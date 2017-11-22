News Live: Modi a 'serial abuser': Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi

While the Supreme Court’s order to deposit Rs 2000 crore stands, the court allowed the developer to deposit the amount in instalments but did not specify a timeline for the remaining Rs 1,450 crore to be deposited by the promoter. However, the court in a lighter vein asked the promoter to deposit the entire amount “like good kids” (The apex court said acche bachon ki tarah paise jama kar dein), a lawyer present in the court confirmed.
The court also restrained the company’s independent directors, promoters and immediate family from selling their assets to raise money before the said amount had been deposited, saying that such a move would amount to contempt of court.
Eyeing the debt-laden Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel for acquisition, a delegation from global giant ArcelorMittal visited their plants for due diligence, sources told PTI. The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is among top industry players, including Tata Steel, that have submitted bids to acquire the debt-ridden Essar Steel, which is going through the insolvency resolution process.
Tata Steel has a total domestic capacity of 13 million tonne per annum (mtpa). To take the matter forward, the ArcelorMittal team visited Essar Steel's facility, sources said. "The team, which comprised at least 25 people, visited the plants (Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel) last week for due diligence to analyse various aspects such as legal, finances etc," sources said.
They have analysed all factors and will submit the proposal to the resolution professional directly by next month, sources added. The companies eyeing Bhushan Steel will also have to submit their resolution proposal by December.
“The idea is to encourage digital transactions, and what better way than to incentivise them. The move will help increase the size of the formal economy as consumers will demand digital payment options from retailers,” an official said. It would reduce tax evasion as well, he added. The proposal was on the agenda of the previous GST Council meeting in Guwahati on November 10 but could not be taken up.
The move means that the effective GST rate for items under, say, the 18% slab will come down to 16% for those paying through digital mode. However, the concession will be limited to Rs 100 per transaction. This implies that goods and services bought up to Rs 5,000 per transaction will enjoy the full 2 percentage point concession of Rs 100. “Customers will seek digital transactions from merchants, thereby increasing the level of competition in the market,” said another official.
The proposal will not apply to retailers registered in the composition scheme and enjoy a flat tax rate and easier compliance. Customers will be offered two prices, one with the normal GST and the other with two percentage points lower GST for digital payments.
In 2017-18, the number of digital transactions is estimated at 18 billion. Till October, it was 10 billion. The tax revenue loss could be Rs 25,000 crore if 40% of digital transactions are used to avail of the benefit, Rs 20,000 crore if 30% of transactions are used, and Rs 12,000 crore if 20% of transactions are used.
Shares of TeamLease are up 7.22% after the world’s largest asset management firm T Rowe Price acquired 5% in the company for Rs 160cr. The Baltimore, Maryland-headquartered investment management firm, which manages about $970 billion in assets, purchased the stake from Mumbai-based mid-market private equity firm Gaja Capital, the first risk capital investor in TeamLease.
Post the stake sale, Gaja Capital’s stake in TeamLease is expected to slip to 8.5% now, from 13.5% at present. The private equity firm had invested about Rs 75 crore to pick up 25% in TeamLease in two rounds in 2010 and 2011. It had scored a handsome partial exit when the company made its public market debut in February 2016, earning about Rs 120 crore. The TeamLease IPO was one of the most successful public market debuts last year, attracting bids of Rs 16,000 crore for Rs 420 crore of shares on offer.
An offshore supply vessel of the state-run Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) sunk off the Mumbai coast on Tuesday evening, reports PTI. "All the 16 crew members on board SCI Ratna have been rescued," Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar said. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm, she said. SCI chairman Capt Anoop Sharma said all the crew members were immediately rescued by another vessel operating in close vicinity.
He said the SCI Ratna was contracted with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to support its oil exploration operations at the Bombay High. Sharma said the ship sunk at 19:30 hours around 100 nautical miles west of the city in waters which are about 70-80 metres deep. A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident, but initial assessment is pointing towards ingress of water into the engine room as a possible reason for the sinking, he said.
"How the water seeped into the engine will have to be established with a detailed probe," Sharma said, adding that the vessel was very young and had passed all the necessary checks on sea-worthiness. Publicly available data on trade websites said the 2,039 -tonne ship was built in 2011 and had a length of 64 metres.
The movie has been insured with the state-run company for Rs 300 crore under two heads - production and distribution. Since the film is complete, the insurer will be liable under the second part of the cover for loss of ticket revenue in the event of riots, strikes, malicious damage and acts of God such as floods or earthquakes.
On the other hand, if the movie fails to release at all because of law and order concerns or trouble with the censor board, the policy will not pay any claims, according to New India executives. The release of the movie has been delayed from the originally scheduled December 1 by producer Viacom 18 amid protests in different parts of the country. No official release date has been set since the film hasn’t yet been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Supreme Court said it wouldn’t intervene in the matter on Monday since this was the case.
Premiums are 0.5-1% of a film’s budget, estimated at Rs 150 crore in Padmavati’s case. That would peg the production insurance price at about Rs 1.5 crore and cover shoot cancellations due to bad weather, damage to the set, casualties, natural disasters and injury or illness of actors during production. It’s not known if any insurance payments were made after the film’s sets were torched during the shoot in Kolhapur.
These retail stores will enable online shopping for consumers. “It is a model called Tathastu . This will help you get anything you want at our Easyday (department) stores,” said Kishore Biyani Founder and CEO, Future Group. The company aims to open 10,000 such stores by 2022. Initially, the company will start off with 1,100 stores in FY18, Biyani said.
"What matters for dollar is not the timing of the next hike," UBS strategists said, but "how far the Fed is likely to tighten over the cycle; and the market already expects a fair amount." The strategists said that comparatively the euro "remains cheap" and that "strong growth should catalyse appreciation." They expect the dollar to perform well versus the Canadian dollar (CAD) and Japanese yen in 2018.
