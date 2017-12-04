App
News Live: Salil Parekh faces twin tests of growth, healing at Infosys

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 04, 02:22 PM (IST)

    Salil Parekh faces twin tests of growth, healing at Infosys

    After well over a decade with Capgemini, Salil Parekh is returning home to head unsettled Indian software services firm Infosys, where he will seek to replicate his success in notching up record growth at the divisions he ran, reports Reuters. Alongside, Parekh has to help the bellwether of India’s $154 billion software services sector recover from a nasty public spat between its board and founders that led to the dramatic exit of the previous CEO, Vishal Sikka, in August.

    Parekh joins Bengaluru-based Infosys in January from Paris-headquartered Capgemini, where he headed their core application services business in key markets like North America and the United Kingdom, and their cloud services and cloud infrastructure businesses. He also managed Sogeti - a unit of Capgemini focused on digital transformation. As the CEO, Parekh will have to achieve growth while being careful not to antagonise Infosys’ founders, who own about 12% of the company, but command an outsized say in its direction.

    In Parekh, India’s No 2 IT firm gets an executive with vast experience in some of its biggest Western markets and one who has led high-margin businesses like cloud services, where it is keen to accelerate growth. His Capgemini colleagues say Parekh pushes people to work hard, believes in sharing information and cutting across hierarchy to deliver on projects.

  • Dec 04, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 04, 08:32 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines

    1. FPI inflows hit 8-month high of Rs 19,728cr in November, reports PTI

    2. Budget 2018-19 may offer larger tax sops to pensioners, reports Business Standard

    3. PE exits through IPOs cross $1bn in 2017, reports Mint

    4. Vijay Mallya to return to UK court as extradition trial begins today

    5. North Korea appears ready to accelerate submarine weapons tests, adding to nuclear threat, reports CNBC. Meanwhile, South Korea, US kick off largest air exercise amid North Korean warnings, reports Reuters

    6. Venezuela to create digital currency amid financing crisis, reports AFP

    7. China's top two banks won't lend to Adani Enterprises' Australian coal mine, reports Reuters

    8. Zee Learn may pick up 42.78% in MT Educare for Rs 140cr, reports The Economic Times

  • Dec 04, 02:24 PM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 02:23 PM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Japan consumer confidence at 4-year high on stocks, job market

    Japanese consumer confidence improved in November to its highest level in four years, lifted by surging stock prices and a robust job market, the Cabinet Office said on Monday. The sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, rose 0.4 point from the previous month to 44.9, up for a third straight month and marking the highest since September 2013, reports Reuters. The survey adds to upbeat signals surrounding consumer sentiment - service-sector business confidence reached a 3-1/2-year high last month.

  • Dec 04, 02:14 PM (IST)

    Airtel picks up stake in Juggernaut

    Telecom major Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic stake in Juggernaut Books, a digital platform for amateur writers, reports PTI. The investment is in line with its endeavour to build an open content ecosystem and bring world-class digital content to its customers, the company said in a statement. Juggernaut Books allows people to discover and read high quality, affordable books and to submit amateur writing, it said.

    "The investment from Airtel will enable Juggernaut to ramp up content acquisition, digital marketing and prepare for a subscription offering launch in the next few months," the statement said. Airtel did not disclose the investment details.

  • Dec 04, 02:06 PM (IST)

    Pyeongtaek: US Air Force EA-18G Growler fighter jets fly over the Osan US Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Monday. Hundreds of aircrafts including two dozen stealth jets began training Monday as the United States and South Korea launched their biggest-ever combined air force exercise. AP

  • Dec 04, 02:05 PM (IST)

  • Dec 04, 01:02 PM (IST)

    Budget 2018-19 may offer larger tax sops to pensioners

    The political message of Union Budget 2018-19 is expected to be consolidating the gains from the big-ticket changes of the past three years rather than introducing radical departures, reports The Business Standard. This is the conclusion of top officials as the Finance Ministry wraps itself up in the veil of secrecy two months before the Budget is read in Parliament by the finance minister.

    However, the one area in which some changes could be possible is direct tax rates for the corporate sector. In 2015-16, the ministry had clipped the headline rate of the corporation tax to 25% for new units in the manufacturing sector. Jaitley promised that the new manufacturing companies that did not avail of any exemption would be charged only 25% and included the MSMEs in the 25% club in 2017-18.

