrastructure. The ABC report claimed the director had said that Adani would not need the loan from the Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to fund the 388-km railway.
Airlines settle Twin Towers claim over 9/11 attacks
American Airlines and United Airlines have agreed to a $95.1 million settlement with the developer of the World Trade Center over the September 11, 2001 attacks, ending 13 years of litigation, reports AFP. Insurers will cover the payout to World Trade Center Properties, owned by developer Larry Silverstein, according to court papers filed on Tuesday. Six weeks before the attacks Silverstein signed a 99 year lease for the site, which is owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
After the suicide airliner attacks that felled the Twin Towers, Silverstein received from his own insurers $4.55 billion in settlements after years of negotiations. But he also fought to receive damages from American and United, whose hijacked planes were used in the attacks. He initially sought $12.3 billion from the airlines and airport security companies.
Hike, Airtel Payments Bank tie-up for mobile wallet
Messaging app Hike said it has tied up with Airtel Payments Bank to power its mobile wallet product, reports PTI. Hike users will have access to the bank’s vast product line including merchant and utility payments, it added. The SoftBank-backed app, which has over 100 million registered users, saw over 30% month-on-month growth for its wallet service.
"Through this partnership, Airtel Payments Bank gets access to over 100 million users on Hike and will begin powering the Hike Wallet product," Hike said. Hike Messenger VP (Product) Pathik Shah said the company has seen tremendous traction on the wallet over the last few months, most of it being organic. It is on track for over 5 million transactions this month with services like Recharge and peer to peer transactions, he added.
Cabinet clears ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. The ordinance for amending the bankruptcy code will go to Parliament for its consent in six months and is likely to be presented in the Winter session. The IBC is likely to help in streamlining the process of selecting buyers of stressed assets.
Patidar leader Hardik Patel today declared his support for the Congress in the Gujarat elections next month and said the opposition party had accepted its demand for reservations for the Patel community.
This November 22, 1963, file photo, shows an Associated Press "A" wire copy edited for the teletypesetter circuit, reporting on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in Dallas. AP/PTI
Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, the limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot in Dallas. Secret Service agent Clinton Hill is riding on the back of the car, Nellie Connally, wife of Texas Governor John Connally, bends over her wounded husband, and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president. AP/PTI
Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, President John F Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Governor John Connally, far left. The photo was taken minutes before John F Kennedy’s assassination. AP/PTI
111m workers to find mention in new Sidbi-Crisil sentiment tracker
Starting January, state-run Small Industries Development Bank of India and Crisil - the local arm of S&P Global - will publish a quarterly sentiment indicator to track capacity utilisation, order books and margins at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, reports Bloomberg. This will help track workers in the MSME sector that were hitherto not tracker earlier. Conservative estimates peg MSME contribution at over 10% of India’s output, 40% of exports and 111 million workers.