When it comes to "risk-sensitive currencies," which tend to depreciate amid increased risk as investors seek perceived safe-haven currencies, UBS said "some are more attractive than others." "In a solid growth and low but gently rising core inflation global environment, we expect risk-sensitive Aussie dollar, the Swedish krona and Norwegian krone to outperform," the Swiss bank noted.
Location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth do not appear to have been stolen, Uber said. Affected drivers will get free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The company paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, and did not report the incident. The ride-hailing company has now fired chief security officer Joe Sullivan — previously security boss at Facebook — for his role in hiding the data breach.
Nov 22, 07:55 PM (IST)
Britain has cut its growth forecasts for Brexit-bound economy to 1.5 percent in 2017 from 2 percent forecast. It also expects borrowings to shoot up in the next decade.
The Office for Budget Responsibility saw growth in 2018 at 1.4 percent, lower than its previous forecast of 1.6 percent, Reuters report. The revisions for later years were more acute - GDP growth forecasts in 2019 and 2020 stood at 1.3 percent in both years compared with 1.7 and 1.9 percent respectively seen in March.
Nov 22, 04:04 PM (IST)
Top Headlines:
1. The Cabinet has cleared an ordinance to amend the Bankruptcy Code. It has also given its nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers.
2. PSBs plan to raise over Rs 13K cr after bank recap plan, Moody’s upgrade, reports Mint
3. Goldman Sachs sees Reliance Jio’s operating income at $5bn by FY25
4. Govt to offer consumers discounts for digital GST payments, reports Business Standard
5. ArcelorMittal team visits Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel plants for due diligence, reports PTI
6. India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI
7. Temporary relief to JAL promoters; SC gives time until Dec 31 to deposit Rs 275cr
8. Retail investors push equity MF inflow to Rs 16,000cr in Oct
Mnangagwa returns to Zimbabwe, meets officials: aide
Zimbabwe's ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa flew home today and met with top government and ruling party officials ahead of his inauguration as president on Friday, an aide said.
"He met the ZANU-PF politburo at Manyame airbase... He has already left State House where he was having a de-brief.Inauguration is on Friday," Larry Mavhima told AFP
Nov 22, 08:52 PM (IST)
Ola eyes profits by FY19; SoftBank reaffirms commitment
Cab-hailing app Ola is projected to become profitable during 2018-19 and report a net operating profit of over Rs 1,170 crore, according to a valuation report filed with the corporate affairs ministry.
This is expected to grow further to Rs 6,423.33 crore by 2020-21, the document showed.
The SoftBank-backed firm, which is privately held, had posted a net operating loss after tax of Rs 2,781.70 crore in 2016-17.
The valuation report was compiled by chartered accountancy firm Jain Ambavat and Associates. It formed a part of Ola's disclosure that was made public earlier this month through the filing.
The BJP today questioned the agreement reached between the Congress and Patidar leader Hardik Patel over reservation for the Patel community, saying the two are deceiving each other over what is legally untenable.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters, "The Congress-Hardik club is one of mutual deception. Legally and constitutionally that (breaching the 50 percent cap on reservation) is not possible as the law stands today." He said that in elections, only promises which can be implemented should be made to each other and the public, reports PTI.
Nov 22, 07:42 PM (IST)
Nearly 1,703 candidates have filed nominations for the 89 constituencies under the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat on December 9. Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for the first phase. This phase will cover 19 districts.
Of these nominations, independents account for 788, while 523 candidates of national parties such as the BJP and Congress have also submitted their papers between November 14 to 21 (the stipulated period), said a release issued by Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain.
Nov 22, 07:25 PM (IST)
Uber, which recently revealed that it paid hackers to keep data breach secret, could face fresh regulatory crackdown, Reuters reports. On Tuesday, the ride-hailing firm said that it paid hackers USD 100,000 to keep secret a massive breach last year, which had exposed personal data of nearly 57 million accounts.
"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi said in a blog post.
Nov 22, 06:54 PM (IST)
Union minister Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said that the government was aiming at implementing the concept of 'digital sky' for drones to ensure smooth operations of rising numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles.
Sinha was addressing a consultation process conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for finalising rules for drones.
Earlier this month, the civil aviation ministry unveiled draft norms for operating drones or unmanned aerial system (UAS) for civilian purposes. under the rules, a unique identification number and radio frequency tags would be a mandatory requirement for operating drones.
Nov 22, 06:20 PM (IST)
The BJP on Wednesday termed as "good" the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board on resolving the Ayodhya issue and asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to clarify the party's stand by breaking his "silence".
The UP Shia Waqf Board on Monday proposed relinquishing its right over the disputed land in Ayodhya, and building a 'masjid-e-aman" in Lucknow to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid tangle. A draft for resolving the issue, prepared by the Shia Waqf Board, was submitted in the Supreme Court on November 18.
Nov 22, 05:59 PM (IST)
The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Centre and the governments of five northern states to come up with definitive workable solutions to stop stubble burning, including using crop residue in power plants.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to convene a meeting on November 28 to work out a clear mechanism on transportation and use of stubble as fuel in power plants.
Nov 22, 05:46 PM (IST)
After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP-governed Gujarat also banned the movie, Padmavati. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state will not screen the movie, which is hurting sentiments of Rajputs.
"We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated," Rupani said.
Meanwhile, a Parliamentary Panel has sought a report on the film from the Information & Broadcast Ministry and the censor board.
The matter was taken up for consideration by the Lok Sabha Committee on Petitions after two BJP MPs, CP Joshi and Om Birla, from Rajasthan filed a plea before it regarding objectionable content in the movie, reports PTI.