    The ministry is exploring ways to add more categories here, short of a blanket move to migrate all units to the lower rate. Also a proposal the Finance Ministry has acknowledged it is working on is offering larger tax sops to pensioners, a politically rising power group. In a letter addressed to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the Minister of State for Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla, has said the ministry has received representations to raise the income tax exemption limit for pensioners with an annual income of Rs 5 lakh. “The proposal would be examined during the exercise for the ensuing Union Budget, 2018…”, his reply notes. 

  • Dec 04, 12:46 PM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 12:46 PM (IST)

    AYUSH industry may create 26m jobs by 2020: Suresh Prabhu

    The AYUSH industry is expected to grow in double-digits and provide direct employment to 1 million people and indirect jobs to 25 million persons by 2020, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said. The government is eyeing a three-fold increase in the AYUSH sector by 2022, reports PTI. AYUSH stands for traditional systems of medicine and healthcare such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.

  • Dec 04, 12:40 PM (IST)

    I-T department sends notices to a/c holders named in HSBC Geneva list

    After a lull of two years, the tax office is in a rush to move against many named in the list of secret Swiss accounts with HSBC Geneva. In the past fortnight more than 50 persons have been served notices, informing them about the date of hearing of their cases. The move, sources told The Economic Times, would pave the way for the Income-Tax (I-T) Department to initiate prosecution proceedings once the appeals of these alleged accountholders and beneficiaries are dismissed at the first stage of appeal. 

  • Dec 04, 12:30 PM (IST)

    Biocon surges 14% on USFDA nod for biosimilar of cancer drug

    Shares of Biocon surged as much as 14% in morning trade after the biotechnology major said it has received regulatory approval to market a biosimilar of cancer drug Herceptin in the United States, reports PTI. The US health regulator has approved Mylan NV's biosimilar Ogivri, co-developed with Biocon, for the treatment of certain breast and stomach cancers, a company statement said.

    Following the announcement, shares of the company opened on a bullish note and surged 14.2% to touch an early high of Rs 510 on the BSE. Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well, where the stock opened at Rs 491.95, then gathered further momentum and touched an early high of Rs 509, registering a jump of 13.8% over its previous closing price.

    Mylan and Biocon's biosimilar for Herceptin is also under review by regulatory authorities in Australia, Canada, Europe and several additional markets, the statement said. It is already approved in 19 countries around the world, including India, thus providing increased access to this more affordable biologic for cancer patients, it added.

  • Dec 04, 12:17 PM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 12:12 PM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 12:07 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 04, 12:06 PM (IST)

    India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Mathews and Chandimal deny India with century stand

    Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and his successor Dinesh Chandimal dug deep in a burgeoning 117-run stand to help the tourists to 192 for three at lunch on day three of the third and final test against India on Monday. Beginning the day 405 runs behind India’s first innings total of 536 for seven declared, the onus was on the right-handers to spearhead Sri Lanka’s battle for survival at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

    The duo overcame occasional discomforts to deny India in the morning session with Mathews, who scored the last of his seven test centuries in 2015, on 90 not out, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes. Chandimal was on 52, the duo having displayed the kind of application that has been largely lacking among the tourists who trail 1-0 after succumbing to their worst defeat in the second test in Nagpur.

    After the second day was blighted by complaints of air pollution by the visitors, they resumed on a slightly hazy morning on 131 for three and found themselves at the receiving end of Mohammad Shami’s fiery four-over spell during which the Indian paceman did everything right except take a wicket. Chandimal took a single off Ravichandran Ashwin to bring up Sri Lanka’s first 100-plus partnership in the series, while his seventh boundary brought up his third successive fifty but Sri Lanka, still 344 behind, will need the duo to continue the rebuilding job after the break.

    New Delhi: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the second day of the third cricket test match against India at Feroz Shah Kotla, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI

  • Dec 04, 11:57 AM (IST)

    Shares of 63 Moons are presently locked at 5% lower circuit after the Bombay High Court upheld a previous order on its merger with NSEL. The court upheld the order by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The ministry had passed an order in February 2016 to merge National Spot Exchange with its parent firm. The merge’s intention was to recover dues of NSEL scam from 63 Moons, reports CNBC-TV18.

