IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Modi a 'serial abuser': Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 22, 07:55 PM (IST)

    Britain has cut its growth forecasts for Brexit-bound economy to 1.5 percent in 2017 from 2 percent forecast. It also expects borrowings to shoot up in the next decade. 

    The Office for Budget Responsibility saw growth in 2018 at 1.4 percent, lower than its previous forecast of 1.6 percent, Reuters report. The revisions for later years were more acute - GDP growth forecasts in 2019 and 2020 stood at 1.3 percent in both years compared with 1.7 and 1.9 percent respectively seen in March.

  • Nov 22, 04:04 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. The Cabinet has cleared an ordinance to amend the Bankruptcy Code. It has also given its nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers.

    2. PSBs plan to raise over Rs 13K cr after bank recap plan, Moody’s upgrade, reports Mint

    3. Goldman Sachs sees Reliance Jio’s operating income at $5bn by FY25

    4. Govt to offer consumers discounts for digital GST payments, reports Business Standard

    5. ArcelorMittal team visits Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel plants for due diligence, reports PTI

    6. India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI

    7. Temporary relief to JAL promoters; SC gives time until Dec 31 to deposit Rs 275cr

    8. Retail investors push equity MF inflow to Rs 16,000cr in Oct

  • Nov 22, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Will not modify Govt order banning pet coke, furnace oil: SC

    Will not modify Govt order banning pet coke, furnace oil: SC

    The Centre had earlier informed the court that CPCB had issued a direction prohibiting use of pet coke and furnace oil with immediate effect until further orders in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.
  • Nov 22, 09:05 PM (IST) 

    Mnangagwa returns to Zimbabwe, meets officials: aide

    Zimbabwe's ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa flew home today and met with top government and ruling party officials ahead of his inauguration as president on Friday, an aide said.
     
    "He met the ZANU-PF politburo at Manyame airbase... He has already left State House where he was having a de-brief.Inauguration is on Friday," Larry Mavhima told AFP

  • Nov 22, 08:52 PM (IST)

    Ola eyes profits by FY19; SoftBank reaffirms commitment

    Cab-hailing app Ola is projected to become profitable during 2018-19 and report a net operating profit of over Rs 1,170 crore, according to a valuation report filed with the corporate affairs ministry.

    This is expected to grow further to Rs 6,423.33 crore by 2020-21, the document showed.

    The SoftBank-backed firm, which is privately held, had posted a net operating loss after tax of Rs 2,781.70 crore in 2016-17.

    The valuation report was compiled by chartered accountancy firm Jain Ambavat and Associates. It formed a part of Ola's disclosure that was made public earlier this month through the filing.

  • Nov 22, 08:44 PM (IST)

    France, five others risk breaking deficit rules: EU

    France, five others risk breaking deficit rules: EU

    The EU warned today that France and five other countries were at risk of breaching the bloc's tough public spending rules, adding to the pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to push through tough reforms.
  • Nov 22, 08:27 PM (IST)

    H-1B woes to continue for Indian IT: Report

    H-1B woes to continue for Indian IT: Report

    The ongoing H-1B visa issues could continue being a thorny issue for the Indian IT industry, a recent analyst report has warned.
  • Nov 22, 08:15 PM (IST)

    The BJP today questioned the agreement reached between the Congress and Patidar leader Hardik Patel over reservation for the Patel community, saying the two are deceiving each other over what is legally untenable.   Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters, "The Congress-Hardik club is one of mutual deception. Legally and constitutionally that (breaching the 50 percent cap on reservation) is not possible as the law stands today." He said that in elections, only promises which can be implemented should be made to each other and the public, reports PTI

  • Nov 22, 07:42 PM (IST)

    Nearly 1,703 candidates have filed nominations for the 89 constituencies under the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat on December 9.  Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for the first phase. This phase will cover 19 districts. 

    Of these nominations, independents account for 788, while 523 candidates of national parties such as the BJP and Congress have also submitted their papers between November 14 to 21 (the stipulated period), said a release issued by Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain.