Nov 22, 05:40 PM (IST)
Coalscam: The CBI on Wednesday said that it has handed over various documents filed along with the charge sheet to industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a coal scam case against them regarding the
allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh.
Special Judge Bharat Parashar was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block where the offences of "cheating" and "criminal conspiracy" were "prima facie" made out against the accused.
Nov 22, 05:17 PM (IST)
About 6.71 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.38 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs eight crore have been seized by the EC-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound Gujarat.
Gujarat is a dry state. As per official data, the Election Commission (EC) teams have so far seized suspected illicit cash amounting to Rs 1.38 crore, 6.71 lakh litres of liquor and 27.02 kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 8.13 crore.
Nov 22, 05:01 PM (IST)
The government has formed a task force to draft new direct tax legislation. The task force is expected to give its report in six months.
The six-member task force will have Arbind Modi, CBDT Member (Legislation) as the Convener and other members, including Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY) and Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961 was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.
Supreme Court upholds ban on petroleum coke in New Delhi area
The Supreme Court upheld the ban on use of petroleum coke in and around New Delhi as the country battles to clean the air in its capital, reports Reuters. India is the world’s biggest consumer of petroleum coke - a dirtier alternative to coal composed mainly of carbon - which emits 11% more greenhouse gases than coal, according to the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. Burning it also emits several times more sulphur dioxide, which causes lung diseases and acid rain.
“Keeping in view the fact that pollution is increasing, we are not lifting the ban on use of petcoke and furnace oil in these industrial units in three states,” a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur said in its order, referring to polluting units. The ban, which covers the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, came into effect on November 1.
Gold prices crept up on Wednesday amid a softer dollar, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank’s monetary policy.
Nov 22, 03:54 PM (IST)
Govt to bring in ordinance for changes in insolvency law
The government will come out with an ordinance to make certain amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley said. The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides for a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process. It is implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.
The Cabinet approved bringing in an ordinance to make "some changes" in the Code, Jaitley said. Details about the proposed changes could not be immediately ascertained. The move also comes at a time when there are concerns in certain quarters about various aspects of the law, including the possibility of promoters wresting back control of a company under the insolvency process.
Nov 22, 03:51 PM (IST)
Pakistan's Punjab Judicial Review Board orders release of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.
Nov 22, 03:48 PM (IST)
Ready to supply Euro-VI fuel to Delhi from April, says IOC
The Euro-VI grade petrol and diesel will be supplied to the national capital by three oil PSUs from their refineries at Mathura, Bina and Bhatinda from April to help it fight the alarming levels of air pollution, reports PTI. "We will be able to meet requirement of Delhi from April 1," Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh said. "We will have to tweak the fuel production slate to produce BS-VI (equivalent to fuel meeting Euro-VI emission norm), he added.
The nation's biggest oil firm, IOC will source the fuel from its Mathura refinery, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) will do so from its joint venture refinery at Bhatinda. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) supply the fuel from its Bina refinery.
Nov 22, 03:39 PM (IST)
Coal-based plants can pass on retrofit cost: Power Secretary
Power Ministry is not mulling any amendment in laws for passing on the cost of retrofitting coal based-power plant to consumers, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla told PTI. His comment came amid reports that the ministry is going ahead for changes in regulations to allow power generating firms to pass on the cost of retrofitting plants for meeting emission norms. Power producers can always go to their respective regulators or electricity regulatory commissions to seek approval for increasing power tariff to recover any such expenditure citing new norms issued by Environment Ministry in December 2015.
A power sector expert said the industry has been dragging retrofitting of power plants to reduce emission, citing less clarity on the issue but it was always clear. The expert further said since power secretary has made it crystal clear, the generators have no option but to go for retrofitting of their plants. The cost of retrofitting a power plant ranges from Rs 1-2 crore per megawatt while that for new coal-based plant would be around Rs 5 crore per MW.
Nov 22, 03:37 PM (IST)
Mulayam justifies police firing on kar sevaks in 1990
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav justified his order to open fire on kar sevaks marching towards Ayodhya in 1990, saying if even more people were required to be killed for the country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it, reports PTI.
"Desh ki ekta ke liye aur bhi maarna padta toh suraksha bal maartey (if even more people were required to be killed for the sake of country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it)," he said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said 28 people had lost their lives in the police firing at Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.
Nov 22, 03:31 PM (IST)
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj finds name missing from voters list
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was left fuming after he found his name missing from the voters list for the local body elections here. The MP, who had to return from Gadankheda polling booth on Wednesday without casting his vote, alleged that it was a conspiracy and demanded stern action against erring officials after which the district administration ordered an inquiry.
Nov 22, 03:30 PM (IST)
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA clearance for contraceptive drug
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), the generic version of Loestrin 1/20 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a BSE filing.
For the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin Fe 1/20 tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $116.8 million, Glenmark said, citing IQVIATM sales data. The company's current portfolio consists of 129 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 58 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.
Nov 22, 03:26 PM (IST)
Strides arm gets USFDA nod for altitude sickness tablets
Strides Shasun said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acteazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness. In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acteazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg. The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets. Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US. Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acteazolamide tablets is approximately $53 million.
Nov 22, 03:24 PM (IST)
Sequoia Capital sells almost 1% stake in Just Dial
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has sold almost 1% stake in local search engine Just Dial through an open market transaction. According to a BSE filing, Sequoia Capital India Investments III, SCI Growth Investments II and Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I, which held 4.1% stake, sold 6.36 lakh shares representing 0.94% of stake in Just Dial. The shares were offloaded on November 20. Based on the weighted average price of Rs 558.8 of the stock on the sale day, the transaction is estimated at Rs 35.55 crore. Post share sale, Sequoia Capital's stake in Just Dial remains 3.16%.
The government has formed a task force to draft new direct tax legislation. The task force is expected to give its report in six months.