  • Dec 04, 11:52 AM (IST)

  • Dec 04, 11:44 AM (IST)

    Tata Teleservices may offer 26% stake to JV partner in lieu of Rs 7,000cr penalty 

    Tata Teleservices is looking to offset telecom infrastructure commitments by offering its 26% stake in a local joint venture to controlling shareholder American Tower Corp (ATC) for discontinuing rentals, sources told The Economic Times. This follows the Tata Group’s exit from mobile services. The value of the stake is pegged at Rs 5,000 crore while the penalty for early termination may be as much as Rs 7,000 crore.

    It’s unclear if Tata will offer additional cash payouts to bridge the deficit, sources said.

    TTSL has told ATC it will discontinue around 30,000 tower tenancies with ATC India and its unit Viom Networks. The 25,000 tenancies on the Viom network are locked in for six years, while 5,000 on the ATC India network are for three years, sources added.

  • Dec 04, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Steel Strips Wheels stock gains 3% as November sales turnover rises 34% YoY

    Steel Strips Wheels share price rallied over 3% on Monday as its November sales turnover increased 34% YoY. The company said it achieved total wheel rim sales of 12.92 lakh as against 11.99 lakh in November 2017, representing a growth of 8% YoY. Its truck segment was the key highlight, with highest ever revenue growth.

    In terms of value, the company achieved gross turnover of Rs 172.75 crore in November 2017 as against Rs 128.62 crore in the same period last year, thereby recording a growth of 34%. It achieved a net turnover of Rs 138.85 crore in November versus Rs 115.25 crore YoY, a growth of 20%.

  • Dec 04, 11:21 AM (IST)

    New York: A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, New York on Sunday. December's full moon appears bigger and brighter in the sky as it sits closer than average to Earth. Sunday's moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The next two will occur on January 1, 2018, and January 31. AP

  • Dec 04, 11:17 AM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 11:06 AM (IST)
  • Dec 04, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Rajasthan to connect all districts with air services

    The Rajasthan government looks to provide air connectivity to all districts either through its inter-state air services or the central scheme Udan, a senior official told PTI. While the Centre is pushing ahead with the ambitious regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, the Rajasthan government's intra-state air services initiative has been operational for little over a year.

    Besides, the state government has plans to start 'Palace on Wings' services to connect heritage properties, forts and palaces by air, according to Captain Keshri Singh, Director of Civil Aviation Rajasthan. The government has plans to "connect all districts with air services either by intra-state or UDAN or regular flight operations," he said.

    Udan or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik scheme seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports in different parts of the country. There are 18 state-owned airfields in Rajasthan besides AAI airports, defence airfields and private airstrips.

  • Dec 04, 10:28 AM (IST)

    Syria: In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defence Ministry official website, a Russian long-range Tu-22M3 bomber strikes the Islamic State targets in Syria on Sunday. Syria's main Kurdish forces declared on Sunday that they have successfully cleared areas east of the Euphrates river of Islamic State militants, with help from the US-led coalition and Russian forces. AP

  • Dec 04, 10:05 AM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 04, 09:52 AM (IST)

    China's top two banks won't lend to Adani's Australian coal mine

    China’s two biggest banks said they do not plan to finance a controversial Australian coal mine, in the latest blow to Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises’ long delayed project, reports Reuters. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and China Construction Bank said in separate statements they were not working on the project, after media recently reported that Chinese banks may get involved.

    Adani is seeking A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in financing by March 2018 for the A$4 billion first stage of its proposed Carmichael coal mine in the state of Queensland, a project that has been shrunk from a A$16.5 billion plan to make it more viable. Adani declined to comment on its financing plans on Monday or the statements from the Chinese banks.

    Australian and overseas banks have balked at granting loans for the project, which environmentalists oppose due to climate change and the potential for damage to the Great Barrier Reef.

  • Dec 04, 09:34 AM (IST)

    Zee Learn may pick up 42.78% in MT Educare for Rs 140cr, says report

    Subhash Chandra-controlled Zee Learn is in talks with MT Educare, a Mumbai-based company that runs the popular Mahesh Tutorials coaching classes, to buy a controlling stake in the company, in a growing sign that a wave of fresh capital is triggering larger consolidation in the educational services space, reports The Economic Times.

    Zee initially plans to buy the entire promoter block of 42.78% and will make an open offer for another 20% stake, sources said. Institutions and public shareholders own the remaining 57.22%. MT Educare, which went public in 2012, is a leading education services company that prepares students for competitive examinations. At current valuations, Zee will have to pay Rs 140 crore for a controlling stake in the company. 