  • Nov 22, 07:25 PM (IST)

    Uber, which recently revealed that it paid hackers to keep data breach secret, could face fresh regulatory crackdown, Reuters reports.  On Tuesday, the ride-hailing firm said that it paid hackers USD 100,000 to keep secret a massive breach last year, which had exposed personal data of nearly 57 million accounts. 

    "None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi said in a blog post. 

  • Nov 22, 06:54 PM (IST)

    Union minister Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said that the government was aiming at implementing the concept of 'digital sky' for drones to ensure smooth operations of rising numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles.   Sinha was addressing a consultation process conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for finalising rules for drones.   Earlier this month, the civil aviation ministry unveiled draft norms for operating drones or unmanned aerial system (UAS) for civilian purposes. under the rules, a unique identification number and radio frequency tags would be a mandatory requirement for operating drones.

  • Nov 22, 06:20 PM (IST)

    The BJP on Wednesday termed as "good" the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board on resolving the Ayodhya issue and asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to clarify the party's stand by breaking his "silence".   The UP Shia Waqf Board on Monday proposed relinquishing its right over the disputed land in Ayodhya, and building a 'masjid-e-aman" in Lucknow to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid tangle. A draft for resolving the issue, prepared by the Shia Waqf Board, was submitted in the Supreme Court on November 18.

  • Nov 22, 05:59 PM (IST)

    The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Centre and the governments of five northern states to come up with definitive workable solutions to stop stubble burning, including using crop residue in power plants.   A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to convene a meeting on November 28 to work out a clear mechanism on transportation and use of stubble as fuel in power plants.

  • Nov 22, 05:46 PM (IST)

    After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP-governed Gujarat also banned the movie, Padmavati. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state will not screen the movie, which is hurting sentiments of Rajputs. 

    "We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated," Rupani said.

    Also read: Padmavati proving to be liability for New India Assurance? Insurer says not yet

    Meanwhile, a Parliamentary Panel has sought a report on the film from the Information & Broadcast Ministry and the censor board. 

    The matter was taken up for consideration by the Lok Sabha Committee on Petitions after two BJP MPs, CP Joshi and Om Birla, from Rajasthan filed a plea before it regarding objectionable content in the movie, reports PTI.

  • Nov 22, 05:40 PM (IST)

    Coalscam: The CBI on Wednesday said that it has handed over various documents filed along with the charge sheet to industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a coal scam case against them regarding the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.   Special Judge Bharat Parashar was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block where the offences of "cheating" and "criminal conspiracy" were "prima facie" made out against the accused.

  • Nov 22, 05:17 PM (IST)

    About 6.71 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.38 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs eight crore have been seized by the EC-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound Gujarat.   Gujarat is a dry state. As per official data, the Election Commission (EC) teams have so far seized suspected illicit cash amounting to Rs 1.38 crore, 6.71 lakh litres of liquor and 27.02 kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 8.13 crore.

  • Nov 22, 05:01 PM (IST)

    The government has formed a task force to draft new direct tax legislation. The task force is expected to give its report in six months.       

    The six-member task force will have Arbind Modi, CBDT Member (Legislation) as the Convener and other members, including Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY) and Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER).   Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961 was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.

  • Nov 22, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets remain rangebound while midcaps underperform

  • Nov 22, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Supreme Court upholds ban on petroleum coke in New Delhi area

    The Supreme Court upheld the ban on use of petroleum coke in and around New Delhi as the country battles to clean the air in its capital, reports Reuters. India is the world’s biggest consumer of petroleum coke - a dirtier alternative to coal composed mainly of carbon - which emits 11% more greenhouse gases than coal, according to the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. Burning it also emits several times more sulphur dioxide, which causes lung diseases and acid rain.

    “Keeping in view the fact that pollution is increasing, we are not lifting the ban on use of petcoke and furnace oil in these industrial units in three states,” a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur said in its order, referring to polluting units. The ban, which covers the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, came into effect on November 1.

  • Nov 22, 04:05 PM (IST)
  • Nov 22, 04:01 PM (IST)

    Gold prices crept up on Wednesday amid a softer dollar, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank's monetary policy.