Govt to bring in ordinance for changes in insolvency law
The government will come out with an ordinance to make certain amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley said. The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides for a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process. It is implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.
The Cabinet approved bringing in an ordinance to make "some changes" in the Code, Jaitley said. Details about the proposed changes could not be immediately ascertained. The move also comes at a time when there are concerns in certain quarters about various aspects of the law, including the possibility of promoters wresting back control of a company under the insolvency process.
Pakistan's Punjab Judicial Review Board orders release of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.
Cabinet gives nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workers
The Cabinet approved a policy framework for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to negotiate the next round of wage revision with their workers. The decision on the wage policy for the eighth round of negotiations for the workers was taken at the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
As per the decision, management of the CPSEs would be "free" to negotiate wage revision for workmen where the periodicity of wage settlement of 5 years or 10 years "expired generally" on December 31, 2016. However, the government would not provide any budgetary support for any such wage increase, and the respective CPSEs would have to bear the entire financial implications from their own resources.
Further, the management of CPSEs would have to ensure the negotiated scales of pay do not exceed the existing scales of executives and non-unionised supervisors of the respective companies. CPSEs would also have to make sure any increase in wages does not result in a rise in the administered prices of their goods and services.
Retail investors push equity MF inflow to Rs 16,000cr in Oct
Equity mutual funds registered an inflow of over Rs 16,000 crore in October, buoyed by strong participation from retail investors, latest data with industry body Amfi showed. This has taken the total inflow into such funds to over Rs 96,000 crore in the first seven months of the ongoing financial year.
According to the data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), equity funds, which also include equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS), saw net inflows of Rs 16,002 crore in October, compared to Rs 18,936 crore in the preceding month. This also marks the 19th straight month of inflows into equity schemes. Prior to that, such funds had witnessed a pullout of Rs 1,370 crore in March 2016.
The strong inflows have pushed the asset base of equity mutual funds by more than 7% to Rs 7.08 lakh crore at the end of October, from Rs 6.6 lakh crore in the month before. The industry received about Rs 5,621 crore last month through SIPs compared to Rs 5,516 crore in September.
Temporary relief to JAL promoters; SC gives time until Dec 31 to deposit Rs 275cr
In what seems to be a temporary relief to the troubled promoters of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the parent company of Jaypee Infratech to deposit Rs 275 crore and another Rs 275 crore by December 31, reports Moneycontrol News’ Vandana Ramnani. This is against the earlier order asking the promoters to deposit Rs 2000 crore by November 13 which the promoters were unable to meet even though four deadlines had expired.
While the Supreme Court’s order to deposit Rs 2000 crore stands, the court allowed the developer to deposit the amount in instalments but did not specify a timeline for the remaining Rs 1,450 crore to be deposited by the promoter. However, the court in a lighter vein asked the promoter to deposit the entire amount “like good kids” (The apex court said acche bachon ki tarah paise jama kar dein), a lawyer present in the court confirmed.
The court also restrained the company’s independent directors, promoters and immediate family from selling their assets to raise money before the said amount had been deposited, saying that such a move would amount to contempt of court.
Indians most susceptible to online frauds & also to condone it
Among Asians, Indians are more susceptible to online frauds but are willing to accept them occasionally if assured of non-recurrence by companies, reports PTI. India stands among the top four countries in the Asia-Pacific region with highest digital adoption, digital banking account sign-ups and utilisation, says an Experian survey on financial frauds conducted amongst 10 countries in the region.
"But India remains the only country in the top four with high fraud incidents," the report said, adding this indicates a possible gap between perception and truth. The report is based on analysis of fraud trends across financial services (including insurance), retail and telecoms spanning these 10 countries.
ArcelorMittal team visits Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel plants
Eyeing the debt-laden Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel for acquisition, a delegation from global giant ArcelorMittal visited their plants for due diligence, sources told PTI. The Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is among top industry players, including Tata Steel, that have submitted bids to acquire the debt-ridden Essar Steel, which is going through the insolvency resolution process.
Tata Steel has a total domestic capacity of 13 million tonne per annum (mtpa). To take the matter forward, the ArcelorMittal team visited Essar Steel's facility, sources said. "The team, which comprised at least 25 people, visited the plants (Essar Steel and Bhushan Steel) last week for due diligence to analyse various aspects such as legal, finances etc," sources said.
They have analysed all factors and will submit the proposal to the resolution professional directly by next month, sources added. The companies eyeing Bhushan Steel will also have to submit their resolution proposal by December.
India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from a Sukhoi-30 MKI
The world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile was successfully flight-tested for the first time from the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI against a sea based target in the Bay of Bengal. “The missile was gravity dropped from the Su-30 from fuselage, and the two stage missile’s engine fired up and straightway propelled towards the intended target at the sea in Bay of Bengal,” a government release stated.
The Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) weighs 2.5 ton and is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India’s Su-30 fighter aircraft. The missile was modified by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) to carry the weapon.
Jointly developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM), the air force version of the 8.4-meter BrahMos missile has a strike range of 290km and carries a conventional warhead up to 300 kg. Today’s launch is significant as there is no such weapon available which can be fired from land, sea and air platforms.
Airlines settle Twin Towers claim over 9/11 attacks
American Airlines and United Airlines have agreed to a $95.1 million settlement with the developer of the World Trade Center over the September 11, 2001 attacks, ending 13 years of litigation, reports AFP. Insurers will cover the payout to World Trade Center Properties, owned by developer Larry Silverstein, according to court papers filed on Tuesday. Six weeks before the attacks Silverstein signed a 99 year lease for the site, which is owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
After the suicide airliner attacks that felled the Twin Towers, Silverstein received from his own insurers $4.55 billion in settlements after years of negotiations. But he also fought to receive damages from American and United, whose hijacked planes were used in the attacks. He initially sought $12.3 billion from the airlines and airport security companies.
Cabinet clears ordinance to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources. The ordinance for amending the bankruptcy code will go to Parliament for its consent in six months and is likely to be presented in the Winter session. The IBC is likely to help in streamlining the process of selecting buyers of stressed assets.
111m workers to find mention in new Sidbi-Crisil sentiment tracker
Starting January, state-run Small Industries Development Bank of India and Crisil - the local arm of S&P Global - will publish a quarterly sentiment indicator to track capacity utilisation, order books and margins at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, reports Bloomberg. This will help track workers in the MSME sector that were hitherto not tracker earlier. Conservative estimates peg MSME contribution at over 10% of India’s output, 40% of exports and 111 million workers.
Govt to offer consumers discounts for digital GST payments, says report
The Centre has proposed a two percentage point discount in the Goods & Services Tax (GST) for consumers who make digital payments, reports Business Standard. The proposal is likely to be taken up in the next GST Council meeting in January. The move, if approved, will boost the government efforts to usher in a cashless economy. The incentive will be available to business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions for goods and services that face a GST rate of 3% or more. The incentive will include a 1% concession on the Central GST and another 1% on the state GST.
“The idea is to encourage digital transactions, and what better way than to incentivise them. The move will help increase the size of the formal economy as consumers will demand digital payment options from retailers,” an official said. It would reduce tax evasion as well, he added. The proposal was on the agenda of the previous GST Council meeting in Guwahati on November 10 but could not be taken up.
The move means that the effective GST rate for items under, say, the 18% slab will come down to 16% for those paying through digital mode. However, the concession will be limited to Rs 100 per transaction. This implies that goods and services bought up to Rs 5,000 per transaction will enjoy the full 2 percentage point concession of Rs 100. “Customers will seek digital transactions from merchants, thereby increasing the level of competition in the market,” said another official.
The proposal will not apply to retailers registered in the composition scheme and enjoy a flat tax rate and easier compliance. Customers will be offered two prices, one with the normal GST and the other with two percentage points lower GST for digital payments.
In 2017-18, the number of digital transactions is estimated at 18 billion. Till October, it was 10 billion. The tax revenue loss could be Rs 25,000 crore if 40% of digital transactions are used to avail of the benefit, Rs 20,000 crore if 30% of transactions are used, and Rs 12,000 crore if 20% of transactions are used.
T Rowe Price acquires 5% in TeamLease for Rs 160cr, stock surges
Shares of TeamLease are up 7.22% after the world’s largest asset management firm T Rowe Price acquired 5% in the company for Rs 160cr. The Baltimore, Maryland-headquartered investment management firm, which manages about $970 billion in assets, purchased the stake from Mumbai-based mid-market private equity firm Gaja Capital, the first risk capital investor in TeamLease.
Post the stake sale, Gaja Capital’s stake in TeamLease is expected to slip to 8.5% now, from 13.5% at present. The private equity firm had invested about Rs 75 crore to pick up 25% in TeamLease in two rounds in 2010 and 2011. It had scored a handsome partial exit when the company made its public market debut in February 2016, earning about Rs 120 crore. The TeamLease IPO was one of the most successful public market debuts last year, attracting bids of Rs 16,000 crore for Rs 420 crore of shares on offer.
SCI vessel sinks off Mumbai coast, no casualties
An offshore supply vessel of the state-run Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) sunk off the Mumbai coast on Tuesday evening, reports PTI. "All the 16 crew members on board SCI Ratna have been rescued," Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar said. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm, she said. SCI chairman Capt Anoop Sharma said all the crew members were immediately rescued by another vessel operating in close vicinity.
He said the SCI Ratna was contracted with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to support its oil exploration operations at the Bombay High. Sharma said the ship sunk at 19:30 hours around 100 nautical miles west of the city in waters which are about 70-80 metres deep. A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident, but initial assessment is pointing towards ingress of water into the engine room as a possible reason for the sinking, he said.
"How the water seeped into the engine will have to be established with a detailed probe," Sharma said, adding that the vessel was very young and had passed all the necessary checks on sea-worthiness. Publicly available data on trade websites said the 2,039 -tonne ship was built in 2011 and had a length of 64 metres.
New India Assurance sees no risk due to Padmavati delay
New India Assurance Chairman G Srinivasan isn’t breaking a sweat over the Padmavati controversy, reports The Economic Times. If the film’s showings get disrupted following theatrical release, newly-listed New India Assurance could be on the hook for about Rs 150 crore. “There is no risk so far,” said Srinivasan as “this cover kicks in only after the film is officially released.”
The movie has been insured with the state-run company for Rs 300 crore under two heads - production and distribution. Since the film is complete, the insurer will be liable under the second part of the cover for loss of ticket revenue in the event of riots, strikes, malicious damage and acts of God such as floods or earthquakes.
On the other hand, if the movie fails to release at all because of law and order concerns or trouble with the censor board, the policy will not pay any claims, according to New India executives. The release of the movie has been delayed from the originally scheduled December 1 by producer Viacom 18 amid protests in different parts of the country. No official release date has been set since the film hasn’t yet been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Supreme Court said it wouldn’t intervene in the matter on Monday since this was the case.
Premiums are 0.5-1% of a film’s budget, estimated at Rs 150 crore in Padmavati’s case. That would peg the production insurance price at about Rs 1.5 crore and cover shoot cancellations due to bad weather, damage to the set, casualties, natural disasters and injury or illness of actors during production. It’s not known if any insurance payments were made after the film’s sets were torched during the shoot in Kolhapur.