    Gold prices crept up on Wednesday amid a softer dollar, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank’s monetary policy.
  • Nov 22, 03:54 PM (IST)

    Govt to bring in ordinance for changes in insolvency law

    The government will come out with an ordinance to make certain amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley said. The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides for a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process. It is implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

    The Cabinet approved bringing in an ordinance to make "some changes" in the Code, Jaitley said. Details about the proposed changes could not be immediately ascertained. The move also comes at a time when there are concerns in certain quarters about various aspects of the law, including the possibility of promoters wresting back control of a company under the insolvency process.

  • Nov 22, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Pakistan's Punjab Judicial Review Board orders release of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.

  • Nov 22, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Ready to supply Euro-VI fuel to Delhi from April, says IOC

    The Euro-VI grade petrol and diesel will be supplied to the national capital by three oil PSUs from their refineries at Mathura, Bina and Bhatinda from April to help it fight the alarming levels of air pollution, reports PTI. "We will be able to meet requirement of Delhi from April 1," Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh said. "We will have to tweak the fuel production slate to produce BS-VI (equivalent to fuel meeting Euro-VI emission norm), he added.

    The nation's biggest oil firm, IOC will source the fuel from its Mathura refinery, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) will do so from its joint venture refinery at Bhatinda. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) supply the fuel from its Bina refinery.

  • Nov 22, 03:39 PM (IST)

    Coal-based plants can pass on retrofit cost: Power Secretary

    Power Ministry is not mulling any amendment in laws for passing on the cost of retrofitting coal based-power plant to consumers, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla told PTI. His comment came amid reports that the ministry is going ahead for changes in regulations to allow power generating firms to pass on the cost of retrofitting plants for meeting emission norms. Power producers can always go to their respective regulators or electricity regulatory commissions to seek approval for increasing power tariff to recover any such expenditure citing new norms issued by Environment Ministry in December 2015.

    A power sector expert said the industry has been dragging retrofitting of power plants to reduce emission, citing less clarity on the issue but it was always clear. The expert further said since power secretary has made it crystal clear, the generators have no option but to go for retrofitting of their plants. The cost of retrofitting a power plant ranges from Rs 1-2 crore per megawatt while that for new coal-based plant would be around Rs 5 crore per MW.

  • Nov 22, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Mulayam justifies police firing on kar sevaks in 1990

    Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav justified his order to open fire on kar sevaks marching towards Ayodhya in 1990, saying if even more people were required to be killed for the country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it, reports PTI.

    "Desh ki ekta ke liye aur bhi maarna padta toh suraksha bal maartey (if even more people were required to be killed for the sake of country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it)," he said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said 28 people had lost their lives in the police firing at Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.

  • Nov 22, 03:31 PM (IST)

    BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj finds name missing from voters list

    BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was left fuming after he found his name missing from the voters list for the local body elections here. The MP, who had to return from Gadankheda polling booth on Wednesday without casting his vote, alleged that it was a conspiracy and demanded stern action against erring officials after which the district administration ordered an inquiry.

  • Nov 22, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA clearance for contraceptive drug

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), the generic version of Loestrin 1/20 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a BSE filing.

    For the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin Fe 1/20 tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $116.8 million, Glenmark said, citing IQVIATM sales data. The company's current portfolio consists of 129 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 58 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.

  • Nov 22, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Strides arm gets USFDA nod for altitude sickness tablets

    Strides Shasun said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acteazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness. In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acteazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg. The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets. Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US. Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acteazolamide tablets is approximately $53 million.

  • Nov 22, 03:24 PM (IST)

    Sequoia Capital sells almost 1% stake in Just Dial

    Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has sold almost 1% stake in local search engine Just Dial through an open market transaction. According to a BSE filing, Sequoia Capital India Investments III, SCI Growth Investments II and Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I, which held 4.1% stake, sold 6.36 lakh shares representing 0.94% of stake in Just Dial. The shares were offloaded on November 20. Based on the weighted average price of Rs 558.8 of the stock on the sale day, the transaction is estimated at Rs 35.55 crore. Post share sale, Sequoia Capital's stake in Just Dial remains 3.16%.