Goldman Sachs sees Reliance Jio’s operating income at $5bn by FY25
Reliance Jio Infocomm will be the future, long-term growth engine for Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, and is on course to generate an operating income of more than $5 billion by FY25, Goldman Sachs said. “With over $30 billion invested in the telecom business over the last five years, we believe RIL has created an asset that could be the next growth engine for the company,” the US brokerage said in a November 21 note.
Goldman Sachs has assigned “an enterprise value (EV) of $43 billion and an equity value of $22 billion” to the telecom arm of RIL, reports The Economic Times. It expects Jio to achieve modest EBITDA breakeven in FY18 itself, and generate $3 billion of operating income by FY20. Further, it estimates Jio to command a 20% revenue market share by FY21, and remain steady thereafter.
PSBs plan to raise over Rs 13K cr after bank recap plan, Moody’s upgrade
After the Centre announced the bank recapitalisation plan on October 24, state-run banks have announced plans to raise over Rs 13,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIPs) as against a total of Rs 8,419 crore raised in the last four years, reports Mint. On Tuesday, Bank of Baroda’s board approved fund raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through QIP or rights issue. Union Bank of India has also started its roadshows in Singapore, Hong Kong, London and New York to raise Rs 2, 000 crore. Sunil Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Punjab National Bank, said the bank had received board approval for raising up to R s5,000 crore through a QIP and that the bank will be accessing the market in the next few months. Bank of India is also planning to raise another Rs 500 crore during the current fiscal year.
Future Group plans to go with brick and mortar model for Retail 3.0
Future Group, India’s biggest retailer, plans to launch a new digital model it calls Retail 3.0 which will blend technology with brick and mortar retail, reports Moneycontrol News’ Himadri Buch. The new avatar will be called Tathastu and is aimed at making the group Asia’s largest leading integrated consumer company with a trillion dollars in revenue by 2047.
These retail stores will enable online shopping for consumers. “It is a model called Tathastu . This will help you get anything you want at our Easyday (department) stores,” said Kishore Biyani Founder and CEO, Future Group. The company aims to open 10,000 such stores by 2022. Initially, the company will start off with 1,100 stores in FY18, Biyani said.
Bank of America sees US bull market ending in 2018
Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees a scary good news-bad news scenario unfolding in 2018: A solid push higher in the first half followed by all sorts of potential trouble after, reports CNBC. The S&P 500 would peak out around 2,863 in the scenario. Bond yields are expected to rise, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hitting 2.75% as global GDP growth reaches 3.8%. That setting assumes three things: the "last vestiges" of stimulus from the Fed and other central banks, the passage of tax reform in Congress, and "full investor capitulation into risk assets" on better-than-expected corporate earnings. After that, though, things get considerably sketchier as the second-longest bull market in history runs into trouble.
US sanctions 13 Chinese and North Korean organisations
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions against 13 Chinese and North Korean organisations Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade, reports Reuters. The sanctions included blacklisting three Chinese companies, Dandong Kehua Economy & Trade Co, Dandong Xianghe Trading Co, and Dandong Hongda Trade Co, which the Treasury Department said have done more than $750 million in combined trade with North Korea. The sanctions also blacklisted Sun Sidong and his company Dandong Dongyuan Industrial Co. In a June report, Washington think tank C4ADS said Sun Sidong’s firm was part of an interconnected network of Chinese companies that account for the vast proportion of trade with North Korea.
UBS says dollar set for rough 2018 as the euro pushes higher
The US currency is set to have a disappointing 2018 against the euro despite the Federal Reserve continuing its current cycle of rate hikes into next year, according to currency experts at UBS. A rise in benchmark rates is usually beneficial for the dollar as more people flock to US assets in anticipation of higher yields, reports CNBC. But Swiss investment bank and financial services group UBS believes the euro will out-muscle anything the greenback does next year.
"What matters for dollar is not the timing of the next hike," UBS strategists said, but "how far the Fed is likely to tighten over the cycle; and the market already expects a fair amount." The strategists said that comparatively the euro "remains cheap" and that "strong growth should catalyse appreciation." They expect the dollar to perform well versus the Canadian dollar (CAD) and Japanese yen in 2018.
When it comes to "risk-sensitive currencies," which tend to depreciate amid increased risk as investors seek perceived safe-haven currencies, UBS said "some are more attractive than others." "In a solid growth and low but gently rising core inflation global environment, we expect risk-sensitive Aussie dollar, the Swedish krona and Norwegian krone to outperform," the Swiss bank noted.
'Very uncertain' Yellen still predicts US inflation rebound
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stuck by her prediction that US inflation will soon rebound but offered on Tuesday an unusually strong caveat: she is “very uncertain” about this and is open to the possibility that prices could remain low for years to come, reports Reuters. A day after announcing her retirement from the US central bank, planned for early February, Yellen said the Fed is nonetheless reasonably close to its goals and should continue to gradually raise interest rates to keep both inflation and unemployment from drifting too low.
China to fend off bubble risk with tighter property rules
Chinese authorities have said they will head off the risk of a property market crash by stiffening regulation and preventing high land prices. Regulators from land and housing ministries, as well as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), have agreed plans to curb speculation in bricks and mortar, Reuters reported, citing comments on Chinese state television (CCTV). The authorities said they would stop funds being illegally funnelled into property and that capital flow would be more forcibly balanced between real estate and other industries. CCTV also reported that there would be greater scrutiny of the land market to prevent the underlying cost from pushing up property prices.
Bank of Japan gives early sign of lift-off with warnings on the costs of easing
The Bank of Japan is dropping subtle, yet intentional, hints that it could edge away from crisis-mode stimulus earlier than expected, through a future hike in its yield target, reports Reuters. With inflation still way below its 2% target, BoJ sees no immediate need to withdraw stimulus, and regards weak price growth as its most pressing policy challenge. But bank officials are now more vocal on the rising cost of prolonged easing, such as the hit to bank margins - a sign that their next move would be to roll back stimulus rather than expand it, sources said. The most likely first step - albeit some time away - would be to allow long-term rates to rise more, reflecting improvements in the economy, they added.
Uber hid hack that exposed data of 57m users for over a year
Hackers stole data from 57 million Uber users and drivers, a breach that the company concealed for more than a year, reports CNBC. Uber released a statement on the 2016 attack, and also published resources for riders and drivers. According to the statement, the hack was performed by two people on a third-party cloud service. The hackers stole names and driver's license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the US, as well as rider names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers.
Location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth do not appear to have been stolen, Uber said. Affected drivers will get free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The company paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, and did not report the incident. The ride-hailing company has now fired chief security officer Joe Sullivan — previously security boss at Facebook — for his role in hiding the data breach.
Britain has cut its growth forecasts for Brexit-bound economy to 1.5 percent in 2017 from 2 percent forecast. It also expects borrowings to shoot up in the next decade.
The Office for Budget Responsibility saw growth in 2018 at 1.4 percent, lower than its previous forecast of 1.6 percent, Reuters report. The revisions for later years were more acute - GDP growth forecasts in 2019 and 2020 stood at 1.3 percent in both years compared with 1.7 and 1.9 percent respectively seen in March.
Will not modify Govt order banning pet coke, furnace oil: SC
The Centre had earlier informed the court that CPCB had issued a direction prohibiting use of pet coke and furnace oil with immediate effect until further orders in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.
Zimbabwe's ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa flew home today and met with top government and ruling party officials ahead of his inauguration as president on Friday, an aide said.
"He met the ZANU-PF politburo at Manyame airbase... He has already left State House where he was having a de-brief.Inauguration is on Friday," Larry Mavhima told AFP
Ola eyes profits by FY19; SoftBank reaffirms commitment
Cab-hailing app Ola is projected to become profitable during 2018-19 and report a net operating profit of over Rs 1,170 crore, according to a valuation report filed with the corporate affairs ministry.
This is expected to grow further to Rs 6,423.33 crore by 2020-21, the document showed.
The SoftBank-backed firm, which is privately held, had posted a net operating loss after tax of Rs 2,781.70 crore in 2016-17.
The valuation report was compiled by chartered accountancy firm Jain Ambavat and Associates. It formed a part of Ola's disclosure that was made public earlier this month through the filing.
France, five others risk breaking deficit rules: EU
The EU warned today that France and five other countries were at risk of breaching the bloc's tough public spending rules, adding to the pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to push through tough reforms.
H-1B woes to continue for Indian IT: Report
The ongoing H-1B visa issues could continue being a thorny issue for the Indian IT industry, a recent analyst report has warned.
The BJP today questioned the agreement reached between the Congress and Patidar leader Hardik Patel over reservation for the Patel community, saying the two are deceiving each other over what is legally untenable. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters, "The Congress-Hardik club is one of mutual deception. Legally and constitutionally that (breaching the 50 percent cap on reservation) is not possible as the law stands today." He said that in elections, only promises which can be implemented should be made to each other and the public, reports PTI.
Nearly 1,703 candidates have filed nominations for the 89 constituencies under the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat on December 9. Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for the first phase. This phase will cover 19 districts.
Of these nominations, independents account for 788, while 523 candidates of national parties such as the BJP and Congress have also submitted their papers between November 14 to 21 (the stipulated period), said a release issued by Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain.
Uber, which recently revealed that it paid hackers to keep data breach secret, could face fresh regulatory crackdown, Reuters reports. On Tuesday, the ride-hailing firm said that it paid hackers USD 100,000 to keep secret a massive breach last year, which had exposed personal data of nearly 57 million accounts.
"None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it," Uber chief Dara Khosrowshahi said in a blog post.
Union minister Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said that the government was aiming at implementing the concept of 'digital sky' for drones to ensure smooth operations of rising numbers of unmanned aerial vehicles. Sinha was addressing a consultation process conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for finalising rules for drones. Earlier this month, the civil aviation ministry unveiled draft norms for operating drones or unmanned aerial system (UAS) for civilian purposes. under the rules, a unique identification number and radio frequency tags would be a mandatory requirement for operating drones.
The BJP on Wednesday termed as "good" the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board on resolving the Ayodhya issue and asked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to clarify the party's stand by breaking his "silence". The UP Shia Waqf Board on Monday proposed relinquishing its right over the disputed land in Ayodhya, and building a 'masjid-e-aman" in Lucknow to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid tangle. A draft for resolving the issue, prepared by the Shia Waqf Board, was submitted in the Supreme Court on November 18.
The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Centre and the governments of five northern states to come up with definitive workable solutions to stop stubble burning, including using crop residue in power plants. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar asked the Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments to convene a meeting on November 28 to work out a clear mechanism on transportation and use of stubble as fuel in power plants.
After Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP-governed Gujarat also banned the movie, Padmavati. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state will not screen the movie, which is hurting sentiments of Rajputs.
"We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture is not tolerated," Rupani said.
Also read: Padmavati proving to be liability for New India Assurance? Insurer says not yet
Meanwhile, a Parliamentary Panel has sought a report on the film from the Information & Broadcast Ministry and the censor board.
The matter was taken up for consideration by the Lok Sabha Committee on Petitions after two BJP MPs, CP Joshi and Om Birla, from Rajasthan filed a plea before it regarding objectionable content in the movie, reports PTI.
Coalscam: The CBI on Wednesday said that it has handed over various documents filed along with the charge sheet to industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a coal scam case against them regarding the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh. Special Judge Bharat Parashar was hearing a matter pertaining to the allocation of the Urtan North coal block where the offences of "cheating" and "criminal conspiracy" were "prima facie" made out against the accused.
About 6.71 lakh litres of liquor, Rs 1.38 crore in cash and gold and jewellery worth over Rs eight crore have been seized by the EC-appointed surveillance and expenditure monitoring teams in poll-bound Gujarat. Gujarat is a dry state. As per official data, the Election Commission (EC) teams have so far seized suspected illicit cash amounting to Rs 1.38 crore, 6.71 lakh litres of liquor and 27.02 kg of gold and other precious metals valued at Rs 8.13 crore.
The government has formed a task force to draft new direct tax legislation. The task force is expected to give its report in six months.The six-member task force will have Arbind Modi, CBDT Member (Legislation) as the Convener and other members, including Girish Ahuja (chartered accountant), Rajiv Memani (Chairman and Regional Managing Partner of EY) and Mansi Kedia (Consultant, ICRIER). Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the annual conference of tax officers in September, had observed that the Income-tax Act, 1961 was drafted more than 50 years ago and it needs to be redrafted.
Supreme Court upholds ban on petroleum coke in New Delhi area
The Supreme Court upheld the ban on use of petroleum coke in and around New Delhi as the country battles to clean the air in its capital, reports Reuters. India is the world’s biggest consumer of petroleum coke - a dirtier alternative to coal composed mainly of carbon - which emits 11% more greenhouse gases than coal, according to the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. Burning it also emits several times more sulphur dioxide, which causes lung diseases and acid rain.
“Keeping in view the fact that pollution is increasing, we are not lifting the ban on use of petcoke and furnace oil in these industrial units in three states,” a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur said in its order, referring to polluting units. The ban, which covers the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, came into effect on November 1.
Gold prices crept up on Wednesday amid a softer dollar, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank’s monetary policy.
Govt to bring in ordinance for changes in insolvency law
The government will come out with an ordinance to make certain amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley said. The Code, which became operational in December last year, provides for a market-determined and time-bound insolvency resolution process. It is implemented by the Corporate Affairs Ministry.
The Cabinet approved bringing in an ordinance to make "some changes" in the Code, Jaitley said. Details about the proposed changes could not be immediately ascertained. The move also comes at a time when there are concerns in certain quarters about various aspects of the law, including the possibility of promoters wresting back control of a company under the insolvency process.
Pakistan's Punjab Judicial Review Board orders release of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.
Ready to supply Euro-VI fuel to Delhi from April, says IOC
The Euro-VI grade petrol and diesel will be supplied to the national capital by three oil PSUs from their refineries at Mathura, Bina and Bhatinda from April to help it fight the alarming levels of air pollution, reports PTI. "We will be able to meet requirement of Delhi from April 1," Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh said. "We will have to tweak the fuel production slate to produce BS-VI (equivalent to fuel meeting Euro-VI emission norm), he added.
The nation's biggest oil firm, IOC will source the fuel from its Mathura refinery, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) will do so from its joint venture refinery at Bhatinda. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) supply the fuel from its Bina refinery.
Coal-based plants can pass on retrofit cost: Power Secretary
Power Ministry is not mulling any amendment in laws for passing on the cost of retrofitting coal based-power plant to consumers, Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla told PTI. His comment came amid reports that the ministry is going ahead for changes in regulations to allow power generating firms to pass on the cost of retrofitting plants for meeting emission norms. Power producers can always go to their respective regulators or electricity regulatory commissions to seek approval for increasing power tariff to recover any such expenditure citing new norms issued by Environment Ministry in December 2015.
A power sector expert said the industry has been dragging retrofitting of power plants to reduce emission, citing less clarity on the issue but it was always clear. The expert further said since power secretary has made it crystal clear, the generators have no option but to go for retrofitting of their plants. The cost of retrofitting a power plant ranges from Rs 1-2 crore per megawatt while that for new coal-based plant would be around Rs 5 crore per MW.
Mulayam justifies police firing on kar sevaks in 1990
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav justified his order to open fire on kar sevaks marching towards Ayodhya in 1990, saying if even more people were required to be killed for the country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it, reports PTI.
"Desh ki ekta ke liye aur bhi maarna padta toh suraksha bal maartey (if even more people were required to be killed for the sake of country's unity and integrity, the security forces would have done it)," he said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said 28 people had lost their lives in the police firing at Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj finds name missing from voters list
BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was left fuming after he found his name missing from the voters list for the local body elections here. The MP, who had to return from Gadankheda polling booth on Wednesday without casting his vote, alleged that it was a conspiracy and demanded stern action against erring officials after which the district administration ordered an inquiry.
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA clearance for contraceptive drug
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy. "Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), the generic version of Loestrin 1/20 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a BSE filing.
For the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin Fe 1/20 tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $116.8 million, Glenmark said, citing IQVIATM sales data. The company's current portfolio consists of 129 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 58 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.
Strides arm gets USFDA nod for altitude sickness tablets
Strides Shasun said its wholly-owned subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for Acteazolamide tablets, used to prevent and reduce symptoms of altitude sickness. In a BSE filing, it said Strides Pharma Global has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acteazolamide tablets USP, 125mg and 250 mg. The approved product is a generic version of Diamox tablets. Strides said the product, to be launched immediately, will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US. Citing IMS sales data, the company said the US market for Acteazolamide tablets is approximately $53 million.
Sequoia Capital sells almost 1% stake in Just Dial
Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has sold almost 1% stake in local search engine Just Dial through an open market transaction. According to a BSE filing, Sequoia Capital India Investments III, SCI Growth Investments II and Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I, which held 4.1% stake, sold 6.36 lakh shares representing 0.94% of stake in Just Dial. The shares were offloaded on November 20. Based on the weighted average price of Rs 558.8 of the stock on the sale day, the transaction is estimated at Rs 35.55 crore. Post share sale, Sequoia Capital's stake in Just Dial remains 3.16%.